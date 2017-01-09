Emma Stone in star-covered Valentino at the Golden Globes: twee or sweet?

I come away from the Golden Globes understanding that in Hollywood, La La Land is a much bigger deal than I realized. I thought Emma Stone would be a major contender for the actress awards, of course. But I didn’t realize that there was so much love for a film which I think looks rather… twee, cringe-y, privileged and silly? It’s like #WhitePeopleProblems: The Movie. That being said, it’s hard to be mad at Emma Stone. I wasn’t even crazy about Emma’s Valentino dress, but I’m not even mad about it. It was a pretty, frothy, star-covered pale dress. It fit her beautifully and it moved well, although it looks really flat in photos. She seemed comfortable and happy with it. *shrug*
Here’s Anna Chlumsky in Roland Mouret. I like Anna, I think she’s crazy talented and beautiful, but my God, she cannot find a flattering dress to save her damn life. This is so bad.
Speaking of WTFery, Anna Kendrick in Vionnet. She looked… terrible. Why does this dress exist? Why did she choose it???
While Laura Dern isn’t one of my favorite people, she wore one of my favorite low-key dresses at the Globes. I doubt she’s going to be headlining any best-dressed lists today, but this Burberry was gorgeous, appropriate, well-tailored and flattering. Homerun for Dern!
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I didn’t like La La Land at all, but I am really happy Emma is getting recognition because I love her.
The dress is lovely, but I don’t like her necklace and the hair and makeup could have been better.
I LOVED La La Land. As a recovering musical theatre actress, I went in with the attitude “go ahead, entertain me, I dare you.”
It did.
I think Emma’s dress is sweet and nicely plays off the recurring tune “City of Stars”.
I Loved it too. On looking at trailers, thought it might be too twee. Yes it’s pretty much about white people problems but it’s such a throwback to old hollywood musicals (which I did watch as a kid) and full of hope and desire and the colors, imagery, music -it all worked for me. The fact that such a non super-hero, non-formulaic movie got made is impressive too. Not to take away from other films like Moonlight, which of course it’s also a miracle to have gotten made.
How is it “white people problems”?
That said, yes it is very old Hollywood. It brings back a sense of nostalgia for the golden age of Hollywood.
I personally loved it.
I’m reiterating what Kaiser said about it looking like a film about privileged white people- it’s about “white people problems,” in that there is no other struggle that the characters have to face; i.e., no discrimination as to race, age, sexual or gender orientation, blah blah, in comparison to a film like Moonlight, say. The characters are pretty, white, and while not wealthy, they already have a step up in privilege over others who might want to succeed in Hollywood or just in the world.
That said, I loved it, even though it wasn’t a particularly weighty film about social issues. I personally enjoyed an escapist film like this given what else is going on.
Also, it’s about a white dude who decides he’s there to save jazz.
The film was very well received in Venice. It’s not a showy film nor is it heavy material as most of this season’s contenders are, but it has been receiving alot of buzz in the industry. People like it’s frothiness.
Until Natalie Portman’s film came out, i’ve always thought Emma was a lock. I still do. Isabelle Huppert Best actress drama locks out Natalie, so Emma rises to the top again.
I wouldn’t count anyone out until SAG is done, at least….. that’s probably a more reliable barometer of the acting race than the GG.
Personally I wouldn’t hate it if LLL and Emma won.
Yeah, Huppert winning the GG (deservedly, I might add) means Portman’s Oscar chances are pretty much done. And I don’t see Huppert winning the Oscar since she didn’t even get a SAG nomination, which means we have Oscar Winner Emma Stone to look forward to. I definitely think she’s the weakest actress in a very strong year (I mean, you have Huppert, Amy Adams, and Annette Benning who are all overdue and can act circles around Stone. Ruth Negga was incredible, but probably too understated to win. Then you have Queen Viola who moved to supporting, ARGH!). It’s a bit sad that all of these amazing performances will be overlooked and the Oscar given to another mediocre ingenue (this year actually reminds me of the year JLaw won for her mediocre performance over Emmanuelle Riva and Jessica Chastain, who were both vastly superior).
Also, it’s just mind-boggling to me that she’s going to win an Oscar for a role that requires singing and dancing, when she can neither sing nor dance better than your average member of a high school drama club. (That goes for Gosling too actually. And I’m a huge Gosling fan! I really wish they had gotten leads who can actually sing and dance).
