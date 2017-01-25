Duchess Kate is ‘lucky’ to be a real princess because she’s ‘well looked after’

Here are some more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about yesterday in that horrid ensemble. Again, I think the suit was okay-to-decent. Does it look like AstroTurf? Sure. But it’s a straight skirt and that’s what I’ve been wanting for her. It’s the little baby-collared blouse that throws the whole thing off. Anyway, while Kate was meeting some of the little kids, one young girl asked Kate what it was like being a “real princess.” That little girl probably got $20 from Poor Jason to ask that question. And even then, Kate sort of bungled the answer:
Kate, 35, spent time with several families during her visit, including the family of 6-year-old Isabelle Benton, who uses the hospice services. Isabelle’s mother, Michala Benton, was there with her husband Roger and their other daughters Aimie, 9, Daisy, 4, and Molly, 2.
“She recognized us, as we have met her before. She was quite chatty,” Michala tells PEOPLE. “My daughter Daisy asked Kate what it was like to be a real princess, and Kate said she’s very lucky that she’s very well looked after by her husband. Molly gave her a picture she had made at preschool.”
“Kate said she’s very lucky that she’s very well looked after by her husband.” First of all… is Kate lucky? She has an unlimited clothing budget, an airport hangar full of badly tailored coats, a palace that she never uses, a micromanaging mother and a grumpy husband. Is that lucky? Secondly, is she well looked after by William? This isn’t even the first time she’s made that kind of WAG-y reality-star kind of statement, like she’s a pampered trophy wife whose only job is being cute and getting pampered by Normal Bill. It says a lot about Kate’s mindset. She’s always looking to be taken care of. She considers herself lucky that she got the ring and William only runs off to see Jecca Craig once or twice a year. Would it ever occur to her that she’s lucky because she has a global platform to raise awareness about vital issues? That she could raise millions of dollars for worthy causes if she only cared?
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for BAFTA has completely shut down the claims that BAFTA organizers were trying to “ban” Kate from this year’s show. The spokesperson said: “It is completely untrue that Bafta has suggested that our president attend on his own. We would be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses any year they are able to attend.” Hahaha, “any year they are able to attend.” Last year, William was so busy that he just watched TV at Middleton Manor during the BAFTAs. The year before, I think Will and Kate had just returned from a grueling vacation. Nice shade, BAFTA spokesperson.
Sorry but I doubt that William really looks after her – it’s all about spoiled William.
Prince Charles pays for her lifestyle (with the family). Maybe he’s her real prince. William just lays about.
I think William is Carole’s ideal man. Kate would be happier with a Ben Ainslie.
I wonder if she would be a more mature person with someone like Ben Ainslie. I suspect she seems stuck in this childhood twilight of hers because of her husband’s immaturity and reliance upon her mother’s smothering micro-managing. Had she met and married someone who expected her to be an adult, independent of Mummy, perhaps she would have risen to the challenge.
IAWY!
I think we can rule out a pregnancy in that spray on outfit!!!!
Of course she’s very lucky. It seems she can be lazy and work-shy without any consequences.
Oh, dear Lord. She blew that answer like a tongue-tied pageant contestant.
Seriously. It was golden opportunity to make the role about something bigger than herself. She is still so unprepared for the job.
Or, you know, acknowledge people who are ACTUALLY looking after her – like her staff. I mean, William is the reason she has access to it all, yeah, but to me, “looking after” means more than “allowing to live in my house and use my credit card”.
LOL!
If any man tried to offer to “look after me” I’d rip his head off for the offense. I am not a toddler, or an aging cat, or a plant. I am a grown-a$$ woman. And so is this chick. She really was born like 400 years too late.
hahahaha “or an aging cat”.
Amazing.
Well I have a masters degree and worked in a global company as a manger, But now I stay home with my kids and I LOVE that my husband “takes care of me” so I can be home. We aren’t all the same and that’s ok. It’s the choice to do either that is nice! *hides because I know it’s unpopular*
@Matomeda
Your husband is not looking after you in the way Kate wants to be looked after. Your work to raise your children and care for your home is exactly that — work. It is unpaid but it is still work. You are earning your keep, so to speak, and if that’s what works for your family then great.
