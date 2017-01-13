The Cambridges’ Canadian tour actually cost a lot more than originally reported

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a much-hyped tour of western Canada, only things didn’t go so well. I actually think the tour was well-organized in that there weren’t any major gaffes and the Cambridges’ staff wasn’t at war with the traveling royal press pack (which is what happened in India and Bhutan just months earlier). But the tour barely got any coverage worldwide. Apparently, the Canadian media didn’t do wall-to-wall coverage, the American media shrugged and the British media had other sh-t on their plates. What’s interesting about the tour is that it was also one of Will and Kate’s most expensive tours when all is said and done. Not only did Kate spend a fortune on all-new clothes, but Canadian taxpayers had to really shell out a lot of money just to host the Cambridges for a week. Back in November, early figures had the cost to Canadian taxpayers at £506,000/$855,600 CAD. Now even more figures are in and wow… it’s expensive to have Kate toss her hair in your city.

The Province of British Columbia says it cost $613,363.93 to host the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children last fall during the Royal Tour of Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, visited British Columbia and the Yukon from 24 September to 1 October. The Royal Tour consisted of seven communities: Bella Bella, Haida Gwaii, Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria in British Columbia; and Carcross and Whitehorse in the Yukon.

The Federal Government of Canada picked up a portion of the tab as well, in a cost-sharing measure with the province, but it hasn’t released the financial details yet. The Federal Government has said its budget estimate was around $855,600, while the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it spent $2,000,000 in policing costs over the eight-day tour.

Factored into the cost are accommodation, site reconnaissance for each location, and media transportation to all engagements. Per the CBC, the expenses included a dry run before the tour that involved royal, federal, provincial staff and a media site trip.

The Province of British Columbia also paid for flights to and from the United Kingdom for the Cambridges and all transportation costs while the family was in Canada.

The Yukon portion of the Royal Tour cost the Department of Tourism and Culture $11,754.76. Further expenses haven’t been released by the Territory.

If you want a more detailed breakdown of the finances, go here to CBC. It’s the policing costs that drive me up the wall. Like, do I think that Will and Kate should have police protection? Sure. But we know – from local reporting done in Canada during the tour – that the police were also on-call and mobilized during Will and Kate’s “private time” in Canada too. They spent time away from their press detail – with full protection detail – so they could have little vacations within the tour, which might help Canadian tourism but it also costs Canadian taxpayers a sh-tload.

TL;DR version: Will and Kate are too expensive for how little they do.

103 Responses to “The Cambridges’ Canadian tour actually cost a lot more than originally reported”

  1. Foe says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:49 am

    No one really cared about this tour.. people only talked about her clothes, that’s it.

    Reply
  2. Guest says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:51 am

    The India trip was also not well received, right?

    Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      January 13, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      @Guest:

      I honestly don’t know if it was poorly received (I guess that depends on who you ask?), but it sure received A LOT less coverage than any of their prior tours.

      And the most memorable thing to come out of it, IMO, was Kate saying “How interesting!” after hearing about CHILDREN. BEING. MUTILATED. So I don’t think it was considered a success by any measure.

      I’m curious to see how W&K’s team handles tours going forward, since these last two were such sh!tshows.

      Reply
      • Guest says:
        January 13, 2017 at 12:58 pm

        “And the most memorable thing to come out of it, IMO, was Kate saying “How interesting!” after hearing about CHILDREN. BEING. MUTILATED. So I don’t think it was considered a success by any measure.” – Almost every time she opens her mouth, she says something stupid.

      • Kitty says:
        January 13, 2017 at 1:57 pm

        Do you know how much that tour cost? I’ve checked and there is nothing on it.

      • Chicken says:
        January 13, 2017 at 5:30 pm

        I do have some sympathy for Kate here and there, but I swear, she says THE DUMBEST things. She uses ridiculous syntax and a gillion filler words and puts buzzwords in the wrong places, which is exactly how I talk when I’m nervous and totally unprepared and under-educated about a given topic. Which is why I prepare for events that require me to speak publicly/to important people/about important causes. I will never understand why these two just don’t take an hour or two per week to freaking prepare. It’s absurd.

  3. artistsnow says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Are these expenses beyond their control or do Kate and Wills make unusual demands — mirrored ceilings only and imported water from Scandinavia.

    Reply
  4. Squiggisbig says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:53 am

    1. What is going on with her hair in these photos?

    2. The mystery of Will releasing those air ambulance pap shots is revealed.

    Reply
  5. . says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I was in Germany and Austria during their Canadian trip and the only time they talked about this tour was when George refused to high five JT and when they were at this garden party.

    Reply
  6. Sushi says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Crazy world. What is the purpose of the tour anyway?.

    Reply
  7. mazzie says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Ugh. Once again, I have so much resentment for these people who have no connection to Canada yet we have to pay for them to prance around in a highly sanitised tour wearing new clothes.

    Also, cute kids but they are not interesting enough to really mean anything. Just more useless people we’ll have to pay for.

    Reply
  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:02 am

    They look so …. dry in that first pic. Everything about them is so crusty and dry and they’re my age. Good gawd.

    Reply
  9. Indira says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:05 am

    OT:

    Princess Margaret’s former husband Lord Snowdon has died at the age of 86.

    Reply
  10. detritus says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Canadians don’t overly care about the monarchy, but I am pissed they spent this much on Will and Kate. Can we petition this crap?

    They can stay on the other side of the pond, that money could be used so many other ways. For example, it is desperately needed in the North of 60 territories for infrastructure and healthcare. Prime Minister Hot Hair and his lovely socially conscious wife have this shit covered, they are the only political royalty we need TYVM.

    Also, Sophie does more work in a month that Kate does all year, come at me. Except no one will, because Kate and Will are the money sucking leeches of the Commonwealth.

    Reply
  11. Macavity says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I was wondering if you would cover this when I read it on CBC last night! I was so irritated by how much BC spent, there are so many other things they could have spent that money on, like our health care system which has brutal wait times for some procedures right now. I saw them at one of the events they did here, and honestly I came away from it thinking they looked bored the whole time and clearly weren’t into it.

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Am not surprised about this, esp how they love vacationing, sorry official touring, on other people’s money. They do i enough in their own time so why should the Canadian tax payers be any different.

    They had more staff on the Canadian tour than India/Bhutan I think and considering how little we saw the children – they were in one place while Mummy and Daddy caroused around with their ‘private time’ – they shouldn’t have brought them but then again it would have denied the DoLittles of the ‘Normal Family’ PR rubbish.

    Justin Trudeau should never have issued that invitation – the Cambridges practically bit his hand off over the free holiday.

    It cost the Canadian taxpayer close to $1mill CAD to ‘host’ these 2 and their ‘little’ family and she didn’t even flash them.

    Reply
  13. LAB says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I used to work in Tourism marketing here in Canada. This visit wasn’t going to help anything. I spent hours and hours doing research and reading 3rd party research and the fact that someone ‘famous’ has been to a site fades within months. As a Canadian, it just pisses me off that PM Selfie had them visit and we have to pay for it. The money could have been spent on helping lower the food costs in the far north, infrastructure, homelessness, etc. etc.

    I think many Canadians love the Queen, but Charles and Willnot/Kannot not so much. It’s just a back of mind thing that we are still a part of the empire. I suspect we won’t be forever.

    Reply
  14. Missy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:22 am

    As a Canadian tax payer, this is horrifying. I pay extremely high taxes, to pay for “free health care” , and lazy people on welfare. This is ridiculous

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Ah it’s just part of the cost of high profile visitors. I’d rather pay for them to visit Canada than, say, a Mariah Carey type of visitor.

    Reply
  16. Jensies says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I still feel actual anger about her pairing navy suede heels with that coat dress.

    Reply
  17. Kitty says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    The tour didn’t do anything at all.

    Reply
  18. Jade says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Hmmm the protection is fair. But it doesn’t make sense for Canada to invite them in the first place. They and the other royals add little value. It’s better to spend the money on trade deals.

    Reply
    • Joannie says:
      January 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      ?

      Reply
      • Jade says:
        January 13, 2017 at 2:49 pm

        Hi Joannie, I happen to think famous people are more prone to attacks so nothing wrong with having protection when they travel. However, if the protection is paid for by taxpayers, the travel needs to be justified and preferably have tangible returns, especially if it’s incurring expenses the longer the tour is. In this case, I don’t find there to be enough justification (aside from soft diplomacy) for Canada or UK taxpayers. Is it good to have the tour? Yes. Is it necessary? No, and I think especially no for the UK since I thought it is currently on an austerity drive? The money spent could go to, as one example, having actual professionals and politicians negotiating and finalising trade deals for both countries. Maybe that was a bad example. Do correct me on the incorrect or flawed part of my comments…

      • Joannie says:
        January 13, 2017 at 4:13 pm

        Jade, thanks for the response. I’m going to agree with you. I dont think the trip was necessary either. But they were invited. Blame the government. One of the reasons being, Trudeau is trying to heal the relationship between the FN and the govt plus Christy Clark wants more tourism on the BC coast unfortunately. And we are part of the commonwealth! How much are we going to pay for Trump’s visit? And his security? Trudeau invited him too.
        William and Kate were the ones who specifically asked that the charities they visited were in dire need and needed the exposure. I cant find fault with that considering those charities benefited greatly since. I also think it was nice they had the play date with the soldiers wives and children. You also have to include spinoffs like tourism then and down the road plus the restaurants and hotels weren’t complaining.
        Maybe I’m becoming very cynical but politicians and diplomats are becoming pigs at the trough. Some of the trade deals are ridiculous. For example our lumber. We cut the trees from our forests then ship to a mill in china or the US and we buy back the finished product. Same with our oil and steel. Our country is being sold off. I apologize for the long reply.

      • Jade says:
        January 13, 2017 at 4:25 pm

        Ah no worries Joannie, you do have valid points. While this tour has cons, it also has some pros. And it is true, Canada invited them.

      • notasugarhere says:
        January 13, 2017 at 6:40 pm

        “Canada” didn’t invite them. The PM of Selfies (as brilliantly named above) did so for his own PR.

  19. Joannie says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I shake my head at articles that report only half of the equation. Click bait!

    Reply
  20. TyrantDestroyed says:
    January 13, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The tour had very little coverage, even for us here in Canada. I hope the message that they are uninteresting people gets spread and they never come back again. Let’s use that tax money in things that are required or for people in need. I find insulting that so much money was spent in the Dolittles

    Reply

