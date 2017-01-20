James McAvoy on the inauguration: ‘I’m not American, so it’s your f–king problem’

Here are some photos from Wednesday night’s New York premiere of Split, the horror-thriller movie from M. Night Shyamalan. I’m including photos of Night, star actresses Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy and of course the lead, James McAvoy. Variety went to the small-ish premiere and they asked McAvoy, who is a Scotsman, if he had any plans for today’s inauguration. He told Variety that he’s “not really publicly political” and then he added: “By the way, I’m not American, so it’s your f—in’ problem.” OUCH. Not for nothing, but Mr. Brexit is coming for you too, McAvoy.

For what it’s worth, Split does look like a good horror-thriller, and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. McAvoy’s performance – as a villain with multiple personalities – has been singled out, and critics are calling this film Shyamalan’s return to form. Rotten Tomatoes has it at 80%, which is pretty good.

McAvoy was also on the Tonight Show on Wednesday night and he played a game with Jimmy Fallon. McAvoy won! He can suck ramen noodles really quickly.