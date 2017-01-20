Was Serena Williams ‘rude’ for asking a reporter to apologize to her?

It seems like no one can just let the Williams sisters just LIVE. Yesterday there were dual kerfuffles about Serena and Venus Williams. Venus’s controversy wasn’t even anything she did – ESPN commentator (and American) Doug Adler used the word “gorilla” to describe Venus’s tactics. Adler came under fire, he apologized and claimed he was saying “guerilla”… which I’m not sure people believe (especially because of the context of “You see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on. Charging.”). In any case, Adler was removed from commentating for the rest of the Australian Open, but he hasn’t lost his job.

The thing with Serena was slightly different, in that any time Serena has anything resembling an attitude – or what some might call defensive weariness from dealing with racists, sexists and idiots for literally decades – people jump all over her. After winning her second round match against Lucie Safarova – whom Serena had last played in a Slam final – Serena sat down for the post-match press conference. A reporter called Serena’s performance “scrappy” and talked about her unforced errors. This is what happened:

The transcript:

A rule to live by: don't tell Serena Williams she played bad, especially when she definitely didn't. This poor guy. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zs5saxmVjl — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 19, 2017

So many people were like “OMG SERENA IS SO RUDE.” I feel like the only one who doesn’t think this is a big deal? Serena was a little bit rude but so was the reporter. It feels more like tense banter rather than some epic takedown on either part. In her defense, she was tired after playing a tough match… which she won, and the reporter absolutely minimized her win. In her defense, that was the first question and it was pretty negative. And in her defense, she just asked if he wanted to apologize and he did. Some people thought that Serena might have misheard him too, and thought he said “crappy” instead of “scrappy.” I don’t know.

Here’s one of my favorite Serena-at-a-press-conference moments of all time. I love the way she makes the reporters laugh with THE SHADE.