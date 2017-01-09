« Previous Post       Next Post »

Brie Larson in red Rodarte at the Golden Globes: too simple or just perfect?

Brie Larson was the returning Best Actress winner, so she got to come to the Golden Globes as a presenter for the big Best Actor award. The same thing will happen at the Oscars, and she’ll probably end up giving the award to the same person: Casey Affleck. Anyway, Brie just seemed lighter and happier this year, although she was pretty smiley last year too. She chose this red Rodarte, which is actually a perfect choice for a lot of reasons. One, it was very pretty and flattering but it wasn’t a huge statement dress. Two, very few women wore red last night so she really stood out. Three, I think she was the only one in Rodarte, so that made it extra-special. Plus, Brie’s body is crazy – look at her little waist! She has such a great figure.

Amy Adams wore Tom Ford… this dress was cool, but I’m tired of how she leaves her hair down and I’m exhausted with the center-part.

I LOVED the two suit looks from Octavia Spencer and Evan Rachel Wood last night. Octavia wore Laura Basci and Evan Rachel Wood wore Altuzarra. ERW looked like Marlene Dietrich and Octavia just looked glowing and gorgeous. ERW even said that she wore a suit so that little girls would know that they had options, that girls don’t always have to wear dresses.

  1. Nicole says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Brie was one of my favorites for sure. Simple and classic. She looked amazing. There’s a picture of her laughing on the RC and honestly it’s so Brie it’s adorable. She’s a good one.
    Octavia and ERW looked great in their pantsuit. I love ERW styling especially. And her comment about giving girls options was spot on. She’s really come into her own in the last few years.

    Reply
  2. Bex says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I could’ve been imagining things, but Brie did not look at all happy to me to present that award to Affleck.

    Reply
    • Caitlin Bruce says:
      January 9, 2017 at 10:23 am

      No she wasn’t. She does a lot of work with sexual assault victims since she played one in Room and you could tell she wasn’t happy to give the award to an “alleged” sexual assaulter.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        January 9, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        Yea she looked not pleased at all. She talked a lot about sexual assault survivors during her Oscar campaign. When Lady Gaga performed she hugged every. Single. Woman. That was on stage with LG. It’s something personal for her now after doing Room.

    • detritus says:
      January 9, 2017 at 10:48 am

      And this makes me like her all the more.

      Casey Affleck is a gross nasty piece of work and I hope him and Mel and Woody and Parker all go on a vacation together and get stranded booze, drug and lady free on some island Amelia Earhart style.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 9, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      yeah, she def. did not look happy – I get that she had no real choice and had to stay professional, but I love her for at least making her displeasure felt.

      Reply
      • LaDiabla says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:09 pm

        I just saw the clip, and yep, she does not look happy. Love her for this, especially since it’s totally unusual in HW. She uttered a very lifeless congratulations and handed him the award. Professional, but no hug, no kiss, no fakery. Go Brie!
        And I think the dress looks fab on her, way better than her Oscars dress. I’ve seen a couple of her interviews, and though she seems quirky, she also appears to have a good head on her shoulders.

    • Jess says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      I thought the same thing and loved her for it! I had to fast forward through his speech – so disgusting that he’s being feted all over the place. Meanwhile, loved both of the pantsuits and I thought Octavia was the prettiest person there last night. Her hair and makeup were perfect!

      Reply
  3. OriginallyBlue says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Brie looks fab. Jeremy Renner is so creepy looking. I did a full body shudder seeing that pic with him and Amy.

    Reply
    • Bex says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:32 am

      I know they’re friends, but Amy really looks like she needs rescuing in that photo.

      Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:42 am

      I’m glad it wasn’t just me. The way he is gripping her arm makes me so uncomfortable. I hate that feeling when men do that.

      Reply
    • Margo S. says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Same!!! I still don’t understand why he’s famous?!?!?! He must be a huge suck up in hollywood. They love those types….

      Reply
      • Jellybean says:
        January 9, 2017 at 11:29 am

        Well Amy says she requested him for Arrival because he was “sweet and compassionate”. The producer said that filming was wonderful because Amy and Renner were two of the nicest people he knew”. I can’t remember how he worded it, but the director said he had wanted to work with Renner since he saw him in The Hurt Locker, but he was Amy choice here and it really touched him to see how focused Renner was on supporting Amy and her performance – so I guess that could be seen as being a suck up.

      • ichsi says:
        January 9, 2017 at 2:01 pm

        I think he’s actually quite a good actor, versatile and on screen he has a certain pleasant, masculine but not macho energy that I like. Unfortunately that does not translate to him in RL where I do get the creep vibes too. That story with his wife doesn’t help either.

