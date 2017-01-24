“Kirsten Dunst has looked amazing at Paris Fashion Week” links

Kirsten Dunst has been killing it at Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tom Hardy is all about Disney now? Suspicious. [LaineyGossip]
Iggy Azalea & French Montana broke up? [Dlisted]
One of the Property Brothers is pro-women & vocal about it. [Starcasm]
The Lemaire fall collection looks like it came from Goodwill. [OMG Blog]
Did Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift break up? [Wonderwall]
Meryl Streep smashed the Oscar-nomination record. [JustJared]
I guess we’re still doing clean-up on Suicide Squad? [IDLY]
Will Luke Bryan remember all of the words to the National Anthem this time? Because the last time, they were written on his hand. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Hello Matt Bomer at Sundance. Bless. [Socialite Life]
Amazingly awful?
I’m into it – esp. the shoes…
The shoes!
She’s had those shoes for a decade now – I swear they’re the same ones she’s wearing at the Met gala in 2007!
https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/kirstendunst-copy.jpg?quality=90&strip=all
@teacakes, that is some SERIOUSLY impressive memory and/or detective work!
@amilu – not really, she’s worn them so often that it’s hard not to notice them when you go through any gallery of her outfits. And that toe embellishment is really distinctive, so they stand out even more.
I find it rather endearing, really – a celeb with a pair of obviously beloved shoes that she wears over and over, despite having access to all the fancy comped shoes fashion can offer. (they’re also probably well broken in, that is no small thing for heels)
Yeah I don’t see it? She looks monotone and safe, but amazing?
I see that you’ve been avoiding talking about kikis boobs. they have been muuuch bigger for a while now.
Yeah a really long time, almost as if she got them when she put on weight years and years ago
They’ve always been big.
No they weren’t. Google this title “So nice, she wore it twice…13 years later! Kirsten Dunst rocks white lace mini dress she wore in 2004 at an Oscar party”
You can see she is the same weight in both older and newer picture but only her boobs are bigger. I don’t know it they are fake or not but her chest got bigger over time because they use to be much smaller.
She’s 22 in the 2004 pic, and 34 now…. and going by other current pictures/footage of her, she’s not as skinny as she was back then (she’s gained some weight in her arms and face too, but it’s not apparent in the first Daily Mail pic and she herself has spoken of being unable to fit into the jeans she wore in her twenties).
They looked pretty natural in Melancholia though.
They’re hers. As she’s aged she’s put on weight and filled out, she has a bit of a belly too from pics I’ve seen. My bosom enlarged two cup sizes by my early 30s without the rest of me enlarging as fast.
Same for me. I’m two sizes bigger than I was in my twenties. If I gain a little, it goes to my boobs. When I’m skinny again, I lose everywhere but the bust.
yeah, almost as if the weight she talked about gaining for Fargo two years ago (by eating normally) actually stayed on.
and if Melancholia was anything to go by, they’re natural.
I was not suggesting implants, I actually might think, well don’t know, maybe pregnant? she just wore the same dress she wore 13 years ago, and in side by side comparison of photos only her boobs look different.
@mosi – she’s actually had the little bit of extra weight around the boobs/stomach for years now, there are pics of her in Cannes 2012 for On The Road with Kristen Stewart that had people wondering if she was preggo even then. I like that she embraces it and doesn’t compromise on her style.
Like pregnant bigger? Yes-I could believe that.
I’m pretty sure she got implants. She’s about the same size as she was at 22 and she’s only put on weight in the boob area.
have you seen her over the last few years? She’s gained weight in her arms and stomach too, she’s still a very slim woman but not as skinny as she was at 22.
She’s always had fairly big boobs though. I remember reading an interview of hers when she was still in her late teens – it was shortly after Bring It On maybe – and she spoke in the interview about body image and hollywood typecasting and stuff, and that she doesn’t want to be known as simply “that young actress with big tits”. So you know, it’s not a new thing at all.
I don’t believe she has enlarged her breasts by any means other than time and the natural accrual of pounds that time brings with it. She has always had a full bosom. It’s just a bit fuller now, as is all the rest of her. To me she looks great.
That Lemaire collection may look like it came from Goodwill, but Kanye’s looked like the stuff that even Goodwill can’t put out, so they sell as rags by the bushel.
say what you will about Kiki, you can’t deny the woman’s got STYLE.
I won’t even lie, half the reason why I want her to get an Oscar nomination is so that I can see what she wears on a full award season trail. (alternatively a superhero movie promo tour/premieres would be nice* but I would not blame her for being reluctant to dip a toe back in those waters, and it doesn’t help that Marvel will not hire any female leads over age 30)
*she looked amazing on the Spiderman 3 promo trail, pics of her at the Rome premiere are still my hair inspiration a decade later
Style for miles and an underrated actress too, IMO.
I can’t help but think KiKi settled for the first guy post-break up who would marry her and give her children. She’s a beautiful woman, she should have ditched her ex after 2 years then spend more time meeting a bigger pool of men who wanted marriage and kids. JMO.
I’d like the doily dress better without the bow but she wear it well. Her posture seems to have improved which helps when you want to cut a figure. That black coat in the second picture is gorgeous.
that’s it – she’s standing up straight here which makes a big difference. She’s always been such a sloucher in many previous photo ops. Very hunched over sometimes. its maybe why her chest looks bigger here.
Well, a grown up wearing a giant bow on her chest is never “killling it” for me. Admittedly, I already hated them at 8 when forced to wear them, so maybe it’s a personal unresolved trauma.
Sorry- I know I will get slaughtered for this but….she looks so much older than she is! Knocks it out of the park with her style but her skin and makeup are HORRIBLE. They really age her. She looks like a smoker (which I believe she is).
Her skin is horrible? I don’t see that at all.
maybe she means horrible as in “Aging” and not horrible as in “condition, such as acne or color/tone” IDK
IMO, she looks really great. What looks out of place though is her chin and neck area. I have never seen any pics of her looking overweight but that area makes it seems like her weight has yo-yo’d.
I’m not up to date on all things Dunst, I like her (and I watch Jumanji an excessive amount of times), so when I just saw her in Hidden Figures I was like “What… oh they must have put aged makeup on her face and neck for the movie”, but um, her face and neck still look aged and yes, she does have that “smoker” look. Oh well, she had a good run.
In her defender, I’m 30 and my boobs are getting bigger and I’m not gaining weight. It’s a hormonal thing and it’s because they are swollen. They hurt like a witch. I’m an A cup so the difference, in my case, is minimal but I can tell!!!
Same here. 32 and my B cups have become D cups, and I am NOT happy about it, I hate looking top-heavy in all my cute things :/
For real. 27 here and went up to a DD in a short time. Not happy. None of my cute tops are cute anymore. More like one breath and buttons will pop and I will show everything. Grrr.
I am 34 (will be in 4 days). My boobs are now two sizes bigger than 15 years ago… Yes, I did gain some weight, but not that much…It feels so weird, cos I was happy with my small boobs.
I always liked her, she is a great actress and her fashion choices do not bother me. She went to two shows and had to wear designs from those fashion houses. My guess is she will be next Dior face.
Miss Dior. There’s nothing Miss about Portman!!!
Happy Birthday, milla.
Every woman has a different fat distribution, different places where excess fat will preferentially be stored. Sounds as though your body likes to store it in all those lovely fat cells in your breasts. If your weight were to be reduced down to your younger weight, you probably would see the breast fat coming down eventually. But it’s likely to be the last area to lose any excess.
This is really happening in our country. I want to crawl up somewhere and sleep for the next 4-8 years:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/congress-abortion-more-expensive_us_58878218e4b070d8cad57fb4?
It’s like a race to the bottom with all this new legislation. SMDH.
This is awful :/
I like the Lemaire collection. Very minimalist. My hubby would love some of those pieces. Those young models are superdeduper thin though. Yikes!
