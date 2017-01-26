Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac have split after two years of marriage

Scarlett Johansson and her sockless French husband are dunzo. I’m sorry if this news is devastating to anyone, but were there really people out there who thought Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac were going to stand the test of time? I suspect those people don’t exist. That being said, even I was a little bit surprised by how quickly this marriage fell apart. Scarlett and Romain started up in late 2012 and they were engaged by the Venice Film Festival the following year, which is where ScarJo debuted her engagement ring. She got pregnant and gave birth to their daughter in 2014, and Scarlett and Romain apparently got married shortly after Scarlett gave birth? Since she’s so secretive, I really don’t know if we ever got confirmation on that, but People Magazine is saying that’s the timeline. Anyway, they’re over and they’ve apparently been over since last summer.

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, Romain Dauriac, have called it quits, PEOPLE has learned.

“They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Johansson attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where she was seen without her wedding ring. Johansson was first spotted with Dauriac during a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement. The 32-year-old actress and the art collector secretly wed in 2014 shortly after welcoming their daughter, daughter Rose Dorothy.

The two, however, remain business partners: They co-own the popcorn brand Yummy Pop. Johansson and Dauriac were last photographed together in December for the grand opening party of their Yummy Pop popcorn store at the famed Theatre du Gymnase in Paris.

Yes, who will custody of the Parisian popcorn shop with all of those terrible popcorn flavors? Will Romain take custody of the Cheddar popcorn and Scarlett gets the chocolate-covered strawberry-flavored popcorn (vom)? I actually do wonder what they’ll do about that business. I got the feeling that Scarlett just financed it as a way to give Romain’s sister a job. Hm.

As for the rest of it… I doubt there was some huge drama between them. We heard last summer (the summer they split, apparently) that Scarlett was “miserable” living in Paris, and that she still couldn’t speak French and she wanted to spend more time in America. I also remember some blind items where a lot of people seemed to think that Romain was shady AF. Who knows? But as I said, they’ll probably co-parent Rose and everything will be very mature. And if I know Scarlett, she’ll probably throw herself into some new romance with someone weird in a few months.

Update: ScarJo and Romain were out together last night, seemingly putting on a “united front.” Yeah. I still think they’re over, but they just want to show people that there’s no drama.

119 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac have split after two years of marriage”

  1. detritus says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:14 am

    I’m not surprised.

    We’re there people who shipped this? I mean I want ScarJo to be happy, but she never seemed blown out of the water by this guy.

    Reply
  2. Danielle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Apparently they just showed up at an event together? So they either aren’t breaking up or they are doing the conscious uncoupling thing.

    Reply
  3. SM says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Finally. Honestly they lasted longer than I expected. Falling up of a marriage, especially with kids involved is a devastating even in any family. But somehow I feel happy for her. I can not help but think he is a douch who probably looked down on her a bit (I mean there was a story how he thinks hollywood is so plain, so how can you be in a happy relationship if your partner thinks that your profession is trash?!!). It always appeared to me she was more into this relationship that he ever was. I say good for her

    Reply
    • Hiccup says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:33 am

      Ugh, my best friend is in a long term relationship like this, she’s a doctor and a surgeon and her boyfriend hates her profession and whines about it and about doctors in general being crap. Every time I see them I get into an argument defending her it’s such douchey bullshit. Hope she pulls a scarjo and leaves at some point, he’s also French haha. Just kidding I know a few nice French guys too

      Reply
    • Don't kill me I'm French says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:43 am

      One of my cousin lives in the same street than them at Paris.He thought they had left Paris and they lived at NY because he only saw ScarJo’s husband 2/3 times in 2 years. Suddenly he again saw him at the end of the year and even met/talked him with Rose several times in the bakery ,supermarket…a quiet guy
      ScarJo had some problems with her neighbors( obvious all with the restaurant under their home) ,the French paps and the lifetime in Paris
      He heard that their problem was that they have no interest in common ( Except Their child) :she wants to live at NY and he prefers to live at Paris he doesn’t care about celebrities or Hollywood….

      In France,we said the passion/love lasts 3 years and it is why many relations don’t last after

      Reply
      • ell says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:02 am

        this is why when people say ‘why do actors date other actors, why can’t they date a normal person’ i’m like… you clearly don’t get it. you can’t date a normal person when you’re in the acting/modelling/music profession. the most normal you can go is someone who still has a job in the industry, but of a different kind (like a producer etc), otherwise you’re worlds apart. dauriac is like some sort of journalist i think, they were clearly mismatched from the word go.

    • teacakes says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:53 am

      Her last boyfriend before this guy was the mega-douche. Apparently he planted an article in People calling himself “the most beautiful man in the world” and “modern-day Don Draper” and saying Scarjo was “lucky” to have HIM lol.

      Let’s just say I wasn’t surprised when that relationship ended. At least this one never pulled that crap on her!

      Reply
  4. freebunny says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:17 am

    So, are they going to close their parisian pop-corn shop?????

    Reply
  5. Greenieweenie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Man. I don’t have the emotional constitution for this. How do women forge these serious relationships and then untangle them and move on so quickly? I suck at moving on.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I feel bad for her. First Ryan, and now he’s all moved on and mooning over his happy family. And now the father of her daughter. I hope she takes some time just to be in love with herself.

    Reply
    • Scar says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:45 am

      What does Ryan and his family have to do with this? Scarlett is worth as much as Ryan here’s my happy family where’s my Oscar nomination Reynolds and Blake NotSoLively put together so I’m betting she’ll be very okay. Good for her… She can get any man should wants. She’s 32 and on top of her career. She will be okay

      Reply
      • Amide says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:01 am

        @Scar
        Exactly. What on earth has Ryan got to do with this?
        That marriage was over over 5 years ago barely lasting 2 years and now the Sodastream queen has another marriage that has ended ofter 2 years.
        Maybe ScarJo is the issue.

      • teacakes says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:13 am

        @Amide – let’s not bring Scarjo’s ex and his Antebellum Queen wife (whom he married on a plantation, no less) into this.

        Especially since Scarjo wasn’t the first more-famous-than-him woman he got into a long term relationship with that then broke up.

      • Amide says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:21 am

        @teacakes – But I guess we can trash Ryan to praise his Oxfam-ditching Asian-white washing role playing ex Scarjo. And Scar Jo herself has also been in many, famous relationships that then broke up.

      • African Sun says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:01 am

        @Scar well said! and LMAO at where’s my Oscar nomination!

      • teacakes says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        @Amide – I fail to see what’s so bad about Scarjo’s having been in relationships with famous men (who, btw, were famous because they worked in the same field as her i.e. ACTORS) that then broke up for boring reasons like incompatibility or different life goals.

        I mean, of all the things to trash a woman over, that’s it – the number of relationships she was in over the course of a decade? And the men weren’t some poor victims either, they’ve retaliated with their own gossip about her too. Both sides play that game.

    • Squiggisbig says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:48 am

      I actually think she dodged annulled with Ryan as he seems like he has to be the biggest star in his marriage.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:08 am

        yeah, no offense to blake whom i kinda like when she’s not saying something stupid (which unfortunately it’s often), but he does seem to want to be more famous than his partners. i mean, blake’s career died since she married him.

      • Sam says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:30 am

        “Blake’s career died since she married him.” Quite the contrary. Since she married him, her taste in roles have benefited her and she doesn’t come across as the next Sienna Miller anymore.

        I do find it funny though how the rumors of Ryan being jealous of Scarjo’s career stuck even though, believe it or not, Ryan was finally getting his break out right when they separated. And then he was engaged to Alannis in the early 2000s when she was pretty huge especially in Canada.
        The only person I ever hear talk about success in the work place when it comes to marriage is Scarjo. She talked about it nonstop in interviews with Romain. She’s also talked about how an actor needs validation through success of their work.

      • ell says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

        ‘Since she married him, her taste in roles have benefited’

        which one? the film in which she’s being hunted by a shark or when she worked with a renowned paedo? you’re a ryan’s stan i take it from your comment, so you’re not exactly objective.

      • Amide says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:33 am

        @ell
        Lively has recently been in 2 movies that did well at the box office and she even got some critical praise for some. Reynolds is now doing well. Scarlett is doing well in many movies (yes she also worked with same renowned paedo. Several times)
        Let’s just guess all are doing fine.

