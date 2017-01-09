Donald Trump: Meryl Streep is ‘one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood’

I was just going to leave the discussion about Meryl Streep in my Globes recap, but here we go. Donald Trump was tweeting about her this morning, so now we need to get into it. First, let’s recap Meryl’s Globes experience. She wore a pretty Givenchy dress, which is surprising because I didn’t think Givenchy still made pretty dresses (well done, Riccardo Tisci). Secondly, she won the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Her speech was beautiful and brilliant.
At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
One of the best parts of the stunningly effective speech was this part:
“There was one performances this year that stunned me; it sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job—it made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter—someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie; it was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”
Meryl was referencing a now-infamous moment when Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter, and incidentally, Trump had his facts wrong. Here’s that moment:
So what did Donald Trump do? He went on Twitter to whine about it.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Donald Trump, you are disgusting.
Donald Trump thinks something or someone is overrated? Oh look the sun came out this morning.
He should look in the mirror. He’s overrated, overreactive, unintelligent and despicable on every level. Vile creature.
You forgot overweight, overcombed and overtanned.
Thin-skinned orange verbally attacking women again.
#Not acting presidential.
Trump should be focused on getting his daily “intelligence” briefings while working with Obama and the White House transition team.
And….while he’s doing all that, he should dismiss Kellyanne Conway. Her nose is so high up his butt, it’s not just embarrassing, it’s insulting to women everywhere. Can.not.stand.her.
I prefer rancid embalmed asshole.
I love you Pixie.
This is what his presidency is going to be like…angry tweets when he feels insulted.
4 years of this … I am seriously frightened
At this rate he won’t make four years. The one thing for sure is the American public is fickle, and he doesn’t even have the majority. His supporters will tire of him, and then all of his stupid comments and actions, that are not getting any traction now will matter.
He will not make it to a full term. He’ll either quit (come on, he’s *already* bored with the job), he’ll be impeached by his own party (who probably prefer Pence anyway) or he’ll be assassinated (Trump’s already pissed off the CIA…not a smart move, dude).
He’s going to *at best* create an international crisis because if it.
I will be surprised if it lasts four months… we will probably all be annihilated in some sort of nuclear conflagration that this man will cause the first time another international leader tells him to put on his big boy pants.
The narcissistic Carrot McBabyhands is a whiny whiner that whines 😡
I hope he drops off the perch. And soon.
My hope as well PF. Hoping he’s gone by whatever means in his first year.
Perhaps Hollywood can keep him busy tweeting for the next 4 years and save the rest of us some grief.
He should be impeached for this alone.
He isn’t even sworn in yet and I am exhausted 😩
Me, too. He hasn’t even started and I’m done with him.
Seriously. You’d think he would have better, more pressing, more PRESIDENTIAL things to do than worry about what an actor says about him. Unfeckingbelievable. The contrast to Obama’s demeanor is staggering.
I am exhausted too but we have to rally ourselves to pay attention. This is going to be a long slow ride to hell on the trump train.
We have to pay attention and speak truthfully as loudly as he speaks lies.
Well said, DeniseMich
@esmom
I still don’t believe he ever really wanted to be president. He wanted to be revered, envied, admired, noticed. That’s why he ran for pres, but all the while behaved like a lunatic entertainer. People bought his cheesy spiel and now he will sit at the helm of the highest office in the land.
The man is truly horrible. Four years of him and the right wing Congress will engender more hate and dysfunction in this country since the Civil War. But now it will extend to the world at large. Meryl is correct. We need to support a robust press to take on this despot. Because he is an intellectual troll and hideous clown.
he is just an orange boy nobody loves him
Indiana Joanna (love your name!), ITA, I think I said something similar elsewhere. It — and the hypocrisy of those who once disavowed him but now support him — still infuriates the crap out of me, though.
I hope so! So long as he’s tweeting, he can’t hit the nuclear button.
He wont change because he cant. This is not a personality quirk or even a personal failing, its a fullblown personality disorder. And its incurable. God help us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His tweets are very calculated. All to dismantle the media. He is erring himself is as The News. Also to get people squaking and sidetracked from his push to hire Rex (wrecks the planet) Tillerman. Smoke and fecking mirrors. This admin is tricky
If this is how he thinks the leader of the free world acts, he is crazy! The president can’t be some ass who so easily gets offended and tht topeows insults. He’s so thin skinned and immature. If someone tried to take Twitter away from him, he’d throw a fit like a 2 year old having a toy taken away.
Embee, he doesn’t THINK, he merely ACTS on impulse! You are right, he acts like a two year old, which is probably any insult to all the 2 year olds on this planet! He is THE TANTRUM!
But you must remember that all the time Trump was alleging Obama was a Kenyan, Obama would be tweeting about how dreadful Trump’s reality show was? Oh, wait…
Can he keep tweeting until the first thinly veiled, derogatory movie is made about him? Because if he cannot handle a weekly TV show skit, a movie will send him into orbit.
Honestly Trump could tweet us into a war. He’s already pissed off major companies like Boeing and Toyota over tweets. He needs his twitter taken away stat before he gets us entangled in WWIII
Not to mention that his impulsive, childish tweets cost Boeing and Toyota big time in the stock market.
Trump’s bravado reveals what an insecure child he really is. He can bully, but no one better speak their mind about him and just forget FREEDOM OF SPEECH, because Trump couldn’t tell you one thing about our Constitution. A REAL man would IGNORE anything said about him, especially a forthcoming President.
I am now afraid to speak my own mind in my own country for fear of retribution and God save us from his inability to control his impulses. I am afraid for the USA.
He has pissed off China several times now. They filed a complaint over his Taiwan tweets
And look at what Congress is doing: using him to promote their own agenda. Does anybody think it’s an accident that they tried to kill off the Congressional Ethics Committee by making it answerable to the people it’s supposed to watchdog–and a week later, they’re shoving Trump’s Cabinet nominees through without an ethics review?
Tit for tat–they expect Trump to sign off on the bills killing off SS, Medicare, and Medicaid, and defunding Planned Parenthood, without a murmur. And he WILL.
And they plan to reverse dozens of Obama-era protections of the environment and labor and health–all in the first week of his illegitimate presidency.
I know Republicans used to think were honorable people. But if they support this…. no. Just, no.
he has zero impulse control. When I saw Meryl on GG last night I thought Oh boy the orange one will be tweeting in 3.2.1…..he is so predictable
Yes, this is what we have to look forward to. We’ll have a five year old in office!
Keep em coming! It makes him look a moron. A thin skinned moron.
Yup, nearly half of the American voting public wanted this guy to represent this country. It makes me sick and I’m sad to say I’m ashamed to live here.
less than half of those that voted–half of which didn’t. So someone with less than 25% of support from those eligible to vote is going to be he President. I hate it so much I can’t even put into words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kori has the numbers right.
If Hillary had received just 80,000 more votes over about three states, their electoral votes would have been hers and she would be inaugurated on the 20th. She did win almost 3 million votes more than Trump’s total, but that doesn’t count in our system. It would have been only about 1/4 of potential voters in her case also since it was so close. The I Don’t Care Party won by a landslide, actually. Hillary came in second, Donald came in third.
Millions of people were prevented from voting by the Republicans in various ways. We can’t know if there was any tampering with the machines since Trump and local state officials blocked hand recounts and forensic examination of machines without paper backup.
So Donald managed to win the election, but he is going to be very disappointed to find out that he can’t count on unwavering support even from his 25%. They’re beginning to realize he really intends to trash the Affordable Care Act, which means they will lose their insurance. I don’t know why they didn’t believe him, he was consistent on promising to trash the ACA (as well as his love of all things Putin, of course).
Yes, Minx, this IS what it’s going to be like, and we all need to pay attention to every single one of his personality-disordered, whiny, me-me-me statements and actions and hold him to account, speak out, tweet, write, and post about it. Let him see ASAP that just because he became POTUS somehow (thanks, Vlad) does not make him infallible or beyond criticism.
Absolutely!! The world is watching – in excruciating detail. He needs to know that and be held accountable. It’s your only hope. Don’t let him erode your democracy. That’s a republican strategy – make it terror time so the regular rules can be overridden. Don’t let him.
We were taking bets on Twitter last night – one guy said he would say Streep was “overrated” by 6:30AM. I think he was off by 7 minutes!! Hey, if he is up all night seething about an insult, waiting until a decent hour to tweet about it, he may not have the time to destroy the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cleveland girl: There are probably peaceful protest organizations planning for inauguration day. https://popularresistance.org/call-for-trump-protests-on-inauguration-weekend/
Google “Women’s March on Washington.” There are also local Women’s Marchs in other states, including NV and MN.
This is how he reacts to one woman exercising her First Amendment right of free speech to advocate for journalists exercising their First Amendment right (and duty) to freedom of the press. How will he react when Angela Merkel criticizes him for something?
Mr Sixer says he’ll institute a real life Running Man within a year. First up: criminals. Second up: critics.
He only supports freedom of speech when nobody is using their right to put him down. He’d better grow up and stop acting like a brat. Famous people including the president are criticized all the time.
Well, “criminals” may soon include his beloved Ivanka, so we have that
“she doesn’t even know me and she attacked me.” Bizarre! Does he understand what a public figure — no, THE public figure — is? This man is not well.
What’s interesting is that he doesn’t seem to realize that he will be constantly mocked, skewered and criticized for the next 4 years because that’s what happens when you take public office!! He did it for 8 years but I guess he thought he would be the only politician who is immune to criticism? Ugh, I just can’t with this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Emperor has no clothes!!! And this time no one is going to let him forget it! So get ready DT. We all going to be talking about you, non-stop. And it won’t be pretty.
