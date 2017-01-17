Melania Trump will only stay in Washington for two days for the inauguration

We learned a few weeks after Emperor Baby Fists won the election that Madame Baby Fists would not be moving to Washington DC with her husband. Melania Trump is apparently so connected to her son Barron Trump that she doesn’t want him to have to leave school in the middle of the school year, and so she’s staying in New York until June or later. Now TMZ reports that Melania is only going to come to Washington for two days for the inauguration and then she’ll zip back up to New York:
Melania Trump will enjoy the White House for a grand total of 2 days before returning to New York City, because she has mom work to do. Sources connected with the soon-to-be First Lady tell us, Melania wants life for her son to be as normal as possible, and that includes keeping him in school and in his daily routine.
We’re told she will go back and forth from NYC to D.C. until June, when she and Barron will move full-time into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Barron will start school there in September. As one source put it, “She takes the mom thing seriously.”
In the grand scheme of things, this is not the most disturbing aspect of the Baby Fists Era. That being said, it will cost American taxpayers so much money to protect the First Family for these next five to six months, which should be discussed more since conservatives threw sh-t fits whenever Michelle Obama did absolutely anything. Also: I predict the emperor will go on a p-ssygrabbing binge when he gets into office and Melania doesn’t want to be around for that.
As for Melania’s clothes, Women’s Wear Daily reports that Melania asked Ralph Lauren to design her inauguration ensembles, both her day look and her evening look. RL was a Clinton supporter, but he agreed to make Melania’s clothes. He’s probably dressing Ivanka too.
Last thing: Us Weekly wants you to know that Melania will have a “glam room” in the White House. Her makeup artist Nicole Bryl told Us Weekly: “There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup and wardrobe. Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look.” And that’s where we are, folks.
Well Ivanka will be his First Lady anyway.
Creepy as that is, you’re right. Melania wants no parts of this. And he probably doesn’t care if she’s there or not. Can’t say I blame her, but I feel they should have to reimburse the additional expense to the taxpayer.
They should, yes, but we all know that will not happen…
I’m actually surprised that anybody thinks this is an actual marriage. We know her value is not companionship, her role was to be a trophy and maybe provide sex. If they live apart she isnt providing the sex and she is more a handicap than an asset now anyway, then why would a narcissist keep her around? These two are separated and it wont surprise me if he files for divorce while in office.
There will definitely be a divorce. I hope she has a good prenup.
I told a friend of mine “I completely understand why she doesn’t want to live with the saggy-balled bastard, but she is still married to him. If she doesn’t want to move to DC, she should divorce him and start paying her own bills – including that damn security tab.”
But she will not divorce him. That pre-nup is probably strongly in his favor – she will absolutely lose access to the homes. She would have to do what Marla did – take a smaller payout in exchange for custody of the child and I don’t think Melania is up for that.
@Romona and Sensa – divorce will come once he is no longer in office. She’s way past his expiration date.
To be fair Trump’s foregoing the presidential salary.
Well if Melania and the Orange Tinkler DO get a divorce, I hope it’s because she’s grown as disgusted with him as all of us have, and decides to spill all the vile, humiliating family secrets. That won’t happen….but I can dream.
@Marley Foregoing the presidential salary is nothing compared to what the tax payers will spend on Melania and son in NYC.
Forgoing the pres salary. OK. $400,000/year as opposed to $1,000,000+/day.
She’s a Slovenian-born Communist. Why is she not being investigated for potentially being a spy? The Slovene and the Russian governments are in bed with each other. I have a feeling Trump will be taken down by treason or worse.
The other day, my co-workers and I were sitting around the break room at work and everybody thought their marriage probably was coming to an end and then he decided to run for office. Since, he is a great deal maker for election purposes, he asked her to stay on for the campaign. Then she could go off into the Sun with a nice settlement. Surprise, he won and now she has to be his arm candy for the next four years at least. So she stays up in New York and comes down for special events. Guess Donald Trump would call this a “Fake Marriage.”
Your work place sounds fun! And yes, this sounds very plausible.
I wonder how many mistresses he has?
@Sansa, given his age, the answer might be zero. It’s possible that he, like a lot of shallow, chronically unfaithful men, actually stay married to their “last” spouse because they just age out of the horndog market, but still want the social standing of a younger, hotter spouse, and buying a new one is just too troublesome and expensive.
maybe she is afraid he would take away her only child. i do feel sorry for her, it was her choice to be a trophy wife, but she escaped from a war zone.
she doesn’t look like she wants to be part of this mess.
@milla, Melania didn’t escape a war zone. Slovenian independence war is officially know as the Ten Day War, because it literally lasted for 10 days in the summer of 1991. Slovenia, unlike other ex-Yugoslav states, got out practically intact, and was always known as a very peaceful, stable and quite a wealthy country.
