Emma Stone in star-covered Valentino at the Golden Globes: twee or sweet?

I come away from the Golden Globes understanding that in Hollywood, La La Land is a much bigger deal than I realized. I thought Emma Stone would be a major contender for the actress awards, of course. But I didn’t realize that there was so much love for a film which I think looks rather… twee, cringe-y, privileged and silly? It’s like #WhitePeopleProblems: The Movie. That being said, it’s hard to be mad at Emma Stone. I wasn’t even crazy about Emma’s Valentino dress, but I’m not even mad about it. It was a pretty, frothy, star-covered pale dress. It fit her beautifully and it moved well, although it looks really flat in photos. She seemed comfortable and happy with it. *shrug*

Here’s Anna Chlumsky in Roland Mouret. I like Anna, I think she’s crazy talented and beautiful, but my God, she cannot find a flattering dress to save her damn life. This is so bad.

Speaking of WTFery, Anna Kendrick in Vionnet. She looked… terrible. Why does this dress exist? Why did she choose it???

While Laura Dern isn’t one of my favorite people, she wore one of my favorite low-key dresses at the Globes. I doubt she’s going to be headlining any best-dressed lists today, but this Burberry was gorgeous, appropriate, well-tailored and flattering. Homerun for Dern!

61 Responses to “Emma Stone in star-covered Valentino at the Golden Globes: twee or sweet?”

  1. Locke Lamora says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:07 am

    I didn’t like La La Land at all, but I am really happy Emma is getting recognition because I love her.
    The dress is lovely, but I don’t like her necklace and the hair and makeup could have been better.

    Reply
    • MsGoblin says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:22 am

      I LOVED La La Land. As a recovering musical theatre actress, I went in with the attitude “go ahead, entertain me, I dare you.”

      It did.

      I think Emma’s dress is sweet and nicely plays off the recurring tune “City of Stars”.

      Reply
    • mee says:
      January 9, 2017 at 10:23 am

      I Loved it too. On looking at trailers, thought it might be too twee. Yes it’s pretty much about white people problems but it’s such a throwback to old hollywood musicals (which I did watch as a kid) and full of hope and desire and the colors, imagery, music -it all worked for me. The fact that such a non super-hero, non-formulaic movie got made is impressive too. Not to take away from other films like Moonlight, which of course it’s also a miracle to have gotten made.

      Reply
      • Llamas says:
        January 9, 2017 at 10:50 am

        How is it “white people problems”?

        That said, yes it is very old Hollywood. It brings back a sense of nostalgia for the golden age of Hollywood.

        I personally loved it.

      • mee says:
        January 9, 2017 at 11:04 am

        I’m reiterating what Kaiser said about it looking like a film about privileged white people- it’s about “white people problems,” in that there is no other struggle that the characters have to face; i.e., no discrimination as to race, age, sexual or gender orientation, blah blah, in comparison to a film like Moonlight, say. The characters are pretty, white, and while not wealthy, they already have a step up in privilege over others who might want to succeed in Hollywood or just in the world.

        That said, I loved it, even though it wasn’t a particularly weighty film about social issues. I personally enjoyed an escapist film like this given what else is going on.

    • Ally8 says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      Also, it’s about a white dude who decides he’s there to save jazz.

      Reply
  2. LAK says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:11 am

    The film was very well received in Venice. It’s not a showy film nor is it heavy material as most of this season’s contenders are, but it has been receiving alot of buzz in the industry. People like it’s frothiness.

    Until Natalie Portman’s film came out, i’ve always thought Emma was a lock. I still do. Isabelle Huppert Best actress drama locks out Natalie, so Emma rises to the top again.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:39 am

      I wouldn’t count anyone out until SAG is done, at least….. that’s probably a more reliable barometer of the acting race than the GG.

      Personally I wouldn’t hate it if LLL and Emma won.

      Reply
    • JulP says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Yeah, Huppert winning the GG (deservedly, I might add) means Portman’s Oscar chances are pretty much done. And I don’t see Huppert winning the Oscar since she didn’t even get a SAG nomination, which means we have Oscar Winner Emma Stone to look forward to. I definitely think she’s the weakest actress in a very strong year (I mean, you have Huppert, Amy Adams, and Annette Benning who are all overdue and can act circles around Stone. Ruth Negga was incredible, but probably too understated to win. Then you have Queen Viola who moved to supporting, ARGH!). It’s a bit sad that all of these amazing performances will be overlooked and the Oscar given to another mediocre ingenue (this year actually reminds me of the year JLaw won for her mediocre performance over Emmanuelle Riva and Jessica Chastain, who were both vastly superior).

      Also, it’s just mind-boggling to me that she’s going to win an Oscar for a role that requires singing and dancing, when she can neither sing nor dance better than your average member of a high school drama club. (That goes for Gosling too actually. And I’m a huge Gosling fan! I really wish they had gotten leads who can actually sing and dance).

      Reply
  3. Rocio says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Anna stunning lady with no sense of style at all.

    Emma could have done better

    Reply
  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:12 am

    The only thing nice to say about Anna’s dress is that it is a pretty color. That photo is just awkward and honestly, it looks poorly fitted. She is so much better than this dress.

    Laura’s dress looks like a couch from the 80s. Not as bad as Kim’s couch dress from 3 years ago, but it is close to it.

    I actually like Anna’s dress, just not her in it. I think it would look better on someone who is not as pale and small as she is as this makes her look washed out.

    Same with Emma. The dress washes her out but I do like the stars on it.

    Reply
  5. OSTONE says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Seems like Emma theme-dressed with the stars. I liked it though, and I liked her styling.

    Reply
  6. Aminah says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I love Anna Chlumsky’s face: she’s always so animated! The less said about the dress the better, though…

    Emma Stone loves that kind of thing in her outfits. I know she says her birth name is Emily, but I’m beginning to suspect that her middle name must have been Twee.

    Reply
  7. Marie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Hollywood will fall for any film that romanticizes it, same way that they gave the Oscar to Argo as it depicted how a film or their industry can actually save a life. that being said, I love Emma and am so glad that Natalie lost to Ms. Hupert.

    Reply
  8. I Choose Me says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Whose dress is the most hideous? Anna’s or Anna’s. So hard to choose.

    I love Emma and I love what she’s wearing but I can’t believe she’s getting nominated for La La Land. I rather liked La La Land for what it was but I don’t find it award worthy. But *shrug* What do I know? People like what they like.

    Reply
  9. ell says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:41 am

    i do not care for emma stone or this film, in fact i’m very bored by it all, but her valentino was the prettiest dress.

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Anna Kendrick’s dress was atrocious and seemed to have a mind of its own. When she was presenting, it looked like her right boob was off somewhere else or waving at the audience.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I like Emmas dress, it is a bid twee but pretty.
    Anna C never looks comfortable, she should find a new stylist. I like her so much and she is so talented, it would be awesome to see her just rock it on the red carpet.
    Anna K’s is so weird in the boobs area.
    I love Laura’s, that is the perfect silhouette for her .

    Reply
  12. Dolkite says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Is it me or does Anna Chlumsky look almost exactly like Kristen Johnston from “Third Rock from the Sun”?

    Reply
  13. als says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:51 am

    It would be fitting for La La Land to win after the year that has passed in which HW’s brightest stars were tarnished with abuse accusations and the industry was forced to close ranks and protect the poor innocent grown up ‘children’.
    It would be a message that no one f*cks with the ‘magic’ and ‘magicians’ of HW. A win for Casey Affleck will also help solidify that.

    Reply
  14. Anitas says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I really like Emma’s entire look. Especially the hair and make-up, they make her look soft and happy. I guess working with The Gosling does that to you….

    Reply
  15. serena says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Emma looks always pretty but that colour is seriously wrong on her, it washes her out terribly! I like her make up though.

    Reply
  16. Moonstone says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I loved Emma’s answer when Ryan Seacrest asked her about her dress, she said: “it’s pink with stars on it”, when in fact he wanted more details. Like she wanted to show him how silly those questions about fashion are instead of asking her about her performance in the movie. That’s why I love her.

    Reply
  17. Onika says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:45 am

    “While Laura Dern isn’t one of my favorite people” ???????? Who dislikes Laura? She’s awesome!

    Reply
  18. Fiorella says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Love Emma’s star dress ! And that she didn’t do loud or bright styling . Nice and soft

    Reply
  19. Elizabeth says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Am I the only one who thinks Emma and Ryan make an adorable couple. The way they’ve been promoting the movie together they almost seem like they are together. I can’t believe Eva Mendes didn’t come with Ryan. I really wanted to see what she would wear because she NEVER does red carpets anymore.

    Reply
  20. Cee says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:14 am

    This Valentino was cutom made for her so I suppose it’s what she wanted. It’s a beautiful dress but I hope she brings her extra fashion to the Oscars because she’s definitely the strongest contender for Best Actress.

    Reply
  21. Lucy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I’m very happy for Ryan, Emma and their young director!

    Reply
  22. Tallia says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Emma’s strands of hair that are hanging down are bugging me.
    Laura Dern looks amazing.
    Anna Chlumsky – that black strap? It looks like she is wearing a sports bra. Why?
    Anna Kendrick looks like a corpse in that color.

    Reply
  23. Natalya(Natasha) says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I adore Emma and the Oscar is hers already.

    Reply
  24. Marianne says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I quite like Emma’s dress. Its pretty, it fits her, its different and also compliments the movie she’s promoting (without looking like shes still in costume – im looking at you Natalie).

    Reply
  25. Laura says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Why did everyone look so tired and/or stoned?

    Reply
  26. Suzy from Ontario says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    When I first came out of the theatre I wasn’t sure if I liked it, but then I thought on it overnight and decided it had more to it than I initially thought. I think the point was that in the movies (LaLa Land), everything is perfect, no missed moments, no misunderstandings, love always wins, etc., but in real life, things aren’t quite like that and you can meet the right person at the wrong time and it doesn’t necessarily work out, and I think that’s true and very realistic. Too many people think live and love should be like it is in the movies, but it can’t be because we are imperfect human beings with feelings and struggles and … real life. That said, I loved Ryan Gosling, but felt Emma Stone was miscast for him. I felt she was too fresh-faced, young,earnest, while he has a sexy kind of smoldering beneath the surface, mysterious thing going on. Either she should have been opposite someone more like Joseph Gordon Levitt, or someone like Gal Gadot or Morena Baccarin would have been better against Ryan Gosling. They match him better in that passionate kind of sexiness and elegance. Emma Stone is wonderful and many things, but elegant isn’t one of them. In some of the dancing scenes, while poised, she came off kind of strange looking…rather than having elegant lines. That said, the comic parts were hilarious and perfect, and while some of the dancing scenes were nice, others were, imo, a little too cheesy. I get that they were trying to harken back to the great romance movies, but dancing in the sky didn’t do it for me.

    Reply
  27. Amy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    La la land is a movie that celebrates Hollywood. Of course they are going to eat that $hit up and throw as many awards at it as possible. Gross.

    Reply
  28. missskitttin says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I didnt like the movie even though I love musicals. I didnt like them in those roles even though I kind of like them both and I did not feel overtaken by the musicality. Blah. Awards are paid for by the movies as a means of Marketing.

    Reply
  29. Pandy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    LOVE Laura’s dress. Movie star styling!

    Reply
  30. Yep says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Oof, work it, Anna Kendrick. I like the structure for the boob area. Very bold choice.

    Reply
  31. Anare says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:58 am

    With so much ugliness in the world La La Land was exactly the movie I needed to see. I thought it was clever, well made, smart, and just very dear. Emma Stone was just so fun to watch. I wanted to be her. I wanted to wear all of her outfits. She has looked beautiful in most of her appearances for this film. This dress is very pretty. Her hair and make up are perfect. She looks happy and comfortable. Good for her!
    Laura Dern looks fabulous. I love that dress. She is so statuesque. Wow. Gorgeous.

    Reply