        ERW wins this, that pantsuit is everything but I love Brie’s whole outfit too. Great example for how an amazing fit on a stunning woman can elevate the simplest dress.

  4. minx says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Oh, Brie looked beautiful. I liked all of these ladies, simple and stylish.

    Reply
  5. Alleycat says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I have an irrational dislike for Brie but she does look good here. I wished I looked good in red.

    Reply
  6. paolanqar says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Brie looks perfect. The hair, the make up, the color, the dress. Amazing.
    But hasn’t she lost a lot of weight? I thought Brie Larson and Reese Witherspoon were the best dressed of the night.

    Reply
  7. Thaisajs says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:33 am

    ERW looks fab. I love Octavia from the waist up. I was her being interviewed on E last night and I coveted her hair. She looked amazing. I wish they’d sized up her pants, tho. They don’t fit her properly which ridiculous since it’s a custom suit.

    Reply
  8. JenB says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:33 am

    She looks stunning. That has to be the most beautiful shade of red. Just wow.

    Reply
  9. Rocio says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Brie and Amy looked amazing. I like women wearing suits. They seem ten times more comfortable than most dresses.

    Reply
  10. Shambles says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Okay but why the f*ck is Jeremy Renner gripping onto Amy like she’s his handbag? This looks like what Donald Trump would have done had he been allowed to touch Hillary during that loathsome debate where he stalked her. It reminds me of a video I just watched on Facebook where this girl went on an epic rant about how men don’t have to touch a woman to approach her and get to know her, and so DONT TOUCH ME, BISH. Ew.

    Evan Rachel Wood is my bi girl inspiration.

    Reply
    • Jellybean says:
      January 9, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      Yes but Amy and Renner have been friends for 15+ years. I have lost count of many times they have said they love each other and people who worked on Arrival have said they love each other. Their children play together. He is a friend of Amy’s husband. They have made two films together and they are trying to line up another one. He is not some random bloke and he is not groping her.

      Reply
  11. Kiki says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Are you serious? Octavia Spencer’s pant suit is awful. The whole outfit seems too tight for her, especially the crotch area. OMG I feel for her. And Rachel Bloom looks as old as Meryl Streep, and Meryl Streep looks better than her. I am not gay, but I will say this as a woman, Rachel Bloom bust is amazing, AND I AM JEALOUS BECAUSE I WANT BOOBS LIKE HERS.

    Brie Larson’s dress is beautiful and Evan Rachel Wood’s pants suit is amazing. They are both on my best dress list

    Reply
  12. Lambda says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Brie looks like old Hollywood. She’s beautiful and, yeah, that waist.
    Love, love, love Octavia and Evan in their pantsuits. Very elegant.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Brie killed it, and I wanted to put a top hat on Evan’s head. Are there any pictures of her hanging with Octavia?

    Reply
  14. SusanneToo says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Brie had the best dress of the evening.

    Reply
  15. Slowsnow says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:47 am

    ERW and OS look absolutely amazing. Whereas ERW’s suit slays, OS’s blue is to die for. There is nothing better, for me, than a well tailored suit. On men and women.

    Reply
  16. HeyThere! says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:49 am

    For some reason, she has never done much for me. This dress is fine, but I prefer some drama. This is so boring. She looks fine and forgettable.

    Reply
  17. lucy2 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I love Brie’s dress, classic and elegant but still a little fun.
    I love the idea of Octavia’s, but it’s not quite there. ERW, on the other hand, flat out killed it. She’s usually one of my favorites with the gowns she chooses, and this look is amazing, plus the reason behind it is awesome.
    I like Amy’s and she looks great (minus the Renner).

    Reply
  18. Margo S. says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:52 am

    The suits look gorgeous on both women! Next time I go to a nice dinner or wedding, I’m wearing a suit!!!!

    Reply
  19. Oriane says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

    ERW’s comment is a bit much… why does she need to justify her dress choice with a “doing it for the girls” statement? “Le Smoking” has been around for ages… I remember Jolie rocking a YSL version a few years ago. I feel that the over-justification kinda kills the “wear what you like” message.

    Octavia Spencer looks great (but then she always looks on point, I have a feeling she’s a well dressed lady all the time, at red carpets and at the supermarket as well)

    Brie’s dress is gorgeous.

    Reply
  20. Carmen says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Larson and Adams both looked gorgeous.

    Reply
  21. BendyWindy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:04 am

    A comment about Brie’s “tiny waist” and “amazing figure,” I’m not saying celebs don’t work hard. OF COURSE THEY DO. Not all of them, but some of them are really in the gym hitting it every day, and I believe she’s gearing up for a superhero film of some sort? So yes, she’s probably working out all the time. BUT…

    Us regular folks can have tiny waists, too…with the miracle of expensive undergarments. I didn’t believe it. But then I invested in some heavy duty foundation garments and my waist, which is smaller than my hips, but not by much, was suddenly cinched and I had an hour-glass figure.

    My point is, yes celebs work hard, but a lot of what we see has to do with what they wear under their clothes as much as their diets, workouts, etc. And I wish more people knew that, so they didn’t feel like stars are just “born with it.” No, they have teams of people to elevate them above us normals. Teams of people and great lingerie. Ha.

    All of that said, it IS a beautiful dress. And she looks great.

    Reply
  22. I Choose Me says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Wow to Brie and Evan Rachel. Octavia always looks good.

    Reply
  23. M.A.F. says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I wish Octavia Spencer’s suite was more tailored. The pants seem baggy for some reason. It could just be that photo though.

    Reply
  24. lightpurple says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Brie looked fantastic. A huge improvement over last year.

    Reply
  25. Chaine says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Amy would look much better if she left the Hawkeye accessory at home. Ugh.

    Reply
  26. Natalya(Natasha) says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Brie looked gorgeous, better than she did last season when she won everything.

    Reply
  27. QQ says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:34 am

    ERW Hands Down Full stop, she is just the Coolest

    Octavia Spencer… well someone on Twitter said “she Looks like your Correction’s Officer” and I reblogged it cause.. Yes

    Brie Larson looks like she always does in these things, forgettable pretty… is not actively bad or anything… is just boring?

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      January 9, 2017 at 11:01 am

      ERW isn’t a major player in the celebian crew either it doesn’t seem, which is strange because it feels like every other actress/model/singer interdates and I never hear about ERW.
      She’s interesting and beautiful and I love what she says about a suit.

      I sometimes wonder if that is what Brie is aiming for. Pretty and fit, but not stand out. I wonder if it helps with roles because people don’t expect her to be a certain way? I dunno, but I have a lot of respect for her. She had a sex tape get leaked a few years back and her response was pretty excellent, I’ve had a ton of respect for her since then.

      Reply
    • Kori says:
      January 9, 2017 at 1:07 pm

      Re: Octavia–lol. But I love her. I’m a heavier woman and ever since her awards run for The Help when she had so many glorious dresses–real glamour dresses not sacks-for-the-overweight–she is my red carpet spirit animal. Hair and makeup always look great too, as does her skin. She and Queen Latifah slay for the plus size (and sometimes more) crowd. Melissa McCarthy has such great coloring and is so pretty that I wish she’d get the name of Octavia and Latifah’s stylists.

      Reply
  28. Marianne says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Amy Adams looked great, but I also feel like I have seen her wear that exact same dress before. It wasn’t anything new or exciting for me. I like the pant length and fit on Ocatvia, but if we are going with suits than Evan Rachel Wood absolutely knocked it out of the park for me. She looked so stunning and so high fashion at the same time. Brie looked nice as well, but also felt like a standard prom dress to me. *shrugs*.

    Reply
  29. smcollins says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Brie really knocked it out of the park. Gorgeous! Amy looked lovely, as usual. And I also love that Octavia and ERW wore pantsuits. They both looked chic & amazing!

    Reply
  30. KBeth says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I’m likely in the minority but I think Brie is really quite average looking, the red dress is lovely on her.
    Amy is stunning but her red carpet style always seems so bland.
    I love Octavia, that pantsuit is kind of ill fitting…

    Reply
  31. Mar says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Evan’s pant suit is everything!

    Reply
  32. Twinkle says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    The color of Brie’s dress is stunning. It’s just underwhelming.

    Reply
  33. teacakes says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    That dress is an absolutely gorgeous colour on Brie and unlike a lot of Rodarte dressed, does not look like an overworked craft project. It’s probably unmemorable, but she looks good – which is fair enough, because I get the impression she doesn’t care much about being a ‘fashion girl’.

    (I may be in the minority that like her blue Gucci at the Oscars way more than this)

    Reply
  34. Kri says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    ERW and Brie are two of my fave looks.so different and amazing.

    Reply
  35. blairski says:
    January 9, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    ERW’s suit is amazing! Here’s an interesting article about women wearing men’s wear: https://www.thefword.org.uk/2017/01/i-wore-mens-clothes-for-a-month-and-it-changed-my-life/

    Reply
  36. serena says:
    January 9, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Loved Brie’s dress, just stunning! Jewels would have been overkill, though, so it’s good she didn’t put any that noticeable.

    Reply
  37. Anare says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:35 am

    I really like Brie Larsons dress. Love that shade of red. It’s perfect. ERW looks gorgeous in that suit. Just super chic. Love it. Amy Adams looks beautiful. I’m not a Tom Ford fan but that gown is stylish and the straight center part hair looks right with that dress.

    Reply
