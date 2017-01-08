2017 Golden Globes Open Post: hosted by Justin Timberlake’s unstoppable feelings

Our annual Golden Globes Open Post is hosted by none other than Justin Timberlake, for his months and months of hustling. This is his reward, because I honestly don’t think he’s going to win any actual awards/rewards for his stupid and awful “Can’t Stop the Feeling” song from Trolls. Justin did voice work and music for Trolls, and he got a Globe nomination for Best Song. He’s widely expected to get an Oscar nomination for it too, although I would love it if he was snubbed for even a nomination, much less the big awards. These are photos of Justin flying solo at the BAFTA tea party on Saturday. Where’s Jessica Biel? Hopefully she’s attending the Globes with him tonight. Fingers crossed for some bad bangs trauma!

Justin is up against “City of Stars” from La La Land (a favorite to win, according to the Gold Derby), “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (Lin-Manuel Miranda, peeps!!), “Faith” from Sing, and “Gold” from Gold. While “Can’t Stop the Feeling” was a true top-40 hit, the song is absolutely the worst and I’m hopeful that we will see Justin’s gracious-loser face tonight. Please let it happen!

Jimmy Fallon is the host of this year’s Golden Globes so it’s either going to be an alcohol-soaked mess or he’s going to make people play stupid games the whole time, or who knows? I bet he does something with Justin Timberlake. Ugh. I just realized that will probably happen. I wish Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would have come back to host, but we can’t have nice things. I would have paid real money to hear Tina and Amy’s Trump jokes. Instead, I bet Fallon will stay apolitical.