I don’t ever want to know him and I intend to attack him endlessly. Now, he’s taking credit for something Fiat Chrysler has been planning and announced years ago.
…Yes, and HE didn’t know Barack Obama when he tormented him for nearly the whole eight years of his presidency with LIES and ACCUSATIONS that he was a lying, birth-certificate-forging non-citizen! It shouldn’t surprise him that people who don’t know HIM will criticize him…at least Meryl Streep was TELLING THE TRUTH, unlike him!
He has Narcissitic Personality Disorder. Many, many psychiatrists and psychologists have said this. In my view, he also has early Alzheimers, which is why he always needs a family member near him. I’ll be interested to see how he handles his press conference, if he even has one. I’m betting he will cancel it.
It’s the inappropriate forum she used, a bully pulpit where when millions of people tune in to watch an awards show, they have to listen to an actress spouting off with her own agenda regarding her dissatisfaction with the candidate chosen by the American people to be president. She took advantage of what is supposed to be an entertainment event and used it to her advantage. She is a tool for doing that and so is anyone else who decides to shoot their mouth off at this type of venue.
She’s a tool for speaking out because she did it at the wrong venue, or because she did it at all? So when is the right time and right place to say something? Should we wait for the wall? Or the Muslim registry? Or until they defund Planned Parenthood and overturn Roe v Wade?
You don’t think that maybe, since she was speaking to a room of people he considers his peers, it was the perfect place to say something? Since he values his notoriety above all else, don’t you think that being called out by a celebrity in a room full of celebrities was the perfect way to get at him? It got an almost-immediate response, so obviously it was effective in getting under his skin, showing the American people (once again) what a thin-skinned man baby he is.
Ever since Colin Kaepernick, this argument of, “speak out, but do it at the right venue” has become a thing. Speak out, but do it in a way that I’m comfortable with, so, like, maybe don’t do it at all.
I would think that anyone who sees Donald Trump for the dangerous, unhinged, threat to our safety that he is would be happy to see him called out in any fashion…
Sorry to remind you, Sabrine, but the American people chose Hillary Clinton.
except that he WASN’T chosen by the American people, and this is not HER agenda but the agenda of more than half the country.
and no, they DON’T “have to listen to” her. there’s this neat thing called a remote control and you can OMG! change the channel.
Yeah the only thing worse than tuning in to watch an entertainment show and getting a political speech is tuning in to watch a political speech and getting an entertainment show. THANKS, TRUMP.
As a brilliant friend of mine stated this morning, the gall of some American people voting for an entertainer to run this country then complaining about entertainers who have a political opinion is quite frankly, astounding,
Awww, Sabine. You’re cute.
But is that really what she did? And is it really what that speech was?
She was not talking about key partisan differences she is worried about with an incoming GOP administration. She was talking about how people chose to treat each other “Disrespect incites disrespect, violence incites violence.” That doesn’t seem like a very partisan issue, or even political issue to me. A better leader would take it on the chin, own his previous actions, and promise to be a better president to his country, and a better man in general now that he has been elected to the highest office.
Trump didn’t win the popular vote. Swing states (mine included- sorry y’all) pushed it to Trump’s favor because people are mad about outsourcing to other countries and automatons replacing factory workers. Oh and because of white fragility (and straight and Christian fragility for that matter, too).
Meryl Streep is a real American. She is upset a bully is about to be sworn in soon. I thought “real Americans” didn’t care about self serving, liberal award shows.
Sabrine, Hilary Clinton won the popular vote by an unprecedented 3 million votes. Those are votes cast by very real flesh and blood American people.
Also, last time I checked, we still had a First Amendment. This includes your right to get up and make a sandwich if you don’t care to listen. Nobody is forcing you to do a damned thing.
What’s the appropriate goddamn forum? Twitter? The cognitive dissonance and sheer acrobatics it takes to take her FREE speech (or the speech of the Hamilton cast weeks ago) and turn it into something inappropriate is bewildering to me. Free speech is still free speech even if you don’t like what they’re saying.
Guess then you are too young to remember when Marlon Brando sent a Native American to decline his Oscar for his role in The Godfather.
She was polite and careful not to mention his name. She was using that shocking incident to make a broader point that is very pertinent today. You can always mute the tv if you think it is inappropriate. That’s what I do. But it obviously was quite relevant to the award she was getting, she made the connections quite well. She’s an actor and she cast the incident in terms of a performance that had a powerful effect.
Sometimes serious issues push their way forward because they are so very much on peoples’ minds. When I was teaching physics in a college, one day something disturbing had happened on campus and the students came in to my class really needing to talk about it for a bit. Had absolutely nothing to do with physics, but I let them talk. They really needed to do that. When I was in high school, President Kennedy was assassinated while we were in class. Nobody expected us to keep our minds on our schoolwork that day. We were in shock and many of us stayed in shock for three days, while families were glued to the television watching his Vice President sworn in on Air Force One and everything that followed. I was so glad when President Reagan survived his assassination attempt. I couldn’t stand the fellow or his policies, but I didn’t want us to go through that again.
We are having many disturbing events in this country, starting during the campaign and especially since the election. It’s been building for a long time. I hope nothing happens at or after the Inauguration or at the protests. The neonazis and racists and bullies obviously feel empowered by Trump’s rhetoric. They even mention him specifically as they harass people. School age bullies have been doing the same, scaring the kids who are immigrants, Muslims, or refugees especially. They name Trump when they do it, even children picked up on his language and threats. This is not about politics but about civil behavior, and we’re having serious problems since Trump started his campaign. It’s a scary time. I’ve never heard any Presidential candidate talk the way Teump has, and because he has the attention of the media – it has had a very definite effect. This is not about his policies but rather how he talks to people and about people. This is not normal.
Kellyanne – is that you?
Yes, a tool for using her First Amendment Right to Free Speech. If the broadcasters thought she was out of line, they could cut and go to commercial. They’ve done that before. And you can change the station or get up and go to the bathroom. You weren’t held captive. And no, the American people most certainly did not choose that buffoon to be president. An archaic devise known as the electoral college and Vladimir Putin, quite possibly with the willing assistance of Mitch McConnell, did.
Well said, Kitten!
I used to kind of feel this way, that entertainment award shows weren’t really the place for big political statements, but screw that. When a racist, misogynist, dumpster fire of a person gets into power, you speak out whenever you can.
@Kitten I totally just stole your comment to make a fb post. Hope you don’t mind, but I just love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She used the Golden Globes specifically as the venue, because it’s held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She was addressing them directly in her final point – which was first about how important the press is in holding leaders accountable in a democracy, and secondly about how a free press should be protected by citizens.
@Sabrine, you’re kidding right? Did you just come out from under the rock? Maybe you don’t know who Trump is or all the crass things he says where millions of people around the world read or hear.
You are adorable. And wrong.
Kitten, I love you!
Is this different from a candidate claiming the Emmys are rigged during a political debate for highest office in the country?
She did NOT spout off about a candidate she didn’t like. She took on a bully who mocked a disabled reporter. And don’t even say he wasn’t mocking him. Every person with a brain, eyes and ears can see that he did.
Surely you mean SELECTED BY PUTIN and NOT chosen by the people, dear sweet Sabine .
Bully pulpit, that’s rich. At least she is speaking up for those being bullied. Unlike some of the men (Anthony Bourdain and Jon Stewart for instance) who don’t speak up for those being attacked and instead are busy promoting their new book or show. Oh, unless you think the President elect is too thin skinned or king like to be criticized? She, an actress, is bullying the President elect in your eyes, I presume? Just because Trump was elected doesn’t mean the Bill of Rights disappeared (at least not yet).
“Freedom of speech… But just for me!” is his rallying cry.
Ex-freaking-zactly!
Her comment was political (and I accept that to be political can be seen – by some – as divisive and inappropriate in certain circumstances), but it seemed to me that her main point was unifying and universal: the fundamental importance of empathy. She mentioned the important role it plays in both the artistic work that was being celebrated there last night and in our social discourse.
Trump is our President-elect, but – as we’ve seen – he has an unfortunate tendency to conduct himself and communicate with the crassness of a schoolyard bully. I think it’s important – as he makes his transition to the White House – that his behavior NOT BE NORMALIZED. I think we need people – like Meryl – to stand up and say when lines of common decency are crossed.
I think she made a sensitive point well and I, for one, was very glad to hear from her.
And if you stayed with me this far – thank you for reading this.
Beautifully said, xo!
We already know. Putin is going to use the same tactics on Merkel that he used on HRC, and DT is going to help him.
Have you seen the analysis of how Trump Hotels and Casinos have been laundering Russian mob money for years?
Elise do you have a link to this information? I’d be interested in reading it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL thanks for the hilarious mental image.
Ahahaha, perfect, boredblond!
Meryl is as over-rated as Robert DeNiro, Jack Nicholson, and Dustin Hoffman. Sarcasm, Emperor Zero.
I agree with Meryl Streep but I also think she’s overrated as an actress. I have never seen her disappear into a role, as Judy Dench or Helen Mirren do, to compare her to her peers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Silkwood? Sophie’s Choice? Holocaust? Iron Lady as Margaret Thatcher?
Streep can most certainly disappear into a role, better than anyone.
Sophie’s Choice. End of discussion.
What? I cannot even believe anyone will say Meryl Streep is overrated. When I watch Meryl Streep, I don’t see Meryl, I see the character. There are just a handful of actors that can do that- Denzel, Leo, Tom, Jack…… That to me is the definition of acting, when I am able to see only the character.
Here’s the thing. People are entitled to their opinion about Meryl Streep’s ability. However, most political leaders wouldn’t take the time to tweet about it (I can’t believe I’m even typing that) because generally they are engaged in more important things. Especially the POTUS, FFS!
OMG. You just listed my two most overrated actresses. Dench and Mirren. Especially Mirren. I really dislike Hellen Mirren. So much. The woman even ruined Elizabeth 1 for me and I dont just mean the series., I mean shes so bad she ruined the real life Queen Elizabeth I for me. The fact that you like her just confirms how subjective these things are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are allowed to their opinion, but I think the majority feel Meryl is a great actress. Still this is irrelevant to Trump’s remark, because if she said he was great she would get a tweet from him about how great of an actress she is. This like most of Trump’s remark isn’t based on his real opinion about her talent, as his said if someone says nice things about him he says nice things about them and vice versa. We are in a tit for tat world now via Twitter.
Norway, so true. Trump has no moral compass. It’s whether someone loves him or not. The first gets his love back in praise and the second gets crap. All he cares about is what people think about him. Even Russia influencing the US election is okay as long as he wins and the Russian leader says nice things about Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Donald Trump’s goal was to shift the conversation from what a disgusting a$$hole he is to whether or not Meryl Streep is an overrated actress. Everyone is 100% allowed to have their opinions on which actresses are and are not overrated, but right now I think it’s more important to keep the focus on the sh!t show that is Trump’s impending presidency.
I think she is overrated, as are other supposed untouchables Mirren and Dench, and even De Niro (I like him more now than I did before, but he’s a bit one note, and yes I have seen him in different roles.) But she addressed this with such decorum, and her discretion just makes him look like an even bigger douche. I respect her for that if not for her acting.
Donald Trump, the new Twitler-in-chief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He shouldn’t be allowed to use Twitter. No one takes the US seriously with President Trump.
Oh, they take us very seriously indeed. And they’re terrified. Legitimately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read an interesting suggestion yesterday. That the media should stop reporting on his tweets to hopefully force him to engage in a press conference or an interview, something, anything that would involve more than 140 characters.
Lol – the media should stop.
The media is too stupid to do that. They can’t stop. Literally.
Everyone says stop reporting the name of the mass shooter; dont give them they glory they want! What does the media do? Keeps reporting it.
They will never stop covering the tweets. They’re addicted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Trump can actually handle a press conference now, and that’s why he has avoided them. It would have to be a completely scripted event, not the chaotic “Pick me! Pick me!” type with the President having to field random questions on complex topics.
Trump seems to have a serious attention deficit disorder (either untreated or unsuccessfully treated) and really can’t focus on the fly. He rarely reads but I think he has considerable trouble now taking in new information by ear also. He also lacks knowledge of how things work and situations here and elsewhere. At rallies, he can be in control and wing it without having to say anything of substance, and without having to deal with new information. He apparently has always been like this, but he seems to be deteriorating in recent years.
Also since he is a textbook case of malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder — his handlers might be trying to keep him away from press conferences because he’s such a loose cannon. If he doesn’t like a reporter or the question, he may get very angry in public or become extremely inappropriate in other ways. Case in point is the incident Streep talked about. Any hint of criticism could set him off in what’s called a narcissistic rage. I don’t know what they are going to do when he has to meet with foreign officials for negotiations and serious talks. He could explode if he feels at all slighted. He’s under a lot of pressure, which is really bad for someone with such extreme NPD. He contained himself during his Mexico jaunt during the campaign, but I think he’s deteriorated since then and the pressure has grown more intense now. Back then he didn’t expect to win and was just having fun. He thought he would be out on the golf course and playing himself on tv by November 9 but now he’s stuck for the next four years.
jwoolman, I absolutely think he can’t handle a press conference. Remember how insubstantial and ignorant his debate responses were? So he hides behind his twitter, so cowardly and transparent.
When the Berlin attack happened right before Christmas, the BBC mentioned Trump’s tweeted response in the article, which I’m too lazy to look up. It was basically “the world needs to change!” – no compassion for the victims and their loved ones, not even a solid condemnation of the terrorist lorry highjacker, just another senseless twitter burp sans substance.
I e-mailed the BBC and kindly asked them to not report his every twitter hick-up, ESPECIALLY one that brought nothing of value to the conversation and would instead add to the pain of everybody concerned.
Of course, I didn’t get a response, but I had to say something.
This is what the US Election has changed for me: It woke me up as a (white, straight, Middle-European) woman to the reality of the world we live in. I can’t even fathom what it must be like to belong to any additional minority in the US right now. The day Trump was elected, I swore to myself that I was done being “nice, not making a fuss, not causing a scene, not being overly sensitive, not enter whatever crap it is they feed us in order to keep us from speaking up against disrespect”. I decided to rather be “annoying” than politely choke on my anger. “It was just a joke.” is not going to cut it anymore. What do you mean, just a joke? Can you please explain the humour to me? I don’t get it.
I was prepared for the backlash, and boy, did it come. You know what? I’m fine with it. What shocked me the most so far is the inherent self-loathing of so many women in their response when you comment on sexism.
Sorry, rant over, I got carried away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betsy – googling for
Narcissistic rage examples
will probably help define it. Basically it’s an extreme response to a perceived threat to their own image. It was explained to me this way as one example, very relevant here:
IFuhh
1) NPD people lie a lot even about things easily checked. Not necessarily consistent with their stories.
2) If you say they are lying – they just deny it and insist they are telling the truth.
3) if you provide proof that they are lying – that’s when the risk is high for a narcissistic rage episode. The proof is the threatening trigger for them. Basically they explode physically or verbally or both in response to something that wouldn’t take a healthy person from zero to max that way. It’s the explosiveness (or sometimes it’s expressed as a prolonged sulk) over something relatively minor that seems to define it most.
I think we were seeing Donald trying to contain a narcissistic rage episode in the second debate when he was stomping around the stage behind Hillary while she was talking. He denied he was even doing that later. Don’t know if he was lying or blacked out.
He seemed to find Hillary very triggering in the debates. She just quietly presented facts but he was seething and calling her names, although he was trying to restrain himself in public.
Still can’t get my head around the fact that this is our reality for the next 4-8 years. What the f*^&?!
I keep looking for media outlets that won’t have coverage of american OR European politics – just to have a break, y’know? But even gossip blogs aren’t safe, with the arsehole around.
Hopefully it will be way less than 4 if he keeps on like this.
I seriously doubted the sanity of the American public after Gorge W. Bush got re-elected. If Trump makes a second term there will be no doubt anymore.
I watch so little news these days because I’m avoiding any and all things Drumpf, especially now with the inauguration looming because I live near D.C. The other morning I was shocked to wake up and see it raining – I am THAT out of it.
Raining? I thought the eastern seaboard was slammed yesterday by a huge storm. I saw one news report that said to expect 1″ of snow per hour for the rest of the day.
I hate him so much.
I do too.
Me three
I’m not sure I’ve ever despised someone as much as I despise this guy.
Kitten, I keep saying that about conservative politicians. I viscerally hate both Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan. I can’t remember a time in my life (I’m hitting 40), where I harbored such intense hostility towards so many politicians.
Green- it’s probably their lack of empathy that is making you feel so hostile. Ryan especially. I know where Trump’s problems are coming from (mainly his NPD), lack of empathy is standard for malignant narcissists. Can’t figure Ryan out. I wish someone would dig deep to discover all relevant financial connections for Ryan. Maybe it’s just about money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@GreenTurtle, Orangini plus those two are my top 3 as well!
I have a friend who’s a Republican staffer on the Hill right now. She knows Paul Ryan from his Budget Committee days and likes him. She thinks he is a good guy. I struggled so hard when she said that. My impression of him has always been that he wants what is best for Paul Ryan, then what the Republican party line wants, then I suppose what conservative constituents want. I can’t remember the details of what she said (unfortunately I had had several beers by then), but I wish I did because I was very flummoxed!
I think if you walked everycorner of the globe, you couldnt come across a more hateful, spiteful, arrogant, mean, rude, jealous, greedy, narcisstic person than him. I could of had any of the other republican candidates than him, he is the most loathesome of all time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ GreenTurtle-38 here and yeah, I’m with you about Ryan, Cruz and Co but I can actually somewhat believe Sadezilla’s friend’s story that Paul Ryan (policies aside obviously) might come across as a decent guy in person. That doesn’t excuse his hateful political agenda, however. By all accounts, Cruz has been an unpopular bastard his whole life due to his terrible personality.
Yet–speaking in terms of personality only–there is something about Trump that is worse than both of those men to me. He’s like an amalgamation of every terrible quality a human can possess: petty, arrogant, egotistical, cowardly, irresolute, misogynistic/racist/xenophobic, self-centered, unbalanced, temperamental, vindictive, and on and on. I honestly cannot think of one redeeming quality….
Sadezilla, that’s good to hear about Paul Ryan. The scuttlebutt from the Hill is always so interesting. I have a friend who worked on Lindsey Graham’s staff and said (years ago) that he was a very down-to-earth person and universally nice to everyone who worked for him, regardless of position. I know Ryan is absolutely in a shitty position, doing a job that he, by all accounts, didn’t want in the first place. I just wish he hadn’t rolled over for Drumpf. Kitten- I hear you on hatability scale for the Cheeto Mussolini (I heard a new one today- Twitler). None of these other douches can hold a candle to his unique, rage-inducing abilities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good to know our new president is monitoring this. If only he’d monitor our national security.
I predict a terrorist attack within weeks of his inauguration. Then all our civil liberties will be cancelled and we can send care packages to Meryl in prison.
Yup, I know I feel better knowing he’s tuned into the Golden Globes happenings. WTF?
Within weeks? It’s already happening and he doesn’t seem to care. Did he even make a statement about the shooting in Ft. Lauderdale? I haven’t seen any or heard of any and I’m sure his “followers” would have praised him for being such a concerned person.
He tweeted that he was in touch with the governor of Florida and prayers or some such thing than switched to tweeting about other random stuff.
He’s probably disappointed that it wasn’t a Muslim but rather a traumatized Iraq War vet. The kind of person for whom Trump wants to make health care less accessible and guns more accessible.
He was indeed in touch with the governor of Florida, because the governor of Florida, a major tool in his own right, contacted him instead of the sitting president.
Also in Florida news, in case you missed it — remember that attorney general who dropped all investigation into Trump University after receiving a large donation from the Trump “foundation”? She’s going to be part of his staff now.
SMH.
Thanks all.
I also predict a “terrorist” attack, but I suspect it will be a set up: an attack to validate Trump’s genius at predicting [choose one] terrorism from Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, immigrants, Democrats, uppity women, etc. and/or to deflect attention from something heinous Trump and his Freak Show are doing. This will be an ideal time to slash our civil liberties even more and perhaps even declare martial law, with the scenario going horribly south from there. I sure hope I’m wrong. (Where is a legit marriage proposal from a Canadian when you need one?)
Meryl is a F**KING QUEEN for that speech.
And I love how much it gets under Trumpster Fire’s orange skin. He wants to be in that room SO BAD. He wants to be loved and adored by all those celebrities and it kills him when they mock him.
“He wants to be in that room SO BAD. He wants to be loved and adored by all those celebrities and it kills him when they mock him.”
THIS, x100.
it just kills him that, despite his “wealth” and status, they CAN’T STAND HIM. well, except Sugar Tits Gibson and Vince “Dude Bro” Vaughn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This, totally. All he wants is to be worshipped, to sit with the cool kids, be top of the tree. He’s spent his whole clueless, insulated, over-privileged idiot life surrounded by people who were paid to applaud his every bowel movement, or did so because they wanted to get on the payroll themselves, and I have no doubt he is confused and frightened because even now he’s going to be President the cool kids still won’t play with him. The man is deranged and childish.
You are so right.
Exactly, he would love to be part of the Hollywood crowd more than anything, and its so great that they all cant stand him, and I would think its killing him than no one wants to perform at his anaugaration.
We should not give space for these petty comments because we get lost in the circus of his pettiness. However, we MUST hold him accountable for the presidency decisions that affects not only Americans but our world (regarding environment) and vulnerable countries.
Yeah, it’s petty and inane and a distraction–on a certain level.
Yet is speaks to this man’s temperament and his small-minded nature, which is actually relevant and quite terrifying, as he is in such a tremendous position of power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is SO terrifying. He literally CANNOT let anything go. His ego is going to be a national vulnerability and easily manipulated.
TRUMP: When they go low – I go lower, guaranteed.
His small minded nature.
Yup. Yup. Yup.
He saw zero irony in his tweets.
Zero.
No comparisons between what he did, using his platform against a minority group with substantially less political power, and Meryl.
Maybe he should go teach kindergarten if his feelings are so easily hurt?
detritus, Teach kindergarten? Ha, something that take patience, compassion, diplomacy, discipline? He should probably REPEAT kindergarten. Maybe he’d learn something about playing nice and listening when it’s appropriate. Heavy sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, more a riff on the comment that women should go teach kindergarten if they can’t handle sexual harassment at work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just blows my mind that people excuse the behavior of this erratic lunatic. Can you imagine if Obama sent even ONE tweet in the same vain as Trump’s arsenal of unhinged rants?
He set the bar low, and everyone just let him.
Naw, just the way he is! So charming! He says what he thinks! Truthful! A real businessman!
It’s almost as if people know what he says is wrong, and support it because it’s vile wish fulfilment.
Almost as if they know how horrible he is, and just don’t care, because taking advantage of those beneath you is the new American way. Not pulling yourself up by your bootstraps or whatever other hogwash they are trying to sell.
Donald Drumpf and Ryan Womb Raider Pence are going to destroy America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised he didn’t say “and she used to be attractive but now she looks like a hag. Sad”.
I loved Meryl’s speech but I admit I’m conflicted about her awards-wise. I think she’s def going to get a nomination now, probably at the expense of Ruth Negga, and I’d rather she didn’t. She’d probably rather someone new got in too, to be fair, but she can’t not promote a movie.
I’m surprised he didn’t say “and she used to be attractive but now she looks like a hag. Sad”.
Lol … that would have been a typical Trump response, indeed, but I guess he is reining it in a bit now that he is president-elect. He is trying to insult showing a little less of his bad “temperament” but he still sounds like an adolescent bully!
He probably thought of that but decided to attack the disabled reporter again.
And, Agent Orange is highly overrated as a human being, enough said…..can someone make him sit down and shut up already? He tweets more than my 24 and 21 year old sons and they tweet a lot, WTAH!!
Why was he even watching the telecast?
Doesn’t he have a speech to prepare for on Wednesday?
Doesn’t he have more racists to nominate for jobs that they are completely unqualified for?
He is a dried up dingleberry with too much time on his tiny ineffectual hands.
Givenchy’s daywear is far superior to their evening wear.
I like her and this speech. Too bad it will fall on deaf ears.
I believe it was Fallon who said we’re about to see what would have happened if Joffrey from GOT lived. I laughed, then I cried. 11 days…… I still cannot believe people did this.
Ooh, missed that comment by Fallon. He (or his scriptwriters) have now earned a teensy weensy bit more respect. Joffery from GOT – indeed. Hold on tight folks, it’s going to be a hideous ride. Let’s hope we all survive. And please, please, please, peeps: Boycott the Inauguration. Make it the least-watched lowest-rated broadcast ever…. and then wait for the Inevitable Dumpster Meltdown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, seriously. Trump is such an utter buffoon. And what’s even more horrifying to me now is how the Paul Ryans and other “never Trump” people are finding ways to justify their support of him.
If donald gets this upset when he gets criticism from people like Meryl, cast of Hamilton etc.. What is he going to do once he takes office and world leaders,foreign media criticize his policies and actions? He better grow a thicker skin and learn to expect criticism. It goes with being in politics. Lets hope he keeps his fingers busy typing out rants on Twitter and away from the nuclear weapon launch buttons. He scares me
He will never grow a thicker skin. The man is 70, it’s far too late for him to change. My only hope, after he was elected, was that his advisers would rein him in, but they have clearly been unable to do so. His giant ego, extreme narcissism and lack of intellectual curiosity are why Tony Schwartz, who ghost-wrote The Art of the Deal, said this: “I genuinely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes there is an excellent possibility it will lead to the end of civilization.”
Demagogues can never, ever be reigned in. It’s something that the political elites who back them always think they can do, and it’s something that never happens. I do think it’s mildly possible that Ivanka will be able to reign him in to some extent; demagogues can sometimes be manipulated by their families. Not that I can stand her, at all, but she is at least sane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is it that despite the fact that he cheated (and still came up short!) so many Americans seem pretty content with him? I re-watched one of the Presidential debates from this fall and it floors me that people could watch those and think “that guy right there knows what he’s doing.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You and me, both. I watched the debates and thought “He’s done. He didn’t answer a single question and didn’t elaborate on a single policy. No one is going to vote for this unqualified, inarticulate man.” Yet, here we are. I’m convinced he cheated, too.
I think that the election of Trump overturned several of the long held assumptions of US political life. You needed relevant experience. You needed to have a particular religious belief (remember all the fuss about Romney being a Mormon?); you needed to have presidential hair; you needed to respect war heroes; you needed to be articulate and perform well in the debates. You needed to have have had a fairly respectable private life. Evidence that you were a vile misoginist bigot would be the end of your campaign. All proven wrong. Everything is now up for grabs (pun intended) by anyone. Evidence of Russian interference in the electoral process is a five minute wonder; as one Trump supporter put it “if that’s what it takes that’s fine”. Truly unbelievable. What next? A Klansman as POTUS? It doesn’t seem that far fetched.
“Why is it that despite the fact that he cheated (and still came up short!) so many Americans seem pretty content with him?”
This is a question I’ve asked myself every single day since he was elected. The scariest part is that these people don’t listen to reason and when you challenge them, they just dig their heels in more.
Keep in mind that these are the same people who worship the American flag, who are naïve enough to believe that wars are always fought for the benefit of the American citizens and not government and corporate greed. Yet these same people have such little respect and so much contempt for the POTUS position that they elected the most incompetent idiot that they could find. The comments from Trump-supporters that I keep seeing are all some variation of: “I’m GLAD that other politicians are criticizing Trump–it shows he’s doing something right.” In other words, these people detest and distrust the government so much that they are willing to elect a complete ass-clown just to “shake things up”. Sigh. There’s just so much contradiction in there.
But as an American, I’m as confused as you are. I feel no kinship with my countrymen who voted for Trump.
It’s like slamming your head into a brick wall trying to talk to his steadfast Trumpets. And I’m so tired of “this is why Trump won” “why don’t you try to understand conservatives” “dismissing us means eights years of Trump” What the hell ever. Did you see Billy Eichner drag Megan McCain on Twitter??
I read this article in the Times yesterday:
‘What’s the Big Deal?’ Ask Trump Voters on Russia Hacking Report
http://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/01/07/us/russia-hacking-election-trump-voters.html?_r=0&referer=https://www.google.com/
And it speaks to exactly what you guys are saying here. It is absolutely astounding. These people do not give a sh!t about what’s happening in their country unless it directly affects them in an immediate, urgent way. They’re willfully ignorant. And anyone who says that “lumping these people together” by asserting that they’re all idiots won’t get us anywhere needs to read this article. Being willfully blind to the dangerous game that’s being played out in front of us is going to get us all killed. I couldn’t give a damn about hurting Trump-voters feelings by calling them for the complete dumbasses they are, as we all begin to suffer for a choice they and Russia made.
@ Shark Bait–This pretty much sums up my response to the “This is Why Trump Won” folks:
“But when one group is inclusive of all races and religions and genders and sexual orientations and more, while the other pines for a time when white Christians ran everything, it’s pretty damn clear who the real elitists are.”
http://rudepundit.blogspot.com/2017/01/fuck-you-rural-elitists.html
@Shambles- Gah! Yeah what’s the big deal?
And then we wonder why these folks got conned. There is literally nothing they won’t believe, nothing they won’t excuse. The denial runs so damn deep.
I think the answer is simple: Trumpistas are fueled by blind hatred. Are addicted to it. Therefore, there is no reasoning with them . They just want more fuel and Drumpf provides it.
Agree with above: they also think it won’t happen to them.
Donald Trump is the worst but I’m apparently the only liberal who hated most of Meryl’s speech. She is so smug and trying so hard to be above the masses that she loses anyone who isn’t on her side–and even some who are, like me.
I can see where you are coming from (saw your post in the other thread). I really appreciated what she said about him bullying and how a bully in power makes us all loser and how we and the media need to hold him accountable.
However, I can see how her comments on the arts and football/MMA would come off smug. I HATE football mostly because it brings out horribleness in fans, but I wouldn’t use that to put my nose up at football fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, like Russian trolls and Trumpista trolls give it a rest. And they won!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For Donald Trump it was instinct to mock the reporter that he now denies mocking because he loves to humiliate (that’s how he hits back) and Meryl pointed that out in her speech with pure finesse and a raw voice.
Personally as a woman, I can’t understand why every woman didn’t feel the same humiliation from p*ssygrabbing corrupt conman Trump when he also made demeaning remarks about women. It feels so wrong and is so egregious that people actually voted for him and want folks to move on and think this is normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, seeing those women with “He can grab this p*ssy” shirts and signs during the election made me sick to my stomach. So depraved.
Seriously? Women actually wore those T-shirts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here she is, Lady D, in all her “glory.”
http://www.mediaite.com/online/people-are-losing-it-over-a-woman-whose-shirt-says-trump-can-grab-her-you-know/
God I fucking hate this man. I knew it would only be a matter of time before Trumplethinskin tweeted out some petty response. He is clearly showing that he is not the president of ALL Americans, but only those who kiss his feet and lavish him with praise. Well, he is not my president and never will be! I will never accept him. He stole this election with the help of the Russians, he lost the popular vote, he is illegitimate. My only hope is that he will be impeached, but I know that will never happen because the Republicans who control Congress are spineless, treasonous opportunists.
Illegitimate! I love it. Praying hard for an impeachment as well and a SPECTACULAR and fiery crash and burn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What time did Trump tweet that? I figured he’d lose his sh*t around 3 a,m. He never disappoints.
3 hours ago.
lol…friends of mine on FB were betting on when he’d tweet, too. most thought around 3 or 330…guess he ran out of coke and had to crash for a few hours before starting up again.
I’m sorry, I laughed. He’s just so TRANSPARENT. His self-esteem is as robust as his… hands. Plus, so long as he’s whining about Hollywood, he’s not sending the economy into freefall or ruining our relationship with China.
I’ve been skeptical about Hollywood’s ability to do anything politically productive. A bunch of sound and fury, signifying nothing, I thought. But if they can keep distracting Trump, get him to pay attention to Hollywood people insulting him, we might just come out of this alive. Pence running the country’s a disaster, but I don’t think he’ll blow up the world.
He seems more interested in HW types and how Arnold’s ratings are going, so that is a distraction for him.
I still don’t think he wanted the job — just the prestige.
You’re right! I’d love to see HW goad him into ruining himself! THAT would be fun to watch.
I don’t find Meryl Streep as great as many people do, and I am not in love with her acting but I’ll always side with whoever says something even mildly accurate about the Cheeto. Particularly here when it was really only about her and her career and she chose to talk about the future of the US and the world, really.
Samesies.
it’s kinda sad how predictible he is
Isn’t it? As soon as that speech happened, I saw so many people saying “Watch, Trump is going to say Meryl is overrated”. Took him less than 12 hours. He’s predictable, and pathetic.
Donald Trump one again proves he is a thin skinned child. He has spent most of his life trying to be accepted by people who earned their fame, he can’t stand that the vast majority of them don’t want anything to do with him.
Can’t he just die of Alzheimer’s like his father did?
Alzheimer’s is a nasty illness and it’s absolutely devastating to families. I think making light of it and wishing it on people, making light of people that suffered from it is too low. Please don’t bring truly awful and insidious illnesses into this.
Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband died of Alzheimer’s, a long, slow, sad, miserable 12 year process. Not something to wish on anyone.
However, I am rather certain the trump admin won’t be providing any funds to find a cure. Gotta direct that money to The Wall. Or more nukes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not wish Alzheimer’s on anyone. The most fitting punishment for a man like him would be for donald to go to prison. While in his prison cell he can go through “Twitter withdrawal” as he would be unable to tweet. All this happening while he watches his business/financial empire crash and burn. That would be perfect
If you have ever watched anyone with Alzheimer’s you would not have said this. I watched my mom slowly fade away from her true self and eventually die from Alzheimer’s. It was horrible. I have always said, I don’t know which is worse – watching someone die from cancer (my dad died after a 3 month battle) or from Alzheimer’s. Hope no one ever wishes a slow, degrading (and Alzheimer’s is degrading) death on you.
Alzheimer’s would be good. I want him and his family to get a taste of suffering, a small portion of what he and they will inflict on vulnerable Americans, perhaps the world, which means millions, many who will suffer and die terrible deaths. He is no better than Hitler and dangerous beyond imagining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They would tuck him away with paid caregivers, and not experience what others have gone through with loved ones. I cannot see anyone in his circle being willing to dab his face, much less help dress and change him.
No lessons to be learned, except maybe how to stiff the caregivers/care facility for the costs.
I’d caution against saying trump no better than hitler. At this moment the two aren’t comparable at that level. What hitler did is a trillion times worse than what trump has done. We cannot equate genocide and world war to someone making stupid comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Meryl’s speech. Also loved Viola Davis’ response:
“Viola Davis, who introduced Streep’s segment with a story of their recipe-swapping friendship, had already begun the political talk earlier in the night. She gave a reliably elegant statement when asked about Trump after winning Best Supporting Actress for “Fences.”
“I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation because I believe it’s bigger than him,” Davis said. “I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about and the true meaning of what it is to pursue the American Dream. I think that America in and of itself has been an affirmation, but we have fallen short. Because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. So what does that say about us? And I think that ― if you answer that question ― I think that says it all.”
YES I Saw the clip this morning and it was amazing. ♥
Jaysus- how painfully PREDICTABLE.
Like, even Twitter saw this all coming (also, may Twitter be a force for good in 2017 instead of the racist safe haven it usually is) :
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/yuge-disappointment-twitter-predicts-trumps-response-to-streeps-speech_us_5873275fe4b099cdb0fe0902
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, people give him attention, the MSM repeats his tweets. Indifference is the only effective killer.
What an awful piece of turdness he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t disagree with you at all, but this is the POTUS we’re talking about. My standards for President of the US is on an entirely different level than my standard for actors.
That’s not to take away from your point BTW–just making that distinction because it’s an important one IMO.
You’re right. Trump is a POS and it’s horrifying that 1/20 is coming. His reaction is just beyond immature and he should be held to a higher standard because of the position he’s about to take.
That being said I haven’t seen any genuine critique of the speech that’s not partisan and it’s the elephant in the room to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhm I agreed with your first paragraph about Polanski for sure. I’m very pro Hillary though.
I’m not sure if Meryl can call out Hollywood bigwigs quite the same way.
I understand your feeling though, and wish more people would/could make enough noise to cause some change.
I think in the context of that speech, the idea of setting an example that condones bullying and abuse. Speaking out for what’s right, and diversity yes Hollywood is lacking in all of those categories and Meryl most definitely has the influence to soeak up.
I bet the politics in HW are worse than we imagine.
Chapman was at the after party with Naomi and Kerry and I’m sure a million other people, yet her husband has persistent casting couch rumors following him. Allen consistently works with people who should know better.
Casey Affleck just received an award, and no one said boo.
It all falls into line, people still support Polanski and Allen and that horrible DR whatever that is controlling Kesha’s career. With these louder, larger offenders getting a pass, how can we even begin to address garden variety sociopathic entitled artistes?
I’m not sure if Meryl could cover it in one speech? She should have have handed that piece to Hiddles, although he had REALLY important things to talk about.
I’d love to hear people talking about it. I’d love to hear an acceptance speech that laid into them. I’d love to hear high profile actresses saying, No, I will not work with this one.
But, I’ll take one laying into the highest elected power in the United States though. As Kitten mentioned, that’s really REALLY important. Actors have an audience and money usually, but they don’t have the platform or power that the PEOTUS does. And I’m sure the PEOTUS has shit in his closet that would make Casey Affleck look like a kid playing Dr. He attends Epstein’s parties for gods sake.
“Doesn’t know me”????!!!!??? He’s going to be the president, everyone knows him. And it’s every citizen’s duty to know him and have an opinion. And who out in the world believes he wasn’t mocking that reporter? Maybe he was mocking his groveling, but no one believes he wasn’t making a point about his disability. God, I can’t believe this.
I loved Meryl’s speech because that moment of his campaign has stuck with me through all this, too.
Trump doesn’t realize that people absolutely do know who he is because he shows us every minute of every day with his shameful bullying behavior. Some people (many in the GOP) overlook it others cannot accept or tolerate it. Even for big stars like Meryl it takes a certain amount of courage to call the man out. You know she is going to get tons of hateful comments from Russian trolls acting like American Trump supporters.
Cheeto orange glow’s feelings were probably all hurt cause Meryl and many other actors had just attended a big Hollywood party at the White House. Can’t you see him fuming cause none of them want to associate with him or be a part of his inauguration, but they were all partying till dawn at the Obama White House…lmao.
Exactly. Boo hoo! Wah! Wah! Nobody wants to be around the pig but wil be with that president who he says was so awful. Pounds his tiny fists like a bratty toddler and glares with his creepy beady eyes.
At least he didn’t say ‘bigly’…
Thought it was worth posting a link to a recent piece by the incomparable Clive James:
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2016/dec/24/clive-james-on-donald-trump-meeting-theresa-may
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! Love love love Clive James – I met him when I was a child and have, since then, been continually impressed by his wit, eloquence, knowledge, and self-deprecating humour. If only this were, I dunno, ancient Greece or Rome, and the infant Drumpf had been farmed out to Clive James as his tutor in rhetoric and ethics. Then this whole apocalypse could have been avoided (oh, I love my logic!).
Hugh Laurie also gave an amazing little speech last night, google it and watch. Sometimes a few words gets the point across too
and I do love Hugh Laurie.
Me too. His speech was funny and he is very witty and self deprecating. I’ve loved him since “A Bit of Fry and Laurie.”
Donald Trump is a child. I still can’t believe he is going to be President, it just doesn’t seem real. I’m not sure my blood pressure will be able to handle the next 4 years. 😡
This says a lot about that people that helped him getting into office. We’re all f*cked!!!! Including the mopes that helped him get in office.
DONALD TRUMP IS A COWARD. THAT’S RIGHT, I SAID IT HE IS A COWARD. He has four deadly sins with him, (greed, anger, pride and vanity). He think that America should and will love him and save them. SAVE THEM FROM WHAT? All Donald Trump is going down and the whole of the country is going down with him.
But this is not the worse, oh no. This is what made me cry. President Barack Obama, SAVE YOUR COUNTRY AND MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AND MADE A LEGACY. These REPUBLICAN POLITICIAN S**T on his face by repealing health care (that works when he’s in power) and privatizing Social Security. I SHED TEARS FOR PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA. However, this isn’t hurting Obama, they are hurting the US people. And the same people who put these spineless assholes are running poultry with no head scrambling what to do. That’s what sad about Congress. However, you the american people will have to fight. You the american people will have to take a stand against republican politicians including Orange Anal Sore who only care about themselves and not the american people. And my only wish would be that DT should be impeached, but I know that America will fight for their democracy and freedoms, and I hope by 2018 that they vote these republican politcians out of Congress.
Other than that, Meryl Streep made the best speech of the night. I love the dress and I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.
Every bully is a coward at heart. Donald Trump is no exception.
You forgot Lust…. how quickly we forget! Here, pu…, er, kitty, kitty. I think he missed sloth but I think he has envy and is working on gluttony (but so are most of us, so I won’t push that one on him). That’s eight but I think usually pride and vanity get grouped together. Yeah, he’s a deadly sinner.
Donaldl is such a man/child. The playground bully is realizing the popular kids don’t like him or won’t let him play in the group.
Right, so what does a five year old do, he insults the people that don’t like him!!!!
She didn’t even name him, and he starts a tweetfest.
This is a bratty child in an adult’s body, who by the way had parents live to ages 88 and 93. Also keep in mind that some of the most self-absorbed, miserable people end up living very long lives. Just an observation.
“Also keep in mind that some of the most self-absorbed, miserable people end up living very long lives. Just an observation.”
I’ve seen this said a few times recently – do people think there’s any truth, albeit anecdotal, to it? If so, for personal reasons as well as re the tiny-fisted despot, that makes me very sad.
Come on 2017 – we need you to be less goddamn awful than 2016,
I’ve seen articles to that effect, though I’m not finding them now. From what I remember, the theory behind it is that terrible people don’t have empathy, so they don’t feel stress when others are hurt; they don’t have the self-doubt to question themselves, so every failure and insult rolls off their backs; and they have no compunctions about unloading their stress onto others. So long as they avoid dangerous impulse behaviors, which many aren’t good at doing, they do seem to live longer than others.
My comment was purely personal observation. The people lacking empathy (in practice), those who manipulate others without remorse, etc., are often last ones standing. I don’t understand it. I’d like to think they have extra time to make amends and do better, but personality traits are nearly impossible to alter in later years.
Re Emily’s comment — some are not necessarily bad, but self-oriented and like to dump stress on others. Beware those folks as well. They are also the ones who keep going.
Thanks guys – very interesting & I guess it makes sense, doesn’t it.
I’ve already said that, if my mother outlives me, I’m determined to find some way to wreak havoc from the other side :-/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pip – He may outlive a lot of us. People mention his father’s illness, when the man lived into his 90s.
We’ll be having a five year old in office!!!
Hey watch it, my five year old is a lot more sensitive and presidential in his demeanor than Trump!
Idk if anyone else saw the story of the 89 year old inauguration announcer getting fired from this inauguration so that a younger trump advocate can do it. He had been doing it for 60 years. He said he was already getting prepared and he was heartbroken. I am heartbroken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH my gosh that is SO INCREDIBLY SAD. That poor man.
In the words of my brother when he was Donald Trump’s emotional age (about four years old): “Have a nice shut up, Donald.”
Baffling that Donald continually forgets we have video and can see exactly what he did and said. Meryl Streep was right, she didn’t exaggerate any of it. Notice that Donald knew it was about him even without his name being mentioned.
Let’s face it, You criticize him…..he’s gonna criticize back. The pattern is well established. The truth….not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the thing is…so what if she’s a Hillary flunky? When, in the history of U.S. politics, have the losers supporters ever just shut up and took it, silently. It’s all just nonsense.
well for the record…..I was being somewhat sardonic. I agree–so what if she is? She is entitled to her opinion, but like most of Hollywood (primarily) left and (a handful) right, she doesn’t get that celebrity political opinions aren’t valued that much outside of Hollyweird. They may be entitled to an opinion but they aren’t entitled to me paying any attention to it,
Didn’t watch the GG……all I care about is who won and who wore what, Listen to their smug, sanctimonious and hypocritical drivel as they wax philosophic on a soapbox from their bubble? Nope. Not interested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Distraction from his nominees.
Apparently, ethics questions no longer bother McConnell.
http://twitter.com/normeisen/status/818068447716409345
Well, McConnell has no ethics, so.
I guess that the silver lining of a Trump presidency is that it shows us who the true hypocrites are and McConnell is at the head of the list. Remember how he insisted on a full ethics review on all Obama nominees? I do not know how he can sleep at night.
and from the fact that his businesses owe over $1.5 billion to over 150 financial groups.
and that his latest hotel was hit with a $5mil lien for not paying workers (shocker, I know).
Distraction from Obamacare being repealed today.
Last Friday, on the Michael Shannon thread, I commented on trump’s tweet mocking Schwarzenegger for the lower Apprentice ratings. Naturally, one of his fans jumped to his defense. Interesting back and forth. Nothing is apparently too low for trumpees.
Doesn’t the President Elect have better things to do than watch the GG, go after Meryl Freaking Streep and comment on Twitter? He will be the most unprofessional, childish Head of State EVER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not in his mind he doesn’t. I hope he twitters himself into oblivion.
I don’t think he or anyone else ever expected him to actually be elected. At first it seemed like a joke. He obviously didn’t and still doesn’t realize all the time a work being president takes. Time for him to stop the insulting Tweets and get serious.
But she stood up for a convicted rapist Roman Polanski? Stood up and clapped for him. Rape on a child.
I don’t get the moral outrage when she chooses to employ it. I can see Trump getting REELECTED already because people are so fed up with celebrities. I know noone will agree, especially here and I read Celebitchy every day! Its ok. I just dont agree, Meryl. I wouldn’t have voted for him even if I could but Hilary wasn’t a great candidate either. Now MICHELLE would be a great candidate! The celebrity endorsements didn’t win Hilary any favours. Its free speech so Meryl can say what she wants. People can vote for who they want but 58 million or so still voted for him and they have a right to do that just as the same did for Hilary.
But Trump’s ENTIRE appeal, and I think true life’s goal, is that HE is a celebrity. The cognitive dissonance required to believe that Meryl Strep isn’t allowed to speak her mind because she’s a “liberal elitist, Hollwood celebrity” that no one cares to hear from, while the man who has lived his entire life in New York City, eventually building himself a literal gilded palace speaks for the “real” America, is truly mind-bending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True but people are sick of it now I think and I am not even in the US. Obama has a huge party for celebrities the other night. Exactly, why? serious question…why would he do that? and you know I agree with people who said why not have it for hard working Americans. Have a party for some unsung heroes. Some people who work hard in healthcare that go unnoticed, people who help lonely elderly, but another party with Tom Hanks et al? no. I think Obama will turn into a huge famewhore now which is a shame. He will be everywhere. Love Michelle. Loved her last speech. I would love to see more of her.
Mark Wahlberg was right.
Donald is an arse, of course he is.
What you’ve got there @Louise is what we call a bait and switch, otherwise known as hey-look-over-there. It’s like, if someone comes out against kicking puppies, and someone else, perhaps a devoted puppy kicker, tries to shout them down with, ‘But how can you focus on puppies when: starving children!’
The idea that no one can talk about one problem, when other problems still exist is … asinine. As is the concept that, hey, if you go out to dinner and order steak, while people in the world are starving you’re a hypocrite and thus everything you say from now until the end of time should be ignored. It’s a dumb, unworkable and unhelpful conceit.
Here’s the thing: it’s fine to love or loathe Meryl Strep. Same for Donald Trump. You have every right to not want to listen to her because she’s a celebrity, or a blonde, or whatever floats your boat. You not wanting to hear her, in no way lessens her right to use her platform to speak about whatever she wants, for whatever reason she desires. Conversely, just because she talks about it, as a famous person, doesn’t mean you have to listen. It also means, particularly when someone with a platform and audience greater than your average citizen, that other people can and will comment on, agreeably or not, the person with the platform’s position. That’s kind of how the big megaphone of privilege and fame works. It allows you to have the stage, literally and figuratively, and address a far larger audience than normal folk; but you’re also gonna get a lot more flak for it. I feel very confident that Ms Strep was well aware of that when she used her allotted time at the Globes to talk, not about herself or the award she was being given, but on behalf of others. She knew some folks would cheer her, and others would chide. Some would celebrate and others would mud-sling. You see, it kind of comes with the job. Funny how an “overrated” actor seems to get that, but the President-Elect does not.
So, yeah, Donald Trump has every right in the world to tweet that Meryl Strep is a big meanie who can’t act, plus, look how small her boobs are. (I assume that last part was implied in Trump’s condemnation, based on historical precedent.) But we’re also all allowed to point and laugh at the poor, whiny President-Elect who got his wittle feelings hurt because the movie star doesn’t want to sit with him at lunch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Americans don’t deserve Michelle Obama.
I agree. America deserves that porn/model Natasha lookalike Melania who substitutes the word “stuff” for any meaningful dialogue.
Oh and Thandie should have won.
No one can be surprised by what he Twitted. But her speech was spot on.
Checks and balances in this country have been eroded since its founding, but they still exist. Even with Republicans in power, there are things you can do. Write your congressperson. Actual, pen-and-paper letters. E-mails are much more likely to go down the memory hole. And keep doing it. Call their offices and build a relationship with the people who work there. Form coalitions, both in-person and online, including with people you don’t necessarily like.
Get involved in city councils, schoolboards, elections for local judges and sheriffs. Build from the ground up. Honestly, the Obama years were a fluke, and the situation was untenable, with right-wingers gaining ground in local and state elections everywhere. We cannot count on presidents to solve our problems — we must have power locally.
This is going to be a LOT of work, and most of it is going to fall on those already the most hurt by a Trump presidency. It’s not fair, but that’s politics. Our ancestors did more with less.
Paul Ryan’s offices stopped accepting phone calls Friday and he had six security guards block the delivery of Planned Parenthood petitions
He is such a baby. They all are. Mitch McConnell was out their whining the other day.
Mitch McConnell’s office isn’t accepting phone calls either.
I’d be honored to be a Hilary flunky any day.
Unlike Trump, she never mentioned him, or anyone else, by name. Threw down zero personal insults. She talked about decency, respect and empathy. None of which are, or should be, political. She never mentioned voting, or protest. And yet …
As loud as Trump and his disgusting acolytes continue to gaslight the truth about mocking Serge Kovaleski, it’s funny that they had zero trouble pinpointing exactly who, and what, Meryl was referring to, despite her completely oblique references. Funny, isn’t it.
Also, of all the crazy-ass things Trump has said that only a total moron would actually believe is the truth … Meryl Streep not being a very good actor has gotta be in the running to top that list.
I’m exhausted and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet.
Trump must be the con that has ever lived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or the whole Russia-Putin fiasco. Who cares some americans were swayed by covert Russia to elect the President Russia wanted? Why aren’t more people MAD about this?!
Could some computer guru ‘rickroll’ his tweets or something?? If we have four years of this, on everything from foreign policy to random award shows, I don’t know if I’ll be able to take it.
That’s fine, Donald. Now let’s see your tax returns.
I love Meryl Streep. There was a story not terribly long ago where it described how she fought for her place in Hollywood back in her day. It was something to be proud of and in my opinion she’s a fabulous actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really took him down without even saying his name and to me in the most humiliating way possible. He deserved it and should feel shamed.
Donald Trump is an entitled, arrogant, thin-skinned grown child who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and he is incapable of feeling shame.
Yes and his response was predictable.
President Obama was on Jay Leno years ago, and made a really crass joke disparaging the special olympics. Didn’t get much press. He apologized the next day. Unfortunately, mocking the disabled isn’t attributed to one political party. Whether you believe Streep used the correct time and place to call out Trump, I personally hope that it brings to attention to the way that people with disabilities get treated. That said, I thought her dress was ugly. My 8 year old said she could bedazzle a dress the same as hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually it got a LOT of press. Google News shows almost 6,000 news stories written in the immediate aftermath of the 2009 incident and more than 2 MILLION results for an “Obama Jay Leno Special Olympics” search. Which doesn’t really fit into the narrative of the mainstream media ignoring a liberal outrage.
The joke, while definitely unfortunate, was wholly self-deprecating — I believe he said him bowling looked like the special Olympics — and not at the expense of any one person. Obviously, President Obama should NOT have used an admirable event where people with physical challenges compete as a punchline, and he promptly apologized, as he should have. But to say that incident is the same as what Donald Trump did to New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski is aboslutely false equivalence of the highest order.
What Donald Trump did is physically imitate a man with a disability as a way of dismissing and insulting him. It wasn’t misspeaking, it was done with the intention to belittle and humiliate a specific individual. Add to that the fact that not only has Trump never apologized, but he’s actively tried to deny what was captured on video tape with a gaslight defense of, ‘Who you gonna’ believe me, or your lying eyes?’
It’s worth mentioning that, like so many of the Trump’s claims, his motivation for the mockery was also false. His bogus contention that Kovaleski “changed” a 2001 story or lied about Trump in some way and then tried to obsequiously apologize to him at a later date, none of which has any basis in provable reality.
Obama’s comment was a gaffe; an attempt at a self-deprecating joke that, in hindsight, failed miserably. Though it hurt people, I think it’s clear that Obama did not INTEND his comments as an insult, which is both an enormous difference from what Trump did, and why Obama so promptly apologized. Akin to using the R-word as an insult, or saying to someone “you ride the short bus” after they say or do something you feel is dumb; both of which are very much no longer politically correct, for very good reason, but were once commonplace and socially acceptable. (To be clear: they should not be, and now that we know better regarding mental and physical disabilities, we, as a society, are, or should be, trying to do better.)
Oh and, by the way, not only did Obama apologize almost immediately he and his administration went on to do really good work with the Special Olympics, and continued to talk publicly about learning from that Leno experience.
As Strep so accurately articulated, Trump’s performance personified the actions of a bully; picking on someone weaker than themselves, to the hoots and hollers of a rabid crowd no less, and hoping to shame or hurt them via public mockery of a difference. Trump very much INTENDED harm and humiliation. That was his whole point.
Keep changing the topic because we know Trump can’t be defended. He is such a clown shirt his followers can’t even defend him, instead they change the topic of conversation. Blame someone else for the usual Trumps actions. This has nothing to do with Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the first place, one of the wrongs was much more blatant. In the second place, Obama immediately apologized and, as far as I know, never repeated the offense. Trump just lied and claimed he never said it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dislike anyone making fun of disabled persons and despise any kind of discrimmination …. I like Meryl Streep as an actress. I just think she made things worse for the media guy and more embarrassing (in my opinion) by bringing this up again. She used this as a political platform. Does anybody use their noggin anymore?!
I don’t see how it could be embarrassing if she’s siding with him. She was calling out the aggressor, not the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if there was something that hurt me , i wouldn’t want it publicized repeatedly by the media but thats just me maybe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justme- don’t worry about Serge Kovaleski. He’s not shy about talking about it and he’s not thin-skinned. He’s a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter for the New York Times. I’m sure he was fine with Streep drawing attention to the incident. People with disabilities usually aren’t ashamed of that disability, it’s just something that’s part of them and talking about it doesn’t bother them the way you think it would bother you.
Trump tried to claim he wasn’t mocking Kovaleski because Trump said he had never seen the guy before and didn’t know he was disabled. Kovaleski says he and Trump interacted often enough to be on a first name basis. I suppose Trump didn’t notice when Kovaleski interviewed him that Kovaleski couldn’t use his arms properly (he has a congenital condition that affects his arm muscles so they are atrophied and at a stiff angle in front usually – just google him and you’ll see in pictures, he’s not camera-shy). Not the kind of guy you would forget easily since he looks interesting and he operates differently to get around the arm problem (quite successfully, it seems).
My bet is that Trump assumed Kovaleski had cerebral palsy (since folks with that can have stiff muscles also) and just used his standard “cerebral palsy” mocking routine which he has used in public at least a few times.
Trump lied about the article Kovaleski wrote also. He didn’t have to grovel about anything, he’s a careful writer.
As for Trump. – in the words of Bugs Bunny, “What a maroon”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m disabled. I absolutely would not be ashamed because of something like what Meryl Streep did. Trump wants me to feel shame for being disabled; Streep doesn’t. And I don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not American but it still scares me that this guy is in power. He just goes on the defensive and lashes out at everyone. His twitter is a roster of denials and reversals of blame. He’s like a kid who gets hauled into the principal’s office and insists that someone else started it every time. Zero responsibility, zero awareness.
Can’t wait till Secret Service and others smack some fear into those tiny hands. Hope once he is President they put restrictions on his using social media and monitor it. Also, god gawd the man can’t spell, the future President of the US and he can’t spell.
Oh my god. The Trumpacabra is just…wow. I’m just ..?
I agree that there are so many bigger things to focus on than what one A-List movie star says to another D-list reality host, even if that reality host also, somehow, inexplicably, has become our President-Elect … But this entire incident so perfectly personifies everything about Donald Trump that’s freaking terrifying to THE MAJORITY of Americans.
He’s a thin-skinned bully who will never, ever let any insult go. And to be a politician is to live in a world of insults. To be berated and demonized by partisans, no matter what decision you make. It’s literally in the job definition: a politician must be politic; aka shrewd, canny and judicious in speaking, so as not to offend.
Another thing any politician, most especially the head of the world’s most powerful nation, must be is diplomatic. And there’s nothing that says diplomatic like mocking a man with disabilities … Or, you know, mocking anyone, for any reason, actually.
Trump possesses literally NONE of the qualities desirous in a leader, and this entire brouhaha with Strep shows that to a T.
As the Greg Sargent of the Washington Post so accurately wrote today in The Plum Line (worth reading for sure) … Trumps tweets are “telling two lies about a third lie. … Lie No. 1 is that thousands of U.S.-based Muslims celebrated 9/11. Lie No. 2 is that the disabled reporter’s original story backed Trump and that the reporter backtracked on it. Lie No. 3 is that Trump didn’t mock that disabled reporter (in fact, he flapped his hands around frantically after saying, “you gotta see this guy!”).”
The irony of this man whining about Streep calling him out for his unkindness is too much. He’s a guy who constantly belittled his opponents, insulted his democratic opponent and stirred up his crowds to vocalizing violence against Clinton. He’s a thinskinned, narcissistic, know nothing, racist, sexual assaulter who can’t go a day without whining about something or someone. Steve Brannon is whispering in his ear to keep tweeting, grow your trump business contacts and let me dismantle government. Win/win for the guy who never even wanted the job.
His advisors should tell him to spend more time on security briefings and less on Twitter. Really are you going to go on Twitter every time you are butt hurt? Get over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally superficial comment I feel compelled to make and hope everyone on this board forgives me for: Streep looks freaking MIRACULOUS–just incredibly youthful–and without any apparent surgical or non-surgical intervention. If you look at pictures of her from the 70s and compare them to now, there’s hardly a difference. I want to know how she does it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How much smoking does one have to do in order to do long-term damage to their skin?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s disgusting — thin-skinned, vicious, narcissistic and petty. He literally misses the point every time and goes straight for the personal insults. I’m surprised he didn’t criticise her appearance since that’s how he judges women. Every time he tweets, he demonstrates how stupid and unqualified he is to be President. He’s a disgrace and an embarrassment to the US.
I had to drive to Maryland earlier, and I passed a sign at some auto repair shop that said “Jimmy, Meryl and the rest of Hollywood… Donald Trump is our next president!” Maryland… a blue state.
I know I say it on here over and over again but I’m so tired of this whole “we middle class Trump voters are the real Americans and you out of touch liberals need to shut yer traps.” Meryl Streep was apparently condemning “middle America” with her speech because “they chose Trump.” Seriously, these were things I saw in some comments sections on facebook.
I live in a state that elected Trump, I’m white, I’m middle class and I hate that bullying, corrupt, hateful coward!!! How about if you don’t want Hollywood to speak for you… you don’t speak for me. Don’t lump me in with that crazy!!!
Celebs can be elitist and out of touch (paging Goop) but Meryl wasn’t. And she’s right. Trump and the deplorables can go ahead and boycott Hollywood, but then there will be no movies. They will be stuck with John Voight, Tim Allen, Mel Gibson and Chuck Norris!
Shark Bait, I live in Maryland, and trust me there’s a lot of red in this blue state. The county I live in is more purple than blue. But drive 20 minutes down the road and it’s Trumpville, USA. I will say that most Trump supporters here that I’ve met, aren’t the crazy rabid kind. And like you, I’m so over and sick and tired of these Trumpaholics shouting how they’re the only “real Americans” and everyone else is an evil anti American liberal. Celebrities have every right and are entitled to voice their opinions like everyone else…..and I consider them real Americans for standing up for common decency and the principles on which this country was founded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone painted “Trump” across their house in Somerville, the town next to where I live.
Somerville, the very liberal city that has a BLM flag flying in front of city hall.
Trumpets are everywhere, guys, even in the bluest states like Massachusetts–we can’t escape these people.
Well, that will lower resale value, even in the crazy market that is Somerville. Guess he won’t be a participant in this year’s Porchathon.
Or Porchfest. Or Porchella. Whatever they call that thing.
He acts like a 15 year high school student that I’m counseling. Never is anything his fault. It is always someone else. He never did anything and receives unfair treatment. AND he can say anything about and to anyone, but don’t you dare talking back at him. Congratulations. A president who acts like a 15 year old with one of the worst attitudes I ever came across.
He is like a thirteen year old girl who has her period. Trump is a c***.
Viola Davis in my opinion is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is, if not more so. However I found her introduction to Meryl a tad over the top and the adulation too much. I also think Meryl is a bit full of self importance and perhaps this wasnt the platform to say some of which she did whether one agrees with her or not. Whether they come from humble beginnings or not celebrity goes to their head after awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops, posted under wrong msg.
That’s a matter of opinion. I agree Trump is awful but this wasn’t the place to ramble on about him and her feelings about him and his pathetic actions. JMO
The “whether one agrees with her or not” is just baffling … Because in what alternate reality is it OK to DISAGREE with someone advocating for NOT being a bully? For not mocking people with disabilities?
Please stop pretending this is a “political difference” or “both sides are bad,” or whatever nonsense false equivalence argument. Empathy, kindness and inclusion are NOT political positions. They are basic human decency and, if you spend your time contesting semantics and contorting messages to try and avoid the FACT that our President-Elect lacks said minimal human decency, then that says more about you, than even Donald Trump who, frankly, seems fairly proud of his arrogance, vanity, ignorance and cruelty.
Well said.
You nailed it !
Does anyone still like him and think they will be helped out individually? I have a white friend who has an African American husband and two children with him and she voted for Trump! She said her prescription costs are high for her son and husband and was hoping he’d help her out. This is the mentality people have. Please help me individually… This is why our country is falling like Rome.
This is a problem that goes to the heart of our democracy. It’s not just Trump voters or right-wingers generally. Lots of people thought Obama — or Bernie, or Hillary — could single-handedly save them too. I happen to think the president has too much power as-is, but the president is not an absolute monarch and is definitely not a god.
I had to pass a(n incredibly easy) government class to graduate high school. Do they not do that any longer? Do people simply not learn about checks and balances at all? Or basic critical thinking, really.
There are ways your friend could fight high prescription costs, but none of them involve someone from Washington coming down from on high and waving a magic wand. This is the kind of thing political organization on a grassroots level is for. Unions, concerned citizens groups, stuff like that. But people have been trained to feel so powerless that they wish for a fairy godfather to save them, because they can’t imagine anything else.
hope the people that voted for him in are big Meryl Streep fans and are like wth did I do?!!mindboggling with all the intelligent capable people in the USA who could have run for presidency , yet they chose this guy !how many people live in USA? ?If the country doesn’t unite and get him kicked out of office I feel we may be heading towards ww3
I wonder if once he;s sworn in his private twitter acct will be disabled since, it seems as if, once he is in the White House (I cannot actually call him by the title) all of his press will go through the White House press office. I mean POTUS doesn’t actually run the twitter acct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women’s March – January 21st. Be there…..
Attending the Boston event.
I live in hope that his need to be idolized and remembered as a not just a president but a great president will compel him to do some good. So I”m taking Hillary Clinton’s advice and giving him a chance to lead and I will judge him on the outcomes of his policies.
Trump and his childish antics really taints America in a way i have never whitnessed before, not even during George W. Bush era.
All the credibility, respect and sympathetic capital the US has as the number one democracy is slowly but surely melting like ice under the sun.
The US and to a larger extent, the free world will lose a lot of goodwill and respect from rising powers at the end of his presidential term, i am afraid.
The whole geopolitical configuration will change with the loss of US influence due to the presence of an idiotic antagonist manchild in the White House.
I am from continental Europe and i hope that Europe really starts doing its own thing, getting more independance, protecting itself without always being followers wether in terms of defense or economicsal interest.
Trump is no good leader for ANY country. Everyone should fasten one seat belt to face the massive turbulence his reign will unleach.
The free world is in real jeopardy with that volatile, childish, tantrum-striken poor excuse of a leader.
Yep.
Trump’s cabinet is bad enough. But things like trashing Meryl Streep for her acting because she said some critical things about politics? Who is going to take such a US president seriously? Putin will play and manipulate such a touchy sensitive tantrum-prone president like an expert violinist plays his instrument.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, the week in review. Going down the tubes fast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whom ever named him Baby Fists you are genius. That is hilarious on several levels. 😂 Streep looked beautiful, spoke with passion and eloquence. Right on!
Streep didn’t push one point hard enough. The role of the press. They need to stop being entertainers and get back to being investigative journalists. The only tool we have to fight this administration is a very bright light trained on them 24/7.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trashing Meryl Streep for her acting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse