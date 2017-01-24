Chris Brown is still the worst, now he’s calling Aziz Ansari ‘Aladdin’

wenn23833910

In case you were wondering, Chris Brown is still the worst. Shocking, I know. Breezy made another stab at relevancy over the weekend following Aziz Ansari’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. Ansari name-checked Chris Brown in his opening monologue, basically comparing Breezy to Emperor Baby Fists, as Ansari compared Trump voters to Breezy’s fans. Here’s the clip again:

The relevant joke comes around the one-minute mark. This is the joke:

“I do think we should be careful though. We can’t demonize everyone that voted for Trump. Some people are like, ‘everyone who voted for Trump is a dumb, racist, misogynist, homophobe’ – and I’m like, hold on, we’re talking about 63 million people. Don’t judge them by their worst… I’m sure there’s a lot of people that voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. … I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars. If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics. And ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These hoes ain’t loyal.’”

So of course Chris Brown had to say something. He couldn’t just sit back and be grateful that he is famous enough to be a punchline on SNL. First he posted (then deleted) a video where he whines: “I can’t f–king catch a break. This n—a said, ‘Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics.’ I swear I’m gettin’ the f–k outta here. Don’t f–kin’ trust what you see. Even salt look like sugar.” Then he posted the video of Ansari’s comments and wrote: “F–K NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D–K!” How charming. I’m sure it never gets old for Aziz and every other brown man to be referred to as “Aladdin.”

Also: just a note to Us Weekly… this is not Chris Brown “clapping back.” This is racism. Please call it that.

This has been your Chris Brown update. I write a Chris Brown story every few months just to remind people that he hasn’t changed whatsoever. In fact, I would argue that he’s getting worse.

wenn23704642

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

49 Responses to “Chris Brown is still the worst, now he’s calling Aziz Ansari ‘Aladdin’”

  1. juice says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:27 am

    in shocking news, racist d***bag is a racist d***bag.

    Reply
    • DeniseMich says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:08 am

      Chris Brown is wrong but it is not racism. I am tired of every act of bigotry being called racism. This is the definition of racism.
      “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.”

      What Chris Brown did was bigoted.

      Reply
      • juice says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:25 am

        genuine question then: could chris brown not be saying bigoted things about aziz ansari under the belief that he is superior?

      • DeniseMich says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

        @juice,

        For what Chris Brown said to be racism he would need to believe that African Americans as a race are superior to Indian Americans as a race.

        Believing you are superior to someone else who happens to be another race is not in of itself racism. It is when you believe you are superior because your race is superior that it is racist or racism.

      • juice says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

        i get that, but what i’m wondering is could chris brown not think his race is superior to aziz ansari’s? how do we judge whether actions or speech is racist vs prejudiced vs bigoted in cases where it isn’t as clear-cut as white racism?

      • Marigold says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:57 am

        If you want to split hairs, Merriam-Webster provides several definitions for racism, including one for students that says “discrimination or hatred based on race.” So, yeah, calling him Aladdin was, in fact, racist.

      • Queenjj says:
        January 24, 2017 at 11:07 am

        So its okay for him to insult Chris Brown openly and make a public mockery of him but when he responds he’s racist. Please let the past stay the past. Oh wait America is repeating it’s past. Oh well I guess non constructive criticism used to demean someone is freedom of speech. Hahahaha

      • Tiffany :) says:
        January 24, 2017 at 1:54 pm

        Queenjj, Brown isn’t being called out because he responded. It is because he responded with a bigoted comment, calling Aziz “Aladdin”. If he had just told Aziz to shut up without the ethnic slur, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

    • me says:
      January 24, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Of course it was racist. If Aziz was White, would Chris have called him “Aladdin”? Nope.

      Reply
    • Anilehcim says:
      January 24, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      @DeniseMich — The idea that “reverse racism” doesn’t exist is so ridiculous and makes no sense whatsoever. Racism has nothing to do with power, it is simply the belief that one or more races is better than another. YES, Chis’ stupid comment was and is a racist remark. He tried to insult a man by throwing his Indian heritage in his face as though it is something to somehow be ashamed of which irrefutably shows that he obviously believes his own race and/or other races to be superior to Indian Americans.

      And as usual, Chris’ remark was ignorant. Aladdin is Middle Eastern folklore and has nothing to do with India. So not only does Chris apparently think being Indian is something to be ashamed of, but he ironically has chosen to lump all brown-skinned men from Asia into one group. Once again, this is racism, and racism has nothing to do with power. Racism is a mindset. A person on the lowest rung of the Caste system could still personally have an issue with a person of another race simply because of that race. Power doesn’t have anything to do with RACISM. Discrimination comes in many forms and doesn’t necessary have to have a single thing to do with being in a position of power.

      Reply
      • Lyssie says:
        January 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        The term “reverse racism” is ridiculous and makes no sense whatsoever. The fact that you call it “reverse racism” is the proof that it doesn’t exist if it existed it would simply be called “racism”. But that’s not even the point here because neither Chris nor Aziz is white.

  2. OSTONE says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Why is this turd still relevant? Can we bury him in D list land forever please?

    Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

      Right? I don’t get how the guy still has fans. Even if they’re somehow willing to overlook his constant vileness, you’d think his increasingly meth-head looks would kill off their crushes.

      Anyway, the last time I remember him having a proper hit was a feature on a Pitbull track 5 or 6 years ago, and it’s not like he has a back-catalogue of classics. He should be a total nobody by now, remembered only for how disgusting he is.

      Reply
  3. YepIsaidit says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:35 am

    His hair looks ridiculous too.

    Reply
  4. Alix says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:36 am

    He’s a two-bit thug who’ll someday land himself in jail for a long, long time. Can’t wait.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Wow, human garbage. Just like…hmm….Trump. And he doesn’t even realize that he just proved Aziz’s point.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Literally just go f*ck yourself, right along with the “I don’t need the women’s march” women and the “I’m so glad Trump signed an executive order that limits women’s rights to their bodies” people and the “Trump is bringing God back to the White House so shut up” people. Just go f*ck yourself.

    Reply
    • Lulu says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:50 am

      @shambles did you see Piers Morgans comments about the women’s march? Can he join the “go f*ck yourself club” too! I was so glad Euan McGregor refused to go on Good Morning Britain bcos of him today.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Shambles – my husband had to take away my cell phone last night because I was going from reading in silence to raging over so many things. The womens march complaints, the Chelsea Clinton digs, the “well women have one more right than men – they have the right to kill their children” assholes, the f*cking neo nazis, the racist, homophobic pieces of excrement that we somehow still call ‘people’.

      He closed out the news stuff I was reading and tried to distract me with photos of cats on instagram. It did work for a bit, but then I found all the hilarious protest signs people have been putting on their dogs. Which, political, but at least cheery. He knows I’m not going to avoid the news completely, but when I hit a boiling point, he will try to distract until the next one.

      Thank god he at least agrees with all my rants – I mean, I’m sure partially for his own safety but I snagged a good one. This is a small town, living in the middle of the woods, hunting, 4-wheeling, (borderline scary in parts) religious family, plumber who works on all kinds of job sites (with the kind of people that the right claim talk so horribly about women all the time, nbd), and he still can’t comprehend why everyone else is just so ridiculous. Despite all of that – he still is a feminist, wonderful human being who wouldn’t EVER say anything bad about a woman (unless that woman did him wrong, and even then he uses words like ‘asshole’ or ‘moron’ rather than derogatory ones).

      And NOBODY goes at Aziz. Nobody. I love that guy, he’s a gem.

      Reply
  7. trollontheloose says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    they should never ever reference him. It’s free publicity for him and he loves that. They should forget about him because it just gives him more excuses to spew and spew. He still trolls whatever her names is Karrueche because whatever his name is Soulja something liked a pic of her, hence the “boxing match” in Dubai. Empty head all the way.. this guy thrives in violence.

    Reply
  8. Aminah says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:56 am

    What a d*ck. But we all knew that anyway so thanks for the becoming-increasingly-frequent reminder, Chris.

    My cousin is called “Aladdin” (we spell it Allaedein – there are numerous ways of transliterating it into Roman alphabet) but he’s really pale (like, Eddie Redmayne complexioned) so never gets called Aladdin neither as slur, thankfully, or as his actual name when he’s visiting Europe. People/acquaintances/friends always end up calling him Dean or Dino, maybe because they feel awkward about a non-cartoon person being called Aladdin I guess, which he finds hilarious.

    Reply
  9. Megan says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I didn’t know Aziz was of Persian descent.

    Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Chris Brown continues to be the worst. Film at eleven.
    On a more superficial note, his outsides are catching up with his disgusting inside pretty quickly. Dude looks like walking death.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Nice to know he’s still a bag full of d**ks. Also, he should be in jail.

    Reply
  12. Uniquely says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Maybe if people would stop coming for Chris Brown, by speaking about him when clearly you are irrelevant to him then he wouldn’t come for that person. Chris is the bad person because he defended himself. In that case you want to speak about him being racist, isn’t that’s what people calling Trump a racist, but still Aziz comparing Chris to Trump. Stop it with the racism card. With that being said if Chris didn’t send for you, learn to keep his name out of who ever it is that speak on him mouth then you wouldn’t have to worry about him defending himself by coming for you. Chris is good in my book always and millions of others, so sorry to kill anyone’s dream that’s hoping or wishing he’ll go away. Sorry, but not sorry Chris isn’t going anywhere, his career hot, his music hot and he has millions of fans who love him despite what the WISHERS say. Meaning you wish you were in his shoes making great hits, investing, and making millions of dollars. STOP IT WITH THE NONSENSE! SN: You really can’t get him on anything, but the incident that happened when he was 17 years old in which today he is 27. It shouldn’t happen, but you are not the judge and 2nd chances happen.

    Reply
  13. Uniquely says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

    You should know, you have it. Nothing you say would ever change that, so in the mean time be mad and deal with it.

    Reply
  14. KoolaidGuurrl says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    In my opinion Chris Brown is a HORRIBLE person. However, I wish he would have came back with a better response then childish racist remarks.
    Aziz spoke about him and Chris should be able to respond, but he should have kept race out of it.
    Though Aziz did compare him to Trump, and anyone would want to clap at someone about that. Though Chris continues to be a asshole and instead of defending himself like a adult he acts like a child as usual.
    Chris you stay…f#cking up, just when you have a reason to say something, you continue to give people more reason to hate you.
    He needs help, seriously. It’s sad that he constantly proves how shit of a person he is and he does not want change.

    Reply
  15. vavavoom says:
    January 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    He proved his point. Such a Trump reaction.
    Also, did CB get new cheekbones? His bone structure in that first picture is terrifyingly strange.

    Reply
  16. hogtowngooner says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    He’s repulsive in every way. I cannot for the life of me understand how he still has fans, especially the women who write things like “he can beat me any day” WTF???

    Reply
  17. Anjelica Randolph says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    This is ridiculous so he’s wrong for defending his self regardless of what he said he felt insulted so he said something rude back stop reading so much into it people make small shit more relevant than it needs to be so what he called him Aladdin and to call him a meth head you guys dont know what that man does in his spare time he could probably just be chilling at home and if you look at the picture he has a pimple that it looked like he popped in the rest of the stuff on his face are freckles

    Reply
  18. India says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    I didn’t know being called Aladdin was really insulting. 🤔Aladdin was lit. Lol But I would be pissed too if I was being randomly compared to Trump. Why even bring his name up? I’m almost beginning to think people purposing bring up Chris Brown’s name just because they know he’ll react. Chris tries to keep to himself and then stuff like this happens.

    Reply

