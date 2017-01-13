Marie Osmond wants to play Trump’s inauguration but they haven’t asked (update)

So many musicians and artists have turned down invitations to perform at Baby Fists’ inauguration that it’s hard to keep up. Some of the Rockettes were reportedly livid about it, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir resigned in protest, Charlotte Church called him a tyrant and other musicians, like Moby and Rebecca Ferguson, have said they’ll perform only under certain conditions like Trump releasing his taxes (not going to happen) or if they get to perform certain protest songs. (Although Ferguson later took that back.) So it’s no go for most performers, but Marie Osmond will be there if she’s invited! She told Yahoo she really wanted to perform for Trump (although no one has asked her) and she also echoed a lot of the same bullsh- we heard from Nicole Kidman about how we need to support Trump because he’s President and we should ignore all the horrible things he does and says (my words).
Marie Osmond is more than willing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration — he just needs to ask.
“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” she told Yahoo. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”
Nicole Kidman says the country needs to get behind President Trump
The singer, who has performed at previous presidential inaugurations including for Ronald Reagan in 1981, said she wants to set an example for her eight children.
“We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should,” she added.
So to the people planning the inauguration who can’t Google before asking artists to perform, Marie Osmond is there for you! She’s ready to perform and to bring our country together with her treacle music, lip synced from her mask of a face. I shouldn’t be so harsh, I’m sure a performance by Marie Osmond is exactly the kind of entertainment that Trump supporters appreciate. I wonder if her brother, Donny, is on board. I checked his website and he very strongly identifies as a Mormon. His position on politics is that that the rapture is coming and that God will run everything at that point anyway – really. It makes you question how these people can see how Baby Fists acts and still support him. Maybe they have such blind faith that they just don’t care.
Update: Despite these reports, and despite saying we should unite, Marie has denied that she wants to play the inauguration. (Thanks CatJ for the tip.)
There are rumors that Flo Rida has agreed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration for $1 million.
Seriously? Will he sing that head spin round song? Let’s all hurl…..
Oh – they just updated the story and said Flo Rida won’t be performing at his inauguration.
Guess Trump’s people wouldn’t like his song “Whistle”.
I believe his song “Low” would be more fitting. New lows every day.
Never heard of this song but it does sound fitting.
I live in DC and they have been setting up the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial for days. The concert is next Thursday from 4-6pm. So far they have booked the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle,choir, the talent show kid and the guy who sings God Bless the USA. Marie Osmond would actually be an upgrade at this point.
That’s a short and unimpressive list. It would really be an upgrade, Trump and his people should ask her but I don’t think they will.
Minus the Rockettes who are not performing and the Tabernacale Choir member who resigned for moral reasons.
WOW what a show
Unfortunately I can’t record it because I’m already recording something on Animal Planet on Jan 20 at the same time.
I just saw a report that only 200 buses have applied to park for the inauguration. The women’s march the following day has 1200 so far. Obama had over 3000. No one wants to go to this!
I saw a funny tweet or FB post about how Trump is already creating jobs — by paying people to be seat fillers at the inauguration! Lol.
Those are probably some D-grade Rockettes. The real ones didn’t want to do it. The head of MSG, I can’t remember his name atm, told them if they didn’t do it then they would be replaced.
@BJ Your Animal Planet comment is everything I needed this morning.
@BJ @ParlerBleu The Animal Planet comment brought tears of laughter to my eyes!
Apparently Toby Keith has been added to the line up. I guess he’s flat broke.
BJ- I’m more traditional. I can’t watch the Inauguration because I have to wash my hair.
I still can’t figure out how they can be so short on performers. Maybe Trump is being too picky, insisting they be well known. There are plenty of people with talent in this country who aren’t nationally known, and some of them must have voted for him since he got about 25% of the possible vote.
Maybe they should reschedule the concert to 4.00pm-4.15pm.
Reece – I don’t think there are any D-grade Rockettes…. You have to be good to be in the troupe.
It really is surprising that the Mormon choir is willing to do it, though. Mormons in Utah were so disgusted with Trump that a Mormon candidate surfaced to give them a not-Hillary option. He really is so opposite to their beliefs in so many ways.
I keep checking the weather forecast to see if my wish comes true and we get 10 inches of rain on January 20. So far, just a 20% chance of rain. ☹️️
Gossip Cop checked with his rep and Flo Rida denied that he was playing the inauguration.
Charlotte Church won’t be performing either
From Twitter:
Charlotte Church ✔ @charlottechurch
@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩
2:28 AM – 10 Jan 2017
Girl, bye.
And what is this stupid fing notion that just because he is the ‘leader’ we must all unite behind him? Does this also apply to the monsters/morons in North Korea? Syria? Bahrain? Or does this only apply to America? Or only to ‘leaders’ that the American establishment approves of? How sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of these systems is perfect, but enshrining an Opposition in the structure is helpful. In the USA, it’s supposed to be the system of checks & balances, but the Republicans figured out how to game that system.
Yeah, Kidman and Osmond can F-off with their “we must unite” BS. That is not how any of this is going to work. We are facing a grave danger with this lunatic in charge.
Woman wants to unite with some Trump cash, me thinks, and that’s about it.
Yeah, I’ll “unite” with Trump the way Republicans and racists “united” with President Obama.
love that comment
What Theodore Roosevelt had to say about the idea that any President must be blindly followed:
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but morally treasonable to the American public.”
I’m done with Kidman, and with anyone else who suggests that we must unite behind this greedy, predatory, lying, egomaniacal madman.
I used to have that quote in my office cubicle. Too bad the party of TR has gone off the rails.
Yup! I mean, this country was founded by questioning and then rejecting the authority of the British monarchy, and our entire system of government is a rejection of the idea of one person holding absolute power. That’s why we have 3 branches of government (although those “checks” aren’t working out too well these days). So people who are saying we should just blindly follow our new “leader” don’t know what they’re talking about. If anything, it would be un-American for us to *not* protest an obvious tyrant and despot.
It’s kind of sad she would be the biggest name if she performance. They should let her since Marie is the only one practically begging to do it.
Probably because they share the same plastic surgeon?
Yeah, Marie. This IS America. As in: we don’t have to unite with fascists and bigots and idiots if we don’t damn well want to.
*one-fingered salute*
Really?
I’m only seeing Kris Jenner PMK
Well, SOMEBODY’s thirsty!
Just in case somebody wants to know it, I will also be absent from his inauguration.
I have a conflict that day as well.
I have a previous commitment for that day, as well.
…and looking more like Janice Dickinson with every face job.
Hair appointment. Can’t make it.
I will be seeing my proctologist, driving in rush-hour traffic in bad weather, having a root canal, getting a bikini wax, sticking to a 400 calorie a day diet and possibly throwing myself off the roof. Oh, wait – I don’t need any shitty excuses. It’s still a free country – for now.
I will be cleaning out the cats’ litter boxes at inauguration time. Shoveling the sh*t seems so appropriate somehow.
I’m just plain up not watching.
LOL!
I’m gonna be sick that day. Seriously.
I think I’ll listen to the Hamilton cast album again that day.
Is there a “blizzard-dance” or something we can do because I sure as hell would love him to have horrible weather. Never mind… the way things are going it will probably be a sunny warm day with rainbows.
Wait who?
Am I supposed to know who she is? Then again I feel like I’m going to be doing that a lot after I see the list of “celebs” at Trump’s inauguration.
She’s actually quite famous but after the “we need to support our president” comment she can go f-ck herself.
eh, I’d say she WAS quite famous. Most folks under 30 don’t know who she is except for the NutriSystem commercials.
Anyone remember the SNL version of D & M, with Gary Kroeger and Julia Louis-Dreyfus? HILARIOUS.
I’m 38 and I barely know who she is.
Didn’t she have a line of creepy looking dolls?
Doofus, I DO remember that! OMG that was *hilarious*! For those of you too young to remember, here ya go: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Rso0kG5p-_E
She’s is super low end – I was driving through Indio, California a few weeks ago, and she was being advertised as a performer at a middle of nowhere Casino around those parts…I mean…not exactly A-list.
I saw her play Anna in the King and I back in the late 90′s. She was probably C-list then. I guess Dancing with the Stars didn’t get her back to her 70′s A-list fame…but I’m sure Indio will. LOL
Huge in the 70s the family was the (white) Mormon answer to the Jackson 5 and she and her brother Donny were the youngest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t one of Marie’s children gay? The incoming administration is not exactly warm and friendly towards the LGBT community. What example is she trying to show her children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumps will be gay friendly….if you are rich, white and male or alternatively hot, white and female. The altright is pretty clear on that and its the one thing Trump will protect from Pence. You are only really in trouble if you are poor like say a homeless gay teen but Maries kid is unlikely to drop his silver spoon. So no wonder she isnt bothered about that part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure her son was gay but he committed suicide because Marie refused to accept his lifestyle. Nice family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Her oldest daughter is a lesbian, and Marie has been supportive. It was her son Michael who died, and he had been battling drug addiction and depression when he killed himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that’s really fair. Her son that commit suicide suffered from depression and had a history of drugs. I don’t know how supportive she was, but after the fact she was mortified by the loss of her son. She had just been through a divorce, which for a Mormon in her day was a big deal. I think he jumped out a window, so very sad. A family falls apart after the death of a child, in particular to suicide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the daughters is gay. That came out a few years ago and Marie vocally supported her. Not sure about the son. I remember reading he was hung up over the dissolution of her and hubby #2′s marriage. She’s now married to hubby #1, again.
Her face is horrible in that last picture.
She did, but he killed himself in 2010
“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite”
Trump disagrees. Can’t unite behind someone so determined to create divisions. Get out of your bubble, Marie.
Dear Lord, what did they do to their faces?! And the words ‘President Trump’ makes my skin crawl!
Just call him President Stupid. You’ll feel better.
She can perform some songs with Nicole Kidman’s husband because they seem to love the Donald.
I forgot this lady sang. What is she going to do a theatrical version of a Weight Watchers commercial?
She can warble or not at this depressing event, I won’t be witnessing it. I’m going on a personal media boycott next Friday. No TV, no Internet, just work and then into bed with the covers over my head.
RIP United States of America
July 1776 — January 2017
We had a good run.
It will be interesting if any social studies classes will be showing it as part of a teacher’s lesson plan. Also if the teacher will let a student opt out if they or their parents don’t want them to watch.
The only thing I know is that I’m not going to watch it, I hope the ratings suck.
I will not be watching it. That is the last thing I want to see.
The list of performers is as small as Donald Twitler’s hands.
I have been perplexed by Marie Osmond since her adopted son committed suicide. I think it would be wrong of me to judge such a dreadful event … the influence of mental illness and/or drugs can be more powerful than that of parents. However, I suspect she was always self-centered and needed attention and she possibly put her stardom and career above all else. I could be wrong but I think she once said he phoned her that day he jumped out the window. She was about to perform so she didn’t answer but called her other son to check on him. I guess if she can forgive herself, she can forgive Trump.
Giving a stamp of approval to anyone at all because they happen to be president is a false narrative. Yes, you approve of democracy and decency but you never have to accept, or sing and dance for, a corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman Trump.
Omg, I knew she was a little bit crazy but I hadn’t heard those details. Horrific. Somehow it doesn’t surprise me a bit that she’d support Trump.
The President works for… serves… supports “we the people”; NOT the other way around!
AMazing comment!
She can perform a Weight Watchers song:
🎼 I joined weight watchers to trim up my waist🎶
🎤 I used PS to Jack up my face
🎶 oh he’s president truuuuump🎤
🎼I think it’s fitting I work on my Ruuump!🎵
Golf clap
You just know she’s really wanting to one-up Oprah (the other celeb weight loss spokesperson of the moment).
Maybe Chachi can join her, and make it a 1970s warbling fest.
I can’t say I am surprised, but asking to do it when everyone else is saying hell no is sad and desperate.
Also…she really needs to leave her nose alone. She’s bordering Michael Jackson territory.
She looks like the dolls she sells (or sold — can’t keep up with her home shopping endeavors).
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just came to say that. Trump has wanted to be famous his whole life, and be like the Hollywood people. And now, none of those people will go near him. It’s gotta be killing him. Even the Z-listers on the Celebrity Apprentice are nowhere near this mess, except Apprentice 1/Surreal Life Alum Omarosa. And there were people on Celebrity Apprentice that could perform – Gene Simmons, Dee Snyder, Brian McKnight, Clint Black…sure they’re has-beens but still. A tiny bit of poetic justice. Barack Obama got Beyonce. Trump gets begged by Marie Osmond. Hilarious.
Don’t forget the one half of Big and Rich. John Rich. He won that year. I haven’t heard a peep from him!
Marie Osmond gets on my very last nerve…I am so sick of seeing her hawk Nutri System. They need a new spokesperson. I’m just trying of looking at her.
…just “tired” of looking at her.
She, and everybody parroting this same nonsense, is full of garbage. I’d like to know where all of this “respect the office” nonsense has been for the last eight years, when we actually had somebody worthy of respect in place but we had a near daily and continual barrage of vitriol directed at him. Dump is a disgusting human being and currently and always has represented the worst side of America. So, no, I will not unite behind him and I will continue to refer to him as the SCROTUS and I will do everything I can to try to minimize the damage he and the tragic joke that the GOP has become will be doing to this country over the next 2-4 years.
Well, I truly do hope that Trump’s inaugurination is an absolute failure and embarrassment. I think he deserves nothing less, and that is all I can really say about him at this point. I’ve disliked people and even hated a couple of people in my life, but never to the point where I have actively wished bad things to happen to them… this is a first. Even a mention of his name makes me feel wrathful and hateful and if I had psychic powers I would use them solely to ensure this one man’s utter and complete destruction.
… but I digress.
I love it when people vocally support (or not) this sham of a human being. I fully support everyone’s right to express their beliefs, because it enables my right to have nothing to do with them or their products. So thanks, Osmond… not that I ever was much interested in your career or your shows, but now I will make certain to actively avoid them. Thank you, Kanye; I actually DO like some of your music, but I can now ensure to actively avoid any support of your career as well. It’s actually a good thing, in a society where money is everything and you really can vote with your dollars, for businesses and individuals to openly support the orange gargoyle because it means we can all choose to not give our support to those people in turn.
God I hate Trump.
ITAWY!
Hear hear! Anytime I hear a dummy or company support the Cheeto, I know that’s a person to avoid or a company to never do business with again. See ya, LL Bean!
The LL Bean thing was one of the 50+ family member owners supporting him. The company very quickly made a statement that she doesn’t speak for the company and they as a business don’t get involved in politics.
That said, it is unbelievably inappropriate and unethical for a POTUS or PEOTUS (PEETOUS!) to tell the public to buy or to shun any particular company.
@Lucy2, exactly. I think there was screaming and renting of garments up there in Maine when Trump unleashed that Tweet. Just the day before the company had issued a very carefully worded statement essentially saying that we all have that one family member whose views in no way reflect anyone else’s and Linda’s views were not those of the company and how LL Bean is one of Maine’s largest employers. And then Trump golden showered them
@Lightpurple. 😂😂😂 Hope they were wearing some Bean water repellant clothing.
I don’t think the company could or should get rid of an actual member of the Bean family because of her political choices. There are other Beans who have opposite political views to hers. Trump is just all about money, he doesn’t think in other terms. So of course his first thought when hearing people suggest a boycott is to tell people to preferentially buy from LL Bean instead. Doubt that he understands the difference between the company and one anomalous Trumpian Bean.
Yea, Marie, I’m gonna unite around this president like McConnell and Ryan united for President Obama, kay? I can’t stand her anyway but Kidman surprises me, she is officially on the list and can go away now.
http://www.usatoday.com/story/life/music/2017/01/12/marie-osmond-not-performing-at-trump-inauguration/96503466/
Theodore Roosevelt said it all.
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
She denied this story and said it isn’t true that she wants to perform.
Of course she did. Although I would be surprised after the dog and pony show trump did with Mitt Romney and the whole Secy of State thing.
Poor Marie. All that undeserved abuse.
“The Trump Inauguration Committee has announced a lineup of stars set to perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert, which will take place before the inauguration on January 19.
The concert will be led by rock band 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith, and Broadway star Jennifer Holliday. We’re already seeing lots of jokes being made out of her signature song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls!
Jon Voight, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump‘s throughout the campaign, will be making an appearance at the concert, set to take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Trump will appear at the concert to deliver remarks to the nation.”
The has-beens and the D-list, in other words. Toby Keith’s compilation album of big hits came out in 2008, and there hasn’t been much of note since then. He’s arguably the biggest star on the inauguration list, but that’s not saying much, given the competition. 3 Doors Down ‘s biggest hits (Kryptonite and When I’m Gone) came out in 2000 and 2002. Jennifer Holliday had one big hit with “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in 1982, for crying out loud.
