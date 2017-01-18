Emma Watson: Belle is a better role model than Cinderella

Vogue UK called Emma Watson ‘the voice of a generation’ after her feminist address to the UN a few years back. Two years ago this month, it was announced that she would play Belle in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. Between that announcement and the first trailer dropping, Emma has continued to speak out on women’s issues and to educate herself so as to better build her HeForShe campaign. I bring all of this up because it sounds to me like Emma, who is starting to do press for the film, sees being a Disney princess as possibly working in contrast to her feminist voice, which I don’t think it does. In speaking to Total Film, Emma tries to frame the discussion as empowerment. Only she did it by tearing down another princess, which, to me, is ironic.

It should come as no surprise that Emma Watson prefers Belle to Cinderella. After all, the actress, 26, passed on the titular role in director Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 live-action remake of the Disney animated classic. Lily James, 27, eventually stepped into the princess’ glass slippers, with Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden rounding out the film’s cast. Why did Watson turn down such a high-profile part? “I didn’t know they were going to make Beauty and the Beast at the time I turned down Cinderella,” she tells Total Film. “But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did.” Watson argues Belle is a much better “role model” than Cinderella. “She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that’s the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice,” she explains. “There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring. She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective—not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating.”

[From E! News]

Two things come to mind: the first is that anytime I hear “my princess is better than your princess” it’s reminiscent of the “oh, but mine is a different Bond Girl” talk. The second is that Emma should watch her back because Cinderella fans are coming for her!

I liked the first part, when she said Belle resonated more with her. And I think her points about being an outsider in her community are good. But I guess I don’t see where Cinderella shows evidence of not being curious, compassionate and open-minded? The curious part could be debatable but wasn’t Cinderella’s whole deal was that she was compassionate? Like to a fault? I hope Emma is having fun with this and not conflicted, I hope I’m wrong there. Because truth be told, I would drop everything to play a Disney princess. These tales are purposefully layered because they served as moral or cautionary tales, I guess I don’t see the need to pit one against the other. Of course, she could be talking about the actual movies in which case, Lily James’ Cinderella could be improved upon, sure.

I spoke erroneously on the last thread – apparently both Belle AND her father are innovators not just Belle. I only have the trailer and the poster to go by but I don’t know what she’s talking about costumes, they don’t look any different than the animated film. Fun note: it sounds like they are going to let Luke Evan’s Gaston chew the scenery to hell and back. That’s worth the price of admission right there.