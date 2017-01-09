Natalie Portman in chartreuse Prada at the Golden Globes: dated, fug or cute?

I was truly surprised that Natalie Portman lost the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. The way the Oscar race is shaping up, Portman is looking more and more like a sure thing. Well, for one, after the Globes we now know that La La Land is a much bigger contender than any of us realized, so Emma Stone might be giving Portman a run for her money. And now Isabelle Huppert might be coming for the award too. So now I can’t wait to see Natalie’s gracious-loser RBF (resting bitchface). On the red carpet last night, she could barely force herself to look pleasant. It was amazing.

As for Natalie’s dress… it was Prada. Except for Lupita Nyong’o, I think Prada is a bad choice for awards shows. Prada never gets their busts right and the colors are generally off. While this shade of lemony chartreuse didn’t look bad on Natalie specifically, it is generally a bad color. I call this “baby vomit” or “bile.” Plus, the silhouette was so dated. It’s like she was wearing a maternity dress from the ‘60s. Everything about this was gloriously awful, basically.

Speaking of gloriously awful in Prada, I give you Jessica Chastain. It’s hard to put my finger on just what went wrong here. The color is a weird shade, for sure. The jeweled accents seem glued-on. The bust of the dress is awful. Her hair isn’t working. I’m not sure about the necklace. All in all, another red carpet fail for Chastain.