I have to admit, I feel a bit sorry for Lee Greenwood. He was actually a pretty big country star back in the day, with a string of hits in the 80s (I always liked his duet with Suzy Bogguss, “Hopelessly Yours”). Then he wrote and sang “God Bless the USA” in 1984, it was played at Reagan’s inauguration and went big during the first Gulf Conflicts, and now no-one wants to hear him sing anything else. Talk about a career killer.
I wonder how much Donald pays them to perform at this concert..
I almost had a fight with a drunken idiot over “God Bless the USA.” It was a few weeks after September 11, the last weeks of the baseball season and we were at Fenway. Of course, they began the game with the anthem but were playing patriotic songs at the end of each inning. They had played “God Bless America” and we stood and sang, although I am normally opposed to standing for that song. Drunk guy only stood so he could get more beer. Next inning, they played that Greenwood thing and he stood and shouted it loudly. We didn’t stand and I certainly didn’t sing it. Drove drunk guy nuts. He berated me about being in-American and disrespectful of the military. I politely explained that it is not the anthem and nobody is required to stand, the military has its own song and I would gladly sing the Marine, Navy, Army or Air Force songs if they played them, which they did later; and I hated the jingoistic song. He got so obnoxious and foul-mouthed the woman behind him called security who told him to shut up. But he didn’t. Next inning, they played “America”. I stood turned and faced him, as did the people around me and we serenaded him with three verses. He was quiet the rest of the game.
They play that during the naturalization ceremonies every month. I went to one and the govt rolls out a video with Lee’s song. Very ironic considering Orangino is anti immigrant.
@ Oh Well, if they were smart they will ask for the money upfront. Otherwise Orangino will short change them too.
Jennifer Holliday has withdrawn and apologized to the LGBT community
Well, gee, that certainly makes me want to watch.😝😝😝
lmao, wow. I’ll be the first to admit to having a crush on Donny growing up, but having an Osmond headline is barrel-bottom-scraping. Maybe if this were 1976, it would be newsworthy.
“His position on politics is that that the rapture is coming and that God will run everything at that point anyway – really. It makes you question how these people can see how Baby Fists acts and still support him. Maybe they have such blind faith that they just don’t care.”
My fear is that politicians and citizens who believe in the rapture have zero disincentive to avoiding the complete destruction of the plant, whether from climate change or nuclear bombs. It could be they actually (on some level) welcome any and all of it.
And by “plant”, I meant planet.
That was a big problem in the Reagan Administration. Reagan was a casual pre-millennialist himself but had close advisers with that belief. He put others in high positions. No incentive to pursue peace in the Middle East and a lot of incentive to promote conflict, since conflict in that area is supposed to be a sign that the Second Coming is near. Israel has to exist just so it can be the first destroyed – I always tell Israelis to watch their back with pre-millennialist support. It really is a dangerous religion for people high in the US government. Not just in foreign policy – Reagan’s Secretary of the Interior was one and didn’t understand why we should bother preserving public lands. He was all for selling them off, making profit while waiting for the Rapture.
Don’t know about Pence. He is definitely a Creationist and put people of like mind into educational positions, so he’s driven by a desire to make Creationism on at least an equal footing with evolution in the schools. He has other odd notions about matters of science also. But I don’t know if he is a serious pre-millennialist. His religious beliefs do drive his policies, so pay attention to what he says because he doesn’t just flip flop like Trump.
Wait a minute. Wasn’t it Marie Osmond who once got into her car and drove away from her house leaving her children behind? As in she ran away from home?
ehttp://nypost.com/1999/10/16/marie-osmond-the-day-i-left-my-kids/ta:
I googled. It was Marie. 1999.
She had post-partum depression, if you read the item. Shoot, I’d have post-partum depression too, if I was on the 7th kid! She left them with “the babysitter”. Apparently those were frugal days when you did not have one nanny for each child….
I think she was suffering from severe post-partum depression at the time, wasn’t she? I vaguely recall her talking about it once. Her life hasn’t been all roses and unicorns. She also lost a child to suicide. That’s devastating.
I don’t have my calendar right in front of me, but I’m pretty sure I’m supposed to work that day and then go home and get drunk. So I’m not sure I can fit this in :/ maybe in 2020.
Getting drunk on that day sounds good.
Publicly supporting Trump = career suicide.
