Marie Osmond wants to play Trump’s inauguration but they haven’t asked (update)

Marie Osmond Holds A CD Signing For 'Music is Medicine' In NYC
So many musicians and artists have turned down invitations to perform at Baby Fists’ inauguration that it’s hard to keep up. Some of the Rockettes were reportedly livid about it, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir resigned in protest, Charlotte Church called him a tyrant and other musicians, like Moby and Rebecca Ferguson, have said they’ll perform only under certain conditions like Trump releasing his taxes (not going to happen) or if they get to perform certain protest songs. (Although Ferguson later took that back.) So it’s no go for most performers, but Marie Osmond will be there if she’s invited! She told Yahoo she really wanted to perform for Trump (although no one has asked her) and she also echoed a lot of the same bullsh- we heard from Nicole Kidman about how we need to support Trump because he’s President and we should ignore all the horrible things he does and says (my words).

Marie Osmond is more than willing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration — he just needs to ask.

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” she told Yahoo. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”

Nicole Kidman says the country needs to get behind President Trump

The singer, who has performed at previous presidential inaugurations including for Ronald Reagan in 1981, said she wants to set an example for her eight children.

“We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should,” she added.

[From Fox News]

So to the people planning the inauguration who can’t Google before asking artists to perform, Marie Osmond is there for you! She’s ready to perform and to bring our country together with her treacle music, lip synced from her mask of a face. I shouldn’t be so harsh, I’m sure a performance by Marie Osmond is exactly the kind of entertainment that Trump supporters appreciate. I wonder if her brother, Donny, is on board. I checked his website and he very strongly identifies as a Mormon. His position on politics is that that the rapture is coming and that God will run everything at that point anyway – really. It makes you question how these people can see how Baby Fists acts and still support him. Maybe they have such blind faith that they just don’t care.

Update: Despite these reports, and despite saying we should unite, Marie has denied that she wants to play the inauguration. (Thanks CatJ for the tip.)

Caesars Palace Las Vegas 50th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals

Donny & Marie Osmond Madame Tussuads Wax Figure Unveiling

Donny & Marie Osmond Madame Tussuads Wax Figure Unveiling

Photos credit: PRPhotos and FameFlynet

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

127 Responses to “Marie Osmond wants to play Trump’s inauguration but they haven’t asked (update)”

  1. AfricanBoy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:37 am

    There are rumors that Flo Rida has agreed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration for $1 million.

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Girl, bye.

    And what is this stupid fing notion that just because he is the ‘leader’ we must all unite behind him? Does this also apply to the monsters/morons in North Korea? Syria? Bahrain? Or does this only apply to America? Or only to ‘leaders’ that the American establishment approves of? How sad.

    Reply
  3. Louise177 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:39 am

    It’s kind of sad she would be the biggest name if she performance. They should let her since Marie is the only one practically begging to do it.

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Probably because they share the same plastic surgeon?

    Yeah, Marie. This IS America. As in: we don’t have to unite with fascists and bigots and idiots if we don’t damn well want to.

    *one-fingered salute*

    Reply
  5. Alix says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Well, SOMEBODY’s thirsty!

    Reply
  6. Indira says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Just in case somebody wants to know it, I will also be absent from his inauguration.

    Reply
  7. Sam says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Wait who?

    Am I supposed to know who she is? Then again I feel like I’m going to be doing that a lot after I see the list of “celebs” at Trump’s inauguration.

    Reply
  8. RussianBlueCat says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Isn’t one of Marie’s children gay? The incoming administration is not exactly warm and friendly towards the LGBT community. What example is she trying to show her children?

    Reply
  9. Londerland says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:47 am

    “I think when it comes to our country we need to unite”

    Trump disagrees. Can’t unite behind someone so determined to create divisions. Get out of your bubble, Marie.

    Reply
  10. Jazz says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Dear Lord, what did they do to their faces?! And the words ‘President Trump’ makes my skin crawl!

    Reply
  11. NoWay says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:48 am

    She can perform some songs with Nicole Kidman’s husband because they seem to love the Donald.

