“Did Amal Clooney look pregnant while being honored at Davos?” links

We love Amal Clooney in the 1963 Chanel haute couture discovery in Davos tonight, for the "Women of Impact" dinner! #amalclooney pic.twitter.com/J3iwd1W1Ae
— William Vintage (@WilliamVintage) January 18, 2017
Yip. Preggers. He stomach is usually super flat and here it shows a little (baby) bump.
I think so. Her stomach was concave before, she was VERY slim. The waist of the gown being a different color makes the bump less obvious though.
I doubt she’s due in March. I would guess late April. I’m really happy for them if the rumors are true!
I doubt it. I have a feeling she doesn’t work out and with age her stomach muscles are relaxing a little. I doubt George wants to be a father at his age.
Yes.
Yes. This isn’t the only outfit she’s had a bump in lately either, so not just a big meal. Good for them!
Her waist was always tiny. She’s wider. I think she’s pregnant.
They are taking people ignorant, obviously she pregnant, and they are playing with the tabloids but no one is buying their game, since her family talked with tabloid in her country about her pregnancy, they didn’t yet make the front cover of tabloids in the USA or U.K, the speculations is only on the bar of the front page of some tabloids.
Oh please. I’m no super fan but. Families gossip for instance friend’s Father in law made a big announcement on Facebook way before they’d planned on announcing themselves. I don’t necessarily think it’s a game I think they have events they’re committed to and they don’t want to go public until the 2 trimester mazel tov to them.
She’s up the duff for sure. She is rake thin and her stomach is coming out a tad.
Hahaha-”up the duff”! Never heard that one before!!
@ JenB – Bun in the oven? Knocked up?
I’ve never been pregnant, but if she is supposed to have twins in March sometime, wouldn’t she be bigger than that?
I think that publication then deleted the March date after people brought that up. I don’t think she’s having twins, but if she is, the due date is farther out.
Yeah, that’s what in touch is saying. Boy and girl. But, since so early, I would think Ivf.
@DeeDee. In Touch has zero credibility. They are just making up the story of inside info. The Daily Fail publishing that headline from In Touch is just clickbait.
A more reputable outlet will get the info when George and Amal are ready to release the happy news. And even if it were twins, I highly doubt anyone will know their gender until the birth.
Yes!
I would definitely think so! I’m due at the end of March (with only one baby thank goodness!) and I’m huge right now. I would think most people, even someone as tiny as Amal, would have more of a belly by 30 weeks. Especially with twins.
nope
Twins in March- just no way. But definitely pregnant.
More like June, right?
Single in April. Twins in June. My guess.
All I see is uncle Joe- heart eyes
I adore him.
I hope the Girl Scout troops make little pussy hats to wear in the parade. Surely, there is still a badge for knitting or crafting or social justice?
Me, too!
Usually her hip bones are popping out, not her belly. She’s long, plenty of room for a baby to stretch out, that’s what I looked like at 5 months. At 7 months I had to finally switch to maternity clothes, that’s when things popped outwards and just kept going. I was pretty huge by the time I delivered.
Yes, she’s tall with a long torso, pregnancy doesn’t show on women with that shape the way it does on others. I doubt she’s due in March (unless it is twins and they’re factoring in a slightly early CS) but late April would definitely be possible.
Yes, pregnant. Good for them! Here’s to a healthy pregnancy.
Twins lol. I couldn’t get up the stairs unaided after 7 months pregnant with twins. You are the size of a hippo literally!!!
She usually looks emaciated so it is nice to see her looking healthier. I would assume she is pregnant or else is having to put on some weight in order to conceive.
She definitely looks pregnant.
I like Amal, George not so much.
Yup! Definite baby bump there. I don’t know if I’d believe that she was due in March though. But given that she is usually really, really slim, having a belly popping out like that seems like a bun in the oven to me
Definitely pregnant. But there is NO way she’s having twins in March.
Yes!
Forget the bump, it’s the boobs. The boobs do not lie. Plus she looks kinda tired.
Boobs and hips, and she’s got them both. Definitely pregnant!
But she’s always had large-ish boobs for her thin frame. Maybe she just gained some weight?
She has fake boobs. The hips tell all. Girlfriend had zero hips and now they are wide. Congrats, Klooneys!
She has implants, has had them for awhile.
I don’t see pregnancy yet, but I do think she might be. She looks happier lately, less wound.
If that’s a pregnant stomach I must be five months, my tummy is never flat, even when I get skinny, skinny. Just saying.
Guys, she’s having twins!!! a boy and a girl!! most likely in vitro
IF she’s having twins, she looks about 10-12 weeks. I was skinny like Amal when I got pregnant with my twins, and I looked like that very early in the pregnancy (before I even found out, at 10 weeks). However, in some pictures I saw from this same event on another site, Amal had a glass of what looked like red wine in her hand, so I’m not believing this until People announces it.
I don’t recall Amal having that size chest before.
She’s always had small implants, look back at photos.
by the time she gives birth, she’ll need 2 nurses…one for the kids, and one for George.
Then again, George likes Italy and maybe they’ve been enjoying their pasta.
As I scrolled down on that photo of Jude Law’s daughter, I thought it was Miley Cyrus. Her eyes are identical (but she’s much prettier) . She’s one of the only famous kids that looks like a model.
Congratulations to George and Amal! I can’t wait to hear their name(s).
Yes, and it’s the best she’s ever looked.
She may be, but the idea of having a baby with the much older to her Clooney makes me skeeve. Yeech.
*1000. He looks so old compared to Amal and too old to be a father.
Well, she looks pregnant and that could by why they have been laying low lately. But I’ve been wrong on that front before so I’ll just wait and see.
Who cares if she’s preggers, go watch Betsy DeVoss and then weep for the dumbing down of America. Like a deer in the freaking headlights (when she didn’t have a dumb smirk on her face). And this is the person to whom we are entrusting our children. I have managed not to self-medicate for the majority of my life. But if things keep up like this, oh my god…..
Lol
Very happy for them!
I don’t think she is pregnant. She has probably eaten not one, but two apples (it was a festive occasion after all), so she is bound to have a bit of a stomach. Who knows, maybe there’s even a tomato in there or two? I bet she is really full.
