The Cambridges’ Canadian tour actually cost a lot more than originally reported

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a much-hyped tour of western Canada, only things didn’t go so well. I actually think the tour was well-organized in that there weren’t any major gaffes and the Cambridges’ staff wasn’t at war with the traveling royal press pack (which is what happened in India and Bhutan just months earlier). But the tour barely got any coverage worldwide. Apparently, the Canadian media didn’t do wall-to-wall coverage, the American media shrugged and the British media had other sh-t on their plates. What’s interesting about the tour is that it was also one of Will and Kate’s most expensive tours when all is said and done. Not only did Kate spend a fortune on all-new clothes, but Canadian taxpayers had to really shell out a lot of money just to host the Cambridges for a week. Back in November, early figures had the cost to Canadian taxpayers at £506,000/$855,600 CAD. Now even more figures are in and wow… it’s expensive to have Kate toss her hair in your city.

The Province of British Columbia says it cost $613,363.93 to host the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children last fall during the Royal Tour of Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, visited British Columbia and the Yukon from 24 September to 1 October. The Royal Tour consisted of seven communities: Bella Bella, Haida Gwaii, Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria in British Columbia; and Carcross and Whitehorse in the Yukon. The Federal Government of Canada picked up a portion of the tab as well, in a cost-sharing measure with the province, but it hasn’t released the financial details yet. The Federal Government has said its budget estimate was around $855,600, while the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it spent $2,000,000 in policing costs over the eight-day tour. Factored into the cost are accommodation, site reconnaissance for each location, and media transportation to all engagements. Per the CBC, the expenses included a dry run before the tour that involved royal, federal, provincial staff and a media site trip. The Province of British Columbia also paid for flights to and from the United Kingdom for the Cambridges and all transportation costs while the family was in Canada. The Yukon portion of the Royal Tour cost the Department of Tourism and Culture $11,754.76. Further expenses haven’t been released by the Territory.

[From Royal Central]

If you want a more detailed breakdown of the finances, go here to CBC. It’s the policing costs that drive me up the wall. Like, do I think that Will and Kate should have police protection? Sure. But we know – from local reporting done in Canada during the tour – that the police were also on-call and mobilized during Will and Kate’s “private time” in Canada too. They spent time away from their press detail – with full protection detail – so they could have little vacations within the tour, which might help Canadian tourism but it also costs Canadian taxpayers a sh-tload.

TL;DR version: Will and Kate are too expensive for how little they do.