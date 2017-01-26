Agent Orange doesn’t read books, he’s too busy tweeting from his Android

Hey, remember during the election, when SO MANY people were just yelling constantly about Hillary Clinton’s emails and her unsecure server and omg, the whole thing was just worse than the Teapot Dome Scandal and Watergate put together because Benghazi and Anthony Weiner and emails! You would have thought that people were making a concerted effort to make Hillary Clinton seem as corrupt and unhinged as Agent Orange. Well, guess what? Now that Baby Fists is Emperor-for-Life, all he does is sit around the White House, watching cable news and growing increasingly bitter. Oh, and he’s also still tweeting on his old Twitter account. And he’s using his old unsecure Android phone to tweet.
Where did Trump's last two tweets come from? Android. So, is he still posting from his personal phone? pic.twitter.com/CQjDgR1cZq
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 25, 2017
I eagerly await months of investigations into Baby Fists’ use of a private, unsecure cell phone. He has the nuclear codes, keep that in mind. But I’m sure he doesn’t want to get rid of his Android because that’s the number Putin has for him.
Meanwhile, did you know that Agent Orange doesn’t read books?
It’s common knowledge that Barack Obama loved a good read, but what are the chances we’ll see Donald Trump inspiring book clubs across the country with similar president-approved paperbacks? If a new report by the New York Times is any indication, the chances are slim to none.
President Trump “does not read books,” according to the Maggie Haberman’s recent report, which details Trump’s first few days in the White House. This isn’t the first time Trump’s aversion to the written word has been noted. In July, Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter behind Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal told The New Yorker that in the 18 months he spent with Trump, he “never saw a book on Trump’s desk, or elsewhere in his office, or in his apartment.” Schwartz told the magazine, “I seriously doubt that Trump has ever read a book straight through in his adult life.”
Additionally, a July Washington Post article reported similar information, first noting that Trump had not read any biographies of U.S. presidents because he didn’t have the time. The article also reported Trump as saying that he does not read extensively because he is able to come to correct decisions “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ because I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability.”
Because I’m a nerd, I remember when people made a big deal about how President George W. Bush adhered to the “Blink” philosophy of decision-making. Blink was an interesting book by Malcolm Gladwell, who theorized that more often than not, people’s first instinctual decision/choice is the best one. Dubya famously went with his gut. And he was famously not a reader either, although he at least put in an effort to LOOK like a reader. I feel like Baby Fists doesn’t read books because he has the attention span of a five-year-old on a sugar high and the intelligence of a box of hair. He is so ignorant, he doesn’t even know he’s ignorant. He’s so profoundly stupid, it wouldn’t even occur to him to try to improve or learn anything new. Buckle up.
Q: What books are you reading?
A: Look over there. There are some books. pic.twitter.com/9cItkOPMQ7
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 18, 2017
Of course the Republicans and FBI aren’t going to investigate him for using unsecured server…
I hope they crash and burn for all the horrible things they did and are doing.
The hypocrisy is astounding. And did you hear that Tiffany Trump and Steve Bannon are registered to vote in two states — while just yesterday Trump was rambling about how that’s an example of the fraud he’s reluctantly going to root out.
Also Steve Mnunchin and probably many others.
And several others in his cabinet. The GOP is going to tank this country and the Dems are too far up their own asses to resist. Seriously they are voting yes to these morons and then giving us some BS excuses as to why. At this rate trump will get a second term because people don’t trust the DNC to right the ship either.
6 days in. Chaos. Where are those “give him chance” people again?
Have you guys watched Greg Palast’s documentary The Best Democracy Money Can Buy? The election was stolen for sure.
Anyway, another day, another tantrum from Tinkles. He is so f*cking delusional that he literally cannot accept that he lost the popular vote. Pathetic.
I saw a great tweet last night, showing the data about Trump supporters claiming Trump had the biggest inauguration crowd, that he won the biggest victory, that the pictures were faked etc, despite evidence to the contrary. The tweeter said “these people will NEVER vote for you, no matter how much you suck up to them by approving these awful cabinet picks!”
Kinda paraphrasing there, but you guys get the idea. Right now, we need to worry about how these awful and corrupt picks will ruin our country. I even know some Trump supporters who are extremely and vocally opposed to DeVos because they are educators! Call you senators everyone!!
I wonder if it actually hurts to be that “tump”?
Long time reader, first time commenter. I hate Trump; Trump supporters ! The rightful outrage at Trumps’ antics that I find here at Celebitchy- it gives me hope that there is still goodness, sense and logic, left in the world of the internet blogs and forums.
+100
As a reader who comes from a family of book hoarders and librarians this is horrifying.
Isn’t it just? I mean okay, President Cheeto isn’t exactly man of the year to begin with, but to not even read books? I can’t fathom it.
My parents had me signed up to a book club when I was maybe 7-8 years old and I have so many here in my condo it’s practically a library. I’d say that I feel sorry for him but really, I don’t.
My thoughts exactly.
Well we know for a fact that he read Coulter’s “Adios America”–not sure why he didn’t mention that book when asked because it has been said many times that it had a huge influence on him and led to the dreaded Wall idea.
But I mean..anything, podcasts? Audiobooks?
I’m not surprised that he’s just completely void of any intellectual curiosity.
According to the first Trophy Wife, Trump read and kept by his bedside a book which was a collection of political speeches.
By Adolf Hitler.
Are you serious?? O_O
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That came out in a 1990 Vanity Fair article. The book was My New Order. Not only that, Ivana also claimed that every time Trump’s cousin, John Walter, visited Trump’s office back then, he would click his heels and say “Heil, Hitler”.
Yes, I remember reading that Vanity Fair article way back when it was published. It was Hitler’s speeches he was reading and he supposedly read it over and over again. That was in a direct quote from Ivanna Trump, his wife at the time. She had no reason to lie about this.
Does this news really surprise avid readers? His poor vocabulary, bad grammar, and bizarre sentence structure are the telltale signs of someone who is barely literate.
I’ve been saying this since I first saw him speak extemporaneously in that 60 Minutes interview shortly after the election. He has the vocabulary and syntax of a not-terribly-bright fourth grader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My currently President said he loves reading Jorge Luis Borges “novels”. He only wrote shorts stories… A former one also said he had read Socrates (!). Sometimes books and presidents don’t match. Your president is getting worse by the day. Mine too.
My president couldn’t name 3 books he had ever read!!! And all he said was that he had read few parts of the bible (nevermind Mexico has a big issue when someone mix state and church together)… and that is who is going to “protect” us against Trump…. God help us…
I am an avid reader as well. Both my children have pretty extensive libraries and I take them to the library once a week. I read every night before bed. It’s just alarming. I even have a poster of Pres. Obama reading in my studio!
I bet he reads Anne Coulter, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity books.
His vocabulary shows just how little he reads and how much “common sense” he has.
For Christmas and birthdays, I give my nieces, nephews, and young cousins books from infancy on. They look forward to where the stories will take them. One of my older nephews is a history buff so I’ve been giving him biographies. He showed up at Christmas this year asking: “so what am I reading during school break?” He was thrilled with his autographed copy of McCullough’s book on the Wright Brothers. I can’t imagine life without books.
@Lightpurple I do that too with my nieces & nephews! It’s never the most popular present but my Aunt gave me either a new book or a Borders/B&N gift card every year for Christmas so I plan on continuing the tradition no matter if they like it or not!
I’m always so sad when I encounter people that don’t read – literature. I still remember that magical moment when what I saw on the page suddenly “made sense” beyond rote learning.
Longtime lurker, first time poster! Can we bring back the Celebitchty book club?? I love hearing what you all are reading and in these times I feel like what you’re reading can be both an act of resistance and an escape. I just finished Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi and highly recommend it!
Ooh, I didn’t even know there was a CB book club! How cool! (And how sad that I missed it).
I read “Homegoing” a few months ago and I loved it! I’m currently reading “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly and then afterwards it’s going to be “His Bloody Project” by Graeme Macrae Burnet. Very different books, but I love jumping around from one genre to another.
Yes! I’d love for it to come back.
Thanks for the recommendation. I find when I love a book I end up getting stuck either reading just that author or that genre so I’m always looking for recommendations to mix it up.
I vote for bringing it back too!
I recommend Brave New World, 1984, and Animal Farm.
I totally second this! Celebitchy is one of the only online places keeping me going through these dark times. A book club would be super fun!
I would be all over a CB book club!!!!
YES PLEASE! BOOK CLUB! I read Homegoing a few months ago. Such a tough read but good! I’m currently reading Peace Like a River. The writing is beautiful.
I just finished “The association of small bombs”. Written by Karan Mahajan, a very good read. Shows 3 different perspectives of a terrorist attack.
The other one was “The Underground Railroad”. Written by Colson Whitehead. I am obsessed with books and reading, i silently judge anyone that doesn’t have any bools in their house. i would be all over a CB book club.
I am a long time lurker as well but do not remember the book club. This is a great idea. Also, I just have to say how much I enjoy reading this site. It has been a great mix of celeb and current events lately. Thanks for keeping me sane while reading about the orange one!
Unmentionable!!!!
Unmentionable: The Victorian Lady’s Guide to Sex, Marriage, and Manners
by Therese Oneill
I just started reading it and it is remarkable – snarky and kind of appalling too.
I’ve been recommending it to everyone.
HappyXamp, I feel as you do. We came to Australia with no English, yet all five children are voracious readers, killer spellers, good writers… My best friend and I were talking the other day about learning to read, and all I could say was that I don’t remember “learning” to read, and cannot recall a time when I didn’t know how. My bookcases have spilled over into several rooms, and there’s always a book on the table, beside the bed, next to my chair… And aren’t they just the best gifts?! Who doesn’t MAKE time for reading? #TuckFrump.
Someone on yesterday’s thread was recommending a copy of Silent Spring for him. I’d recommend Silent Spring to everybody, but I have a better suggestion for the Tie Dye Fascist:
http://www.rachelignotofskydesign.com/women-in-science/
Pretty pictures and everything. Plus, Rachel Carson’s in it! Yes, Donald, it’s about a) women and b) science.
(On a serious note, I have a copy of this book and it is beautiful. Recommend to all Celebitches with STEM-interested daughters. Without Hedy Lamarr, there might be no GPS or Bluetooth. Who knew?)
I love this book! Saw it in the new books section at our local bookstore, and got a copy for my son’s little friend who is a budding female scientist. (Their favorite play date is to the science and nature museum.) And the Hedy Lamarr entry was fascinating. Hollywood starlet by day, inventor by night!
Sixlet Minor LOVES it. So also for boys!
And you know: putting a copy into the hands of any child is a small act of resistance, right?
I did a huge project on Rachel Carson in the fourth grade, so I absolutely recommend Silent Spring.
My oldest is very into weather (she loves STEM stuff, I’m super excited lol). We are constantly checking out books about weather from the library. A lot of the books discuss climate change. I absolutely love this small act of resistance. I hope that by exposing her to this information at such a young age, she will be passionate about it as she gets older.
Your tie dye reference is a colorful reference. He’s truly a Bad Ombré.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the book recommendation Sixer! My eleven year old daughter is an avid reader who also happens to LOVE(and excel at) math. My husband and I are thrilled about it, especially him because he’s a proud math and science geek. He’s hoping one of the kids will be an astronaut one day. Actually funny story, the other day I had my first ultrasound for my current pregnancy, and when they told me my due date was July 20th he actually started CRYING!! Why you ask? Because that’s the date we landed on the moon, and its a sure sign I’m giving birth to a future astronaut! My silly nerdy man
That’s a lovely man you’ve got!
For the elementary school age crowd, Rad American Women from A-Z is a good read.
I just watched a PBS special on Rachel Carson. She was a remarkable person. I will definitely read that book.
Never occurred to me he read- his vocabulary and sentence structure attest to that. Did people think he read? You can always tell if someone reads or not, from word usage alone.
He uses two words: great, and disaster.
I love to read. I always feel a bit lost when I don’t have my next book picked out. I started going back and filling in books I had missed reading, like Ethan Frome. I also had never read The Scarlet Letter! shameful.
I hate him, I truly hate him.
You forgot his other two words: huuuge and sad!
Don’t forget : overrated
Day doesn’t go by without him saying someone or something is overrated
He says everything twice. She is a nasty woman, nasty woman. Very, very…….horrible or as he pronounces it harrible…….and then when he is making an appearance or does an interview, tells us to enjoy with his hurl invoking exclamation point. I hate him too Kay. A colleague of mine said one doesn’t have to like the man to respect the presidency. I believed that once upon a time, but those days are long gone.
@Nancy – “A colleague of mine said one doesn’t have to like the man to respect the presidency.”
You should point out to your colleague that no one is disrespecting the presidency more than trump. Since he has zero respect for the office, why on earth should anyone have any respect for him. Respecting his presidency is actually really disrespecting what the office is and should be. In short, disrespecting him is the most respectful position to hold.
