Duchess Kate threw a hilarious burn on William’s Kenyan marathon dreams

Yesterday’s charity stop by Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was on behalf of Heads Together, their umbrella charity supposedly benefitting some other charities, with a focus on mental-health. Tuesday’s stop was specifically an advance event on behalf of the Heads Together sponsorship program in association with the London Marathon. I’m still not exactly sure how that works – runners are going to run the marathon, but they’ll be running to benefit certain charities, so will the money go to those charities or to Heads Together? It’s not important.
The reason I bring up the London Marathon is because back in the day, I believe both Harry and William were runners. Nothing too serious, but I think both brothers liked a good jog. And as it turns out, William still has one item on his bucket list: he wants to run a marathon. In Kenya. COUGH. So when William admitted that at the event, and then Kate heard about it, she delivered the sickest royal burn. It was a thing of beauty.
His sister-in-law, Pippa Middleton, triumphantly ran a marathon in Kenya — and now Prince William says he’d like to do the same.
“I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime,” Good Morning Britain‘s Sean Fletcher told reporters on Tuesday at an event featuring William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry to highlight their mental health charity Heads Together. But Kate greeted her husband’s goal with a seriously raised eyebrow.
“Then I spoke to Kate and she said, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it,’ ” said Fletcher, who is planning to run in this year’s London Marathon on behalf of the charity Young Minds.
LOL, “I’ll believe it in when I see it.” Most of the time, I think Kate is a vapid trophy wife who cares more about shopping than working for one sustained hour. But every now and then, she shows some signs of life, some signs of a bitchy mind at work. Like, Kate did that for us, to show us that yeah, she knows her husband is a lazy sod who has all of these ideas about all of the things he would love to do if only he wasn’t so royal and spoiled.
Also: of course he wants to run a marathon IN KENYA. Because that’s where Jecca Craig is. That’s also why Kate scoffed. And why couldn’t Work-shy Will just run the London Marathon? Well, thankfully, the Express reported yesterday that Kate, Harry and William would be so very keen to run the marathon, only there are so many “security fears.” It’s funny how security is an excuse for not running a marathon, but security isn’t an excuse for William play-acting as a helicopter pilot, or taking all of those long holidays in France and Mustique, or for running off to Kenya to see Jecca. Security issues are so tricky!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
More like that, Kate, please. Like that eye-roll when she was told to “keep wrapping” in New York.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Yes, totally agree!
Cracks in the Waity doll facade are great. It’s like looking at a beige wall and seeing an unexpected variation of tone. It might be the lighting or the onset of a nasty migraine, but you still think “well, yeah…okay. Something new happened”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate. An he charming when she feels like it and has been known to drop snarks like this to save her own skin. See folks it’s not ME whose the lazy one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone know who made that dress or know of one like it? I looove it! Although I’m sure i couldn’t afford it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like Erdem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erdem. Pre-Fall 2016
https://erdem.com
They are stocked most places eg Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nicks. Online stores eg net-a-porter and Matches and their own online shop.
Don’t know about their overseas operations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Daily Mail says:
Embroidered Floral Pattern Dress
“It’s by Erdem, a label Kate has turned to plenty of times in the past. From full length gowns to chic coats, she’s clearly a big fan, but florals are what the British brand does best.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More like , The marathon is run on property of Jecca’s family’s land and William wants to get back there for a visit.
I really don’t think these two W and K sound as if they like each other, they always take subtle jabs at each other if heard on a royal outing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say the same thing. Like when he told her to “stop flirting” when they went to the financial offices to help make calls for something, and when he tells her to “stand up straight.” And yells at her when near airplanes in New Zealand.
And she snarks him, also. They aren’t really respectful to each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That “keep wrapping” eye-roll was my defining moment for her, which is why I can’t get on the hate-bandwagon. It was so funny and ‘normal’. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjqKvplay8s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes I loved that. It was hilarious. I just dont understand the amount of vitriol she gets. She is a mother to two young children including a future King of England, and now that these two children are a bit older she will probably step up the game. Granted that she never worked hard in her life but she WILL have to for many years to come. I thought that it was with the benediction of the Queen that they are keeping a “normal” life focused on family for as long as possible because the Queen remembers her pre-coronation years as the happiest of her life. And it is good to have had that when you will spend the rest of your lives as a working royal. I am also sure that she has personality but one is not supposed to let it transpire too much when part of the Firm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noelle: The idea that the Queen approves or disapproves based upon her life pre-coronation is fanfiction advanced by the media.
The Queen worked. She even did tours pre-coronation. It was a lighter workload because she was heir rather than the monarch, but the fact remains that she worked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NOELLE
The best predictor of future is past behavior. A person who has spent 34 years of her life avoiding work is not going to wake up one day and say “yes, bring on the work”.
It’s called being a spoiled brat and most spoiled brats do not go on to accomplish anything but continue free-loading off their parents with trust-funds and jobs where they check in occasionally but to justify their huge paychecks.
Everyone making excuses for Kate would not stand for it if their own daughter was living on government subsidizes, too spoiled and lazy to work for the free handout. Gees even Kim Khardasim works for her paycheck and doesn’t depend on the government but I guess she’s not classy like our “skirt lifting Katie”!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like pretending that 70 year old Cheeto will start acting decently and intelligently when he has not for seven decades. People don’t change unless they are forced to. Especially not those in positions of power.
Kate will never change unless Charles threatens to stop paying for her clothes. Never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… I didn’t laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. I was expecting some marvelously witty ribbing, and (Cue the Price is Right WhompWaaaaaa).
Kaiser’s commentary was funny; Kate’s “burn”…not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I had to laugh about this one: “she delivered the sickest royal burn”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair the bar is set so so low it would challenge the most accomplished limbo-er. (And have a bonus point if you’ve now got a mental image of Hermes Conrad.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I was expecting much more …
And I now have a mental picture of Kate trying to limbo with her sausage curls and giant buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree that the “the sickest royal burn” was a huge disappointment. Such a big build-up for a nothing comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me either. It was like a line from the Leah Remini character on King of Queens where there would be some canned laugh track at the end so you know that it was supposed to be funny. Then your six year old sitting next to you laughs uproariously and repeats the unfunny line ad nauseum for the next three weeks at every opportunity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a perfect description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have a camera in my house? Are you my own personal stalker?
Bahaha but seriously great description
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, not that funny. The *snide* outweighed the humor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it seems like a standard husband-wife banter, we do it all the time, none of it is supposed to be a burn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trick is, you need to lower your expectations.
She got an eyebrow raise and a mild smirk from me, but it’s because I don’t expect anything with edge from a lightly warmed piece of Weight Watchers bread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL @ ‘I don’t expect anything with edge from a lightly warmed piece of Weight Watchers bread.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. You would never expect a dud like Kate to be on the ball enough to make any snarky comment. All you usually hear from her is “oh, that’s interesting” and “is water really wet?” And never with Willnot as the recipient. Usually she’s all googly eyes and swinging her hair at him, not contradicting him in any way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was shocked at HOW BAD her speaking skills were. Look at the video, she’s shuffling her feet as she talks, she looks so unsure and NO connection to the public. Watching her speak reminds me of seeing my 8yr old nephew being forced to read a school poem in front of the class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem to be allergic to their own country and never want to do something there or show their kids etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its Jecca’s family’s property where the marathon is run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Didn’t know that, thx.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Read this over my coffee. Hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are people still talking about William and Jecca? That was a long time ago or do you think he regrets not trying harder to be with her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t speak for everyone, but the press loves to harp on this because I think they like to imagine Wills-and-Jecca is another Charles-and-Camilla. I think people are always looking for more of a story than actually exists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could be. I only remember that when Kate posed for Vogue they compared her to Jecca.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This rumour gained ground because of the Middletons NOT the media. It’s one of the bitchier things they could have done to that poor girl.
For length of their relationship, the media has always acknowledged Jecca as William’s friend, and occassionally reminding people that she was the subject of a rare palace statement, but the suggestion that they were /are possibly involved in recent years came directly from the Middletons.
It happened the weekend an exclusive pap photo of Kate showed up in the media showing her taking a 6mths old G on his first beach holiday on Mustique where rest of the Middletons awaited her.
http://www.hellomagazine.com/imagenes/royalty/2015012323012/kate-middleon-george-prince-william-mustique/0-120-47/kate-mustique1–a.jpg
Meanwhile that same weekend, William was papped with a group of friends arriving in Spain for a holiday.
http://img.wennermedia.com/300-width/1392154717_us-only-william-harry-02081_prince-williams-prince-harry-jecca-craig-zoom.jpg
No one paid much attention to the composition of the group in William’s photo until the Middleton surrogate retweeted the photo with a caption saying ‘William’s Camilla’.
That one tweet set the rumourmill into overdrive, and their relationship has been the subject of innuendo ever since.
Tying Jecca to William in the same way Camilla was a non-negotiable in Charles’s life throughout his marriage is why the media won’t let this innuendo die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the info, LAK.
I learn so much about the royals from some people here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, never saw that LAK! But why would a Middleton put that out there?? Wouldn’t they want to be the ones covering that all up to make everything appear hunky-dory?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“No one paid much attention to the composition of the group in William’s photo until the Middleton surrogate retweeted the photo with a caption saying ‘William’s Camilla’.”
I have a question — and it’s a genuine question; not being confrontational or snarky. But I never understood why people are “firm” that Tanna (I believe that’s his name) is a Middleton shill (I assume that’s who you’re referring to when you say surrogate). I mean, he is a paparazzi, right? So, his job is to get pictures of famous folks, right? Did something happen to convince people that he is on the Middleton’s proverbial payroll? Or, is it just assumption because he “gets” them a lot? I mean, couldn’t he just be good at his job? Genuinely curious, because I feel like I missed something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
L84Tea: That’s a good question. It’s not the only time the Middletons have used the media to yank William’s chain. And i think that media tour 2007 is a good indication that Kate will not go quietly.
Odette: Yes. I meant Tanna. He started out as a garden variety pap on the royal beat. Over time, he cultivated the Middletons to extent that they would ask him for copies of pap shots for their family albums – that came out in the court case regarding the tennis pictures.
Eventually, he started getting exclusive shots/video of them and selling to specific magazines like Hello. Exclusive in Britain, Europe, Mustique.
Later, after he joined twitter, he would tweet insider information that was both accurate and had only one possible source, the Middletons. Usually twitted as an easy to solve riddle or cryptic note. Information like expected pregnancy announcement date followed by expected delivery month/week.
Whenever Kate/Middletons arrange(d) a media exclusive, Tanna is the go to pap.
That said, William and Harry do not like him. I think William tolerated him upto a point until he started papping the kids. At that point William went papa bear and Tanna was frozen out.
These days he comments, is occasionally lucky in his pap shots, but nothing more than a guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the explanation, LAK. I am 100% flabbergasted that Kate admitted, during court proceedings, that she contacted a paparazzo for copies of pics for family albums! What!? That is crazy. (Not saying I don’t believe you, just shocked at how messy that is on Kate’s part.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if I recall, and I can’t believe I remember this, after Kate’s Mustique trip with baby George and Will’s trip with Jecca and Co. Will and Kate took a week long babymoon somewhere. Gossip was she was furious over his trip with Jecca, and this was to save their marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m often confused by the constant mention of Jecca, mainly because he can’t have dated her for too long. He was with Waity for years and years with only a very short break in between. I’m not sure where people get this whole “Jecca was the one” thing. Was there some proclamation that Jecca stole his heart and broke it? Am I missing something??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like we are missing something. I really don’t know why some people still mention William-Jecca.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC, William and Kate made some comments about not working Easter holidays so they can be with the kids. And William jetted off to SA to some party hosted by Jecca instead. Somethng like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is snark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jecca married on that Easter weekend, that’s why he was not with Kate and the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He broke up with Kate every year they were together. The 2007 breakout was a big deal because it was supposed to be the end, and she went on a media tour to showcase her new single status.
The Easter holiday was a big deal because a few weeks earlier William had made a big about family and spending as much time as possible with them as the excuse for why he couldn’t work. #workingparentsarebadparents. Then jets off to Kenya without said family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember Kate’s “break-up party pics”. Guess Carole told her to go out to show William what he’s missing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I guess I see the Easter thing providing some gossip, but in reference to Will and Kate breaking up a lot in the past–how does Jecca fit in there? Did he always run back to her or something? I’m honestly curious, because I never heard that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK: Have you heard the rumors concerning a terminated pregnancy just before that 2007 break-up? I’ve always wondered….the pieces seemed to really fit. Would love to know what you think!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
L84Tea: In terms of WK’s repeated breakups, that had nothing to do with Jecca. She’s just been a constant in his life that is all.
The break ups were always instigated by William for 2 recurring reasons. He felt claustraphobic in the relationship and he wanted to chase some other girl(s). And he was horrid enough to let it be known publicly such that it made it into the papers. Though nothing will ever beat his jumping onto a bar in a club and yelling, ‘i’m free’ to all the clubbers as he celebrated the 2007 breakup. As well as the breakups, a couple of indiscreet liasons during the relationship which ended up in the papers because the girls sold their stories.
Most of the articles about the breakups have been scrubbed from the internet per the usual whitewashing of a royal marriage, but you can find them copied into royal blogs.
Kay dee: i’ve come to disbelieve those rumours because of the changes in Kate herself. Her pregnancies are announced very early, but it shows in her face equally early. The pictures used to support that rumour don’t show any changes to her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and remember who one Kate’s dates was with during the breakup , JECCA’S EX-Boyfriend(Aristocrat,Lord or Earl Henry Ropner) whom Pr. William disliked at one point because he broke Jecca’s heart. Jecca allegedly called William for comfort when Henry Ropner dumped her and William was happy to comply, but disliked Henry for awhile because of the way he treated Jecca.
When Kate went out with Henry Ropner*during the split from William) reports were William went ballistic and called Kate and asked her why she was hanging out with THAT guy , who had treated Jecca so badly.
Next thing you know, William and Kate were working on getting back together. Henry Ropner out with Dumped Waity Katey made William see red/jealousy.
p.s. Rumours according to a certain papz, was that Pippa was put on a mission by Kate and Mum to try to befriend Jecca. So Kate would have another source for Jecca info besides William.
If Jecca wanted PW during the Waity Katey years, she could have had him a certain papz use to say.
One time ALLEGEDLY during the Waity Katey years, a certain papz, even caught J&William coming home from a movie together. The press reported it was Kate, but it wasn’t, it was J. There are supposedly photos from the Waity Katey years that tell a different story of the W/K romance but the press never showed the photos.
ALLEGEDLY, William has made a once favored certain papz , job so difficult now with ALLEGED legal tie ups, that he hardly goes himself to cover them, an assistant is sent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will missed his cousin’s wedding and introducing Kate to HM to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding in Kenya. If I was Kate that would have been a deal breaker
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, you PHAKSI, have standards and options and are a confident, intelligent person.
Kate is/has none of those things and her mother must have been on her case for years to get a hold on Willnot and never let go. For the good of the family. No matter what. She belongs in another century.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many times round a polo field constitutes a marathon?
ETA: according to my Google calculations, it is 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does it count on a horse?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only if you are the horse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww Pippa, the not-so-lazy Middleton sister. I like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Wills still have feelings for Jecca Craig or what is the story between them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fan fiction. Jecca is married and has a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely fan fiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m married to a marathoner and it is also his dream to run a marathon in Kenya. Apparently it is a prestigious thing to do because Kenya has the some of the world’s best marathon training programs.
Although, as I understand it, it’s something you do to cap off, not kick off, your marathon career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
O really but those fears didn’t stop Sophie doing the palace to palace bike ride last year plus hasn’t Harry done something similar?
I read her speech and it was almost exactly like the other ones she give on mental health. In fact it seemed like a cut and paste job.
Plus loved the press snark yesterday from Richard Palmer on behalf of the press pack. It was a welcome respite from the hysterics of Mays Brexit speech where people whinged about leaving the EEA and ithat they would never have voted to leave if that was the case. What part of leaving the EU didn’t they comprehend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many people criticize her for her speech, she’s so bad at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is horrible at speaking. She fiddles her feet. Her foot was turned slightly at times during the speech, pointing towards the stage exit, that bodily language says she’s wants off the stage. She is not comfortable.
Does the Palace work with her? She has not become any better. She’s just as awful as the first time she spoke. Horrible, no contact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she should hire Lionel Logue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the text of their triple speech and Kate’s was definitely a cut and paste job from other speeches she’s given. With filler. To extent that paragraphs of ideas were arranged in the same order.
And she’s gone back to describing ‘her work’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK: I liked how this time, she mentioned “her work” more than once. We get it, Kate.
How on earth does her paid staff continue to send her out there with the same exact speech over and over again? Do they think no one notices that she’s saying, literally, the exact same empty words and phrases every time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Same phrases repeated in the same order.
Then again, this is the same team that sends out the same patron letter to the same charity every year. They don’t bother topping and tailing it, so it could be the same letter resent every year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounded like they saw their speeches for the first time at the event. Plus, Kate didn’t sound natural at all, her fake accent is horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t understand a word she said, had to look at the transcripts. How she is unaware that she’s unintelligible is baffling to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she knows it but doesn’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just a thought but is it possible that Kate has a legitimate speech problem and she’s trying to cover it up with over the top pronunciation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. She just acquired a new posh accent. Her family doesn’t have it and it is much less affected in her engagement interview and non-existent in royal gf clips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s trying to sound so posh that she can hardly get words out of her mouth. It’s hilarious and painful to watch. She is so thirsty for posh vowels to tumble out of her mouth. She sounds sooooo FAKE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Princess Beatrice run the marathon as well? I remember something about the forst Royal to compete and/or finish it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she did. In 2010.
That was particularly gratifying for her because in previous months the media had been fat-shaming her. She lost the weight and trained for the marathon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One important note: security measures drastically changed after the Boston bombings. In fact they changed for everyone, even us norms. But yeah, it’s not like it would happen anyhow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital Unicorn: I’d guess security concerns would be different for Sophie, and even Harry, than they’d be for William, as he is the “heir to the heir”. But yes, I do agree that it’s most likely just an excuse; we all know William’s butt will be firmly on the couch, playing his video games and eating his MIL’s cheese toast lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heads Together – an appropriate campaign name since she has enough hair for about 5 Heads Together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bouncy hair is bouncy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way too much hair. She has a very pretty face, why does she insist on hiding it behind all that hair. Get it cut, have it made into a wig, and drop it on Willy’s head. Bound to be an improvement over the current situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surely the security issues you listed are much simpler to solve. For the helicopter flying, no one knows where he’ll be at any given time, so baddies are unlikely to be able to plan anything. For holidays, he’s staying in one place that can be secured.
For a marathon, you have to find a way to keep him safe in a sea of people along a 26 mile stretch with huge amounts of spectators that have direct access to the runners. That legitimately seems a bit of a challenge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Especially after Boston, marathons are high-profile targets in a way that the others are not. And it would be risky for both Will and everyone else running.
That said, where is the Kenya marathon? Is it in Nairobi? Also not a great spot from a security perspective, I would think, after what happened at Westgate mall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the marathon Pippa run, so presumably it’s the same one William wants to run. http://www.lewa.org/support-lewa/safaricom-marathon/
Lewa is Jecca’s family park hence the side eye in the post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, he wasn’t going to run a marathon otherwise, but yeah the security concerns are legit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the comment about Jecca Craig. Is she the one that got away?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s how the whole charity thing with the marathon works. The London Marathon is impossible to get into because the demand is so high, including demand from people outside of Britain. A certain number of slots go to charities (who pay for them) as a way of bypassing the normal marathon lottery entry system. People agree that in addition to actually running the marathon they are going to raise at minimum a certain sum of money (at least several thousand dollars, not sure of the pounds exchange). Heads Together would have a number of charity slots dedicated to them, as each charity partner pays for their own slots and recruits their own runners to fundraise for the charity in question. So Heads Together would only get the money from those people. Then they run the marathon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Pippa ran the Kenya marathon, but she is actually athletic in that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever. Ben Ainslie already did that marathon in under two hours. Whilst pulling a Land Rover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate would love to run the marathon with Ben by her side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very much like her mother in the second picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I have to say is that she looks stunning in that second to last photo, the one being used as the header. The best I’ve seen her look… ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big hair does not give you a personality, Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious question. Is Africa a tourist destination for Europeans ? Also why do Jecca and Chelsea live there? Like do people move to Africa ?? Im sure my ignorance is showing through in this question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea is from Africa. She grew up in South Africa, sent to boarding school in the UK, went to uni in South Africa. I think she was born in Botswana.
Not sure about Jecca Craig but I’m 90% she’s from an african country.
There are white africans thanks to colonisation and emperialism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea is from Zimbabwe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Africa is a huge destination for European travelers. And, yes, people do move there. I did. The continent is enormous, stunning and awesome. Don’t think what you see on the news is everything there is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea and Jecca are white Africans who were sent to UK to study and currently live between the two countries.
Chelsea is from Zimbabwe though she currently lives in South Africa whilst Jecca is from Kenya.
As Cee points out, one of the least discussed outcome of Colonialism and Imperialism is white Europeans settling in Africa over 200/100yrs ago and are now to all intents and purposes Africans.
The biggest settler groups were Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe though you find settlers groups in other countries too.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Africans_of_European_ancestry
In terms of current emigration to Africa, yes people do emigrate to Africa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everywhere warm is a tourist destination for Europeans. We don’t have a Florida or California. I’ve been to a number of different countries in Africa but I’ve got to say, I would never say I’ve been to “Africa.” Morocco and South Africa don’t have a lot in common.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can fly from the UK to North Africa in 3-4 hours, and for maybe £50. So several countries in that part of Africa are very, very popular cheap tourist destinations, and the kind of places people go to for a long weekend.
Other parts of Africa are obviously more expensive and involve longer flights, but I don’t think Brits perceive “Africa” on the a whole as being quite as exotic or far-flung as Americans probably do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was kind of funny
I actually love her look here. I would wear that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But training for a marathon would involve work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just came here to say exactly this. Running a marathon involves training which in itself requires commitment, planning, and a sustained effort. So.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The other interesting bit that came out of yesterday’s story was a tweet from Richard Palmer, “The royal press pack has decided that part of having a national conversation about mental health should involve saying hello to people.” Apparently Wills, Kate & Harry made no point to say hello or goodbye or give the reporters a nod. He says William was only 2 feet from them too! There was a clip where someone from the press pack shouted out “Bye” but nothing from all 3 as they got in their car to leave! ha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s time that the press stops handling the young arrogant royals with kid gloves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s wait and see if the British monarchy will survive King William. I have my doubts…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sharon, well that’s rude of all 3 of them. They should know that they need the press more than the press needs them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is surprising, who would think even Harry wouldn’t shake hands? Exactly, they need the press, they need coverage, showing them “working.” Comments on that thread were how Charles & Camilla make a point to make a little small talk at events, or on the plane on oversea trips. We know Diana did this too. Why don’t these 3 know what to do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t it be great if no press showed up at their events? They’d soon enough acknowledge the role of the press in their quest for positive PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are such idiots. Harry I am shocked at. He was so popular what happened? OMG the monarchy will need help after The Queen passes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe I think it would best if the press would just stop writing sugary articles, just go totally ruthless and release all the hidden (and possibly, damaging) pap pics and other secret information they’ve been holding out on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really a burn but okay.
When is the London marathon? I would think a better excuse would be “yeah, I would love to love in the London marathon but I haven’t trained yet.” It’s not like just anyone can decided to run 26 miles without training for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to cosplay more Lady Violet than Lady Mary. Snark suits her. Go for it, Kate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The smugness on William’s face in that top picture is…wow. I don’t condone violence, but that is a highly punchable face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. Every time I’m tempted to snark on Kate, I look at him and I feel sorry for her, despite the fact that she presumably went into this match with her eyes open. There is something indubitably ugly in his personality which shows on his face. I see: controlling, entitled, obtuse, ignorant and arrogant beyond belief. I really think she is miserable with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her hair…that weave piece and darker hair is really nice Kate.
However that is NOT all her damn hair….lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t want them to run the marathon. It would be a security nightmare for the runners, and take away from actual athletes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not exactly side-splittingly funny but it was nice to see a tiny glimpse of personality under all the hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has a lot of personality she doesnt share with the public. I also think W&K’s marriage is tight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG!!! If Kate told you to jump off the cliff you would do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually I find it refreshing that at least one person has something not negative to say. I mean yes Joanne is always positive and obviously likes Kate. While you guys are always negative and hate her.
Why is she constantly getting called out because she likes someone who is demonized on this site, EVERY single day at least twice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KardiC, thank you! I appreciate your comment very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Kitty I think for myself and dont follow anyone’s narrative despite how unpopular it makes me. I’m a leader not a follower. If I were to jump off a cliff it would be for fun or to save a life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you do not like criticism why are you here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joanie I agree with you as well on the account that they have a solid marriage. I believe that they are genuinely in love with each other and have a happy marriage. I also dont agree with the Jecca angle – made up by people here, or with the cheating angle – also made up. I do, however, believe that Kate is a simpleton behind and in front of cameras. Someone with a true personality – it would have emerged by now. She has been with William for so long that being a mannequin is second nature to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Kardic. I try to be positive about Kate when I can…yesterday, I did think she looked beautiful (except for the OTT hair!), and I said so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course you do!! And she is so slim, just like you!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look like a woman anymore, robot duchess strikes again. She is 100 % artificial on every level. She can’t be left alone with her children because they steal her wind-up key. She has never even minded one of her children for one week without help but let’s all applaud the new expert on raising mentally balanced kids. Long live Maria! The only real parent in the Cambridge household! Here’s to Spanish single mums!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was expecting a sicker burn, TBH. Something nice: I like her hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the best she’s looked in a long time. Personally I think the dress/shoes/clutch combo really suits her, I’d also totally wear that dress.
Her hair looks good in the bit that just frames her face, I wish she would cut it to a long bob, I reckon that would look great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kitty
If you don’t like opinion why visit this site?Apparently SOME people here will jump on anyone who says anything positive about this women, giving them reasons why they shouldn’t.
It’s like a echo chamber in here, you guys say the same thing about this women EVERYDAY. There is a thread just to criticize and villify this women EVERYDAY.
So it’s actually nice to see someone saying something different.
I enjoy Celebitchy and I used to enjoy the Royal posts but lately some people in these threads are unnecessary mean and it’s not snark just nit picking, lies and all types of projection.
It’s actually sad that this behavior is being encouraged.
(Also don’t ask me why do I read them, because I can. As I said I like the Royal posts but it’s been nasty in here lately)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are sugar sites that praise her for doing nothing everyday too. This is not the place.
If Kate can’t be bothered to prepare for a speech on mental health, an issue she supposedly cares about, she should be criticized every day until she changes. She lives a life of unimaginable privilege at the expense of UK taxpayers who will never have the riches she does, and most of whom are more educated and work harder than she ever has or ever will. This is the price of being a princess. One that she waited ten years for. It’s not like she works as hard as Princess Anne, someone way further down the line of succession. Until she earns her privileged life she should be criticized every day. All this applies to William too.
I look forward to the posts that start to say poor ivanka should never be criticized either. She will basically be a US princess now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse