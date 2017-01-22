The Women’s March took over the world & it was pretty amazing

Saturday’s Women’s March was a bigly event. It was even more bigly than Emperor Baby Fist’s inauguration in Washington DC. By many estimates, the Women’s March had double the crowd as the inauguration, if not more. What was even more incredible is that in every major city in America, women marched and protested. Women marched in Nashville and New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Raleigh and Memphis, Portland and Seattle, Austin and Philadelphia, Lansing and St. Louis, Denver and Miami, Boston and Indianapolis and more. The Women’s March went global too as our brothers and sisters in Canada, Great Britain, India, Mexico, France, Australia, Argentina and Antarctica marched in solidarity.
At the Washington rally, a whole host of speakers addressed the assembled crowd. Some of the speakers: Madonna, Gloria Steinem, Elizabeth Warren, Scarlett Johansson, Angela Davis, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Cecile Richards, Melissa Harris-Perry, the Mothers of the Movement and more. There were so many good speeches, but obviously the celebrity speeches got a lot of attention. Madonna in particular, because many cable news channels were airing live feeds of the speakers and Madonna dropped several f-bombs. Here’s Madonna’s speech (NSFW for language):
Here’s Scarlett Johansson’s speech:
If you were following the march on Twitter (through the #WomensMarch hashtag), you probably saw the thousands of absolutely amazing photos from all of the marches around the world. Here are some of my favorites.
Fave sign #womensmarchlondon #witchesunite #nastywoman #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/CP8BSIRGHK
— Emh (@emilyhilton) January 21, 2017
Spotted, Blake Lively in New York City in the #WomensMarch! pic.twitter.com/7T57UhyCys
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2017
I'm a nasty girl #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/GjFriucGUY
— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 21, 2017
My favorite signs so far #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/F01IoO4djm
— Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 21, 2017
I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today. Bigly. #Resistance #WorldWideWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/cwsgoYVSU7
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 21, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN, Twitter.
Yayyyy give it to them!!!!! So good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So proud of all of the women, men and children out there. This has to be the beginning of sustained resistance activity. NJ & VA next year have elections for Governor get out there and vote a non-TrumPlican into office. We will need safe havens against the horror that is POTUS.
One of my favorite signs: “We’re not PUTIN up with this”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The signs were amazing. As for the speeches, most were overlong and redundant, but those worth watching on You Tube include America Ferrara, Roslyn Brock, Ashley Judd, and Sophia Cruz.
We arrived early and had a great view of the stage, but were unable to March because the crowd size prevented us from moving north to the route. We tried to go south and then west to catch the route further down Constitution Ave, but the lower streets were just as packed as the official route. There is no way we will ever get an accurate count of the March because it was happening everywhere!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just hope this is just the beginning, it was a beautiful sight. In order to get results we have to March as long as it takes to get this ignorant liar and buffoon out of office he stole. Can you imagine the first order of business was DT arguing with the press about crowd size. We all have eyes and can judge for ourselfs who had the biggest crowd, the women’s March had the biggest crowd. Heaven help us from this buffoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was in a ticketed section at Obama’s first inauguration. We were elevated enough to see the mall behind us and I really think the women’s March had a bigger turnout. The March stage was on Independence Ave, so the crowd pictured on the mall was spillover because Independence and the numbered streets from 3rd to 17th were completely packed.
It took us over an hour to walk from Independence and 3rd to the Capitol Hill metro because the crowd was so thick. Normally, that is a 10 minute walk at most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a march in the snow at Sundance too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I SO LOVED IT!! and all the sister marches all over the world!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My Twitter feed was full of so many amazing pictures and posts yesterday, it warmed the cockles of my cynical heart. (Also, I laughed so hard when I saw Ian McKellan’s sign…leave it to him to work in Patrick Stewart somehow!)
Big <3 to all of you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fun fact: Amber Tamblyn was at the one in DC with America Ferera and then traveled to the one in NYC to be with her other sisterhood co-star, Blake. And she’s 8 months pregnant. I LOVE her. But I love every single person who participated in this march. Really warmed my heart and gave me hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Denver was INCREDIBLE yesterday. Marchers for miles, as far as the eye could see. Hope we keep this momentum going for the next four years, because we have the numbers. We are here to fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sad I was/am sick in bed and couldn’t go. This makes me so proud and also a little frustrated that we didn’t get our sh*t together sooner. That we had to be pushed this far when really, women – especially women of color – were being treated appallingly around the world and right next to us all along. I love this, I LOVE the signs and I hope Hillary takes some comfort in seeing this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone at the DC march had a giant HRC cutout and put a pussy hat on it. It was quite popular with the crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had two lots of Sixlet sportsing that had been pre-arranged for ages and Mr Sixer had to work, so I couldn’t go either.
But in between chauffeuring children around, I was glued to social media watching all the pink pussy hats, witty banners and inspirational speakers. I’m undecided between America Ferrera and Angela Davis for my favourite speeches. Angela Davis pips it, I think.
100,000 women in Trafalgar Square.
3.6 million women across the world.
Absolutely life-affirming and wonderful and brilliant.
(PS: Get well soon, darling.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks.😚
I feel a little less afraid of the various elections we have coming up in the EU if we can keep this going. It’s encouraging and god knows we need some encouragement. I’m convinced that the sane people just need to be more vocal and active. We really still are the majority, we’ve just been so complacent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many women came out in support which is really great. But let’s not forget white women were a key role in getting trump into office. Like those same ppl who voted for trump probably showed up in droves to pretend their not racist, care about civil rights and so on. I found that just as scary as his inauguration. And there were TONS of white women marching, with media also focusing primlarly on white women and not woc which hurt my heart. I was hoping to see more inclusion and representation across cultures and skin tones
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t speak to media coverage, but every color, religion, age group, etc was present here in Houston. It was incredible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kb same situation here in orange county, ca. people from all walks of life. it was one of the most beautiful things i’ve ever participated in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the DC march did a good job of inclusiveness in its speakers, though I don’t know about media coverage either.
ETA: It didn’t occur to me that some of the protestors might have voted for him. That is a scary thought. But at least their numbers contributed to the march I guess. Much like the trumpster boycotts of Starbucks, that would be kind of counterproductive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They maybe regretting their vote. If they are I’m glad they are standing with us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw these yesterday and this morning:
The most adorable baby
https://instagram.com/p/BPjY5-Sjg7S/
Willow Smith and Cree Summer
https://instagram.com/p/BPiv_UpDOqq/
Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch
https://instagram.com/p/BPizfn5Dium/
This speech!
https://instagram.com/p/BPi0VCRj6Pi/
Janelle Monae
https://instagram.com/p/BPi1gCWgc1n/
Debbie Allen is everything!
https://instagram.com/p/BPjToaLAu9O/
Zoe Kravitz with Cree Summer’s daughter
https://instagram.com/p/BPi9GApDBus/
Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi
https://instagram.com/p/BPjVHoHhd39/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the links. Will give these a watch! Just to clarify though I was just saying it wasn’t as well represented as I thought it would be! There were millions of women that came out in support globally and used their voice for positive change and I don’t want to take away from that either. It was amazing to witness just more some more colour would’ve been great as my reality and countless others deal more w woc than white women
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jess: no, I completely understood what you were saying! Just wanted to share some really cool pictures that I figured many people haven’t seen. The support was amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I marched in Texas and it was wonderful. They projected 30,000 people in Austin, and around 50,000 turned out. I have a hard time believeing there were any closeted Trump supporters in the crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep I agree. I was at the march because a lot of my friends (many immigrants) were marching. But let’s not forget white women helped get us here. White feminism helped get us here. So the march was great but it does nothing if white women who see themselves as intersectional feminist don’t check their fellow WW.
Not only that but imagine if this many people marched for BLM? How amazing that would be? I said yesterday that if we could mobilize this number for black lives, natives, immigrants we could do amazing things. But people need to go BEYOND the marching. They need to begin the real work. WOC have been in the trenches it’s time for others to step in.
Also Ashley Judd’s speech was originally created by a black woman and it bothered me that she is getting credit for it. *side eye*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we just be happy that everyone supported this cause and stop with dividing us by color. I saw people of all color, size, age, including men and children. This was Bigly, jmo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um no because if we weren’t divided white Women’s wouldn’t have voted for Trump to uphold white supremacy. So no.
It’s always nice to say “let’s not be divided” if the division doesn’t effect you. Silencing the critics is exactly why there weren’t MORE WOC out yesterday. Because that’s what white feminism does…silences WOC.
So no I will not be silent. Next
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re: Ashley Judds speech. I felt within the first minute that this was a black womans voice and then wondered if I was just getting that vibe from Ashleys Southern roots. I love Ashley, she discarded much of her white Southern fanbase to come out very strongly as both feminist and Dem in the mid 90s, and has stayed true to that. She better publicly credit the woman who did write that speech ASAP before I change my mind about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t sure if a link would go through but the original is on YouTube “Nasty Woman-Nina Mariah State of the World 2016″
I’m not here for WW co-opting the word of a black woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Ramona I watched a video of Ashley’s speech, and she mentioned the writer of the poem before she recited it. She also thanked her on Twitter and posted a video of the young lady performing it.
I was so impressed with it, it actually made me want to look up more slam poetry. Very moving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ramona, Ashley Judd did give credit to the author, Nina Donovan, at the beginning of the speech. More on the poet here: http://www.tennessean.com/story/news/politics/2017/01/21/womens-march-ashley-judd-recites-poem-franklin-woman/96888228/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jess1632 I am a white woman who did NOT vote for Trump and there was a huge percentage of us who did not who are still standing against him. If I can change the minds of other women to do the same, then great. But I think we all need to keep in mind that 1)women in general are not a voting block as that comprises far too many cultural, ethnic, historic and socioeconomic identities and 2) that also seems to be the same for white women. Please don’t lump us all together. People need to stop being angry that we’re not all united while simultaneously blaming all of us. We didn’t all vote the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt like I was walking on air all day yesterday, despite being down with a wretched flu. So much love and hopefulness and so many creative, kick ass signs. I could spend all day looking at them. I also love how the signs were piled up outside Trump hotel in DC and Trump tower in Chicago, so brilliant and sort of solemn.
But I have to confess, today I feel just as angry and helpless again as I did on Friday listening to Trump’s inauguration speech. Reading about his and Spicer’s tantrums made me realize that this demonstration was utterly lost on him (and his despicable supporters, judging from some of the online comments I saw).
The key will be finding a way to harness the energy from yesterday into meaningful action, starting with any and every election that comes up. I have never felt such desperate urgency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still feel hopeful after yesterday. I agree that the success of yesterday depends on how we move into action going forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t be down – he and his minions were never going to get it BUT we got it, those that sat out the election got it, those on the cusp got it. It was a call to action that can have meaningful impact as long as it now moves forward. Based on his twitter comments this morning he’s scared, based on his supporter’s comments they are scared which = toxic. Let’s keep them scared so that they stop acting against our interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might not reach trump’s band of crazies but apparently the numbers greatly worried the GOP. At least from the few articles I read yesterday. But you are right without further action the march is nothing more than a cute photo op
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check this site out for concrete next steps in your area… Swingleft.org
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, all, for the consoling words. This is such an emotional roller coaster. The GOP should be worried — hopefully they will listen to their constituents who marched if they have any hope of being re-elected. Time to get out there and continue to resist!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime. I’ve never been more proud of the United States. I just hope this momeumtum carries through to the midterms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And in Germany, Spain, Czech Republic and many more. It was a MAJOR worldwide event!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I marched in Atlanta yesterday. Powerful, powerful sh!t. Though I was further back in the crowd, I marched in the same march as John Freakin Lewis. Indescribable. It blasted my heart wide open to see so many people coming together, to stand and say that we are not going to be complacent. It was a day of unity. I am still proud to be an American.
I do know, however, that it won’t always be euphoric. I know it’s going to be long and messy. I know that I was still one of the most privileged people there. I will stand for equality for ALL at every turn. We don’t go until we all go.
Favorite signs:
Picture of Trump, “Does this Ass make my Sign look Big?”
Picture of Rizzo from Grease, “Keep your filthy laws off my silky drawers”
And, “Honestly, there are too many issues with this administration to cover with one sign”
Favorite chants:
“Show me what democracy looks like? THIS is what democracy looks like.”
“We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter”
“MOVE, Trump, get out the way. Get out the way, Trump, get out the way.”
✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my faves was the one Charlotte Church had ‘I didn’t come from your rib, YOU came from MY vagina’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital Unicorn OMG! That’s perfection!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles! I marched in Atlanta too. It was an incredible atmosphere. My fave sign: “If I make my uterus a corporation will you stop regulating it?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday was the first day since election night that I’ve been able to watch the news. I was glued to CNN, awestruck by all those millions of beautiful marchers. I had to give up my spot on the bus to DC because my mom’s in the hospital, but I had friends keeping me updated. And I’ll have a chance to march in the future. This isn’t a one-time thing. THIS IS A MOVEMENT, PEOPLE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in rural Australia so I didn’t get a chance to march. I loved seeing all the pictures from all over the world. Fantastic signs, lots of unity from many amazing women and men. This warmed my heart, you could feel the love ❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was encouraging to see! I couldn’t go, but I kept up with the Atlanta march. The cops high-fiveing the marchers in Atlanta warmed my heart. What didn’t do it was the tons of women in my social media speaking against the marches and being pro-Trump. Even going as far as saying women should be more like Ivanka. I still do not get how they can root and support him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was in Atlanta too, and I saw some of the cops high-fiving and hugging people. After I got home, I read a really interesting Facebook discussion about how white folks like myself should think about the fact that some people– people of color, gay and trans people, etc– don’t find the presence of police comforting. It was really thought-provoking. When we got to the GA state capitol, there were heavily-militarized police on the roof, and it was certainly a very unsettling sight. Not saying that the people high-fiving and hugging police were wrong, but I thought it the discussion about other people’s perspective on police presence was really powerful and timely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea it also speaks to the difference in these protests. BLM marches that I’ve been to have had the fraction of protestors but have three times the police presence. The high fiving of cops and cutesy pictures were not cute for a lot of minorities. My friend and I talked about this while marching yesterday. And I said it’s because it’s not POCs marching so inherently the march is treated differently. It got their attention for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles – Completely agree. As a woman of color, there have been instances I have been afraid of police. I am just so glad it was a peaceful demonstration all around. PS – Go falcons!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Understanding police presence as it affects POC is incredibly important. I will say that Atlanta in particular has had a policy of community-based policing for decades now. I read several articles recently on how that is “paying off” for them in relation to the incredibly diverse public they serve. (I am NOT saying that there are not very sobering issues still, but that APD in particular tries to support community involvement by citizens and police in a way that improves quality of life for those often underserved.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not tons of women, but a few women in my social media feed were all offended by the marches. I wasn’t surprised. They were people I went to high school with. They married young, never left our tiny home town and have almost zero exposure to anyone that doesn’t look exactly like them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like the women in my feed. I was disheartened by their vitriol — one woman actually ranted about how much garbage the protesters left. And even those who weren’t hateful were at best disingenuous — with questions like “what could Trump have possibly done in just 24 hours to protest about?” It makes me upset just typing this, that people — women!! — continue to insist on supporting Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. i have had enough of all of those people from my past that are still stuck in the past. Deleted all of them from the friends list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know a few who are threatening to cut others out of their social media contacts for marching and they don’t understand why anyone is marching, what could he have done in just 24 hours? – well, he did sign executive orders to throw millions off health care, allow insurers to discriminate in setting rates for women and allow corporations to pollute our air and water but just pretend none of that happened. – And why can’t we accept that he’s the president and we lost and they never did this to Obama? – well, except for the Tea Party marches and the birthers and yes, we have accepted that he’s in office, we don’t agree with his policies and we still have the right to protest them so go ahead and cut me out of your contacts.
As for the cleanup, we were advised to practice “carry in, carry out” and people were doing that, the Publics Works guys that I saw seemed to be having the best time of anyone, blowing the horns of the trucks and waving at the marchers. Our city has a public works department for the purpose of clean ups. We frequently hold very large public events, sometimes on very short notice, and it is something the City of Boston does very, very well. In fact, depending on the outcome of a football game tonight, many may start hoping our cleanup crews will be faced with a similar challenge after a victory parade in a few weeks time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regarding the clean up, I realize it was just BS this woman was spouting. In Chicago it is also not out of the ordinary to have a big crowd downtown with things like the marathon and all of our recent sports victory parades — because you know, priorities! And yesterday people were even careful not to step on the grass so as not to make the fields muddy! I guess I should take heart from the fact that this was the only thing this petty woman could come up with to complain about, as fallacious as it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incredible. Mark Hamill’s tweet is everything!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is. And I saw lots of Princess Leia signs yesterday. I felt like Carrie was marching with us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one in London was amazing and while Trump was the reason it happened it also serves to show that we girls still have a long way to go inall walks of live no matter where we live. Men of Trumps ilk beware, the Nasty Women are coming for ya.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even in my relatively small Ohio town, we had a crowd of 500 to 600 people marching. Best I’ve felt since last November.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at the rally in Dayton, OH yesterday–organizers anticipated 300-400 people, but the crowd was about 3000! We had amazing speakers: Native Americans (including a man), Latina women, African-American women, a Muslim woman, very young women, elderly women, women with disabilities, LGBT women, mothers, non-mothers. In the crowd, we had the full spectrum of diversity. It was beautiful and uplifting!
Now that we’ve marched, it’s time to fight! MoveOn.org is hosting an emergency call tonight for protests at local congressional offices this Tuesday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that people marched for such a worthy cause but I am worried that people are not going to continue to be quite so vocal about their opposition to Trump. It’s clear, no one wants this baffoon, but are we going to become complacent or are we going to keep the momentum going? It’s been less than 72 hours since Cheeto took office and he’s already started doing major damage we need marches and public demands to impeach his a$$!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Done Girls! So proud of us all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I marched in Charlotte yesterday…I honestly thought as a long-time resident of Charlotte “Eh, we’ll be lucky if we have 1000 show up.” I cried because I was so wrong – I’ve seen two estimates – one is “at least 10,000″ and the other was “20-30,000″. That might be small compared to other cities, but for Charlotte, it’s huge! Nobody has shown up in a group that size for something that wasn’t a sporting event before Now let’s all remember to give time and money to causes that advance the well-being of everyone in this country, and remember to vote for candidates who support that idea.
Favorite sign in my march on a small toddler “I heart naps, but I stay WOKE”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was walking around the rally area in SF doing errands beforehand and worried similarly because Civic Center plaza is so big and rain was threatened. But it was huge! So much so that the body heat of everyone squished together and shared umbrellas really helped. Loved the kid with a sign saying “I’m only 8 and even I can’t believe this sh*t”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a little girl, younger than 8, probably more like 5, with a heart shaped sign that said “No Donald Trumps allowed.” So cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My cousin and his two daughters marched in Charlotte yesterday too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I think the Women’s March was great – and it was great to see so many men participate – I wonder why there wasn’t this type of support before the election. And while protests are fine, if it doesn’t translate to booting the Republicans from Congress in the midterms then it doesn’t mean much. There were people who were protesting the election results back in November who didn’t even bother to vote. That’s not okay. You can’t not vote and then protest the results you didn’t bother to contribute to.
So this is a great show of strength to say we won’t sit back and take whatever garbage the Republicans and Trump will throw at us, but we then have to not sit back and take whatever garbage the Republicans and Trump throw at us. Continue the fight and translate that to midterm election results.
#MakeMidtermElectionsCoolAgain
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love everything you wrote Trixie! I wondered the same thing…Where was this opposition and anger before? If these marches had been held after Comey decided to reopen the Clinton email investigation but before the election things probably would have turned out differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I voted (skipped to the polls happily, confidently, and as it turns out naively) but I can imagine not voting, especially in a state like California where individual votes feel like they matter less, and still being shocked and horrified by the results. And shocked and horrified that so many Americans voted for Trump. So many people thought it was a done deal that Hilary would win, myself included.
That said, I completely agree with your hashtag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^. It’s a marathon. But we have to finish it. Bring water and Power bars. It can and will be done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
#Make Midterm Elections Cool Again
#Countdown to the Midterm Elections
2016 was the year of the populist candidate. If people didn’t hear exactly what they wanted, even if there wasn’t a plan to actually be able to implement any of it, people didn’t vote or voted for Trump, the populist who was still in the race. On both sides, supporters of the populist candidates attacked women and minority issues as being diversions though, granted, one side was far worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s how I am looking at it: there’s a turning point in all things. Yes, apathy and over confidence ruled the day in November. This moment now is the turning point. Something this bad needed to happen to wake everyone up. For those who didn’t vote but got off their duffs yesterday to march, I bet they are never going to not vote again. I am choosing to believe the tide is turning. It would have been nice had this all been avoided but the reality is sometimes bad things need to happen to force change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this is my thinking, too, because I also wondered at first how/why we couldn’t galvanize so many people before the election. Trump actually being elected was a HUGE (huge?) wake up call to those who assumed it could never possibly happen and like you said, sometimes bad things do need to happen to force change.
My big fear now is that Republicans will be more desperate than ever to hang on to their power, as tenuous as it may be, that who knows what means they will resort to to keep it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was this type of support before the election, Hillary won the popular vote by millions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Los Angeles was incredible yesterday! My fellow Angelenos did me proud, we were 750,000 strong! Men, women and children all came out to represent ⚡🎆
Everyone was so peaceful and it was nothing but good vibes. Never in my life had I experienced anything like this. It was magical!
Bonus: I saw Moby!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marched in NYC yesterday…healing to talk to diverse people and soak in non-blase New York for once! It was much bigger than anticipated…took Mr. D and me 2 hours to move 7-8 blocks!
I’m kind of glad Trump’s doing all his usual BS plus signing his freaking exec orders…keeps people on the boil. I see this as a kickoff to many many important conversations about rights, political self-education, and change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love seeing pix of guys who are man enough to wear a pink pussy hat!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was great when my boyfriend wore pink with me in October, but this is wicked awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and daughter went to the Toronto march, which like all the others had a record turnout. It was a historic day. I was overwhelmed by the size and scope of demonstrations globally. Now there’s more work to do, but we can use this visibility to take heart, stay motivated, organize, act, resist.
Follow Michael Moore’s steps: Put Congress on speed dial, form your own 5-10 person Rapid Response Network, run for office (and encourage others to run, too). Join organizations that need your support. And stay visible. It helps to know we’re not alone.
To everyone who said a march doesn’t matter, part because it’s a march and part because it’s women, I’m with Madonna: FU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I marched in Nashville and it was exhilarating!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I marched in Dallas with my daughter. She wore her Girl Scout uniform and a sign that said “Fight Like A Girl”. My sign said “Women’s Rights are Human Rights” and on the back “Don’t Mess With Texas Women”. It was a glorious day, even though our crowd was on the smaller size (estimated 8K, I think). My sister marched in LA and other family marched in Austin. A day of unity and solidarity. I could not have been prouder of all of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make sure your march/town is included on the Wikipedia page 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The turnout for the sister march in St Paul, MN was projected to be 20-30,000. The current police estimate is at around 100,000, making it the largest protest in my state’s history. After the strange and gloomy day Friday was, marching yesterday turned my anger, frustration, and fear into pure inspiration. The atmosphere radiated all around and it was magical. We exhibited our right to peacefully assemble and our march ended with no violence, destruction or arrests. Well…except for a lone counter-protester who went ahead and started pepper spraying protesters. The thing I loved most is how it all started as a Women’s March (and all life begins through women) but quickly opened its doors to any group who feels threatened by the great unpredictable unknown. Truly one of the most beautiful moments in my gay life. ::hugs to all who participated worldwide and in spirit::
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love your comment…I had friends marching in St Paul, too. And your name cracked me up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So proud of Nasty Women everywhere (and sons fathers and husbands) who marched proudly in the streets of their communities peacefully.
Chicago was incredible and Los Angeles had a reported 750,000 yesterday (not confirmed). Former Soviet satellite Georgia had a march! Saw a sign of a woman’s midsection with a V at the spot and the sign read V is for Vendetta. !!
And Ashley Judd brought it to Diaper Bigly yesterday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even places like Nashville, Oklahoma City and Boise, Idaho had 10,000 people-plus come out. This is NOT a movement of “coastal elites.”
My two favorite signs were: “Super Callous, Racist, Fascist, Extra Braggadocios,” because you can’t help but sing it (pic: https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/822846586447396865) and “Now they’ve pissed off Grandma” (pic https://twitter.com/lwtlukas/status/822837381254377472).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations, Women Of The World! I am proud of all of you who were a part of the event, from every corner of the Earth. Amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I felt yesterday and again today! We must keep this up! Continue to march, speak out, donate and vote these jerks out of office!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I unfortunately had to work, but I showed my solidarity with what I could get away with…small pink heart earrings, pink chucks, and a soft pink undershirt. There were small marches all over the country as well. A small town about 15 minutes from mine had a women’s march, and over 700 women and men showed up to walk the streets. Even a few Trump supporters did, which seemed awkward in the news feed I saw. The women of the world made my heart so happy yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some friends and I went to the one in OKC, took our 14 year old sons. They held their signs high, I was so proud. I cried to be with all of these people globally speaking out. And then we supported our local taco trucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could have been there. Awesome. Friend and I wore our pussyhats while shopping at Target in Kissimmee Fl and people stopped to say loved them and wished they could have marched too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was one of the 180,000+ crowd on Boston Common yesterday, along with my mother, aunts, sisters, nieces and two nephews and several cousins. Our group ranged in age from 6 years old to 88 years old. The day was magical, calm, peaceful, festive, determined. A sea of pink hats on the Common spreading out through the surrounding streets.. A rare January day that was not wintry – Mother Nature wanted this. An inclusive lineup of performers and speakers addressing so many of our concerns: equality, peace, our environment, control of our own bodies and destinies, education, the workplace, justice, our communities. The vow to fight on, to raise our voices, to petition our government and to sue it if need be, to seek elected office, to support candidates, and to vote. The spirit of cooperation as we all helped one another young and old, baby carriages and wheelchairs, to file out into the streets. The musicians that played their instruments as we marched. The houses along Beacon Street and Commonwealth Ave displaying signs and cheering marchers on from rooftops and windows and porches, the police, fire, and EMS workers high-fiving and hugging marchers, the Public Works guys in their trucks blowing their horns to the delight of the marchers, and the lovely welcome from Arlington Street church of bubbles and the Battle Hymn of the Republic played on the church’s organ and bells.
As our congressional delegation and our state’s attorney general assured us yesterday, Massachusetts will fight on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the description, it brought a tear to my eye, mostly because I could never have gotten my mom to march in Chicago. We can’t even talk about politics and I think it’s literally eating me away inside. It’s so wonderful that you had your family beside you on such an amazing, historic day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sorry your mom is apart from you on this, Esmon.
Yesterday, while we were out there, I couldn’t stop thinking of the family members who were no longer with us. My grandmother would have been so proud to see her sister at the age of 88 wearing a pussy hat and trying to learn how to operate a wheelchair (first time she ever used one and only because it would have been far too much for her and her walker to handle – more than a few of us suffered bruises from her efforts) and my Dad, a Hillary supporter from way back, would have been so proud to stand beside his daughters and granddaughters if he were still with us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This march gave me hope, it was such a beautiful thing, cannot even begin to describe the feeling of unity and power! And the amount of celebs who showed up – man, crazy, just crazy! Did you see RIHANNA? Helen Mirren, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaals, Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron, Ariana Grande with grandma… TONS of tv ppl! Sooo inspiring to read all the signs and go through the ig stories of all the stars to relive their bits of the protest! There is hope now, guys
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so proud of my fellow Coloradoans yesterday — 200,000 in Denver and in the little conservative town of Colorado Springs (home to Focus on the Family and many other Christian organizations), 7,000!
Nick Kristof of NYT posted this listing the estimated attendance numbers by city:
https://twitter.com/NickKristof/status/823138915624349696
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marched in Santa Ana, CA yesterday, estimated crowd 20 K!! In Red Orange County that went blue this year!!! Proud of my community, country and so touched by the women who marched in solidarity around the globe! Amazing. Also, super proud that not one act of violence was reported (not to my knowledge). Our march was super loving, people laughing together, hugging…it was just what I needed to be around after the past two months of darkness. I’m also committed to getting involved with my local Women’s Democratic Party. We have lots of red representatives that need to get the message loud and clear…or be gone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, have to shout out to an awesome Boy Scout troop that was there handing out water bottles!! Just awesome:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@homeslice i was there too! it was indescribable. i was so very proud. having grown up here, it was a sight to see. beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, not to throw cold water on all of this, because I agree it was kind of amazing and made me feel hopeful for the first time since the election, but, sorta, yeah, gonna do that … Everyone should read Julia Ioffe’s piece in the Atlantic today. Julia is Soviet-born, but grew up mostly in the U.S., though she maintains close relationships with family and friends still living in Putin’s Russia. The parallels to Putin’s early days in power, including large protests, are eerie.
The march was beautiful and inspiring and hopeful and encouraging, but it’s important to remember we haven’t actually changed anything. I’m not saying we can’t; but it’s important to remember that theater isn’t the same as policy.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/01/womens-march-protest-trump-russia/514064/?utm_source=twb
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I marched in Tallahassee’s version and it was wonderful 😊 . 2,000 people (mostly college students) were expected to show up, but over 15,000 people of all backgrounds and ages did. The only downside is due to the weather and the size we couldn’t go to the Capitol and stick it to Rick Scott like we wanted to, but *shrugs*
Everywhere I keep on reading the event is being called a catharsis and that’s exactly what it felt like. It was such a great feeling to see real life people ,and not a social media feed, agreeing that this is a problem and something needs to be done. Restored my faith in humanity a little bit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Catharsis is such a good way to put it. I have so many friends who have been beside themselves with despair over Trump’s election…so to see them holding their signs and just beaming from ear to ear for the first time in weeks just warmed my heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww my heart is warmed too! Glad they’re doing better now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All ladies’ speeches were very inspirational. My day has been brightened. There is hope for us in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was such a moving and motivating (series of) event(s)…thrilled to represent in Philly!! Now to keep our spirited momentum to combat hate, ignorance, fear…❤
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to the march while in Paris, it was amazing and calm, I met so many lovely women who had great signs from all ages!
There isn’t any way to really describe the feeling of being in that crowd.. I then took the train to my city in the south of France and there was a march there as well (not as grand as the others, but there was still support)
Random bit: I met Rami Malek while in Paris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse