Amber Heard sparkles at the Art of Elysium gala: gorgeous or boring?

You know what I enjoy? I enjoy the fact that Amber Heard has not gone into hiding following her divorce from Johnny Depp. Depp has thrown so much bulls—t her way, and it was obvious months ago that the divorce was quite a strain on Amber. But towards the end of 2016, she started going out more often, spending time with friends and walking a few red carpets. Good for her. Last night, she attended the Art of Elysium “Heaven” gala honoring Stevie Wonder. One year ago, she attended the gala with Depp, and he looked half in the bag (if not fully in the bag). I hated her red satin gown last year, but I’m enjoying this beaded look. I can’t find the ID on it but CB and I think it’s Elie Saab? It’s pretty and flattering.
Camilla Belle in Schiaparelli. I like Camilla and I think she’s pretty, but she’s in desperate need of some volume around her face. This hair is too severe. The dress is okay (not my style but it’s cute). Camilla was honored along with Stevie Wonder for her volunteer work.
Hailey Baldwin in Jonathan Simkhai. Um… it’s a little bit much for who she is and the event, right? I would expect to see this on, like, Mariah Carey at the Grammys.
Meanwhile, I think Jaime King seems a bit underdressed. This Altuzarra dress seems like it would be more at home at a daytime fundraiser event rather than a gala.
Ashlee Simpson got it right in this Grace Loves Lace dress. Appropriate for a gala, not too “LOOK AT ME!” and it’s actually flattering. Nice.
Chrissy Teigen in Jonathan Simkhai. Um…no. Granted, I absolutely loathe ruffles and I don’t understand why grown women want to look like antebellum curtains, but even if this dress wasn’t so RUFFLED, I would still think this is a bad dress.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Boring as ever.
Amber looks gorgeous here. Such a pretty woman.
Hailey on the other hand looks ridiculous. The dress is tragic and her face is always so smug. You can tell that she loves herself.
Chrissy`s dress is super fug too.
Agree with your assessment. I’ll add that I love Camilla’s look, too, head to toe, and Ashlee and her husband seem to be trying very hard.
The only thing positive thing I can say about Hailey, is a least she hasn’t gone with bolt ons…yet.
Ditto.
I always thought Amber looked quite boring and empty.She lacks something. She’s beautiful for sure but kinda dull. Her make up and dress are pretty nice though.
I agree that she looks beautiful but empty, but maybe is it because johny depp has sucked the life out of her?
The bodice seems a little tight. Pretty dress but should have gone for darker red to compliment her coloring more.
I like Amber’s gown, I would guess that it is Elie Saab also, I generally like their sparkly designs.
The rest, no thank you
Sick of Chrissy “my face is pure plastic” Teigen…
