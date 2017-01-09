Emily Ratajkowski in Reem Acra at the Golden Globes: lovely or cheap?

I don’t know why Emily Ratajkowski attended the Golden Globes, but I’m pretty sure I saw her biscuit when she first arrived on the carpet. She was manhandling her dress – which features a large slit down the front – and she lifted up the skirt way too high. It was bad. This dress is Reem Acra and… I don’t know what to say here that could be a compliment. Like, I sort of enjoy Emily and I don’t think she’s a vapid idiot (like so many of you believe her to be), but she absolutely looks so, so cheap here.
Priyanka Chopra looked nice-to-okay in this custom-made Ralph Lauren gown. There were a lot of stories about how it took a bajillion hours to create this dress and I’m left feeling like… really? It looked great on-camera, in motion. But in photos, the details are lost and I wonder if the dress really is that special. Also: those are the wrong shoes for this dress.
I was going to make Viola Davis the lead person on this post, but I’ve noticed that while there’s a lot of love generally for V, most of you don’t want to talk about her fashion. Which is too bad, because Viola often gets it so right. Last night she got it right in this canary Michael Kors gown. Stunning. She’s so gorgeous and cool and if she doesn’t win an Oscar this year, so help me God…
Sienna Miller also wore Michael Kors only her dress sucked. I don’t get this. I don’t get her hair. I don’t get why she was there.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Viola is a Queen! Hands down one of the best dressed last night! That color is amazing on her skin tone.
agreed. lovely dress, perfect fit, great makeup… she looked better than many other, far younger ladies.
as for ERata… what can one say… why is she there? Sienna is an actress, she actually can act, she was great as Eddie, but the dress is just stupid. But Emily? I know that she has big boobs but that is all.
Yes to Viola being one of the best looks, if not the best look of the night. She’s pretty much giving all of us pasty ladies who will never be able to wear this colour the middle finger. You go girl!
As for Emily… I’ve been checking our her IG lately and I agree with Kaiser, she isn’t stupid, she’s a pretty clever self-promoter who knows how to milk all the attention and recognition her truly insane body gives her. Most of the attention is of the kind I wouldn’t like and can only roll my eyes at, but it seems to be working for her.
Yes-she’s amazing all the way around.
I was thinking this on the Naomie Harris post. Darker skin tones slay in brights like this yellow or metallics like Naomie’s. So gorgeous. Viola seems to know this because she almost always goes for a bright or a rich jewel tone. Also he cut shows of her toned arms and shoulders.
Ditto! Loved Viola – loved her dress – loved her speeches. As for Sienna, guess she was there to be one of Ben’s harem, which I found gross. Of course, I find him gross.
I don’t know why EmRata was there either, and I think I’ve already seen a white version of that dress in Taylor Swift. I did love her styling, though. It was perfect. I also think Viola deserves her own article!!
Davis deserves her own post!!!! She looks amazing. She is inspiring my arm workouts today. Holy hell, she is gorgeous!
Yes, Viola has often great fashion and I’d click on every article that has her in the title. This one was more obligatory in the Golden Globes coverage, but I normally don’t click for Emily Ratajkowski.
Viola looked wonderful..the rest, meh.
Viola looks stunning here.
Why are we calling what Emily is wearing a dress? It is a huge and ugly necklace sewn to some tacky colored material. The Zac Posen dress she wore last time was so good.
Priyanka is getting an overall A because normally she misses the mark. The shoes are too clunky for a dress like this. I do like the fit of the dress and the jewelry.
I guess it was laundry day for Sienna.
Viola most certainly deserves her own article. She looks stunning, has an incredible body (those arms!!), a beautiful skin, the loveliest smile and usually has the most amazing gowns. And crazy talented. I’m with you. She deserves every award on the planet.
It’s such a shame that emily is vulgar because this is my favorite dress of the night.
The look would’ve been far less vulgar had she worn a bra and had a more modest front closure to her dress, but somehow she can’t resist showing off her fakers.
Wow! Really?? Beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder because I thought it was a wrinkled, cheap mess. I have a soft spot for her because she’s from my town and her parents were teachers at my kids’ school-but yikes on that dress.
I really dislike her dress but I’ve never seen her in anything that didn’t look cheap, even when it’s obviously not. It’s her. It’s her hair, her facial expressions, and the way she stands. Someone else could have made that dress like daring; on her it looks like an “Oops! I *accidentally* flashed my boobs/arse” moment waiting to happen.