@ Julp
MTE. This award season reminds me of the ’12-’13 race.
I like Emma, she’s charming for sure, but she’s not in the same league as many of these other actresses and her performance is no where near as challenging.
I agree with both of you, and I did like LLL. I’m still rooting for Negga, Adams, or Hupert though.
Anna stunning lady with no sense of style at all.
Emma could have done better
Anna’s dress was a hard fail. Her boobs looked twisted. Awful. Just Awful.
I was talking about Anna Chlumsky but there other Anna’s dress is a mess too.
Bad night for those named Anna
I’m still now sure which Anna you mean. Both have weird boob things going on. But I love the color of Anna Kendrick’s dress. It’s just that the boob area situation is awful and looks really uncomfortable. What a shame!
Yes, both Anna K & Anna C looked bad. Liked Emma’s dress, especially the stars but it wasn’t the best of the night.
The only thing nice to say about Anna’s dress is that it is a pretty color. That photo is just awkward and honestly, it looks poorly fitted. She is so much better than this dress.
Laura’s dress looks like a couch from the 80s. Not as bad as Kim’s couch dress from 3 years ago, but it is close to it.
I actually like Anna’s dress, just not her in it. I think it would look better on someone who is not as pale and small as she is as this makes her look washed out.
Same with Emma. The dress washes her out but I do like the stars on it.
Seems like Emma theme-dressed with the stars. I liked it though, and I liked her styling.
I love Anna Chlumsky’s face: she’s always so animated! The less said about the dress the better, though…
Emma Stone loves that kind of thing in her outfits. I know she says her birth name is Emily, but I’m beginning to suspect that her middle name must have been Twee.
Hollywood will fall for any film that romanticizes it, same way that they gave the Oscar to Argo as it depicted how a film or their industry can actually save a life. that being said, I love Emma and am so glad that Natalie lost to Ms. Hupert.
You are right. Hollywood loves movies who romanticized Hollywood.Argo,The Artist,Birdman…
Whose dress is the most hideous? Anna’s or Anna’s. So hard to choose.
I love Emma and I love what she’s wearing but I can’t believe she’s getting nominated for La La Land. I rather liked La La Land for what it was but I don’t find it award worthy. But *shrug* What do I know? People like what they like.
i do not care for emma stone or this film, in fact i’m very bored by it all, but her valentino was the prettiest dress.
Anna Kendrick’s dress was atrocious and seemed to have a mind of its own. When she was presenting, it looked like her right boob was off somewhere else or waving at the audience.
OMG – yes!
LOL!
I like Emmas dress, it is a bid twee but pretty.
Anna C never looks comfortable, she should find a new stylist. I like her so much and she is so talented, it would be awesome to see her just rock it on the red carpet.
Anna K’s is so weird in the boobs area.
I love Laura’s, that is the perfect silhouette for her .
Is it me or does Anna Chlumsky look almost exactly like Kristen Johnston from “Third Rock from the Sun”?
That’s who I though too!
I was just going to write this,… i just finished reading Kriten’s book, GUTs….. it’s a a good one,and I thought Anna looks very similar to her.
I was just going to write this,… i just finished reading Krsiten’s book, GUTs….. it’s a a good one,and I thought Anna looks very similar to her.
It would be fitting for La La Land to win after the year that has passed in which HW’s brightest stars were tarnished with abuse accusations and the industry was forced to close ranks and protect the poor innocent grown up ‘children’.
It would be a message that no one f*cks with the ‘magic’ and ‘magicians’ of HW. A win for Casey Affleck will also help solidify that.
I really like Emma’s entire look. Especially the hair and make-up, they make her look soft and happy. I guess working with The Gosling does that to you….
Emma looks always pretty but that colour is seriously wrong on her, it washes her out terribly! I like her make up though.
I loved Emma’s answer when Ryan Seacrest asked her about her dress, she said: “it’s pink with stars on it”, when in fact he wanted more details. Like she wanted to show him how silly those questions about fashion are instead of asking her about her performance in the movie. That’s why I love her.
It’s just fake to me, considering Stone has done may fashion shoots, cover interviews with her stylists, stressing on her looks and using the red carpet advantageously in her career or narrative in her roles.
And Seacrest did talk to her at length about her movie.
Now she wants to go Cate Blanchett and act all above it. OK Emily Stone.
