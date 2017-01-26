Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac have split after two years of marriage

Scarlett Johansson and her sockless French husband are dunzo. I’m sorry if this news is devastating to anyone, but were there really people out there who thought Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac were going to stand the test of time? I suspect those people don’t exist. That being said, even I was a little bit surprised by how quickly this marriage fell apart. Scarlett and Romain started up in late 2012 and they were engaged by the Venice Film Festival the following year, which is where ScarJo debuted her engagement ring. She got pregnant and gave birth to their daughter in 2014, and Scarlett and Romain apparently got married shortly after Scarlett gave birth? Since she’s so secretive, I really don’t know if we ever got confirmation on that, but People Magazine is saying that’s the timeline. Anyway, they’re over and they’ve apparently been over since last summer.

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, Romain Dauriac, have called it quits, PEOPLE has learned. “They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source confirms to PEOPLE. Johansson attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where she was seen without her wedding ring. Johansson was first spotted with Dauriac during a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement. The 32-year-old actress and the art collector secretly wed in 2014 shortly after welcoming their daughter, daughter Rose Dorothy. The two, however, remain business partners: They co-own the popcorn brand Yummy Pop. Johansson and Dauriac were last photographed together in December for the grand opening party of their Yummy Pop popcorn store at the famed Theatre du Gymnase in Paris.

[From People]

Yes, who will custody of the Parisian popcorn shop with all of those terrible popcorn flavors? Will Romain take custody of the Cheddar popcorn and Scarlett gets the chocolate-covered strawberry-flavored popcorn (vom)? I actually do wonder what they’ll do about that business. I got the feeling that Scarlett just financed it as a way to give Romain’s sister a job. Hm.

As for the rest of it… I doubt there was some huge drama between them. We heard last summer (the summer they split, apparently) that Scarlett was “miserable” living in Paris, and that she still couldn’t speak French and she wanted to spend more time in America. I also remember some blind items where a lot of people seemed to think that Romain was shady AF. Who knows? But as I said, they’ll probably co-parent Rose and everything will be very mature. And if I know Scarlett, she’ll probably throw herself into some new romance with someone weird in a few months.

Update: ScarJo and Romain were out together last night, seemingly putting on a “united front.” Yeah. I still think they’re over, but they just want to show people that there’s no drama.