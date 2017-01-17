Melania Trump will only stay in Washington for two days for the inauguration

We learned a few weeks after Emperor Baby Fists won the election that Madame Baby Fists would not be moving to Washington DC with her husband. Melania Trump is apparently so connected to her son Barron Trump that she doesn’t want him to have to leave school in the middle of the school year, and so she’s staying in New York until June or later. Now TMZ reports that Melania is only going to come to Washington for two days for the inauguration and then she’ll zip back up to New York:

Melania Trump will enjoy the White House for a grand total of 2 days before returning to New York City, because she has mom work to do. Sources connected with the soon-to-be First Lady tell us, Melania wants life for her son to be as normal as possible, and that includes keeping him in school and in his daily routine. We’re told she will go back and forth from NYC to D.C. until June, when she and Barron will move full-time into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Barron will start school there in September. As one source put it, “She takes the mom thing seriously.”

In the grand scheme of things, this is not the most disturbing aspect of the Baby Fists Era. That being said, it will cost American taxpayers so much money to protect the First Family for these next five to six months, which should be discussed more since conservatives threw sh-t fits whenever Michelle Obama did absolutely anything. Also: I predict the emperor will go on a p-ssygrabbing binge when he gets into office and Melania doesn’t want to be around for that.

As for Melania’s clothes, Women’s Wear Daily reports that Melania asked Ralph Lauren to design her inauguration ensembles, both her day look and her evening look. RL was a Clinton supporter, but he agreed to make Melania’s clothes. He’s probably dressing Ivanka too.

Last thing: Us Weekly wants you to know that Melania will have a “glam room” in the White House. Her makeup artist Nicole Bryl told Us Weekly: “There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup and wardrobe. Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look.” And that’s where we are, folks.