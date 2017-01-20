Was Serena Williams ‘rude’ for asking a reporter to apologize to her?

It seems like no one can just let the Williams sisters just LIVE. Yesterday there were dual kerfuffles about Serena and Venus Williams. Venus’s controversy wasn’t even anything she did – ESPN commentator (and American) Doug Adler used the word “gorilla” to describe Venus’s tactics. Adler came under fire, he apologized and claimed he was saying “guerilla”… which I’m not sure people believe (especially because of the context of “You see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on. Charging.”). In any case, Adler was removed from commentating for the rest of the Australian Open, but he hasn’t lost his job.

The thing with Serena was slightly different, in that any time Serena has anything resembling an attitude – or what some might call defensive weariness from dealing with racists, sexists and idiots for literally decades – people jump all over her. After winning her second round match against Lucie Safarova – whom Serena had last played in a Slam final – Serena sat down for the post-match press conference. A reporter called Serena’s performance “scrappy” and talked about her unforced errors. This is what happened:

The transcript:

So many people were like “OMG SERENA IS SO RUDE.” I feel like the only one who doesn’t think this is a big deal? Serena was a little bit rude but so was the reporter. It feels more like tense banter rather than some epic takedown on either part. In her defense, she was tired after playing a tough match… which she won, and the reporter absolutely minimized her win. In her defense, that was the first question and it was pretty negative. And in her defense, she just asked if he wanted to apologize and he did. Some people thought that Serena might have misheard him too, and thought he said “crappy” instead of “scrappy.” I don’t know.

Here’s one of my favorite Serena-at-a-press-conference moments of all time. I love the way she makes the reporters laugh with THE SHADE.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

  1. Maria T. says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I am on the “she thought he said crappy” train. Either way, she rules.

  2. Bichon says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Here too. I probably would have done same thing.

    • Mary mary says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      The reporter’s first words should have been congratulations, and then discussed the game from strengths and weaknesses without labeling the win in negative terms.

      Would he have used scrappy to describe a male tennis player’s winning game? No, but a woman who wins and fights to win must be a scrappy winner in the preconceived eyes of some males.

  3. INeedANap says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I am sick and tired of women having to be sweet and nice and forgiving. This is why men behave the way they do, because they face no consequences. It’s time we hold them accountable.

    Serena is the GOAT.

  4. anna222 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Oh god I had never seen that last video. She really is the greatest.

  5. k37744 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:33 am

    “You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?”

    LOVE. IT.

    And love her.

    I need to work this into my repertoire, but I doubt I could pull it off as well.

  6. HK9 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:34 am

    She was very polite in addressing this, I don’t see the problem here.

  7. MI6 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:35 am

    It’s called standing up for yourself.
    And no, she wasn’t rude. She was right.

  8. Mike says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:38 am

    The Williams sisters, like The Obamas will never be forgiven for crashing an all white world and dominating it. People have been kicked out of their bubbles by reality and they respond with hate.

  9. lili22 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Go Serena! She defended herself beautifully. It’s so easy for reporters to pose their questions, which certainly doesn’t make them experts. Her response was appropriate.

  10. Maria says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I do not think she was rude. She was defensive, but she kept her composure and was polite. To me that makes a big difference. She did not get loud or used foul language, but tried to bring her point across that he was negative and somewhat insulting in his question.

    Crappy is obviously worse, but I also think scrappy has negative connotations.

  11. Felicia says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:42 am

    100% right. I think she was kind of restrained actually. The sportscaster probably played amateur tennis in college. In her place, I’d have been very tempted to call him out on what exactly his qualifications are to criticize her game.

    Armchair quarterback.

  12. Anett says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    There was a time I liked her attitude, not any more. This 2 minutes just proves me right why.

  13. Veronica says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I don’t think she was rude. I think she is a woman who has spent her life watching her accomplishments diminished, and she’s over it. I actually wish more women would speak out when men try to condescend to them about their own talents and performance in a field they excel.

  14. Merritt says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:55 am

    No, she wasn’t rude. Why is this even a question?

  15. Bridget says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Doesn’t she understand women are supposed to be happy to have anyone paying attention to her at all?

  16. KL says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Good for her for taking control and setting the tone of the press conference. The fact that that was the first question is important. She needed to send a message to the other reporters… I’m proud of this win, and that will be your focus here.

  17. Monsy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I think a reporter is entitled to have an opinion about a tennis match, even if it’s completely wrong.
    Saying that she had ” a scrappy performance” is not an insult to her amazing tennis career or dennying the fact she’s a sport legend.
    She could have said ” I disagree with you” or “you are wrong” but demanding an apology is a bit much.
    It’s just a guy having an opinion, about a single tennis match
    Maybe i’m a being a bit oversensitive because Mango Mussolini’s inauguration is taking place but let’s give a reporter chance to have an opinion about a rich and famous person without that person demanding an apology when he/she doesn’t like that opinion

  18. M.A.F. says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:22 am

    She wasn’t rude. Would this be a question/topic of discussion if she had a penis and went by Steve? I don’t think so.

  19. Mikeyangel says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Wow, love it. She handled that very well. I can’t speak for anyone else, but if someone started a conversation that way I would want to walk away. The fact that she finished the press conference, and put him in his place…PURE AWESOME!

  20. KBeth says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:29 am

    She doesn’t put up with nonsense, I love this about her.

  21. spidey says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Note to journalists everywhere – if you can’t take it don’t dish it out.

  22. Stephanie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:05 am

    She was definitely not rude. To call any professional athlete’s performance “scrappy” as if we can do better is utterly insane. Also, I think she was offended by the MLK twitter question. I know I was.

  23. QQ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:35 am

    No she wasn’t, she was an assertive Athlete that WON and she knowing her worth set him straight!, No LOLs No Demuring

    • GreenTurtle says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:34 am

      Yeah, and calling any super elite athlete “scrappy” is too cute by far. She’s majestic. A powerhouse. A legend in her field. Would someone call Tom Brady “scrappy” if he got some obvious errors in the course of playing aggressively? God, I can’t believe I’m even writing this…

  24. Meme says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:09 am

    FIERCE

    If you have ever watched any biographies on her, her winning mindset is one of her most admirable traits in my opinion. She is a positive thinker and has the mind of a champion. It’s fascinating how her mind works. She doesn’t poison her mind with negative thoughts like that of the reporter…we could all learn from her in that way..

    Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes in the world (man or woman).

    She is confident in her game and I applaud her for not accepting this public disrespect. The media tries to undermine and trivialize her success by portraying her as arrogant and cocky…when really, she is arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time and I always felt this characterization of her has undertones of racism and sexism..

    She is a living legend and should be respected as so. This journalist was rude and disrespectful and she should not and did not accept this.

    She is an incredible role model for all human beings and especially WOMEN!

    • Tanakasan says:
      January 20, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Beautifully, perfectly stated. I can’t remember anyone ever speaking to a male champion that way. Tiger Woods never won a championship (is that a golf term? I don’t know much of sports) to have the first “question” at his press conference be “so…you’re slice was a little weak and you let the wind carry your balls further than normal….”

    • mee says:
      January 21, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      I didn’t know she had such an attitude. Love it. I agree – in fact it’s this attitude that probably has propelled her to success. That kind of positivity is an amazing strength, kudos to her, especially given the whitelash against her.

  25. marmalazed says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    I could totally see myself responding in the same way at the workplace. Some feedback that I got from an older, white male member of my staff recently was that I should, “soften the way I say no.” I’m much younger and female. Yeaaaaah…okay, buddy. I’ve spent the last 10 years learning how to say no in my profession without an apologetic tone or room for argument. I rarely use it and 90% of the time open for discussion about things but, no means no. I’m not bossy–I’m the boss. :)

    • Yup, Me says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      When I was in college my boss at my terrible part time job taught me an amazing lesson. He asked me if I wanted to do something. I said no. He asked me again a short while later. I said no again. He asked me again a little bit after that and I said “You keep asking me that question and I keep saying no- what’s your deal?” He laughed and said “Haven’t you ever heard when a man says no it’s the end of the conversation, when a woman says no it’s the start of negotiation?” I laughed, too, and told him “Well my no is firm. Don’t ask me again.”

      But that phrase always stayed with me and it makes me want to be clear that my no is rock solid.

  26. Tanakasan says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    She’s such a boss.

  27. Jeesie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    She was very rude honestly. It was not an unusual question at all. The press conferences almost always have a question like that when a player wins in a bit of a messy match. Yes, even the men’s. Nadal has been called ‘scrappy’ his whole career, and he owns when he’s played an ugly, difficult match, talks about his mistakes and what he’ll try to do better next time.

    She’s scolding the guy for asking about the obvious. She won that match despite herself as she made more errors than she usually would. The press conference is for talking about things like that.

  28. nikki says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    That was a good match considering lucie is very good…..he was
    rude…good for her. i’d like the reporters to talk to the men and other
    good women players like this….

    • Jeesie says:
      January 21, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      They do. Does anyone here actually watch the pressers regularly?

      When someone plays a poor match, win or lose, they’re asked about it, often a lot more bluntly. This particular reporter phrased his question about as politely as I’ve seen it, it’s not uncommon for them to just straight up ask what was with all the mistakes.

  29. Cinderella says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    There’s a time in life when one gets sick of the bullsh*t.
    Serena needed to set him straight. Male athletes clap back at reporters all of the time for far less.

  30. LaMaitresse says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    In her very long career, how many times has she ever been anything but a consummate professional and very charming to somewhat insulting press at times. She was owed an apology and received one. Good. Male players don’t have to put up with such inanities.

  31. Donna Martin says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Loving all the support for Serena here. So sick of women making news because they weeenr sweet and nice like they should always be. Male athletes never get this crap. So gross and I’m glad she stood up for herself.

  32. Allrightalready says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    She needs to lay off whatever “supplements” she’s using. She looks like a man. Look at her jaw.
    Also, her hairline is receding dramatically. Not from the supplements. From pulling it back so tightly .

  33. Gippy says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Totally acceptable response on her part. She was offended by his question and then she asked for an apology. She didn’t demand she didn’t use rude language, she maintained her composure and stood up for herself. GOAT

  34. miasys says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    I think she’s awesome. It was a total bad-ass way to handle a disrespectful reporter. No way would that same scenario have played out with a man so kudos to her for calling him out on it and standing up for herself. She moved right on, too. Class act, all the way. If she were my daughter, I would be proud!

