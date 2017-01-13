Pres. Obama surprised VP Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

In his last days in office, President Barack Obama is doing his best to pre-emptively block sh-t for the incoming administration. But Obama has also been doing traditional things, like exit interviews, farewell speeches and last-minute honors. On Thursday, President Obama invited his BFF, Vice President Joe Biden, to join him for one of those honors. Reportedly, Biden didn’t exactly know what was going to happen, and you can see Biden trying to read Obama’s speech over his shoulder. Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, an honor only given previously to three other men. When Obama announced the honor, Biden was so moved he had to turn away to wipe his tears. Biden was crying openly as Obama clasped the medal around his neck.

All the tears, you guys. I’ve been trying to avoid the Obama-farewell stuff until I need a good cry (I’ll be PMS-ing like a motherf—ker next week, so probably then), but this one crept up on me. I was crying just like Handsome Joe. These two men… they really love each other in a profound way. It’s a rare thing in modern politics for a president and vice president to be this close for the entire eight years. Bill Clinton and Al Gore got along at first during their time, but by the end, Gore hated Clinton. Bush and Cheney always had a weird dynamic, but I think Bush stopped listening to Cheney in the last years too. But Obama and Biden are even closer now than they were in 2008. It’s a big f—king deal.

Still, what Handsome Joe really wanted was that Trans-Am. Or another really great Wu-Tang album.

153 Responses to “Pres. Obama surprised VP Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom”

  1. Nicole says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I was openly crying at my desk watching it live. I mean the friendship these two men and their families have is beautiful to see. I also cried because we are going from these two outstanding men to paragons of evil. So yea I cried.
    Oh and I will miss the memes.

    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:24 am

      I watched it over and over and cried each time. Yeah, of course my tears were because this was a sweet and moving occasion that marked the end of their eight years–but by the third or fourth time I watched it I realized I was also crying for the end of decency and goodness, which is what this transition from Obama-Biden to Trump-Pence represents. Then I cried again, out of sadness, dread, and fear of what this Evil Empire will bring down on us.

    • Kitten says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

      I can’t…all of this is KILLING me right now. As I’ve been saying the transition from Obama/Biden to Trump/Pence is going to feel like a car crash.

      I wish we were transitioning into a great administration. I’d still be sad and nostalgic but at least I wouldn’t be filled with dread and straight-up depression.

      • Lahdidahbaby says:
        January 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

        Yeah, Kitten, me too. And another emotion I’m wrestling with is plain old mortification — shame that an incompetent, poisonous individual like Donald F’ing Trump will now be the President of our country.

        That’s his name as far as I’m concerned: Donald F. Trump.

      • Kitten says:
        January 13, 2017 at 9:04 am

        Shame, embarrassment, disgust..all of it.

        My god, what have we done?

      • Esmom says:
        January 13, 2017 at 10:30 am

        KItten, the transition already feels like a car crash to me. Painful, disorienting, scary. I didn’t sleep for a month after the election and I was going to make an appointment with my shrink, but then I was finally able to relax a bit and sleep again. But Trump’s press conference triggered the flood of anxiety all over again, maybe even more so than on election day. I can’t even imagine what the next weeks, months, years will bring.

      • isabelle says:
        January 13, 2017 at 1:08 pm

        I will no way be able to see one minute of Trumps inauguration day and can’t watch the Obamas leave. I’m going nowhere close to the news that day and will just watch useless YouTube and maybe read a good book. Maybe catch up on my shows I’ve had DVR for a year. It will be heartbreaking to watch.

      • Jess says:
        January 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        I’m right there with you guys. I don’t know I’m going to make it through the next year (much less four). It’s so terrifying, maddening, and depressing.

      • Nancy says:
        January 13, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        Esmon: We all suffered anxiety throughout the campaign and especially after he won. Like I’ve said a thousand times, I started smoking again. I know my twin sister has vowed not to turn on the tv, we all have something. But, it will sink in and we will forge ahead. There are still good guys out there watching him. He is not God, he is not King, he is an aging mortal. It’s easier to live in the moment and not anticipate. We have each other for support. Don’t give in to that asshat, you’re a strong women!!!!!!

      • Kelly says:
        January 13, 2017 at 4:48 pm

        It’s going to be tough going from Obama and Biden, two individuals who clearly respect each other and are friends and colleagues, to Trump and Pence, who can’t stand being in the same space as each other. I would have felt that this country would have been in very capable hands if Biden every had to take over for Obama. All I feel with Pence is that he’s a human great white shark waiting for Trump to fuck up and turn this country into Gilead.

      • Megan says:
        January 13, 2017 at 4:50 pm

        I have a constant nagging sense of dread. The inauguration is lining up to be a humiliating flop. Trump is at his scariest when he is humiliated.

    • SusanneToo says:
      January 13, 2017 at 10:12 am

      I’m storing up youtube videos so that I can revisit what we once had.

    • tealily says:
      January 13, 2017 at 10:39 am

      I can’t help but smile! Like, I can’t physically watch it without grinning ear to ear.

    • mar_time says:
      January 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      I watched it at work and cried too!! I love them all so much and am SO SAD we have to go from the Obamas and Bidens to trumps and pences 👎🏻

      Reply
    • AnneC says:
      January 13, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      The pain of going from these two decent, smart, kind men to Trump is just heartbreaking. Trump is worse than an evil Batman criminal, he literally doesn’t seem to have a decent bone in his cruel, thin skinned body. If you want some more tears, check out Stevie Wonder serenading Michelle Obama on one of the late night shows. He changes the words of Ma Cherie Amour to Ma Michelle Amour. Just wonderful and so touching.

      • Lahdidahbaby says:
        January 13, 2017 at 9:58 pm

        AnneC, Yes! I saw that on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show (which I usually don’t watch because Fallon gets on my last nerve), and you’re so right: I was really glad that my husband was asleep and only my dog could see me crying! What a moving tribute that was.

  2. Maya says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:30 am

    These two are the perfect example of how you can be decent, honest, humble, family oriented, scandal free and friendly while holding the two most powerful positions in the world.

    Best of luck to you both – America and the world are going to miss your decency, humanity, intelligence, maturity and strength.

  3. Danielle says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Watched this last night and cried a bit.

  4. Kaye says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I love them both so much.
    We will never see the likes of them in this office again.

    Remember when hyperbole was still a thing? Now everything just feels so–final.

  5. Amy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I’ll miss them :(

  6. Lucy2 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    What a beautiful moment, and the perfect example of their character.

  7. justsaying says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Can’t imagine Trump doing something like that.

  8. Shambles says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I want a love like Joe and Barack. A love story for the ages.

  9. Dtab says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I have now watched this 3 times over the past few hours….it will be a long time before we all get these kind of ‘Good Feels’

  10. Sarah says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Perfect bromance <3

  11. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Will Biden run in 2020? Has any VP’s ever run and won the presidency?

  12. Little Darling says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:39 am

    The two of them, they are magical unicorns who transcend their positions of power. They’re seriously rainbows in the cloud of orange haze. Watching the two of them has been a complete honor. I know I stand with so many who feel this union to their very core, and will sorely miss their leadership.

    Between the Farewell Address which had me looking like the Lauren Conrad crying gif, to this, which had me looking like the Dawson Leary crying gif, I am a swinging pendulum of emotion this week.

    However, when Orange Julius comes into office, I’m pretty sure I will look more like the Kim K. crying gif…horrified crying.

    Reply
      January 13, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Everything you said. The farewell address was almost painful to watch, knowing what we’re in for.

      • Little Darling says:
        January 13, 2017 at 8:42 am

        Kitten, I am in full blown panic mode with every new piece of info that comes out about the administration, every time I see his face. I CANNOT listen to him on the tv. I truly cannot. I watched him point angrily for .5 seconds and felt ill in my stomach. Dread. Disbelief. Sadness. Anger.

        It’s unbelievable. The tremendous fall from grace our country will have. It’s almost unbearable, the stark comparison from what is now to what will be. That’s the cruelest joke of them all.

      • Kitten says:
        January 13, 2017 at 8:54 am

        @ LD-My BF and I are constantly sending each other links all day long and it’s still nearly impossible to keep up with all that’s happening politically right now. These devious fuckers keep sneaking through legislation overnight and every morning it’s like waking up in the middle of a nightmare–except I’m left with dread, no wave of relief that it was only a bad dream.

        It would be easier if we were transitioning from a presidency like GW’s but to go from the highest of the high to the lowest of the low is as you said, unbearable.

    • GingerCrunch says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:50 am

      Laughing through tears at your comments! Such a bittersweet moment.

  13. Onerous says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I wasn’t listening in the car and could barely see to drive – it was so moving!

    And this is exactly the type of thing I just cannot see Trump doing – because he can’t honor someone else without self-aggrandizing. And a lot of being president is being humble – no – humbling yourself – before others. Ugh.

  14. Maum says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Trump would probably give it to… Trump.
    He already talks about himself in the third person.

    Seriously though, Biden’s speech was lovely. I loved the way he spoke about his wife. He’s also so self-deprecating and just…. nice.

  15. Nancy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Soak it in. We won’t have moments like this again. Two decent, loving family men. VP Biden has been through so much tragedy and has served our Country with honor for decades. I salute him. As an aside, I hope this thread belongs to President Obama and Vice President Biden and comments about that other person doesn’t take it over.

  16. Jazz says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I’m going to miss the Obamas. *sniff*

  17. mia girl says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

    This was such an amazing thing.
    True respect and love between two great men. Historians will write about this friendship. One for the ages.

  18. grabbyhands says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I feel like I am experiencing the world’s worst, most prolonged case of PMS because pretty much every other day I am in tears about these last days of Obama’s presidency. At least this was for a good reason.

    Trump will probably hand out awards like this like TicTacs to his kids and goons like Steve Bannon, only the ceremony will be in Trump Towers and he’ll talk about himself first.

    Reply
  19. Dolphin7 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:57 am

    These two just have the best chemistry together. What wonderful role models for our children they have been. It’s been really hard watching these speeches and dreading what’s to come.

  20. lightpurple says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:58 am

    This was so beautiful. And Joe Biden is so deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with distinction. He has done so much and given so much. I’m crying now as I type and I don’t cry!

  21. Tate says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:01 am

    You two will be greatly missed.

  22. Eric says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Translation.
    Obama: Bro…..look……this is for you.

    Biden: thanks Brah

  23. Esmom says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:15 am

    It was an amazing moment, VP Biden is so deserving. I love how Obama calls him “my brother.” Their bond is something to behold.

    Of course I had to ruin it by looking at the comments in my home city’s newspaper. Deplorables, all of them.

    • Kitten says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:42 am

      Oh no…hugs, Esmom.
      I have to stop reading comments anywhere except here. It’s starting to really affect me on a visceral level. It’s truly making me hate humanity.

      I’m still somewhat surprised that Chicago–of all places–would be nasty towards Obama. Hopefully those commenters weren’t local people….

      • Esmom says:
        January 13, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Aw, thanks. They are local people. Even though Illinois is a blue state, as is Chicago, the Tea Party types seem to be emerging in bigger numbers. And they all apparently read the Chicago Tribune. I usually stay away from it but occasionally want to check in to see what the commenters are saying. There are a few reasonable, intelligent ones but they are far outnumbered by some of the nastiest haters I’ve ever come across.

      • ME says:
        January 13, 2017 at 8:07 pm

        Yes, I’ve given up a lot on a lot of sites thanks to the vileness that is trump supporters (frankly, deplorables is far too tame).

    • Little Darling says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:44 am

      You could tell Joe didn’t want to stop hugging, he was so moved.

      Beauty at it’s finest. Our country at it’s finest. In that moment I had such deep admiration for Biden. There is no shadow to stand behind with these two, they are unified through and through. I LOVE THAT!

      Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Yes, I saw comments, also. To me, those people with their bitter, nasty words are pure filth. I hope they are truly crushed in the coming apocalypse.

    • Shark Bait says:
      January 13, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Never look in the comments on local papers or new stations. Ever. I follow stations from Philly and also DC and Baltimore and holy moly they are vile and deplorable city. Just awful. I wouldn’t dare to read them on a story such as this, however I saw that some people reacted with the laughing face or the angry face.
      I told myself I was not going to let facebook (because ultimately Instagram and Twitter are my “safe spaces” lol) ruin this moment. I made the mistake of looking on there after Obama’s farewell address and seeing a few “bye Obama, not sorry to see you go, don’t let the door hit you on the way out” posts.

  24. smcollins says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:15 am

    That was a really beautiful moment, it definitely had me in tears. The same with President Obama’s farewell address. Just sobbing. I’m really going to miss the dignity and grace that both men brought to our highest office. The next 4 years are going to be rough, but I’m going to take President Obama’s advice and hold onto my hope.

  25. SilverUnicorn says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I cannot even start to imagine how you will miss them. I will and I’m not even American or living in USA.

  26. Diana B says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:20 am

    All. The. Tears! 😭😭😭😭😭 *Ugly cryign*

  27. SusanneToo says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:22 am

    CBS This Morning just showed the ceremony again and I’m crying again. I don’t understand how anyone could look at such decency and grace and not mourn what we’re losing.

    • Kitten says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:48 am

      This is how I’ve always felt about Obama.
      I’ve been critical of his administration in areas where I felt that it fell short….
      …but I’ve NEVER understood the characterization of Barack as a slick-talking, underhanded politician. He’s always struck me as someone who genuinely wanted to do good. He’s charming, articulate, warm, affable, even-tempered, smart, capable, caring…sigh. So many of the qualities that I look for in a POTUS.

      Gah. He is quite literally the opposite of He Who Shall Not Be Named
      (thanks, Nancy for reminding me not to invoke the clown’s name)

      • Mira says:
        January 13, 2017 at 11:45 am

        Hear hear, kitten!!
        His decency and grace under sometimes very difficult circumstances (for me) makes him the western politician i most admire in my lifetime. I think history will judge him kindly.

      • steerpike says:
        January 13, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        I agree. I have had the occasional criticism, but every time I hear Obama speak, he is so decent and honorable and deeply intelligent that I can’t understand how people could possibly speak about him the way they do. It feels like they are living in a completely different reality than I am.

  28. Mar says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    My favorite Wu Tang album is Enter the 36 Chambers.

    Joe is the man!

  29. ash says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:34 am

    if yal dont have a best friend like Uncle Biden…. yal are NOT LIVING… i tell you

  30. ElleBee says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Damn. Now I’m in tears at my desk and management is probably on the verge of offering me a mental health day (which I would gladly accept)

  31. robyn says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:40 am

    This was such a beautiful moment so full of heart!!!! I think President Obama found a good friend in Biden, especially during tough decisions and when Republicans thwarted him at every turn. Apparently, Republicans were even rude enough not to show up for State dinners when invited. Biden must have been a great confidant and Obama proved to be a loyal caring friend.

  32. minx says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I just feel we are on a day-by-day countdown to the apocalypse.

  33. Jaded says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:42 am

    #friendshipgoals

  34. Juliaoc says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I’m not crying – you’re crying. Shut up.

  35. anniefannie says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Love, love, love their genuine friendship. My favorite part was when Obama referred to his family as honorary Biden’s
    Favorite tweet: “It’s like America’s amazing dad is leaving us and Moms new perverted boyfriend just pulled up in his Tans-Am.” #obamafarewell..

  36. Beckysuz says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m not crying, you’re crying !!

  37. Surferrosa says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:07 am

    The Irish Catholic in me (I’m also half Latina) just loves Biden soooooo much. He reminds me of my dad who passed away 9 years ago. Biden’s got a profound love for his faith and trust in God, even in the toughest of times and even though he doesn’t agree with all of the Catholic doctrines (like so many of us Catholics). The guy’s got a great sense of wit and humor and I just love the fact that he isn’t afraid to show his emotions. I’ve always thought Obama’s intelligence and smooth attitude was just what this country needed. But looking back at the past 8 years, we needed Biden’s goofiness and straight-talk attitude too. I’m going to miss this dynamic duo!

  38. Olenna says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I’ll admit it; I watched it yesterday and teared up. I’m gonna miss these two and their bromance memes as well.

  39. MellyMel says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I’m going to miss them so much. I could only watch a little before I started crying, heavily. This farewell for the both of them is heartbreaking in so many ways and it scares me that we won’t have anything like this for many years. I feel honored and blessed that I got to vote for them twice and witness this greatness.

  40. Tiny Martian says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:32 am

    This was so moving. And I think in part what made it so poignant for me is my expectation that this well may be the last time that such an honor really stands for something meaningful in the US. Sadly, I suspect that Trump will be handing out honors like hotcakes to himself, his family , and all of his cronies in the upcoming years, as I’m sure he’d just love the showmanship of bestowing medals.

  41. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I love their friendship, I love this ceremony, and I love them. I’m going to miss them both so much.

  42. JudyK says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    So sweet, so touching. Watching this yesterday made me a teary mess. So honored to have had them as our President and Vice-President. God bless them both.

  43. Insomniac says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Argh. I am going to miss these two so much, and I am never EVER going to forgive this country for replacing them with the dumpster fire coming up.

  44. Grant says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:12 am

    That was like taking a bullet. Excuse me while I ugly cry at my desk.

  45. Kori says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I’m from Delaware and we are proud of Joe. He totally deserves it. So many years of solid public service. And DE is blue but it was purple when I was growing up at Senators/Rep/Gov were usually split 50/50 by party. Joe always received a lot of votes from republicans. If you want another cry, look up Lindsey graham breaking down talking about him. He’s just a good, decent guy who is a tough politician but not a nasty, über partisan one. Living in DE I’ll see him a lot and hopefully Obama can drop by too. :) DC is only 2 hrs away.

    • Shark Bait says:
      January 13, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      I used to work in Wilmington (commuted from PA) and I always felt a special connection to DE and the Bidens. My parents also have a house in Fenwick Island and we stay there every summer. I used to see billboards and signs for the Bidens during election season.

      I think he has made your state proud!

  46. Pip says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

    God this made me snivel.

    It’s as if someone’s taken all their gracious, honourable, decent, admirable, wonderful qualities & flipped them on their head to create the absolute utter antithesis in all the repulsive individuals who are currently taking over.

    Very very very sad days.

  47. Giddy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:55 am

    These days I am constantly on the verge of tears, so yesterday I cried during the entire ceremony. Uncle Joe has had decades of public service, but in these last 8 years he has become someone who much of the nation loves. I believe that Obama will go down in history as one of our greatest Presidents and that his relationship with Biden has given him strength and support. I hope they both will stay active and engaged and metaphorically hold our hands through the bad days ahead.

  48. homeslice says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Love these two men. Love the class and dignity they brought to the office and to our country. I cannot fathom what the next 4 years will be like an I’m deeply depressed and concerned.

    My hope is that they both stay active in the party…we need them so much right now.

  49. homeslice says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Also, that story about Obama giving him the money for medical bills, so he wouldn’t have to sell his family home?? Yea, that got me, but also think about it. Joe has been in politics for his life, and he is not a gazillionaire! Imagine that. His wife still works as a community college professor. These are real public servants. This is the way it is done. Being decent and doing the job of representing the people, not lining your pockets and being morally and ethically bankrupt. So sad there are not more “Joes” in our government.

  50. Mira says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I am already feeling nostalgic about the Obama presidency.
    I am so sad that Biden didn’t run. I think hes the only one who could have stopped the orange buffoon.

  51. JRenee says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:55 am

    I cried while smiling. Well deserved Joe Biden! Thanks President Obama.

  52. miasys says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    The clips are wonderful but the whole ceremony had me sobbing, rocking on the couch, with tissues piled everywhere. If you can watch the entire ceremony, please do. It was a beautiful tribute to Joe, their friendship, Joe’s respect & admiration for Barack, and to a time in America that we will never see again. I feel privileged just to bear witness to their awesomeness & just gonna focus on that for awhile.

  53. Guesto says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    So beautiful but so bittersweet that two such fine, decent people are having to make way for such grim, ignorant darkness.

  54. teacakes says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I’m so gutted but touched at the same time. The US was lucky to have these two leading it for the last eight years, they will be sorely missed.

  55. Konspiracytheory says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    OMG! I am sitting in a doctor’s office waiting room with my 13 year old son. They have the news on, and this story just came on. An older white man just launched into a tirade, repeatedly asking the (black) receptionist ‘what did he do to deserve that award’. He could give a shit that this clearly made her uncomfortable – I guess as long as he successfully broadcasts his old white racist agenda, who cares…? It was like he was enraged that a black man had he nerve to decide to bestow an honor on someone. This. This is a huge part of the problem – this entitled ahole has had free reign to spout racist bullshit his whole life – no need to change now, I guess.

    Clearly he doesn’t represent all older white men ( case in point, my father despises Trump), but ugh – it’s just so damn typical.

    • allison schaffer says:
      January 13, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      He represents a lot of old white men unfortunately. Some of them in my own family :(

      I read a breakdown of who voted for Trump:

      1. country club republicans who want tax cuts

      2. religious kooks who want our country run as a theocracy

      3. old white men (and probably a good amount of women) who are probably proud of their italian, irish, german, etc heritage but believe they are the only “good” kind of immigrants (the ones with white skin!) and want our country to be a white nationalist nation.

      It doesn’t matter to them how horrible he is, as long as they get what they want :(

  56. Van says:
    January 13, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Ive been avoiding the Obama farewell stuff too. For when I really need it. For when I need to remember how good it used to be. For when I need a good cry in the middle of winter. I wonder, if you’re compiling a list of speeches, interviews, etc will you share it? I know it’s not “gossip” but it would still provide such a wonderful escape when we all could use it.

  57. Jennifer says:
    January 13, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    All the tears….again. I love these two.

  58. SusanneToo says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Wonderful Joe on The View this morning was asked about his proudest achievement and future plans. He said his work on violence against women stood out for him, that it had gone down 67% since they initiated it. He said, however, rapes of 14-24 year old women hadn’t decreased and that would be what he continued to work on. I love the man.

    He was as gracious as possible about the oncoming disaster, but you had to know he was sick that a woman abusing piece of sh1t will now be sitting in President Obama’s chair. Knowing trump’s proclivities, I now hope he does decorate the WH with his vulgar, gold plated crappy furniture.

  59. HyacinthBucket says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    I’m a crying mess every time I think about what’s in store for the world. It feels funereal.

    Something within me has died on November 8th. I never was angry or hateful, but I personally want to wring the necks of every Trump voter and kick every non-voter up the behind really hard for putting us through this. At best the Trump years will be a colossal trainwreck where nothing of significance is achieved. At best! If we are not really, really lucky, our liberty is going to be destroyed.

  60. Marley says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    In the interest of balance Obama also had his shortcomings:

    https://www.stpete4peace.org/obama-fact-sheet

  61. Shannon says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Yup. I just cried. I’m going to miss them so much!!! :( :( :(

  62. sauvage says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:55 am

    I heard a warning to and about Pence in there, when Joe Biden said that the VP has no power for good reason. How elegant, how subtle.

    I admire how these two men, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, were able to build that kind of foundation:.that level of mutual trust. That level of mutual openness and honesty. To know that the person you work with so closely will honour your gentlemen’s agreements at all times, must have made all the sh*t coming their way so much more bearable.

    Two adults in such high-ranking positions, really working together. That is way too damn seldom an occurrence in politics, and life. I’m proud of them as human beings.

