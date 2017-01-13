Pres. Obama surprised VP Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

In his last days in office, President Barack Obama is doing his best to pre-emptively block sh-t for the incoming administration. But Obama has also been doing traditional things, like exit interviews, farewell speeches and last-minute honors. On Thursday, President Obama invited his BFF, Vice President Joe Biden, to join him for one of those honors. Reportedly, Biden didn’t exactly know what was going to happen, and you can see Biden trying to read Obama’s speech over his shoulder. Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, an honor only given previously to three other men. When Obama announced the honor, Biden was so moved he had to turn away to wipe his tears. Biden was crying openly as Obama clasped the medal around his neck.

All the tears, you guys. I’ve been trying to avoid the Obama-farewell stuff until I need a good cry (I’ll be PMS-ing like a motherf—ker next week, so probably then), but this one crept up on me. I was crying just like Handsome Joe. These two men… they really love each other in a profound way. It’s a rare thing in modern politics for a president and vice president to be this close for the entire eight years. Bill Clinton and Al Gore got along at first during their time, but by the end, Gore hated Clinton. Bush and Cheney always had a weird dynamic, but I think Bush stopped listening to Cheney in the last years too. But Obama and Biden are even closer now than they were in 2008. It’s a big f—king deal.

Still, what Handsome Joe really wanted was that Trans-Am. Or another really great Wu-Tang album.

REPORTER: Mr. President, what's your favorite Wu Tang album? OBAMA: What kind of question is – [biden grabs podium] BIDEN: LIQUID SWORDS — Blup In Japan (@blippoblappo) April 26, 2014