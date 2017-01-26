Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac have split after two years of marriage

Scarlett Johansson and her sockless French husband are dunzo. I’m sorry if this news is devastating to anyone, but were there really people out there who thought Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac were going to stand the test of time? I suspect those people don’t exist. That being said, even I was a little bit surprised by how quickly this marriage fell apart. Scarlett and Romain started up in late 2012 and they were engaged by the Venice Film Festival the following year, which is where ScarJo debuted her engagement ring. She got pregnant and gave birth to their daughter in 2014, and Scarlett and Romain apparently got married shortly after Scarlett gave birth? Since she’s so secretive, I really don’t know if we ever got confirmation on that, but People Magazine is saying that’s the timeline. Anyway, they’re over and they’ve apparently been over since last summer.
Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, Romain Dauriac, have called it quits, PEOPLE has learned.
“They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source confirms to PEOPLE.
Johansson attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where she was seen without her wedding ring. Johansson was first spotted with Dauriac during a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement. The 32-year-old actress and the art collector secretly wed in 2014 shortly after welcoming their daughter, daughter Rose Dorothy.
The two, however, remain business partners: They co-own the popcorn brand Yummy Pop. Johansson and Dauriac were last photographed together in December for the grand opening party of their Yummy Pop popcorn store at the famed Theatre du Gymnase in Paris.
Yes, who will custody of the Parisian popcorn shop with all of those terrible popcorn flavors? Will Romain take custody of the Cheddar popcorn and Scarlett gets the chocolate-covered strawberry-flavored popcorn (vom)? I actually do wonder what they’ll do about that business. I got the feeling that Scarlett just financed it as a way to give Romain’s sister a job. Hm.
As for the rest of it… I doubt there was some huge drama between them. We heard last summer (the summer they split, apparently) that Scarlett was “miserable” living in Paris, and that she still couldn’t speak French and she wanted to spend more time in America. I also remember some blind items where a lot of people seemed to think that Romain was shady AF. Who knows? But as I said, they’ll probably co-parent Rose and everything will be very mature. And if I know Scarlett, she’ll probably throw herself into some new romance with someone weird in a few months.
Update: ScarJo and Romain were out together last night, seemingly putting on a “united front.” Yeah. I still think they’re over, but they just want to show people that there’s no drama.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I’m not surprised.
We’re there people who shipped this? I mean I want ScarJo to be happy, but she never seemed blown out of the water by this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dislike ScarJo intensely, but I hope they can be civil for their daughter.
She should go back to Sean Penn. They deserved each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if anyone deserves Ham face =(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, no matter how much we dislike her, I wouldn’t wish a man who raped/beat a previous girlfriend on anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised either. Neither of them seemed that into each other…
Crazily enough, before they announced their divorce yesterday I was talking to a coworker and they got brought up… I said, “Her husband doesn’t even look like he likes her.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t look like he likes anything, but yeah. They never seemed really in love from my highly profession body language in photograph readings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wondered what she ever saw in him, frankly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find his mustache gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
French baby daddy –> check.
Onward then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, is that a checkbox for some people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently they just showed up at an event together? So they either aren’t breaking up or they are doing the conscious uncoupling thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
probably the conscious uncoupling bit, they have a child it’s always got to be better to stay civilized for the kids and I have a lot more respect for people who do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally. Honestly they lasted longer than I expected. Falling up of a marriage, especially with kids involved is a devastating even in any family. But somehow I feel happy for her. I can not help but think he is a douch who probably looked down on her a bit (I mean there was a story how he thinks hollywood is so plain, so how can you be in a happy relationship if your partner thinks that your profession is trash?!!). It always appeared to me she was more into this relationship that he ever was. I say good for her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, my best friend is in a long term relationship like this, she’s a doctor and a surgeon and her boyfriend hates her profession and whines about it and about doctors in general being crap. Every time I see them I get into an argument defending her it’s such douchey bullshit. Hope she pulls a scarjo and leaves at some point, he’s also French haha. Just kidding I know a few nice French guys too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my cousin lives in the same street than them at Paris.He thought they had left Paris and they lived at NY because he only saw ScarJo’s husband 2/3 times in 2 years. Suddenly he again saw him at the end of the year and even met/talked him with Rose several times in the bakery ,supermarket…a quiet guy
ScarJo had some problems with her neighbors( obvious all with the restaurant under their home) ,the French paps and the lifetime in Paris
He heard that their problem was that they have no interest in common ( Except Their child) :she wants to live at NY and he prefers to live at Paris he doesn’t care about celebrities or Hollywood….
In France,we said the passion/love lasts 3 years and it is why many relations don’t last after
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is why when people say ‘why do actors date other actors, why can’t they date a normal person’ i’m like… you clearly don’t get it. you can’t date a normal person when you’re in the acting/modelling/music profession. the most normal you can go is someone who still has a job in the industry, but of a different kind (like a producer etc), otherwise you’re worlds apart. dauriac is like some sort of journalist i think, they were clearly mismatched from the word go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her last boyfriend before this guy was the mega-douche. Apparently he planted an article in People calling himself “the most beautiful man in the world” and “modern-day Don Draper” and saying Scarjo was “lucky” to have HIM lol.
Let’s just say I wasn’t surprised when that relationship ended. At least this one never pulled that crap on her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao i had completely forgot about that! who was that guy anyway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO ONE IS DON DRAPER EXCEPT JON HAMM. LET’S NOT GET IT TWISTED.
/rantover
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol I think that guy was named Nate Naylor or something like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, are they going to close their parisian pop-corn shop?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goodness, at first glance I read your comment: ”.. close their parisian porn shop?”
That would have been something to write home about !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man. I don’t have the emotional constitution for this. How do women forge these serious relationships and then untangle them and move on so quickly? I suck at moving on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto.
Maybe lots of money to afford all the best therapy and popcorn helps?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you have money, it’s easy. I know two different women with two very different divorce stories and it all centers around one having a high-paying job and being able to extricate herself quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That makes sense. Although with a child it would definitely be more complicated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It says they separated in the summer, so they’ve had time to deal with the fall out before going public, which may help. Maybe they even tried to work on it (popcorn shop) or maybe that was a goodwill present from her to keep things civil. Who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money must make all the difference. Not sure whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing. On the one hand, life is too short to waste in a crappy relationship. On the other, they all take some work.
(Oops, this comment was @Talie)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Greenieweenie – Sure, money makes a lot of difference…… but not always.
I mean, look at the Jolie-Pitt divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More like degrees of independence and need make all the difference. Jolie has major health issues and probably has more of a sense of her own mortality hanging over her than most in her age group.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. Do these women have no heart or emotions or anything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…. that’s a pretty weird statement considering half of all marriages end in divorce. Are we to assume every woman who gets a divorce has “no heart or emotions”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno, I’m rather jealous of it.
Pining for an ex, or being unable to move on aren’t my best traits.
And for a lot of women calling it quits on an unhappy relationship is hard.
I’d say she’s doing really well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno Amanda, let’s talk about the men… do they have emotions? consciences? hearts? ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teacakes – I think it’s really just easier for celebs to get divorced because of money, so they move on faster, which just seems to the normal person, as if they never loved. I don’t believe it, but money definitely makes separation easier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has money and maybe she wanted a baby with a nice guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone who would be a good father and make pretty babies.
She was over 30 as well, sometime the clock ticks real loud around 30-35.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus – she was 29 when she gave birth and had been with the guy for two years already, chances are she thought she could make it last with a non-celeb (he had fashion world connections I guess)
Plus let’s not forget she’d already married young at 23, she might have thought of herself as more ready to settle down than we’d generally assume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bad, almost 30.
I’m mostly projecting here, a lot of my lady friends have hit 30, or almost 30 and things change on the wanting kids front. One made a really bad decision to have a baby by hell or high water, and she loves her baby to death, but man it was messy. She reminds me of ScarJo a bit, ScarJo has better taste in men though.
I don’t remember why Ryan and Scarlet broke up, didn’t he want babies and she didn’t? I don’t remember the scuttlebutt clearly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gossip on Ryan and Scarlett was that they couldn’t weather the immense disparity in their careers at the time, and also that Ryan was ready to start a family but that Scarlett was focused on her career.
Based on the timing, I thought that Scarlett’s pregnancy was a surprise, because it was right when she was supposed to film Avengers 2.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont get the “women” part of the question you and Amanda are posting. I dont get why you are both phrasing your question with specific use of the words “these women”. It seems predicated on the assumtion that all women are emotional and perhaps hormonal messes. As though women who dont fall apart for months on end after a break up are aberrations. Most women on this planet put their big girl pants on and just figure it out. Personally, if I broke up in the summer and shared a kid with someone, I would be ashamed of myself if I hadnt moved passed the anger enough to be around him SIX months later. Honestly, I would be ashamed if even a month later, I hadnt found a way to publicly interract with the father of my kid without making my personal issues obvious in a photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear.
Some relationships end badly and bitterly but others don’t, why on earth is that even an issue that these women can deal and be publicly ok? Diego Luna and his ex (two kids together) separated very amicably and have a good relationship as co-parents, and I have never seen even one comment saying he has “no heart or emotions”, why are we to assume it of Scarlett?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just assume they are better at keeping it under wraps, and I find it admirable.
Or more emotionally capable, which also, admirable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely don’t have the emotional constitution for something like this. My ex boyfriend lives in my neighborhood. We broke up 18 months ago,I’m finally happy with someone else. When I saw my ex’s car last night, I still had tears in my eyes. These famous people will see each other on TV,movies and magazines. They must be really strong, cold hearted, or faking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if you get calloused? Like the repeated exposure just wears away the upset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. He moved on right away. That always hurts. I met him through my best friend, his sister. When we split her and I were fine,but I told her not to tell me all about his new lady. Now neither will talk to me. That makes it all really hard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Embox, hugs darling. It sucks — things like this always hit men later, they tend to move on straight away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Embee thats awful. Its like you lost a friend too.You made the right choice setting boundaries like that though. As someone who takes breakups hard, I feel you on this. It will pass though, promise.
My original comment was more about celebrities, how seeing you ex all the time might slowly callous you to that pain, not directed at your situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Embee not Embox
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure I see how we know she’s moving on and strong/cold hearted/faking. We see a picture and read an article. It’s not like we’re actually her friends or something. I just think it is a lot to attribute to someone when we see nothing but what was stated here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for her. First Ryan, and now he’s all moved on and mooning over his happy family. And now the father of her daughter. I hope she takes some time just to be in love with herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does Ryan and his family have to do with this? Scarlett is worth as much as Ryan here’s my happy family where’s my Oscar nomination Reynolds and Blake NotSoLively put together so I’m betting she’ll be very okay. Good for her… She can get any man should wants. She’s 32 and on top of her career. She will be okay
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scar
Exactly. What on earth has Ryan got to do with this?
That marriage was over over 5 years ago barely lasting 2 years and now the Sodastream queen has another marriage that has ended ofter 2 years.
Maybe ScarJo is the issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amide – let’s not bring Scarjo’s ex and his Antebellum Queen wife (whom he married on a plantation, no less) into this.
Especially since Scarjo wasn’t the first more-famous-than-him woman he got into a long term relationship with that then broke up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@teacakes – But I guess we can trash Ryan to praise his Oxfam-ditching Asian-white washing role playing ex Scarjo. And Scar Jo herself has also been in many, famous relationships that then broke up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scar well said! and LMAO at where’s my Oscar nomination!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amide – I fail to see what’s so bad about Scarjo’s having been in relationships with famous men (who, btw, were famous because they worked in the same field as her i.e. ACTORS) that then broke up for boring reasons like incompatibility or different life goals.
I mean, of all the things to trash a woman over, that’s it – the number of relationships she was in over the course of a decade? And the men weren’t some poor victims either, they’ve retaliated with their own gossip about her too. Both sides play that game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think she dodged annulled with Ryan as he seems like he has to be the biggest star in his marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, no offense to blake whom i kinda like when she’s not saying something stupid (which unfortunately it’s often), but he does seem to want to be more famous than his partners. i mean, blake’s career died since she married him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Blake’s career died since she married him.” Quite the contrary. Since she married him, her taste in roles have benefited her and she doesn’t come across as the next Sienna Miller anymore.
I do find it funny though how the rumors of Ryan being jealous of Scarjo’s career stuck even though, believe it or not, Ryan was finally getting his break out right when they separated. And then he was engaged to Alannis in the early 2000s when she was pretty huge especially in Canada.
The only person I ever hear talk about success in the work place when it comes to marriage is Scarjo. She talked about it nonstop in interviews with Romain. She’s also talked about how an actor needs validation through success of their work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Since she married him, her taste in roles have benefited’
which one? the film in which she’s being hunted by a shark or when she worked with a renowned paedo? you’re a ryan’s stan i take it from your comment, so you’re not exactly objective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell
Lively has recently been in 2 movies that did well at the box office and she even got some critical praise for some. Reynolds is now doing well. Scarlett is doing well in many movies (yes she also worked with same renowned paedo. Several times)
Let’s just guess all are doing fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EL umm that shark movie that you’re trashing was a box office success and she got critical praise for it. I’m not a Ryan stan. I’m merely pointing out the fact (which it is) that Lively’s film roles after her break have gotten way better. And while she was in Woody Allen’s film, she was not the star but she did get praise for her role in it.
The Age of Adaline was also successful.
Please point to me how her career could be better? She’s not THAT talented but she does good with what she has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she’s not thinking about it.
I would be absolutely obsessing over it. But she seems healthier than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i doubt she still gives a crap about ryan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sheesh, okay.
All I was saying is that I feel bad for Scarlett because she seems to be kind of unlucky in love. I wasn’t trying to demean her, or trash Ryan, or trash Ryan to praise ScarJo. I just hope she takes some me-time. It must suck to have to go through this again. That’s all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But didn’t there popcorn shop open not that long ago? Why open up a shop to give your ex-husbands sister a job? Weird. Scarlett is a beautiful, talented and one of the best at her job why does she always go for douches? Sean Penn, Jared Leto and this Hollywood hater. Don’t marry one of the biggest movie stars in the world if you hate Hollywood so much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they have a child together, so it can make sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And even though things may be falling apart with him, it doesn’t mean she can’t be friendly with the sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Why open up a shop to give your ex-husbands sister a job?’
i don’t understand the question. she’s her daughter’s aunt, so why not? when you have children with someone, you can split from a romantic relationship with them, but you’re still a family and so are aunts, grandparents etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might also be a way to make sure she is in good standing with his family. If they share custody and he ever presents an issue, she’ll have his family on her side. It’s smart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That hair is awful and unflattering. Also, she is shipping aging terribly. That is a surprise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disagree, she’s not filling herself full of Botox and having nips and tucks here and there, she’s ageing gracefully and good on her if that’s her choice. We are all so used to seeing celebrities who look 20 years younger because of all the plastic surgery they now stand out if they don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m not a fan of how she currently wears her hair (though it looks cool when she slicks it all back like in the pic above) but she’s looking fine in the face. I just hope she doesn’t hop on the tweaking train either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her skin is lovely actually, i think she looks younger than her age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Honey Bear – She looks like Kate Gosselin (sp).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the no drama, keep it up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrible flavors? So is her gourmet popcorn like the beanboozled of popcorn? Nice to see Scar being hands-on with her business though. I just wish Scar and her daughter the best. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might be a nice guy, but he looks like a serial killer in that first pic.
It’s too bad they couldn’t work things out, given that they have a daughter, but it seems like they are on good terms and will be able to co-parent, which is what’s most important. I for one am super curious to see who Scarlett will date next. She has very …. eclectic taste in men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t hate on her for keeping it classy (no drama from either end, unlike some recent divorces) and she spoke at the Women’s March without anyone knowing about this.
Honestly, anyone who is openly supportive of women’s rights is ok by me, and Scarjo isn’t some Johnny-come-lately to the cause, she was at the 2012 DNC in support of Planned Parenthood too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t with the idea of a popcorn shop called Yummy Pop.
We have Kernels here, and that name I like, it’s clever. Yummy Pop just sounds yucky, but the word Yummy reminds me of these commercials we have here “be the yummy mummy you always wanted”, and they are about plastic surgery (!!) so perhaps I am projected a wee bit.
I don’t like the word Yummy, or Pop, for that matter.
It’s like that marshmallow things with Kate’s brother.
OK! I feel for her, she is one my favourite actresses, after seeing her in Lucy. I find her very compelling, in the way Angelina is. When she’s on screen it’s her I watch? Like that.
I don’t get the thing with no socks, I don’t know, it’s a bit sexy to me. But then again, nothing but socks is also sexy.
Gosh! so many thoughts today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Yummy Pop is kind of silly. Babyish. Pop is what a balloon does or it’s another word for soda or grandfather. Definitely could have a better name for the place
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…or POPcorn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Ryan seems to have a better rep now but wasn’t he at one point a bit of a douche? He hasn’t always had the good guy rep.
I like her but she has sh!t taste in men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he has acknowledged his previous doucheness. In his post Critics Choice win interview, he credited Blake with helping him be better in every way. He said she is like a life coach, showing him how to be a better person
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Affleck 2.0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s sad considering they have a young child together, but if neither is happy, sometimes it is best to move on and make a change. If they can keep it no drama and coparent their child well together, good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy those blind items bashing him. That seems to be Scarlett’s MO whenever she has a bad marriage/relationship to go all out and trash the ex by stealth, with scant mention of her own known atrocious behaviour to men and women alike.
I’m sure Romain is happy with the popcorn shop ‘payoff ‘and they will both move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t do a thing to her last bf before this guy, HE was the one that planted an article in People magazine during their relationship calling himself “modern Don Draper” and all kinds of self-aggrandising claims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scar Jo is A list, I doubt a machine like People magazine would happily print something about her relationships that could tick her off sans her say so. If they went with it, it was likely with her permission.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People magazine does print without getting approval and sometimes even against their express wishes. With big damaging stories, thats usually only when they know that the celebrity will be reluctant to provide a quid pro quo for withholding the story and its big to hide. With smaller forgettable and frankly undamaging stories like you mentioned, they just assess whether it will damage their relationship with the celebrity and whether the celeb has any history of offering access anyway. Scarlett doesnt engage with this media and so its not like not printing benefits People by granting them new access to her.The second factor is whether it hurts her brand, because if it does it may destroy future relationships her publicist and his other clients. Whatever story this was did no such thing to her brand or life. So if after those calculations the story will turn pages and move some copies, then they print.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bridget – your theory holds up until you consider the fact that Scarlett started a family before Ryan. Ryan and Blake started dating in 2011, got married in 2012 and had James in December 2014. Scarlett started dating Romain in late 2012 and had Rose in September/October 2014.
Ryan said he took a year off work to hang out with Blake (he finished filming RIPD in October 2011 and didn’t take on any new projects until the Captive in February 2013. But I agree – Scarlett and Ryan didn’t work because they are very different people. Ryan and Blake, by all accounts, share the same values. Both the youngest child in big Irish families, both incredibly close to family members, both deciding to prioritise eachother/family over work. Basically, both traditional. The moment they decided to committ, they moved to Bedford with their dogs and only emerge when they have a project to promote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup and those blinds stick to the guy too. Just look up thread and see the comments about her other ex-husband. She talks highly of them when they’re together and after they separate but then leaks subtle things that make them look bad. Sorry I’m not buying it. Not from this white washing, woody Allen apologist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sam –
Spot on. Rinse and repeat. And that’s probably going to continue being the drill, whatever her fans say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me comment “white washing” is racist and it doesn’t help to fight racism only it increase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Woody Allen apologist” could be used to describe more than one woman in this equation.
Excepting rumors originating from garbage sites like CDAN, the word on the Reynolds-Johansson marriage was that he was ready to settle down and start a family and she wasn’t willing to step aside from her career. Basically, 2 very different sets of life paths in 1 marriage. And judging from the fact that Reynolds then turned around and married someone who seemed to be at a more compatible phase in life, it lends credence to those rumors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bridget – your theory holds up until you consider the fact that Scarlett started a family before Ryan. Ryan and Blake started dating in 2011, got married in 2012 and had James in December 2014. Scarlett started dating Romain in late 2012 and had Rose in September/October 2014.
Ryan said he took a year off work to hang out with Blake (he finished filming RIPD in October 2011 and didn’t take on any new projects until the Captive in February 2013. But I agree – Scarlett and Ryan didn’t work because they are very different people. Ryan and Blake, by all accounts, share the same values. Both the youngest child in big Irish families, both incredibly close to family members, both deciding to prioritise eachother/family over work. Basically, both traditional. The moment they decided to committ, they moved to Bedford with their dogs and only emerge when they have a project to promote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering the timing of her pregnancy, right in the middle of Avengers 2, I’ve always thought that Scarlett’s pregnancy was a surprise. But beyond that, there was a fundamental issue in even the idea of her and Reynolds settling down to have a family – one of them would have had to sacrifice part of their career in order to make that work. His ‘year off’ was more of a retooling period to try to save his career (which clearly worked). These Hollywood marriages don’t typically work because 1) actors are usually so ego driven, even the nicest ones, and marriages are fundamentally about compromise and 2) actors tend to spend huge swaths of time away from each other. Can you imagine what a hard blow to the ego it would be to have the worst stretch in your career while your wife is having her best?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the flavors of gourmet popcorn don’t sound too delicious. I’ll stick with butter or cheese
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s gorgeous! That’s all I’ve got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Her body in the gold number, amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting reading everyones opinion on Scarlett.
I never found her intriguing. Her movie roles and personality never interested me, but she sounds messy, so I will have to read up on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh I love Scarlett!
I want her to be happy and find happiness <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too..❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@L She’s adorable and such a great actress. To this day, Girl with a Pearl Earring is one of my favourite movies and just loved her in it.
@detritus, this is such a good question. I feel like Scarlett could benefit from someone who is just not as artistic as her or hippie and someone more clean cut. Actually funny you say that, I like Chris Evans for her. Guys who are warm, relaxed, funny and don’t take themselves as seriously could be a nice change for her.
I feel like Scarlett chooses people who take themselves too seriously like her journalist ex-husband, like okay you are a journalist but at the end of the day people are checking for you because of Scarlett.
Less Jared Leto, more Chris Evans
Report this comment as spam or abuse
who would be your ideal ‘make a couple’ romance for ScarJo?
I think one of the nicer Chrises, is Capt America single yet? They both have lovely bottoms, that is my criteria. I think she likes sarcastic and a little dark, so that would be a huge unlikely change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus, answered you above there but wanted to expand a bit. I am still part of the team who thinks Ryan was intimidated by Scarlett. Techniically she was the better actor of the pair. He and Blake seem happy, and she’s gorgeous and stunning, but she’s not Scarlett in terms of critically acclaimed film roles.
Scarlett needs someone who is in their own lane and not intimidated by her success/fame but maybe not a hippie d-khead either.
I think sometimes actresses would benefit from dating finance or business executive type men. Because they are as financially liquid and successful as them but can let them have the spotlight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you on that. It’s part of the reason I soured on Ryan a lot. I think Scarlett was literally too much woman for him.
His physical type is very traditional, and Blake is very traditional. I think he didn’t like that Scarlett didn’t fit into the traditional box.
I’d also ship someone politically edgey. Michael Shannon, if he’s single. I like the financier idea, someone who doesn’t want the spotlight, but is stable and equal in the career front.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been friends with Evans since she was a teenager, they seem more like siblings than anything else. Plus I think Evans is still with Jenny Slate?
I don’t really see her hooking up with another actor for anything long-term now, a non-celebrity with connections in the fashion/media world would be more likely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@teacakes, I didnt know that at all!
And yeah, I think Capt America is still with the funny Jenny . I just don’t think it’s gonna last.
Do you think she’ll go the Olsen/Hayek route?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus, it’s not a bad look for her to go the Hayek look to a certain degree. There is a kind of stability that business men have that entertainment don’t have because they don’t need/want the attention. Granted Hayek’s husband was a womaniser prior but he seems to have settled a bit.
I just think Scarlett should try something new and stay away from these creative types.
There is this pic of Scarlett and Romain at an awards show and he looks really bored. It’s been coming for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the popcorn couldn’t save them, what hope is there for the rest of us??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The clothes they are wearing in the photo from last night in NYC are hysterical head to toe. Looks like 1985 KMart. Haha. Thought they lived in Paris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. that black outfit is horrible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that last photo looks like she’s thinking “OMG this ish is over, huh, and now we’re in business together? wow? okay?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just looks like such a douchebag. Like everyone is wasting his time. Worst male resting b face ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know nothing about her, but I always thought she was gay and would end up with a woman. i didn’t even know she got married again??!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard this before and don’t get it at all. Can you explain it please? My male gaydar is fantastic but with women it’s so bad that I get hit on on the reg (though by both genders)…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will never understand why so many couples have a kid before they’ve had a chance to really get to know one another, or just enjoy time together as a couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse