Geena Davis: ’13 yo female characters are as sexualized as 39 yo characters’

Geena Davis is fighting the good fight for women’s representation in film and the small screen with her nonprofit, The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. The Geena Davis Institute works to increase awareness and make changes around issues like stereotyping, a dearth of women in key roles, and lack of women on screen. As part of that, they analyze films and television to get statistics on women on screem. I was about to take The Daily Mail to task for just focusing on how great Geena looked at the Sundance film festival (where she was promoting her Bentonville Film Festival). They also posted an interview where she dropped some pretty thought-provoking facts I thought would make a better subject for the story, but it’s one of those older interviews which outlets stick into new stories as filler. (I hate when they do that, but at least it’s not on autoplay.) Here’s what she said and again these quotes are old but I wanted to talk about them.

“Our research shows that female characters are highly sexualized. Our global research shows that 13 year-old characters are equally sexualized as 39 year-old characters, which is horribly destructive and disgusting. So we really need to discuss it” [From video on Daily Mail]

That’s so depressing to me. Part of me doesn’t believe it, but the Geena Davis Institute of course has the hard facts to back this up because facts matter despite what gaslighting leaders say. Representation and portrayal of women and girls matters too and by having the facts we can help call for change. That’s why certain segments of the population hate facts. See how that works?

Geena is also promoting Dear Angelica, a new 12 minute animated VR story for the Oculus Rift. It’s roughly based on her life and is about the love between a mother and daughter. It features the voices of Geena and Mae Whitman. You can see a quick video about it on YouTube. It premieres on the Oculus Rift on Friday. We have an HTC Vive, which is decent, but I so want to see this. There’s such a problem with the way women are portrayed in video games especially and projects like this help.