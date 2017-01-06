Ben Affleck spotted out with mystery blonde woman, what is going on?

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck enjoys lunch date with blonde mystery woman as she holds onto his arm https://t.co/T6UYZhYU7q pic.twitter.com/0PkvL8OmCM
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 6, 2017
Ben Affleck is so controlling of his public image that he had PBS censor the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor. That’s what came to mind when I saw these exclusive Daily Mail photos (we don’t have access to them, you can see them on the Daily Mail) of Affleck out with a “mystery blonde.” The two went out to lunch, for sushi, and to a bookstore. The woman is grabbing his arm like she wants to indicate that they’re together and is looking at Ben for validation. He’s trying to look away and frown but he’s grinning slightly, like he’s trying to frown, but is happy to be caught out with her. In other photos he just looks defeated, like he knows he was busted and there’s no way out of this one. So is this a business thing and are they just playing up for the cameras?
I would say that the woman could be an industry-type person, like a producer, or she might be staff. She’s wearing jeans and he’s in corduroys, which isn’t particularly business-y, but people keep it casual in LA. It’s possible that they had some kind of lunch business meeting. Anything is possible, this might not be a hookup, but look at how she’s looking at him, for approval, and look at how he’s responding. They’re at least friends who are messing with the paps.
Remember when a story came out that Ben was spotted in Miami, in an Uber, with a “mystery blonde woman?” The two allegedly looked like they’d just had a fight. That was later denied as a case of mistaken identity, which you would expect even if it was him. Ben was also spotted getting a suite at the Beverly Hills hotel with a “hot blonde.” I suspect there’s more than just one.
Many of you will point out that he’s separated from his wife, they probably have an understanding, and this is technically not cheating, if that’s even what’s going on. Whatever agreement Affleck has Garner surely involves keeping up appearances and by getting papped out with this woman he’s breaking that. Plus he’s been working so hard to maintain his image ahead of Live By Night. That’s got to sting. Maybe he’s sick of keeping up appearances though. He can only play it straight for so long.
photos credit: WENN and FameFlynet
I don’t believe it just because I think she’s too age appropriate for him.
Bahaha love this comment
In the pics posted by DM he doesn’t seem to be “enjoying” anything. He looks quite morose.
True. But then again when does he ever look happy? When he’s w Matt? Lol
Or goofing with Kimmel.
It gives me zero romantic vibe.
More like she annoys him and he can’t wait to ditch her somewhere.
Yeah she looks thrilled, he looks hungover. It’s like Ben and Jen all over again!
freebunny…that’s how it looks to me, too!
I’m not getting romantic out of it either. It looks like a “Let’s walk and talk” kind of moment from coworkers.
If I’m wrong, at least she’s age appropriate.
You are very generous. All I see is a man trying his hardest to shake a chatty acquintance who cant take a hint and even follows him into a bookshop.
Exactly. This is not the picture of romance lol.
He probably figured since the reviews of Live by Night have been underwhelming there’s no point in playing the devoted family man or continuing the will they or won’t they stay together charade.
I thought he and Jennifer were divorced, it seems like years now they’ve been apart. The guy slept with the nanny (the second time I wrote that today about two different men), so yeah he’s going to date and it is highly probable get married again. I see no problem with him being seen with a woman, had to happen eventually. Falls into the who cares bucket for me.
I was actually pumped for this as a break from the Pitt-Jolie stuff.
Garner, get out of dodge. You are teaching your kids that ‘being married’ is more important than being in a mutually loving and respectful relationship.
Batfleck, you pretty much suck. You should spend as much time with a therapist as you are mystery blondes.
This looks like a work thing
Their body language does not give me any romantic-type vibes whatsoever.
She could be holding his arm, or she could have slapped him on the back for a split second. She’s clearly not versed in the shutter speed of a paparazzi camera, and photo assumption.
I say 100% industry type. Jen and Ben will file for divorce before either one of them is seen with someone else.
True. She may have never touched him. Camera angles.
It looks more like she is escorting him somewhere or arresting him – perhaps for shoplifting.
He looks awful.
I hope this is actually Ben testing the waters and going public just like his brother did, although Casey was outright pda with his new girlfriend. Ben and Jen need to move on, maybe he’ll file for divorce soon, new year, new beginning, timing is weird though and these pics will definitely be making the gossip rounds, maybe she’ll be his date at the Golden Globes, it will be interesting to see his interviews next week while he’s promoting live by night.
It’s crazy to read anything into paparazzi shots, since you can look positively giddy or completely hateful at any given second via shutter click, when neither is even remotely accurate to what was actually going on at the time that photo was snapped. Having said that, I looked at the pics and it’s hard to imagine that’s a romantic Affleck “caught in the act” based on body language alone.
Do I think he’s doing hot blondes on the sly? Probably. Do I think this is one of them? Doubtful. Co-worker, employee or relative would be my best guess. He’s mildly annoyed because the cameras are there and knows this will be made into “a thing,” and she’s laughing because she’s super uncomfortable and not used to getting followed by photographers so doesn’t know how to act.
Worked in TV, so I’ve been there. The urge to shout out, ‘I’m no one!,’ is huge and if anyone had actually published photos of me escorting so-and-so from one place to another, I’m sure I would have looked like a grinning idiot because I was so freaking uncomfortable with being surrounded and stalked even though he was gritting his teeth and telling me to ‘ignore them and keep moving,’ while I constantly repeated ‘sorry’ over and over because I’d accidentally lead him into this. And, while I was supposed to be leading him to the shooting locale, he ended up leading me, because he was comfortable strolling through paparazzi and I wasn’t, so it conceivably could have looked like I was “with” him. BTW, this is not a glam or brag-worthy story, as I ended up getting reamed out, badly, for my screw up and still feel awful thinking about it to this day.
Whatever is happening, I don’t think body language is a key indicator. There is zero romantic vibe when he’s with Jennifer either. I’m sure we’all see some Gossip Cop denial soon. He just spent two weeks in Montana with Jen and Matt and Casey and others. Maybe they just finally said it’s time to move on publicly after being separated for two years – no big deal there.
who says its not part of the plan? Garner will not be the first one to be seen with a new partner, Ben has to be the first one. so im sure she is all for this, if this is even happening. could even mean Garner found someone, she just does not want to be seen as the first one to date someone else.
