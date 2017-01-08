Thandie Newton in Monse at the BAFTA tea party: quirky cute or just weird?



Quite a few big names attended the BAFTA pre-Globes party last night and we’ll have some coverage of the fashion for you this morning. Here’s the woman who should win supporting actress tonight for her sublime performance in Westworld, Thandie Newton. She looks like she’s having fun, I’ll give her that, in this loose off-the-shoulder polka dot Monse dress. That’s the kind of dress where you don’t have to worry about being able maneuver in it or wearing any kind of foundation garments. It’s comfortable-looking although it’s like a pajama dress with some extra features to make it “dressy.” Let’s hope she brings it for the Globes tonight.

Here’s Thandie’s costar, Angela Sarafyan, in a spaghetti strap Giorgio Armani with a raised red sequin dot pattern. The added jacket and matching shoes and clutch are incredible and I love how minimal she went with her makeup. She looks so otherworldly. Not much of a rind on her.

Tracee Ellis Ross also looks weather-appropriate in a longsleeve blue Polite gown with an multicolor floral pattern and mock turtleneck. Tracee is her own stylist and she likes to take risks which don’t always pay off for her. The empire waist and half pleated skirt on this dress make it look fussy, I think. I like her double french braids.

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, was in a light blue babydoll Elie Saab with gathered sleeves. This is very 70s and young-looking. She is quite young so there’s that. Her hair looks like an afterthought though.