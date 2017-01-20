Will Duchess Kate ‘host’ Pippa Middleton’s bachelorette party in Switzerland?

One thing to look forward to in this, our year of the apocalypse, is that Pippa Middleton is finally getting married to Terribly Rich James Matthews. The wedding is going down on May 20 in Berkshire, with a small church wedding and then a reception to follow at Middleton Manor, where I’m absolutely sure that Carole Middleton will be the center of attention. No one is even sure if Duchess Kate is going to be her sister’s matron of honor, which surprises me a little bit, that we haven’t gotten that information. Some people say that Pippa isn’t even going to have a maid or matron of honor, but that Kate will have some duties during the ceremony, like reading a poem or something. Anyway, in America, it’s traditionally the maid or matron of honor’s duty to organize the bachelorette party. In the UK, I believe they call it a “hen party.” So is Kate going to organize Pippa’s hen party? And if so, will Kate just use it as an excuse to fly out of the country for another luxury vacation?

Before Pippa Middleton marries former race car driver James Matthews on May 20, her big sis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is pulling out all the stops for a bachelorette party, Life & Style has learned.

“Kate is arranging a no-expenses-spared weekend at a luxury resort in the Swiss Alps for Pippa and 15 of her closest friends,” a source reveals of the girls’ trip.

The activities list includes skiing, snowmobiling, ice-skating and massages. Plus, the source notes, “Kate is hiring private chefs to cook a lavish 10-course tasting dinner featuring some of Pippa’s own dishes.” However, Kate is still working out the details on the weekend’s real showstopper: “She’s arranging surprise performances by the likes of Ellie Goulding,” the source explains, “and possibly some even bigger stars.”

[From Life & Style]

I doubt it. I mean, it’s possible Kate is planning the hen party, but I doubt this is the party she’s planning. I seriously doubt Kate would put that much effort into throwing a party for someone else. Why would she when she could just get her mummy to organize it? That being said, it could be that “Pippa’s hen party” will be the excuse given when Will and Kate go on a month-long ski vacation to Switzerland with the Middletons. THAT I could see. But no, it won’t involve Ellie Goulding or Kate having to organize anything other than a hair appointment.

71 Responses to “Will Duchess Kate ‘host’ Pippa Middleton’s bachelorette party in Switzerland?”

  1. astrid says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Hair appointment! snort. Great selection of “hair” pics LOL

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    The hen party will just be like the wedding, fully comp’ed by cashing in on the royal connections. Stories like this are plants to help Ma Mids get discounts and freebies – by saying Kate is organising it people will fall over themselves to give them stuff for nowt. They will be hoping to the whole thing for free with ‘hints’ to the press like this.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:40 am

    “15 of her closest friends”? That’s a lot. How many close friends does Kate have?

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Winter sports doesn’t sound like a hen party up my alley. Mine was organised by the Sister Mafia and it was a drunken pub crawl affair. I don’t remember much (I’m hopeless at drinking and this is why I don’t do it often) but I think it was good.

    I hope we don’t get plastered with this wedding here in Britland. It will make me spit tacks if we do. I just want my FLYING ELVI and a DIFFERENT WEDDING.

    Reply
  5. Chrisi says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Kate and reading a poem? We all know how that will go down..

    Reply
  6. Jennifer says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Is it just me or does Pippa look extra cute in the top pic? Not sure why. Possibly because she looks a bit rounder in the face due to her hair?

    That will be a PRETTY pregnant lady if/when she gets knocked up.

    Reply
  7. JustME says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Kate has friends? And no, that’s not throwing shade, I thought her only friends are Pippa and Carole.

    Reply
  8. . says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:51 am

    She would hire someone who would plan the party. She’s way too lazy and selfish.

    Reply
  9. Mrs.Curious says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Is Kate still friends with Emma Sayle ;)

    Reply
  10. Jb says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I think Kate is working on spare #2 and can’t/won’t be matron with a bump. If she doesn’t get pregnant than she’ll be named. I think warm beach over ski for Hen party. Excuse to head to Mustique.

    Reply
  11. Cerys says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Planning a party for Pippa will be a good excuse for not doing more royal duties. The poor dear couldn’t possibly tire herself out by doing both. Also, if they get a freebie from someone with an expensive house then I’m sure they will all take full advantage.

    Reply
  12. Deedee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Kate has/had a friend that sold sex toys at parties, was it called Killing Kittens or some such thing? Maybe she can help spice up the hen party.

    Reply
  13. Bridget says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Sounds fun, except for the Ellie Goulding part. That sounds so awkward to have someone play a private performance for 15 women. All I can imagine is her singing in a hotel room in front of a bunch of women sitting on couches. Not to mention, the people doing surprise performances typically expect to be paid.

    Reply
  14. hey-ya says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:20 am

    …that top photo of the sisters heads together would make a great portrait along the lines of how Singer Sargent used to paint….

    Reply
  15. Jackrabbit says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:22 am

    It’s uncanny how much Pippa and Meghan Markle look alike – I had to look twice and read it twice before it registered it was a post about Pippa!

    Reply
  16. Gemma says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Hens party. With an s :)

    Reply
  17. Tough Cookie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I was hoping for a Waity post today!!! Bonus: the link and LAK’s explanation of the Middleton family crest. Even though it’s been covered before it always makes me do this weird snort/giggle sound.

    “The 2 white lines represent the family’s love of mountains and particularly skiing.”

    Reply
  18. Harla Jodet says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I just have to say “Thank You” for writing this article! I’m avoiding anything to do with inaguration, so this is the perfect antidote for the impending apocalypse.

    Reply
  19. Amelie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I could see Ellie Goulding showing up. She sang at William and Kate’s wedding reception so there is a connection there.

    Reply
  20. Cee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I was at the dentist’s this morning and I opened an old issue of ¡Hola! Argentina and there was a 3 page spread dedicated to Pippa Middleton. With posed photos of her running or in sports clothes.

    This is the level we have reached – Pippa Middleton appears in argentine magazines.

    Reply
  21. Tourmaline says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I don’t think Life and Style has any valid sources as to what is going on with the Middletons.

    Reply
  22. Bahare says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Serious question. Who and how does a family get a family Crest? Is it a digital acquisition these days similar to paying on the Internet to be a minister? Are these crests used and treated with respect in the UK ? Thanks.

    Reply
  23. joannie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    This is unrelated but I think Kate would look amazing in the outfit that Melanie Trump wore to the inauguration today.
    I think Kate purposely keeps her personal life on the low down. I’m a private person myself and really pick and choose what I share with people. My sister is my best friend too.

    Reply
  24. Polly says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Off topic, but here are a few news articles about confirming that William is quitting the esa job to focus on royal work. Apparently they’ll be moving to London in September.

    Reply

