Jane Fonda: ‘The predator in chief, their tactic is to divide and conquer’



Jane Fonda was on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday ahead of the historic Women’s Marches around the world, during which of course countless celebrities participated. Maher played devil’s advocate and asked Fonda about the conservative’s retort that celebrities hinder, not help, causes they support. Of course this is their position because the Republicans have apologists but hardly any celebrity backersdespite the fact that the orange despot in power is a reality TV star. Jane shot that concept down quickly and said that celebrities bring attention to important causes. Incidentally she recently brought awareness to the need for people to take their money out of banks which invest in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Do you think celebrities help at these marches? There’s a whole school of thought, the Trump people [think] you’ll get him re-elected because that makes the regular American [dislike it]

The predator in chief and his fake news, their tactic is to divide and conquer. Whenever a celebrity speaks out like Meryl did at the Golden Globes and gets the reaction from our President elect, which ridiculous. You know that she hit a spot and is pushing his buttons. I have been a celebrity for 50 years. I have been told that I should shut up because I am a celebrity. What celebrities can do is they can bring attention to things that wouldn’t normally get attention. What do you say to the right wingers who call us sore losers?

We are not sore losers it just so happens that we understand that because of climate change we don’t have time to make mistakes.

Let me bring this up before a couple of trolls show up: yes Jane Fonda made some very obvious mistakes in her activism when she was young. She has apologized for that countless times and I don’t think she should have to continue talking about it 40 years later. She’s right, celebrities have the ability to bring attention to important causes and with that comes great responsibility. She gets it now, and so do so many other celebrities like Meryl Streep. We need more celebrities stating facts and calling out Emperor Baby Fists for what he does and he says because he obviously hates that, seethes over it and gets distracted briefly from his plans to gut all programs which don’t support rich white men. Also, there is no such f-ing thing as “alternative facts,” KellyAnne CONaway. The alternative to facts is lies.

I found a portion of Jane Fonda’s speech in LA. It is freaking incredible. She says, in part, “We have to resist with a two prong strategy. On the national level… we have to systematically block and resist and disrupt every time the predator in chief tries to roll back our democratic rights and freedom. But this is really important, on the state level we have to be on the offense. We have to train and support organizers. We have to identify and groom righteous women to run for office. We have to get into every nook and cranny.”

Here’s Jane at the Women’s March in LA with Helen Reddy and Lily Tomlin. Also Debbie Allen, Lesley Ann Warren, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Grey and James Franco. I love these pics. LOOK AT Jennifer Grey’s shirt!