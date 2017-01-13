Dakota Johnson covers Vogue: ‘America is still so sexually oppressed’

To me, Dakota Johnson has always had a sort of nondescript prettiness. Like, when I’m looking at photos of her, I think, “Yes, she is quite pretty,” but when I’m just trying to remember what she looks like, I can’t. She’s just sort of unremarkable. Which works for her Fifty Shades character, Anastasia Steele, who is supposed to be the sort of boringly pretty everywoman in which women can see themselves. Dakota covers the February issue of Vogue to promote the new Fifty Shade Darker movie, the sequel to the widely successful and critically panned Fifty Shades of Grey. Vogue made her get a makeover! And it doesn’t really work. I suspect they were trying to give her that flat-ironed rock-and-roll look that they gave Sandra Bullock a while back. But the bangs ruin it. The bangs are for the movie, although they’ve finished filming so I hoped that Dakota would just grow them out, for the love of God. Anyway, you can read Vogue’s profile of Dakota here. Some highlights:
She doesn’t hate Fifty Shades: “I’m truly proud of it. It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m all about.”
The rumors about hating or loving Jamie Dornan: “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?”
Nudity on film: “Nudity is really interesting for an actor. Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d-ck? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance. Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know. Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f–k.”
She started going to therapy when she was three: “The whole shebang. All the help you can get.” She had to contend with her parents’ divorce and their well-publicized struggles with drugs and alcohol. “I was so consistently unmoored and discombobulated. I didn’t have an anchor anywhere.” School was a challenge, and she hated to study. “I never learned how to learn the way you’re supposed to as a kid. I thought, Why do I have to go to school on time? What’s the point when you’re living in Budapest for six months while your stepdad films Evita and you go to school in your hotel room? I was a disaster, and I thought for so long that there was something wrong with my brain. Now I realize that it just works in a different way.”
The character of Ana Steele. “This woman is a badass. She’s hyperintelligent and hypersexual and very tough and very loving, and her character has so many different aspects that don’t normally make sense in one person. I tried to amplify them all.”
She won’t bad-mouth BDSM: Johnson has developed a deep admiration for BDSM, which she feels is still vulnerable to ignorance and scorn. “First of all, there are some very chic avenues in BDSM. It can be very beautiful and tasteful, and the materials can be luxurious. It’s not like being on Hollywood Boulevard and walking by a ball-gag store. But what I admire is the bravery and the honesty of people who get down with it, who aren’t afraid to say that they need something a bit more in order to get off. America is still so sexually oppressed. Isn’t God’s gift to humans the orgasm?”
I appreciate her sex-and-kink positive stance and I hope Jamie Dornan got the same talking points for this promotional tour too, because the last time around, he often sounded very judgmental and shame-y towards the community he was trying to represent. Everybody’s different, and as long as everyone’s a consenting adult, why judge? As for Dakota’s defense of Ana as “hyperintelligent”… no, she’s not. The character is not, I mean. Dakota has every right to defend Ana, of course, but the character as written is an absolute dumbass.
Photos courtesy of Patrick Demarchelier / Vogue.
See, that last shot? She looks HOT! Absolutely sexy. Which is why I’m amazed by every trailer I see for this movie, in which she is as bland and asexual as a kitchen sponge. But I guess that’s the point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last shot is perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks a lot like her father but lacks his charisma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely and fresh!
But .. I don’t like her wig. Sorry. I like her with long blond hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, i like the darker hair. I feel like blond washes most people out. Jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I it was Alexis Bledel for a second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I agree that most of North America has issues with sexuality, and female sexuality specifically, I HATE the 50 shades story.
It’s not a cool story, Dakota. It’s the story of an abuser who hides his preferences in BDSM written by a moron who understand nothing of the BDSM community or consent, and only lightly grasps grammar.
Thanks for coming out though Dakota, I’m sure the studio appreciates it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget that it started out as a Twilight fanfction for the minivan moms who wanted more details on the vampire/human sex scenes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahahah right?
As if the Mary Sue fantasy of housewife with the writing capacity of a gradeschooler was worthy of emulation.
It does prove her point about sexual repression though, when this garbage is like catnip to so many women, it says something about the availability and acceptability of female sexuality. I just worth its aimed at youth, and it’s not a healthy dynamic but it’s posed as ‘super romantical sexy times omg’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s such a good point. It’s like… a women enjoying sex and having kinks is so taboo that a lot of women will eat this stuff up like it’s an anti-aging weight loss supplement. Innacurate, dangerous, and insulting to the BDSM community, but they love it because it lets them get in touch with their kinky side in a way that they haven’t been “allowed” to before. That sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLOLOLOL!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is just standing up for her work.
you have movies and books about serial killers, sexual predators, child molesters, very bad movies with no real substance,… this is just a silly fantasy with no need to overthink it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s kind of my point, it isn’t just a silly fantasy, it’s a dangerous one because of the audience and the way it is presented.
How many women and girls reading the story understand consent and BDSM? Definitely not the author and she felt capable of writing on it.
If there was more knowledge out there about these topics then maybe, but for a lot of people this is their first taste, and it’s dead wrong.
It’s dangerous to glamourize abusive relationships, and in this case there is a ton of emotional abuse that is written off as passion and alt-sexuality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Movies and books and other media do no exist in a vacuum.
@detritis: preach!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’ t seen those movies or read those books. And i do not indend to, but from what I did see on tv here and there and also based on what people say abiut the fifty shades films I think she should take a seat. The story seems plain and not very pro feminist despite what Dakota her self wants to imagineand her character seems like a dumb little girl stuck in teenage years. This is also what Dakota sounds to me in this interview. Too try hard to come off as different, exclusive and sexual. That note on how her brain works differently. That’s what teenages say to fuel the image of allienation and being so missunderstood
Report this comment as spam or abuse
::whispers:: I think she means “sexually repressed.”
Then again, “sexually oppressed” is a thing too; just ask Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was thinking the same thing. In this context, she meant “repressed.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha I love Hyperintelligent Actors expounding, and using the wrong words!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Er, no Dakota, people aren’t always nakie when they f–k. More clothes the better I say ;-D
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True Rose. Though I do prefer naked f-ing sometimes there’s just not enough time to get rid of all the clothes and you just get out the essential parts and get going. Like when the kids refuse to fall asleep and you’re too impatient and hide out in the bathroom for a quickie…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks very pretty here…..that’s all I’ve got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not really a fan, but she looks beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does have a slight point about Americans being sexually repressed or more just sexually ignorant due to several reasons, mainly religion shaming sex and people being lazy and not doing there own research. Or, just people not being willing to talk about it openly. The internet seems to be changing this, but not as quickly as it should be.
Ana is not a badass. Christian is a damaged controlling stalker who coerced her into the lifestyle. She has little to no agency and barely can think without Christian putting the words in her mouth. She did not walk into a BDSM club on a whim or decide to go with a friend because she was intrigued, or even read romance novels and then stumble into erotica and the dark web. She is pathetic and to say otherwise means you have no clue what a real badass is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says the woman who starred in one of the most sexually tone deaf feats of cinema every conceived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, it was one of the most sexually tone deaf feats of literature ever conceived first
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THAT was literature???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if I want to watch people having sex in a movie, I’d rather watch Y Tu Mamá También.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen! I love that movie. And Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna are so hot …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend and I got drunk and watched FSOG a few months ago, and good god was it a bad movie. She had zero chemistry with Dornan (though her acting was good) and the plot & dialogue were soooo bad. I’m glad she’s ok with all the nudity, but it bothered me that she was fully nude in every scene, but we didn’t see any of Jamie’s bits. I wish there was more equality in onscreen nudity :/
I do agree with her that Americans, in general, are prudes. We’ll happily air violent shows like The Walking Dead, but heaven forbid you show a nipple or butt on television! It’s definitely because of the undue influence of religious groups. Down south many public schools won’t even teach sex ed because it might “encourage sex.” Until we, as a society, stop looking at sex as a bad thing, nothing is going to change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
America is so sexually repressed yet oversexed at the same time. Get it together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need that haircut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, Dakota looks fantastic.
She so strongly resembles her father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still firmly against FSOG, but I sort of like her. After reading this, I mean. I also enjoyed her in How To Be Single. Not an amazing movie, but she’s talented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her too! She sounds cool, kind of self aware. I like how she doesn’t sugarcoat the chaos of her childhood, doesn’t make it sound so awesome that she didn’t have a lot of rules or boundaries. I hope she continues to be free spirited and grounded all at the same time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was great in the short-lived “Ben and Kate.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What she said about being a child of a movie star as it relates to schooling is the realest thing I’ve ever read. This is why so many of them are jacked up with education and can only follow their parents into acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the hair. She looks fab in those shots.
I’ve kind of grown to enjoy her as well. She’s very much an actress in line with her mother in that it’s not about chewing any scenery at all. I always thought Melanie picked that type of acting because she always knew what most people expected from the ‘dumb sexy blond’ actress and purposely went otherwise, but it feels real with Dakota for me now. I haven’t seen the 50 movies but I enjoyed her in A Bigger Splash and I actually liked How to Be Single as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting that she defends her movie and character against sexually oppressed(repressed?) Americans. These movies can only be popular because of sexual repression. I actually read the first book and it had no BDSM in it! No proper sexy kinks whatsoever! Disturbingly naive girl makes a “sex god” fall in love with her and they have the best sex ever. Yeah, right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People really love to crap on FSoG, but obviously lots of people also really liked it. As far as sexual fantasies go, clearly there are lots of women out there that want to role play as a naive virginal woman who nabs a controlling, possessive billionaire. And, you know, whatever floats your boat. There’s a whole sub-genre of billionaire BDSM-esque adult fiction now. And unpopular opinion time, most are extremely sex-positive stories, starring women who get what they want, including a happy ending. I’m not gonna crap all over that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE her hair on this cover! I need this hair cut!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never find her gorgeous, but these pictures look very pretty. Love her hair. I read all 3 books, but when a friend and I were watching the movie a year ago this week, she became very quiet. I thought she was finding the movie as boring as I was. She was having a heart attack and I still tease her about the sex scenes causing it to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s quite a brave actress isn’t she? Like Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Isabelle Huppert and Jessica Chastain she can be both incredibly beautiful and very bland. That’s for me at least the key of the craft. It’s not about being beautiful or striking (both can get in the way of acting), it’s a sort of boldness and empathy physical and emotional with the character.
She was great in A Bigger Splash.
And she’s intelligent. I almost bought the crap about fsog
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s very pretty. I don’t usually like her hair or styling but I actually like her hair in these pics.
I don’t read these books or watch the movies. I just wanted to say I’m watching The Fall on Netflix and Jamie Dornan is sooooo good in that. He is beautiful to look at too. I didn’t ever see him in anything before that and from what I’ve read about his wooden acting in the Grey movies I was happy to see he can act. Gillian Anderson is gorgeous in the show. Happy Valley is also one of my favorite shows. Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran are amazing in that and all the cast are amazing. My favorite show. (Honorable mention to Broadchurch (especially Series 1) Olivia Colman is so good. And Grantchester, James Norton is good and he’s a total different character in Happy Valley.) Sorry but I do have my favorite shows here in the U.S. (Blackish, This is Us) but I’m loving the BBC shows so much. Next on my list is Luther (I’m really late in the game for many shows hee.) And I also like how there is a show like Happy Valley on with real people and the star of the show isn’t a supermodel who wears heels while running down criminals (eye roll) but she’s such a real character and so strong and sexy too. Ok, I’ll go back on topic….yeah she needs to get rid of those bangs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always get her and Sophie Hunter confused in photos. They both have that same generic “pretty” about them – boringly, unremarkably, pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“he often sounded very judgmental and shame-y towards the community he was trying to represent.”
I know a lot of people that are very involved in the BDSM community and they all hate 50 Shades and that people think that the book portrays a BSM relationship. I know, different people might have different opinions, but I’ve never met a single person who practices BDSM and liked the book. They were more likely to say that it contributes to negative stereotypes and does not show a healthy BDSM relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good. Her hair looks good. The bangs are FINE. This site and bangs…I tell ya!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Dakota and she looks gorgeous here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely on the cover! And she seems to be aware who she is. I like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anybody know how to get a lipstick in the shade she has on the cover? Been looking for ages, but can’t seem to find the right one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is anyone else a little taken aback by the “in therapy since age three” comment? I guess I sit here looking at my three year old and I can’t imagine what therapy with her would be like. She’s too busy trying to lick herself like the cat is doing. Lol.
But seriously that makes me sad she was in therapy at such a young age. Whatever the genesis, it makes me terribly sad for her as I watch my seemingly happy three year old totter through life without worry. No wonder Dakota seems like such an old soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse