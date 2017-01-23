Madonna clarifies her ‘blowing up the White House’ comments

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

As we discussed in yesterday’s post about the Women’s Marches around the world, Madonna traveled to Washington DC to speak at the BIGLY event there. By many professional crowd-size estimates, the DC Women’s March was three times the size as Emperor Baby Fists’ inauguration, and there were probably 500,000 women and allies in attendance in DC. I hope the GOP is scared. I hope everyone stays active and woke as hell. Anyway, Madonna spoke on stage and she dropped some f-bombs (which were aired live on CNN and other channels). She also said that when Baby Fists won, she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Deplorable Snowflakes had never heard such language and they all clutched their pearls with their baby fingers and condemned Madonna for using such hyperbole. So Madonna posted the Instagram above with this explanation:

Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with ” I want to start a revolution of love.” I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”

Well, I’m glad she clarified, mostly because I hope that Madonna’s f-bombs weren’t the big takeaway from the Women’s March. I think she knows this too – Saturday was not the moment to make everything about Madonna. Besides, many of us reacted the same way in the wake of Baby Fists’ electoral win – I personally wanted to burn everything to the ground. But I didn’t. Because talking about it made me feel better. And now I understand that we are legion and the Resistance isn’t going anywhere.