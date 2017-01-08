Kristen Bell in Maria Lucia Hohan at the Art of Elysium gala: pretty or pepto tin foil?

This year was the 20th anniversary of the annual Art of Elysium gala, which is an LA-based organization dedicated to bringing the arts into children’s hospitals and treatment facilities. The Hollywood Reporter has an interview with the founder, Jennifer Howell, and she says that they’re “currently expanding into prisons and veteran hospitals” with the goal of expanding nation wide and bringing their programs into public schools.

Kristen Bell attended this year in a pink and bronze-hued Maria Lucia Hohan strapless gown featuring a slight side train. We get most of our fashion IDs from the Twitter account for The Fashion Court, and they have a photo of this dress in the original mint color. Check out the back, it has a laced corset closure. In theory I find this dress striking, but the pink color is somewhat off to me and there’s something “Little Mermaid” about the bodice. Plus Bell’s styling is off. Her makeup needs to be blended better as I can see the highlighting and shading. This calls for a more subtle lip I think. I really like her Lucite clutch.

Emmanuelle Chriqui was in this see-through lace Thai Nguyen Atelier gown with strategic applique around the top and bottom. Maybe with a different lace pattern this would work, but as it is it looks cheap. I hope this trend of see-through lace dresses dies out in 2017, but it’s doubtful that will happen. The pattern at the bust looks very superhero when you see it close up, but the overall effect is strange. Her styling is lovely.

I don’t have an ID on Ali Larter’s dress but it’s a somewhat forgettable v-neck halter top with ruffles along the top, side cutouts and a sheer skirt. I don’t get why she (or her hairdresser) threw that little rhinestone bobby pin on the side of her hair. Also, she looks incredible I thought she was pregnant, but it turns out I was confusing her with Molly Sims. Ali, 40, has two children, son Theodore, six, and daughter Vivienne, who turns two next week.

Here’s Zelda Williams in a black gown with gold floral stitching and a bizarre built-in bolero jacket. Is that what that is? This is all sorts of fug, but she’s having fun and I love to see her out. Her makeup is perfection too.

6 Responses to “Kristen Bell in Maria Lucia Hohan at the Art of Elysium gala: pretty or pepto tin foil?”

  1. Emom says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I am a sucker for metallic gowns so I like Kristen’s, although I agree the bodice isn’t quite right. Her makeup is a little harsh but I kinda like how she went for the red lip.

    Not loving the other gowns but I agree Ali looks amazing. I don’t mind that little clip in her hair, it’s kinda festive and I like how it doesn’t compete with other jewelry. A cute little statement, imo.

    Reply
  2. Livealot says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Fail !

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I kind of like Kristen’s, but dislike all the others.

    Reply
  4. Crowdhood says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:02 am

    The original dress in mint didn’t have a train and looked AMAZING! Thanks for the link.

    Reply
  5. emma says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I like Kristen Bell’s dress but it’s sort of reminding me of Jem and the Holograms cosplay.

    Reply

