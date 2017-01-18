Gwyneth Paltrow: You should stick a $60 jade egg where the sun don’t shine

Gwyneth Paltrow would love to talk to you about the state of your vadge, preferably after you steamed it properly. After you’ve steam cleaned your business and toweled it off using raw silk scented with Himalayan jasmine, Gwyneth really needs for you to stick a jade egg in there. For real. Gwyneth’s Goop site is currently selling a $60 jade egg for your vagina. From Goop:

Yoni eggs, once the strictly guarded secret of Chinese concubines and royalty in antiquity, harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice. Jade eggs’ power to cleanse and clear make them ideal for detox, too. “This particular jade, nephrite jade, has incredible clearing, cleansing powers,” says Shiva Rose; “It’s a dark, deep green and heavy—it’s a great stone for taking away negativity—and it’s definitely the one to start with.” Fans say regular use increases chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general. Shiva Rose has been practicing with them for about seven years, and raves about the results; we tried them, too, and were so convinced we put them into the goop shop.

When CB sent me this story (this is my job, peeps, and I LOVE IT!), she pointed out that Yoni eggs are basically no different that the Kegel exercise weights sold on Amazon for $39.95. But would a peasant Kegel exercise weight have the same healing properties as a jade egg???? Would they also provide “hormonal balance”??? Obviously, a board-certified OB/GYN is all “what is she even talking about?”

A gynecologist has penned an open letter to Gwyneth Paltrow about the “vaginal jade eggs” currently being sold on Goop.com. Dr. Jen Gunter, a board certified in OB/GYN, calls the eggs and their health claims “the biggest load of garbage I have read on your site since vaginal steaming.” Paltrow has gotten flack for making unsubstantiated scientific claims in the past, and Gunter lays out a clear case against the many alleged benefits that Goop promises the $55 to $66 stone eggs can bring. Firstly, while Goop says the eggs can help balance hormones, Gunter points out that that is biologically impossible.

“Pelvic floor exercises can help with incontinence and even give stronger orgasms for some women, but they cannot change hormones,” she writes. “As for female energy? I’m a gynecologist and I don’t know what that is!?”

Gunter also reveals that putting jade eggs in a vagina also creates serious health risks.

“Jade is porous which could allow bacteria to get inside and so the egg could act like a fomite,” she writes. That means the eggs could potentially lead to bacterial vaginosis or increase the risk of deadly toxic shock syndrome (also known as TSS). Gunter notes that, in addition to the fake health claims, the copywriting for the eggs, which says “queens and concubines used them to stay in shape for emperors,” is abysmal. “Nothing says female empowerment more than the only reason to do this is for your man!” she writes.

Yeah, pretty much. Like, I don’t mind that Gwyneth is encouraging conversations about vaginas. I don’t mind that she’s doing her part to de-stigmatize those conversations. But I do mind that her messages are consistently driven by consumerism, elitism, pseudo-science and very dated concepts of “how to keep your man.”

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. NeexKC says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Her terrible suggestions are gonna hurt someone one day.

    Reply
    • Wurstbonbon says:
      January 18, 2017 at 10:44 am

      For sure. My head is already hurting, for example.
      All kidding aside: at first it was funny, the vadge steaming nonsense and so on. But now I’m getting a little bit angry. Why does this woman keep promoting the idea that all of us need to be cleaned properly? Think about what she’s saying here: women are dirty by nature. That is just not true, not healthy, not nice and not intelligent.

      Reply
      • Heylee says:
        January 18, 2017 at 10:52 am

        So @Wurstbonbon, ITA with you. Everything you said!

        Also, fitting isn’t it that this was practiced by concubines? Because you would have to have that much time on your hands to devote to practicing the Tracy Anderson workout, the blow dry, the steaming, the juice fasting, the egg-ercising of the pelvic muscles.

        So thats it for me. I am calling her Blonde Concubine from now on. And she just jumped the green juice chugging shark once and for all.

      • Mltpsych says:
        January 18, 2017 at 11:03 am

        Sometimes I really believe she is trolling

      • Radley says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:07 pm

        Agreed.

        I get the kegel-like exercise benefits. But the cleansing and clearing? Yeah no. I probably shouldn’t be so skeptical of Eastern approaches to health. But it’s 2017 and you’re gonna need to show me the receipts.