Melania started signing modeling contracts as early as 1988, traveled for work abroad, went to uni and didn’t leave Slovenia until 1996.
I doubt Donald cares about the optics of a perfect family.
His 2nd wife was his mistress from the 1st marriage, and #3 showed up quickly after #2. So I think he’s just waiting out finding his 4th trophy before he files and leaves her.
I feel like if I put up with him for over ten years, I’d just wait it out. He’s so old, he’s clearly in the early stages of dementia. Presidency ages a man quicker than anything. Though I think for Donald it will be less about worrying about the responsibility and more about his inability to take criticism. If she gets more in his will than the prenup, she should just wait it out.
@Say What: This is a sound theory.
Yeah. I wouldn’t be surprised if she and Barron don’t move in June either. I think she wants no part of this or Orange Apocalypse. She’s in it for the money (and in sleeping with Count Cheeto she earned every nickel) .
Everything else was not a part of the deal. I’m sure she can’t wait to “boy bye” him.
She’s probably really pi$$ed that he won.
Too bad that NYC has to pay $1 Million a day to buy her freedom from the great orange parade float. I can’t blame her though. It must be bliss to be away from him.
Drumpf has said he likes his wives to have dinner and conversation with him most days – conversation about things that interests him. Make some wild guesses, people! Drumpf talking about himself and people he hates, on and on… Then a feet rub and sexytimes later in the evening, however often the wallet wants it. I wouldn’t think there’d be enough designer stores in the world! With this new regime, I think it’s possible to survive with just a little chardonnay and Xanax every day….
Since NYC overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton (except for Staten Island, of course) maybe they should bill $1 million a day to all the towns and cities that did vote for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exxcellent idea!…leave my tax contribution alone.
And all the conservatives were freaking out about the 85 million Obama spent on vacations over the course of 8 years. This administration will spend that on security within the first 85 days, but I’m sure we won’t hear them complaining about that.
So Malaria gets a glam room and Ivanka will have an office in the WH which is reserved for the FLOTUS… okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think being a politicians wife is way too hard for Melania. I also think Melania was all EFF THIS after being ripped to shreds for the plagarized speech, among other things. She wanted to run in social circles where money and wealth equated social standing. Not the White House where people are smart, and expect you to represent in a similar fashion. Ivanka fits that mold much better. It’s just another part of this shit show we will call democracy in the next 4 years.
the sad thing is we are going to see columns in the gossip rags about what Ivanka wore to work and it will be shilling her business. I mean, it’s all gross.
I think Ivanka’s performance on the campaign trail showed some big cracks in her facade. She’s not quite as smart/clever, well informed or even able to handle scrutiny as she’d previously appeared
Ol cranky: FOR SURE. She needs to take some of her clothing, sew a thicker skin lining in them, and then wear them out. She’s sadly beginning to realize the general liberal public isn’t going to show her the same adoration as her father.
This article shows how dangerous she really can be.
http://theslot.jezebel.com/dont-take-your-eyes-off-ivanka-trump-for-one-fucking-se-1789264942
How do we know Ivanka is smart? She didn’t finish Georgetown and she probably only got in because of Daddy’s $$$$. She then went to Daddy’s alma mater, Wharton. So who knows? She doesn’t talk like a smart woman.
Yeah, everyone used to say Ivanka was such a decent person considering who her father was but it was before she started giving interviews about him. Then people heard her talk and it’s obvious it was all PR, she’s full of s**t, sexist and an apologist for a sex predator. She’s in it for the money and daddy’s attention.
I totally get not wanting to upend Barron’s life, but every other First Family has made the sacrifice, so I guess I’m not sure why this family should be any different.
They didn’t even expect to win, this whole election was just a joke to Donald Trump.
Melania didn’t marry Donald for his charming personality. They’re probably apart a lot and she likes that. I can’t blame her for staying away. Plus, for her lifestyle, WH is a huge downgrade.
This is a bunch of b.s. I’ve read before that Barron has his own floor in Trump Towers with his nanny. She’s not ever moving to the White House. This is how they are gradually easing us into it.
I think Barron’s own floor is protective. His father is a malignant narcissist, people with that disorder are prone to rages triggered by nothing. The further away the kid is from dear old dad, the safer he is emotionally and physically. I do not envy his or his mother’s life and am glad they are staying in New York. We were stupid enough to elect the guy, we can at least protect his wife and child from him (which will be a lot harder to do in the White House in closer quarters). Trump is under far more stress than ever before and that makes him even more dangerous for Melania and Barron.
The cost is minuscule compared to other government expenses. The city just needs to get properly reimbursed or better, reduce the ridiculous security measures. People are just going overboard today.
I agree. This couple is divorced in all but name. I wonder who he’s screwing. Hope the “family values” party gets this blown up in their ugly, hate filled faces!
@jwoolman,
“We were stupid enough to elect the guy, we can at least protect his wife and child from him (which will be a lot harder to do in the White House in closer quarters).”
No offence, but you are making it seem like Melania is somehow the victim in this case. This woman, at a very grown-up age, decided to willfully get involved with and marry a man whose reputation was at the best doggy, at worst despicable even back then. How can anyone feel sorry for her? From everything we know of her life, she just wanted an easy ride with no consequences and minimal responsibilities. And now it’s biting her in the arse.
The thing about not being aware he was running for president? Trump began dabbling into presidential politics as early as 1987. He had considered a presidential run in 1988 as a Republican, but chose not to run. In 2000 (when he and Melania were still just dating – they married years later) he went after the Reform Party’s presidential nomination, but withdrew before voting began. 2016 was actually his fourth run for the presidency.
So this pity party about Melania not knowing what’s coming is as truthful as something published by Breitbart.
@Mamunia
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it were Kellyanne.
Everything that’s ever been published about Melania/Trump marriage has always suggested separate lives. Separate everything including living spaces within the same house.
Further, when he had all his children including the oldest three children, they lived on separate floor and had as separate a life as Melanie and Barron do.
Finally, only his marriage with Ivana was close to being a marriage in the traditional sense, but even there, it was all about him and his needs. Ivana managing his properties is probably the only way she could achieve that traditional a marriage.
Melania has NEVER shown interests in anything Donald does. She frequesntly socialises without him and is living her life. She’s never expressed genuine support for his presidential bid and once gave an interview that mounted to Meh! On the subject. At best she said he does his thing and she lets him get on with it and doesn’t interfere.
Mamunia, he’s screwing the whole country.
“..he’s screwing the whole country.” Elizabeth, you win the Internet today, hands down.
@jwoolman, I agree. Did you all see Trump’s RAGE at Jim Acosta at the press conference the other day?? And his face at the end of the 3rd Presidential debate? He has RAGES!! And dementia, in my view. That floor is probably to protect that poor child.
Shows how close and loving they aren’t with the orange beast.
He shouldn’t be expected to sacrifice his business empire, the say. His son shouldn’t be expected to sacrifice his school life, they say.
Except every other President that has run for office has made sacrifices. But every other President wanted the job, so I guess the point is moot.
I dont believe this for half a second. Either she and Trump dont want to be around each other, or the boy has different challenges from the average ten year old. It shouldnt be this hard to relocate a kid this old, especially when he is so wealthy he can literally see his friends every weekend if he likes.
I’m sick of the hands on mom bs. She wants as much distance as possible from him. She’s still married to him because she’ll, presumably, get more in the will than in the divorce. If I were her, I’d like a peek at the will. Everything might be going to surrogate wife, ivanka.
In his prior two divorces, Donald kept the Trump tower apartment and gave up custody of his children. He doesn’t parent his kids until they are much older. If Melania divorces Trump, she should expect the same treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sacrifice isn’t in trump’s huge, terrific vocabulary…
The poor woman is going to have a tough time hiding her lovers from the ever present New York paparazzi, I kind of hope they make her life a living hell. Serves her right for making a deal with the devil.
Well Ivanka is his wife anyways. I’m more pissed off that tax payers have to pay for her behind to NOT stay at the White House.
Oh she’s not moving to DC period don’t play yourself. And it’s not costing taxpayers money it’s costing NYC taxpayers money Congress refused to reimburse fully they so far agreed to pay 7 million out of the 35 million owed it costs for security. TBH it’s the least of our problems with that F-er about to take office though.
+1 Why move? Hopefully he won’t be in office too long. Can we say Impeachment cause The Donald doesn’t like rules.
I suspect Melania may really be hoping for an impeachment. And may even know one is coming.
Impeachment would have to start in the House Government Oversight Committee, conveniently chaired by Jason Chaffetz (R-UT3). Chaffetz has no interest in impeaching Trump. Chaffetz is threatening the head of the Government Ethics Office because that guy has called out Trump for his refusal to deal with his clear business conflicts (the Post Office Lease, how much does he owe Deutche Bank, what does he owe the Bank of China, what is the real relationship with Putin).
Chaffetz has also said he intends to continue investigating Hillary. Because he hasn’t wasted enough of our money.
Actually ALL sets of taxpayers, NY State, NYC AND all federal taxpayers so, you know, not the Trumps, are paying for Melania to continue to live in New York City. And the cost is enormous. I’ve seen estimates as high as $100 million per month between all the agencies and protection required and, bonus, the Secret Service are paying something like, $350-$400 k a month to rent space at Trump Tower for agents to live and organize. Paying that directly to Trump, if you can believe that level of grift.
And yet, Republican ding-dongs herald the fact that Trump says he’ll “reject” his salary as President. First off, he can’t do that, constitutionally, though he could accept it and then donate it back to Treasury. (President’s have done it in the past, even Barack Obama has donated a portion of his salary back to treasury.) But there is no way to PROVE that this occurred, IF Trump doesn’t release his tax returns and if you think he’s gonna do that now, I’ve got some super nice bridges to sell you. So, he could he say he did, and pocket the cash anyway, or just never mention it again and his faithful will continue to tout it, regardless. (President’s have to pay for their own food, etc. while in the White House, a little known fact, so he will have expenses of the office.)
But, let’s take him at his word 🙄, and say that Donny Boy actually follows through on a stated charitable donation, for once … He’s already making more than the annual Presidential salary every single month just via rent at Trump Tower alone.
He. Is. A. Con. Man.
Nope if Congress doesn’t agree to reimburse (and they’ve only agreed to 7 million out of the 35 DiBlasio asked for) then NYC is stuck paying overtime and I’ve walked by Trump properties in NYC there are NYC policemen there. The Secret Service aren’t on the streets that’s NYPD.
Yes, as I said ALL the agencies are protecting Trump. The Secret Service protects the PERSON, including the First Lady and minor children. They are very much there at Trump Tower, and have been since he received Secret Service protection during the primary, even if you don’t see them on the street. The NYC cops are protecting Trump Tower, directing traffic flow, etc. There are also massive transportation costs for agents, liaisons from the federal and local and state governments to organize routes and other details when Trump is on the move. Not to mention the transportation costs for the Trump family themselves. The Secret Service also has to check out, map and protect every building Trump walks into.
This doesn’t even begin to cover the loses of local businesses who are put out by this debacle and have seen business revenue decrease due to the massive traffic issues surrounding Trump Tower, which, as you know, is in the heart of Manhattan.
WHY is NYC paying for security? Just pull them all and let the fvckers fend for themselves.
Even if we keep it on the “cheap” end and say it will costs tax payers $1mil/day (a third of of the high estimate) for the 6 months in 2017 of living in nyc if she leaves and permanently moves into WH will cost $180mil…
…but many theorize she’ll end up with nyc as headquarters…so…
Lets be generous and say she spends 65 days a year with the Donald. In 4 years, the “cheap” cost of living in nyc will be: $1.2bil ($300mil/year), and triple that for the high estimate. Thank goodness he’s saving us so much money by passing on the presidents salary.
@S. Let’s see, he looted the trump foundation to pay for personal lawsuits he lost, he shafted small businesses/contractors by not paying for work done, he used losses by his sucker casino investors to offset his personal taxes. Nah, he’s not going to put money back into the treasury. He’s going to keep stealing everything he can. And ivanka will keep hawking her tacky clothing while serving as first lady.
he’s & the rest of the family are making money hand over fist using their positions to advance their business interests and that’s exponentially more than he’d make in presidential salary
they’re already telling tenants & potential tenants of Trump Tower about how it will be an even better place due to all the extra (taxpayer funded) security
I’m guessing the reason Trump wants to use his own private security instead of secret service is that his private security is loyal to him and would never do anything to interfere if Trump was doing something illegal – not even molesting someone
The Donald has already molested and in court for it – why do I need to play with my imagination (that is obvious and in my face) about future sex in the White House? – DUH!!! Disgusting, all of it!
Is there any woman who would not know what was going on? Are we pretending here, for the democratic process?
It is costing federal taxpayers $3 million a year to rent space in that building to guard her pampered ass. That is in addition to what NYC must pay.
A glam room? Is this real life? A FLOTUS who only cares about perfect lighting instead of charity or making a difference. Smh. What a disaster.
And someone needs to tell her that her lighting can’t all that great cause she looks like a melting wax figure most of the time.
I was thinking the same thing! Shouldn’t she be more concerned with not sounding like a complete know-nothing dingus when she is hosting dignitaries from all over the world? Whether she likes it or not, this mail-order bride will be representing America and she does not seem to have a care in the world other than how she will LOOK? I get it – she probably did not sign up to be first lady (and most likely didn’t really think Dump would win), but she obviously cannot fathom lifting her perfectly “lit” manicured fingers to do anything other than pull out a black card – but HERE YOU ARE! At least make it LOOK like you want to try…..
I guess the only thing good I can say about her is that she KNOWS she’s a dingbat and will stay far away because of it. Knowing is half the battle…..
Thought she was going to focus on bullying and make that her cause – to fight it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol Kay!
She can start he anti-bullying campaign against John Lewis, who obviously hurt poor wittle Emperor Zero’s feewings.
Proud that out of the 33 reps not attending the Orange Inauguration (so far), 9 of them are Californians. I love my state so much!!!
And Eric, I am doubly ashamed to be living in Florida because none of our reps have declined the inaugural invite. Would some of you people in the Sunshine state please grow a pair?
Now isn’t that just ironic….making bullying her ’cause’ when she’s married to one of the biggest bullies since Genghis Khan. Who wants to rebuild the nuclear arsenal. Who’s itching to press the red button. Who basically tells everyone who says a word against him or his wingnut policies to eff off.
She’s nothing but a vapid mannequin with the social conscience of a viper.
This inauguration is going to be a complete gong show. A Bruce Springsteen cover band has just pulled out at the last minute, stating that if Bruce won’t do it they feel beholden to honour his decision too. Apparently they received thousands of emails protesting their appearance so good career move boys.
Washington is going to be a massive showdown of brave folks who are using their right to protest what has become one of the worst shams in U.S. history. America I pray for you that you can weather the upcoming storm and regain all the good things that Obama brought to you.
I’m wondering – what happens when she leaves the perfect lighting of her glam room? Will she look terrible, since only the glam room will have the perfect lighting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does!
She’s gotta look good for the “little people” they care so much about. Or to quote a shining star – Lina Lamont:
If we bring a little joy into your humdrum lives, it makes us feel as though our hard work ain’t been in vain for nothin’. Bless you all.
Seems like Melania can’t get away from Twitler fast enough. My guess is they have always lived very separate lives.
Twitler! I’m stealing that.
Feel free! I stole it from someone else!!
It’s so hard to take Melania seriously.
Glam room? What about her immigration records she promised to release? I still want to see her A file!
I would also like to know how her parents (allegedly) live near her in NYC. Package deal?
Please please please have a juicy New York affair Melania.
Wonder who he’s screwing? All of us!
I wish that was funny.
This drives me wild, the spin that Melania is such a “serious” mother that she doesn’t want to uproot her son. The implication is that she is a more devoted mother than any previous FLOTUS. If the Obama girls had stayed in Chicago, costing taxpayers extra money, Fox News would never have let us forget it. Melania likes her NY life…fine, who wouldn’t? Then Cheeto should foot the bill.
Agreed – Dumpster should pay to have his pampered arm candy stay where she likes – we shouldn’t have to…..
Michelle Obama wanted to stay and was told it wasn’t possible and so she accepted it as one of the sacrifices one agrees to when yournhusband runs for president.
Michelle has character, ethics, morals…Melania…not so much.
She was told it was possible, but she was also told of the added expense and massive inconvenience to their neighbors and the school. She decided that it wasn’t right and they would move the girls mid-year.
Melania was certainly told the same thing – monumental added expenses, massive inconvenience to both neighborhoods (home and school) and she simply didn’t care.
She’s not the only mother out there. Plenty of actually serious mothers have had to pack up their kids and move if one of the parents were transferred to another state for their job. No need for so much money for security just so her son doesn’t have to switch schools. Nonsense
Military families do it regularly. So do State Department families. It’s part of the job. The Trumps knew this going in. I have no sympathy.
I re-watched Michelle’s interview with Oprah last night. One of the things she said was not when she first came into the sphere of being the first lady and having to make decisions for the First Family, she had to check herself whenever she was told she couldn’t go anywhere. and one of them was moving into the bubble. She said she thought of military families and their children, who had to move from school to school within a single year. She said that what they did was true sacrifice so her and her family had nothing to complain about . The immense decency which is lacking in the Trump family is truly remarkable. Sasha was midway through 2nd grade when the Obama’s moved to Washington DC and Barron can’t move in 5th grade?
When gold digging goes wrong.
**snort**
LOL, yes!
lol in that sense i feel for her. she put up with that guy to get rich and one day she wakes up and has to be one of the most visible women on the planet.
Agree. Her plan has spun completely out of control.
And this is why we don’t take shortcuts, boys and girls. There’s always a chance of this sort of thing backfiring magnificently.
😂
Absolutely. Lol. I’m sure she would do quite well in a divorce settlement if she walked away but maybe not as well as she would like.
I hope to hear bitching and complaining from the anti obamas who were always whining about the cost of vacations. This will cost a hell of a lot more. If she won’t move her and their child to DC with him , they definitely did not expect this beast to actually win
The daily cost needs to be reported on every news channel every day.
Also reiterate the leasing costs — which go to HIS coffers.
what the new first ladies doese is really not any big problem to me. as long as its not criminal she can stay away, who cares. there are way more pressing problems with this president.
I say robbing taxpayers of their hard-earned money so that she can stay “comfortable” is borderline criminal…..in the sense that she should not be so self-serving as the new first lady. Whether she wanted this or not, she got it and I think people would respect Melania a lot more if she respected us.
Wait……I said respect and Melania in the same sentence….LMFAO!! Sorry for the typo….
I sure care! The money that will be spent on security for her and her son could be used for many things for the country. So many things may be taken from us to save money, but spend millions so she and her son don’t have to move for a few years? Criminally selfish!
Sorry, as someone who works in the area, the congestion nightmares and cost associated with her cocoon drive me up the wall. As does the fact that my tax dollars are going into Trump’s pockets because protection has to lease space in Trump Towers. I’m not going to waste time hating her, but I sure care about how her comfort is screwing people.
Count me in as another New Yorker who isn’t happy about my tax money being spent on extra security cause she wants to stay in NYC another 6 to 9 months.
I live near the school. Yes, I have plenty of stories. No, I will not repeat them. And I am livid about the bills that family will be incurring on my dime because she doesn’t want to live with her husband.
I had a Trump voter tell me “she’s just being a good Mom.” I replied “So my cousin, who has to move every time the Army tells her husband he’s been transferred, regardless of where they are in the school year, she’s not a good Mom?” Her kids have been in three different schools in two different countries in the last four years. (they were in Virginia, Washington State & Germany in the last 4 years, he was deployed while they were living in WA ) He took a step back, and mumbled a “that’s not what I meant.” Really? F’ing hypocrites.
Betting that glam room is the only room that will see her there for any duration as she quietly stays at Trump’s hotel.
I’m sure this isn’t what she envisioned when she married King Joffrey. There wasn’t supposed to be worked involved. No worries, though Princess ivanka is more than ready to take her place. It is obvious the son has issues and at least you have to give old Melania some credit for protecting the correct male in the house and getting Barron the hell out of Dodge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you that Barron Trump probably has behavior issues and some sort of learning disability.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep…don’t old Trumper isn’t the affectionate kind that tells you his rea plans and reveals his real self. You know he woo’ed her and then walled off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It IS public housing! Hilarious, Melody!
I’m so pissed off. Can you imagine if the Obamas did this shit? This election has proved what hypocrites and racists the Republicans are. Sorry to you ladies who are Republicans but that’s how i feel
Howler monkey mountain would’ve erupted! “They never were the right kind…” ” Stuck-up you-know-whats”…
I’ve been a (non-racist) Republican since registering to vote in 1972. Back then, party affiliation referred to your political viewpoint; it didn’t make you bad person. I suspect most of you are too young to remember that time. The vitriol of recent years has made me heartsick for my country. FYI, in light of the candidate offered by the Republican Party this year, I felt it was my patriotic duty to vote for HC; I know many other Republicans who did the same.
I’m not too young to remember and those days are dead and gone. It started with Goldwater and the Birchers(even in the McCarthy 50′s there was still civility)and by the time Nixon left the Republican party was a corpse. It had turned into the Dixiecrats and I don’t know if it’ll ever recover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rutie I think that’s true. The Republican party of 2016 would be unrecognizable to the Republican party of 1988, even.
They’ve doubled down so hard on their fact-free ideology of, “Hey look over there at that brown person doing you dirty,” so that voters don’t notice they’re voting against their own best interests to support billionaires getting tax breaks.
In order to win, they’ve taken the dog whistles of yesteryear and turned them into sirens, making sure that poor and middle class white people don’t unite in voting with their economic peers of color because if they do … The Republican party is doomed.
I think that Republicans used to genuinely be about fiscal conservatism and small government. Today, they mostly seem to be about laws that regulate people’s sex lives and access to healthcare; limiting both only to those who are straight, white and male. And then they’re about cutting taxes, for no real reason, on the 1%. That’s it. That’s their entire platform.
I’m not quite old enough to remember those days – my first political memory is of Nixon resigning and my mother telling me “Congress made the President quit because he lied.” I was 4.
My father voted for Nixon, twice and was very much an old-school fiscal conservative, small government, “you stay out of my business and I’ll stay out of yours” type of Republican. He didn’t leave the Party. The Republican Party left him.
Reagan started pitting the poor and working classes against one another with his welfare queen stories and slashing of Social Security and other benefits programs (including vaccination programs) while cutting taxes for the rich. Gingrich picked up and expanded that with his Contract on America. That festered and lead to the Tea Party and Paul Ryan and now Trump. Nixon wouldn’t recognize the party. Neither would John Chafee or Ed Brooke, both good men.
Fkng ridiculous. Baron will be fine and Melania needs to stop hiding behind that BS reason and stop costing the taxpayers so much money, money that could go to many other things. I may have to stay off the Internet the next 4 years, I can’t take this crap.
Well really what can she do? She married for money, is trophy wife with no job real skills. What can she do? She says her top reading material is fashion magazines that was her actual answer. She is better where she is honestly because will add nothing to the WH except as decorative material
I feel for Melania – she wants what she wants –
Perhaps she wanted to address bullying as a passive-aggressive dig at her husband.
Life just keeps throwing things at you. Perhaps she only wanted furs…
NYC needs to be reimbursed by the Feds and the Feds have to downscale their outrageous ideas about what security is needed. If they did that, the extra cost would not matter. Trump already has excellent security provided, they just need to add to that.
I still think it is sexist to the core to assume that the woman (who never agreed to this and obviously did not want Donald to run but was promised he would lose) has to move to the White House because the FLOTUS is supposed to be a freebie twofer. Just assume the guy is not married at all, which is pretty much the truth. They both are probably ticked that they can’t just have a quiet divorce. She is way past Trump’s usual expiration date for wives.
Look up narcissistic spouses to see what she has been dealing with. Check out narcissistic parents while you’re at it to see what the child has to endure. I am quite happy to see both Melania and her son stay as far away from Donald as possible.
Besides, she knows he is slipping into dementia. The odds are that he won’t last long in DC due to that and all his other problems. Why disrupt her life and the life of their son to go somewhere far away from her support network for something so fleeting? She has both the right and good reason to stay in NYC. Michelle Obama was in a very different situation, she and the kids were part of Obama’s decision to run in the first place and her husband is sane and not abusive.
Then she needs to file for divorce immediately and should have done so a year ago. I have no sympathy for her considering what she is doing to taxpayers
AMEN Sister. She made public appearances on his behalf and she made public apologies as well for his alleged sexual assaults. If she doesn’t like him, she can leave him; she wouldn’t be a pauper.
Is this a good time for me to comment on how she “takes the mom thing seriously?”
+10000 absolutely divorce right away. I have no sympathy for her. Scary what’s going to happen to taxpayers money
Melania made her bed and has been “paid” handsomely for lying in it. Gets no sympathy here. She knew who she married. It’s not like his previous marriages haven’t played out in the media. I mean – she’s clueless…..but not THAT clueless….
I’m with others on here – he really couldn’t care less if the missus stays in New York. After all, he’s got his Gooden Child to fill the position of First Lady.
The other day, I came cross this article on one of our news services:
http://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/the-trump-power-couple-glamorous-pair-to-wield-influence-in-washington/news-story/f4b1e01b4f794fdef97b1dce72271643
I heard a commercial for the upcoming special, Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter. I wanted to scream.
I finally figured out how I can retire in four years: I will invest all my retirement funds in Xanax. Is anyone tracking their stock ticker? It should go through the roof in about a week.
Awesome!
haha! Actually, I follow drug prices and work in health tech in my day job. I just chatted with a friend at a health tech company that focuses on mental health – she told me that usage of their products has gone through the roof in November, December and on track to be the same in January. So, yep check out that Xanax stock (pfizer).
I’m going to turn my backyard into a vineyard and my kitchen into a brewery
My hat is off to you, Miss Jupitero, that was the best laugh I’ve had all day.
I am in no way a fan of Melania, but i cant help getting the impression that she might be seriously ill? Looks like she is wearing a wig all the time, she seems somehow off, just her appearance in general.
Wouldn’t you be “off” too if you were married to that dickhead? Seems she cares more about $$$$ though, instead of a functional marriage…..HER FAULT.
Seriously tweaked is more like it.
Trump to enter office with worst approval rating in history:
Donald Trump will become president Friday with an approval rating of just 40%, according to a new CNN/ORC Poll, the lowest of any recent president and 44 points below that of President Barack Obama, the 44th president. http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/trump-administration-approval-inauguration/index.html
The polls are all rigged. he said so himself. he’d never lie.
LOL
Honestly don’t blame her. She is married to Donald after all, knows him well. Donald is an authoritarian and now he is in the WH bet he ramps it up tenfold. Who wouldn’t want to stay away form him if they had the choice?
Her staying away is costing tax-payers millions if not billions. She has a choice, it’s called divorce.
OT: Will she still get protection because she is the mother of his son?
Or she is trying avoid seeing his naked body as much as possible. Puke!
You’re forgetting how vindictive Donald is. If she moves for divorce before he wants it, she may lose her son.
We need to realize we have no idea what is really going on behind closed doors, but we do know what a vindictive thug her husband is. That means she has to tread carefully.
What would happen if they weren’t married, anyway? Nobody would expect her to move into the White House, but protection for his son might still be required. I think it’s safe to assume that’s the actual situation informally.
Oh agree with what you are saying but she thinks she has the choice and took it.
Agreed jwoolman, Melania has very little power with the confusion of being married to a very vindictive man – that is one who could shred so many republican wannabee’s. He’s got one hell of a tongue – quite the bully! Who can stand and converse, next to it? WHO?!?
