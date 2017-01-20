Will Duchess Kate ‘host’ Pippa Middleton’s bachelorette party in Switzerland?

One thing to look forward to in this, our year of the apocalypse, is that Pippa Middleton is finally getting married to Terribly Rich James Matthews. The wedding is going down on May 20 in Berkshire, with a small church wedding and then a reception to follow at Middleton Manor, where I’m absolutely sure that Carole Middleton will be the center of attention. No one is even sure if Duchess Kate is going to be her sister’s matron of honor, which surprises me a little bit, that we haven’t gotten that information. Some people say that Pippa isn’t even going to have a maid or matron of honor, but that Kate will have some duties during the ceremony, like reading a poem or something. Anyway, in America, it’s traditionally the maid or matron of honor’s duty to organize the bachelorette party. In the UK, I believe they call it a “hen party.” So is Kate going to organize Pippa’s hen party? And if so, will Kate just use it as an excuse to fly out of the country for another luxury vacation?
Before Pippa Middleton marries former race car driver James Matthews on May 20, her big sis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is pulling out all the stops for a bachelorette party, Life & Style has learned.
“Kate is arranging a no-expenses-spared weekend at a luxury resort in the Swiss Alps for Pippa and 15 of her closest friends,” a source reveals of the girls’ trip.
The activities list includes skiing, snowmobiling, ice-skating and massages. Plus, the source notes, “Kate is hiring private chefs to cook a lavish 10-course tasting dinner featuring some of Pippa’s own dishes.” However, Kate is still working out the details on the weekend’s real showstopper: “She’s arranging surprise performances by the likes of Ellie Goulding,” the source explains, “and possibly some even bigger stars.”
I doubt it. I mean, it’s possible Kate is planning the hen party, but I doubt this is the party she’s planning. I seriously doubt Kate would put that much effort into throwing a party for someone else. Why would she when she could just get her mummy to organize it? That being said, it could be that “Pippa’s hen party” will be the excuse given when Will and Kate go on a month-long ski vacation to Switzerland with the Middletons. THAT I could see. But no, it won’t involve Ellie Goulding or Kate having to organize anything other than a hair appointment.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News, Getty.
Hair appointment! snort. Great selection of “hair” pics LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hen party will just be like the wedding, fully comp’ed by cashing in on the royal connections. Stories like this are plants to help Ma Mids get discounts and freebies – by saying Kate is organising it people will fall over themselves to give them stuff for nowt. They will be hoping to the whole thing for free with ‘hints’ to the press like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“15 of her closest friends”? That’s a lot. How many close friends does Kate have?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Piippa’s friends. I think she has some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those would be Pippa’s friends. Pippa has verified friends outside the Middleton clan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa has friends, Kate does not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering how they managed to count Carol an extra 14 times. Sorry 13, forgot Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHHAHAAHAHA This made me laugh out loud,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winter sports doesn’t sound like a hen party up my alley. Mine was organised by the Sister Mafia and it was a drunken pub crawl affair. I don’t remember much (I’m hopeless at drinking and this is why I don’t do it often) but I think it was good.
I hope we don’t get plastered with this wedding here in Britland. It will make me spit tacks if we do. I just want my FLYING ELVI and a DIFFERENT WEDDING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well skiing is on the family crest so a skiing party is not very imaginative. I wonder if they’ll try and blag Andrews chalet in Davos for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middletons bullied the York girls didn’t they? Prince Andrew might not be keen on granting them any favours…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Family crest?!
Dafuq?
I can smell the desperation from here. Someone throw Carole into a lake, see if that satiates her Sahara levels of thirst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amelia: Middleton family crest from the college of arms:
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/04/19/article-0-0BB106D400000578-20_306x376.jpg
The 3 acorns symbolise the 3 middleton children
The 2 white lines represent the family’s love of mountains and particularly skiing.
The gold chevron in the Middle of the crest represents Carole Middleton whose maiden name is Goldsmith (get it?)
The red and blue is taken from the British flag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it isn’t intended to be, but that is absolutely hilarious *snorts into tea*
Okay guys, we get it – you’re posh now. Or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lak. Don’t the acorns have some sort royal means my too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To correct my above post – royal meaning too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Digital Unicorn (aka Betti): in the context of the Middletons, nope!
In British tradition, Oaks symbolise strength and survival, but according to the college of arms that wasn’t why the Middletons chose it.
It seems there are lots of oak trees near their home at the time of the wedding and that’s as much thought that went into the choice.
No deeper explanation has been given for the choice, not even attempting to tie it to the traditional symbolism of the oak tree and it’s acorns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amelia, your comments made my otherwise abysmal day a little brighter!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olenna, I’m very glad to have helped in some small way on this crappiest of crappy days ☺️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the details LAK, I hadn’t heard about the 2 white linens = mountains and skiing. Was there anything for Michael’s side of the family, the Middletons or just for the gold Chevron for the Goldsmiths?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sharon Lea: nothing from the Michael Middleton side of the family, BUT the coat of arms was granted to Michael and his descendants which is a consolation i guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with Betti; if they do it it might be at Andrew’s chalet, as long as Andrew isn’t holding a grudge against Charles side of the family . . . . .
I am not sure I buy the story though. It seems too over the top to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, that’s a pretty big ‘if’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll die laughing if Andrew blows them off and it gets out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate and reading a poem? We all know how that will go down..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? wasn’t she in a play “My fair lady” when young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you ever heard her giving a speech? Awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Heads Together speech from this past week was another bad one. She could only look up at people for 1 word, everything else her head was cast down. Really, after 5 years?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should just put Ben Ainslie in the back of the room – guaranteed she’d look up more during her speeches
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me or does Pippa look extra cute in the top pic? Not sure why. Possibly because she looks a bit rounder in the face due to her hair?
That will be a PRETTY pregnant lady if/when she gets knocked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s very cute….her skin isn’t good, though, for someone so young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 my exact same thoughts. A super super cute girl but I’m shocked by her skin for her age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the lead/first picture with Kate, it looks like Pippa has empty sockets instead of eyes. Creeeeeeepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought I was the only one who saw empty socket eyes! 🙊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not awful, but every time I see her I see Amy Sedaris’ character from Strangers with Candy. Makes me laugh too much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has friends? And no, that’s not throwing shade, I thought her only friends are Pippa and Carole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think article is poorly written because Pippa has lots of friends. Kate has William’s friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought… thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And probably not too many of those since she can’t be bothered to go to any of their weddings . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But if the article was about Pippa’s bachelorette party, why would Kate be inviting her own friends (if she had any) anyway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate does have friends: Trini Foyle, Sophie Carter, Emilia D’Erlanger, to name a few. Just because the media doesn’t write about them doesn’t mean they don’t exist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma: Let me rephrase, Kate has one friend, Trini Foyle.
The rest, including Emma and Sophie, are William’s friends. Useful to Kate and perhaps alliances forged, but primarily William’s friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Princess Mary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She would hire someone who would plan the party. She’s way too lazy and selfish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised there haven’t been reports that Kate and Pippa’s burlesque dancer cousin, Katrina Darling – is helping Emma Sayle (Killing Kittens sex party queen) plan a hen night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Kate still friends with Emma Sayle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*snorts* If only…it would probably do her some good, as I don’t believe they allow plastic claw-clips at orgies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh that’s right, ha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate is working on spare #2 and can’t/won’t be matron with a bump. If she doesn’t get pregnant than she’ll be named. I think warm beach over ski for Hen party. Excuse to head to Mustique.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Planning a party for Pippa will be a good excuse for not doing more royal duties. The poor dear couldn’t possibly tire herself out by doing both. Also, if they get a freebie from someone with an expensive house then I’m sure they will all take full advantage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has/had a friend that sold sex toys at parties, was it called Killing Kittens or some such thing? Maybe she can help spice up the hen party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Emma Sayle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds fun, except for the Ellie Goulding part. That sounds so awkward to have someone play a private performance for 15 women. All I can imagine is her singing in a hotel room in front of a bunch of women sitting on couches. Not to mention, the people doing surprise performances typically expect to be paid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…that top photo of the sisters heads together would make a great portrait along the lines of how Singer Sargent used to paint….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s uncanny how much Pippa and Meghan Markle look alike – I had to look twice and read it twice before it registered it was a post about Pippa!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the skin tone and noses that are similar, but I saw side-by-side pics of them and they really don’t look alike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hens party. With an s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was hoping for a Waity post today!!! Bonus: the link and LAK’s explanation of the Middleton family crest. Even though it’s been covered before it always makes me do this weird snort/giggle sound.
“The 2 white lines represent the family’s love of mountains and particularly skiing.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just have to say “Thank You” for writing this article! I’m avoiding anything to do with inaguration, so this is the perfect antidote for the impending apocalypse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 I totally agree. Is it November 3, 2020 yet??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could see Ellie Goulding showing up. She sang at William and Kate’s wedding reception so there is a connection there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at the dentist’s this morning and I opened an old issue of ¡Hola! Argentina and there was a 3 page spread dedicated to Pippa Middleton. With posed photos of her running or in sports clothes.
This is the level we have reached – Pippa Middleton appears in argentine magazines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Life and Style has any valid sources as to what is going on with the Middletons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious question. Who and how does a family get a family Crest? Is it a digital acquisition these days similar to paying on the Internet to be a minister? Are these crests used and treated with respect in the UK ? Thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Coat of arms is granted by the College of arms. No other way to acquire one.
http://www.college-of-arms.gov.uk
The process is laid out in their link below.
http://www.college-of-arms.gov.uk/services/granting-arms
In the past, you were granted one because of community service or service to the crown, and it was designed to reflect your service, community and or something regarding your patron govt (or monarch).
It induces giggles that the Middletons received a COA for the simple reason of marrying Kate into the royal family – talk about service for your country!!!!
It’s doubly funny, and unitentionally revealing, that their COA is all about themselves rather than service to community and country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said LAK and its so true its always about themselves
its money money money thats all they care about
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is unrelated but I think Kate would look amazing in the outfit that Melanie Trump wore to the inauguration today.
I think Kate purposely keeps her personal life on the low down. I’m a private person myself and really pick and choose what I share with people. My sister is my best friend too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not today, Carole, not today….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh! Back at ya.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off topic, but here are a few news articles about confirming that William is quitting the esa job to focus on royal work. Apparently they’ll be moving to London in September.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and they had to use the word “keen” in the press release. We know that’s the code word for “not going to work, not really, more vacations, please.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse