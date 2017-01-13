Pres. Obama surprised VP Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

In his last days in office, President Barack Obama is doing his best to pre-emptively block sh-t for the incoming administration. But Obama has also been doing traditional things, like exit interviews, farewell speeches and last-minute honors. On Thursday, President Obama invited his BFF, Vice President Joe Biden, to join him for one of those honors. Reportedly, Biden didn’t exactly know what was going to happen, and you can see Biden trying to read Obama’s speech over his shoulder. Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, an honor only given previously to three other men. When Obama announced the honor, Biden was so moved he had to turn away to wipe his tears. Biden was crying openly as Obama clasped the medal around his neck.
All the tears, you guys. I’ve been trying to avoid the Obama-farewell stuff until I need a good cry (I’ll be PMS-ing like a motherf—ker next week, so probably then), but this one crept up on me. I was crying just like Handsome Joe. These two men… they really love each other in a profound way. It’s a rare thing in modern politics for a president and vice president to be this close for the entire eight years. Bill Clinton and Al Gore got along at first during their time, but by the end, Gore hated Clinton. Bush and Cheney always had a weird dynamic, but I think Bush stopped listening to Cheney in the last years too. But Obama and Biden are even closer now than they were in 2008. It’s a big f—king deal.
Still, what Handsome Joe really wanted was that Trans-Am. Or another really great Wu-Tang album.
REPORTER: Mr. President, what's your favorite Wu Tang album?
OBAMA: What kind of question is –
[biden grabs podium]
BIDEN: LIQUID SWORDS
— Blup In Japan (@blippoblappo) April 26, 2014
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I was openly crying at my desk watching it live. I mean the friendship these two men and their families have is beautiful to see. I also cried because we are going from these two outstanding men to paragons of evil. So yea I cried.
Oh and I will miss the memes.
I watched it over and over and cried each time. Yeah, of course my tears were because this was a sweet and moving occasion that marked the end of their eight years–but by the third or fourth time I watched it I realized I was also crying for the end of decency and goodness, which is what this transition from Obama-Biden to Trump-Pence represents. Then I cried again, out of sadness, dread, and fear of what this Evil Empire will bring down on us.
I can’t…all of this is KILLING me right now. As I’ve been saying the transition from Obama/Biden to Trump/Pence is going to feel like a car crash.
I wish we were transitioning into a great administration. I’d still be sad and nostalgic but at least I wouldn’t be filled with dread and straight-up depression.
Yeah, Kitten, me too. And another emotion I’m wrestling with is plain old mortification — shame that an incompetent, poisonous individual like Donald F’ing Trump will now be the President of our country.
That’s his name as far as I’m concerned: Donald F. Trump.
Shame, embarrassment, disgust..all of it.
My god, what have we done?
KItten, the transition already feels like a car crash to me. Painful, disorienting, scary. I didn’t sleep for a month after the election and I was going to make an appointment with my shrink, but then I was finally able to relax a bit and sleep again. But Trump’s press conference triggered the flood of anxiety all over again, maybe even more so than on election day. I can’t even imagine what the next weeks, months, years will bring.
I will no way be able to see one minute of Trumps inauguration day and can’t watch the Obamas leave. I’m going nowhere close to the news that day and will just watch useless YouTube and maybe read a good book. Maybe catch up on my shows I’ve had DVR for a year. It will be heartbreaking to watch.
I’m right there with you guys. I don’t know I’m going to make it through the next year (much less four). It’s so terrifying, maddening, and depressing.
Esmon: We all suffered anxiety throughout the campaign and especially after he won. Like I’ve said a thousand times, I started smoking again. I know my twin sister has vowed not to turn on the tv, we all have something. But, it will sink in and we will forge ahead. There are still good guys out there watching him. He is not God, he is not King, he is an aging mortal. It’s easier to live in the moment and not anticipate. We have each other for support. Don’t give in to that asshat, you’re a strong women!!!!!!
It’s going to be tough going from Obama and Biden, two individuals who clearly respect each other and are friends and colleagues, to Trump and Pence, who can’t stand being in the same space as each other. I would have felt that this country would have been in very capable hands if Biden every had to take over for Obama. All I feel with Pence is that he’s a human great white shark waiting for Trump to fuck up and turn this country into Gilead.
I have a constant nagging sense of dread. The inauguration is lining up to be a humiliating flop. Trump is at his scariest when he is humiliated.
I’m storing up youtube videos so that I can revisit what we once had.
I should probably do this, because come the 20th, I am unsubscribing from the White House youtube channel. I’d rather leave it with President Obama being the only President on the channel ;___;
I can’t help but smile! Like, I can’t physically watch it without grinning ear to ear.
I watched it at work and cried too!! I love them all so much and am SO SAD we have to go from the Obamas and Bidens to trumps and pences 👎🏻
The pain of going from these two decent, smart, kind men to Trump is just heartbreaking. Trump is worse than an evil Batman criminal, he literally doesn’t seem to have a decent bone in his cruel, thin skinned body. If you want some more tears, check out Stevie Wonder serenading Michelle Obama on one of the late night shows. He changes the words of Ma Cherie Amour to Ma Michelle Amour. Just wonderful and so touching.
AnneC, Yes! I saw that on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show (which I usually don’t watch because Fallon gets on my last nerve), and you’re so right: I was really glad that my husband was asleep and only my dog could see me crying! What a moving tribute that was.
These two are the perfect example of how you can be decent, honest, humble, family oriented, scandal free and friendly while holding the two most powerful positions in the world.
Best of luck to you both – America and the world are going to miss your decency, humanity, intelligence, maturity and strength.
+1,000 The history books will list Obama and Biden as two of the greats.
Unquestionably. Also why I always chuckle when I listen to Trumpsters complain about how awful the last 8 years were,
I wonder what everyone is thinking now. As it all falls into place…is this what they wanted? Are they happy? Does that press conference give them pride?
@Little Darling. It gives some of the dumbasses pride. They make comments like “He really crushed those reporters. Yay!” They feel like they’ve “won,” like they’re vindicated in some way. They don’t give a flying fvck who’s hurt in the aftermath. My consolation is that some of them will be seriously hurt. That’s when I’ll go Yay!
A lot of them have the mentality of not caring how they won (lying, cheating, etc) as long as they won. They can’t see the forest through the trees and are going to be in complete shock and bewilderment when they’re worse off than before.
Completely agree and I don’t understand why so many people can’t see how wonderful they’ve been for this country. I love coming here for political posts because you guys are normal in the comments, in my area everyone hates Obama and acts like he’s the antichrist, I don’t get it and the facts don’t support it.
Simple. A lot of it comes down to racism. So many people hate Obama because he’s black.
Jess, I totally agree with Kristen. It’s all down to racism. Half of America was and still is not comfortable with a black president. It’s so sad, but true.
All that “make America great again” was code for “get a white guy back in the White House”. It’s sickening how open the racism was in Cheeto Tinyhands campaign. I’m deeply afraid.
Sadly, I have to agree with you, Kristen. I’m not even in America and nor am I American, but it was covered rather wid ly here, and although it brought a tear to my eye, it was really beautiful to watch. I’m going to miss them, too. I hope you will all stay strong during this handover, and wish you all the best for the next four years. Let’s cross the 2020 bridge when we come to it.
A lot of it is racism, but a lot is where they get their news. Fox, et al, skew the news so badly that it does sound like the country is in dire straights because of Obama. I’ve tried to watch conservative news shows and I end up yelling at my TV because they’re not reporting the facts, just *their* views. It’s crazy and stupid and it put the country in the position it’s in now.
I agree, Jess. I’m from a very conservative area and the the things I hear about Obama on a daily basis are vile and untrue. I appreciate the commenters on this site (and a few others) so much! It’s nice to know I’m not alone.
I get so angry when I hear all the – well he couldn’t get anything done! comments.
It’s impossible to move forward when the backwards thinkers block your every attempt. But they don’t care about actual facts or real reality. They care about the surface appearance and what they “think” is fact.
Exactly – these are men (and families) of substance that are driven by the genuine desire to improve the US/world. Policies may not have been perfect but their commitment, ethics, empathy and character can never be questioned. Oh the haters will try but that’s mostly because of their own small-minded self loathing. Trump must have hated this speech because he knows he can never measure up and that makes me smile every time.
Watched this last night and cried a bit.
I love them both so much.
Remember when hyperbole was still a thing? Now everything just feels so–final.
I’ll miss them
What a beautiful moment, and the perfect example of their character.
Indeed. Good people. God, I’m going to miss them.
Can’t imagine Trump doing something like that.
