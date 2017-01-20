“Sir Patrick Stewart will be playing Poop Emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’” links
Sir Patrick Stewart will be the voice of the poop emoji in The Emoji Movie. [Dlisted]
Pres. Obama granted a lot of pardons & commutations. [Jezebel]
Should Brad Pitt & Halle Berry date? [LaineyGossip]
Ruby Rose’s ensemble doesn’t make much sense, but sure. [Go Fug Yourself]
Anne Hathaway in the Colossal trailer – this looks so weird. [Pajiba]
Will Queer Eye for the Straight Guy get a reboot? [OMG Blog]
Britney Spears’ new man has some drama, huh. [Wonderwall]
Here are the updates from Emperor Baby Fists’ takeover. [Buzzfeed]
OMG Gorillaz are back!!!!! [The Blemish]
These photos of Kim Kardashian are wild. [Reality Tea]
Is Scott Disick packing some major stuff in his pants? [Starcasm]

20 Responses to ““Sir Patrick Stewart will be playing Poop Emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’” links”

  1. Soprana says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Are Max Bialystok and Leo Bloom in charge of Hollywood now?

    Reply
  2. Aysla says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:11 am

    To those boycotting the inauguration: it’s not just about changing the TV channel; ratings are based on nielsen ratings… and unless you’re a nielsen family, it won’t matter. Avoid watching and/or interacting with social media and online media videos, posts, and feeds covering the inauguration. Hits and clicks, and even negative interaction (leaving angry face emojis, negative comments, etc.), will be counted as viewership.

    Reply
  3. Chelsey says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Lol what

    Reply
  4. k37744 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I just imagined the poop emoji saying something in Sir Patrick Stewart’s voice and… yep.

    I get it.

    Reply
  5. Paris says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    No, no, no, no …

    Reply
  6. bluhare says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    That is one excellent representation of my feelings about today.

    Reply
  7. Tallia says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I love Sir Patrick.

    Reply
  8. SK says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Yes yes yes please more Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

    Reply
  9. Rita says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I feel like this voicework should clearly have gone to our new president. Type-casting is sometimes appropriate.

    Reply
  10. Tania says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Well then obviously Sir Ian McKellen will be playing the rainbow poop emoji!

    Reply
  11. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I just caught an old “Bones” re-run and I thought I need to share one of the jokes because the timing is perfect. After dr Brennan told her partner that she’d like to be a President and he replied that she shouldn’t because she is a former fugitive, she said: “Are you saying that you think I woud be a bad candidate? Because Donald Trump wast thinking of running…” with an expression on her face meaning “so ridiculous, no one could be a worse candidate than him”. Now 3 or 4 years later we are living this joke.

    What happened with the world in just 3/4 years that something that was used as a joke in a tv show and thought of as competely nonsensical is now a reality?

    Reply
  12. zenkitty says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    The headline for this post elicited a delighted chuckle from me. Gives a whole new meaning to “make it so, number one”! (I so love Captain Picard)

    Just because something looks like sh!t doesn’t mean it has to sound like sh!t…

    Yes to a Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot – so long as they bring back Carson!

    No, no, no to a Brad Pitt Halle Berry pairing!

    Reply
  13. Millennial says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I’m not sure if this was subtle shade, but I love that during inaguaration weekend the first pic on this website is the poo emoji.

    Reply
  14. axa says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:20 am

    This is very true, some people have overlooked

    Reply

