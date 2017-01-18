Jessica Chastain tweeted about birth control & a dude suggested ‘abstinence’

Jessica Chastain is a big ol’ liberal. But like so many celebrity women in their 20s, 30s and 40s, Chastain’s activism seems rooted in protecting women’s reproductive rights. I admire that so much, whether it’s Elizabeth Banks or Julianne Moore or Kerry Washington, there are so many famous ladies who put their time, money and effort into protecting reproductive rights for all women. Anyway, when the US Senate voted (in the dead of night) to gut the Affordable Care Act, especially the provision that makes birth control free or affordable for all women. You read that correctly – we haven’t even gotten to abortion rights yet. We’re still arguing about f—king birth control. So, Jessica was tweeting about it:
#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh 😠
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017
And because people are the worst, Chastain was criticized for tweeting. ABOUT BIRTH CONTROL. One of those people? Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza, a 33-year-old father of six kids.
It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation… it's the best contraceptive… #juatsaying https://t.co/OgKg1qQmln
— Matt garza (@Gdeuceswild) January 13, 2017
If only every woman who ever met Matt Garza had practiced abstinence. Jesus. What I love about what he wrote is that he’s actually not preaching the full message of “waiting until you’re married” or “only loose women should stop having sex” (although that’s absolutely the subtext). Nope. He’s just saying everyone should be abstinent. People have forgotten how to be abstinent! No birth control needed because everyone just needs to stop having sex completely, says the father of six kids (the first child born when Matt was 18 years old). That will solve all of our problems.
So obviously, people on Twitter had a field day.
@Gdeuceswild so a married couple, after having a few kids, needs to just end their intimate life together? That's absurd and wrong.
— Amie (@amiehartnett) January 13, 2017
@Gdeuceswild Will abstinence work 4 endometriosis? Menstrual Migraines? Extremely heavy & painful periods? What are u suggesting for those?
— Heather Jacoby (@ObieWanJacoby) January 13, 2017
@Gdeuceswild Clearly it worked super well for you, with 6 kids!
— Jillian C. York 🐌 (@jilliancyork) January 17, 2017
. @Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain remember when you practiced abstinence and got your girlfriend pregnant when you were 17?
— Guy Tweet Haver (@thetweethaver) January 13, 2017
Matt Garza has 6 kids and became a father when he was a teenager. This generation tho, man. https://t.co/M0F6OJCFf8
— bobby daniels (@BobbyJDaniels) January 13, 2017
@Gdeuceswild good point. I just have a hamper full of filthy socks and my wife sits on the washing machine 12-6 pm and we're doing great
— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) January 13, 2017
@DJPaMCMa @PleiadesNebulae @mslauren2930 @Gdeuceswild Matt has had sex precisely six times pic.twitter.com/NDqHvBxTkV
— Haver (@HaverOfOpinions) January 13, 2017
I swear to God, the only photos we have of this guy are from a 2009 event with abstinence advocate Bristol Palin. Hahahahahaha.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Lol teen dad needs to STFU. He’s probably not getting any. Sad.
I wish his mom had practiced abstinence.
we should definitely not be giving idiots like him any….let’s make a pact…
Those tweets helped soothe the rage and I’m not even American. I’m not even surprised, just saddened by the news. Feels like womanhood is being shoved back a couple of steps
Yes, floozy, just stop having sex!! And if you do have sex and become pregnant, HAHAHA! Don’t you know babies are a punishment that you must endure for not keeping your legs closed? I, like many of the lawmakers in this country, am a man, and therefore I am much better equipped to talk about your uterus than you are. Now fetch me my pipe, woman!
Ft. Bristol Palin’s Old Face
*Standing ovation*
Seriously, slow clap and standing ovation!
But what is hayden doing in that mess??? Is she pro abstinence…what?
updatedd: ohh no my bad, I read it wrong and thought the event was pro-abstinence..!
I Vow Not Now and the Candie’s foundation on the step and repeat implies it was a pro-abstinence/anti-teen mom event. They have a lot of celebs in their PSAs Hayden, Bristol, Hillary Duff, Fergie, Fall Out Boy, Ciara, Lea Michelle, Bella Thorne, and Carly Raye Jepsen. They do at least provide a small link to another site where you can learn about birth control. They are trying to teach about the realities of teen parenthood. The fact that they have to pair it with abstinence “education” to receive any federal funding and allow them access to public high schools is why the US has the highest teen pregnancy rate among Western nations.
LOL Nice work, Shamby.
Man, it never fails. Every single time somebody posts about BC or Planned Parenthood on social media, there’s always a clown car of moronic men who come out of mom’s basement to lecture about abstinence.
Hmmmm I wonder if men would like to never have sex or have their d!@#$ cut off??? Oh does that sound too crazy? Good, because that’s how crazy abstinence, lack of free / reduced cost b c, and reduced access to abortion sounds to me!
Go Saras!
*Slow clap* Love this! Keep preaching it!
What is that fungus on his chin?
That’s his abstinence showing
Hee
LOL!
😂😂
Him, on the other hand, practices abstinence from thinking.
bwwwaaaaaahaaaaa!!!
LOL! He should practice abstinence from tweeting as well.
So sick of this shiz proselytizing by hypocrite douchebags about birth control and women’s issues in general.
No vagina? No voice.
grabbyhands: That last bit would look great as/on a poster!
YASSSSSSSSS!
In their minds they aren’t hypocrites because abstinence is supposed to be practiced by WOMEN. The men can have all the sex they want with who I don’t know!
What I love about the anti-birth control Right Wing is their fake halo of “protecting the unborn” comes off and they stupidly let the world know what they REALLY stand for is controlling women’s sexuality. That by abolishing birth-control and abortions they can go back to the days where women who had sex or enjoyed sex were shamed and punished. I know some people get offended when you point out this fact but I’m sorry if you find the truth offensive.
Look up the history. Anti-abortion zealots have ALWAYS been based around the control of women’s sexuality. And many consider birth-control to be just as bad, if not worse, as abortion in “allowing” women to have sex without punishment. The pregnancy and subsequent child is supposed to be your punishment says the “protectors” of the “unborn”.
P.S. Hats off to the MEN of twitter joining us in the hilarious tweets aimed at this a-hole. Yeap apparently Mr. douchbag has had sex only 6 times in his life!
Yup. Scarlet Letter all the way. But for him, the A is for Asshole.
“There is literature not looking at this particular law but the legalization of the Pill back in the ’60s and ’70s, and that literature has shown that women who had access to the Pill, compared with women who did not, had better financial outcomes, better educational outcomes, and that their children actually had better educational and financial outcomes,” says Becker. “I think there’s strong evidence in the literature in general to say that access to reproductive healthcare makes women and their families better off, and I think that can and should be a goal of our healthcare system.”
https://www.washingtonian.com/2017/01/17/how-much-will-your-birth-control-cost-once-the-affordable-care-act-is-repealed/
For 57 years we have seen that aside from very real medical benefits (people with severe periods, endometriosis, migraines, normal issues, to name a few) having access to birth control raises quality of life for women AND their children, lowers the number of abortions, comes with a host of other positive intangibles and outcomes so to believe cutting off access to birth control is anything but policing sexuality, much less GOOD for women requires insane mental gymnastics. The people it hurts the most are the ones who need it the most! Before the ACA mandate hormonal birth control cost women an average of $221 per year and while there is no way to truly know will probably go back to that price. It may no longer be legally mandated but insurance companies know covering it keeps their costs down.
Yeah, its crazy. I went to my walgreens one time to get the morning after pill and the cashier switched out with another. I realized the one lady apparently didnt want to hand out the plan b cause she went right to work counting pills. And the other lady rung me up
Snowflake- I am sorry that happened to you. That’s awful. I at least understand people who aren’t comfortable filling RU-486. That is ending a pregnancy and I get why people would not want to be party to it on one hand. On the other, do your job! You aren’t the one prescribing it, you aren’t administering it, you are just creating unnecessary and ineffective roadblocks in an emotional and intense process. You don’t know why they are choosing to take it so don’t judge. But hopefully a woman with a medical background understands all the pill will do is prevent a potential pregnancy. It’s maddening and ridiculous and creates a huge stigma. Too many people are willing to risk their kids reproductive and physical health so they can cover their ears and pretend their teen would never have sex outside of marriage so they should be denied a basic biological education about a whole system of their body
@Snowflake RU-486 is the abortion pill which does end a pregnancy but the morning after pill/emergency contraception/plan b does not end a pregnancy, it stops one from materialising (such as stopping an egg latching onto the wall of the uterus). You can actually even use normal BC as emergency contraception by taking several pills at certain intervals. Please check with your doctor though, I am not a medical practitioner.
This actually makes me legitimately angry.
Yes. Very angry, to the point where all I can do is post that I feel the anger too.
I don’t have words at the moment for how angry this makes me.
Man I feel soo bad for the american people, I mean the one that didn’t vote for the orange cheeto. Good luck, may God be with you, it’s gonna be a long 4 years.
Don’t you love it when idiots tweet at you when it doesn’t concern them? I’m sure that’s how Jessica is feeling.
But I’m loving the response from the fellow baseball player. I hope when he arrives for Spring Training, all his teammates look at him funny.
What a stupid thing to say.
+100000
I hope they all show up wearing “my teammate practiced abstinence and got 6 kids! LOL.
Why is that human being touching Hayden? ew. Also, Jessica is the best, always.
I love her face though: “Do NOT touch me or your genitals will be practicing abstinence from being attached to your body”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This backwards thinking lunatic just makes me laugh but then I get very sad and mad. This is probably how a majority of the men in us politics think. Seriously this just means that normal rational thinkers like us need to get into politics. We need to be the change because there’s no way to have a rational conversation with the crazy person who spews abstinence yet has 6 kids…. it’s like talking to a drunk person….
“This is probably how a majority of the men in us politics think.”
As politically pessimistic as I am right now, I don’t think the majority of men in politics feel like this. Or at least, I hope not.
Sure, the Right has a lot of nutters who love to tell us what to do with our bodies, but there are also plenty of left-leaning men like Obama who want to protect a women’s right to choose, our right to access/administer BC and tangentially, Planned Parenthood.
US wants to end planned parenthood, which offers affordable birth control to women, and replace it with what? By getting people in tiffys about abortions, which are not paid for by the government, because they take place in the same establishment. Now they want to not allow women birth control paid for in our insurance plans? Wtf. Add that with the paps every 2 years BS. This is a money saving and control scheme and it is not okay.
When you look at states that make women healthcare out of reach for many, the government leaders gain further control of a state by keeping people in poverty and without choices? Does this happen bc there are not enough women who will fight for our rights to use contraception?
They’re making it where people without funds will be forced to lose opportunities that could better themselves, while people with means will continue to get ahead and blame people for their situation and tell them that it’s their fault.
Insurance companies only want to see a profit at our expense and if they already cut the annual pap and now birth control? What next?
#waronwomen
Yup it is a war on women. The repubs also voted to end insurance coverage for pre-natal/maternity care. So the maternal death rate is going to rise across the nation (the maternal death rate in Texas is already higher than almost all developed nations due to their endless wars on PP and contraception). Oh, and don’t forget about the laws criminalizing miscarriages (Tennessee, for example). The outcome of all of this is that more women will die, more women will be trapped in a cycle of poverty, and more women will be thrown into prison for trying to induce abortions.
But they want us to pay for their Viagra and Cialis.
Yep!!! When I was teaching our birth control was not covered by insurance and Viagra was. It’s infuriating!!! I can’t fathom any rational lawmaker making birth control harder to obtain or more expensive. Abortion rates are the lowest in 30 years but what they are doing will reduce this. And yes teen dad needs to STFU.
Gah! Makes me so fucking angry.
if that doesn’t prove unequivocally it’s anti-woman’s choice, I don’t know what does.
I’ve seen some posts hereabouts discussing the cost of IUD implantation (how prescient those posters were) but how much does, say a prescription for the pill cost stateside?
(We have a co-pay of about £8 per prescription here, even under the NHS, but contraceptive prescriptions are free.)
I currently pay nothing for my birth control (employer health plan, US) but before the ACA changes, I paid $10/month.
I work part time as a pharmacy cashier (in Texas, UGH). Before ACA, the cost of BC pills varied a lot, depending on the brand of pill and the patient’s insurance. Some patients paid $10-$20 per month, but others were paying as much as $80 per month, and quite a few were in the $30 range. We don’t dispense the Nuvaring too often, but I recall it was generally more expensive per month than the pill. Now BC pills and Nuvaring are no charge to most (if not all) patients.
By examining the out-of-pocket expenses incurred between 2008 and 2013, women spent on average $248 more for an IUD and on average $255 more annually for oral contraceptive pills before the ACA went into effect.
While one might expect that women with health insurance would be paying nothing for birth control while under the ACA, what Becker found was that while the out-of-pocket amount was significantly reduced, some women were still paying. According to her findings, in June 2013 women were paying on average $19.84 for a prescription of the Pill and $145.24 for an IUD insertion.
So pre-ACA $484.08 for birth control pills and 393.24 for an IUD and insertion was the out of pocket average for women with insurance.
Planned Parenthood says pills are around $15 to $50 per month and and IUD can run anywhere from free to $1,000.
Thanks, guys. I just had a look to see what the NHS pays for the most commonly prescribed combined contraceptive pill – £12.22 for a year. And, if you are one of the few people who use private healthcare, the cost of the same combined pill at one of the main high street dispensers is £25 for six months. So roughly $5 a month even filling a private prescription. No idea how much the consultation would cost with a private doctor to get the prescription though.
Complete war on women. They don’t care if a woman has a high risk pregnancy, can’t afford another child, doesn’t want kids, or takes birth control for other health reasons. They just hate women.
This pisses me off like whoa.
Prescriptions for women to enjoy or even have sex (for conditions like endo, vaginismus, vestibulitis, etc) are not covered where I am. Rxs for hard ons are. Gynos with experience in women’s sexual health are few and far between.
True story, one of my first Dr’s only called me ‘honey’ and told me that the scapula ‘only felt like burning it wasn’t causing permanent damage’.
American ladies have to pay to have their babies. PAY to continue the human race, after putting their bodies and lives at risk to do so. So pay for safe sex, pay for the consequences of unsafe sex, pay for the enjoyment of sex, pay for sex to not hurt.
Guys get to enjoy sex, almost consequence free. Women are taxed on it at every turn.
It’s things like that almost make me wish for the apocalypse because I just . . . it’s so damn depressing you guys.
You have summed it up in a very clear, thorough and enraging way.
It’s a pity his mother didn’t practise abstinence….
My hubby and bro in laws say to each other “god I wish Mum would have swallowed” I always found it crass till now and applied to men like this…
Now, why is it always the mother’s responsibility? It is a pity that his FATHER didn’t practice abstinence.
No shade meant I was just sticking to his dumb theme of women should be doing so
Well let’s face it both his parents should have stayed away from the baby making business. Hell, their parents should not have been doing naughty games! You know what stupid is a very persistent trait, let’s go back a few more generations while we’re at it.
We live in the now and he is the one that needs an education. Let’s hope his kids will get to see times where they get to laugh at the stupid tweets of their twit-dad.
My head is about to fucking explode. I’m not even going to get into the whole abstinence debate, because the real issue here is that, while birth control is no longer going to be covered by insurance (which we PAY FOR by the way!), Viagra is going to be available OTC. Viagra serves NO BENEFIT aside from enabling a man to have sex. Birth control is used for myriad reasons (endometriosis, hormonal acne, migraines, etc.), many of which have nothing to do with sex. But even if you are on birth control solely to avoid pregnancy, why is it that we still have to jump through hoops, and will now have to pay out of pocket, while men can get their Viagra without a prescription?
Agree with posters above. If you don’t have a uterus, then STFU about birth control, pregnancy and abortion. I don’t want to hear your opinion. And I certainly don’t want to hear what some asswipe with shitty facial hair and SIX KIDS (one born out of wedlock) has to say about contraception.
The Supremes in the Hobby Lobby case did not want to hear about those yucky women’s problems and chided Ruth Bader Ginsberg in their footnotes that she should stop talking about those yucky women’s health problems as they stuck their fingers in their ears.
Birth control will still be covered by insurance. They are removing the mandate that it HAS to be included and free. At the end of the day it’s about their bottom line. Birth control pills are too cheap and effective to be taken out. They can prevent people with endometriosis from having expensive surgery, people with unmanageable periods from needing a handful of other prescriptions (and have no chemical dependency or addiction risk painkillers for migraines and cramps do), pregnancy is expensive, terminations are expensive. So it will still be available and covered just not free.
You need a prescription for Viagra still and have to pay a co-pay for it just like women will now for birth control. There is talk of making BC an OTC drug so you would no longer need a prescription since the side effects and potential for abuse are so low. There are good medical and non-medical counter arguments for keeping it RX only. I guess we will see.
I’m one of those people who gets birth control for health reasons not related to controlling births. And I’m really wishing I’d gotten an IUD…
Why didn’t you? I don’t know why more women aren’t getting IUDs, they’ll last you through Trump’s entire time in the White House…
You’ve talked me into it, lol.
And if you get the right one, it stops many women’s periods!
I read somewhere that rates of IUD implantation went up after Election day.
Wait. I just picked my BC last night and paid $0. I’m insured through BCBS anthem (I work at a CA based company but am in the south). Can anyone provide a link to what she’s referencing?? I remember in college before Obama I would do my roommates’ math homework for her and she would pay for my BC ($90 a month!) as I have debilatating cramps and endometriosis. I don’t wanna go back to that!!!!!
Off the top of my head, so I could be wrong, but one of the things the ACA (Obamacare) mandated was that ALL health insurance plans had to cover women’s birth control. It didn’t matter if it was provided by your employer or if you paid for the coverage out of pocket. That’s what had the Hobby Lobby and Catholic hospitals up in arms a few years ago and – they didn’t want their saintly money to fund the evil, evil birth control or morning after pills.
If the ACA is repealed, I imagine it will be up to each provider whether BC is covered or not, but since insurance companies do not voluntarily do anything unless they can profit from it, I’m guessing not many will still opt to cover it, even though – as someone pointed out below – covering a pregnancy and birth is far more costly.
Not when they call pregnancy a pre-existing condition and don’t cover it. : (
I have been celebate for over 25 years. I practice abstinence. It is not all it’s cracked up to be, trust me! HOW DARE THIS MAN DECIDE TO TAKE MY CHOICE AWAY FROM ME?????
My heart is truly scared for women in the USA. Steps backward make us all weaker. DAMN
LOL Stick to baseball dude.
Because you know what’s way cheaper for an insurance company to provide than $20-$40/month birth control? Nine months of prenatal care! Then 18-22 years of health coverage for an additional infant; since most employer insurance programs, which will be the only ones left standing soon, don’t charge extra for additional kids after the first.
The only — O-N-L-Y — reason for insurance not to cover birth control is to “punish” women in some sick, twisted way for having sex. Sex WITH MEN mind you. Since that’s the only kind that requires hormonal (non-barrier) reproductive protection.
Think goodness we’re not living in one of those scary Sharia Law countries were every sexual action, assault and misdeed is actually the “fault” of the women because of a few wackos twisted religious beliefs … Oh. Right. (<<<<—-pun intended)
The similarities are astounding, aren’t they?
Good ole American values- you either eat, stuff it, or marry it.
Don’t give them any ideas, I’m waiting for rates to rise per child any time…
I like Brandon McCarthy’s response. And that’s a peer calling out Garza’s ridiculousness. I usually hate all things Dodger, but that was pretty damn good.
I just cannot with these men. Shut your mouth if you don’t have a uterus. I have so much rage about this subject that I can’t even form proper thoughts right now
Never fails that any time a woman is in her thoughts about her Body There is a F*ckboy at the ready, fresh and on hand about to explain to her how her sh!t Is/Oughta be/HE THINKS it works
“…the only photos we have of this guy are from a 2009 event with abstinence advocate Bristol Palin.” So, that picture alone tells you who this guy is.
If women practiced abstinence, then who would he be having sex with? Going on assumptions here, but, I doubt he’s the person that believes in love who you want.
I had a man lecture me on the appropriate response to DV, because he was an abuser before and knows the system because it dealt with him so well.
On a feminist website, replying to comment from a survivor on her experience telling her she was wrong. He told me exactly how DV hotlines work when I questioned him, all of it being completely wrong.
For reference, I help at a DV centre.
He wasn’t ‘mansplaining’ he assured me, because he really knew what was right, women’s experiences be damned.
I want to throw things.
can you throw men? very very far? thanks.
just douche bros, kitten.
but FAAAAAAAAAAR throws, plsthnx.
God I love it when a “man” tells a woman what to do with her body! *rolls eyes* Give me a break!!
You know what would also prevent women from needing Birth Control? Mandatory vasectomies. Stfu, Matt Garza.
I’m so pissed at the women in particular that I know who espouse this nonsense. A conservative FB friend recently posted a rant about how she doesn’t want to pay for other women’s BC– “I shouldn’t have to pay for your sex!”. I unfriended. Sad.
Yeah and I bet she has no problems paying for men to have sex by using her tax dollars in viagra.
The sad thing is if the situation was reversed and men could get pregnant birth control would be covered with no problem and the laws regarding abortions would not be in place.
And they’d get 3 menstrual days off a month, too.
If men could get pregnant, you could get birth control from a vending machine for $1.
It’s amazing how fast we are sliding back in time. So only a good woman is a subjugated woman?
“No uterus, no opinion.” – GREEN, Rachel.
This clown is clearly a moron. The problem with this country is that there are a lot of stupid, ignorant people who now feel empowered and knowledgable because they swallow whole whatever bs Fox news feeds them. Their arguments consist of a series of one-line talking points. Any data to contradict their argument is met with cognitive dissonance. There is no depth of understanding of complex issues like birth control, systemic racism, etc. We are living in the age of the arrogant ignorant.
Abstinence is a legitimate form of birth control and the only one 100% effective, but it’s a personal choice and not something a man like Garza should even be commenting about. I chose and choose not to abstain, so birth control was (and still is) necessary for me. Don’t tell me to abstain. That would be MY decision.
The abstinence arguments are getting old, especially when it’s about individual choice. This guy is such a tool.
You harlots need to stop allowing yourselves to be seduced by the Matt Garzas of the world. Right, Matt Garza??
*sigh*
The fact that he CLEARLY hadn’t given this subject enough thought before he added his two cents…this is what’s wrong with the world. Not to mention the ‘do as I say not as I do’ arrogance. People are really something else.
A woman does not have to sacrifice her sex life because she doesn’t want to get pregnant. It’s 2017. And I just typed that sentence out of necessity. I hate everything.
Men: Women should practice abstinence if they don’t want babies!
Same men: Wanna f*ck?
Matt Garza sounds like the kind of man who would go on Twitter to preach about abstinence, while simultaneously begging his current wife/girlfriend to have sex without a condom because, “It’s only one time babe, come on.”
Although, I have to say, I can sort of understand why folks who get pregnant as teens then later go on to preach abstinence. I always figured it’s almost like a case of buyer’s remorse, a sort of, “Don’t be like me, save yourselves, just don’t have sex.” Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that they’re all hypocrites usually, and that they’re harming the advent of better healthcare for women period, but in a weird twisted way, I can see how someone like Bristol Palin might rationalize that sort of mindset. “If only I keep my legs closed this next time, if only I don’t have sex with my next boyfriend until I get married, if only, if only,” etc etc. ad nauseum.
Sorry to hear all this. I live in a country with a lot of problems but thank God no men here has bern stupid enough to interfere with women bodies since 1990. We have abortion readily aviable, birth control free of charge. Before that we had communism and every human being was called “a soldier in the war against imperialism” (sorry my english) so no abortion allowed. In fact over 8 kids a family was given a COW for free to feed them. What is this obsession with american men with womens right to their bodies?? Also I have a evangelical friend, very hardcore, he now lives in the US. Boy he embraced the birth control stuff after 2 kids in 2.5 years and not being able to afford preschool or day care pr health inssurance for them but only himself and his wife. Je says he is sorry but God must understand him for not producing mora babies. Good luck ladies
These men who preach to women about keeping their legs closed are the same guys who then get pissed and call women all sorts of names when they deign to say “no” to their advancements. Or say a woman deserved to get raped because she should have “helped a nice guy out”. *eyeroll*
What’s that saying…
So folks want the US government to be so small that it will fit in your vagina.
or something like that.
If I have to hear another man – especially an idiotic male athlete who happens to be a total hypocrite – weigh in on women’s issues I’m going to explode.
