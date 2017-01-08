Amber Heard sparkles at the Art of Elysium gala: gorgeous or boring?

wenn30698447

You know what I enjoy? I enjoy the fact that Amber Heard has not gone into hiding following her divorce from Johnny Depp. Depp has thrown so much bulls—t her way, and it was obvious months ago that the divorce was quite a strain on Amber. But towards the end of 2016, she started going out more often, spending time with friends and walking a few red carpets. Good for her. Last night, she attended the Art of Elysium “Heaven” gala honoring Stevie Wonder. One year ago, she attended the gala with Depp, and he looked half in the bag (if not fully in the bag). I hated her red satin gown last year, but I’m enjoying this beaded look. I can’t find the ID on it but CB and I think it’s Elie Saab? It’s pretty and flattering.

wenn30698442

Camilla Belle in Schiaparelli. I like Camilla and I think she’s pretty, but she’s in desperate need of some volume around her face. This hair is too severe. The dress is okay (not my style but it’s cute). Camilla was honored along with Stevie Wonder for her volunteer work.

wenn30698716

Hailey Baldwin in Jonathan Simkhai. Um… it’s a little bit much for who she is and the event, right? I would expect to see this on, like, Mariah Carey at the Grammys.

wenn30698656

Meanwhile, I think Jaime King seems a bit underdressed. This Altuzarra dress seems like it would be more at home at a daytime fundraiser event rather than a gala.

wenn30698845

Ashlee Simpson got it right in this Grace Loves Lace dress. Appropriate for a gala, not too “LOOK AT ME!” and it’s actually flattering. Nice.

wenn30698356

Chrissy Teigen in Jonathan Simkhai. Um…no. Granted, I absolutely loathe ruffles and I don’t understand why grown women want to look like antebellum curtains, but even if this dress wasn’t so RUFFLED, I would still think this is a bad dress.

wenn30698474

wenn30698493

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

10 Responses to “Amber Heard sparkles at the Art of Elysium gala: gorgeous or boring?”

  1. Sunrise says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Boring as ever.

  2. Rainbow says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Amber looks gorgeous here. Such a pretty woman.

    Hailey on the other hand looks ridiculous. The dress is tragic and her face is always so smug. You can tell that she loves herself.
    Chrissy`s dress is super fug too.

  3. Ruth says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I always thought Amber looked quite boring and empty.She lacks something. She’s beautiful for sure but kinda dull. Her make up and dress are pretty nice though.

  4. Shell says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The bodice seems a little tight. Pretty dress but should have gone for darker red to compliment her coloring more.

  5. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I like Amber’s gown, I would guess that it is Elie Saab also, I generally like their sparkly designs.
    The rest, no thank you

  6. Meow says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Sick of Chrissy “my face is pure plastic” Teigen…

