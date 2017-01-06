“Queen Elizabeth was almost shot by one of her guards one night” links

The Queen almost got shot by a guard while she was taking a late-night walk. [Dlisted]
Reese Witherspoon is helping Natalie Portman campaign for an Oscar. [LaineyGossip]
The internet is already having fun with The Young Pope. [Buzzfeed]
Melissa Benoist films Supergirl in Vancouver. [Moe Jackson]
Ray J is still talking (sh-t) about Kim Kardashian. [Reality Tea]
So is Archer alive or what? I guess he is. [Pajiba]
Chris Pine & Mahershala Ali are both fine as hell. [JustJared]
I like Emma Stone but yeah, I do think she’s a bit overrated. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jenny McCarthy went after Mariah Carey (and no one cared). [IDLY]
Ed Sheeran gave the world some new music. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Here are some photos of Sam Heugen. [Socialite Life]
Note: We’ll have fashion coverage of the Art of Elysium gala on Sunday, then in the evening we’ll have an Open Post for the Golden Globes, then full Globes coverage on Monday!
Guys. No post about the kardshians today. #theendisnear.
Well, with the OrangePocalypse so near, what did you expect?
Honk for less KarJenner coverage!
Honk!! I can’t stand coverage of them
Honkhonkhonk!
I love The Queen’s response to the guard lol she seems like such a fun lady, regardless of the rules she has to follow and maintain
Considering how “correct” those around her must be at all times, The Queen probably gets a kick out of folks slipping up and just being regular with her. She has done it herself. Who can forget watching a very young William taking off to run after Andy and Fergie’s wedding coach when The Queen switched into Grandma mode and chased him down? The expression on her face had no trace of Queen, it was all Grandma protecting her brood and she would have taken out anyone who got in her way.
My inner granny is lusting after The Queen’s grey coat & hat. She’s got style.
Someone wondered what was in the Queen’s handbag and now I’m really curious? Lipstick, a flask, Kleenex are my guesses. And maybe a taser if the peasants get too close lol. I love her style. And I admire her work ethic and her dignity. I loved the video she and Harry made with the Obamas. I feel bad for this poor woman having to meet Trump if he tries to trot that scenario out. I have no doubt she can handle him just fine, but I’m imagining the EW factor will be hard to hide.
I read somewhere eons ago, that she carries a spare pair of gloves and nothing more. True? I have no clue.
I love the Queen! It was getting upsetting the longer she was off the grid. Whew.
Natalie Portman and Reese seem like they could be kindred spirits in a type A kind of way.
Anyone else getting ready for snowmageddon in the SE? My area is in the 10-13″ bullseye which is going to shut. it. down. I’m looking for good spiked hot chocolate recipes in preparation. They kids will be out of school forever, ahhhh!
Foiled again, Charles
Lol the Young Pope thread is hilarious. There’s a post about how people should stop making fun of the Young Pope because he’s young and he needs support 😃