I bet you don’t have the nannies/cooks/cleaners/servants/funds that Kate has, and do all those tasks yourself. That’s the difference.
@Matomeda
But as a SAHM, you’re the care-giver-in-chief. Your husband is taking care of generating income, but I honestly doubt your husband is running your life. Like, you’re the one taking care of people while your husband takes care of providing the means for you to do so, it sounds like.
Thanks you guys. I do work really hard around here and all meals/appointments/school/baby etc stuff falls to me, plus I work PT at night and have to go back to FT when the last one heads to school. I wish I had nannies, chefs, etc!
My aging cat says, “HEY!!”
Bluhare!!!😊
I don’t want a mother as my partner, nor do I want to act as a mother to my partner.
The best way to get cut off from sexy times is to act like a child. No sane mother wants to get with their kid.
Is Kate lucky? Well, there’s good and bad luck.
Go BAFTA, pile it on. Be careful it may backfire and he might not turn up, again cause you know you are expecting too much from the poor little snowflakes. Plus William does not react well to public baiting.
As for Kate – you mean she’s well looked after by her husbands family and the British taxpayer. And she’s not a REAL Princess – only by title.
Come on press – up the baiting, its fun to see them squirm.
It’s a typical standard answer from the Duchess of Keenness.
Exactly, just like the, ‘how do you stay so thin?’ her pat answer is, ‘running after two little ones.’
What I could do with her platform. If I had a fraction of the exposure. Sigh.
Y’all would still hate me though because I show my knees in skirts and would wear leggings with shirts that don’t fully cover my bottom. And I never knew weighted gems were a thing until recently.
Here’s the thing: If Kate (or you) did something and had an actual platform, I think the snarking about her clothes would decrease dramatically.
I’d be a fashion disaster. I’m completely hopeless. But I’ve thought about it. There’s so much I’d want to champion. Soooo much! It’d be so hard to narrow it down! But somewhere on that list would be educating girls. I firmly believe when girls are educated, it changes the world. For example, I read that women invest on average 75% of what they earn right back into their communities. And of course women are often the ones to set the family tone, and instill morals/outlooks in the children. So yeah- so many worthy causes!!
Nah, I bet like most of us, you’d bring on people to advise you on your appearance. If anything, you’d probably end up looking better than Kate because you’d be willing to listen to others and not consider yourself an expert.
And I’m the same way – oh, for even 10% of her influence!
You may be on to something.
and truth be told, I would even let her keep the clothing and the husband.
I want the shoe budget and I want her platform.
I really don’t understand how she and her husband could be so lazy when they basically never do anything! or is that a requirement before you can be a royal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will Kate be Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales when Charles is king?
Yep.
Okay, thanks.
The monarch who will of course be Prince Charles has to declare it and there has to be invested as Prince of Wales. Charles did so at an elaborate ceremony At Caernarfon Castle in Wales, Prince Charles was invested as the Prince of Wales. This title, given to him on July 1, 1969, made him the next heir to the British throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
It will be interesting to see how long Charles waits to do this. It is not an automatic thing. Eventually this title will be given to the Doolittles, but once the title is given, there can be no hiding and pretending to be a normal bloke.
Thanks for the answer.
Actually Charles was made Prince of Wales in 1958. His investiture was a formality and is not necessary to be Prince of Wales. I think.
What Bluhare said.
It was an excuse to put on a show, and completely unnecessary.
The previous longest serving POW became Edward VII in 1901. He waited almost a year before naming his son, then Duke of York, as Prince of Wales to create distance between the two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Charles were to appoint Harry as POW? I believe it’s under Charles’ discretion who he chooses so why not choose the son who actually does some good with his position and actually cares about the less fortunate? I say dump the Lamebridges and strip them of their many privileges. Let them both earn their own livings.
I believe the position belongs to the heir to the throne, although it would be awesome if Harry got it.
LOL! Kaiser, I think the fabric is boucle. The problem is that it’s skin tight which boucle should never be. What really bugs me though is that Peter Pan collar and the 5 inch heels. What is she, 5 years old? Didn’t she think she’s be meeting kids who are generally shorter than her? She’s so mind-numbingly clueless on what she sees as appropriate attire.
Her statement just had me shaking my head too. What 35 year old woman thinks that being “taken care of” is normal, like that’s her only goal in life? Like you, I think she has an amazing opportunity to do a world of good but all she considers her life to be a hair and (bad) fashion runway rather than work for the betterment of society. So spoiled and self-centred just like her husband.
OT but in other photos, she looks like she has a little baby bump. Another excuse not to work. Cue the HG is 3,2,1.
The jacket looks like it’s too small for her.
The skirt looks unlined, can see the silhouette of her legs in one of the pics. That mop of hair drives me crazy!
I also wish she would do something with her hair but she will never get rid of that mop because William likes her hair like that.
@Chrissy From the outdoor photos, you can tell that if KM didn’t wear six inch heels she’d only be an inch taller than most of the children. She’s at most 5’6″or 5’7″. She desperately needs to feel superior in some way, even when interacting with kids.
Her response reminds me so much of that video they made for the Queen. When kate said she was grateful for the Queen for making sure that Kate was well looked after and taken care of. Hunnie, you are too damn old to behave like such a child. What a horrible message to send to young girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she loves keeping that narrative going and she honestly wants/likes to be taken care of too. But I don’t believe it occurred to her to keep saying so publicly. That’s why I think that Jason came up with it. My hunch is Jason thinks it will bolster Willy’s image while tearing down Charles because Diana was outspoken about how she got no training or support. Anyway it’s another example of how out-of-touch BP is. Marketing Kate as a well-kept wifey is shooting themselves in the foot.
This response pre-dates Jason. She said as much to anyone who asked back in 2012 and 2013. All her early engagements until she went silent ie by coincidence or design she stopped talking publicly because her reported remarks were so moronic eg ‘Can you test the smell by smelling it?’
Now that she’s talking again ie her remarks are being reported again, she sounds completely out of touch rather than moronic eg ‘Gosh how interesting!’ In response to being told about children being mutilated to be more effective beggars.
It’s so creepy. It’s creepy that she needs that, and creepy that she thinks that’s a normal thing to say. Like, what is she, five?
Her response is so 50s housewife. What a disappointment.
Can’t wait for Meagan to come into the royal family- she’ll use the platform for so much more.
After this past week with rallies city to city this is her best??? That is what women should aspire to?
HONK FOR MEAGAN-
she’s the only one left who can truly save this sinking ship.
ITA with everything you wrote. And I can’t wait for Meghan too, I feel certain they will marry. She will know how to be in public with Harry or do solo engagements.
I actually hope Meghan avoids joining the BRF. No way she’s allowed to outshine Kate, so she’ll be turned into the new Fergie.
This!! Her quote is something my 74 year old mother would say.
50′s housewives took a lot of pride in managing their homes, their children, and often their husbands. Those who took leadership roles in charity (as Kate technically does) often viewed that work as being as meaningful as their husbands’ paid efforts. They understood “kept women” to be mistresses, women who needed “care” to be mentally delicate/unstable, and appreciated their men as creatures who “provided” for them. Being “looked after” is just Kate thinking she’s channeling cute and helpless, and no threat to the monarchy.
nice suit. color is good, that white thing is silly, but it is an improvement.
It has nothing to do with luck.
As the old saying goes “when you marry for money, you earn every penny.”
Then Melania’s certainly earning it as well right now…
Yeah, but she won’t even live with the bastard she married!
I think she’s lucky in the sense it appears she got what she wanted. I think this is the life she wants. Is it for everybody? Definitely not. But for her, it seems fine (I mean, I know she looks tired all the time, but I think she’d look like that even if she weren’t a princess. I think that’s just being a Middleton). Being criticized is one of the drawbacks, but I don’t even think that affects her much — she seems fairly insulated. Maybe we want to think she’s not lucky, but for what she aspired to, which was to marry well, I think she genuinely feels lucky.
I’m not lazy or work-shy, but to be honest, I’d most likely feel lucky to be in her position, even if it means dealing with William. She probably has privileged people worries, but she’s rich enough to get the best therapist to help her deal with them.
I don’t think she should have given that particular answer though, however true it might be for her.
On another note, British Vogue is getting a new Editor in Chief. Schulman is stepping down. I wonder if Waity’s absolutely awful anniversary cover was the final nail. I always preferred American Vogue – the UK edition got boring when Wintour left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alexandra Shulman has been a really bad editor with no creative vision whatsoever. The funny thing is that she refused to hire or overlooked people who are now celebrated for their creative vision and now sucks upto them as if she supported them all along.
And if not for Burberry hiring non white models for their ad campaigns, i don’t think she would have hired a black model again during her tenure. Their advertising forced her to reconsider her resolutely white out policy for the magazine to extent that she gave an interview in 2008 saying black models do not sell.
Her only talent was keeping her advertisers happy and to that end only supported corporate fashion houses and didn’t nurture emerging talent at all.
Emerging talent succeeded inspite of her.
ITA that she had no creative vision or bone in her body – she would have been better suited to the publisher role. I hope they bring someone outside in – its desperately needs to be revitalised. I don’t think she had many friends in the industry.
Just the sort of goal we all want our 4-year-old daughters to aspire to: make sure to get a man to look after you.
Well that’s what Carole taught Kate and Pippa…
What kind of time warp does that family live in?
Give me a break, she said it to a little girl on hospice who doesn’t really care about feminism. Let the poor kid have her princess.
A princess who works hard to bring goodness to the world, who strives to make positive change in the world, who is lucky to have opportunities to meet so many brilliant children in the world, just like you, who will grow up and do wonderful things…. so very many princessy possibilities that would be a million times more inspiring to a little girl in a hospice vs a princess who is ‘well looked after by my husband’. WTF?
Yeah, ’cause a little girl in hospice shouldn’t be hearing any positive messages about how she’s strong and awesome just for being herself, or how we can all support each other, princess or not. She definitely benefits more from hearing how “her princess” enjoys doing jack squat because she successfully locked a grumpy jerk down after a decade of persistent Waityness.
A few of my friends have princess-and-pink obsessed daughters (even the one who tried to raise an anti-Disney tomboy), and what amazes me is for all they’re all about ballgowns and tiaras, the prince doesn’t really factor into their make believe. No, it’s all about the princesses going on adventures and doing stuff – properly attired in beautiful dresses, of course.
It’s not about feminism, but the child’s fantasy and imagination. Little girls that love princesses l-u-r-v-e fairytale princesses. They don’t factor in the reality of them. Kate’s answer should have played along with that.
Princess Madelaine of Sweden responded to a princess query by inviting a bunch of sick children to the palace for a tea party and showed up dressed as a fairy tale princess, complete with tiara and sash.
http://www.hellomagazine.com/imagenes/royalty/2016022229942/princess-madeleine-tea-party-children/0-146-193/princess-madeleine1–z.jpg
http://www.kungahuset.se/images/200.274e83ca152f4410091623/1456157141036/Min+Stora+Dag.+Foto+Kate+Gabor+Kungahuset.se+(2).jpg
Harry always has wonderful answers to the prince question. His responses range from crowns, palaces, responsibilities etc, and plays along with the children’s fantasies. Even where child openly voices disappointment that he isn’t a disney style prince.
LAK – How did I not know about Madeleine’s tea party? That’s amazing!!!
I really like the Swedish royal family, what Madeleine did was amazing. That is how you treat sick children when you’re a princess. If only Kate was that aware or involved in well, anything, other than herself.
A million XXXOOO LAK for the link on Princess Madeleine!! Somehow I missed that last year. Now THAT’S princessing.
Diana sure as hell wouldn’t have given that as a response to a child. Can you imagine *her* ever saying such a thing?
When I think of what Diana, had she lived, could be achieving now…!!!
When I look at Kate, a sadclown botoxxed animatronic waxwork of June Cleaver, rolling back feminism’s achievements over the last two generations, it makes me want to throw up.
Kate is a disgrace to the house of Windsor, to her nation, and worst of all, to her Queen. Full stop.
Five inch heels plus crouching to grin at really short people….At least she got in her daily allotment of squats.
For the love of god.
Looked after by her husband. Thanks, Kate, for helping trump send women back to the 50′s.
I’m almost over my kate apologist stage! I mean, really.
Of all the things- helping others? charity work? hahahaha!
I think I need to break up with kate
You can’t break up with her. We need eternal optimists to keep us pessimists in check. No snark.
wake up Kate! This is 2017. That entire outfit combined with that comment makes it look like she’s a candidate for secretarial school in 1950. I dislike Trump intensely, but did you see the green outfit Ivanka wore last weekend. And Melania’s blue suit was so elegant.
I kind of coveted that green outfit. It was really nice.
I coveted Melania’s blue suit, with that Bolero and those gloves, though neither were to keen with her white ball gown, it just didn’t do anything for me, but Ivanka stole the show that night !!!
When she’s able to answer that question with something like, ‘She’s lucky to be a princess because of all the people she gets to help” people will begin to take her more seriously. We know she’s well looked after, she’s a member of the Royal Family FFS, she needs to get beyond that.
Why are her clothes always either super flowy or snug?
She either has an incompetent stylist or no stylist at all. Tash was supposed to be helping her, but I think that was just a cover for Carole picking out her clothes.
I’m still astounded she didn’t wear a coatdress. I do love the color on her, and I don’t necessarily mind the Peter Pan collar. But the material is offensive. It looks so cheap and pilly.
Way to go BAFTA for speaking up! Silly American Question – can BAFTA, EACH, etc. fire / reject Will or Kate as their royal patron? Do they petition the Queen for a new patron? Beg, postrate, at Sophie’s feet to be their new patron, perhaps? How does that work? Surely they have the autonomy to say “Will, thanks but no thanks. Your keenness isn’t actually helping us so we’re going to pass on a royal patron.”
Not silly at all. They try, but the courtiers smooth ruffled feathers and stop any firings. The organisations respond by bringing in other high profile patrons/ambassadors eg EACH brought in Ed Sheeran and Anthony Horowitz.
Why not say something along the lines of ” Being a princess gives me opportunity to meet brave sweethearts like you” But then, it is waity we are talking about, her personality is one dimensional like millions of others so many of us meet on daily basis. I don’t fault her, it is her nature.
She never raised an expectation either.
My local school principal and school board would be hearing from me if kids were taken out of class to kowtow to a royal. Kate’s appearance is enough PR for EACH. The kids don’t need to be there and it’s not their job to support/promote charities during school hours.
Something positive – Kate is not wearing black to meet the kiddies. And I haven’t seen any photos of the kiddies being taught to bow/curtsey this time. But such photos do exist for other appearances. And even if they didn’t bow/curtsey, there is still a helluvalot of indoctrination going on.
She must get similar questions ALL the time so why not have a good answer at the ready? I have been a stay at home mother/housewife for 20 years and it would never occur to me to think much less say that my husband “looks after me.” I wouldn’t say it about him either because it’s so silly. We’re not children-we’re adults.
And the comment that she stays thin because she is running after 2 kids all day. She was thin before, of course because she was running after Willy all day…
She didn’t do as much running after Willy as she did lying on her back for him.
But I suppose we can’t have Waity explaining how many calories sex burns off to the kiddies on the greet line.
I really was hoping someone would give Kate a personality transplant for her birthday. Either they forgot, or it didn’t take. Such a pity…
If anything, I know quite a few SAHMs who take care of their husbands more than the other way around. Saying a SAHM is “taken care of” is so very, very insulting.
What’s ironic is she does not have the aura of a princess like Diana had.
That’s not ironic, that’s breeding. Not as in genetics, but in the sense that unlike Diana, Kate and her siblings were not raised to understand concepts like honour, duty, sacrifice. Selflessness, if you will.
New money, in this or any prior age, is all about selfishness. Aristos always have looked down on people with new money. It wasn’t because of the money, it was because of how the nouveau riche behaved and what they did with it. (Apparently, you can only behave with utter vulgarity if your family is very old and well established. Ha.)
And this is why the Middletons will never be accepted by by aristos. They think money makes them superior. Granted they bought their children educations and lifestyles which allowed their daughters to meet the “right sort of person”, but they cannot buy respect and acceptance, only tolerance.
It truly guts me when someone like Katie Bucket is in a position to really make a difference and can’t be bothered to even pretend to be interested in the event. Pippa may be a fame whore, but she does occasionally call the paps to cover her charity work, which gives the charity publicity. Kate continually shows, through her lack of appropriate outfits and lack of preparation for events, that she has no work ethic nor does she have the “noblesse oblige” ethic of the aristos she and her family are desperate to join.
Diana had a great sense of social responsibility and recognized that, as a real princess, she was in a position to really help causes that were important to her. Ditto Sophie, who comes from a similar background to Kate, as well as Philip and most of the “blood Royals.” Like the Duke of Gloucester, for instance, she could support causes that play to her strengths (sports) or education (art history). Instead, she chooses to be a perpetual woman-child/special snowflake who needs to be taken care of and protected. I really worry about the example she is setting for her daughter.
This hasnt anything to do with this thread, but its been on my mind lately.
Has anyone else noticed that for years now (years!) Kate has been sporting bandaids on her hands?
Surely she cant injure herself that much consistently in same area of body, unless there is some hobby/condition we’re unaware of…if so why not just say so?
Radar had an article yesterday questioning if she is suffering from same ailment that besieged her mother in law. It would tick some boxes, popsicle head, bandaids (Russells sign) even the shiny hair (bulemics tend to suffer fewer side effects because at least some nutrients stick around)
Hope Im wrong. Irony is strong though as their supposed platform is mental health.
Maybe their platform should be charisma, since (except Harry) they’re all completely lacking in it.
Being “Well looked after” is something Kate LOVES to say and it often comes across as creepy to me, and not just from a feminist perspective, but from a psychological one. She’s a 35 year old woman without any debilitating physical or psychological issues, a college degree, raised with every privilege a person can ask for (which is definitely a huge part of the problem), and a mother. Like, I was watching “The Queen at 90″ and Kate was being interviewed and spoke about her first joint engagement with HM. And she mentioned how attentive HM was, making sure she was “taken care of” and I’m like, “WTF?!” HM was around 85 by that point, Kate was 30, and had been supposedly “trained” for this life like crazy. Not only is the idea of HM needing to take care of her asinine, but also Kate thinking that saying that publicly as if that’s a normal thing is just… Wow. Like, no self-awareness. Or awareness that an adult woman in this day and age saying something like that is not weird just adds to the creepiness. 30-something women should not need to be “looked after” by their absurdly-busy nannies. HM, the 90-year-old who married in the fifties, insisted upon the “obey” part in her marriage vows, was raised in the aristocracy during the 30s/40s, married a huge racist, received an early education so poor that she had to hire tutors later in life, etc, is still 1000x more progressive and modern than her supposedly “modern”, 35-year-old college-educated granddaughter-in-law. Hell, she was more progressive IN the 30s/40s/50s. And at 85 she felt compelled to “look after” her grandson’s wife, and said grandson’s wife apparently thought that was appropriate to share with the world.
And Kate’s a mother! And in her thirties! I’m sorry, but unless there’s some factor that truly renders you in true need of being “looked after” (medical problems, severe personal trauma like, say growing up in a cult or being trafficked or generally socially disadvantaged on a major scale), you should not have to be “looked after” on a regular basis. I get “looked after” when I’m super sick, sure. Or if I’m engaging in some unfamiliar and/or dangerous activity like, say, bungee jumping or something. And I’ve been nurtured, cared for, and provided for quite a bit (parents paid for my undergraduate degree, let me live with them for a year after college, provided my health insurance until I got a job with benefits, etc). But the idea of having ANYONE “look after me” on a regular basis would just… weird me out. And I’m not a mother! Sorry, but after a certain age, it becomes the time when you can/should be “Looked out for”, not “looked after” like you’re a toddler. Having that be your life and apparently not feeling ANY EMBARRASSMENT, to the point where you think that’s THE BEST PART OF YOUR LIFE is just stunning.
Especially when talking about BEING A PRINCESS, FFS. Like, the answer isn’t “I get to travel around the world and meet interesting people and do interesting things” or “I get to make a difference.” It’s not even, “I found my husband, who I love so much.” It’s “my husband looks after me.” Like, WHAT? And it’s especially hilarious since her go-to excuse for not doing anything for the last six years was “I’ve been looking after my children.” HOW ARE YOU LOOKING AFTER YOUR CHILDREN IF YOU NEED LOOKING AFTER?!
No, this is not about having a husband providing for you financially, either, or being a SAHM. The majority of SAHMs don’t need LOOKING AFTER. THEY’RE THE ONES LOOKING AFTER PEOPLE. Like, they can’t need looking after or things go to shit. They have to handle shit on their own. Because they’re 1) Adults and 2) Caregivers-in-chief of their family unit.
It’s just so creepy. Like seriously creepy. Her husband is looking after her. Her mother is looking after her. TQ (who OBVIOUSLY doesn’t have any more pressing matters to take care of) is looking after her. Kate, you’re not an invalid. Realize this is a problem and woman up.
THIS!
I’ve been an unintentional housewife for years because my husband’s career has taken over our lives, like a tornado. As in, I’m pretty sure that if I also had a career, things go to complete shit in this household. I’m in a position where I often feel like I don’t know who I am because of the lack of career. But even someone like me who lacks identity had never ever felt like I needed to be “looked after.” The notion of being “looked after” is puzzling to me. Loved? Cared about? Yes. Looked after? Ugh. I mean I still have to look after this household..
Well said.
It really is creepy.
It is such a shame that the royal family is trying to push someone with this mentality on us.
I know she did her job and offered two heirs but with a mother like this, those kids will grow up having to take care of her. Lucky for them, they are rich enough to hire people to look after their mother.
@wendynerd: Breathe, girlfriend, breathe (no shade)
This times one million. It is WEIRD.
Well said WendyNerd.
Well said. Damn well said.
For cripes sake, she was talking to a FOUR year old, people on here sure love to freak out about stuff.
But clearly this idea was in her head. Again-she must asked ALL the fricking time why she likes being a princess/what being a princess is like: have an actual answer. And if this IS your answer: what the hell?
Exactly, what a lot of people here are saying is that she is not capable of providing a fun, smart answer to a four year old’s question. A four year old that is probably damn tired of being looked after and is fighting for independence on the playground.
As I said above, I have friends with princess-obsessed daughters about that age, and the princesses they create are very active, adventurous, and independent. I can see them being super excited to meet a real princess and being very confused (and disappointed) by her answer.
Ditto Elle R. Responding to a 4-year old with a comment about her personal well-being and her marriage…even if it wasn’t perversely antediluvian, it would still be very odd.
Does The Queen and Charles like Kate?
Who knows Kitty. Why don’t you ask them.
I am sure the Queen and Charles wish she would do more. Diana was doing at least twice as much when the boys were little.
I really wonder if they regret treating Diana the way they did and compare her to Kate.
How about….I’m lucky because I get to meet you! Simple and endearing. Amazing that despite such a top notch expensive Univerity education, many years of prep from the “family” and she cannot manage the simplest exchange.
YES. This is the sort of thing I would have expected Diana, or the Queen, to say. And both of these great ladies had far less formal education than Kate.
By lucky and well looked after she means she bathes in money.
I think Kate’s telling people what she thought being a princess would be like: she’d be perpetually very well looked after.
So now, whether or not it’s turned to be true, she just mindlessly tells people what she thinks they want to hear because it’s what she would have wanted to hear. “Is it all it’s cracked up to be, Kate?” “Oh yeah, I’m very well looked after.”
All those important and wealthy people looking after her. She seems to have a need to keep telling people how cared about she is.
Another example of Waity’s unsuitability for her current role. She belongs in a bygone era.
Well done to BAFTA for not grovelling to the Keenbridges. It will be interesting to see if they actually turn up.
I do kind of love that the BAFTA statement feels all “We’d love to have them come… if they deign to actually show up this time, they will of course be welcome”.
Very polite, and yet SO MUCH SHADE, in that very British way that is unmistakable…even to a thicky mcthickerson (from Thicktown, Thickania) like Willnot.
They can’t risk offending the Crown, but they can make their displeasure at being treated shabbily by their royal representative known, and British snark is the best way to go about it.
A way bygone era – 17th-century British princesses and queens did more than Kate does.
The aristocracy from the early centuries had what is called “noblesse oblige” which meant that they would be responsible for the people on their property, be it dukes, earls, whatever. This is what the Queen means when she speaks of duty.
This concept of being taken care of by others is the opposite of that. It really shows how Kate and the Middletons are nouveau riche in that vulgar, selfish, gaudy kind of way.
The peter pan collar is ridiculous and I love peter pan collars! She has to dress her age. Take that collar away and the ensemble is rather good. Green looks good on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The green suit is good in theory but all wrong in execution. Could even go with the frilly white collar if the suit didn’t fit like a sausage casing and were lined.
I can’t imagine Jecca Craig’s husband enjoys the public implications that she’s William’s mistress. Just because the Middletons (allegedly) have no problem dragging her through the mud doesn’t mean everyone has to.
Huh? What are you talking about?
I’ve been a longtime Kate apologist and fan but I can’t with that statement. She may have finally lost me.
She lost me last year when she bailed on the Irish Guards.
What negative affect has that had on your life? Maybe she had the flu or her child was sick. I am sure she had a good reason.
Kate was Twitter papped the same day exiting the salon with her hair done. Kate’s excuse for bailing in the Guards was she needed to look after her children. I guess she thinks of her wiglet and extensions as her children because George and Charlotte were nowhere in sight. This was just another example of Kate dodging responsibility like when she and William said they were brushing up for an upcoming tour and needed to miss the Special Olympics but instead were sunning on a balcony in France. Kate doing it nekkid in view of a pap on a public roadway. Oops! Katie!
@Joannie, then why was she getting her hair done and said she didn’t want to go because she didn’t want to set up the expectation of her going every year?
No Kate. The taxpayers take care of you. They gave the funds from the Duchy of Cornwall to fund Charles who in turn funds you. If William paid for everything himself, you two would have blown through his inheritance from Diana by now.
I feel like Kate should watch the princess diaries. lol.
“But then I wondered how I’d feel after abdicating my role as Princess of Genovia. Would I feel relieved, or would I feel sad? And then I realized how many stupid times a day I use the word ‘I.’ And probably all I ever do is think about myself. And how lame is that when there’s like seven billion other people out there on the planet, and… sorry, I’m going too fast. But then I thought, if I cared about the other seven billion out there, instead of just me, that’s probably a much better use of my time. See, if I were Princess of Genovia, then my thoughts and the thoughts of people smarter than me would be much better heard, and just maybe those thoughts could be turned into actions. So this morning when I woke up, I was Mia Thermopolis. But now I choose to be forevermore, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia.”
lyla, may I curtsey !!!
