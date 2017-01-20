“Sir Patrick Stewart will be playing Poop Emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’” links

Sir Patrick Stewart will be the voice of the poop emoji in The Emoji Movie. [Dlisted]

Pres. Obama granted a lot of pardons & commutations. [Jezebel]

Should Brad Pitt & Halle Berry date? [LaineyGossip]

Ruby Rose’s ensemble doesn’t make much sense, but sure. [Go Fug Yourself]

Anne Hathaway in the Colossal trailer – this looks so weird. [Pajiba]

Will Queer Eye for the Straight Guy get a reboot? [OMG Blog]

Britney Spears’ new man has some drama, huh. [Wonderwall]

Here are the updates from Emperor Baby Fists’ takeover. [Buzzfeed]

OMG Gorillaz are back!!!!! [The Blemish]

These photos of Kim Kardashian are wild. [Reality Tea]

Is Scott Disick packing some major stuff in his pants? [Starcasm]