Guesto: I have zero respect for him and his title doesn’t change that fact. In some cases, I have to swallow my words, or I go full metal jacket on these people, like my colleague, who is very old school and can’t change his mind on his respect issues. Sometimes you have to bite the bullet so you can make it through a day…right? He’s a bad hombre, bad hombre…..lol
ITA @Guesto. NOONE is disrespecting the Presidency more than Donald Trump himself. It’s one of many, many reasons he makes my blood boil: He is treating this office like a joke. It’s shameful. I’ve had people say the same crap to me “You may not respect the man, but you need to respect the office”
Yeah, I’ll do that – once the current officeholder does the same.
He said BIGLY. IThat’s not even a word but then he goes after inmigrants who can barely speak English while being married to one!
His supporters said he was trying to say “big league” and slurred the words together. However, a fellow bitchy posted a list of all the other times he used the word bigly. I forget who it was, but I remember they were going up against a supporter who said he “misspoke.” Lightpurple, maybe?
He is bigly ignorant. Sad!
I am an English teacher, and I am horrified that the leader of what used to be the free world doesn’t read. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not American but I hate hiom with a visceral intensity that I’ve never experienced before.
Me too. I’m Canadian and the results of an America election has never affected me like this last one has. I so wanted to see Hillary win but instead we seem to be witnessing America’s worst nightmare. I find myself getting so ragey whenever I see or hear that Orange Toad, I have to turn off the TV. My family is starting to worry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wake up in the morning believing it was a bad dream. I can’t believe how it is affecting me.
All our combined hate is why there is so much anxiety. My pharmacist brother in law says that prescriptions for Xanax have skyrocketed!
You are not alone.
I wake up every morning seething with rage. I keep telling myself I need a break from Trump, from politics in general, but like a terrible car crash, I just can’t look away. Every day it’s a new horror. I feel like I’m trapped in a nightmare.
I actually had nightmares about him and cannot watch any news where I risk hearing him speak. I’ve turned to reading most of my news and don’t watch TV so it’s not that difficult. I used to listen to the odd news clip on the net, but have stopped that now. I hate him with a vengeance and hope and pray that he will die of a heart attack. His “health certificate” was a joke so I am hoping that the opposite of what he dictated to his doctor is the actual truth.
Well small mercy, at least he isnt like our president (duterte), who peppers all of his speeches with cuss words. Actual cuss words. And actual threats of murder. Seems he and Thin-skin are fast friends now. What has the world come to? America did not learn from the our mistake sadly.
There better be a pee video. And after what Trump did yesterday, it better come out soon.
PEEOTUS – new name.
No, PEEotus is what I use.
And, there’s BLOTUS (Biggest Liar Of The United States) which I prefer b/c he’ll never be my POTUS.
BLOTUS is fantastic. Borrowing it!
I’ve always been fascinated by what the Presidents are reading. Obama was such a great example that even in the digital age, books will always have a place in the lives of those who strive to continue to learn and better themselves — or even just to relax and enjoy some peaceful entertainment. As my teens get caught up in social media in their downtime, I remind them all the time that when they are in the midst of a good book their moods are happier and they are less stressed overall.
It’s just astonishing to me that we have a POTUS who doesn’t read. This to me has always been one of the biggest red flags about Trump. Heavy sigh.
What a liberal elite you are, with all your book-reading and smarts and stuff.
Ha, I know, right? God forbid we expect our Presidents to have some intellectual curiosity. I’m such a — to paraphrase the immortal faux outrage of Rick Santorum — SNOB!
Not only did Obama read for pleasure, but he read huge amounts of briefing materials every day. So the Orange Nightmare doesn’t read the briefing books, but he also doesn’t want to have daily briefings…they’re so repetitive and boring for a fool who thinks he knows everything.
Shocked, not. I would imagine he sees ‘not reading books’ as some badge of honour, evidence that books are for people who can’t think for themselves, evidence that no book could possibly teach him anything, evidence of his all-round superiority.
What a galloping cretin he is.
He CAN’T read. When they put an executive order in front of him he pushed it away and asked “where do I sign?” When the court asked him to read a lease out loud he said “a lease is a lease.” Then he said the print was too small. Then he said he forgot his glasses. Finally he said “that’s a lot of words” and pushed it away.
You’re saying he might actually be illiterate? Yikes!
Yeah that theory has been floating around for a while.
Samantha Bee has a great video on his illiteracy.
Oh my god no….that is just horrifying.
OK, new plan – we infiltrate a resister onto the Trump staff (they gotta be hiring anyone with a pulse at this point, right?), and we slip Trump’s resignation letter into a stack of “routine documents” that has to be signed before he can go watch Fox News. Since Trump won’t know what he’s signing, we’re halfway home – of course the plan hinges on making sure that the letter firing Pence is near the top of the stack or we might be worse off. Then we just need to figure out what to do about Ryan and McConnell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have him signing orders with what looks like an extra large Sharpie. Although maybe it just looks like one in his tiny baby hands.
Could he be dyslexic?
Right? The non-readers always seem to think it’s something to be proud of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In this, he is the perfect friend for Kanye West, who announced he was “a proud non-reader of books, because they be all wordy and shit.”
I have come to see the bright side of Melania not being in the White House. Baby fists has no one to smile and approve of him after the day is done. He will be consumed with his own hatred. Hopefully sooner rather than later.
All he does is watch Fox News and then tweet their segments as if it were his own opinion:
https://twitter.com/brianstelter/status/824595118955069441
https://twitter.com/mlcalderone/status/824084122561871872
He has his daughter/wife and his ass kisser son in law to do that for Melania.
Seriously, I think Melania hates him as much as the rest of us do. I am sure that she’s thrilled to be able to stay in New York away from the Mango Menace!
Sooo, New York is a sanctuary city for Melania? As if Trump’s ghastly reign isn’t already producing a Grand Canyon worth of irony…
His supporters are anti intellectualism. I mean they called Obama elitist for speaking in full thoughtful sentences. They loved Bush precisely because of his “Bushisms”. They are the spawn of the people who defended Dan Quayle for wrongly instructing a third grader to add an “e” at the end of the word “potato”. The less enthusiastic Trump is about books or just knowledge in general, the more they love him.
Not only that but I believe they truly don’t want anything more than for everyone to suffer as much as they perceive they are. They don’t care about making the country better, they just want everyone down in the dirt with them. It’s sick but its the only way i can understand the endorsement of destroying everything useful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When is this going to stop seeming surreal? Don’t even tell me, I don’t want to know…..
I’m so sick of the “I don’t know nothin’. I’m just a good ol’ boy” crap. How can people possibly find pride in ignorance? I don’t understand it.
It’s an interesting theory that Trump might be illiterate.
Dumb as dirt and damn proud of it. Reading their tweets, you can tell they cut language arts classes.
To me, it is so ironic that these folks are anti-intellectuals and proud of it. Before 24-hour television and ubiquitous electronic devices, rural and otherwise isolated or low-income Americans did a lot more reading for entertainment than they do now – even when you allow for historical literacy rates. Of course, there have always been ‘pulpy’ reading materials, but most everything had to go through an editor at some point. These same folks who pride themselves on ignorance and avoidance of post-secondary education probably have no idea that their own grandparents and great-grandparents didn’t just read The Bible. They also read Shakespeare, Melville, Dickens, etc.
I’ve always hated that folksy-ism, tells-it-like-it-is, just-like-me thing. An ability to connect to the common man/woman is one thing but FFS why is it so bad to want your PRESIDENT to be smarter than the average person????
He is going to be given all types of reports to read (if he hasn’t already). Is he not going to take the time to read them and understand the impact they may have on decisions he makes. This is as bad as not taking security briefings everyday.
Orange Julius Caesar is not “reading” the daily briefings…he’s given a 4th grade synopsis by Rancid Penis or Steve Goebbels Bannon.
“See…this is the White House…and you’re in it! France is a country near Portugal and across the English Channel from Britain. No, Donny, Portugal…P-o-r-t-u… Oh never mind!”
I just want to thank CB and the posters for their relentless coverage of this clown, Genghis Khan-artist. I know it has been exhausting and it’s only day 6. Keep up the great work at CB headquarters!
All the needling by the press and especially the Women’s March Saturday caused Emperor Zero’s blood to boil. He’s about 10 days away from a major coronary about the false claims of voter fraud and inauguration size.
Eric, I like the cut of your jib.
Yesterday after I read he was planning to ax 17 government agencies, I read what each of them do. I was wondering, how can he sign all these things and make all these changes and possibly know what each of those agencies does in what, 5 days?
Oh right, he doesn’t.
Unfortunately I know far too many people who think reading is bad for you, a silly non-sensical escape from reality. I am pretty sure that’s what Trump says and convinced these people, like him, are in fact unable to hold their attention for more than 20 seconds on written words or an idea being developped.
Too true. I had a cousin look at me in stupefaction because I was upset about a plot development in a book I was reading. I put the book down, wiped away a tear and he said “What’s wrong cuz?” I told him and he was like “You serious? But it’s a book.” He then proceeded to make fun of me for the rest of the day. Me, I’ve had a love affair with books since I was three years old. And I’ve been crafting my own stories since fourth grade. The written word is a part of my spiritual makeup and I couldn’t do without it.
I actually had someone proudly say, “Reading is bad for your eyes!” HUH?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is legit putting everyone in danger and no one important genuinely seems to care. I was watching Rachel Maddow last night and she talked about a new propaganda video that is floating all around Iraq and has Dump talking about taking oil from Iraq. It is not spliced together to make him look bad, but actual things that he has openly said in several interviews. He is doing the terrorist’s work for them and the Dems are doing nothing to hang this around his and the Rethugs necks. They are too busy going along to get along and not fighting back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So maddening that people STILL don’t see what a lunatic this guy is.
He is spoiling for a fight and seems to be deliberately throwing inflammatory stuff out there until someone takes the bait.
I love Android. For important things I use a VPN. No idea about this person.
I shall do backflips across my living room when he croaks.
Me, too. I fantasize about him keeling over from a heart attack.
When trying to explain the Dunning-Kruger Effect, it helps to have an example. Sarah Palin is a good one. Twitler is the very personification of the Effect. He’s a ten on the scale, with Palin hovering around seven. I spent a few years working for the Shriver branch of the Kennedy family. I’ve spent enough time in and around the Hill and WH to know to be more than just a little fearful for our future. I’m bloody fucking terrified. Twitler is already on his last days in office (if my sources are accurate; they have been to date); Pence will be sworn in soon. Sigh…
Twitler- I love it! I am also terrified, and I’m not even american. Sending lots of love across the sea.
I agree with your assessment. As soon as the far-right agenda has been put in place, (including the Conservative Supreme Court nominee), Pence will be POTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which is crazy scary in a whole new way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One aspect of tweeting and verbal diarrhea is that we at least have an unvarnished version of what random thoughts are going through Bad Ombre’s head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good Grief!
His lack of reading isn’t a shock and unfortunately, it won’t even make a ripple for the Orange Faithful, some of whom voted for Shrub because “he looked like a fun guy to have a beer with”. Not to mention the ugly, incessant drum beating for ant-intellectualism in this country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC, Trump and his dad helped brother become an alky. The brother didn’t want to head up the family business and became a pilot. Trump Sr. and Trump reportedly ragged on him so much about being a loser, he cracked under the strain and began drinking. Trump noted in the last interview he gave before running for President that he felt a little guilty about that.
Why does this not surprise me?
My mood has completely been in the shitter since last week and stories like this aren’t helping. Lol?? Might have to ask for some coping strategies in therapy today. I love coming here and commiserating with all the intelligent commenters on CB. But Jesus, this is getting dark.
“Dark” is the perfect way to describe it.
I’m back to not sleeping again. Sigh.
I actually loaded that “kitties instead of trump” thing to my Chrome browser and have found that it lifted my spirit. Authoritarian regimes put big pictures of leaders everywhere to discourage dissent, so we have to look away from his image as much as possible. I also look at pics of the Women’s March a lot and have been watching one of the speeches from it per day since Saturday. I’m not trying to say that looking at pictures is the answer by any means, but they are crushing our spirits with a lot of their images of Trump in presidential office, etc. It is ok to have news fasts too. Don’t let them assault you with too much of their propaganda. Take care and talk to friends a lot! We can beat them if we continue to visualize a better world. (Realize that right now that sounds naive…)
Awww, thanks adastra! I did take the news notifications off my devices and that has helped. And I’ll believe you regarding propaganda tactics. For now, puppies and kittens can hopefully get me through the worst of it. It does help knowing so many people are so alarmed! 😱
The man hasn’t been home to the Tower for a week now. He hasn’t been able to use his special gold toilet for a week. Or the special leather one on his plane. All that buildup inside. All those toxins. He might explode any second now.
All those Taco Bowls and all of that incoherent rage
From your lips to God’s ears.
LOL!
“He is so ignorant, he doesn’t even know he’s ignorant.” Truer words never spoken.
Reminded me of Socrates and that made me smile a bit.
Yes, and I feel like his some of his followers are the same way. It’s like they are so proud of it. Astounding.
There’s a WH leaker. This link shows what (s)he tweeted before being shut down and deleted. The account is back up at the moment at @WhitehouseLeaks.
http://twitter.com/mysterycr8tve/status/824450267877777408
Meanwhile Rogue NASA is tweeting a “how to leak government science documents guide.”
Rogue NASA! Amazing!
And there’s this for leakers to leak:
http://twitter.com/laurahelmuth/status/824056734679527425
And a schadenfreude site @ Trump_Regrets
I visited a couple of the rogue accounts (led by the park service). The park service alt-account had a tweet noting that he cannot control what they choose to do on their own time.
There are rogue accounts for a great many of the agencies. Nothing yet for Education or IRS. We need them. We deserve a leak of his tax returns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viva La Résistance!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Anna. Perhaps look into JC turning Rome from a republic to an empire, his totalitarian methods, and his untimely assassination.
Like most people, I’m well aware of what Julius Caesar did, thanks. I’m only pointing out that he wasn’t at Trump’s staggering level of useless incompetence.
I think Agent Orange is a little too nice and James Bond for Trump. It’s kind of like calling a suicide bomber a Mastermind when he was really a low life Murderer.
His anti-elite, anti-thought and anti-intelligence mixed with a mountain of insults pretty much sums up his campaign and ideals. He has street smarts, as do many authoritarian leaders who in the past have burned books and art to rid themselves of educated thinkers and scientists. He doesn’t need books he has his corrupt p*ssygrabber brain that tells him what to do.
My dad isn’t a big book reader, he thinks they’re a waste of time, which I took to mean I was a waste of time as a kid. I’m seeing it was my extreme sensitivity now, though, because I have a daughter and husband now who aren’t big readers . It doesn’t come naturally to them to read, or to have their waking and dreaming moments consumed by a book. They prefer to write and speak their own stories. That’s taught me a lot, in terms of checking my education privilege, as my husband did not have the same opportunities or assistance I did growing up. The internet is full of people pointing and laughing at poor spelling and grammar, and even though it’s something I used to throw at people, I rarely correct technicalities if a message is coming across.
However, we still read with her every night, and my husband tries to read books since being with me — to say you know everything you need to know, is the ultimate ignorance. We should be striving to know more, to learn more, to feel more every day. I’m not even sure this comment is relevant, haha. Over and out!
or, alternately, it was his extreme insensitivity that called your reading a waste of time.
I’m glad to read (ha) you are encouraging your daughter to enjoy books. They are the exact opposite of a waste of time.
Thanks for shari with another sensitive gal. I agree with original Kay, parents shouldn’t demean their children’s hobbies. I am sorry you went through that.
Ps Your bedtime reading routine sounds wonderful.
Excerpt from Washington Post article.
“Trump’s moves have alarmed Democrats, some of whom were cautiously optimistic that they could work with Trump as a self-proclaimed non-ideological dealmaker but who now see him fulfilling their worst fears.
“During the campaign, the president ran against both the Democratic and Republican establishments,” said Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). “But since he was elected he has governed entirely from the hard right, totally ignoring all of the promises he made to working people during the campaign.”
Trump’s week of executive orders, codifying his most contentious campaign positions, has also signaled to Democrats that he does not intend to moderate on much as president.
“I’m particularly concerned with his penchant for pronouncements, his being challenged on those pronouncements and his doubling down and tripling down on them,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. “I had very low expectations for what a Trump presidency would be, but he’s proven far worse than I expected.”
Not surprised, but also worrying considering this:
“he does not read extensively because he is able to come to correct decisions “”with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ “”. ?!!
Someone in such a responsible position with half a brain would know that serious decisions would need to be informed, i.e. you’d need to have as much information, and expert advice available, e.g. intelligence briefings, esp for someone with no experience in public office. This comment is much more an indication of Trump’s narcissism, which imo will be his downfall.
As for “gut” decisions, that isn’t necessarily common sense but personality. I have an F indicator, which means I make decisions based on how I feel about them. Before I was aware of my type, I thought this was irrational, then it turns out I take in and absorb information, but this manifests itself in a good or bad, or a “gut” feeling about something.
That comment was disturbing as f*ck. Also did he admit that he has “very little knowledge”??
Is this a surprise, though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! I had no idea the GOP quietly closed the investigation to the Flint Water Crisis in December! http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/house-gop-quietly-closes-flint-mich-water-investigation/
And with Trump threatening to withhold federal funding to sanctuary states and cities does he realize NYC is one? That NYC is also footing the bill to pay for his wife’s and son’s protection all week and also his own on the weekends?!? Unbelievable. NYC should kick the Trumps out.
And he’s looking into voter fraud and says people who are registered to vote in two states are examples of that (they aren’t it’s legal unless they vote in both states then it’s illegal). However, Bannon, his daughter a Tiffany and his nominee for State Treasurer are all registered to vote in two cities. So lock them up!!!! I’m sure they voted for him so those votes don’t count now, right?!?!
http://fortune.com/2017/01/25/mnuchin-bannon-voting-registration/
I hope that security for his wife and kid can be used as a bargaining chip by NY and other states to counter his threat.
Well, I regret to say that this puts Trump in company with the majority of the rest of my fellow citizens – a statistic was released, i think last week, showing that less than half of American homes even have books in them any longer. As the old saying has it, as above, so below.
This makes me sad. Book-making put food on my family’s table for years, until the dawn of digital versions started plant closures. I still purchase books over digital, and always will.
Trump spends most of his first primetime TV interview talking about how amazing he is.
“The way President Trump tells it, the meandering, falsehood-filled, self-involved speech that he gave at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters was one of the greatest addresses ever given.
“That speech was a home run,” Trump told ABC News just a few minutes into his first major television interview since moving into the White House. “See what Fox said. They said it was one of the great speeches. They showed the people applauding and screaming. … I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl, and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time.”
The most powerful man in the world continued: “You probably ran it live. I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it. … People loved it. They loved it. They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time. They never even sat down, most of them, during the speech. There was love in the room. You and other networks covered it very inaccurately. … That speech was a good speech. And you and a couple of other networks tried to downplay that speech. And it was very, very unfortunate that you did.”
Trump brushed off the suggestion that it was disrespectful to deliver Saturday’s speech — which included musings about magazine covers and crowd sizes — in front of a hallowed memorial to CIA agents killed in the line of duty. ”
*****
“The lengthy interview, which aired late Wednesday night, provided a glimpse of the president and his state-of-mind on his fifth full day in office. It revealed a man who is obsessed with his own popularity and eager to provide evidence of his likability, even if that information doesn’t match reality.”
Tiny limp dick, tiny limp dick, tiny limp dick. Boasting, boasting, boasting.
Jayna, you’re not helping me. 😨
@GingerCrunch, sorry. I have to share, because it’s like I’m reading a bad novel. But our nightmare has only just begun.
Here’s the full article. It is an absolute must-read. It’s truly mind-boggling.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/01/26/in-his-first-major-tv-interview-as-president-trump-is-endlessly-obsessed-about-his-popularity/?tid=hybrid_collaborative_2_na&utm_term=.a20036b3c0b7
So now he’s using sporting analogies? I’ll have to share the Peyton quote with my husband. He’ll love that one, having followed him since his college playing days.
It’s strange, considering Tom Brady, Peyton’s arch-rival, came out with a word-salad half-a**ed support/distancing himself from Trump. So Trump’s feelings are hurt. It’s like he’s saying “Look at me, Tom! I’m name dropping Peyton and how I’m more loved than him! Please love and support me Tom! Please?!”
It’s just…it’s like satire.
Except it’s not.
SMDH.
Agent Orange gave an interview last night and it was absolutely chilling:
Check out this article from USA TODAY: http://usat.ly/2k6kdX7
Of course, he repeated his lies about unverified voter fraud and how he’s going to launch a full scale investigation. And yet, “During an attempt to stop a recount in Michigan last year, Trump’s own legal team wrote, “All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.”
The gas lighting, deflection, lies and chaos are terrifying.
It is all terrifying. I agree.
I think I saw where he only wants to investigate voter fraud in the states he lost. The man is a vengeful, out of control, psychotic, asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you want a laugh to brighten your day, check this video from a Dutch late night comedy show (subtitles included). Lots of bigly words to make fun of Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELD2AwFN9Nc
They nailed it. Funniest thing I’ve seen in ages. Thanks.😆😆😆😆😆
Well this is not shocking. To say he’s intellectually mediocre is probably giving him too much credit. He’s so mentally ill (as a severe narcissist) that he probably thinks he has nothing left to learn. He knows it all. Why read?
I’m still just amazed that this is where we are. Many of the people that voted for him are cut from the same cloth. Not much intellectual curiosity. They get their news from dubious sources and they can’t be bothered to research for accuracy. They run on emotion and not logic. And many of his advisers know they’re dealing with a dummy supported by dummies and hope to exploit that for their own gain. May they all collectively go down in flames. Bigly.
Pfft, I didn’t need a news article to tell me this guy is practically illiterate.
(This being said, barring reading disorders and the like, I don’t understand how people can go without reading for years. I read an average of 50 books a year. Even a romance novel will at least expand your vocabulary!)
I wanted a series to start reading for the nights I can’t sleep or lazy afternoons when I have time. I wanted a thriller. My sister loves Michael Connelly as a writer. I have really become hooked on the Harry Bosch series, a complicated homicide detective. I absolutely love the character. I initially started out of order, but have gone back to the beginning and am now reading them in chronological order to better follow his interpersonal relationships at the LAPD office and how his career changes at times within departments, and his private life. I really do love the way Connelly writes. He was a journalist, then a crime journalist, and eventually worked for the LA Times.
I buy books, but I love the library. I tend to go to a smaller one, because it’s cozy.
The Dave Robicheaux series by James Lee Burke is very good. It also follows the main protagonist in real time, his personal and professional development. Set in a smallish village near New Orleans, it’s very flavorful and moving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really need to get back into reading. The most time I have to read is at night and I tend to fall asleep while doing so. I will say, love when I take one of my grandkiddos to Disney because I have plenty of time to read on the plane and in the morning before we venture out. Last one I read was Jodi Picoult, The Story Teller. Was good reading.
Academia has honestly burned me out on reading for pleasure. I’m working on a master’s in early modern drama, and I earned an English degree summa cum laude before that, and it’s just…pretty much killed any desire to seek out new reading material beyond what I need to read for my studies. It’s been years since I read anything else. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to enjoy it again.
You will. I burned out on reading when I was in law school. And prepping for the bar exam so fried my brain that I could barely look through fashion magazines for months afterwards. But it comes back.
Off topic but after his difficult first week what are his weekend plans? Trump Tower, Mar A Lago or Trmp NJ. All are comfortable for tweeting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why don’t you guys rename this website Complaints about Trump and Other News?
Nobody gets covered as much as this guy. Give it a rest, he’s not that exciting.
Hi Tiffany!
I think this is Kelly Anne actually. I don’t see Tiffany going to bat like this for Tinkles.
Well, size matters to Orange Julius Caesar. (I think you came up with that fantastic sobriquet, Eric. I’ve been using it; hope that’s all right. It’s the perfect name for him.)
So is this why he doesn’t want daily briefings? Not because “he’s smart” but because he’s illiterate? Oh God Oh God Oh God.
I wonder if, for his next trick, he will have everyone arrested who didn’t come to his Coronation. After he and his staff are finished coloring in all the empty space in the inauguration photos, that is. That will prove to all of America that he had °the biggest, the mostest, the multi-millionest° crowd for any Inauguration, EVER. Just talking about him is making me go all ungrammatical.
Pawra,
It’s lots of fun re-naming the site for whomever we’re obsessed with at the moment. Were you here for the Great Cumberbatching of 2013-2014? That took months to wear off. I’ll bet we can stay all over Trump’s orange ass for way longer than that. It’s our duty, for America.
Feel free not to click on the story.
I never click on the Kardashians, LeAnn, Amy Schumer, Madonna, etc. Maybe you could take up the slack for me.
Now, I know there are lots and lots of good people who for many reasons don’t read a lot (eye problems, low vision, hardcore dyslexia, etc), but he could try listening to audiobooks, watching documentaries, films, traveling… listening to smart people around him. HE HAS THE MONEY TO DO SO. Reading is not the only way a person can get knowledge, but the fact the doesn’t believe he needs more knowledge is what terrifies me, is like he believes he’s done with learning anything because he knows everything already. And he is the president and never once read a book about a president or by a president. You’d think that’s the first thing a person applying for the job would do.
My mom keeps asking if he has graduated a college, finally got to checking today – yep, he did but you wouldn’t have necessarily guessed it, am I right? Judging by his vocabulary he reads very, very little, and his short, unfinished sentences display very limited attention span. He is extremely ignorant about toomany important issues, doesn’t believe in science (because he just doesn’t understand how it works and what a scientific theory and proof and research are), so that’s pretty sad. The tragedy is probably that he thinks he’s the smartest in the room based on his ‘common sense’ but he isn’t and he should listen to advisers but he doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a friend who went to Wharton with Ivanka and it was made known that they had to pass her because of who she is. A professor publicly said it in class. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was the same for Kim Jong Orange.
If you want a good laugh there has been a Twitter account set up called @Trump_Regrets. I am dying laughing at all the people who voted for him and are now complaining
To call him stupid or mentally ill is normalizing him. He is EVIL INCARNATE. Yes I am a Christian but not of an organized denomination. I form my opinions from READING my BIBLE and BOTH SIDES OF AN ISSUE. America has elected the Antichrist. He chillinglyfits the description in Revelation like a glove. For now it is immigrants. Sooner or later, they will come for any who disagree. My family and I are discussing how they will get my grandson away while I stay to try to slow the Nazis down. I am praying that some scholars are correct in saying that the Rapture will occur before then so my grandson will be safe. I pray for all of you that are not deceived, for my Savior says all TRUE Christians are to love God, then love each other as He has loved us. It is ironic that I see more clear-eyed people on this site than I do in the churches. Please say a blessing for this old woman who will not be silent until the end. Bless you all.
Four of the State Department’s highest ranked career diplomats left yesterday. Nobody is running the agency
“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,”
From WaPo.
How long till Agent Orange claims that he fired them all?
What a sh*tshow. Those weren’t policy/political positions either – they all specialized in making sure the embassies functioned and the diplomatic corps stayed safe, and all had worked for both Republican and Democratic administrations.
I can’t imagine what it must be like to a career foreign service officer at this point. You – and most likely your family – are overseas in a potentially hostile country, your ambassador was forced to resign with no replacement in sight, and the chief people back in Washington responsible for ensuring your welfare have all walked out – or been forced out – again with no replacements in sight.
Last administration that was close to such rabid lying deceitful antics was Nixon’s. As John Mitchell said, “Watch what we do, not what we say.”
Unfortunately, too many willfully ignorant people are listening to what Agent Orange says, and ignoring his actions.
The Executive Director of the Anne Frank Center responded to trump’s refugee comments.
http://occupydemocrats.com/2017/01/25/trump-just-ended-refugee-program-anne-frank-centers-response-perfect/
😂😂😂😂😂Funny😂😂😂😂😂
http://www.burrardstreetjournal.com/female-legislators-unveil-male-ejaculation-bill/
Well, you know what they say. If abortion is murder, then masturbation is genocide. I wonder how many legions the members of congress have left to die horribly in a dirty old kleenex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good one. Have you seen the meme about Clinton and other females signing a ban on male ejaculation?
https://www.buzzfeed.com/mariekirschen/this-response-to-the-photograph-of-trump-signing-a?utm_term=.ns8zQ09l5#.ifGzQg8ZG
I love this site.
http://www.burrardstreetjournal.com/37-missed-phone-calls-on-obamas-first-day-as-citizen-again/
You know, I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone, and I’m not a doctor, but the chances of him developing Alzheimer’s are pretty high. With his aversion to learning new things and developing skill sets, I can’t see him aging well mentally, no matter how strong his genes are.
Aaaand the State Department’s entire senior management team just resigned (or were forced out? Who knows). I am having a panic attack right now. This is all very bad. We are seriously so screwed. We just lost decades of foreign policy experience. And the Mexican president just cancelled his trip to D.C. At this rate, we’ll be involved in WWIII by next week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You would certainly think they would be worried, but apparently they don’t care as long as Trump advances their xenophobic/anti-women/anti-science/anti-healthcare agenda. I also think republicans wouldn’t mind another war, because that’s how Bush got re-elected (and because another war will line the pockets of the military-industrial complex)
Yep.
http://www.salon.com/2017/01/26/mutiny-at-foggy-bottom-state-department-management-resigns-en-masse-walking-out-on-rex-tillerson/
Unfortunate. Now DT & Tillerson can hand-pick replacements.
But the replacements won’t know how to do anything.
This is insane. Of course his supporters are completely blasé about it. FML.
@julp I saw that about the Mexican president and I saw a video where the Mexicans who have the right to be are super pissed at Trump and all who support them and they mentioned World War 3 as well what the f is wrong with this congress impeach him now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully this will not lead to a war with Mexico (though I wouldn’t put anything past Trump). What I think will happen is that Trump will try to re-negotiate NAFTA and Mexico will decide to cut us out of the equation and only trade with Canada. And I’m sure China will gladly step in to trade with Mexico. The United States will end up screwed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe PEEtus will get someone to read these books to him.
http://twitter.com/chrislhayes/status/824680714344026112
I grew up in a family where books and reading are cherished. I’m still shocked when I enter someone’s home and see no books! I even get a little judgy and wonder if there is something wrong with the inhabitants. lol. I’m not surprised at all that Trump doesn’t read. Like many said above, he’s proudly ignorant. He’s not even intelligent enough to know what he doesn’t know. Just typing this out has made me ragey again. I still can’t believe he got elected. I’m so angry and ashamed of the American people.
I have a sister in law who was horrified that her husband wanted to put books on their bookshelves. She wanted to reserve them for displaying her Precious Moments figurines. Of course she adores Orange Foolius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know if i want to watch the news, Teresa May has landed in the US and is already flirting with BabyFist by telling reports that ‘opposites attract’. *puke*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if he will call her “Baby,” like he did at the black-tie inauguration eve dinner, saying to Kellyanne, “Thank you, Baby.”
Ugh.
EW. He called her that? F*cking gross.
They’ve handed over the rogue twitter account to retired employees so as not to endanger current employees. The other rogues are doing the same. And they’re seeking input for logo designs because they risk legal action if they continue using the agency’s official design. They are still offering very, very strong resistance. It is a thing of beauty.
And 4 top career diplomats at State quit yesterday and the Chief of Border Patrol is claiming “constructive discharge,” which means he was forced to quit. There’s nobody actually running the country.
Maybe Pol Pot-belly will grab PM May by the pu$$¥.
We will never forget what you said, Orange Dicktator!
This is just sad. I tend to read more e-books since I travel a lot and can bring several books with me, but there is something wonderfully relaxing about curling up with a good book or hunting through a second-hand bookstore for a rare treasure. I grew up with parents and grandparents who were constantly reading and giving me books. My grandmother would even paste handwritten notes on the inside cover; such a gift to be able to open an old dusty book and see her handwriting and rose-decorated stationery.
i am also concerned because the DC budget is decided by Congress and the DC government has a truly great reading program through its libraries. They partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to create the “Books From Birth” program (http://www.dclibrary.org/booksfrombirth). This is a free program in which children who live in DC can receive a book each month from birth to age 5, I worry that Congress might decide to reduce funding to libraries if Agent Orange shows so little respect for literacy.
Wait until Agent Orange hears this….his head will explode because he has to always outdo Obama…
“The first primetime interview with President Trump after his official ascension to the office — as opposed to the interviews conducted when he was President-Elect — didn’t set the Nielsen charts aflame. In Nielsen’s preliminary ratings, President Trump’s interview with ABC News’ David Muir on Wednesday night drew a 1.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 7.5 million viewers on the whole, winning the night but well short of President Obama’s first primetime interview after taking office in 2009.
Obama’s first primetime interview — as opposed to a televised press conference or late-night talk show appearance — on March 22, 2009 notched a 3.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and drew a total audience of 17.04 million. Now, circumstances for Obama’s first primetime interview were a little different: His interview was with CBS’ “60 Minutes” — and the episode aired after CBS’ March Madness coverage, giving it a solid lead-in (that it built on considerably). For a more modern comparison, President Trump’s interview on Wednesday garnered about the same preliminary rating as that of Tuesday’s “Chicago Fire” episode that aired in the same 10 p.m. hour.”
Kasier, I agree with your belief George W was a snap first decision person and went with his gut……. but George W Bush was actually a voracious reader and may have read more books than Obama while he was in office. Its rumored he finished over 186 books in two years, a few article on his love for books,
http://blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetrail/2008/12/26/george-w-bush-book-reader-in-chief/
http://www.omnivoracious.com/2009/01/george-w-bushs-reading-list.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/deadlineusa/2008/dec/30/georgebush-usa
It is a big warning sign that we have a current President that is a non reader. John Kennedy famous for reading a book which helped him make a decision on how he handled Cuba. President Carter, Clinton, Obama, Bush all big readers. Even Ronald Reagan read, more mystery & thriller novels but he still read. Trump is the first President in long time who doesn’t read and it shows doesn’t it? It goes along with his inability to take critical advice and no ability for self-reflection.
Bill Hicks may be long gone but I can still hear, “Well, looks like we got ourselves a reader”, when I think of Trump supporters.
From what I remember Laura Bush was a teacher and librarian, and I know she set up the National Book Festival that still goes on the Washington Mall today. So it doesn’t surprise me that George W. was a reader too. I wonder with the new non reader in the White House will the festival still survive. My daughter loved going down there when she was little to see scholastics bus and characters.
Dangerous. Narcissistic. Unbalanced. Hateful. Lowbrow. Uninspiring. Will the list of un-superlatives never end?
How can this person and Barack Obama both exist on the same planet, let alone have been tapped to lead the free world?
Seriously. I’m losing my whole mind.
This madman has Narcissistic Personality Disorder who feeds himself with the cult of personality.
He is turning like the Stalin of the US, the Mao Tse Tung of America.
I wish the press would make more of a fuss about the android thing.
Steve Bannon to the press today. Is it unkind to pray for massive coronaries for certain fat fvckers?
http://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/26/business/media/stephen-bannon-trump-news-media.html?_r=0
BTW, the Doomsday Clock has been moved 30 minutes closer to midnight.
I hope BHO is kicked back, with his feet up, laughing at trump’s unbroken string of fvckups as hard as I am. Laughing to keep from crying.
Some good news: I heard Caroline Kennedy is strongly considering a senate run in 2018 and a Presidential run in 2020!!! I think just the name would pull the votes and she is a liberal Democrat. She’s been the ambassador to Japan, has been involved with numerous charities, and I believe is on the board of the NY public schools. Once she gets the senate experience….I will admit to a bias because I had a mad crush on JFK Jr. I was sitting on a beach in Cape Cod the night his plane went down. How epic if she was our first female president?! And she took down Trump if he ran for re-election but I sincerely doubt he will last that long.
I’ve seen that floating around and I don’t think it is from a valid source. She did consider a run for the Senate in the past but Kristin Gillibrand has that seat now and I don’t think she is giving it up and I don’t think Shumer is ready to retire, especially not as he is now Senate minority leader. She could move to another state but I’m not sure that’s likely.
And I say this as someone who has met Caroline many times and I absolutely adore her. I am looking forward to her return to the JFK Library where she has hosted many wonderful forums.
You’ve met her??? How cool!!! I really admire her and talk about a family (whose members have admittedly had their scandals, but JFK Jr and Caroline seemed to have turned out amazing), but they are extremely well read and Caroline is an author herself. I’m clinging to this little dream to get me through all the disgusting c*ap on fb, the policies being discussed, the Doomsday clock, and dealing with family members who support this man.
Jennifer Rubin is WAPO’s conservative columnist and she loathes trump. Her eviscerations of him are interesting to read.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2017/01/24/trumps-emotional-tailspin-was-predictable/?utm_term=.572196dda658
WAPO is out for blood. They probably know a lot more dirt than they are printing on Trump Trumpster fire. DC is actually a small city. You know there is gossip floating around and leaks form insiders. Its probably why WAPO has gone full throttle on Trump.
I’ve lived through several administrations, and I’ve never seen so many leaks so soon. Trump has set a record in that folks are ratting him out arguably faster than any President ever. Hell, even Dubya’s rat crew didn’t start jumping ship/snitching until he was a year into his first term.
Thanks. Amazing.
Thank you WAPO for calling lies, lies.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2017/01/26/trump-just-gave-a-remarkable-new-interview-heres-a-tally-of-all-his-lies/?tid=hybrid_collaborative_2_na&utm_term=.e400e385b893
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I, honestly, didn’t know it would be this horrific so soon with him barely in office. Now, he’s pulling paid-for Obamacare ads. To what end does that help anyone? It hurts us.
I hate Trump. I despise Trump.
The first post I read in the “comments” section to this WaPo article hit me as far as how naive I truly was.
“Only 6 days in. I didn’t think it would be this incredibly bad. I KNEW it would be this incredibly bad.”
One week into his presidency is there anyone left who does not think Trump is mentally ill?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
