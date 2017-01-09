Emily Ratajkowski in Reem Acra at the Golden Globes: lovely or cheap?

I don’t know why Emily Ratajkowski attended the Golden Globes, but I’m pretty sure I saw her biscuit when she first arrived on the carpet. She was manhandling her dress – which features a large slit down the front – and she lifted up the skirt way too high. It was bad. This dress is Reem Acra and… I don’t know what to say here that could be a compliment. Like, I sort of enjoy Emily and I don’t think she’s a vapid idiot (like so many of you believe her to be), but she absolutely looks so, so cheap here.

Priyanka Chopra looked nice-to-okay in this custom-made Ralph Lauren gown. There were a lot of stories about how it took a bajillion hours to create this dress and I’m left feeling like… really? It looked great on-camera, in motion. But in photos, the details are lost and I wonder if the dress really is that special. Also: those are the wrong shoes for this dress.

I was going to make Viola Davis the lead person on this post, but I’ve noticed that while there’s a lot of love generally for V, most of you don’t want to talk about her fashion. Which is too bad, because Viola often gets it so right. Last night she got it right in this canary Michael Kors gown. Stunning. She’s so gorgeous and cool and if she doesn’t win an Oscar this year, so help me God…

Sienna Miller also wore Michael Kors only her dress sucked. I don’t get this. I don’t get her hair. I don’t get why she was there.