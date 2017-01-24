Ewan McGregor refused to engage with Piers Morgan about the Women’s March

Piers Morgan is a bloviating jackass. I tried to stop covering him last year, although some Piers-stories ended up creeping into my coverage just because he’s such an incessant troll, not to mention a racist and a misogynist. Piers decided to mock the very idea of the Women’s March over the weekend, making trollish tweets about how he is planning a Men’s March (EVERY DAY IS A MEN’S MARCH) to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists.” He got ripped apart online, which is what he wanted. But today, Ewan McGregor was supposed to appear on Good Morning Britain (the show Piers co-hosts) and Ewan refused to do the interview because of Piers’ comments.
First of all, no, we don’t need to “debate.” I’m a feminist and I’m not going to “debate” with a knuckle-dragging misogynist because that sets up the false perspective that both sides are “equal,” or both sides are making valid points. Women’s rights are not a debate. A woman’s agency over her body and her life are not part of some point-counterpoint discussion. Which is probably how Ewan felt, judging from this tweet-exchange with Piers.
Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch
— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017
Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan – you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017
After that, Piers devoted no fewer than twenty tweets to bashing Ewan, and he also wrote a bitchy article for the Daily Mail – read it here if you like.
So, Piers got what he wanted. He got to show off his salty, butthurt male fragility and Ewan McGregor continues to stand up for the ladies.
I'm with you in spirit today women of the world. My daughters are marching. I'm so proud to see this extraordinary power.
— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 21, 2017
I had to block Piers because he’s a Trump level troll now. Happy Ewan was like “nah not engaging” because that’s what enrages them the most.
i totally agree. Turns out Trump and his supporters, among them the hatemonger Piers are extremely sensitive and the best you can do is not give them a platform in which to spout their crap at you.
Yes, learning that lesson on social media. Better to just ignore them. They are looking for a fight and like Trump, nothing they say is based in reality.
I’m confused. Wasnt Piers at one point a liberal? He had a show on CNN during the Trayvon Martin case and I remember how aggressively he went after the Zimmerman family. And then he shouted down Kirk Cameron and his band of zealots. And then at some point feuded with the NRA. I mean he was always obnoxious but it was in the service of good; what happened?
I think he realized he gets more attention being a Grand Canyon-sized asshole.
He was only playing the part that would get him the most attention–just like the little troll he is. And MAN are there a lot of them out there.
What happened is Morgan is a giant phony all about fame and cash. He tried the CNN more liberal approach and his show was cancelled. So what does he do? Starts spewing the opposite methodology because the Daily Fail agreed to pay him. He’s a MASSIVE hypocrite. If he loses this job he will have an “awakening” and switch back. He’s absolute trash and neither left or right should be giving him the time of day.
He was always a troll- sometimes he just happened to troll assholes.
Piers is about himself and ratings – every once in a while he may be on a more moderate position (i.e. gun control) but overall still a troll. The most prevalent character trait of piers, trump, nominees and supporters is that they are as mean-spirited and thin-skinned as possible.
FYI – trump is making it easier for the Dakota pipeline to go through. Please support Standing Rock Sioux (twitter @StandingRockST ) and many other groups.
I honestly believe that a lot of these trolls (Tomi Lauren, that Milo guy, etc) dont fully believe in half the crap they say, they just want a paycheck. I dont click on videos, articles, etc of them anymore because thats just more money in their pockets. Its exhausting and #sad.
He was anti the Iraq war at one point as well, and stood up to Blair, so I was surprised to see him supporting right wing causes. Guess he’s just another narcissist after all…no wonder he likes Trump!
Agapanthus: Not a defence of Piers, but our politics aren’t as polarised as the USA. A person can be conservative and be against gun control and war and support climate change, equality for all under every circumstances etc . There are many issues we see as human right issues rather than politics.
In the USA, everything seems to be about politics, even human right issues. It’s always a surprise to read American political opinion and policy because so many issues shouldn’t be up for debate because they are human rights issues not politics.
He does actually say that he would have voted for HRC. Most recently on the BBC’s flagship participation current affairs show, Question Time, last week.
This isn’t about politics or even about misogyny. He is just a Class A troll and narcissist who feeds off any and all attention and knows it’s easier to get bad attention than good attention.
Hence his jumping on the Dickhead Spring you guys are having stateside.
Just tweet him: “Hi Piers. Thanks for letting us know that women organising peacefully threatens your erection. We now know for sure to swipe left.”
@LAK-Much of that is due to the fact that the US has never had a true separation of Church & State.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey Kitten. I understand more now. It’s so surprising to me. Only this weekend i learnt the true state of inequality in the states and i am still flabbergasted.
Not saying Britain is perfect, but there are so many things i take for granted here that i’ve learnt are not in place in America. Suddenly, aspects of American thinking make sense because i’ve been arguing on here for years whilst assuming those things were in place because we see them as human rights issues and have created laws to accomodate them rather than political point scoring to bash your opponents.
We still argue over social programmes vs economics, but some things should not be up for debate.
Sixer: Lol at that tweet.
LAK, thank you, very good point. Kitten, I think you’re right. But it definitely has gotten worse as of late. Climate change, for example. I think people used to engage more freely about it, then as it slowly morphed into a partisan issue previously reasonable people, in the face of indisputable scientific facts, suddenly started screaming that it’s a Chinese hoax. Gun control debate declined in a similar fashion, thanks to the NRA. It’s bonkers.
I agree with LAK.
Also, though, the US system is FAR more politicised. You elect people we don’t (in justice and law enforcement, for example). You have more political appointments – our supreme court judges aren’t political appointments, nor are our equivalents of district attorneys. Our civil service and diplomatic services are permanent and they don’t change much with changing administrations.
Also again, we don’t have a religious lobby (outside some limited activity in Northern Ireland) that entwines social issues with party politics. No religious right here. And votes on things like abortion or gay marriage in Parliament aren’t whipped by the party machinery: they’re all votes of conscience.
(LAK: just a suggestion, I didn’t actually send it! Although I was tempted. I do think support of the Dickhead Spring must be tied to penis size. What else could it be but over compensation?!)
For someone who says he would have voted for HRC, he’s written a stream of pro Trump pieces in the Daily Vile, so that is more than a little strange. Although I have to say I can’t bear to read them. I had also forgotten he took on the NRA at one point.
And yes, I’m a Brit too and struggle to get my head around the politicisation of human rights issues in the States. And the notion that being ‘liberal’ with a small ‘l’ is almost like a dirty word.
Agapanthus – this is because you’re considering the possibility that he himself credits anything he says or writes! He’s just a big fat troll – look at his Twitter timeline today: it’s the most pathetic thing ever. He doesn’t care: he’s the centre of attention and nobody is noticing his micro penis.
On a serious note, if he has any actual politics, which I doubt, it’s a kind of centrist, New Labour-ish mishmash.
@Kitten
Really?
In superCatholic Italy church and state have been separated since 1984 (even though Pope and cardinals stick their nose in Italian politics anyway).
On a general note, I love what Ewan has done here 😊
@SilverUnicorn-Same with France. They seem to have a pretty good handle on separation of C&S.
I was actually just talking about this very subject to my BF (he’s from Iowa and has never been outside of the US) when we were at the march, saying that many Europeans think Americans are insane with the way we shove religion in everyone’s face. I don’t mean to offend, but I’m not sure how to describe religion that is not of a personal, private nature. “Institutional” isn’t quite right because I know people who support institutional religion, but would never say, erect a giant cross in their yard.
Anyway, my BF was really surprised. I think he just assumed because many Europeans* are religious, that you guys were insane Jesus freaks like we are lol.
*sorry for using such a broad term. I’m well aware that EU is FAR from a monolith but I had to generalize to make a point.
Kitten – was it always like this or did it all start with people like Jerry Falwell?
We did have a Moral Majority-type movement here back in the 70s, led by a woman called Mary Whitehouse, who was also an evangelical Christian. Her movement attacked “permissiveness” in TV, was anti gay rights, etc etc. But it was more about morality than religion when proselytising and it died out due to lack of interest from a largely irreligious public. Members also never stood for election or anything like that. She made loads of news though!
Sixer: Oh my goodness. Mary Whitehouse!!! 😂Didn’t realise her morality crusade came from a religious place. Remember her always popping up and complaining about the amount of sex and swearing on TV. Source of much unintended comedy.
@Kitten I can’t say I agree with the idea that we don’t have separation of church and state in the US. The first amendment to the US Constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof”
In the UK for example, their head of state is the head of their religion too. We also don’t have any federal holidays that are religious other than Christmas. Where as other countries like France for example, still has Good Friday as a state holiday or Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary which we could never have here as that would violate the separation of church and state.
How politicians use religion is another story, since many politicians use their practice of it as a weapon but we don’t have a state religion like the Church of England or Catholicism as they have in so many other countries.
I think Kitten means in practice, not in theory, Susannah.
Religion in the US is entwined with public and political life in a way that it just isn’t in other developed countries.
The UK has an established religion in the same way it retains a monarchy – in name only. The society itself is mainly secular (church attendance in a nation of 64m stands at about 2.5m and only 750k for the purported state religion). Politicians never mention God and, if they did, we’d all say what a weirdo and they’d lose votes. Not because we hate religion but because we distrust god-talking politicians. Even in the strongly culturally Catholic nations of continental Europe, religion doesn’t inspire political belief and action, as it does in the US.
Whether one thinks this is a good thing or a bad thing, I do believe it’s one of the most significant differences between the US and the various European societies.
He won The Apprentice and hitched his star to Donald. And do not forget, he was caught in that web of lies in the UK about phone hacking! And left the Daily Mirror He’s absolutely detested over there!
I agree. I learned to ignore the trolls completely. They just want to get your attention to channel their hate into. Why give them the opportunity to become their port a potty?
Do not make the mistake I did and read any comments on FB about this. Terrible things people say. One man even posted a picture saying “trump got more fat women out marching in one day than Michelle Obama did in 8 years”
I f*cking hate people today.
Love Ewan though, always have.
This will just get more people to join the fight. Trump and other racist and sexist people have woken the sleeping giants.
Trump getting elected was the best thing to happen to women and minorities.
All those women and minorities who became complacent and did care to vote, have now woken up. They have realised that their basic human rights is being taken away by Trump and the Republicans.
Continue this fight America and make sure to give both House and The Senate back to Democrats in 2018. Teach the Republicans such a big lesson that it will take decades before there will be another Republican President.
I was just going to post a similar thing to you Maya. I despise Piers Morgan, he’s a despicable waste of human organs but I’d rather have him where I can see him. I’d rather he spewed his bile in public where it can be challenged than behind closed doors where it can’t. Such is his arrogance he doesn’t realise he’s providing a service as a catalyst for protest because he believes things can never change. Wrong Morgan you arsehole – things can always change.
I think this will definitely be a turning point. We can’t back down or let up, and change will come. I also think many young women will see all this, and be determined to get involved and run for office themselves.
From what I do know about US midterm elections, apparently Republicans have reorganised district lines in a way that makes it easier for them to stay in power for 2018, and Democrats can do precious little about it. This has me very worried :/
I really hope people stay angry with Agent Orange and what he stands for, and turn that anger into concrete action. And I really hope the Democrats get their act together and don’t just roll over for everything, they’re your only hope at the national level for stopping this.
A friend of my brother’s quoted that about Trump getting more walking and thought it was funny and I totally went off on him. Another friend chimed in that it was about Trump getting women to walk and I totally went off on him also because he has no idea why a person had gained weight and also told him that people who have little body fat could lead an unhealthy lifestyle also. Told them both the point could have been made without mentioning a person’s weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But you know what ISN’T hilarious? The vast amount of unapologetic misogynists who feel validated and emboldened by Trump’s presidency.
Remember that THIS is one of many reasons why we must continue to march: we must use their hatred to fuel the resistance.
I know this fat ladies comment is more about rush Limbaugh style misoygyny and doesn’t even merit a response but why does a woman always have to get reduced to her body, Appearance, etc?
Winston Churchill (died at age 90!) and Theodore Roosevelt were obese too, so by these men’s very logic we should never have considered what they had to say or elect them for public office.
#letusbemore
@Kitten, I almost said something about Trump being in shape, but I have argued before with these two (mostly about DeVos) and I wasn’t going there yesterday as I had a massive sinus headache and was trying to get rid of it (arguing just makes it worse).
@Tata, I really wasn’t going to address it but it made me SO angry. I gained weight when I went through puberty and was shamed constantly. Also a friend of my daughter’s gained weight because of meds she was on for her health. I’m sure this child took a lot of abuse over it. It’s just a real sore point for me and these two are the epitomy of priviledged white males who will not be effected by what Trump does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Swak-If they were defending DeVos then I totally understand why you would chalk them up to a lost cause.
An Indiana state senator posted that meme on his Facebook page.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ended up getting into a few fights on FB over the women’s march. What I learned was that … it’s just not worth engaging with these people. You respond to their “arguments” with facts, which they ignore, and they cannot answer the simplest questions (one of my friends kept asking a Trump supporter what he meant by “make America great again,” and he either couldn’t, or wouldn’t, respond to the question. Likely because “make America great again” means “make America white again” to these people).
I was also astonished by the number of women posting that women don’t need to march because women are equal already, and they love men, and they don’t think women should be more important than men … One woman even posted that her husband deserves more money than her because he works harder!!!! I ended up disabling my FB account because it was just too depressing.
OMG JulP… I have had the exact same experience right down to disabling my FB account. It was so disheartening, I had to get out of there.
I got into a FB brawl too over people bashing the marches. I turned their own words on them and called them special snowflakes that must need a safe space if they can’t handle any opposition to their rhetoric. Ha! One guy told me to shut up and make him a sandwich. I asked him if he’s to incompetent to do it himself and has nobody to do it for him, how is he still alive? Ha! Shut him up quick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand the urge to give up or disengage because it truly is like talking to a wall with these people, but I actually think that fighting back is the right move.
The Age of The Benign, Passive Liberal is over.
Now, we fight.
@Kitten You are right and I won’t give up the fight but I had to take a temporary step back. I wasn’t being effective. Like you said, talking with some of those people was like talking to a brick wall. I will regroup and be back.
In the meantime I am taking part in the Women’s March – 10 Actions/100 days. It is on the woman’s march website and they are well organized and give step by step instruction on how to take action.
I have started going off on people more on FB and comments sections because Democrats and liberals need to start sticking up for themselves. Too often many Dems step back and don’t engage because we’re supposed to be “nice.” WEll I’m over being nice and I will go nuclear on people who defend Trump.
Bullies don’t like it when people stand up to them.
@Juls:
Awesome comeback! Can I borrow that sometime?
@ Stacey, Of course! It worked like a charm. Nobody came after me after I took them down a notch. Sandwich guy didn’t get a sandwich but he did eat his words LoL. I agree with you about bullies. They only understand getting whipped. I tell my kids all the time to stand up to bullies. What kind of parent would I be if I didn’t practice what I preach?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But like Stacey said, we need to fight through it. Take a breather if you need it but get back up on that horse again. Even if you know you won’t get through to them, these people to recognize that we won’t let them bully us, we will not back down.
As Juls said above, even if it’s just enough to shut them up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We really have no choice but to fight back. Today they are working on making it harder and more expensive for woman to have access to abortion. I also read that Trump has basically put a gag order on any employees from the EPA or USDA from communicating with the public. They are attempting to shut down all communication except for what comes from their lying mouths.
Maybe if more celebrities follow Ewan’s lead, GMB will fire him and they’ll be one less outlet for this troll.
I doubt we’ll be that lucky. Piers also has that ‘Life Stories’ programme, so ITV clearly have an investment in this creature.
I. Love. Ewan.
Me too. Smart and so talented!
So do I ❤
He’s great. This made me happy. I’m so glad that he genuinely refused to do the interview – he’s happy to walk the walk instead of just talking about it.
Good for Ewan. It’s such a divide, and it’s seeping into everyday life–my tween was taken to task for going to the march by her school friend who told her that everyone who went was stupid because we need to support the president. My kid stood her ground (but being a tween then came home and cried about it).
Brava to you for raising such a wonderful tween! She will surely be quite a force as she gets older. We need young women like her and parents like you!
Honestly, I still come home and cry in private after difficult exchanges. I’m not sure I’ll ever not get emotional in the face of willful ignorance, but in the moment is what counts and having a safe space to let it out afterward. Again, good job mama!
Tell her she is awesome and so strong for standing her ground!
I also have a tween and a couple of months ago she came home and told me that a girl she has known since elementary school has started being really mean. Picking on other kids and just being nasty. I told her that she (my daughter) knows what is right and what is wrong. That she should stand up for someone who is being picked on when she can and otherwise just walk away from this girl.
Not surprisingly, I had to block her parents on social media a year ago because they were posting the nasty, vile stuff that Trump supporters love.
I’m proud of your daughter for standing her ground! It’s tough, but so is she.
Remind her that she was not only marching for herself, but also for her friends, even the clueless ones who don’t get it. She’s stepping up where others can’t or won’t, and that shows true character.
Piers Morgan is the most fragile human alive. He is a zit on society. Although if you follow Patton Oswald on Twitter his response to Piers Morgans “Mens March” was the most hilarious thing ever.
It was gold!
i had to google it, so i will post it for people like me who missed it.
http://rare.us/story/patton-oswalt-spectacularly-trolls-piers-morgan-for-his-mens-march-call-to-protest/
😂😂😂😂😂. ❣❣❣❣❣ Patton Oswalt!!
Ha!! A masterclass in how to respond to the Morgantwat. That last tweet is made of perfection!
Thanks for link!
But, isn’t there a Million Men’s March (or something like that) every year? Makes no sense.
Guys like Patton and Ewan are the best. Piers is pathetic. Bigly pathetic.
That was hilarious and well deserved takedown. Patton trolled a troll like the BAWSE he is.
That final tweet in particular gives me life.
Go Ewan – show those jackasses who the real men are.
Piers is piece of shit and he knows it. This is the man who was involved in the taping of a private citizen in U.K.
And he has the audacity to attack Hillary over her email issue?
Great for Ewan for positioning himself publicly. And Piers is scum. The things he’ll do to stir up attention are unbelievable. Let’s pray his daughter grows up with a different mindset than his.
I’m been thinking a lot about Ewan’s decision and I keep coming back to one phrase… HELL YES!
We can not normalize those who are misogynists or racists. We can not joke around and ruffle their hair and say awww shucks (looking at you Fallon). We can not give validity to sexism by associating with it.
Sorry Piers. What you say and do will have consequences. And remember…
You are just an attention-starved, butt-hurt, pile of flaming garbage TV host after all.
Piers Morgan: still The Worst.
Piers Morgan is just like Trump. They become unhinged if they are ignored or made fun of. Which is what we should do every day until they both go away.
Spot on Kaiser (oh the irony of your name).
I’ve been in love with Ewan for a long, long time (My gift is my Sooooooong🎼🎤). I love him even more now. #heforshe
Okay, Ewan, fine I’ll admit it, I love you.
There are too many sensitive little flowers with fragile egos & high opinions of themselves around at the moment :-/
Genuinely excited about Trainspotting 2 – glad it’s getting pretty good reviews. Shouting lager lager lager ….
Piers should be the first lady. He and Trump could just sit around, getting into Twitter wars and feeding each others egos.
Wow. Glad to hear this about Ewan.
And Patton Oswalt’s “Men’s March” Twitter posts had me crying from laughter.
Ever since the election, Patton Oswalt’s twitter feed is one of the things that gets me through the day. He is delivering on so many levels.
I am madly in love with Patton at this point. And Don Cheadle.
Piers is now calling Ewan a pedophile lover (his association with Roman Polanski)
Morgan is an evil bog-troll, but also, Ewan doesn’t get to have it both ways. He doesn’t get to praise Polanski and separate the man from his art, then get to judge someone lower down on the totem pole for his politics. Let’s hope this marks an evolution of MacGregor’s understanding of women’s issues and not just jumping on the “I have daughters” feminist bandwagon now that it’s hot.
Urgh Piers Morgan is vile, but so is standing up for Polanski. I don’t care who you are, how popular you are, how good an actor you are.
In my opinion standing up for a child rapist is morally reprehensible. The pair of them can both f*ck right off.
Ahem, and woody allen
Can’t stand Piers Morgan but he’s got a point when he says that Gregor wouldn’t do an interview with him, but made a movie with Polanski.
I can’t stand trumping loving piers Morgan, his comments about the women’s march were just him being an A grade troll. However, I have major disappointment for Ewan for working with and praising roman. One does not cancel out the other, and I’m kind of disappointed with everyone’s Comments, as vile as piers may be :/
Ewan McGregor signed the petition for Polanski and supported him in interview (as Natalie Portman, who was at the women march with a “feminist” shirt).
Guess he wouldn’t let Roman babysit his daughters…
Love Ewan! Piers is just a Trump friend who has been kissing his butt for months – so sick of him., Go away Piers!
Of course Obi-Wan Kenobi would stand for us! Love it when celebs do this.
I love your argument that women’s rights are not up for debate. Too often men want to “debate” our rights, because what is an intellectual exercise for them is the stuff of our lives.
Piers Morgan makes me sick. He actually makes my skin crawl. “you’re just an actor after all”. And you’re nothing but a misogynistic, POS, co-host. Get a grip you silly man.
Hell, yeah.
What’s sad is celebs have been told numerous times to “stay out of politics” because they are just celebs and their voices don’t matter and they should stick to acting.
And on another thread Taylor Swift is criticised.
I think Piers is probably a long-lost illegitimate brother to Trump. They have a lot of the same qualities.
Beautiful outside AND inside. I actually love him. Piers Morgan is a tiny ant of a “man” compared to gigantus of of manly greatness Ewan is. His insecurity and hate for women is incredibly alarming. Who keeps giving that vile thing money?!?
Oh Piers. YOU should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just a talking head who couldn’t even do Larry King’s job, after all.
I always knew Ewan was a stand up chap! thank you!
I have learned too that it is better to not try to engage or argue because it brings out the trolls and only emboldens them. I’ve had to either unfriend people altogether on FB or unfollow them so I don’t have to see their load of BS. I have stopped reading comments on FB and only go on when someone tags me on something. I know a couple of people who either got off FB altogether or just don’t get on. This election has brought out the worst in people.
This Piers Morgan:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk_politics/3716151.stm
I don’t like sniveling in a man. I find THAT emasculating.
Funny tweet of the day…@pattonoswalt @piersmorgan The Canadian #MensMarch stopped to hold the doors open for the #WomensMarch
Are we doing this right? Sorry…
Check out #mensmarch on twitter. I am just dying laughing ….
I remember Gloria Steinem talking about how in the 1960s, she was asked to debate the statement “men and women are equal.” Because people thought it was debatable. Nice to see that’s still happening today. Progress, hey.
My love for Ewan is just on the roof now! F*k off Piers!
What amazes me about thise trumpeters is that they were oh so proud their candidate was politicaly incorrect and then when someone openly says no ro them they cry about it.
Damn I love Scotsmen.
Whoever said men aren’t dramatic as clearly never met one.
Respect Ewan and sincerely hope this doesn’t backfire on him in any way. Meaning, Piers is head editor of the Daily Fail online, and has used that power in the past to humiliate those he doesn’t like. Eg, within weeks of his taking the helm many negative posts re Madonna made their way on the front page and would stay at the top of the articles index for a long time. She had negative coverage before his tenure, but it definitely took on a nastier tone and the number of articles increased.
Would absolutely not put it past Morgan to mis-use his power. Ewan supposedly has quite a ‘lifestyle’ as they say; if stories about him suddenly begin to pop up on the DM you’ll know why.
Ewan McGregor is attempting to reignite the fierce crush I had on him in my early 20s.