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I forgot this lady sang. What is she going to do a theatrical version of a Weight Watchers commercial?

    Reply
  13. Alix says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:53 am

    She can warble or not at this depressing event, I won’t be witnessing it. I’m going on a personal media boycott next Friday. No TV, no Internet, just work and then into bed with the covers over my head.

    RIP United States of America
    July 1776 — January 2017

    We had a good run.

    Reply
  14. Sarah says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:57 am

    The only thing I know is that I’m not going to watch it, I hope the ratings suck.

    Reply
  15. Wait&See says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:58 am

    The list of performers is as small as Donald Twitler’s hands.

    Reply
  16. robyn says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I have been perplexed by Marie Osmond since her adopted son committed suicide. I think it would be wrong of me to judge such a dreadful event … the influence of mental illness and/or drugs can be more powerful than that of parents. However, I suspect she was always self-centered and needed attention and she possibly put her stardom and career above all else. I could be wrong but I think she once said he phoned her that day he jumped out the window. She was about to perform so she didn’t answer but called her other son to check on him. I guess if she can forgive herself, she can forgive Trump.

    Giving a stamp of approval to anyone at all because they happen to be president is a false narrative. Yes, you approve of democracy and decency but you never have to accept, or sing and dance for, a corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman Trump.

    Reply
  17. LinaLamont says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:09 am

    The President works for… serves… supports “we the people”; NOT the other way around!

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:20 am

    She can perform a Weight Watchers song:

    🎼 I joined weight watchers to trim up my waist🎶
    🎤 I used PS to Jack up my face
    🎶 oh he’s president truuuuump🎤
    🎼I think it’s fitting I work on my Ruuump!🎵

    Golf clap

    Reply
  19. Lucy2 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I can’t say I am surprised, but asking to do it when everyone else is saying hell no is sad and desperate.
    Also…she really needs to leave her nose alone. She’s bordering Michael Jackson territory.

    Reply
  20. Whiteley says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:31 am

    LOL!

    You just know it annoys/bothers him that the popular kids won’t come to his birthday party.

    Reply
    • Tate says:
      January 13, 2017 at 9:33 am

      The cool kids not coming to his party and losing the popular vote by 3 mil is driving him nuttier than he already was.

      Reply
    • Layla Beans says:
      January 13, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I just came to say that. Trump has wanted to be famous his whole life, and be like the Hollywood people. And now, none of those people will go near him. It’s gotta be killing him. Even the Z-listers on the Celebrity Apprentice are nowhere near this mess, except Apprentice 1/Surreal Life Alum Omarosa. And there were people on Celebrity Apprentice that could perform – Gene Simmons, Dee Snyder, Brian McKnight, Clint Black…sure they’re has-beens but still. A tiny bit of poetic justice. Barack Obama got Beyonce. Trump gets begged by Marie Osmond. Hilarious.

      Reply
  21. JudyK says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Marie Osmond gets on my very last nerve…I am so sick of seeing her hawk Nutri System. They need a new spokesperson. I’m just trying of looking at her.

    Reply
  22. jen y tonic says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    She, and everybody parroting this same nonsense, is full of garbage. I’d like to know where all of this “respect the office” nonsense has been for the last eight years, when we actually had somebody worthy of respect in place but we had a near daily and continual barrage of vitriol directed at him. Dump is a disgusting human being and currently and always has represented the worst side of America. So, no, I will not unite behind him and I will continue to refer to him as the SCROTUS and I will do everything I can to try to minimize the damage he and the tragic joke that the GOP has become will be doing to this country over the next 2-4 years.

    Reply
  23. Megan2 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Well, I truly do hope that Trump’s inaugurination is an absolute failure and embarrassment. I think he deserves nothing less, and that is all I can really say about him at this point. I’ve disliked people and even hated a couple of people in my life, but never to the point where I have actively wished bad things to happen to them… this is a first. Even a mention of his name makes me feel wrathful and hateful and if I had psychic powers I would use them solely to ensure this one man’s utter and complete destruction.

    … but I digress.

    I love it when people vocally support (or not) this sham of a human being. I fully support everyone’s right to express their beliefs, because it enables my right to have nothing to do with them or their products. So thanks, Osmond… not that I ever was much interested in your career or your shows, but now I will make certain to actively avoid them. Thank you, Kanye; I actually DO like some of your music, but I can now ensure to actively avoid any support of your career as well. It’s actually a good thing, in a society where money is everything and you really can vote with your dollars, for businesses and individuals to openly support the orange gargoyle because it means we can all choose to not give our support to those people in turn.

    God I hate Trump.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      January 13, 2017 at 10:58 am

      ITAWY!

      Reply
    • Layla Beans says:
      January 13, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Hear hear! Anytime I hear a dummy or company support the Cheeto, I know that’s a person to avoid or a company to never do business with again. See ya, LL Bean!

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        January 13, 2017 at 11:33 am

        The LL Bean thing was one of the 50+ family member owners supporting him. The company very quickly made a statement that she doesn’t speak for the company and they as a business don’t get involved in politics.
        That said, it is unbelievably inappropriate and unethical for a POTUS or PEOTUS (PEETOUS!) to tell the public to buy or to shun any particular company.

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 13, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        @Lucy2, exactly. I think there was screaming and renting of garments up there in Maine when Trump unleashed that Tweet. Just the day before the company had issued a very carefully worded statement essentially saying that we all have that one family member whose views in no way reflect anyone else’s and Linda’s views were not those of the company and how LL Bean is one of Maine’s largest employers. And then Trump golden showered them

      • SusanneToo says:
        January 13, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        @Lightpurple. 😂😂😂 Hope they were wearing some Bean water repellant clothing.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        I don’t think the company could or should get rid of an actual member of the Bean family because of her political choices. There are other Beans who have opposite political views to hers. Trump is just all about money, he doesn’t think in other terms. So of course his first thought when hearing people suggest a boycott is to tell people to preferentially buy from LL Bean instead. Doubt that he understands the difference between the company and one anomalous Trumpian Bean.

  24. homeslice says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Yea, Marie, I’m gonna unite around this president like McConnell and Ryan united for President Obama, kay? I can’t stand her anyway but Kidman surprises me, she is officially on the list and can go away now.

    Reply
  25. CatJ says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:38 am

    http://www.usatoday.com/story/life/music/2017/01/12/marie-osmond-not-performing-at-trump-inauguration/96503466/

    Reply
  26. Luca76 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Theodore Roosevelt said it all.

    “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”

    Reply
  27. Jayna says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    She denied this story and said it isn’t true that she wants to perform.

    Reply
  28. Guesto says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Poor Marie. All that undeserved abuse.

    Reply
  29. Oh well says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    “The Trump Inauguration Committee has announced a lineup of stars set to perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert, which will take place before the inauguration on January 19.

    The concert will be led by rock band 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith, and Broadway star Jennifer Holliday. We’re already seeing lots of jokes being made out of her signature song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls!

    Jon Voight, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump‘s throughout the campaign, will be making an appearance at the concert, set to take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

    Trump will appear at the concert to deliver remarks to the nation.”

    Reply
    • booboocita says:
      January 13, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      The has-beens and the D-list, in other words. Toby Keith’s compilation album of big hits came out in 2008, and there hasn’t been much of note since then. He’s arguably the biggest star on the inauguration list, but that’s not saying much, given the competition. 3 Doors Down ‘s biggest hits (Kryptonite and When I’m Gone) came out in 2000 and 2002. Jennifer Holliday had one big hit with “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in 1982, for crying out loud.

      I have to admit, I feel a bit sorry for Lee Greenwood. He was actually a pretty big country star back in the day, with a string of hits in the 80s (I always liked his duet with Suzy Bogguss, “Hopelessly Yours”). Then he wrote and sang “God Bless the USA” in 1984, it was played at Reagan’s inauguration and went big during the first Gulf Conflicts, and now no-one wants to hear him sing anything else. Talk about a career killer.

      Reply
      • Oh well says:
        January 13, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        I wonder how much Donald pays them to perform at this concert..

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 13, 2017 at 3:07 pm

        I almost had a fight with a drunken idiot over “God Bless the USA.” It was a few weeks after September 11, the last weeks of the baseball season and we were at Fenway. Of course, they began the game with the anthem but were playing patriotic songs at the end of each inning. They had played “God Bless America” and we stood and sang, although I am normally opposed to standing for that song. Drunk guy only stood so he could get more beer. Next inning, they played that Greenwood thing and he stood and shouted it loudly. We didn’t stand and I certainly didn’t sing it. Drove drunk guy nuts. He berated me about being in-American and disrespectful of the military. I politely explained that it is not the anthem and nobody is required to stand, the military has its own song and I would gladly sing the Marine, Navy, Army or Air Force songs if they played them, which they did later; and I hated the jingoistic song. He got so obnoxious and foul-mouthed the woman behind him called security who told him to shut up. But he didn’t. Next inning, they played “America”. I stood turned and faced him, as did the people around me and we serenaded him with three verses. He was quiet the rest of the game.

      • holly hobby says:
        January 13, 2017 at 5:34 pm

        They play that during the naturalization ceremonies every month. I went to one and the govt rolls out a video with Lee’s song. Very ironic considering Orangino is anti immigrant.

      • holly hobby says:
        January 13, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        @ Oh Well, if they were smart they will ask for the money upfront. Otherwise Orangino will short change them too.

      • lightpurple says:
        January 14, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        Jennifer Holliday has withdrawn and apologized to the LGBT community

    • SusanneToo says:
      January 13, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Well, gee, that certainly makes me want to watch.😝😝😝

      Reply
  30. Lisa says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    lmao, wow. I’ll be the first to admit to having a crush on Donny growing up, but having an Osmond headline is barrel-bottom-scraping. Maybe if this were 1976, it would be newsworthy.

    Reply
  31. Lolafalana says:
    January 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    “His position on politics is that that the rapture is coming and that God will run everything at that point anyway – really. It makes you question how these people can see how Baby Fists acts and still support him. Maybe they have such blind faith that they just don’t care.”

    My fear is that politicians and citizens who believe in the rapture have zero disincentive to avoiding the complete destruction of the plant, whether from climate change or nuclear bombs. It could be they actually (on some level) welcome any and all of it.

    Reply
    • Lolafalana says:
      January 13, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      And by “plant”, I meant planet.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      January 13, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      That was a big problem in the Reagan Administration. Reagan was a casual pre-millennialist himself but had close advisers with that belief. He put others in high positions. No incentive to pursue peace in the Middle East and a lot of incentive to promote conflict, since conflict in that area is supposed to be a sign that the Second Coming is near. Israel has to exist just so it can be the first destroyed – I always tell Israelis to watch their back with pre-millennialist support. It really is a dangerous religion for people high in the US government. Not just in foreign policy – Reagan’s Secretary of the Interior was one and didn’t understand why we should bother preserving public lands. He was all for selling them off, making profit while waiting for the Rapture.

      Don’t know about Pence. He is definitely a Creationist and put people of like mind into educational positions, so he’s driven by a desire to make Creationism on at least an equal footing with evolution in the schools. He has other odd notions about matters of science also. But I don’t know if he is a serious pre-millennialist. His religious beliefs do drive his policies, so pay attention to what he says because he doesn’t just flip flop like Trump.

      Reply
  32. Deeanna says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Wait a minute. Wasn’t it Marie Osmond who once got into her car and drove away from her house leaving her children behind? As in she ran away from home?

    ehttp://nypost.com/1999/10/16/marie-osmond-the-day-i-left-my-kids/ta:
    I googled. It was Marie. 1999.

    Reply
  33. Shannon says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I don’t have my calendar right in front of me, but I’m pretty sure I’m supposed to work that day and then go home and get drunk. So I’m not sure I can fit this in :/ maybe in 2020.

    Reply
  34. addie says:
    January 14, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Publicly supporting Trump = career suicide.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment