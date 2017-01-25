Duchess Kate is ‘lucky’ to be a real princess because she’s ‘well looked after’

Here are some more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about yesterday in that horrid ensemble. Again, I think the suit was okay-to-decent. Does it look like AstroTurf? Sure. But it’s a straight skirt and that’s what I’ve been wanting for her. It’s the little baby-collared blouse that throws the whole thing off. Anyway, while Kate was meeting some of the little kids, one young girl asked Kate what it was like being a “real princess.” That little girl probably got $20 from Poor Jason to ask that question. And even then, Kate sort of bungled the answer:

Kate, 35, spent time with several families during her visit, including the family of 6-year-old Isabelle Benton, who uses the hospice services. Isabelle’s mother, Michala Benton, was there with her husband Roger and their other daughters Aimie, 9, Daisy, 4, and Molly, 2.

“She recognized us, as we have met her before. She was quite chatty,” Michala tells PEOPLE. “My daughter Daisy asked Kate what it was like to be a real princess, and Kate said she’s very lucky that she’s very well looked after by her husband. Molly gave her a picture she had made at preschool.”

“Kate said she’s very lucky that she’s very well looked after by her husband.” First of all… is Kate lucky? She has an unlimited clothing budget, an airport hangar full of badly tailored coats, a palace that she never uses, a micromanaging mother and a grumpy husband. Is that lucky? Secondly, is she well looked after by William? This isn’t even the first time she’s made that kind of WAG-y reality-star kind of statement, like she’s a pampered trophy wife whose only job is being cute and getting pampered by Normal Bill. It says a lot about Kate’s mindset. She’s always looking to be taken care of. She considers herself lucky that she got the ring and William only runs off to see Jecca Craig once or twice a year. Would it ever occur to her that she’s lucky because she has a global platform to raise awareness about vital issues? That she could raise millions of dollars for worthy causes if she only cared?

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for BAFTA has completely shut down the claims that BAFTA organizers were trying to “ban” Kate from this year’s show. The spokesperson said: “It is completely untrue that Bafta has suggested that our president attend on his own. We would be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses any year they are able to attend.” Hahaha, “any year they are able to attend.” Last year, William was so busy that he just watched TV at Middleton Manor during the BAFTAs. The year before, I think Will and Kate had just returned from a grueling vacation. Nice shade, BAFTA spokesperson.

135 Responses to “Duchess Kate is ‘lucky’ to be a real princess because she’s ‘well looked after’”

  1. JustME says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Sorry but I doubt that William really looks after her – it’s all about spoiled William.

    Reply
  2. sarri says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Of course she’s very lucky. It seems she can be lazy and work-shy without any consequences.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Oh, dear Lord. She blew that answer like a tongue-tied pageant contestant.

    Reply
  4. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Is Kate lucky? Well, there’s good and bad luck.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Go BAFTA, pile it on. Be careful it may backfire and he might not turn up, again cause you know you are expecting too much from the poor little snowflakes. Plus William does not react well to public baiting.

    As for Kate – you mean she’s well looked after by her husbands family and the British taxpayer. And she’s not a REAL Princess – only by title.

    Come on press – up the baiting, its fun to see them squirm.

    Reply
  6. Mikasa says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:32 am

    It’s a typical standard answer from the Duchess of Keenness.

    Reply
  7. detritus says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:32 am

    What I could do with her platform. If I had a fraction of the exposure. Sigh.

    Y’all would still hate me though because I show my knees in skirts and would wear leggings with shirts that don’t fully cover my bottom. And I never knew weighted gems were a thing until recently.

    Reply
    • Elle R. says:
      January 25, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      Here’s the thing: If Kate (or you) did something and had an actual platform, I think the snarking about her clothes would decrease dramatically.

      Reply
    • Matomeda says:
      January 25, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      I’d be a fashion disaster. I’m completely hopeless. But I’ve thought about it. There’s so much I’d want to champion. Soooo much! It’d be so hard to narrow it down! But somewhere on that list would be educating girls. I firmly believe when girls are educated, it changes the world. For example, I read that women invest on average 75% of what they earn right back into their communities. And of course women are often the ones to set the family tone, and instill morals/outlooks in the children. So yeah- so many worthy causes!!

      Reply
      • Elle R. says:
        January 25, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        Nah, I bet like most of us, you’d bring on people to advise you on your appearance. If anything, you’d probably end up looking better than Kate because you’d be willing to listen to others and not consider yourself an expert.

        And I’m the same way – oh, for even 10% of her influence!

    • detritus says:
      January 25, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      You may be on to something.
      and truth be told, I would even let her keep the clothing and the husband.
      I want the shoe budget and I want her platform.

      Reply
  8. nana says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I really don’t understand how she and her husband could be so lazy when they basically never do anything! or is that a requirement before you can be a royal?

    Reply
  9. Mrs.Curious says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Do you think William really loves her? I think it’s more like a “she was the only one who wanted me love”.

    Reply
  10. MunichGirl says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Will Kate be Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales when Charles is king?

    Reply
  11. Chrissy says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:39 am

    LOL! Kaiser, I think the fabric is boucle. The problem is that it’s skin tight which boucle should never be. What really bugs me though is that Peter Pan collar and the 5 inch heels. What is she, 5 years old? Didn’t she think she’s be meeting kids who are generally shorter than her? She’s so mind-numbingly clueless on what she sees as appropriate attire.
    Her statement just had me shaking my head too. What 35 year old woman thinks that being “taken care of” is normal, like that’s her only goal in life? Like you, I think she has an amazing opportunity to do a world of good but all she considers her life to be a hair and (bad) fashion runway rather than work for the betterment of society. So spoiled and self-centred just like her husband.
    OT but in other photos, she looks like she has a little baby bump. Another excuse not to work. Cue the HG is 3,2,1.

    Reply
  12. AnonDC says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Her response reminds me so much of that video they made for the Queen. When kate said she was grateful for the Queen for making sure that Kate was well looked after and taken care of. Hunnie, you are too damn old to behave like such a child. What a horrible message to send to young girls.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 25, 2017 at 7:59 am

      It’s her standard response to any enquiries about her royal life. She has said it to people at other engagements too.

      Reply
      • MinnFinn says:
        January 25, 2017 at 8:53 am

        I think she loves keeping that narrative going and she honestly wants/likes to be taken care of too. But I don’t believe it occurred to her to keep saying so publicly. That’s why I think that Jason came up with it. My hunch is Jason thinks it will bolster Willy’s image while tearing down Charles because Diana was outspoken about how she got no training or support. Anyway it’s another example of how out-of-touch BP is. Marketing Kate as a well-kept wifey is shooting themselves in the foot.

      • LAK says:
        January 25, 2017 at 9:14 am

        This response pre-dates Jason. She said as much to anyone who asked back in 2012 and 2013. All her early engagements until she went silent ie by coincidence or design she stopped talking publicly because her reported remarks were so moronic eg ‘Can you test the smell by smelling it?’

        Now that she’s talking again ie her remarks are being reported again, she sounds completely out of touch rather than moronic eg ‘Gosh how interesting!’ In response to being told about children being mutilated to be more effective beggars.

      • WendyNerd says:
        January 25, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        It’s so creepy. It’s creepy that she needs that, and creepy that she thinks that’s a normal thing to say. Like, what is she, five?

    • my3cents says:
      January 25, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Her response is so 50s housewife. What a disappointment.
      Can’t wait for Meagan to come into the royal family- she’ll use the platform for so much more.
      After this past week with rallies city to city this is her best??? That is what women should aspire to?
      HONK FOR MEAGAN-
      she’s the only one left who can truly save this sinking ship.

      Reply
  13. milla says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

    nice suit. color is good, that white thing is silly, but it is an improvement.

    Reply
  14. Citresse says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:56 am

    It has nothing to do with luck.
    As the old saying goes “when you marry for money, you earn every penny.”

    Reply
  15. perplexed says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I think she’s lucky in the sense it appears she got what she wanted. I think this is the life she wants. Is it for everybody? Definitely not. But for her, it seems fine (I mean, I know she looks tired all the time, but I think she’d look like that even if she weren’t a princess. I think that’s just being a Middleton). Being criticized is one of the drawbacks, but I don’t even think that affects her much — she seems fairly insulated. Maybe we want to think she’s not lucky, but for what she aspired to, which was to marry well, I think she genuinely feels lucky.

    I’m not lazy or work-shy, but to be honest, I’d most likely feel lucky to be in her position, even if it means dealing with William. She probably has privileged people worries, but she’s rich enough to get the best therapist to help her deal with them.

    I don’t think she should have given that particular answer though, however true it might be for her.

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    On another note, British Vogue is getting a new Editor in Chief. Schulman is stepping down. I wonder if Waity’s absolutely awful anniversary cover was the final nail. I always preferred American Vogue – the UK edition got boring when Wintour left.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

      Alexandra Shulman has been a really bad editor with no creative vision whatsoever. The funny thing is that she refused to hire or overlooked people who are now celebrated for their creative vision and now sucks upto them as if she supported them all along.

      And if not for Burberry hiring non white models for their ad campaigns, i don’t think she would have hired a black model again during her tenure. Their advertising forced her to reconsider her resolutely white out policy for the magazine to extent that she gave an interview in 2008 saying black models do not sell.

      Her only talent was keeping her advertisers happy and to that end only supported corporate fashion houses and didn’t nurture emerging talent at all.

      Emerging talent succeeded inspite of her.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        January 25, 2017 at 9:09 am

        ITA that she had no creative vision or bone in her body – she would have been better suited to the publisher role. I hope they bring someone outside in – its desperately needs to be revitalised. I don’t think she had many friends in the industry.

  17. bread says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Just the sort of goal we all want our 4-year-old daughters to aspire to: make sure to get a man to look after you.

    Reply
  18. Canadian Becks says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Five inch heels plus crouching to grin at really short people….At least she got in her daily allotment of squats.

    Reply
  19. original kay says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    For the love of god.

    Looked after by her husband. Thanks, Kate, for helping trump send women back to the 50′s.

    I’m almost over my kate apologist stage! I mean, really.

    Of all the things- helping others? charity work? hahahaha!

    I think I need to break up with kate :(

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:48 am

    When she’s able to answer that question with something like, ‘She’s lucky to be a princess because of all the people she gets to help” people will begin to take her more seriously. We know she’s well looked after, she’s a member of the Royal Family FFS, she needs to get beyond that.

    Reply
  21. djv says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Why are her clothes always either super flowy or snug?

    Reply
  22. NOLA says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I’m still astounded she didn’t wear a coatdress. I do love the color on her, and I don’t necessarily mind the Peter Pan collar. But the material is offensive. It looks so cheap and pilly.

    Way to go BAFTA for speaking up! Silly American Question – can BAFTA, EACH, etc. fire / reject Will or Kate as their royal patron? Do they petition the Queen for a new patron? Beg, postrate, at Sophie’s feet to be their new patron, perhaps? How does that work? Surely they have the autonomy to say “Will, thanks but no thanks. Your keenness isn’t actually helping us so we’re going to pass on a royal patron.”

    Reply
  23. Ever bloom says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Why not say something along the lines of ” Being a princess gives me opportunity to meet brave sweethearts like you” But then, it is waity we are talking about, her personality is one dimensional like millions of others so many of us meet on daily basis. I don’t fault her, it is her nature.

    She never raised an expectation either.

    Reply
  24. MinnFinn says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

    My local school principal and school board would be hearing from me if kids were taken out of class to kowtow to a royal. Kate’s appearance is enough PR for EACH. The kids don’t need to be there and it’s not their job to support/promote charities during school hours.

    Something positive – Kate is not wearing black to meet the kiddies. And I haven’t seen any photos of the kiddies being taught to bow/curtsey this time. But such photos do exist for other appearances. And even if they didn’t bow/curtsey, there is still a helluvalot of indoctrination going on.

    Reply
  25. HappyMom says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:41 am

    She must get similar questions ALL the time so why not have a good answer at the ready? I have been a stay at home mother/housewife for 20 years and it would never occur to me to think much less say that my husband “looks after me.” I wouldn’t say it about him either because it’s so silly. We’re not children-we’re adults.

    Reply
  26. Kitty says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:50 am

    What’s ironic is she does not have the aura of a princess like Diana had.

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      January 25, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      That’s not ironic, that’s breeding. Not as in genetics, but in the sense that unlike Diana, Kate and her siblings were not raised to understand concepts like honour, duty, sacrifice. Selflessness, if you will.

      New money, in this or any prior age, is all about selfishness. Aristos always have looked down on people with new money. It wasn’t because of the money, it was because of how the nouveau riche behaved and what they did with it. (Apparently, you can only behave with utter vulgarity if your family is very old and well established. Ha.)

      Reply
      • paddyjr says:
        January 25, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        And this is why the Middletons will never be accepted by by aristos. They think money makes them superior. Granted they bought their children educations and lifestyles which allowed their daughters to meet the “right sort of person”, but they cannot buy respect and acceptance, only tolerance.

        It truly guts me when someone like Katie Bucket is in a position to really make a difference and can’t be bothered to even pretend to be interested in the event. Pippa may be a fame whore, but she does occasionally call the paps to cover her charity work, which gives the charity publicity. Kate continually shows, through her lack of appropriate outfits and lack of preparation for events, that she has no work ethic nor does she have the “noblesse oblige” ethic of the aristos she and her family are desperate to join.

        Diana had a great sense of social responsibility and recognized that, as a real princess, she was in a position to really help causes that were important to her. Ditto Sophie, who comes from a similar background to Kate, as well as Philip and most of the “blood Royals.” Like the Duke of Gloucester, for instance, she could support causes that play to her strengths (sports) or education (art history). Instead, she chooses to be a perpetual woman-child/special snowflake who needs to be taken care of and protected. I really worry about the example she is setting for her daughter.

  27. bellebottomblues says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

    This hasnt anything to do with this thread, but its been on my mind lately.
    Has anyone else noticed that for years now (years!) Kate has been sporting bandaids on her hands?
    Surely she cant injure herself that much consistently in same area of body, unless there is some hobby/condition we’re unaware of…if so why not just say so?
    Radar had an article yesterday questioning if she is suffering from same ailment that besieged her mother in law. It would tick some boxes, popsicle head, bandaids (Russells sign) even the shiny hair (bulemics tend to suffer fewer side effects because at least some nutrients stick around)
    Hope Im wrong. Irony is strong though as their supposed platform is mental health.

    Reply
  28. WendyNerd says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Being “Well looked after” is something Kate LOVES to say and it often comes across as creepy to me, and not just from a feminist perspective, but from a psychological one. She’s a 35 year old woman without any debilitating physical or psychological issues, a college degree, raised with every privilege a person can ask for (which is definitely a huge part of the problem), and a mother. Like, I was watching “The Queen at 90″ and Kate was being interviewed and spoke about her first joint engagement with HM. And she mentioned how attentive HM was, making sure she was “taken care of” and I’m like, “WTF?!” HM was around 85 by that point, Kate was 30, and had been supposedly “trained” for this life like crazy. Not only is the idea of HM needing to take care of her asinine, but also Kate thinking that saying that publicly as if that’s a normal thing is just… Wow. Like, no self-awareness. Or awareness that an adult woman in this day and age saying something like that is not weird just adds to the creepiness. 30-something women should not need to be “looked after” by their absurdly-busy nannies. HM, the 90-year-old who married in the fifties, insisted upon the “obey” part in her marriage vows, was raised in the aristocracy during the 30s/40s, married a huge racist, received an early education so poor that she had to hire tutors later in life, etc, is still 1000x more progressive and modern than her supposedly “modern”, 35-year-old college-educated granddaughter-in-law. Hell, she was more progressive IN the 30s/40s/50s. And at 85 she felt compelled to “look after” her grandson’s wife, and said grandson’s wife apparently thought that was appropriate to share with the world.

    And Kate’s a mother! And in her thirties! I’m sorry, but unless there’s some factor that truly renders you in true need of being “looked after” (medical problems, severe personal trauma like, say growing up in a cult or being trafficked or generally socially disadvantaged on a major scale), you should not have to be “looked after” on a regular basis. I get “looked after” when I’m super sick, sure. Or if I’m engaging in some unfamiliar and/or dangerous activity like, say, bungee jumping or something. And I’ve been nurtured, cared for, and provided for quite a bit (parents paid for my undergraduate degree, let me live with them for a year after college, provided my health insurance until I got a job with benefits, etc). But the idea of having ANYONE “look after me” on a regular basis would just… weird me out. And I’m not a mother! Sorry, but after a certain age, it becomes the time when you can/should be “Looked out for”, not “looked after” like you’re a toddler. Having that be your life and apparently not feeling ANY EMBARRASSMENT, to the point where you think that’s THE BEST PART OF YOUR LIFE is just stunning.

    Especially when talking about BEING A PRINCESS, FFS. Like, the answer isn’t “I get to travel around the world and meet interesting people and do interesting things” or “I get to make a difference.” It’s not even, “I found my husband, who I love so much.” It’s “my husband looks after me.” Like, WHAT? And it’s especially hilarious since her go-to excuse for not doing anything for the last six years was “I’ve been looking after my children.” HOW ARE YOU LOOKING AFTER YOUR CHILDREN IF YOU NEED LOOKING AFTER?!

    No, this is not about having a husband providing for you financially, either, or being a SAHM. The majority of SAHMs don’t need LOOKING AFTER. THEY’RE THE ONES LOOKING AFTER PEOPLE. Like, they can’t need looking after or things go to shit. They have to handle shit on their own. Because they’re 1) Adults and 2) Caregivers-in-chief of their family unit.

    It’s just so creepy. Like seriously creepy. Her husband is looking after her. Her mother is looking after her. TQ (who OBVIOUSLY doesn’t have any more pressing matters to take care of) is looking after her. Kate, you’re not an invalid. Realize this is a problem and woman up.

    Reply
  29. Lisa says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:56 am

    For cripes sake, she was talking to a FOUR year old, people on here sure love to freak out about stuff.

    Reply
  30. Kitty says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Does The Queen and Charles like Kate?

    Reply
  31. AnnE says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:38 am

    How about….I’m lucky because I get to meet you! Simple and endearing. Amazing that despite such a top notch expensive Univerity education, many years of prep from the “family” and she cannot manage the simplest exchange.

    Reply
  32. CrystalBall says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:52 am

    By lucky and well looked after she means she bathes in money.

    Reply
  33. Natalie S says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I think Kate’s telling people what she thought being a princess would be like: she’d be perpetually very well looked after.

    So now, whether or not it’s turned to be true, she just mindlessly tells people what she thinks they want to hear because it’s what she would have wanted to hear. “Is it all it’s cracked up to be, Kate?” “Oh yeah, I’m very well looked after.”

    All those important and wealthy people looking after her. She seems to have a need to keep telling people how cared about she is.

    Reply
  34. Cerys says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Another example of Waity’s unsuitability for her current role. She belongs in a bygone era.
    Well done to BAFTA for not grovelling to the Keenbridges. It will be interesting to see if they actually turn up.

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      January 25, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      I do kind of love that the BAFTA statement feels all “We’d love to have them come… if they deign to actually show up this time, they will of course be welcome”.

      Very polite, and yet SO MUCH SHADE, in that very British way that is unmistakable…even to a thicky mcthickerson (from Thicktown, Thickania) like Willnot.

      They can’t risk offending the Crown, but they can make their displeasure at being treated shabbily by their royal representative known, and British snark is the best way to go about it.

      Reply
    • Elle R. says:
      January 25, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      A way bygone era – 17th-century British princesses and queens did more than Kate does.

      Reply
      • nic919 says:
        January 25, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        The aristocracy from the early centuries had what is called “noblesse oblige” which meant that they would be responsible for the people on their property, be it dukes, earls, whatever. This is what the Queen means when she speaks of duty.

        This concept of being taken care of by others is the opposite of that. It really shows how Kate and the Middletons are nouveau riche in that vulgar, selfish, gaudy kind of way.

  35. Rocio says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    The peter pan collar is ridiculous and I love peter pan collars! She has to dress her age. Take that collar away and the ensemble is rather good. Green looks good on her.

    Reply
  36. abbie normal says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Believe she is severely stunted, if not disabled, psychologically due to her stage mother. Couldn’t it be said that “taking care of me” is a just a variation of being totally controlled? As long as Ma Middleton is in charge and in her life, I don’t anticipate meaningful personal and professional growth.
    The green suit is good in theory but all wrong in execution. Could even go with the frilly white collar if the suit didn’t fit like a sausage casing and were lined.

    Reply
  37. Bridget says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I can’t imagine Jecca Craig’s husband enjoys the public implications that she’s William’s mistress. Just because the Middletons (allegedly) have no problem dragging her through the mud doesn’t mean everyone has to.

    Reply
  38. Adele Dazeem says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I’ve been a longtime Kate apologist and fan but I can’t with that statement. She may have finally lost me.

    Reply
  39. India Andrews says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    No Kate. The taxpayers take care of you. They gave the funds from the Duchy of Cornwall to fund Charles who in turn funds you. If William paid for everything himself, you two would have blown through his inheritance from Diana by now.

    Reply
  40. lyla says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    I feel like Kate should watch the princess diaries. lol.

    “But then I wondered how I’d feel after abdicating my role as Princess of Genovia. Would I feel relieved, or would I feel sad? And then I realized how many stupid times a day I use the word ‘I.’ And probably all I ever do is think about myself. And how lame is that when there’s like seven billion other people out there on the planet, and… sorry, I’m going too fast. But then I thought, if I cared about the other seven billion out there, instead of just me, that’s probably a much better use of my time. See, if I were Princess of Genovia, then my thoughts and the thoughts of people smarter than me would be much better heard, and just maybe those thoughts could be turned into actions. So this morning when I woke up, I was Mia Thermopolis. But now I choose to be forevermore, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia.”

    Reply