He would give it to himself. And he wouldn’t stop with the honors and medals until he looked like a freshly decorated Christmas tree.
Kinda like those Russian generals you see on the news. How fitting!
Princess Anne’s chest is also covered with medals on certain occasions, though I would hazard a guess that she hasn’t seen military service. But I was moved by this ceremony, two men from very different backgrounds collaborating and genuinely liking each other. That’s the way it should be done. However, the imminent arrival of Trumpence makes it so depressing.
‘Ivank is GREAT. Just GREAT. Fantastic. Amazing. I am giving her the Medal of Honour with double distinction. Fantastic bigly great.’
LMAO!
Maybe giving himself the award and his true love Putin.
He will sell it to the highest bidder/donor.
I want a love like Joe and Barack. A love story for the ages.
Right? Now those two are #Friendship goals.
<3 <3 <3
I have now watched this 3 times over the past few hours….it will be a long time before we all get these kind of ‘Good Feels’
Indeed.
Perfect bromance <3
Will Biden run in 2020? Has any VP’s ever run and won the presidency?
Only two (George H.W. Bush and Martin Van Buren) have been elected after just being VP. 7 others have become President due to death or resignation, and then some went on to win an election as the incumbent.
And Nixon, he was Eisenhower’s VP.
I don’t think he’ll run. If he was going to, I think he would have done it this time ’round.
@tealily, I don’t think so. You’re forgetting that Joe’s son Beau died right before the candidates started gearing up for the primaries. A lot of political analysts were wondering if he would run, and he decided that he and his family did not have the heart to take up the burden of full on fundraising and campaigning at that time. He may feel differently now, and may run in 2020.
He and Jill were on The View this morning and he said no. He may change his mind as we descend further into the Dark Ages.
The two of them, they are magical unicorns who transcend their positions of power. They’re seriously rainbows in the cloud of orange haze. Watching the two of them has been a complete honor. I know I stand with so many who feel this union to their very core, and will sorely miss their leadership.
However, when Orange Julius comes into office, I’m pretty sure I will look more like the Kim K. crying gif…horrified crying.
Everything you said. The farewell address was almost painful to watch, knowing what we’re in for.
Kitten, I am in full blown panic mode with every new piece of info that comes out about the administration, every time I see his face. I CANNOT listen to him on the tv. I truly cannot. I watched him point angrily for .5 seconds and felt ill in my stomach. Dread. Disbelief. Sadness. Anger.
It’s unbelievable. The tremendous fall from grace our country will have. It’s almost unbearable, the stark comparison from what is now to what will be. That’s the cruelest joke of them all.
@ LD-My BF and I are constantly sending each other links all day long and it’s still nearly impossible to keep up with all that’s happening politically right now. These devious fuckers keep sneaking through legislation overnight and every morning it’s like waking up in the middle of a nightmare–except I’m left with dread, no wave of relief that it was only a bad dream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this is exactly the type of thing I just cannot see Trump doing – because he can’t honor someone else without self-aggrandizing. And a lot of being president is being humble – no – humbling yourself – before others. Ugh.
Trump would probably give it to… Trump.
Seriously though, Biden’s speech was lovely. I loved the way he spoke about his wife. He’s also so self-deprecating and just…. nice.
Trump will give medals to his kids.
But not Tiffany!
“Trump would probably give it to… Trump.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True respect and love between two great men. Historians will write about this friendship. One for the ages.
I feel like I am experiencing the world’s worst, most prolonged case of PMS because pretty much every other day I am in tears about these last days of Obama’s presidency. At least this was for a good reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a guy. Sigh.
Joe impressed me with the way he embraced the role of VP – not the guy in charge and thus free to push the edge. He earned my respect every day for 8 years.
I agree TQB. He did the job to the fullest, and most importantly, he and Obama were really a team.
I feel fortunate to have lived in the time of their administration.
Yes, he was a strong early advocate. Also a man who admitted and learned from his mistakes as he did with the Clarence Thomas hearings.
You two will be greatly missed.
Translation.
Obama: Bro…..look……this is for you.
Biden: thanks Brah
I so loved that it was kept as a surprise for Joe. Genuine emotion from the wonderful VP from a wonderful and genuine President. True Bromance.
Really fantastic.
It was an amazing moment, VP Biden is so deserving. I love how Obama calls him “my brother.” Their bond is something to behold.
