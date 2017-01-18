Emperor Baby Fists allegedly wrote his own inaugural address, #bigly #SAD

wenn30724834

I’m still sort of numb to the reality that in two days, Emperor Baby Fists will take the oath of office and be installed indefinitely into the White House. Will this all end in scandal, impeachment and treason charges? Or are these merely the first days of our American Brave New World? My big plans for Friday are to work and then go to the gym. I’ll probably watch some of the inauguration stuff on TV at the gym but other than that… I’m hoping that this is NOT a bigly television event. Emperor Baby Fists is historically unpopular for an incoming president – when Pres. Obama was inaugurated in 2009, his approval rates were hovering around 70%. Baby Fists’ approval rate at this moment? 44%, with 52% disapproving. He is the most unpopular incoming president in decades.

So can we expect Emperor Baby Fists to strike a conciliatory, healing tone in his inaugural address? Can we expect him to reflect on history, or acknowledge the weight on his shoulders as he tries to lead a divided nation? Yeah, probably not. According to sources, Trump has written the bulk of his inaugural address himself.

President-elect Trump has written his inauguration address draft himself, two senior Trump transition officials told CNN Tuesday. Last month, Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, that he planned to write the speech himself, but we’ve now been told that Trump has actually followed through.

The decision is a departure from how Trump tackled speeches during the campaign, when he either delivered off-the-cuff remarks or relied on text prepared by his senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller. It’s unclear exactly to what extent Miller has been involved in fine-tuning Trump’s draft.

[From CNN]

It’s written as a series of tweets, isn’t it? “Ladies and gentlemen, I won so big and the crooked media failed so hard, hashtag bigly hashtag sad hashtag exclamation point.” Obviously, the speech is going to be a mess. And obviously, this whole inauguration and the events around it are going to be a mess too. But what’s interesting is that Emperor Baby Fists actually wants this to be the classiest, most exclusive, most bigly event ever.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

283 Responses to “Emperor Baby Fists allegedly wrote his own inaugural address, #bigly #SAD”

  1. Little Darling says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Was it done in 140 characters or less?

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Is that picture on Golf from 50 years ago or is it pure photoshop?

    I will be working on Inauguration Day and ignoring it totally, then prepping for the march on Saturday. It sounds like more people will be attending the Women’s March in Boston than will be attending the actual inauguration.

    ETA I also will be googling terms like: impeachment, emoluments clause, nepotism, conflicts of interest, how does impeachment of the president work? how many Senate votes are needed to remove an impeached president? What is the Chief Justice’s role in impeachment?

    Reply
  3. MunichGirl says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Andy Borowitz:

    Trump blamed his record-low approval rating on a “rigged numerical system” and said that numbers were “invented by Arabs.”

    Reply
  4. DeniseMich says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    #Bigly… good grief… I want to just crawl under a rock. I can not believe this is happening.

    Reply
  5. AfricanBoy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I definitely won’t be watching it. I don’t want to see or hear Putin’s bitch.

    Reply
  6. Red Snapper says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I’m going to watch every second of it. With wine.

    Reply
  7. Sixer says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    He’s planning on running a country as a reality show, so presumably he’ll have written the equivalent of a Dragon’s Den pitch.

    (I think you guys call it Shark Tank?)

    Reply
  8. Aang says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Good. I don’t want him sounding presidential with someone else’s words. Let the world see what our legacy of racism, misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, and celebrity worship has wrought.

    Reply
  9. CharlieWaffles says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:06 am

    “People are pouring into Washington in record numbers.” – where’s the proof for that, Donald Twitler?

    Reply
  10. Tobbs says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Omg, that last photo is so heavily photo shopped. Sad.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:51 am

      I see what you did there. 😉

      Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Even more sad is Eric Trump posting the cover as though it was a major “accomplishment” for his Dad to make it to the cover of GolfDigest magazine. I would expect the child of a non-famous Housewives reality show to be proud of a nobody parent making it to the cover of a magazine. Even Kim K would pass on a cover like this.

      It shows how insecure and desperate for any type of praise from the media this family craves. I mean Drumf had an orgasm when he made the cover of Time magazine for dubious reasons. I bet they got a gold frame for that cover! Secretly, they KNOW they are losers that most people have no respect for. LOL

      Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    “Make America Great Again. Make America Safe Again. Fake News. Rigged. Lock her up. It’s a disaster. Build the Wall. Mexico will reimburse. Bring back jobs. No puppet no puppet no puppet. You’re the puppet. No pee pee. Fake news. I heart Putin. CNN and Buzzfeed are garbage. Obama, you’re fired. ” – the complete leaked text of Trump’s speech.

    Reply
  12. Maya says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    It’s going to epic with his slurred words and hatred etc.

    Just wait until he hears the boos and then watch him explode.

    He simple cannot take it that more than half of the country doesn’t worship him.

    My guess is that since he is going against the Republicans on Obamacare, the impeachment proceedings have already started by the Republicans.

    Either way it’s a lose – lose situation for the republicans. If they repeal Obamacare, millions will lose insurance and they will not vote for them nect local elections.

    Impeach Trump and millions of his voters will leave the party.

    Either way I foresee a good future with the democrats taking Senate back in 2018 and hopefully regains lots of House seats.

    Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:26 am

      “Either way it’s a lose – lose situation for the republicans. If they repeal Obamacare, millions will lose insurance and they will not vote for them nect local elections.
      Impeach Trump and millions of his voters will leave the party.”

      One would like to think so, but don’t underestimate stupid.

      Reply
    • Bess says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:06 am

      If you think this is a lose-lose situation for the GOP, you haven’t been watching politics in this country for very long. Trump is their carnival barker. He will say ridiculous things to keep the media’s attention while the GOP destroys every vestige of FDR’s New Deal.

      The GOP base won’t hold them accountable for taking away their healthcare, Medicare or Social Security. The GOP will find a way to blame the Democrats and their base will buy it.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:12 am

      But he really isn’t going against them on the ACA. His plan is being written by Price. Price, along with Ryan, wrote several of the 80 or so healthcare bills the House passed over the past few years. Ryan is pushing a proposal that is identical to the last bill Price wrote; Medical Savings Accounts, Buy Across State Lines, Tort Reform to the point where patients recover nothing, and high risk Pools.

      Reply
    • ida says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      @Maya “since he is going against the Republicans on Obamacare, the impeachment proceedings have already started by the Republicans” THAT is exactly what I think!

      Reply
  13. Shambles says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    What he doesn’t mention is that most of the people pouring into Washington are doing so to protest his inauguration.

    And of course he won’t strike a conciliatory tone. He’s a 70 year old authoritarian. He will never pivot. He said and did all the sh!t that he did and he still got the White House. What reason does he have to change now?

    Reply
  14. Marcy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    My stomach is in knots, and I’m literally physically ill thinking of it. I feel like it is the end of an era. In all my life I’ve never felt so filled with dread and fear, the hate in people is showing more and more hitting a more verbal and action filled way since his win. I have friends overseas where the air is turning against America due to his hate filled speeches, threats about raising import taxes, and talking ill of their countries. We now have a bullseye target on our back where before it was hidden, and people needed Americas help, now they can all rally together and knock us down worse then his favorite boyfriend a-kissers country. I even have my first grey hair due to all this, because I literally feel a feeling of foreboding that we are going to get hit hard back a hundred years and all feel the depression. Makes me want to hoard some food or something, but living near military bases I can only imagine what will happen around us. I fear for our kids who will not have that innocent childhood we have had. He is literally turning us into a dictatorship and stripping away everything stupid idiot does not even think about his own children or grandchildren what you do to America affects them too, but he does not care he is mental and all those who eat and buy his crock of poo are just as lost as he is. Instead of making America great again he will be known as stripping way the white and blue and leaving only the red.

    Reply
  15. Jenns says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:12 am

    It will be great. Just tremendous. And you know, we have the best people. The best. We’re going to do so many great things. People will be amazed. Just amazing. And Obamacare is a disaster. We’re going to replace with something even better. It will be terrific. Everyone will be covered beautifully. Just look at the crowd. So great. So many terrific people here. Obama didn’t get this crowd you know. He supported crooked Hillary and lost bigly. So sad. But today we’re doing great things. America will be great again. We’re going to build the wall. It will be terrific. I’ve spoken to many people and they say what we are doing is great. People will just be amazed at what we will do. History books are already writing about this historic campaign. But CNN and other fake news outlets are telling lies about the polls. They’re awful. Just awful. Fake news. We’ll change all that. Look at this crowd. You people are so amazing. You don’t watch CNN. Their ratings are terrible. And SNL. What a nasty show. Just awful. But we’re great. And things are going to be amazing.

    Now, here’s 3 Doors Down.

    Reply
  16. JulP says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I’m planning on making borscht and binge drinking vodka to celebrate the inauguration of our new Russian overlord.

    And yeah … I highly doubt he’s going to be conciliatory. I would bet money on him using his inauguration speech to trash his rivals (including Hillary) and anyone who has spoken out against him thus far.

    Reply
  17. BengalCat2000 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I’ll be working all day. Just downloaded Pat Benetar’s greatest hits and got a bag of weed. No radio or news. I can’t believe this is real.

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:16 am

    @eric trump: that’s not a compliment. Sad!

    I’ve read that Genghis Con will be cobbling together speeches by JFK and Reagan so it could be a speech analogous to the one Melanoma gave claiming she was raised a black child in south Chicago.

    If the “press conference” Emperor Zero gave is any indication, this speech will be a total mess…maybe Lawyer Dillon can interrupt midway and Pence can give a few choice words against the press before the Orange Headliner. Might there be a stack of empty envelopes next to Il Douche? Will there be a small vocal contingent of family members clapping and cheering?

    It’s sounds disastrous!

    Reply
  19. Maura says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:18 am

    This sinking feeling in my gut just won’t go away for the foreseeable future, will it?

    Reply
  20. Wait&See says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Everything he doesn’t like is rigged lol (“The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before.”)

    Reply
  21. Nicole says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Cool day 1 of the US being an international embarrassment is close at hand.

    Reply
  22. HH says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:33 am

    The Big Cheeto as President, heaven help us.

    Reply
  23. Rapunzel says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:40 am

    At this point, I’m praying that Russia hacks the satellite feed and interrupts DT’s inauguration with the supposedly fake Golden Showers tape. In HD. Would serve his supporters right.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:02 am

      That would be the most amazing thing ever.
      Please make this happen, Putin!

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        I seriously think this could be happening. Wasn’t C-SPAN recently interrupted by RT (Russia Today) during it’s broadcast? Could they be preparing the way?

        Gah! It pisses me off so much that so many folks worried about Obama being some sort of Islamic sleeper agent for ISIS, but none of those people are worried about Trump being a Manchurian Candidate for Putin.

      • Kitten says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        IKR? Just more hypocrisy on the Right.

      • Timbuktu says:
        January 18, 2017 at 4:50 pm

        @Rapunzel
        I’ve been saying it for so long! I wasn’t a citizen when Obama was first elected, so I was a bit detached from the election (and I liked Hillary enough that I didn’t care if she won instead, so I honestly didn’t have any special feelings about him), so the hysteria was such that even I had a thought or two about “well, wouldn’t it be clever”…
        What’s most baffling to me is that Obama has 1 day left and there are STILL people screaming that he supported Muslims and had an anti-American agenda. Sigh. Yes, by all means, let me go find middle ground with them.

    • robyn says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:19 am

      Putin wants Donald to “succeed” with his threats so he can destroy European unions and destabilize the region. So as long as Trump plays nice, Russia has his back and we won’t be seeing any embarrassing videos. Besides, DT has no shame and his supporters don’t either.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:28 pm

        Putin wants Donald to succeed is one interpretation of their relationship. I’m not sure it’s correct.

        Another interpretation is that Vlad is just using Trumpski to cause major drama and distraction so he (Vlad) can do what he wants in his region of the world. In this second interpretation, the Russians releasing damaging goods during the actual inauguration would be part of their plan– cause chaos, distract, divert attention.

        I also think it’s possible that Putin was buddy with Trump, but now that too much has come to light, he’s no longer useful except in the second way I outline. So, we could have moved from scenario one to scenario two.

    • doofus says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:53 am

      Russia won’t, but Anonymous just might. they’ve been threatening him all week.

      Reply
      • robyn says:
        January 18, 2017 at 10:08 am

        That would be great but so far Anonymous has been a great disappointment. Where are Trump’s taxes … I’m not sure even the CIA or FBI have seen those. How can this be … letting someone into the highest office without seeing conflicts or potential conflicts. It’s insanity and so far Anonymous has failed while Wiki Leaks and Russia helped sway the election.

      • Kori says:
        January 18, 2017 at 11:13 am

        Robyn–my view too. They could’ve hacked great stuff–if the dossier is to be believed (even in part) there’s certainly no lack of tidbits. Plus court records, taxes, emails, etc. But they did nada.

    • PunkyMomma says:
      January 18, 2017 at 10:04 am

      From your lips, Rapunzel . . . .

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      January 18, 2017 at 10:05 am

      That would be ‘golden’.

      I watched an interview with an intelligence analyst last night, and he was stifling laughs as he described how well Vladdy is playing to his orange ‘asset’. He’s being played like a fiddle.

      Reply
  24. robyn says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Makes me sick to think of the gloating going on in Putin’s Russia right now. I bet they will be watching the inauguration, but I sure won’t. Putin quietly won a war with the US and got away with it installing his corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman into the White House.

    Is Putin’s puppet writing his own speech the way Melania did (seriously people she is NOT his victim but a willing participant)? Remember she lied that she wrote her own speech and was called out for plagiarizing Michelle Obama.

    Being afraid doesn’t help … be vigilant when he pulls his con act on a free press and others.

    Reply
  25. grabbyhands says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I could see him being stupid enough to read something he’s written himself and it will be a word salad of pseudo patriotic verbal clickbait and gibberish,

    But I could also see him having a speechwriter write it and then lying and saying he wrote it, as I don’t think he’s capable of communicating in anything other than buzzword soundbytes longer than 140 characters.

    Reply
  26. SusanneToo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I saw one suggestion that people tune their tvs to a channel not showing the inauguration, so as to skew ratings.

    Reply
  27. SusanneToo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:47 am

    A reminder of what we once had, a president who understands the value of reading. Now going from that to a man who hasn’t read a book in 65 years(according to his ghostwriter).

    http://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/16/books/transcript-president-obama-on-what-books-mean-to-him.html?smid=tw-share&_r=0

    Reply
  28. Marcy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Just read somewhere that Donald Trump’s Inaugural Poem Is About Defeating a ‘Tyrant’ and Slavery.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:05 am

      I really hope you’re just playing…

      Reply
      • Macscore says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        I read that too; the Independent (UK) reported that an American poet had written a “classical” poem in honour of the inauguration, based on Trump’s mother’s Scottish background (she was a MacLeod). It’s an appalling piece of jingoist crap, of course; my feeling is it’s a satire of a little-known Scottish poet named William McGonegal, whose attempts at weighty themes were beyond laughable.
        Here’s the “poem” by “celebrated American poet Joseph Charles McKenzie”: (try not to throw up at the bit about a “woman’s first right”).I take it the “Domhnall” is the Donald…

        “Come out for the Domhnall, ye brave men and proud,
        The scion of Torquil and best of MacLeod!
        With purpose and strength he came down from his tower
        To snatch from a tyrant his ill-gotten power.
        Now the cry has gone up with a cheer from the crowd:
        “Come out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!”
        When freedom is threatened by slavery’s chains
        And voices are silenced as misery reigns,
        We’ll come out for a leader whose courage is true
        Whose virtues are solid and long overdue.
        For, he’ll never forget us, we men of the crowd
        Who elected the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
        When crippling corruption polluted our nation
        And plunged our economy into stagnation,
        As self-righteous rogues took the opulent office
        And plump politicians reneged on their promise
        The forgotten continued to form a great crowd
        That defended the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
        The Domhnall’s a giver whilst others just take,
        Ne’er gaining from that which his hands did not make.
        A builder of buildings, employing good men,
        He’s enriched many cities by factors of ten.
        The honest and true gladly march with the crowd
        Standing up for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
        True friend of the migrant from both far and near,
        He welcomes the worthy, but guards our frontier,
        Lest a murderous horde, for whom hell is the norm,
        Should threaten our lives and our nation deform.
        We immigrants hasten to swell the great crowd.”
        Coming out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
        Academe now lies dead, the old order rots,
        No longer policing our words and our thoughts;
        Its ignorant hirelings pretending to teach
        Are backward in vision, sophomoric in speech.
        Now we learnèd of mind add ourselves to the crowd
        That cheers on the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
        The black man, forgotten, in poverty dying,
        The poor man, the sick man, with young children crying,
        The soldier abroad and the mother who waits,
        The young without work or behind prison gates,
        The veterans, wounded, all welcome the crowd
        That fights for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
        Whilst hapless old harridans flapping their traps
        Teach women to look and behave like us chaps,
        The Domhnall defends the defenseless forlorn;
        For, a woman’s first right is the right to be born.
        Now the bonnie young lassies that fly to the crowd
        Have a champion in Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!”

        PS: I am proud to be here amongst this group of “hapless old harridans flapping their traps”! xoxoxo

      • Kitten says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

        OMG. I think I just threw up a little O_O

    • MellyMel says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:58 am

      I hope that’s a joke.

      Reply
      • SusanneToo says:
        January 18, 2017 at 6:12 pm

        I would have thought it was a sly satire except that it was written for American Thinker, a right wing internet rag.
        It’s not an official inaugural poem, although if barely literate cheeto hears about it, I’m sure he’ll be tweeting about how bigly glorious it is.

  29. Lulu says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I honestly still can’t believe this is real … and maybe I’m going to sound as thick as sh*t now but I don’t honestly understand how DT became president ! I mean I understand he was voted for , he was the republican candidate, but I don’t get how that happened. He has no history in politics, no experience, he’s a businessman with a chequered history, and a reality to star , it just baffles me. I’m british and here you have to be an MP , be elected leader of the party your a member of , and then go forward in the general election… i just can’t get my brain around it all

    Reply
    • Skippy says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

      And you are so blessed, Lulu. This is truly a national nightmare here in the US. As you can see there are many who detest Trump.
      I personally feel this will all end badly. I only pray the country survives.

      Reply
      • Lulu says:
        January 18, 2017 at 10:02 am

        I would never call us blessed with the way the conservative government are handling things, but compared to u guys across the pond it does feel that way . I read and I read about this bcos I’m so genuinely interested , but despite how much I take in, I’m still stuck on the “how did this happen”

    • nicole says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      It is amazing how it happend, but the thing that interests me the most is how it is going to play out, will he be successfull or will he be a complete failure, nobody knows until he starts the job on Friday or in his case Monday, its going to be a big gamble and I hope for the peoples sake that is will be a success, but I dont have a good feeling that it will, he is just too erratic in everything he does, thats not a good thing for a president.

      Reply
  30. SusanneToo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:16 am

    President Obama will hold his final press conference at 2:15 EST today.

    Reply
  31. Harla Jodet says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:19 am

    When I read about the bikers showing up to help with “security” I can’t help but think about the horrible Rolling Stones concert in 1969 when the Hells Angels provided security for their concert that resulted in several deaths and serious injuries. I can see this going all kinds of sideways :(

    Reply
  32. IlsaLund says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Rain is forecast for Friday’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. Trump will use the weather as an excuse as to why there weren’t bigger crowds at his coronation. Now, the weather for Saturday’s Women’s March is forecast to be sunny with temps in the 50′s.

    Reply
  33. JustME says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:36 am

    http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/18/politics/obama-approval-rating-cnn-orc-poll/index.html

    “President Barack Obama will leave office Friday with his highest approval rating since 2009, his presidency largely viewed as a success, and a majority saying they will miss him when he is gone.

    A new CNN/ORC poll finds Obama’s approval rating stands at 60%, his best mark since June of his first year in office. Compared with other outgoing presidents, Obama lands near the top of the list, outranked only by Bill Clinton’s 66% in January 2001 and Ronald Reagan’s 64% in January 1989. About two-thirds (65%) say Obama’s presidency was a success, including about half (49%) who say that was due to Obama’s personal strengths rather than circumstances outside his control.”

    Reply
  34. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Did anyone else hear about the Inaugural Committee not releasing names of all the A list entertainers who are performing at the inaugural balls because they were afraid they’d cancel if their names were released….lol

    Reply
  35. Catherine says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:51 am

    True story: in September I bought a ball gown to attend Hillary’s inaugural ball. It sits in my closet, as a sad reminder of my ridiculous optimism. I can’t turn into Miss. Havisham this weekend!!!! I won’t watch. How can I stay sane and avoid depression spiral? PLEASE ADVISE!!!

    Reply
    • Lama Bean says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:53 am

      I’ll let you know when I find out. I still cry at the sight of Hillary. Makes me so angry at how poorly they treated that woman.

      Reply
    • MellyMel says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

      I’ve upped my yoga and meditation sessions since November and it’s helped. And also wine lol

      Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:56 am

      Hi Catherine, my wife, daughter and I bought tickets to fly to DC to celebrate Hillary’s Inauguration. And then this happened. We chose to keep the tickets and go together to the Women’s March there. It has been difficult to keep it together, with all of us so angry and upset. I am not a Facebooker, but my wife has found Pantsuit Nation and other forums to participate in to stay positive. Of course, it is important to grieve, too. We’ve gone through a lot of kleenex! Ultimately, I think we all have to go through the stages of grief and then power up to start the fight against him and all he stands for. We made some small donations to LGBT organizations already, which made us feel better. We’ve also got our massage table out and are making sure to exercise. These things sound so inadequate! But little steps will keep us all healthy and sane. We can’t give in to despair! That is what he wants.

      Reply
  36. MellyMel says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:54 am

    The sad thing is I was planning to stay home from work and watch when I thought Hillary would win, but not now! Nope not watching at all! Don’t want to add to the bigly ratings he cares so much about, plus I don’t want to be physically ill. Will be at work avoiding the news/social media as much as possible. And wearing black because obviously.

    Reply
  37. QQ says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Guys I’ve been Reading that Is Not enough to not watch, that we must if at all able turn our tvs to some other programming altogether so that then the total numbers of viewership that tuned in to watch is very low, so for what is worth Animal Channel Marathon here I come!!!

    Reply
  38. LuvHotGuyFri says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:04 am

    So surreal. This is really happening.
    To me this feels the same as other huge and horrible things in my life like 9/11, my sister passing away, quitting my job-for weeks/months after each of these it would hit me and I’d think ‘wow-that really happened’. I can’t believe this imbecile will be our leader and it will take time to sink in.
    I am committed to being more kind, more empathetic, and more vocal about what I feel is right and wrong-I don’t know any other way to deal with this shitstorm.

    Reply
  39. Nico says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I say we call it Black Friday. I’m not sure if anyone else has coined that, but honestly it’s what it will be to me. I’m not watching any news, and I hope I don’t hear anything at work. Honestly, I hope I don’t cry at work. I’m panicking over Friday. Let’s just hope he gets impeached.

    Reply
  40. cathy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I won’t be watching any of it…. but if he actually wrote it, I’m sure it will be intelligible.

    Reply
  41. Say What says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I will be in a yoga class when Trump gets sworn in, but since he is such a great orator I hope to read these key points in his speech, based on his amazing analysis of the World in his tweets. This speech of course will unify the U.S.

    1) Sexism, racism, and homophobia
    2) Narcissistic behavior
    3) Self-aggrandizement
    4) Celebrity feuds
    5) Highlighting the Darkness of his fan base
    6) Fear-mongering foreign policy
    7) Insulting the competition
    8) Rants about political correctness
    9) Finally,taking back America : “Make America Great Again,”
    10) Fake news

    Reply
  42. Greenieweenie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Well, the more he insists approval ratings are fake, the likelier his time in office will be abbreviated. I hope he keeps on insisting the world is a magical place of his own creation and no objective reality exists.

    Reply
  43. Ferd says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:51 am

    *A Shot for Every Sniff*!

    Lol!!!

    You commentators vicious, hilarious and so truthful!

    Reply
  44. SusanneToo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Hopefully, there are some Woodward and Bernstein 2.0′s out there that will help bring him down.

    http://www.cjr.org/covering_trump/trump_white_house_press_corps.php

    Reply
  45. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:58 am

    I read this on the Huffington Post:

    “The Congressional Budget Office just issued a report on the likely effects of a Republican effort to repeal Obamacare immediately but keep some elements of the coverage expansion in place for two years.
    The numbers are staggering and suggest the GOP will find it difficult to keep its promise of an “orderly transition,” unless they deviate significantly from a prototype repeal bill they passed last year.
    Within the first year, the CBO predicts, 18 million people would lose insurance. In addition, premiums for people buying coverage on their own would increase, on average, by 20 to 25 percent relative to what they would be if the Affordable Care Act remained in place.
    And that’s just the short-term effects that a “repeal-and-delay” strategy would have. Once Obamacare’s tax credits and Medicaid expansion expired fully, the CBO says, millions more could lose insurance and premiums would rise yet again.”

    I can’t believe people bought into this whole get rid of Obamacare thing. Wait until they come after Social Security and Medicare.

    I hate people.

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      People have been so successfully dumbed down (hello neglect of public schools by Republicans) that they vote on emotion and slogans and not facts. There’s too many adults who process information like children in this country. Much like Trump himself. They deserve each other.

      Reply
  46. Giddy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Just think about how the White House staff must feel.(talking about the permanent staff) They are losing a lovely, warm family and gaining a smug, narcissistic asshole! I’m sure many will be in tears, but of course they have to welcome Trump and his minions. Their jobs literally depend on it.

    Reply
  47. SF says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Do you remember Melania’s Convention speech that we were told she “wrote herself?” That is, until the plagiarism poop hit the fan and they blamed it all on her speechwriter.

    WAIT?!?!!?! SHE USED A SPEECHWRITER?

    I am a speechwriter. I have written for many celebs and politicians. Typically a great politician doesn’t mention a speechwriter because it’s known that speechwriters are used.

    Only small, insecure people loudly cry they don’t use writers — and I guarantee you they are the ones who do the least or no actual “writing.”

    In my career I’ve had dozens of people stand next to me as I write, read what I’m saying, offer not a single revision and later insist they wrote it without any help.

    Actors, politicians all have and need writers. When you buy a book, look for “as told to” or “with” in the credits. That’s the person who wrote the book.

    Reply
  48. tw says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Let me guess, the speech will be filled with a mix of bragging and talking shit. And the White House will be transformed into a gold-plated tacky mess. The only good news in months is there’s 4:1 odds on an impeachment in the first 6 months. We can only hope.

    Reply
  49. Radley says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I’m just gonna relax with an alcoholic beverage on Friday night, turn on MSNBC and watch the lowlights. Hopefully I’ll be able to laugh at him, at least.

    Reply
  50. IlsaLund says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    President Obama leaves a lasting legacy:

    “He didn’t always get everything right, but he sure did do a lot to help the world’s poorest people. And he didn’t just talk the talk, but he acted on what he said. Take a look:
    President Obama created the Feed the Future initiative, which, in some countries, has decreased malnutrition by up to 40% and poverty by up to 36%.
    The President helped 15 million more people get access to electricity with Power Africa and signed the Electrify Africa Act to continue its good work.
    President Obama expanded PEPFAR, quadrupling the number of people receiving HIV/AIDS treatment to nearly 11.5 million, including 1.1 million children.
    Obama also made sure that the U.S. was the top emergency food aid donor, reaching more than 400 million people, as well as the top donor to the Ebola crisis, providing $2.5 billion.”

    Reply
  51. Kelly says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I saw that pic he tweeted of him “writing” his inaugural speech at what he called the “Winter White House Mar-a-Lago” and my first thought was, “Didn’t the Russian czars have a Winter Palace?” This dude thinks he’s a czar and should be called to the mat by everyone, at every opportunity.

    Reply
  52. lightpurple says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    More congressional members are pulling out of the inaugural. Mike Capuano added his name to the list today and sent out this email. I suspect quite a few of them will be doing events like this.

    Dear Friends,

    While I have great respect for the office of the President and I accept the results of the election, I will not attend the Inaugural. Instead I am holding an open house at my Cambridge District Office, located at 110 First Street from 8:00 – 10:00 AM on Friday the 20th. So many of you have contacted my office to raise concerns about the future of our great country I wanted the opportunity to hear from you directly. Please spread the word to anyone you think might want to stop by.

    Reply
  53. Anastasia says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    That golf picture of him is super old.

    He’s gross, I hate him, the end.

    Reply
  54. CatJ says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    The news here just said Donald was talking about the first sentence of his speech; he is going to “thank all the Presidents, and Obama and Michelle, as they are really “nice” ” …. what a vocabulary, what an orator…. what a MEHOLE!!!!

    Reply
  55. SusanneToo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    President Obama is conducting his PC. Speaking in complete, coherent paragraphs. Dire to contemplate upcoming press conferences(if any).

    Reply
  56. mayamae says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I understand the desire to impact his ratings, but don’t you have to be a Nielsen family to be counted anyway?

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      January 18, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      I don’t think so. The Nielsen web site suggests they can collect information from ‘television sets’ as well as paper journals. My understanding is that information is collected as you watch or DVR and watch said DVR programming within 7 days.

      Regarding a question posed upthread — Not sure if Nielsen covers all major countries in terms of global ratings, but it appears they are in several outside the US.

      Reply
  57. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Trumpeteers are trying to cause trouble during the inauguration and blame it on progressives:

    Counter-Sting Catches James O’Keefe Network Attempting To Sow Chaos At Trump’s Inauguration

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/counter-sting-catches-james-okeefe-network-attempting-to-sow-chaos-at-trumps-inauguration_us_5873e26fe4b043ad97e516f7

    Reply
  58. Sam H x says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I think there is some truth to the allegations that were leaked about Donald’s links with Russia. I think the Russians helped him with his finances (didn’t he file for bankruptcy?) in exchange they wanted in with the States and put him in office. He is burning his bridges with the intelligence community, p*ssing off China, insulting a well respected civil rights activist and more than 40 congressmen are boycotting his inauguration.

    I was reading about the senate hearings to vet the individuals who have been picked for Trumps adminstration. Lord what a effing shambles. No one has been vetted properly and the proper back ground/security checks haven’t been done either.

    This De Vos woman might be undoing the good work that Joe Biden has done with regards to combating college campus sexual assaults. She is a billionaire to boot with little experience in the Education sector.

    Bernie Sanders did have a great question for her though. I think it was if you weren’t a billionnaire, do you think you would be here? Lol.

    There was a rather embarrassing story about Donald’s ex wife Martha Maples. She tried to get hair and make up for free for herself and her daughter for the inauguration from a beautician as she no longer receives child support for their daughter Tiffany Trump.

    The woman who recommended the beautician (she turned them down even after discounting it) to Martha had the cheek to threaten the beautician saying that she is messing with the POTUS or some crap like that.

    I would like to wish everyone who is taking part in the Women’s march across the country all the best from across the pond. I hope they go well and smooth as possible. You have my support ✌️ x

    Reply
  59. SusanneToo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Must read article, imo.

    http://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/moving-vans-arrive-at-white-house-to-remove-all-traces-of-competence-dignity

    Reply
  60. Tara says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    It will be YUGE, I’m sure. :/

    Reply
  61. maryquitecontrary says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Took the day on PTO Friday to attend the Phoenix Inauguration Protest at the Capitol. Marching Saturday with the Phoenix Women’s March.

    Time to take off the gloves, world. Our opponents already did and look what they’ve already done.

    With more of the worse to come.

    This is no time for the corner. Let’s hit the ring and show ‘em how it is DONE.

    THERE IS NO MANDATE.

    Reply
  62. Trashaddict says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Perfect song for the inauguration:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEPNHc-W_Js

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment