Duchess Kate threw a hilarious burn on William's Kenyan marathon dreams

Yesterday’s charity stop by Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was on behalf of Heads Together, their umbrella charity supposedly benefitting some other charities, with a focus on mental-health. Tuesday’s stop was specifically an advance event on behalf of the Heads Together sponsorship program in association with the London Marathon. I’m still not exactly sure how that works – runners are going to run the marathon, but they’ll be running to benefit certain charities, so will the money go to those charities or to Heads Together? It’s not important.

The reason I bring up the London Marathon is because back in the day, I believe both Harry and William were runners. Nothing too serious, but I think both brothers liked a good jog. And as it turns out, William still has one item on his bucket list: he wants to run a marathon. In Kenya. COUGH. So when William admitted that at the event, and then Kate heard about it, she delivered the sickest royal burn. It was a thing of beauty.

His sister-in-law, Pippa Middleton, triumphantly ran a marathon in Kenya — and now Prince William says he’d like to do the same.

“I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime,” Good Morning Britain‘s Sean Fletcher told reporters on Tuesday at an event featuring William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry to highlight their mental health charity Heads Together. But Kate greeted her husband’s goal with a seriously raised eyebrow.

“Then I spoke to Kate and she said, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it,’ ” said Fletcher, who is planning to run in this year’s London Marathon on behalf of the charity Young Minds.

LOL, “I’ll believe it in when I see it.” Most of the time, I think Kate is a vapid trophy wife who cares more about shopping than working for one sustained hour. But every now and then, she shows some signs of life, some signs of a bitchy mind at work. Like, Kate did that for us, to show us that yeah, she knows her husband is a lazy sod who has all of these ideas about all of the things he would love to do if only he wasn’t so royal and spoiled.

Also: of course he wants to run a marathon IN KENYA. Because that’s where Jecca Craig is. That’s also why Kate scoffed. And why couldn’t Work-shy Will just run the London Marathon? Well, thankfully, the Express reported yesterday that Kate, Harry and William would be so very keen to run the marathon, only there are so many “security fears.” It’s funny how security is an excuse for not running a marathon, but security isn’t an excuse for William play-acting as a helicopter pilot, or taking all of those long holidays in France and Mustique, or for running off to Kenya to see Jecca. Security issues are so tricky!

160927PCN_HeadstogetherMGS023

160927PCN_HeadstogetherMGS052

  1. Tina says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:47 am

    More like that, Kate, please. Like that eye-roll when she was told to “keep wrapping” in New York.

    Reply
    • Kay dee says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:01 am

      Ha! Yes, totally agree!

      Cracks in the Waity doll facade are great. It’s like looking at a beige wall and seeing an unexpected variation of tone. It might be the lighting or the onset of a nasty migraine, but you still think “well, yeah…okay. Something new happened”.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Kate. An he charming when she feels like it and has been known to drop snarks like this to save her own skin. See folks it’s not ME whose the lazy one.

      Reply
    • Matomeda says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Does anyone know who made that dress or know of one like it? I looove it! Although I’m sure i couldn’t afford it.

      Reply
    • gogoboot says:
      January 18, 2017 at 10:57 am

      More like , The marathon is run on property of Jecca’s family’s land and William wants to get back there for a visit.

      I really don’t think these two W and K sound as if they like each other, they always take subtle jabs at each other if heard on a royal outing.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        January 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

        I was going to say the same thing. Like when he told her to “stop flirting” when they went to the financial offices to help make calls for something, and when he tells her to “stand up straight.” And yells at her when near airplanes in New Zealand.
        And she snarks him, also. They aren’t really respectful to each other.

    • Tris says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      That “keep wrapping” eye-roll was my defining moment for her, which is why I can’t get on the hate-bandwagon. It was so funny and ‘normal’. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjqKvplay8s

      Reply
      • Noelle says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        Oh yes I loved that. It was hilarious. I just dont understand the amount of vitriol she gets. She is a mother to two young children including a future King of England, and now that these two children are a bit older she will probably step up the game. Granted that she never worked hard in her life but she WILL have to for many years to come. I thought that it was with the benediction of the Queen that they are keeping a “normal” life focused on family for as long as possible because the Queen remembers her pre-coronation years as the happiest of her life. And it is good to have had that when you will spend the rest of your lives as a working royal. I am also sure that she has personality but one is not supposed to let it transpire too much when part of the Firm.

      • LAK says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        Noelle: The idea that the Queen approves or disapproves based upon her life pre-coronation is fanfiction advanced by the media.

        The Queen worked. She even did tours pre-coronation. It was a lighter workload because she was heir rather than the monarch, but the fact remains that she worked.

      • Original T.C. says:
        January 18, 2017 at 6:49 pm

        @NOELLE

        The best predictor of future is past behavior. A person who has spent 34 years of her life avoiding work is not going to wake up one day and say “yes, bring on the work”.

        It’s called being a spoiled brat and most spoiled brats do not go on to accomplish anything but continue free-loading off their parents with trust-funds and jobs where they check in occasionally but to justify their huge paychecks.

        Everyone making excuses for Kate would not stand for it if their own daughter was living on government subsidizes, too spoiled and lazy to work for the free handout. Gees even Kim Khardasim works for her paycheck and doesn’t depend on the government but I guess she’s not classy like our “skirt lifting Katie”!

      • Nic919 says:
        January 18, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        It’s like pretending that 70 year old Cheeto will start acting decently and intelligently when he has not for seven decades. People don’t change unless they are forced to. Especially not those in positions of power.

        Kate will never change unless Charles threatens to stop paying for her clothes. Never.

  2. MunichGirl says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    … I didn’t laugh.

    Reply
  3. jmooo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:51 am

    They seem to be allergic to their own country and never want to do something there or show their kids etc.

    Reply
  4. HeatherAnn says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Ha! Read this over my coffee. Hilarious. :)

    Reply
  5. Mikasa says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Why are people still talking about William and Jecca? That was a long time ago or do you think he regrets not trying harder to be with her?

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:47 am

      I can’t speak for everyone, but the press loves to harp on this because I think they like to imagine Wills-and-Jecca is another Charles-and-Camilla. I think people are always looking for more of a story than actually exists.

      Reply
      • Mikasa says:
        January 18, 2017 at 8:55 am

        Could be. I only remember that when Kate posed for Vogue they compared her to Jecca.

      • LAK says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:47 am

        This rumour gained ground because of the Middletons NOT the media. It’s one of the bitchier things they could have done to that poor girl.

        For length of their relationship, the media has always acknowledged Jecca as William’s friend, and occassionally reminding people that she was the subject of a rare palace statement, but the suggestion that they were /are possibly involved in recent years came directly from the Middletons.

        It happened the weekend an exclusive pap photo of Kate showed up in the media showing her taking a 6mths old G on his first beach holiday on Mustique where rest of the Middletons awaited her.

        http://www.hellomagazine.com/imagenes/royalty/2015012323012/kate-middleon-george-prince-william-mustique/0-120-47/kate-mustique1–a.jpg

        Meanwhile that same weekend, William was papped with a group of friends arriving in Spain for a holiday.

        http://img.wennermedia.com/300-width/1392154717_us-only-william-harry-02081_prince-williams-prince-harry-jecca-craig-zoom.jpg

        No one paid much attention to the composition of the group in William’s photo until the Middleton surrogate retweeted the photo with a caption saying ‘William’s Camilla’.

        That one tweet set the rumourmill into overdrive, and their relationship has been the subject of innuendo ever since.

        Tying Jecca to William in the same way Camilla was a non-negotiable in Charles’s life throughout his marriage is why the media won’t let this innuendo die.

      • Mikasa says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:51 am

        Thanks for the info, LAK.

        I learn so much about the royals from some people here.

      • L84Tea says:
        January 18, 2017 at 11:49 am

        Wow, never saw that LAK! But why would a Middleton put that out there?? Wouldn’t they want to be the ones covering that all up to make everything appear hunky-dory?

