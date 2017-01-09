Donald Trump: Meryl Streep is ‘one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood’

I was just going to leave the discussion about Meryl Streep in my Globes recap, but here we go. Donald Trump was tweeting about her this morning, so now we need to get into it. First, let’s recap Meryl’s Globes experience. She wore a pretty Givenchy dress, which is surprising because I didn’t think Givenchy still made pretty dresses (well done, Riccardo Tisci). Secondly, she won the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Her speech was beautiful and brilliant.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

One of the best parts of the stunningly effective speech was this part:

“There was one performances this year that stunned me; it sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job—it made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter—someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie; it was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

[From VF]

Meryl was referencing a now-infamous moment when Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter, and incidentally, Trump had his facts wrong. Here’s that moment:

So what did Donald Trump do? He went on Twitter to whine about it.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Donald Trump, you are disgusting.