Well aren’t you a huge Emma fan?
“While Laura Dern isn’t one of my favorite people” ???????? Who dislikes Laura? She’s awesome!
+1000
That’s exactly what I was thinking! Citizen Ruth is one of my all-time favorite movies.
I don’t know much about her, but that dress. Ooof. She’s got a great figure to carry it too.
oh im one of those i cannot deal with her face and her Dingbat adjacent Roles… like that HBO show she had?? OMFG she could make me incandescently furious! but I thought the same about her dress, like begrudgingly Aight!
I actually Liked Emma’s dress, Me and my BF actually said WTF to one another when Mousy Kendrick came one.. Those cups are just so so so awful for her
Her character in Enlightened wasn’t meant to be likeable…
Who dislikes her? Me. I cannot stand her, for multiple reasons. It doesn’t help that no matter what she puts on, she still looks like the north end of a southbound horse.
Love Emma’s star dress ! And that she didn’t do loud or bright styling . Nice and soft
Am I the only one who thinks Emma and Ryan make an adorable couple. The way they’ve been promoting the movie together they almost seem like they are together. I can’t believe Eva Mendes didn’t come with Ryan. I really wanted to see what she would wear because she NEVER does red carpets anymore.
It’s their third movie together–like Lawrence and Cooper. They’re friends and very comfortable working with each other and pro,print the movie. They have great chemistry though!
This Valentino was cutom made for her so I suppose it’s what she wanted. It’s a beautiful dress but I hope she brings her extra fashion to the Oscars because she’s definitely the strongest contender for Best Actress.
I’m very happy for Ryan, Emma and their young director!
Emma’s strands of hair that are hanging down are bugging me.
Laura Dern looks amazing.
Anna Chlumsky – that black strap? It looks like she is wearing a sports bra. Why?
Anna Kendrick looks like a corpse in that color.
I adore Emma and the Oscar is hers already.
I quite like Emma’s dress. Its pretty, it fits her, its different and also compliments the movie she’s promoting (without looking like shes still in costume – im looking at you Natalie).
Why did everyone look so tired and/or stoned?
When I first came out of the theatre I wasn’t sure if I liked it, but then I thought on it overnight and decided it had more to it than I initially thought. I think the point was that in the movies (LaLa Land), everything is perfect, no missed moments, no misunderstandings, love always wins, etc., but in real life, things aren’t quite like that and you can meet the right person at the wrong time and it doesn’t necessarily work out, and I think that’s true and very realistic. Too many people think live and love should be like it is in the movies, but it can’t be because we are imperfect human beings with feelings and struggles and … real life. That said, I loved Ryan Gosling, but felt Emma Stone was miscast for him. I felt she was too fresh-faced, young,earnest, while he has a sexy kind of smoldering beneath the surface, mysterious thing going on. Either she should have been opposite someone more like Joseph Gordon Levitt, or someone like Gal Gadot or Morena Baccarin would have been better against Ryan Gosling. They match him better in that passionate kind of sexiness and elegance. Emma Stone is wonderful and many things, but elegant isn’t one of them. In some of the dancing scenes, while poised, she came off kind of strange looking…rather than having elegant lines. That said, the comic parts were hilarious and perfect, and while some of the dancing scenes were nice, others were, imo, a little too cheesy. I get that they were trying to harken back to the great romance movies, but dancing in the sky didn’t do it for me.
La la land is a movie that celebrates Hollywood. Of course they are going to eat that $hit up and throw as many awards at it as possible. Gross.
I didnt like the movie even though I love musicals. I didnt like them in those roles even though I kind of like them both and I did not feel overtaken by the musicality. Blah. Awards are paid for by the movies as a means of Marketing.
LOVE Laura’s dress. Movie star styling!
so very agreed.
that dress is gorgeous.
Oof, work it, Anna Kendrick. I like the structure for the boob area. Very bold choice.
With so much ugliness in the world La La Land was exactly the movie I needed to see. I thought it was clever, well made, smart, and just very dear. Emma Stone was just so fun to watch. I wanted to be her. I wanted to wear all of her outfits. She has looked beautiful in most of her appearances for this film. This dress is very pretty. Her hair and make up are perfect. She looks happy and comfortable. Good for her!
Laura Dern looks fabulous. I love that dress. She is so statuesque. Wow. Gorgeous.