      • Odette says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        “No one paid much attention to the composition of the group in William’s photo until the Middleton surrogate retweeted the photo with a caption saying ‘William’s Camilla’.”

        I have a question — and it’s a genuine question; not being confrontational or snarky. But I never understood why people are “firm” that Tanna (I believe that’s his name) is a Middleton shill (I assume that’s who you’re referring to when you say surrogate). I mean, he is a paparazzi, right? So, his job is to get pictures of famous folks, right? Did something happen to convince people that he is on the Middleton’s proverbial payroll? Or, is it just assumption because he “gets” them a lot? I mean, couldn’t he just be good at his job? Genuinely curious, because I feel like I missed something.

      • LAK says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        L84Tea: That’s a good question. It’s not the only time the Middletons have used the media to yank William’s chain. And i think that media tour 2007 is a good indication that Kate will not go quietly.

        Odette: Yes. I meant Tanna. He started out as a garden variety pap on the royal beat. Over time, he cultivated the Middletons to extent that they would ask him for copies of pap shots for their family albums – that came out in the court case regarding the tennis pictures.

        Eventually, he started getting exclusive shots/video of them and selling to specific magazines like Hello. Exclusive in Britain, Europe, Mustique.

        Later, after he joined twitter, he would tweet insider information that was both accurate and had only one possible source, the Middletons. Usually twitted as an easy to solve riddle or cryptic note. Information like expected pregnancy announcement date followed by expected delivery month/week.

        Whenever Kate/Middletons arrange(d) a media exclusive, Tanna is the go to pap.

        That said, William and Harry do not like him. I think William tolerated him upto a point until he started papping the kids. At that point William went papa bear and Tanna was frozen out.

        These days he comments, is occasionally lucky in his pap shots, but nothing more than a guess.

      • Odette says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        Thanks for the explanation, LAK. I am 100% flabbergasted that Kate admitted, during court proceedings, that she contacted a paparazzo for copies of pics for family albums! What!? That is crazy. (Not saying I don’t believe you, just shocked at how messy that is on Kate’s part.)

      • Sarah says:
        January 18, 2017 at 7:13 pm

        And if I recall, and I can’t believe I remember this, after Kate’s Mustique trip with baby George and Will’s trip with Jecca and Co. Will and Kate took a week long babymoon somewhere. Gossip was she was furious over his trip with Jecca, and this was to save their marriage.

    • L84Tea says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:14 am

      I’m often confused by the constant mention of Jecca, mainly because he can’t have dated her for too long. He was with Waity for years and years with only a very short break in between. I’m not sure where people get this whole “Jecca was the one” thing. Was there some proclamation that Jecca stole his heart and broke it? Am I missing something??

      Reply
      • Mikasa says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:17 am

        Looks like we are missing something. I really don’t know why some people still mention William-Jecca.

      • Melca_Blue says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

        IIRC, William and Kate made some comments about not working Easter holidays so they can be with the kids. And William jetted off to SA to some party hosted by Jecca instead. Somethng like that

      • kay says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

        It is snark.

      • @Melca says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

        Jecca married on that Easter weekend, that’s why he was not with Kate and the kids.

      • LAK says:
        January 18, 2017 at 10:21 am

        He broke up with Kate every year they were together. The 2007 breakout was a big deal because it was supposed to be the end, and she went on a media tour to showcase her new single status.

        The Easter holiday was a big deal because a few weeks earlier William had made a big about family and spending as much time as possible with them as the excuse for why he couldn’t work. #workingparentsarebadparents. Then jets off to Kenya without said family.

      • @LAK says:
        January 18, 2017 at 10:51 am

        I remember Kate’s “break-up party pics”. Guess Carole told her to go out to show William what he’s missing.

      • L84Tea says:
        January 18, 2017 at 11:46 am

        Okay, I guess I see the Easter thing providing some gossip, but in reference to Will and Kate breaking up a lot in the past–how does Jecca fit in there? Did he always run back to her or something? I’m honestly curious, because I never heard that.

      • Kay dee says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        LAK: Have you heard the rumors concerning a terminated pregnancy just before that 2007 break-up? I’ve always wondered….the pieces seemed to really fit. Would love to know what you think!

      • LAK says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        L84Tea: In terms of WK’s repeated breakups, that had nothing to do with Jecca. She’s just been a constant in his life that is all.

        The break ups were always instigated by William for 2 recurring reasons. He felt claustraphobic in the relationship and he wanted to chase some other girl(s). And he was horrid enough to let it be known publicly such that it made it into the papers. Though nothing will ever beat his jumping onto a bar in a club and yelling, ‘i’m free’ to all the clubbers as he celebrated the 2007 breakup. As well as the breakups, a couple of indiscreet liasons during the relationship which ended up in the papers because the girls sold their stories.

        Most of the articles about the breakups have been scrubbed from the internet per the usual whitewashing of a royal marriage, but you can find them copied into royal blogs.

        Kay dee: i’ve come to disbelieve those rumours because of the changes in Kate herself. Her pregnancies are announced very early, but it shows in her face equally early. The pictures used to support that rumour don’t show any changes to her face.

      • gogoboot says:
        January 18, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        Yes and remember who one Kate’s dates was with during the breakup , JECCA’S EX-Boyfriend(Aristocrat,Lord or Earl Henry Ropner) whom Pr. William disliked at one point because he broke Jecca’s heart. Jecca allegedly called William for comfort when Henry Ropner dumped her and William was happy to comply, but disliked Henry for awhile because of the way he treated Jecca.

        When Kate went out with Henry Ropner*during the split from William) reports were William went ballistic and called Kate and asked her why she was hanging out with THAT guy , who had treated Jecca so badly.

        Next thing you know, William and Kate were working on getting back together. Henry Ropner out with Dumped Waity Katey made William see red/jealousy.

        p.s. Rumours according to a certain papz, was that Pippa was put on a mission by Kate and Mum to try to befriend Jecca. So Kate would have another source for Jecca info besides William.

        If Jecca wanted PW during the Waity Katey years, she could have had him a certain papz use to say.
        One time ALLEGEDLY during the Waity Katey years, a certain papz, even caught J&William coming home from a movie together. The press reported it was Kate, but it wasn’t, it was J. There are supposedly photos from the Waity Katey years that tell a different story of the W/K romance but the press never showed the photos.

        ALLEGEDLY, William has made a once favored certain papz , job so difficult now with ALLEGED legal tie ups, that he hardly goes himself to cover them, an assistant is sent.

    • PHAKSI says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Will missed his cousin’s wedding and introducing Kate to HM to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding in Kenya. If I was Kate that would have been a deal breaker

      Reply
      • Jan says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm

        But, you PHAKSI, have standards and options and are a confident, intelligent person.
        Kate is/has none of those things and her mother must have been on her case for years to get a hold on Willnot and never let go. For the good of the family. No matter what. She belongs in another century.

  6. Sixer says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    How many times round a polo field constitutes a marathon?

    ETA: according to my Google calculations, it is 50.

    Reply
  7. Cakelover says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Aww Pippa, the not-so-lazy Middleton sister. I like her.

    Reply
  8. Mrs.Curious says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Does Wills still have feelings for Jecca Craig or what is the story between them?

    Reply
  9. Megan says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I’m married to a marathoner and it is also his dream to run a marathon in Kenya. Apparently it is a prestigious thing to do because Kenya has the some of the world’s best marathon training programs.

    Although, as I understand it, it’s something you do to cap off, not kick off, your marathon career.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:00 am

    O really but those fears didn’t stop Sophie doing the palace to palace bike ride last year plus hasn’t Harry done something similar?

    I read her speech and it was almost exactly like the other ones she give on mental health. In fact it seemed like a cut and paste job.

    Plus loved the press snark yesterday from Richard Palmer on behalf of the press pack. It was a welcome respite from the hysterics of Mays Brexit speech where people whinged about leaving the EEA and ithat they would never have voted to leave if that was the case. What part of leaving the EU didn’t they comprehend.

    Reply
  11. MostlyMegan says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Heads Together – an appropriate campaign name since she has enough hair for about 5 Heads Together.

    Reply
  12. L says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Surely the security issues you listed are much simpler to solve. For the helicopter flying, no one knows where he’ll be at any given time, so baddies are unlikely to be able to plan anything. For holidays, he’s staying in one place that can be secured.

    For a marathon, you have to find a way to keep him safe in a sea of people along a 26 mile stretch with huge amounts of spectators that have direct access to the runners. That legitimately seems a bit of a challenge.

    Reply
  13. Linabear says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I don’t get the comment about Jecca Craig. Is she the one that got away?

    Reply
  14. Bridget says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Here’s how the whole charity thing with the marathon works. The London Marathon is impossible to get into because the demand is so high, including demand from people outside of Britain. A certain number of slots go to charities (who pay for them) as a way of bypassing the normal marathon lottery entry system. People agree that in addition to actually running the marathon they are going to raise at minimum a certain sum of money (at least several thousand dollars, not sure of the pounds exchange). Heads Together would have a number of charity slots dedicated to them, as each charity partner pays for their own slots and recruits their own runners to fundraise for the charity in question. So Heads Together would only get the money from those people. Then they run the marathon!

    Reply
  15. Talie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I think Pippa ran the Kenya marathon, but she is actually athletic in that way.

    Reply
  16. Kay dee says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Whatever. Ben Ainslie already did that marathon in under two hours. Whilst pulling a Land Rover.

    Reply
  17. Honey says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:31 am

    She looks very much like her mother in the second picture.

    Reply
  18. Shambles says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:33 am

    All I have to say is that she looks stunning in that second to last photo, the one being used as the header. The best I’ve seen her look… ever.

    Reply
  19. giraffe says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Big hair does not give you a personality, Kate.

    Reply
  20. Sally says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Serious question. Is Africa a tourist destination for Europeans ? Also why do Jecca and Chelsea live there? Like do people move to Africa ?? Im sure my ignorance is showing through in this question.

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Chelsea is from Africa. She grew up in South Africa, sent to boarding school in the UK, went to uni in South Africa. I think she was born in Botswana.

      Not sure about Jecca Craig but I’m 90% she’s from an african country.

      There are white africans thanks to colonisation and emperialism.

      Reply
    • Mich says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:17 am

      Africa is a huge destination for European travelers. And, yes, people do move there. I did. The continent is enormous, stunning and awesome. Don’t think what you see on the news is everything there is.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Chelsea and Jecca are white Africans who were sent to UK to study and currently live between the two countries.

      Chelsea is from Zimbabwe though she currently lives in South Africa whilst Jecca is from Kenya.

      As Cee points out, one of the least discussed outcome of Colonialism and Imperialism is white Europeans settling in Africa over 200/100yrs ago and are now to all intents and purposes Africans.

      The biggest settler groups were Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe though you find settlers groups in other countries too.

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Africans_of_European_ancestry

      In terms of current emigration to Africa, yes people do emigrate to Africa.

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Everywhere warm is a tourist destination for Europeans. We don’t have a Florida or California. I’ve been to a number of different countries in Africa but I’ve got to say, I would never say I’ve been to “Africa.” Morocco and South Africa don’t have a lot in common.

      Reply
    • Fluff says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      You can fly from the UK to North Africa in 3-4 hours, and for maybe £50. So several countries in that part of Africa are very, very popular cheap tourist destinations, and the kind of places people go to for a long weekend.

      Other parts of Africa are obviously more expensive and involve longer flights, but I don’t think Brits perceive “Africa” on the a whole as being quite as exotic or far-flung as Americans probably do.

      Reply
  21. Abby says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:55 am

    That was kind of funny

    I actually love her look here. I would wear that dress.

    Reply
  22. OhDear says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:05 am

    But training for a marathon would involve work!

    Reply
  23. Sharon Lea says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

    The other interesting bit that came out of yesterday’s story was a tweet from Richard Palmer, “The royal press pack has decided that part of having a national conversation about mental health should involve saying hello to people.” Apparently Wills, Kate & Harry made no point to say hello or goodbye or give the reporters a nod. He says William was only 2 feet from them too! There was a clip where someone from the press pack shouted out “Bye” but nothing from all 3 as they got in their car to leave! ha

    Reply
  24. M.A.F. says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Not really a burn but okay.

    When is the London marathon? I would think a better excuse would be “yeah, I would love to love in the London marathon but I haven’t trained yet.” It’s not like just anyone can decided to run 26 miles without training for it.

    Reply
  25. Rocio says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:22 am

    She needs to cosplay more Lady Violet than Lady Mary. Snark suits her. Go for it, Kate!

    Reply
  26. Odette says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:36 am

    The smugness on William’s face in that top picture is…wow. I don’t condone violence, but that is a highly punchable face.

    Reply
    • callmeishmael says:
      January 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm

      Amen. Every time I’m tempted to snark on Kate, I look at him and I feel sorry for her, despite the fact that she presumably went into this match with her eyes open. There is something indubitably ugly in his personality which shows on his face. I see: controlling, entitled, obtuse, ignorant and arrogant beyond belief. I really think she is miserable with him.

      Reply
  27. ash says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I love her hair…that weave piece and darker hair is really nice Kate.

    However that is NOT all her damn hair….lol

    Reply
  28. Enid says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I wouldn’t want them to run the marathon. It would be a security nightmare for the runners, and take away from actual athletes.

    Reply
  29. Cerys says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Not exactly side-splittingly funny but it was nice to see a tiny glimpse of personality under all the hair.

    Reply
  30. joannie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I think she has a lot of personality she doesnt share with the public. I also think W&K’s marriage is tight.

    Reply
  31. CrystalBall says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    She doesn’t look like a woman anymore, robot duchess strikes again. She is 100 % artificial on every level. She can’t be left alone with her children because they steal her wind-up key. She has never even minded one of her children for one week without help but let’s all applaud the new expert on raising mentally balanced kids. Long live Maria! The only real parent in the Cambridge household! Here’s to Spanish single mums!

    Reply
  32. Grant says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I was expecting a sicker burn, TBH. Something nice: I like her hair.

    Reply
  33. Mei says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    I think this is the best she’s looked in a long time. Personally I think the dress/shoes/clutch combo really suits her, I’d also totally wear that dress.
    Her hair looks good in the bit that just frames her face, I wish she would cut it to a long bob, I reckon that would look great.

    Reply
  34. KardiC says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    @kitty
    If you don’t like opinion why visit this site?Apparently SOME people here will jump on anyone who says anything positive about this women, giving them reasons why they shouldn’t.
    It’s like a echo chamber in here, you guys say the same thing about this women EVERYDAY. There is a thread just to criticize and villify this women EVERYDAY.
    So it’s actually nice to see someone saying something different.
    I enjoy Celebitchy and I used to enjoy the Royal posts but lately some people in these threads are unnecessary mean and it’s not snark just nit picking, lies and all types of projection.
    It’s actually sad that this behavior is being encouraged.
    (Also don’t ask me why do I read them, because I can. As I said I like the Royal posts but it’s been nasty in here lately)

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 19, 2017 at 12:31 am

      There are sugar sites that praise her for doing nothing everyday too. This is not the place.
      If Kate can’t be bothered to prepare for a speech on mental health, an issue she supposedly cares about, she should be criticized every day until she changes. She lives a life of unimaginable privilege at the expense of UK taxpayers who will never have the riches she does, and most of whom are more educated and work harder than she ever has or ever will. This is the price of being a princess. One that she waited ten years for. It’s not like she works as hard as Princess Anne, someone way further down the line of succession. Until she earns her privileged life she should be criticized every day. All this applies to William too.

      I look forward to the posts that start to say poor ivanka should never be criticized either. She will basically be a US princess now.

      Reply

