Duchess Kate threw a hilarious burn on William’s Kenyan marathon dreams

Yesterday’s charity stop by Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was on behalf of Heads Together, their umbrella charity supposedly benefitting some other charities, with a focus on mental-health. Tuesday’s stop was specifically an advance event on behalf of the Heads Together sponsorship program in association with the London Marathon. I’m still not exactly sure how that works – runners are going to run the marathon, but they’ll be running to benefit certain charities, so will the money go to those charities or to Heads Together? It’s not important.

The reason I bring up the London Marathon is because back in the day, I believe both Harry and William were runners. Nothing too serious, but I think both brothers liked a good jog. And as it turns out, William still has one item on his bucket list: he wants to run a marathon. In Kenya. COUGH. So when William admitted that at the event, and then Kate heard about it, she delivered the sickest royal burn. It was a thing of beauty.

His sister-in-law, Pippa Middleton, triumphantly ran a marathon in Kenya — and now Prince William says he’d like to do the same. “I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime,” Good Morning Britain‘s Sean Fletcher told reporters on Tuesday at an event featuring William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry to highlight their mental health charity Heads Together. But Kate greeted her husband’s goal with a seriously raised eyebrow. “Then I spoke to Kate and she said, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it,’ ” said Fletcher, who is planning to run in this year’s London Marathon on behalf of the charity Young Minds.

[From People]

LOL, “I’ll believe it in when I see it.” Most of the time, I think Kate is a vapid trophy wife who cares more about shopping than working for one sustained hour. But every now and then, she shows some signs of life, some signs of a bitchy mind at work. Like, Kate did that for us, to show us that yeah, she knows her husband is a lazy sod who has all of these ideas about all of the things he would love to do if only he wasn’t so royal and spoiled.

Also: of course he wants to run a marathon IN KENYA. Because that’s where Jecca Craig is. That’s also why Kate scoffed. And why couldn’t Work-shy Will just run the London Marathon? Well, thankfully, the Express reported yesterday that Kate, Harry and William would be so very keen to run the marathon, only there are so many “security fears.” It’s funny how security is an excuse for not running a marathon, but security isn’t an excuse for William play-acting as a helicopter pilot, or taking all of those long holidays in France and Mustique, or for running off to Kenya to see Jecca. Security issues are so tricky!