“Sir Patrick Stewart will be playing Poop Emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’” links

Sir Patrick Stewart will be the voice of the poop emoji in The Emoji Movie. [Dlisted]
Pres. Obama granted a lot of pardons & commutations. [Jezebel]
Should Brad Pitt & Halle Berry date? [LaineyGossip]
Ruby Rose’s ensemble doesn’t make much sense, but sure. [Go Fug Yourself]
Anne Hathaway in the Colossal trailer – this looks so weird. [Pajiba]
Will Queer Eye for the Straight Guy get a reboot? [OMG Blog]
Britney Spears’ new man has some drama, huh. [Wonderwall]
Here are the updates from Emperor Baby Fists’ takeover. [Buzzfeed]
OMG Gorillaz are back!!!!! [The Blemish]
These photos of Kim Kardashian are wild. [Reality Tea]
Is Scott Disick packing some major stuff in his pants? [Starcasm]
Are Max Bialystok and Leo Bloom in charge of Hollywood now?
To those boycotting the inauguration: it’s not just about changing the TV channel; ratings are based on nielsen ratings… and unless you’re a nielsen family, it won’t matter. Avoid watching and/or interacting with social media and online media videos, posts, and feeds covering the inauguration. Hits and clicks, and even negative interaction (leaving angry face emojis, negative comments, etc.), will be counted as viewership.
This!
Lol what
My thoughts exactly
Michael Caine has talked about this before, the British thespian tradition of never turning down paid work regardless of how (literally, in this case ) shit it is.
I just imagined the poop emoji saying something in Sir Patrick Stewart’s voice and… yep.
I get it.
No, no, no, no …
That is one excellent representation of my feelings about today.
This post was the first thing I saw when came to this site today.I honestly thought it was meant to be a symbol of what’s happening today.
Me, too!
I love Sir Patrick.
Yes yes yes please more Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
I feel like this voicework should clearly have gone to our new president. Type-casting is sometimes appropriate.
I made that connection myself.
Well then obviously Sir Ian McKellen will be playing the rainbow poop emoji!
I just caught an old “Bones” re-run and I thought I need to share one of the jokes because the timing is perfect. After dr Brennan told her partner that she’d like to be a President and he replied that she shouldn’t because she is a former fugitive, she said: “Are you saying that you think I woud be a bad candidate? Because Donald Trump wast thinking of running…” with an expression on her face meaning “so ridiculous, no one could be a worse candidate than him”. Now 3 or 4 years later we are living this joke.
What happened with the world in just 3/4 years that something that was used as a joke in a tv show and thought of as competely nonsensical is now a reality?
The headline for this post elicited a delighted chuckle from me. Gives a whole new meaning to “make it so, number one”! (I so love Captain Picard)
Just because something looks like sh!t doesn’t mean it has to sound like sh!t…
Yes to a Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot – so long as they bring back Carson!
No, no, no to a Brad Pitt Halle Berry pairing!
I’m not sure if this was subtle shade, but I love that during inaguaration weekend the first pic on this website is the poo emoji.
This is very true, some people have overlooked