Sorry but putting Emily Ratawhatever before Viola Davis in this post it’s just wrong.
+1 Eww to the former, brava to the latter!
Priyanka and Viola look great.
Emily’s dress looks like a cheap Halloween costume that she got on clearance.
In this picture Sienna Miller reminds me of a little girl who was told to stand there, and she has no clue why.
Love Viola’s dress. Emily R, could you possibly lift the dress a little more and show your lady bits for the attention you so desperately want?
Just bring an assistant with a portable wind machine. Honestly, a little planning is all it takes!
LOL!!
Naw, she had it covered, no wind machine needed. Just yanked it high enough everyone could see her nude g-string.
This is drunk college age shenanigans, she needs to keep the biscuit under wraps.
Thanks for the chuckle!
…Siennas in Live By Night which opens soon…
Why was the emily girl invited to the globes? Has she been on anything lately? Priyanka looks amazing, the dress, hair and makeip are on point. Viola is perfect.
So we’re still trying to make Emily Ratajkowski happen?
Viola is queen. She almost always gets it right and she rocked that shade of yellow. Viola is very aware of what is flattering on her and sticks with it. Some think thats too “safe” but I think its the perfect move. 10/10 would gush over Viola in anything and everything
I’ll take safe and awesome and lovely over edgy but ugly and/or tacky any day.
ER s dress looks like She has tied a
giant silver tie around her neck in
an attempt to keep the ensemble
together, But failed.
Viola totally killed it in that dress. Absolute perfection.
Emily’s dress might have looked okay on someone who had a modicum of class, which she doesn’t.
Viola looked incredible and has that Oscar locked.
Priyanka Chopra is so beautiful, but she just has zero style. No individuality at all, and can’t seem to carry the clothes she wears with confidence.
She almost always looks like she is overcompensating/trying wayyyy too hard.
I rag on Emily Ratajkowski because of the vacant sex-doll face she makes on the red carpet. She looks cheap and plastic.
Priyanka needs to lighten her hair and make up. Not to pretend she isn’t Asian, but her current colours ( hair and make up) make her look like a goth girl which doesn’t showcase her spectacular beauty. JLO went lighter with her hair and make up, arrived at shades that make her look spectacular.
I get what you mean, but I don’t think she needs to lighten her hair. Well, she’d look great with the right lighter shade obviously she is a stunning woman, but I feel like every time a woc “makes it”, they tend to go lighter and blonder as time goes by. Which, I mean it’s their choice…but it’s a tendency towards homogeneity (ethnically ambiguous vs obviously south asian).
I do agree on the goth girl vibes though. She still looks great, but lighter, more “natural” make up would make her even more stunning.
Viola Davis slayed it. Great dress, simple but stunning. And great hair too, the long carrè is super classic.
Oh good, wanted to see if someone else would comment on her hair, so perfect with the dress and her makeup. She looks spectacular.
That colour on Viola is just gorgeous. Priyanka looks good. Sienna looks dwarfed by her look. Emily is so low klass that even if that dress was attractive, she’s ruined it.
The fabric of Priyanka’s dress is gorgeous but otherwise it just does have anything special.
I don’t know what people see with Viola’s dresses ever. They are similar very time with the same issues, they are boring, not good colors for her, seem dated, forgettable, she does not have great jewelry or styling and I don’t think this one fits well. I don’t think she looks terrible but there is always these issues and accepteble is what I would use to describe how she dresses. So why the praise?
Priyanka’s dress looks too tight- I don’t think we should see the shadow a woman’s belly throws! It’s sort of obvious too. Gold, lace, tight, lots of cleavage, red lip and a pendant hanging rrrright there… Meh.
Viola looks better- I don’t see a problem with the fit? But, I must agree about the colour. Pip yellow is HARD to carry off, especially with neutral make up. I would’ve liked a paler yellow, or something more champagne maybe? Still, she looks far better than the others IMO.
Viola looks like a goddess. She’s so damn beautiful.
Sienna looks like if she stood up straight that little string holding her dress together would snap. I don’t get why from the chest up it looks like a grammaw shirt. And her hair is terrible! I’m sick of this “rolled out of bed and went to brunch” hair that keeps showing up on the red carpet. It already looks bad but especially stands out in contrast to the fancy gowns. And the pearls? Just weird.
I love yellow. Love Viola’s and actually like Emily’s although she needs to stop fussing and playing with it. The shoes Priyanka is wearing are from her highschool prom.
Sorry, but I do think Emily is vapid.
She agreed to bounce her boobs around amongst fully-clothed men for that awful, awful Robin Thicke song about getting a girl drunk enough to f*ck you.
Any respect I could have had for her is long gone.
On Instagram there’s a photo of Priyanka and Sophia Vergara, their dresses are very similar… kind of funny actually.
And Viola looks amazing.
Viola Looks INSANELY FRIGGING GOOD!!, Holy SH!t
Priyanka’s dress in motion was amazing, As was her with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.. Like WAAAYYY hot
Did you see the video on Lainey of the 2 of them being interviewed. Fanning myself . . .
No *going NOW*
Yes, yes, yes totally agree, just loved Viola with that gorgeous lemon yellow. Emily, no.
Viola looks nice, but I don’t feel like the dress was anything *special*. I agree that Priyanka’s shoes kind of ruin the look.
The yellow color on her skin is fabulous
Viola looked amazing. AMAZING. I loved everything about her look, and I really loved the intro to Meryl’s award, it was powerful and personal, a tough combo. I missed seeing her category, but I will watch the Oscars to see her win.
I would like Priyanka’s more if it weren’t so low cut. It for some reason makes her look too broad shouldered or something.
No reason for Emily to be there, and I agree that is a cheap look. But not surprising.
I ADORE Viola and completely agree that she gets it right so often at these award shows. She is a beautiful woman who knows what works for her.
I’m not saying that Emily needs to dress like a nun, but it would do her a world of good to lay off the “look how sexy I am” with every waking hour. If she’s not posting naked pictures of herself on Instagram or posing in a bikini, she’s wearing an outfit on the red carpet that shows too much skin. She might not be vapid, but I can’t help but roll my eyes at her now being all about how empowering her sexuality is and always has been when she was the girl who was crying about being exploited and swearing that she would never be nude again. She came off as someone who stands for nothing other than whatever will get her attention.
Viola looked stunning !! Also i hate what PC has become now but she was so absolutely gorgeous in all the candids I saw of her. What kind of absolute perfection. Everyone else looks bad. i don’t know why people with no films or series in contention who are not there to present even bother showing up.
Viola looked great in that yellow dress, but Emily R dress looks like curtains
Em Rat lol. I must be in the minority but I liked it. Maybe that or her amazing body just pulled it off in my mind. Sienna Miller is losing her touch. She used to be my style icon! The pearls did not work with that dress and the ponytail was done terribly.
yeah, this was singularly blah for Sienna, which is sad because even her more, shall we say unusual, choices are better than this. I refuse to believe this was the best thing she had on hand, it’s really not her style at all.
this is terrible, but i read somewhere that emily looks like an ostrich and i can’t get that out of my head every time i see a photo of her now.
Someone mentioned online that she looks like Matt Bellamy in profile and now that’s all I ever see too. Strange and random links our brains make!
lol, i see that too! omg..
Emily Whatsherface is over-rated. Remind me again what she is famous for?
Ben Affleck kissed her boobs in a David Fincher’s movie
She got her boobs out in Pharrells misguided duet with the only man twattier than JT.
EmRata’s dress? “Cheap” is a compliment. Pamela Anderson would hesitate before wearing that mess.
I love Viola’s smile, IMO she has the most beautiful smile in Hollywood. The dress looks great on her.
Last year Domhnall Gleeson, who starred in half of the movies nominated for Best Picture wasn’t invited to attend the Golden Globes (and seemed disappointed about it), but Emily Ratajkowski manages to keep getting invited, despite the fact that her acting resume cosists of one misogynistic videoclip and one poorly acted sex scene in a movie with Ben Affleck. Makes total sense.
Viola looked gorgeous.
Viola is amazing. She always seems to pick the right gown.
I would like Emily more if she didn’t go out of her way to be as annoying as possible. That dress is terrible. It looks like something a person picks up at a discount outlet thinking it looks good.
Emily’s dress looks cheap (like, literally cheap) but maybe she had to buy her own dress. I don’t see any designers loaning stuff out to her for free.
best Viola ever looked.
deserved her own post.
I’d be delighted if Viola doesn’t win. Fences was such a mediocre film, and while she’s great in it (though not even close to matching her Broadway performance), she’s nowhere near as transcendent as Naomie Harris is in Moonlight.
She’s a great actress, but I’m sick of this trend of ‘such and such deserves this award because they haven’t won one yet’. If Viola had won for Doubt, she’d be an afterthought in this race behind Naomie and Michelle.
