Tom Hiddleston & his goatee attended the pre-Globes BAFTA tea party

The good news is that I remembered that the Art of Elysium gala was happening last night. The bad news is that I totally forgot about the annual pre-Golden Globes “tea party” sponsored by BAFTA. BAFTA (the British version of the Academy) does an annual event for all of the British talent in town for the Globes, and the “tea party” has become a major stop for most celebrities during Golden Globes weekend. Saturday’s tea party was very well-attended, more well-attended than the Art of Elysium gala. Let’s start with Tom Hiddleston, who arrived in LA late last week and who has presumably been partying his nards off and networking like crazy. I wonder if Taylor Swift is in LA right now? I wonder if she’s planning on attending any post-Globes parties, or if she’ll save it for the Vanity Fair Oscar party? Also: I think Tom looks so much better with facial hair. It saves him from looking too boyish.
More photos… Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. This is a crazy ensemble. These are literally crazypants. Considering I sort of see Tom Hiddleston and Sophie as an interesting match for each other… I do wonder what happened inside the event.
Here’s Amy Adams in Dolce and Gabbana. This is little bit “youthful widow” for my taste. I think it’s the lace and the sleeves.
Claire Foy in Proenza Schouler. This is honestly one of the first times I’ve ever liked a Proenza Schouler dress. I usually find their stuff so overworked, but this is lovely.
Maisie Williams in a cute and surprisingly age-appropriate look. She’s adorable.
Bonus Diego Luna, because Hecate loves him (and so do many of you!).
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Masie will be 20 this year. It’s a nice look but she’s not under 17, if that’s what you mean.
As for LV: why? First Alicia Vikander, now Sophie Turner. How are they fugging such attractive women?
I’ve missed LEGS. I was hoping he did something laughable at this event to help me recover from a traumatic yesterday but no. He just went beardy. Never mind, I like the idea of crazypants so there was something for me here after all,
Sorry yesterday was traumatic.
Perhaps LEGS will do something laughable this evening at the Golden Globes.
I think Crazy Pants has a boyfriend.
I think he owes me.
I got shouted at by a member of the Brave New Brexit Vanguard for the cardinal sin of buying a coffee and a doughnut for a homeless fellow (I say shouted at, I actually thought he was going to hit me at one point, the vile man) and to add insult to injury, the Sixlets made me watch not one, but TWO, TV talent shows when we returned home.
See? LEGS owes me.
I quite like the idea of crazypants generally, though. I mean, if you’re going to dress up (always a pain) it’s best to go ludicrous with it. I feel this is a principle to live by.
Wow. So sorry Sixer. I’m curious about your assailants logic. I mean I understand opposition to handing over cash but whats wrong with giving someone a hot meal?
She’s dating Joe Jonas. (!?!?)
@ sixer – how did you know they were a brexiter?
Whole thing was quite extreme actually, Ramona. I’d just come out of a shop for some air because Sixlet Minor was trying on every shoe in creation and Mr Sixer is MUCH more patient with shopping-related issues than me. Sat on a bench. had a bit of idle chitchat with the man also sitting on the bench. Fancied a coffee and doughnut from the cart opposite and, since man on bench was clearly itinerant, offered him a coffee and doughnut too. Bought it. Man rushes up and starts shouting – usual stuff about wasters, scroungers, go back to their own country (homeless man is brown). I say, with my super-sharp de-escalating skillz and mouth that speaks before brain engages, “I don’t give a toss what you think, mate. It’s my money and I’ll spend it how I like.” Man goes ballistic, gets up in my face, I try and look brave, homeless man looks at the ground, horrid man eventually shouts himself out, stomps off. I apologise to homeless man. Homeless man apologises to me.
(I’m still fuming and rage-filled about it now, in case you hadn’t guessed!)
ageofreason – go back to your own country remarks and Brexit is a very large intersection in the Venn diagram of British political opinion. Mind you, perhaps I should have asked him so that any satirical capitalising I do in a comment would satisfy accuracy in reporting requirements?!
Sixer, I’m sorry that happened to you. Quite often I want to offer to buy a coffee or food for the homeless guy outside my local station, but my introversion and reserve stops me.
“Go back to their own country” is a slogan of the Trumpets too, although it is constantly pointed out to them that their families were most likely immigrants too and the person to whom it is directed may have deeper ties here.
Why can’t people just leave people alone? You were doing something kind and, as you said, it was your money to spend as you wish. If you had thrown it on the ground, that would have been your right and choice, and Brave New Brexit Vanguard guy probably would have shoved homeless fellow out of the way to get it.
I’m really fed up with these “we don’t want the government telling us how to live people” telling everybody else how to live.
TH arrived in LA yesterday. He hasnt been there all week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophie Turner is dating a Jonas brother
The douchey one at that.
Go Beardy Tom!!
I know it’s a long shot but I am so rooting for him tonight.
😃🖒🖒
And Sixer, there was enough stupidity last year to last us at least until the next millenium. Hope your day is better today.
Happy, healthy New Year, everyone! 🍾
Happy New Year to you too, m’dear!
Dearest Thomas, set the curls free! Stop pushing them up and slicking them back. Especially now that they are obviously growing out.
The burgundy suit is from the Gucci photoshoot. The burgundy is nice for a change but I don’t think it is his color. I expect a Gucci tux tonight.
We have cinnamon buns and croissants on the veranda. And oatmeal. Mimosas but also hot chocolate. We have snow to shovel. And it is single digits out there.
It’s only 24 here in Mobile. I feel your pain.
I like the colour on him, what’s off is the burgundy with the white shirt. A blue/grey shirt – or even a mustard – would have pulled it more stylishly together. He does wear a suit well though, does Tom.
Maybe i am in the minority but i don’t find Tom Hiddleston attractive at all. He looks better with the facial hair , but i think without it he looks older, not boyish. Still, i find him old-looking for a 35 year old.
His smile in the second photo is so sexy #not.
Meh on Mr. I ❤️ TS. I’ll take Diego Luna thanks!
I’m still trying to find the front-on version of this photo from the event (Star Wars and Stranger Things!!):
https://mobile.twitter.com/akstanwyck/status/817882581228060672/photo/1
I’m not sure how I feel about Diego Luna’s navy shirt/ black suit combo.
Then we shall remove them from him promptly. Naked Diego is better?
Claire Foy looks great. She was terrific in The Crown.
Taylor is in London, apparently to make a video with Zayn (I only know this as I follow a couple of Tom related blogs where this has been discussed, as they’ve been making fun of the crazy Hiddleswift shippers who still think they’re together).
Isn’t Sophie Turner dating Joe Jonas?
Sophie could do so much better than Joe. I hope nick and her are at least having an affair.