        Gwyneth is very pretentious. Like insufferably so.

    • AnnaKist says:
      January 18, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      “Her terrible suggestions are gonna hurt someone one day.”
      …which is why I’d volunteer to shove a hard-boiled emu’s egg in her gob…

      Reply
    • LoveIsBlynd says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      I’m six years out of a new age cult and have since returned to college. Even though I am doing my best to pull my head outta me arse, I nearly pictured myself keggling the secret jade egg of the emperor’s favorite concubine. Thankfully a scientist weighed in on the latest Goop approved new age sheister contraption. I’m MORE thankful the sexism was pointed out in the Goopy pitch. This site has helped my path back to reality and logic. Whew.

      Reply
  2. Beckysuz says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Porous? Bacteria ?? Nope nope nope. I do not put anything that could give me an infection in my lady parts

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I don’t even know what she’s talking about anymore.

    Reply
  4. The Original G says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Gwyneth? Gwyneth? Have you seen the Jade egg from the study?

    The maid says to ask you?

    Reply
  5. Talie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Can the egg, um, break…?

    Reply
  6. Jayna says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Shiva Rose was once married to dylan McDermott. She’s really far into the holistic and new-age stuff and making products and selling them. I read an interview with her and she seemed a bit much in some areas, you know, the wealthy woman telling us how to de-stress, kind of
    Goopy, except not pretentious. She’s nice. I figured Dylan just didn’t have much in common with her anymore. But the egg is going too far. It sounds like it’s her product.

    Reply
  7. PunkyMomma says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:36 am

    The only eggs in my vagina are my own — exiting.

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Goop, stop with this. You have proven again and again you don’t understand science.

    If you lived a lifestyle of eastern medicine, fine. I would leave you alone, because there are more things than are dreamt of in my philosophy, I’m sure.

    I cannot stand this nonsense where you monetise and bastardise eastern medicine, spread scientifically dangerous nonsense and disrespect the people who practice Eastern medicine.

    You are in bad taste, with bad science and an ounce of cultural appropriation. Stop while it’s just your obvious greed showing.

    ETA: Concubines to the Chinese Emperor are not what I want to model my sex life after.

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:49 am

      Totally agree!

      … At the same time, I sort of don’t want her to stop, it’s so highly entertaining!!! because the BS she’s trying to sell is so out of price, at least, I know she can’t harm anyone but herself (and those poor kids, I know).

      She’d be a perfect case-study for a psychanalist though, wouldn’t she? All these talks about colon and vaginal cleanses, it seems very freudian to me

      Reply
    • shelly says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      I can’t wait for her article on ‘Binding your baby Daughters feet’

      Reply
      • Dizzie says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:51 pm

        Really G? Concubines were often the daughters of the poor, or second daughter so no dowry/husband. Most became concubines out of economic necessity. There is nothing romantic or alluring about having sex with/pleasing a wealthy someone who has the power over your very existence, like providing food and shelter. Under those conditions, I’d contaminate the hell out of that egg and then shove it up there. Preferable to a life of sexual slavery. Good film: Raise The Red Lantern

  9. Lightpurple says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I have a self-cleaning one. So much easier.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:42 am

    WTF?!!

    Reply
  11. Pandy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Ha. Just watched a Housewives of Atlanta episode where they used a yoni egg. That gynaecologist is too funny. Actually saying a load of garbage!!

    Reply
  12. shelly says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Vaginal steaming !!!!!!
    Do you squat over the kettle or something ?

    Reply
  13. Lisa says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:44 am

    She’s trolling, isn’t she? Not that I don’t believe in the power of Yoni eggs, but I’m so tired of this narrative of Westerners bringing long-held practices to light as if they discovered it themselves. You’d think she was the first person to ever see a stone.

    Reply
  14. Slowsnow says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:47 am

    M.O: go to an ancient culture and bring back shit. Mostly if they are vagina-related.

    Reply
  15. Servina says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:47 am

    whats the big deal? I mean I know its fish sticks but jade eggs have been used in China for hundreds maybe thousands of years?

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      The fact that is has been used for a long time doesn’t mean that it should be used now. Many things have been used for centuries until we realized they were bs. And using weights for Kegels isn’t a problem, it can be useful, the problem is to try to sell a porous stone and tell ladies to keep it in for hours at a time when it could lead to serious, life-threatening infections. There are better safer material available to use. The problem is to sell this not as a tool that will help with your pelvic muscles but as something that will “rebalance your hormones, rid you of negative energies and detox your lady bits” when it cannot do any of those things. The big deal is telling women that their vaginas are dirty and need to be cleaned using her expensive products when the truth is our vaginas are self-cleaning and trying to do anything more is potentially dangerous

      Goop is nothing more than a snake oil vendor at this point

      Reply
  16. JenB says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Say What?! Okay Gwen, that’ll make for an interesting Easter egg hunt.

    Also speaking of “pleasing/keeping your man” mantra from olden days I have some vintage magazines because the ads fascinate me. One of the worst is an advertisement for LYSOL that shames a woman because her husband doesn’t come home to her anymore after work. Well of course it must be her foul smelling lady bits. LYSOL those biscuits and maybe your man will come home to you ladies. If not I’m sure it’s still your fault.

    Reply
  17. Juluho says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Your vagina doesn’t need a detox. Is this where we are in 2017? Vagina detoxes? It’s not enough that you have two kidneys and a liver? You need to leave semi precious stones in your vagina?

    Reply
  18. Dragonlady sakura says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:52 am

    So…I guess I should cancel my Goop order of personal lubricant made of unicorn tears?

    Reply
  19. Kay dee says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I only put precious stones in my p*ssy. Semi-precious is for pliebians.

    Reply
  20. marmalazed says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:01 am

    i am loving these comments!!!

    Reply
  21. shelly says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Gwynnie makes Marie-Antionette look low maintenance.

    Reply
  22. KBeth says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:25 am

    She is the Jenny McCarthy of vagina’s.

    Reply
  23. Hope says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The dang things are sold out on her site. I looked just for funsies. No wonder she keeps shilling such crap, there are people gullible enough to buy it just because GOOP said it was cool.

    Reply
  24. Greenieweenie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Hilarious. Love the picture.

    Reply
  25. dumbledork says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Best thing my gyne ever told me, “your vagina is a self cleaning oven. No need to do
    anything more than shower with a bar of dove.” $20 co-pay. Bargain compared to goops eggs.

    Reply
  26. kay says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:51 am

    skin is also porous, and i am not giving up on penis.
    while i think this was taken to a hippie dippy extreme, it is basically just a muscle toning tool.

    Reply
  27. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Holy crap! Sounded like harmless quackery at first but TSS is no joke! How is this allowed?

    Reply
  28. Merritt says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Dr. Jen Gunter is awesome. I love her take downs of all the garbage that comes from Goop.

    Reply
  29. Ruyana says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    She’s just so…………weird.

    Reply
  30. paranormalgirl says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I need Gwyneth Paltrow to keep her nose out of my vagina.

    Reply
  31. Thnuggaboo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Ms. Rocky Crotch…..Eeeewwwww!!!

    Reply
  32. Fluff says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I’ve heard from more than one different flight attendant that Gwynnie binges on cake and biscuits during flights.

    Reply
  33. GMonkey says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Kegel exercises are great–but muscles can actually be over kegelsized. I unfortunately know this from experience and had to see a pelvic floor therapist for 3 months and get a prescription for a muscle relaxer. I still have occasional relapses where I feel like my parts are being stabbed with a chef’s knife.

    Reply
  34. Sarah says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Years ago, I read in the book that taught me everything, “Everything You Always Wanted to Ask About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask” about asian balls that maybe fit into each other, and you put them up your vagina and rock, like in a chair. They are called Ben wa balls. Is this jade ball the same?

    Reply
    • akacarmenjones says:
      January 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      I have always known them as Ben-wa balls as well. Easily purchased at your local adult fun store (lol) and have been around forever. I suppose Goop has to Goop and she uses jade eggs instead of what us commoners use…something not guaranteed to lead to cystitis or vaginitis and yeast infections.

      Reply
  35. TheRickestRick says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I was skimming the article and when it said ” she wants to put them in the goop shop” I thought goop shop was a new disgusting euphemism for vagina!!!!!

    Reply