      • Sam says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:25 pm

        @EL umm that shark movie that you’re trashing was a box office success and she got critical praise for it. I’m not a Ryan stan. I’m merely pointing out the fact (which it is) that Lively’s film roles after her break have gotten way better. And while she was in Woody Allen’s film, she was not the star but she did get praise for her role in it.
        The Age of Adaline was also successful.

        Please point to me how her career could be better? She’s not THAT talented but she does good with what she has.

    • detritus says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:49 am

      I hope she’s not thinking about it.
      I would be absolutely obsessing over it. But she seems healthier than that.

      Reply
    • ell says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:05 am

      i doubt she still gives a crap about ryan.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:06 am

      Sheesh, okay.

      All I was saying is that I feel bad for Scarlett because she seems to be kind of unlucky in love. I wasn’t trying to demean her, or trash Ryan, or trash Ryan to praise ScarJo. I just hope she takes some me-time. It must suck to have to go through this again. That’s all.

      Reply
  7. Caitlin Bruce says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:24 am

    But didn’t there popcorn shop open not that long ago? Why open up a shop to give your ex-husbands sister a job? Weird. Scarlett is a beautiful, talented and one of the best at her job why does she always go for douches? Sean Penn, Jared Leto and this Hollywood hater. Don’t marry one of the biggest movie stars in the world if you hate Hollywood so much!

    Reply
  8. Honey Bear says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:37 am

    That hair is awful and unflattering. Also, she is shipping aging terribly. That is a surprise.

    Reply
  9. Katherine says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I like the no drama, keep it up

    Reply
  10. Adrien says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Terrible flavors? So is her gourmet popcorn like the beanboozled of popcorn? Nice to see Scar being hands-on with her business though. I just wish Scar and her daughter the best. That is all.

    Reply
  11. JulP says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:47 am

    He might be a nice guy, but he looks like a serial killer in that first pic.

    It’s too bad they couldn’t work things out, given that they have a daughter, but it seems like they are on good terms and will be able to co-parent, which is what’s most important. I for one am super curious to see who Scarlett will date next. She has very …. eclectic taste in men.

    Reply
  12. teacakes says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I can’t hate on her for keeping it classy (no drama from either end, unlike some recent divorces) and she spoke at the Women’s March without anyone knowing about this.

    Honestly, anyone who is openly supportive of women’s rights is ok by me, and Scarjo isn’t some Johnny-come-lately to the cause, she was at the 2012 DNC in support of Planned Parenthood too.

    Reply
  13. original kay says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I can’t with the idea of a popcorn shop called Yummy Pop.
    We have Kernels here, and that name I like, it’s clever. Yummy Pop just sounds yucky, but the word Yummy reminds me of these commercials we have here “be the yummy mummy you always wanted”, and they are about plastic surgery (!!) so perhaps I am projected a wee bit.
    I don’t like the word Yummy, or Pop, for that matter.
    It’s like that marshmallow things with Kate’s brother.

    OK! I feel for her, she is one my favourite actresses, after seeing her in Lucy. I find her very compelling, in the way Angelina is. When she’s on screen it’s her I watch? Like that.

    I don’t get the thing with no socks, I don’t know, it’s a bit sexy to me. But then again, nothing but socks is also sexy.

    Gosh! so many thoughts today.

    Reply
  14. Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I know Ryan seems to have a better rep now but wasn’t he at one point a bit of a douche? He hasn’t always had the good guy rep.

    I like her but she has sh!t taste in men.

    Reply
  15. Lucy2 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:04 am

    That’s sad considering they have a young child together, but if neither is happy, sometimes it is best to move on and make a change. If they can keep it no drama and coparent their child well together, good for them.

    Reply
  16. Amide says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I don’t buy those blind items bashing him. That seems to be Scarlett’s MO whenever she has a bad marriage/relationship to go all out and trash the ex by stealth, with scant mention of her own known atrocious behaviour to men and women alike.
    I’m sure Romain is happy with the popcorn shop ‘payoff ‘and they will both move on.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:17 am

      She didn’t do a thing to her last bf before this guy, HE was the one that planted an article in People magazine during their relationship calling himself “modern Don Draper” and all kinds of self-aggrandising claims.

      Reply
      • Amide says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:24 am

        Scar Jo is A list, I doubt a machine like People magazine would happily print something about her relationships that could tick her off sans her say so. If they went with it, it was likely with her permission.

      • Ramona says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:32 am

        People magazine does print without getting approval and sometimes even against their express wishes. With big damaging stories, thats usually only when they know that the celebrity will be reluctant to provide a quid pro quo for withholding the story and its big to hide. With smaller forgettable and frankly undamaging stories like you mentioned, they just assess whether it will damage their relationship with the celebrity and whether the celeb has any history of offering access anyway. Scarlett doesnt engage with this media and so its not like not printing benefits People by granting them new access to her.The second factor is whether it hurts her brand, because if it does it may destroy future relationships her publicist and his other clients. Whatever story this was did no such thing to her brand or life. So if after those calculations the story will turn pages and move some copies, then they print.

      • kiki88 says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:50 am

        @Bridget – your theory holds up until you consider the fact that Scarlett started a family before Ryan. Ryan and Blake started dating in 2011, got married in 2012 and had James in December 2014. Scarlett started dating Romain in late 2012 and had Rose in September/October 2014.

        Ryan said he took a year off work to hang out with Blake (he finished filming RIPD in October 2011 and didn’t take on any new projects until the Captive in February 2013. But I agree – Scarlett and Ryan didn’t work because they are very different people. Ryan and Blake, by all accounts, share the same values. Both the youngest child in big Irish families, both incredibly close to family members, both deciding to prioritise eachother/family over work. Basically, both traditional. The moment they decided to committ, they moved to Bedford with their dogs and only emerge when they have a project to promote.

    • Sam says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:24 am

      Yup and those blinds stick to the guy too. Just look up thread and see the comments about her other ex-husband. She talks highly of them when they’re together and after they separate but then leaks subtle things that make them look bad. Sorry I’m not buying it. Not from this white washing, woody Allen apologist.

      Reply
      • Amide says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

        @Sam –
        Spot on. Rinse and repeat. And that’s probably going to continue being the drill, whatever her fans say.

      • AB says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:00 am

        For me comment “white washing” is racist and it doesn’t help to fight racism only it increase.

      • Bridget says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:41 am

        “Woody Allen apologist” could be used to describe more than one woman in this equation.

        Excepting rumors originating from garbage sites like CDAN, the word on the Reynolds-Johansson marriage was that he was ready to settle down and start a family and she wasn’t willing to step aside from her career. Basically, 2 very different sets of life paths in 1 marriage. And judging from the fact that Reynolds then turned around and married someone who seemed to be at a more compatible phase in life, it lends credence to those rumors.

      • kiki88 says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:52 am

        @Bridget – your theory holds up until you consider the fact that Scarlett started a family before Ryan. Ryan and Blake started dating in 2011, got married in 2012 and had James in December 2014. Scarlett started dating Romain in late 2012 and had Rose in September/October 2014.

        Ryan said he took a year off work to hang out with Blake (he finished filming RIPD in October 2011 and didn’t take on any new projects until the Captive in February 2013. But I agree – Scarlett and Ryan didn’t work because they are very different people. Ryan and Blake, by all accounts, share the same values. Both the youngest child in big Irish families, both incredibly close to family members, both deciding to prioritise eachother/family over work. Basically, both traditional. The moment they decided to committ, they moved to Bedford with their dogs and only emerge when they have a project to promote.

      • Bridget says:
        January 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm

        Considering the timing of her pregnancy, right in the middle of Avengers 2, I’ve always thought that Scarlett’s pregnancy was a surprise. But beyond that, there was a fundamental issue in even the idea of her and Reynolds settling down to have a family – one of them would have had to sacrifice part of their career in order to make that work. His ‘year off’ was more of a retooling period to try to save his career (which clearly worked). These Hollywood marriages don’t typically work because 1) actors are usually so ego driven, even the nicest ones, and marriages are fundamentally about compromise and 2) actors tend to spend huge swaths of time away from each other. Can you imagine what a hard blow to the ego it would be to have the worst stretch in your career while your wife is having her best?

  17. Embee says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Some of the flavors of gourmet popcorn don’t sound too delicious. I’ll stick with butter or cheese

    Reply
  18. L says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I think she’s gorgeous! That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  19. sage says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Interesting reading everyones opinion on Scarlett.
    I never found her intriguing. Her movie roles and personality never interested me, but she sounds messy, so I will have to read up on her.

    Reply
  20. African Sun says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Gosh I love Scarlett!

    I want her to be happy and find happiness <3

    Reply
    • L says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Me too..❤️

      Reply
      • African Sun says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:03 am

        @L She’s adorable and such a great actress. To this day, Girl with a Pearl Earring is one of my favourite movies and just loved her in it.

        @detritus, this is such a good question. I feel like Scarlett could benefit from someone who is just not as artistic as her or hippie and someone more clean cut. Actually funny you say that, I like Chris Evans for her. Guys who are warm, relaxed, funny and don’t take themselves as seriously could be a nice change for her.

        I feel like Scarlett chooses people who take themselves too seriously like her journalist ex-husband, like okay you are a journalist but at the end of the day people are checking for you because of Scarlett.

        Less Jared Leto, more Chris Evans

    • detritus says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:35 am

      who would be your ideal ‘make a couple’ romance for ScarJo?

      I think one of the nicer Chrises, is Capt America single yet? They both have lovely bottoms, that is my criteria. I think she likes sarcastic and a little dark, so that would be a huge unlikely change.

      Reply
      • African Sun says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:06 am

        @detritus, answered you above there :) but wanted to expand a bit. I am still part of the team who thinks Ryan was intimidated by Scarlett. Techniically she was the better actor of the pair. He and Blake seem happy, and she’s gorgeous and stunning, but she’s not Scarlett in terms of critically acclaimed film roles.

        Scarlett needs someone who is in their own lane and not intimidated by her success/fame but maybe not a hippie d-khead either.

        I think sometimes actresses would benefit from dating finance or business executive type men. Because they are as financially liquid and successful as them but can let them have the spotlight.

      • detritus says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:30 am

        I’m with you on that. It’s part of the reason I soured on Ryan a lot. I think Scarlett was literally too much woman for him.

        His physical type is very traditional, and Blake is very traditional. I think he didn’t like that Scarlett didn’t fit into the traditional box.

        I’d also ship someone politically edgey. Michael Shannon, if he’s single. I like the financier idea, someone who doesn’t want the spotlight, but is stable and equal in the career front.

      • teacakes says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:27 pm

        She’s been friends with Evans since she was a teenager, they seem more like siblings than anything else. Plus I think Evans is still with Jenny Slate?

        I don’t really see her hooking up with another actor for anything long-term now, a non-celebrity with connections in the fashion/media world would be more likely.

      • detritus says:
        January 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        @teacakes, I didnt know that at all!
        And yeah, I think Capt America is still with the funny Jenny . I just don’t think it’s gonna last.

        Do you think she’ll go the Olsen/Hayek route?

      • African Sun says:
        January 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm

        @detritus, it’s not a bad look for her to go the Hayek look to a certain degree. There is a kind of stability that business men have that entertainment don’t have because they don’t need/want the attention. Granted Hayek’s husband was a womaniser prior but he seems to have settled a bit.

        I just think Scarlett should try something new and stay away from these creative types.

        There is this pic of Scarlett and Romain at an awards show and he looks really bored. It’s been coming for a while.

  21. Moneypenny says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:07 am

    If the popcorn couldn’t save them, what hope is there for the rest of us??

    Reply
  22. LadyT says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:25 am

    The clothes they are wearing in the photo from last night in NYC are hysterical head to toe. Looks like 1985 KMart. Haha. Thought they lived in Paris.

    Reply
  23. Ash says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:37 am

    that last photo looks like she’s thinking “OMG this ish is over, huh, and now we’re in business together? wow? okay?”

    Reply
  24. Tania says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    He just looks like such a douchebag. Like everyone is wasting his time. Worst male resting b face ever.

    Reply
  25. Libra girl says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I know nothing about her, but I always thought she was gay and would end up with a woman. i didn’t even know she got married again??!

    Reply
  26. MiniMii says:
    January 26, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    I will never understand why so many couples have a kid before they’ve had a chance to really get to know one another, or just enjoy time together as a couple.

    Reply

