Hayden Panettiere on PPD: ‘It doesn’t make you a bad person [or] a bad mother’

Hayden Panettiere was on GMA yesterday looking like a million bucks. She really looks incredible and I love her tight red dress and her styling. Whoever did her makeup knows their stuff. Hayden is promoting the new season of Nashville, which premiered on CMT last night, and this is her first live interview since she went to rehab for postpartum depression for the second time. Hayden was talking to Lara Spencer, who admitted that she also went through PPD but didn’t realize it at the time. Lara gave her a lot of credit for recognizing the signs and seeking treatment. At times Hayden seemed uncomfortable talking about PPD but I think that may be because it’s not something she wants to keep revisiting, but she does it for the sake of getting the word out.

How did you know [you had PPD]?

It takes you a while and you feel off. You don’t feel like yourself. But women are so resilient and that’s the incredible thing about them, and I think I’m all the stronger for it. I think I’m a better mom for it because you never take that connection for granted. Kaia is now two years old

I was just with her in Austria and she’s skiing now. She would go straight into a wall if you let her. How are you doing now?

I’m feeling fabulous. I’m feeling great. I’m so glad to be be back playing Juliette. She made me stronger. She’s like a phoenix. She crashes and burns and she rises form the ashes. She always takes the lesson and becomes stronger for it. We have that in common I think. What was it like, life imitating art or vice versa where Juliette is going through postpartum depression?

It absolutely helped me. I think it helped me identify what was going on. To let women know that it’s ok to ask for help and that it’s ok to have a moment of weakness. It doesn’t make you a bad person, it doesn’t make you a bad mother. It makes you a very strong resilient woman. Men, don’t take us for granted.



On her character’s future on Nashville

[She's] alive. There was a plane crash. She’s not in a great place when we see her. That resiliency. She’s going to go down a road and a path that you would never expect from Juliette.

[From GMA.Yahoo.com]

This reminds me to watch the new Nashville! Like Corey, I was a faithful watcher every week. Although some of the plotlines make me roll my eyes the good soapy bits outweighed the bad. Hayden is one of my favorite celebrities after taking up this cause and it’s like we’ve seen her mature over the years. I really like seeing interviews with her and it seems like everything is going well at home with her fiance, Wladimir Klitschko, and their daughter Kaia. Maybe there’s a reason they haven’t officially married yet though. It might not be the right choice for them.