Of course I had to ruin it by looking at the comments in my home city’s newspaper. Deplorables, all of them.
Oh no…hugs, Esmom.
I have to stop reading comments anywhere except here. It’s starting to really affect me on a visceral level. It’s truly making me hate humanity.
I’m still somewhat surprised that Chicago–of all places–would be nasty towards Obama. Hopefully those commenters weren’t local people….
Aw, thanks. They are local people. Even though Illinois is a blue state, as is Chicago, the Tea Party types seem to be emerging in bigger numbers. And they all apparently read the Chicago Tribune. I usually stay away from it but occasionally want to check in to see what the commenters are saying. There are a few reasonable, intelligent ones but they are far outnumbered by some of the nastiest haters I’ve ever come across.
Yes, I’ve given up a lot on a lot of sites thanks to the vileness that is trump supporters (frankly, deplorables is far too tame).
You could tell Joe didn’t want to stop hugging, he was so moved.
Beauty at it’s finest. Our country at it’s finest. In that moment I had such deep admiration for Biden. There is no shadow to stand behind with these two, they are unified through and through. I LOVE THAT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never look in the comments on local papers or new stations. Ever. I follow stations from Philly and also DC and Baltimore and holy moly they are vile and deplorable city. Just awful. I wouldn’t dare to read them on a story such as this, however I saw that some people reacted with the laughing face or the angry face.
I told myself I was not going to let facebook (because ultimately Instagram and Twitter are my “safe spaces” lol) ruin this moment. I made the mistake of looking on there after Obama’s farewell address and seeing a few “bye Obama, not sorry to see you go, don’t let the door hit you on the way out” posts.
That was a really beautiful moment, it definitely had me in tears. The same with President Obama’s farewell address. Just sobbing. I’m really going to miss the dignity and grace that both men brought to our highest office. The next 4 years are going to be rough, but I’m going to take President Obama’s advice and hold onto my hope.
I hope their relationship continues, that the families visit, take vacations together, etc. They are such a contrast to the utter fakeness that is coming,
I cannot even start to imagine how you will miss them. I will and I’m not even American or living in USA.
Right there with you.
Me three.
All. The. Tears! 😭😭😭😭😭 *Ugly cryign*
CBS This Morning just showed the ceremony again and I’m crying again. I don’t understand how anyone could look at such decency and grace and not mourn what we’re losing.
This is how I’ve always felt about Obama.
I’ve been critical of his administration in areas where I felt that it fell short….
…but I’ve NEVER understood the characterization of Barack as a slick-talking, underhanded politician. He’s always struck me as someone who genuinely wanted to do good. He’s charming, articulate, warm, affable, even-tempered, smart, capable, caring…sigh. So many of the qualities that I look for in a POTUS.
Gah. He is quite literally the opposite of He Who Shall Not Be Named
(thanks, Nancy for reminding me not to invoke the clown’s name)
Hear hear, kitten!!
His decency and grace under sometimes very difficult circumstances (for me) makes him the western politician i most admire in my lifetime. I think history will judge him kindly.
I agree. I have had the occasional criticism, but every time I hear Obama speak, he is so decent and honorable and deeply intelligent that I can’t understand how people could possibly speak about him the way they do. It feels like they are living in a completely different reality than I am.
My favorite Wu Tang album is Enter the 36 Chambers.
Joe is the man!
Definitely in the Top Ten Best Hip Hop albums of all time.
if yal dont have a best friend like Uncle Biden…. yal are NOT LIVING… i tell you
Damn. Now I’m in tears at my desk and management is probably on the verge of offering me a mental health day (which I would gladly accept)
This was such a beautiful moment so full of heart!!!! I think President Obama found a good friend in Biden, especially during tough decisions and when Republicans thwarted him at every turn. Apparently, Republicans were even rude enough not to show up for State dinners when invited. Biden must have been a great confidant and Obama proved to be a loyal caring friend.
I just feel we are on a day-by-day countdown to the apocalypse.
Whenever I express this to my young adult son, he reminds me that maybe the super-volcano out West will finally erupt. 😫
#friendshipgoals
I’m not crying – you’re crying. Shut up.
You shut up. I’m not crying either, I’m just chopping up these onions.
I’m not crying either, so go tell your momma to shut up! There’s just a bunch of wind in my eyes, a hard nasty wind blowing through all the rooms of my house.
Love, love, love their genuine friendship. My favorite part was when Obama referred to his family as honorary Biden’s
Favorite tweet: “It’s like America’s amazing dad is leaving us and Moms new perverted boyfriend just pulled up in his Tans-Am.” #obamafarewell..
I’m not crying, you’re crying !!
It’s just raining (out of my eyes)
The Irish Catholic in me (I’m also half Latina) just loves Biden soooooo much. He reminds me of my dad who passed away 9 years ago. Biden’s got a profound love for his faith and trust in God, even in the toughest of times and even though he doesn’t agree with all of the Catholic doctrines (like so many of us Catholics). The guy’s got a great sense of wit and humor and I just love the fact that he isn’t afraid to show his emotions. I’ve always thought Obama’s intelligence and smooth attitude was just what this country needed. But looking back at the past 8 years, we needed Biden’s goofiness and straight-talk attitude too. I’m going to miss this dynamic duo!
I’ll admit it; I watched it yesterday and teared up. I’m gonna miss these two and their bromance memes as well.
I’m going to miss them so much. I could only watch a little before I started crying, heavily. This farewell for the both of them is heartbreaking in so many ways and it scares me that we won’t have anything like this for many years. I feel honored and blessed that I got to vote for them twice and witness this greatness.
This was so moving. And I think in part what made it so poignant for me is my expectation that this well may be the last time that such an honor really stands for something meaningful in the US. Sadly, I suspect that Trump will be handing out honors like hotcakes to himself, his family , and all of his cronies in the upcoming years, as I’m sure he’d just love the showmanship of bestowing medals.
I love their friendship, I love this ceremony, and I love them. I’m going to miss them both so much.
So sweet, so touching. Watching this yesterday made me a teary mess. So honored to have had them as our President and Vice-President. God bless them both.
Argh. I am going to miss these two so much, and I am never EVER going to forgive this country for replacing them with the dumpster fire coming up.
That was like taking a bullet. Excuse me while I ugly cry at my desk.
I’m from Delaware and we are proud of Joe. He totally deserves it. So many years of solid public service. And DE is blue but it was purple when I was growing up at Senators/Rep/Gov were usually split 50/50 by party. Joe always received a lot of votes from republicans. If you want another cry, look up Lindsey graham breaking down talking about him. He’s just a good, decent guy who is a tough politician but not a nasty, über partisan one. Living in DE I’ll see him a lot and hopefully Obama can drop by too. DC is only 2 hrs away.
I used to work in Wilmington (commuted from PA) and I always felt a special connection to DE and the Bidens. My parents also have a house in Fenwick Island and we stay there every summer. I used to see billboards and signs for the Bidens during election season.
I think he has made your state proud!
God this made me snivel.
It’s as if someone’s taken all their gracious, honourable, decent, admirable, wonderful qualities & flipped them on their head to create the absolute utter antithesis in all the repulsive individuals who are currently taking over.
Very very very sad days.
These days I am constantly on the verge of tears, so yesterday I cried during the entire ceremony. Uncle Joe has had decades of public service, but in these last 8 years he has become someone who much of the nation loves. I believe that Obama will go down in history as one of our greatest Presidents and that his relationship with Biden has given him strength and support. I hope they both will stay active and engaged and metaphorically hold our hands through the bad days ahead.
Love these two men. Love the class and dignity they brought to the office and to our country. I cannot fathom what the next 4 years will be like an I’m deeply depressed and concerned.
My hope is that they both stay active in the party…we need them so much right now.
Also, that story about Obama giving him the money for medical bills, so he wouldn’t have to sell his family home?? Yea, that got me, but also think about it. Joe has been in politics for his life, and he is not a gazillionaire! Imagine that. His wife still works as a community college professor. These are real public servants. This is the way it is done. Being decent and doing the job of representing the people, not lining your pockets and being morally and ethically bankrupt. So sad there are not more “Joes” in our government.
I didn’t know that, and now I’m tearing up all over again.
Agree times1,000,000,000.
I am already feeling nostalgic about the Obama presidency.
I am so sad that Biden didn’t run. I think hes the only one who could have stopped the orange buffoon.
Yup deep down I knew we were doomed when Joe elected not to run.
I cried while smiling. Well deserved Joe Biden! Thanks President Obama.
The clips are wonderful but the whole ceremony had me sobbing, rocking on the couch, with tissues piled everywhere. If you can watch the entire ceremony, please do. It was a beautiful tribute to Joe, their friendship, Joe’s respect & admiration for Barack, and to a time in America that we will never see again. I feel privileged just to bear witness to their awesomeness & just gonna focus on that for awhile.
Miasys, you’re right: it’s definitely worth watching the whole ceremony. ALthough, be warned, it’ll get messy
Decent men. So, so sad & sorry to see them go.
So beautiful but so bittersweet that two such fine, decent people are having to make way for such grim, ignorant darkness.
I’m so gutted but touched at the same time. The US was lucky to have these two leading it for the last eight years, they will be sorely missed.
OMG! I am sitting in a doctor’s office waiting room with my 13 year old son. They have the news on, and this story just came on. An older white man just launched into a tirade, repeatedly asking the (black) receptionist ‘what did he do to deserve that award’. He could give a shit that this clearly made her uncomfortable – I guess as long as he successfully broadcasts his old white racist agenda, who cares…? It was like he was enraged that a black man had he nerve to decide to bestow an honor on someone. This. This is a huge part of the problem – this entitled ahole has had free reign to spout racist bullshit his whole life – no need to change now, I guess.
Clearly he doesn’t represent all older white men ( case in point, my father despises Trump), but ugh – it’s just so damn typical.
He represents a lot of old white men unfortunately. Some of them in my own family
I read a breakdown of who voted for Trump:
1. country club republicans who want tax cuts
2. religious kooks who want our country run as a theocracy
3. old white men (and probably a good amount of women) who are probably proud of their italian, irish, german, etc heritage but believe they are the only “good” kind of immigrants (the ones with white skin!) and want our country to be a white nationalist nation.
It doesn’t matter to them how horrible he is, as long as they get what they want
Ive been avoiding the Obama farewell stuff too. For when I really need it. For when I need to remember how good it used to be. For when I need a good cry in the middle of winter. I wonder, if you’re compiling a list of speeches, interviews, etc will you share it? I know it’s not “gossip” but it would still provide such a wonderful escape when we all could use it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the tears….again. I love these two.
Wonderful Joe on The View this morning was asked about his proudest achievement and future plans. He said his work on violence against women stood out for him, that it had gone down 67% since they initiated it. He said, however, rapes of 14-24 year old women hadn’t decreased and that would be what he continued to work on. I love the man.
He was as gracious as possible about the oncoming disaster, but you had to know he was sick that a woman abusing piece of sh1t will now be sitting in President Obama’s chair. Knowing trump’s proclivities, I now hope he does decorate the WH with his vulgar, gold plated crappy furniture.
He will be looting and selling the WH antiques for sure. I don’t trust him or his goons.
I’m a crying mess every time I think about what’s in store for the world. It feels funereal.
Something within me has died on November 8th. I never was angry or hateful, but I personally want to wring the necks of every Trump voter and kick every non-voter up the behind really hard for putting us through this. At best the Trump years will be a colossal trainwreck where nothing of significance is achieved. At best! If we are not really, really lucky, our liberty is going to be destroyed.
In the interest of balance Obama also had his shortcomings:
https://www.stpete4peace.org/obama-fact-sheet
Did you check the link I posted yesterday in response to your question? You know, the one about your peeing hooker loving conman bringing his staff to the PC to cheer for him while he was lying his ass off? Absolutely pathetic. It’s still there.
Haha…you’re so awesome. Man, I love this site.
Ditto on the awesome! But that PC with the ringers…I mean staff? It’s only going to get worse. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alexey-kovalev/a-message-to-my-doomed-colleagues-in_b_14138842.html
Reminded me of the seat fillers they had to pay at the DNC.
Also, criticism of Obama doesn’t make me a Trump supporter. Stop being so dualistic.
Yup. I just cried. I’m going to miss them so much!!!
I heard a warning to and about Pence in there, when Joe Biden said that the VP has no power for good reason. How elegant, how subtle.
I admire how these two men, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, were able to build that kind of foundation:.that level of mutual trust. That level of mutual openness and honesty. To know that the person you work with so closely will honour your gentlemen’s agreements at all times, must have made all the sh*t coming their way so much more bearable.
Two adults in such high-ranking positions, really working together. That is way too damn seldom an occurrence in politics, and life. I’m proud of them as human beings.
