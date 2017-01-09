Natalie Portman in chartreuse Prada at the Golden Globes: dated, fug or cute?

I was truly surprised that Natalie Portman lost the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. The way the Oscar race is shaping up, Portman is looking more and more like a sure thing. Well, for one, after the Globes we now know that La La Land is a much bigger contender than any of us realized, so Emma Stone might be giving Portman a run for her money. And now Isabelle Huppert might be coming for the award too. So now I can’t wait to see Natalie’s gracious-loser RBF (resting bitchface). On the red carpet last night, she could barely force herself to look pleasant. It was amazing.
As for Natalie’s dress… it was Prada. Except for Lupita Nyong’o, I think Prada is a bad choice for awards shows. Prada never gets their busts right and the colors are generally off. While this shade of lemony chartreuse didn’t look bad on Natalie specifically, it is generally a bad color. I call this “baby vomit” or “bile.” Plus, the silhouette was so dated. It’s like she was wearing a maternity dress from the ‘60s. Everything about this was gloriously awful, basically.
Speaking of gloriously awful in Prada, I give you Jessica Chastain. It’s hard to put my finger on just what went wrong here. The color is a weird shade, for sure. The jeweled accents seem glued-on. The bust of the dress is awful. Her hair isn’t working. I’m not sure about the necklace. All in all, another red carpet fail for Chastain.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Jackie O cosplay?
Jessica should never ever pull her hair up again. She needs the her hair down to balance her features.
I was gonna say, I’m sure Jackie actually WORE that dress.
Totally. I can smell the mothballs from here.
I cannot believe how awful these year dresses are. WTH.
Jackie O cosplay. Lol. Perfect description.
I assume she’ll be nominated but … they don’t seem to love the film, and she did win recently; that’s two strikes against her.
This! It was bad Jackie O cosplay. The colour did nothing for her.
Haha, Jackie O. was my impression, as well.
Yes-the dress and the hair. Dear god-like a costume.
They should’ve switched colors. Neither would improve the actual dress but I think a color switch would’ve looked better on each actress at least.
Absolutely, right down to the drop earrings. The color is unfortunate — even Jackie Kennedy knew her color palette . . .
The worst part about Natalie Portman’s look is that AWFUL HAIR.
I think the problem with Jessica Chastain’s dress is it is two sizes too small for her. And that severely pulled back hair makes it worse.
Funny enough, for me Portman’s hair was the most Jackie look of all.
http://www.vintag.es/2013/11/jacqueline-kennedy-visits-cambodia-and.html
The worst part is her face…
Both dresses are better than that crap that Emily Blunt had on her a few months ago for The Girl on The Train premiere. I actually think Natalie quite adorable here.
Jessica’s dress looks like it is about to fall off and expose her chest. She rarely gets it right, so I am not surprised that they put her in this.
Natalie’s movie is Oscar-bait, she’ll definately win and give the “omg, it’s so amazing, blah blah blah” speach and it’s Jackie O., an american icon, any other actress would be nominated for the same part. And she is so umpleasant.
Now, Isabelle Hupert is really, really good in her movie, it was a very deserved victory.
Sadly, I have to agree with all of this. I really don’t think Portman deserved that first Oscar either but the lure of an Oscar baiting ‘suffering ingenue’ role is strong.
Ultimately the thing that goes against Emma might be that her movie is seen as too lightweight and not ‘weighty’ enough (albeit very popular) and she didn’t have to lose huge amounts of weight or freeze to death for it, while current events and Portman’s ‘Hollywood class president’ may well help her out.
I agree that with the current Trump political mess going on at the moment Portman might win as a nostalgic nod to a past when politics were a lot less cheeto tinged, but I have a feeling that Stone might be a stronger contender than we realize. She plays an ingenue, albeit of the non-suffering non-tortured type, and you can never underestimate the lure in Hollywood of a self-eulogising film like La La Land (c/f: The Artist).
I think she’ll get nominated but won’t win. She’s no Meryl Streep and its very unusual to get 2 wins esp in a short space of time. She has 1 and if she gets another it will be a long time away.
Jackie was slow and plodding, and while NP had the voice down, all she did was smoke and cry. And the bad wig she wore in it was sooooo distracting (for me, anyway). I just don’t think she deserves the Oscar for Jackie (JMO).
When it comes to Prada, they’ve had only two Oscar red carpet triumphs:
1. Uma Thurman in lavender with that cape post-Pulp Fiction
2. Carey Mulligan in 2010, the year she got her breakout/first Oscar nom (the details on that dress were adorable)
Other than those it’s been a big pile of no.
i loved the Uma Prada
Awful hair and make up on NP
I like only the color of JS dress
As much as I’m not a Portman fan in any way and root for Isabelle Huppert … I was disgusted when Elle won for Best Foreign Movie then Best Drama Actress. That movie was so awful, it doesn’t deserve any recognition or praise in my opinion. Let alone the bad dialogue and the empty story, basically, it’s a movie about how women are all bitches who fantasize about being humiliated and dominated. The premise was supposed to be ” a woman is raped by a stranger, tracks him and gets her revenge ” (and even that sounds gross to me, we don’t need another movie about how life-changing and empowering rape is, for the love of God) instead, the movie is about a woman who is raped by a stranger, tracks him – but oh, it’s alright because a) the stranger is actually the man she was fantasizing about all along b) she’s the head of a video games company whose only concern is to make video games with enough graphic depictions of assault to give nerdy f*ckboys their boner – and then carries on with a relationship where the guy beats her and pretends to rape her again and again … I mean, I don’t even have the words. It saddens me that two of my favorite actors, Isabelle and the lovely Laurent Lafitte, were involved in this ” mess ” but everytime Elle got an award, I couldn’t help but scream at my TV.
Cool story…
A point Miss in your resume.Huppert’s character is a sociopath who is bored in her life and who manipulates everyone involved in her life.
Exactly my feeling about Elle. What was the HFPA thinking?!
Benjamin Millepied needs a new tailor.
Natalie’s dress is not my favorite but it looks very much like a “Jackie Kennedy” dress. Jackie loved the color yellow and that’s probably why Natalie picked it. I’m sure Natalie will still win at the Oscars – the Globes always have surprises and they love European actresses.
I adore Jessica but I HATE that dress (I thought it was Bryce Dallas Howard when I first saw her). The neckline is all wrong so it ends up looking like it doesn’t fit. And that blue color is so wrong for her skin – she should have worn emerald green or dark red.
I love her dress, but I love that retro look. Sadly she gives me a rash but the dress is beautiful.
I love the siluethe! It’s much better than the skin tight dresses pregnant ladies tend to wear. But the colour was bad and her hair was awful.
And maybe she looked uncomfortable because she’s, you know, pregnant?
Jessica looks awful.
I actually think Emma’s been more of a front runner than Natalie for Actress. Reviews for Portman were tepid at best and La La Land came out smashing the critical nods as well. She’s still in it but I don’t think she was as sure of a thing as Emma was. Amy Adams might sneak in for the win. But really I’ve thought it’s Emma win to lose basically.
Reviews for Jackie have been raves.
Do celebrities have a say in the dresses they wear? Or do the celebrity’s PR people talk to the fashion PR people that send dresses over and the stylists pick?
I am asking because I really want to know if Jessica agreed on that blue dress that just does nothing for her. The hair is terrible too and this is not what I usually say about Jessica Chastain’s hair.
They absolutely do. Their stylists come over with racks of dresses for them to try on and choose. Or they will coordinate with a fashion house to make something custom. If you are a spokesperson (like JLaw with Dior) they will send over looks from the one fashion house and they choose from the one designer (which in JLaw’s case has been more of a miss lately).
It totally looks like something she grabbed from the First Lady fashion exhibit at the Smitsonian.
Natalie’s dress looks a bit costume-ish for me.
Jessica’s, good Lord. It looks too small, like she couldn’t even get the straps over her shoulders, which is a very unflattering design.
I am sorry to say I am glad she lost…she is trying the 60′s vibe here and to quote a vice presidential candidate to Dan Quayle all those years ago ..I know the Kennedys and you are not one of them..i.e. Jackies qualities,style ,demeanour and sophistication are sadly lacking here…
Politics aside..she is not the actress she thinks she is and he looks creased!
Yeesh, she looks like she belongs on the top of a Christmas tree.
Why is Jessica Chastain’s style so awful? Other than that McQueen dress she wore to the Oscars, I can’t think of another time when she knocked it out of the park.
She looked great her first couple of times at the Oscars and Cannes (I remember she wore a gorgeous metallic strapless dress that looked perfect with her hair) but on the whole her stylists deserve to be fired.
She’s so stunning, and her style is NEVER good. The rare exceptions feel like absolute luck.
Her hair and makeup are frequently the problem, and her hair is gorgeous and her face is great. WHYYYYYYYYY
WHY can Prada never make a dress where the bust doesn’t look all wonky? Srsly.
She looks like a Jackie O impersonator. However, while I’m hardly a fan she is heavily pregnant…so all the comments about her looking sour were a bit uncalled for imo. She’s probably uncomfortable AF.
While I adore Emma Stone and I thought she was great in La La Land, I truly believe Natalie, Ruth, and Isabelle out acted Emma in every way. However, the Academy tends to ignore foreign actors for the most part (so that’s a strike against Isabelle), roles that are quiet and restrained (a strike against Ruth), and Natalie won around five years ago. They also love young and charming….so it wouldn’t surprise me if Emma wins the Oscar.
Jessicas dress is perfection. Her styling on the other hand, just no. The makeup, the hair all very subdued and pale and combined with that shade of blue she looks very.. well.. dead. That dress would look insane on someone with darker hair in a messy updo and a red lip.
Where have you seen baby vomit or bile of that shade of yellow??? It’s such a sunny, daisy-like color…
I’ve seen it after a bad night with way too many vodkas. Exact bile shade.
I think Natalie looked lovely. She wears pregnancy well! Jessica on the other hand…she’s such a gorgeous woman, but I’m not feeling this look. The dress is perfectly hugging her curves, but the bodice seems too tight. And her hair is too severe. That slicked back look is hard to pull off, even on the most beautiful of women. She’s doesn’t look bad, but I’ve seen her look way better!
Man, I thought her (Natalie Portman’s) dress was gorgeous! Not so much a fan of her hair here, though.
I don’t blame Natalie for looking a bit sour, I’m impressed she even got out there and sat through the show she looks so far gone.
Jessica Chastain needs a new stylist. How is it possible to make somebody as gorgeous as her look bad?
I thought Natalie looked more smile-y than usual.
She was smiling with the other actresses — awards shows are usually where she smiles the most, from what I’ve noticed. It’s everywhere else that she looks kind of cranky.
Really? I saw her interviewed on the red carpet and her face looked almost completely frozen to me – like even just moving her lips to talk required extra effort. That was all I saw of her though, so I could have just seen her worst 30 seconds. My only impression was that she is way too young to need that much intervention.
@jetlagged You are right about her face looking frozen, it was the first thing I noticed. In photographs her face looks kind of stoney, I think as a result of both fillers and botox. I am surprised she has chosen to go this way, as she has the kind of elegant beauty that would easily allow her to age naturally. I also thought she had the confidence to know this. But very few women in Hollywood are immune to the pressures of having to look young, apparently (even if botox and fillers very rarely make them look young)
I didn’t think it was NP at first. Still not sure she looks like herself.
I saw photos on Twitter where she seemed to be smiling a lot.
I do think her lips look different though. She’s always had shapely lips, but something looks off lately.
I think i hate Natalie Portman sense of style
She has mentioned Isabelle Huppert in all her interviews during this campaing so I think she was nit so angry about losing to her. Natalie knows Isabelle is the best actress in the world. And tbh a nomination alone is pretty good for Natalie’s career at this point, she changed the mind of a lot of her doubters wih this performance. I feel bad for Amy Adams, who will lose again, Portman is an Oscar winner after all.
LaLa Land has always been the front runner. Natalie has never been a sure thing for best actress either. She’s in the mix, but in no way does she have it locked up.
Natalie Portman looked like she was still in character.
My opinion: terrible color, terrible tailoring around the bust and waist lines, and the embellishments do nothing to make it look better.
I’m just going to be mean. It makes Natalie look old (and I think she and I are actually the same age).
Natalie has always been beautiful, but I don’t think she’s ever really worn clothes well. Maybe her height is a hindrance (I’m around her height and I can safely say I don’t look as good in clothes as Blake Lively or Nicole Kidman would. It is what it is).
Her husband looks like he got an ill-fitting suit or something. I feel a ballet dancer should look better in a suit.
Jeez, i guess Natalie doesn’t get a pass for being with child. She looks glowing to me. I’d hate to see what the comments would be about my face when I was pregnant! I’m sure I had resting bitchface +1000.
Wow, fug. These women are so beautiful, what on earth is wrong with their stylists??
I thought Jessica’s dress was pretty, although the top was poorly fitted and a little too open. But otherwise, I thought it was pretty.
I also liked Natalie’s dress but it was costume-like.
Some said what if they switched colors? That would have worked better maybe? But the hair on both of them was pulled back so tight, I’d have a headache.
I liked both Natalie and Jessica’s dresses. Yellow seemed to be a popular color last night and she went a little different from all the other dresses with chartreuse AND the homage to her character. Speaking of fashion, why hasn’t Vogue done anything with Jackie and Natalie’s Oscar run? It seems like a combo that would be a great opportunity to do a retrospect issue on 60s fashion.
I haven’t seen anyone wear blue as well since Kate Winslet’s dress from a while back, probably for an Oscar night. Kate went a little fairy tale with her look. The color and flowers of Jessica’s dress remind me of Asian fabrics. I liked it. Very different from the other dresses and a breath of fresh air, like she usually is.
Loved JC’s dress, too. I’d wear it in a heartbeat.
Natalie Portman looks beautiful in this gown. I completely disagree with you. She looks elegant, regal. She’s channeling Jackie O. She’s rocking that color. Her hair and make up are perfect. That dress is a throwback in a good way. I love it. I like the periwinkle color of JCs dress but the bodice and straps are too much. She does look comfortable. Hair is too severe don’t like her lipstick shade either.
