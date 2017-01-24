“Kirsten Dunst has looked amazing at Paris Fashion Week” links
  • January 24, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kirsten Dunst has been killing it at Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tom Hardy is all about Disney now? Suspicious. [LaineyGossip]
Iggy Azalea & French Montana broke up? [Dlisted]
One of the Property Brothers is pro-women & vocal about it. [Starcasm]
The Lemaire fall collection looks like it came from Goodwill. [OMG Blog]
Did Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift break up? [Wonderwall]
Meryl Streep smashed the Oscar-nomination record. [JustJared]
I guess we’re still doing clean-up on Suicide Squad? [IDLY]
Will Luke Bryan remember all of the words to the National Anthem this time? Because the last time, they were written on his hand. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Hello Matt Bomer at Sundance. Bless. [Socialite Life]

46 Responses to ““Kirsten Dunst has looked amazing at Paris Fashion Week” links”

  1. Rose says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Amazingly awful?

    Reply
  2. mosi says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I see that you’ve been avoiding talking about kikis boobs. they have been muuuch bigger for a while now.

    Reply
  3. Giddy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    That Lemaire collection may look like it came from Goodwill, but Kanye’s looked like the stuff that even Goodwill can’t put out, so they sell as rags by the bushel.

    Reply
  4. teacakes says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    say what you will about Kiki, you can’t deny the woman’s got STYLE.

    I won’t even lie, half the reason why I want her to get an Oscar nomination is so that I can see what she wears on a full award season trail. (alternatively a superhero movie promo tour/premieres would be nice* but I would not blame her for being reluctant to dip a toe back in those waters, and it doesn’t help that Marvel will not hire any female leads over age 30)

    *she looked amazing on the Spiderman 3 promo trail, pics of her at the Rome premiere are still my hair inspiration a decade later

    Reply
  5. Original T.C. says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I can’t help but think KiKi settled for the first guy post-break up who would marry her and give her children. She’s a beautiful woman, she should have ditched her ex after 2 years then spend more time meeting a bigger pool of men who wanted marriage and kids. JMO.

    Reply
  6. I Choose Me says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    I’d like the doily dress better without the bow but she wear it well. Her posture seems to have improved which helps when you want to cut a figure. That black coat in the second picture is gorgeous.

    Reply
  7. manta says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Well, a grown up wearing a giant bow on her chest is never “killling it” for me. Admittedly, I already hated them at 8 when forced to wear them, so maybe it’s a personal unresolved trauma.

    Reply
  8. Cidey says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Sorry- I know I will get slaughtered for this but….she looks so much older than she is! Knocks it out of the park with her style but her skin and makeup are HORRIBLE. They really age her. She looks like a smoker (which I believe she is).

    Reply
  9. Rocio says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    In her defender, I’m 30 and my boobs are getting bigger and I’m not gaining weight. It’s a hormonal thing and it’s because they are swollen. They hurt like a witch. I’m an A cup so the difference, in my case, is minimal but I can tell!!!

    Reply
  10. NastyWoman says:
    January 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    This is really happening in our country. I want to crawl up somewhere and sleep for the next 4-8 years:

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/congress-abortion-more-expensive_us_58878218e4b070d8cad57fb4?

    Reply
  11. Anare says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I like the Lemaire collection. Very minimalist. My hubby would love some of those pieces. Those young models are superdeduper thin though. Yikes!

    Reply