So Melania’s contribution is setting up a workspace for her glam squad? If she announced progress on her “cause” – Internet bullying – her presence would go over better. Someone on Team Trump stepped on the PR rake here.
So what, if Melania’s only dream in life was to be pretty?
I actually have a bit different twist on their dynamic. I was thinking that maybe he doesn’t want her around as first lady. He is clearly on record for not respecting woman as anything more than playthings. He simply does not respect her, he knows what she was/is. a “golddigger”. Turns out the champion golddigger, married to the President of the United States of America! There is only 1 woman on this planet that he truly respects and that is his daughter, Ivanka. While I do not doubt Melania’s dedication to her son and her aversion to the spotlight, she also knows her place. If he wanted her there, she would be there. I will be surprised if she actually moves there in September. For the summer, I suspect it will be periodic and short visits to the White House for PR purposes and then straight to Mar A Lago.
I’m inclined to agree with you, AnnE about him not really wanting Melania there, but I don’t think he respects Ivanka either. His comments about Ivanka’s looking hot, “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her”, were disturbing. IMO, he has no repeats for women at all.
Respect, da*n autocorrect. 👿
Oh that may be a good theory Anne.
Whoa!! I’m listening to The Takeaway and Diane Ravitch, Asst. Sec. of Ed under GWB, just did a savage reaming of DeVos, trump’s foul pick for SecEd. Called her the most dangerous enemy of public education ever. It’s an excellent listen, you should check it out.
DeVos and her husband’s money comes from Amway, which, IIRC, was closely tied to the John Birch Society.
The other day I stated on here Trump reminded me of the Philippines president DONT be shocked if Trumpkin pulls this Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte now says he may impose martial law over drug problem that man has had over 6,000 people killed. They were not scared of him at first now look at him. Scary times.
…wow…so people believe the Clinton marriage is real…
What do the Clintons have to do with Melania Trump soaking up our tax dollars?
Why, don’t you know, they’re responsible for everything evil that’s happened in the last 100 years.
QUICK, QUICK, LOOK AWAY FROM THE FACTS.
HERE IS A RED HERRING; YES, STAAAAARE AT THE RED HERRING. STAAAAARE AT SOMETHING OTHER THAN BABY-FIST’S INCOMPETENCE AND UNFITNESS.
LOVE RED HERRINGS – SAYS THE DONALD! Believe me, he says, I, the Donald, nly imbibe the good stuff!” GOLD…
While devouring red herrings, his supporters believe they are consuming gold…
Its hard trying to defend Commando Cheeto isn’t it? So guess his supporters only have the option of trying to change the topic. It worked for the Russian trolls.
Fabulous pivot!
So he is being sued, for real. Gloria Allred made the announcement. Defamation I believe, is what he is being sued for.
Can a sitting president be sued and still be president?
Why yes. The Republican Party got the Supremes to answer that for us when they overturned the initial summary judgment decision in the Paula Jones sexual harassment case against Bill Clinton. Newt Gingrich might want to make himself scarce around Baby Fists.
How she stomachs him for even 48 hours is beyond me. I guarantee you will never see her kiss him on the mouth. I throw up a little just thinking about it.
1) She never seemed enthused about Cheetolini making a run for the White House. Melania was present but not really doing anything more than being the arm-candy she signed on to be. The speech, in particular, seemed hard for her.
2) Realistically, this marriage is not a love match. Her son is her family, so yes, she’d prioritize her son above her husband, when she can get away with it. Also, she may actively want Cheetolini to not be living in the same house as her, because…
3) …he gaslights, he lies, he cheats, he’s verbally abusive, and he’s irrational about blaming anyone other than himself. And if he’s like that in public, then he must be like that in private some of the time, which means I can’t imagine Melania NOT having some of the symptoms of an abused spouse. She may be very, very keen to have an excuse to not live with her husband.
4) If their son IS autistic (and I don’t really think it’s cool to try to media-diagnose someone like that, but since it’s already been done…), then keeping his routine consistent may really help him manage. Some kids on the spectrum respond very well to that.
I believe Melania is bullied – it isn’t too hard to discern, is it?…
I smell divorce
I think Barron has learning issues or autism. Trump was very enthusiastic about research into whether vaccines could cause autism. Why would he care so much, unless it hit close to home? Perhaps keeping Barron in NYC is part of keeping him off of the public’s radar so no one notices he has “issues.”
The thought of either one of them living in the WH for any days is kind of creepy. He has more respect for Russia and Putin than his own country and leaders. I feel like Russia stealthily won a war it quietly waged against the US.
Don’t forget a nook for the Botox and filler injections.
She’s probably happy AF to be separated from him. Finally she doesn’t need to wake up at 3am to dolly herself up just for him but she can sleep late and just enjoy life.
