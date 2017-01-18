“Did Amal Clooney look pregnant while being honored at Davos?” links
  • January 18, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Did Amal Clooney looks somewhat pregnant at Davos? [LaineyGossip]
Summer Zervos is suing Emperor Baby Fists for defamation. [Dlisted]
The Girl Scouts are marching in Baby Fists’ inaugural parade. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner filmed a cameo for Ocean’s Eight. [Go Fug Yourself]
Would you watch a Turner & Hooch TV show? [Pajiba]
Betsy DeVos’ confirmation hearing was a shambolic mess. [OMG Blog]
Iris Law looks so much like Frances Bean Cobain, right? [Wonderwall]
Mads Mikkelsen is a hoofer. [Buzzfeed]
What if Pres. Obama tweeted like Baby Fists? [The Blemish]
Brandi Glanville needs to stop messing with her face. [Reality Tea]
Just FYI: Katy Perry’s hair is terrible right now. [Starcasm]

wenn29562852

 

54 Responses to ““Did Amal Clooney look pregnant while being honored at Davos?” links”

  1. VSK says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Yip. Preggers. He stomach is usually super flat and here it shows a little (baby) bump.

    Reply
  2. JenB says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I think so. Her stomach was concave before, she was VERY slim. The waist of the gown being a different color makes the bump less obvious though.
    I doubt she’s due in March. I would guess late April. I’m really happy for them if the rumors are true!

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Yes.

    Reply
  4. Ankhel says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Yes. This isn’t the only outfit she’s had a bump in lately either, so not just a big meal. Good for them!

    Reply
  5. Jayna says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Her waist was always tiny. She’s wider. I think she’s pregnant.

    Reply
  6. Fa says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    They are taking people ignorant, obviously she pregnant, and they are playing with the tabloids but no one is buying their game, since her family talked with tabloid in her country about her pregnancy, they didn’t yet make the front cover of tabloids in the USA or U.K, the speculations is only on the bar of the front page of some tabloids.

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      Oh please. I’m no super fan but. Families gossip for instance friend’s Father in law made a big announcement on Facebook way before they’d planned on announcing themselves. I don’t necessarily think it’s a game I think they have events they’re committed to and they don’t want to go public until the 2 trimester mazel tov to them.

      Reply
  7. African Sun says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    She’s up the duff for sure. She is rake thin and her stomach is coming out a tad.

    Reply
  8. trilby227 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I’ve never been pregnant, but if she is supposed to have twins in March sometime, wouldn’t she be bigger than that?

    Reply
  9. cakecakecake says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    nope

    Reply
  10. LadyT says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Twins in March- just no way. But definitely pregnant.

    Reply
  11. Arock says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    All I see is uncle Joe- heart eyes

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    I hope the Girl Scout troops make little pussy hats to wear in the parade. Surely, there is still a badge for knitting or crafting or social justice?

    Reply
  13. KiddVicious says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Usually her hip bones are popping out, not her belly. She’s long, plenty of room for a baby to stretch out, that’s what I looked like at 5 months. At 7 months I had to finally switch to maternity clothes, that’s when things popped outwards and just kept going. I was pretty huge by the time I delivered.

    Reply
  14. khaveman says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Yes, pregnant. Good for them! Here’s to a healthy pregnancy.

    Reply
  15. Wiccanwonder says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Twins lol. I couldn’t get up the stairs unaided after 7 months pregnant with twins. You are the size of a hippo literally!!!

    Reply
  16. Cerys says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    She usually looks emaciated so it is nice to see her looking healthier. I would assume she is pregnant or else is having to put on some weight in order to conceive.

    Reply
  17. Sage says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    She definitely looks pregnant.
    I like Amal, George not so much.

    Reply
  18. Happy21 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Yup! Definite baby bump there. I don’t know if I’d believe that she was due in March though. But given that she is usually really, really slim, having a belly popping out like that seems like a bun in the oven to me :)

    Reply
  19. HappyMom says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Definitely pregnant. But there is NO way she’s having twins in March.

    Reply
  20. Miss M says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Yes!

    Reply
  21. TQB says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Forget the bump, it’s the boobs. The boobs do not lie. Plus she looks kinda tired.

    Reply
  22. Ivy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Guys, she’s having twins!!! a boy and a girl!! most likely in vitro

    Reply
  23. J. says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    IF she’s having twins, she looks about 10-12 weeks. I was skinny like Amal when I got pregnant with my twins, and I looked like that very early in the pregnancy (before I even found out, at 10 weeks). However, in some pictures I saw from this same event on another site, Amal had a glass of what looked like red wine in her hand, so I’m not believing this until People announces it.

    Reply
  24. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    I don’t recall Amal having that size chest before.

    Reply
  25. Dani says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    by the time she gives birth, she’ll need 2 nurses…one for the kids, and one for George.

    Reply
  26. Bread and Circuses says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Then again, George likes Italy and maybe they’ve been enjoying their pasta. :D

    Reply
  27. vavavoom says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    As I scrolled down on that photo of Jude Law’s daughter, I thought it was Miley Cyrus. Her eyes are identical (but she’s much prettier) . She’s one of the only famous kids that looks like a model.

    Congratulations to George and Amal! I can’t wait to hear their name(s). :)

    Reply
  28. tw says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Yes, and it’s the best she’s ever looked.

    Reply
  29. Sarah says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    She may be, but the idea of having a baby with the much older to her Clooney makes me skeeve. Yeech.

    Reply
  30. Aqua says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Well, she looks pregnant and that could by why they have been laying low lately. But I’ve been wrong on that front before so I’ll just wait and see.

    Reply
  31. Trashaddict says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Who cares if she’s preggers, go watch Betsy DeVoss and then weep for the dumbing down of America. Like a deer in the freaking headlights (when she didn’t have a dumb smirk on her face). And this is the person to whom we are entrusting our children. I have managed not to self-medicate for the majority of my life. But if things keep up like this, oh my god…..

    Reply
  32. clairej says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Very happy for them!

    Reply
  33. Kris says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:19 am

    I don’t think she is pregnant. She has probably eaten not one, but two apples (it was a festive occasion after all), so she is bound to have a bit of a stomach. Who knows, maybe there’s even a tomato in there or two? I bet she is really full.

    Reply

