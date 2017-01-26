Agent Orange doesn’t read books, he’s too busy tweeting from his Android

Hey, remember during the election, when SO MANY people were just yelling constantly about Hillary Clinton’s emails and her unsecure server and omg, the whole thing was just worse than the Teapot Dome Scandal and Watergate put together because Benghazi and Anthony Weiner and emails! You would have thought that people were making a concerted effort to make Hillary Clinton seem as corrupt and unhinged as Agent Orange. Well, guess what? Now that Baby Fists is Emperor-for-Life, all he does is sit around the White House, watching cable news and growing increasingly bitter. Oh, and he’s also still tweeting on his old Twitter account. And he’s using his old unsecure Android phone to tweet.

I eagerly await months of investigations into Baby Fists’ use of a private, unsecure cell phone. He has the nuclear codes, keep that in mind. But I’m sure he doesn’t want to get rid of his Android because that’s the number Putin has for him.

Meanwhile, did you know that Agent Orange doesn’t read books?

It’s common knowledge that Barack Obama loved a good read, but what are the chances we’ll see Donald Trump inspiring book clubs across the country with similar president-approved paperbacks? If a new report by the New York Times is any indication, the chances are slim to none.

President Trump “does not read books,” according to the Maggie Haberman’s recent report, which details Trump’s first few days in the White House. This isn’t the first time Trump’s aversion to the written word has been noted. In July, Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter behind Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal told The New Yorker that in the 18 months he spent with Trump, he “never saw a book on Trump’s desk, or elsewhere in his office, or in his apartment.” Schwartz told the magazine, “I seriously doubt that Trump has ever read a book straight through in his adult life.”

Additionally, a July Washington Post article reported similar information, first noting that Trump had not read any biographies of U.S. presidents because he didn’t have the time. The article also reported Trump as saying that he does not read extensively because he is able to come to correct decisions “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ because I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability.”

Because I’m a nerd, I remember when people made a big deal about how President George W. Bush adhered to the “Blink” philosophy of decision-making. Blink was an interesting book by Malcolm Gladwell, who theorized that more often than not, people’s first instinctual decision/choice is the best one. Dubya famously went with his gut. And he was famously not a reader either, although he at least put in an effort to LOOK like a reader. I feel like Baby Fists doesn’t read books because he has the attention span of a five-year-old on a sugar high and the intelligence of a box of hair. He is so ignorant, he doesn’t even know he’s ignorant. He’s so profoundly stupid, it wouldn’t even occur to him to try to improve or learn anything new. Buckle up.

248 Responses to “Agent Orange doesn’t read books, he’s too busy tweeting from his Android”

  1. Maya says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Of course the Republicans and FBI aren’t going to investigate him for using unsecured server…

    I hope they crash and burn for all the horrible things they did and are doing.

    Reply
  2. HappyXamp says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:04 am

    As a reader who comes from a family of book hoarders and librarians this is horrifying.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Someone on yesterday’s thread was recommending a copy of Silent Spring for him. I’d recommend Silent Spring to everybody, but I have a better suggestion for the Tie Dye Fascist:

    http://www.rachelignotofskydesign.com/women-in-science/

    Pretty pictures and everything. Plus, Rachel Carson’s in it! Yes, Donald, it’s about a) women and b) science.

    (On a serious note, I have a copy of this book and it is beautiful. Recommend to all Celebitches with STEM-interested daughters. Without Hedy Lamarr, there might be no GPS or Bluetooth. Who knew?)

    Reply
  4. original kay says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Never occurred to me he read- his vocabulary and sentence structure attest to that. Did people think he read? You can always tell if someone reads or not, from word usage alone.

    He uses two words: great, and disaster.

    I love to read. I always feel a bit lost when I don’t have my next book picked out. I started going back and filling in books I had missed reading, like Ethan Frome. I also had never read The Scarlet Letter! shameful.

    I hate him, I truly hate him.

    Reply
    • Kelly says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:23 am

      You forgot his other two words: huuuge and sad!

      Reply
      • Embee says:
        January 26, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Don’t forget : overrated
        Day doesn’t go by without him saying someone or something is overrated

      • Nancy says:
        January 26, 2017 at 9:07 am

        He says everything twice. She is a nasty woman, nasty woman. Very, very…….horrible or as he pronounces it harrible…….and then when he is making an appearance or does an interview, tells us to enjoy with his hurl invoking exclamation point. I hate him too Kay. A colleague of mine said one doesn’t have to like the man to respect the presidency. I believed that once upon a time, but those days are long gone.

      • Guesto says:
        January 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

        @Nancy – “A colleague of mine said one doesn’t have to like the man to respect the presidency.”

        You should point out to your colleague that no one is disrespecting the presidency more than trump. Since he has zero respect for the office, why on earth should anyone have any respect for him. Respecting his presidency is actually really disrespecting what the office is and should be. In short, disrespecting him is the most respectful position to hold. :)

      • Nancy says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:00 am

        Guesto: I have zero respect for him and his title doesn’t change that fact. In some cases, I have to swallow my words, or I go full metal jacket on these people, like my colleague, who is very old school and can’t change his mind on his respect issues. Sometimes you have to bite the bullet so you can make it through a day…right? He’s a bad hombre, bad hombre…..lol

      • Keaton says:
        January 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm

        ITA @Guesto. NOONE is disrespecting the Presidency more than Donald Trump himself. It’s one of many, many reasons he makes my blood boil: He is treating this office like a joke. It’s shameful. I’ve had people say the same crap to me “You may not respect the man, but you need to respect the office”
        Yeah, I’ll do that – once the current officeholder does the same.

    • Cee says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:37 am

      He said BIGLY. IThat’s not even a word but then he goes after inmigrants who can barely speak English while being married to one!

      Reply
    • original kay says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Ok, so 5 words :)

      Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

      I am not American but I hate hiom with a visceral intensity that I’ve never experienced before.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:05 am

        Me too. I’m Canadian and the results of an America election has never affected me like this last one has. I so wanted to see Hillary win but instead we seem to be witnessing America’s worst nightmare. I find myself getting so ragey whenever I see or hear that Orange Toad, I have to turn off the TV. My family is starting to worry.

      • Avery says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:17 am

        @Chrissy & @ArtHistorian – I have stopped watching the news. I can’t take seeing him. I will go and look at twitter and fear will rise up in my that I start hyperventilating or start crying. I have to talk myself out of anxiety. I feel like I force myself to exist in this bubble- just to maintain my mental stability.
        I wake up in the morning believing it was a bad dream. I can’t believe how it is affecting me.

      • Giddy says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:31 am

        All our combined hate is why there is so much anxiety. My pharmacist brother in law says that prescriptions for Xanax have skyrocketed!

      • Kitten says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:55 am

        You are not alone.
        I wake up every morning seething with rage. I keep telling myself I need a break from Trump, from politics in general, but like a terrible car crash, I just can’t look away. Every day it’s a new horror. I feel like I’m trapped in a nightmare.

      • Mathilde says:
        January 26, 2017 at 2:09 pm

        I actually had nightmares about him and cannot watch any news where I risk hearing him speak. I’ve turned to reading most of my news and don’t watch TV so it’s not that difficult. I used to listen to the odd news clip on the net, but have stopped that now. I hate him with a vengeance and hope and pray that he will die of a heart attack. His “health certificate” was a joke so I am hoping that the opposite of what he dictated to his doctor is the actual truth.

    • MPT0723 says:
      January 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

      Well small mercy, at least he isnt like our president (duterte), who peppers all of his speeches with cuss words. Actual cuss words. And actual threats of murder. Seems he and Thin-skin are fast friends now. What has the world come to? America did not learn from the our mistake sadly. :(

      Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    There better be a pee video. And after what Trump did yesterday, it better come out soon.

    Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I’ve always been fascinated by what the Presidents are reading. Obama was such a great example that even in the digital age, books will always have a place in the lives of those who strive to continue to learn and better themselves — or even just to relax and enjoy some peaceful entertainment. As my teens get caught up in social media in their downtime, I remind them all the time that when they are in the midst of a good book their moods are happier and they are less stressed overall.

    It’s just astonishing to me that we have a POTUS who doesn’t read. This to me has always been one of the biggest red flags about Trump. Heavy sigh.

    Reply
  7. Guesto says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Shocked, not. I would imagine he sees ‘not reading books’ as some badge of honour, evidence that books are for people who can’t think for themselves, evidence that no book could possibly teach him anything, evidence of his all-round superiority.

    What a galloping cretin he is.

    Reply
  8. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I have come to see the bright side of Melania not being in the White House. Baby fists has no one to smile and approve of him after the day is done. He will be consumed with his own hatred. Hopefully sooner rather than later.

    Reply
  9. Ramona says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:16 am

    His supporters are anti intellectualism. I mean they called Obama elitist for speaking in full thoughtful sentences. They loved Bush precisely because of his “Bushisms”. They are the spawn of the people who defended Dan Quayle for wrongly instructing a third grader to add an “e” at the end of the word “potato”. The less enthusiastic Trump is about books or just knowledge in general, the more they love him.

    Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Not only that but I believe they truly don’t want anything more than for everyone to suffer as much as they perceive they are. They don’t care about making the country better, they just want everyone down in the dirt with them. It’s sick but its the only way i can understand the endorsement of destroying everything useful.

      Reply
    • cindy says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:51 am

      I agree, this is probably good news to his supporters. This makes him “just like them”, which is to say, ignorant, mean and proud of it. God bless America :( .

      When is this going to stop seeming surreal? Don’t even tell me, I don’t want to know…..

      Reply
    • MsGoblin says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:06 am

      I’m so sick of the “I don’t know nothin’. I’m just a good ol’ boy” crap. How can people possibly find pride in ignorance? I don’t understand it.

      It’s an interesting theory that Trump might be illiterate.

      Reply
    • LittlestRoman says:
      January 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      To me, it is so ironic that these folks are anti-intellectuals and proud of it. Before 24-hour television and ubiquitous electronic devices, rural and otherwise isolated or low-income Americans did a lot more reading for entertainment than they do now – even when you allow for historical literacy rates. Of course, there have always been ‘pulpy’ reading materials, but most everything had to go through an editor at some point. These same folks who pride themselves on ignorance and avoidance of post-secondary education probably have no idea that their own grandparents and great-grandparents didn’t just read The Bible. They also read Shakespeare, Melville, Dickens, etc.

      Reply
    • hogtowngooner says:
      January 26, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      I’ve always hated that folksy-ism, tells-it-like-it-is, just-like-me thing. An ability to connect to the common man/woman is one thing but FFS why is it so bad to want your PRESIDENT to be smarter than the average person????

      Reply
  10. Swak says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:17 am

    He is going to be given all types of reports to read (if he hasn’t already). Is he not going to take the time to read them and understand the impact they may have on decisions he makes. This is as bad as not taking security briefings everyday.

    Reply
    • Eric says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:39 am

      Orange Julius Caesar is not “reading” the daily briefings…he’s given a 4th grade synopsis by Rancid Penis or Steve Goebbels Bannon.
      “See…this is the White House…and you’re in it! France is a country near Portugal and across the English Channel from Britain. No, Donny, Portugal…P-o-r-t-u… Oh never mind!”

      I just want to thank CB and the posters for their relentless coverage of this clown, Genghis Khan-artist. I know it has been exhausting and it’s only day 6. Keep up the great work at CB headquarters!

      All the needling by the press and especially the Women’s March Saturday caused Emperor Zero’s blood to boil. He’s about 10 days away from a major coronary about the false claims of voter fraud and inauguration size.

      Reply
    • Abby says:
      January 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Yesterday after I read he was planning to ax 17 government agencies, I read what each of them do. I was wondering, how can he sign all these things and make all these changes and possibly know what each of those agencies does in what, 5 days?

      Oh right, he doesn’t.

      Reply
  11. Slowsnow says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Unfortunately I know far too many people who think reading is bad for you, a silly non-sensical escape from reality. I am pretty sure that’s what Trump says and convinced these people, like him, are in fact unable to hold their attention for more than 20 seconds on written words or an idea being developped.

    Reply
    • I Choose Me says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Too true. I had a cousin look at me in stupefaction because I was upset about a plot development in a book I was reading. I put the book down, wiped away a tear and he said “What’s wrong cuz?” I told him and he was like “You serious? But it’s a book.” He then proceeded to make fun of me for the rest of the day. Me, I’ve had a love affair with books since I was three years old. And I’ve been crafting my own stories since fourth grade. The written word is a part of my spiritual makeup and I couldn’t do without it.

      Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:10 am

      I actually had someone proudly say, “Reading is bad for your eyes!” HUH?

      Reply
  12. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:21 am

    LOCK THEM UP!!!! LOCK THEM UP!!!! When are we going to hear the news of another press conference from Comey about this breach of National Security?

    This man is legit putting everyone in danger and no one important genuinely seems to care. I was watching Rachel Maddow last night and she talked about a new propaganda video that is floating all around Iraq and has Dump talking about taking oil from Iraq. It is not spliced together to make him look bad, but actual things that he has openly said in several interviews. He is doing the terrorist’s work for them and the Dems are doing nothing to hang this around his and the Rethugs necks. They are too busy going along to get along and not fighting back.

    Reply
  13. Rocio says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I love Android. For important things I use a VPN. No idea about this person.

    Reply
  14. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I shall do backflips across my living room when he croaks.

    Reply
  15. honeybee blues says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:24 am

    When trying to explain the Dunning-Kruger Effect, it helps to have an example. Sarah Palin is a good one. Twitler is the very personification of the Effect. He’s a ten on the scale, with Palin hovering around seven. I spent a few years working for the Shriver branch of the Kennedy family. I’ve spent enough time in and around the Hill and WH to know to be more than just a little fearful for our future. I’m bloody fucking terrified. Twitler is already on his last days in office (if my sources are accurate; they have been to date); Pence will be sworn in soon. Sigh…

    Reply
  16. Capepopsie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I am not at all surprised!
    Good Grief!

    Reply
  17. grabbyhands says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    His lack of reading isn’t a shock and unfortunately, it won’t even make a ripple for the Orange Faithful, some of whom voted for Shrub because “he looked like a fun guy to have a beer with”. Not to mention the ugly, incessant drum beating for ant-intellectualism in this country.

    And don’t even get me started on the unending hypocrisy of the right that just cements my belief that his popularity was about sexism and racism and little else.

    Reply
  18. Amanda says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Why does this not surprise me?

    Reply
  19. GingerCrunch says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    My mood has completely been in the shitter since last week and stories like this aren’t helping. Lol?? Might have to ask for some coping strategies in therapy today. I love coming here and commiserating with all the intelligent commenters on CB. But Jesus, this is getting dark.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:03 am

      “Dark” is the perfect way to describe it.
      I’m back to not sleeping again. Sigh.

      Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      January 26, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      I actually loaded that “kitties instead of trump” thing to my Chrome browser and have found that it lifted my spirit. Authoritarian regimes put big pictures of leaders everywhere to discourage dissent, so we have to look away from his image as much as possible. I also look at pics of the Women’s March a lot and have been watching one of the speeches from it per day since Saturday. I’m not trying to say that looking at pictures is the answer by any means, but they are crushing our spirits with a lot of their images of Trump in presidential office, etc. It is ok to have news fasts too. Don’t let them assault you with too much of their propaganda. Take care and talk to friends a lot! We can beat them if we continue to visualize a better world. (Realize that right now that sounds naive…)

      Reply
      • GingerCrunch says:
        January 26, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        Awww, thanks adastra! I did take the news notifications off my devices and that has helped. And I’ll believe you regarding propaganda tactics. For now, puppies and kittens can hopefully get me through the worst of it. It does help knowing so many people are so alarmed! 😱

  20. lightpurple says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    The man hasn’t been home to the Tower for a week now. He hasn’t been able to use his special gold toilet for a week. Or the special leather one on his plane. All that buildup inside. All those toxins. He might explode any second now.

    Reply
  21. Jayna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:34 am

    “He is so ignorant, he doesn’t even know he’s ignorant.” Truer words never spoken.

    Reply
  22. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:39 am

    There’s a WH leaker. This link shows what (s)he tweeted before being shut down and deleted. The account is back up at the moment at @WhitehouseLeaks.

    http://twitter.com/mysterycr8tve/status/824450267877777408

    Reply
  23. shachath says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I just came to say that I like Agent Orange better than Emperor Baby Fist.

    Reply
  24. robyn says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:51 am

    His anti-elite, anti-thought and anti-intelligence mixed with a mountain of insults pretty much sums up his campaign and ideals. He has street smarts, as do many authoritarian leaders who in the past have burned books and art to rid themselves of educated thinkers and scientists. He doesn’t need books he has his corrupt p*ssygrabber brain that tells him what to do.

    Reply
  25. mkyarwood says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:52 am

    My dad isn’t a big book reader, he thinks they’re a waste of time, which I took to mean I was a waste of time as a kid. I’m seeing it was my extreme sensitivity now, though, because I have a daughter and husband now who aren’t big readers . It doesn’t come naturally to them to read, or to have their waking and dreaming moments consumed by a book. They prefer to write and speak their own stories. That’s taught me a lot, in terms of checking my education privilege, as my husband did not have the same opportunities or assistance I did growing up. The internet is full of people pointing and laughing at poor spelling and grammar, and even though it’s something I used to throw at people, I rarely correct technicalities if a message is coming across.
    However, we still read with her every night, and my husband tries to read books since being with me — to say you know everything you need to know, is the ultimate ignorance. We should be striving to know more, to learn more, to feel more every day. I’m not even sure this comment is relevant, haha. Over and out!

    Reply
  26. Jayna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Excerpt from Washington Post article.

    “Trump’s moves have alarmed Democrats, some of whom were cautiously optimistic that they could work with Trump as a self-proclaimed non-ideological dealmaker but who now see him fulfilling their worst fears.

    “During the campaign, the president ran against both the Democratic and Republican establishments,” said Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). “But since he was elected he has governed entirely from the hard right, totally ignoring all of the promises he made to working people during the campaign.”

    Trump’s week of executive orders, codifying his most contentious campaign positions, has also signaled to Democrats that he does not intend to moderate on much as president.

    “I’m particularly concerned with his penchant for pronouncements, his being challenged on those pronouncements and his doubling down and tripling down on them,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. “I had very low expectations for what a Trump presidency would be, but he’s proven far worse than I expected.”

    Reply
  27. Becky says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Not surprised, but also worrying considering this:
    “he does not read extensively because he is able to come to correct decisions “”with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ “”. ?!!

    Someone in such a responsible position with half a brain would know that serious decisions would need to be informed, i.e. you’d need to have as much information, and expert advice available, e.g. intelligence briefings, esp for someone with no experience in public office. This comment is much more an indication of Trump’s narcissism, which imo will be his downfall.

    As for “gut” decisions, that isn’t necessarily common sense but personality. I have an F indicator, which means I make decisions based on how I feel about them. Before I was aware of my type, I thought this was irrational, then it turns out I take in and absorb information, but this manifests itself in a good or bad, or a “gut” feeling about something.

    Reply
  28. OhDear says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Is this a surprise, though?

    Generally speaking, I don’t think not reading automatically makes someone not as intelligent or whatnot – for some people, it’s just not their thing, etc. However, it’s not great trait for a president.

    Reply
  29. Whyme says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Wow! I had no idea the GOP quietly closed the investigation to the Flint Water Crisis in December! http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/house-gop-quietly-closes-flint-mich-water-investigation/

    And with Trump threatening to withhold federal funding to sanctuary states and cities does he realize NYC is one? That NYC is also footing the bill to pay for his wife’s and son’s protection all week and also his own on the weekends?!? Unbelievable. NYC should kick the Trumps out.

    And he’s looking into voter fraud and says people who are registered to vote in two states are examples of that (they aren’t it’s legal unless they vote in both states then it’s illegal). However, Bannon, his daughter a Tiffany and his nominee for State Treasurer are all registered to vote in two cities. So lock them up!!!! I’m sure they voted for him so those votes don’t count now, right?!?!
    http://fortune.com/2017/01/25/mnuchin-bannon-voting-registration/

    Reply
  30. seesittellsit says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Well, I regret to say that this puts Trump in company with the majority of the rest of my fellow citizens – a statistic was released, i think last week, showing that less than half of American homes even have books in them any longer. As the old saying has it, as above, so below.

    Reply
  31. Jayna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Trump spends most of his first primetime TV interview talking about how amazing he is.

    “The way President Trump tells it, the meandering, falsehood-filled, self-involved speech that he gave at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters was one of the greatest addresses ever given.

    “That speech was a home run,” Trump told ABC News just a few minutes into his first major television interview since moving into the White House. “See what Fox said. They said it was one of the great speeches. They showed the people applauding and screaming. … I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl, and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time.”

    The most powerful man in the world continued: “You probably ran it live. I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it. … People loved it. They loved it. They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time. They never even sat down, most of them, during the speech. There was love in the room. You and other networks covered it very inaccurately. … That speech was a good speech. And you and a couple of other networks tried to downplay that speech. And it was very, very unfortunate that you did.”

    Trump brushed off the suggestion that it was disrespectful to deliver Saturday’s speech — which included musings about magazine covers and crowd sizes — in front of a hallowed memorial to CIA agents killed in the line of duty. ”

    *****
    “The lengthy interview, which aired late Wednesday night, provided a glimpse of the president and his state-of-mind on his fifth full day in office. It revealed a man who is obsessed with his own popularity and eager to provide evidence of his likability, even if that information doesn’t match reality.”

    Reply
  32. IlsaLund says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Agent Orange gave an interview last night and it was absolutely chilling:
    Check out this article from USA TODAY: http://usat.ly/2k6kdX7

    Of course, he repeated his lies about unverified voter fraud and how he’s going to launch a full scale investigation. And yet, “During an attempt to stop a recount in Michigan last year, Trump’s own legal team wrote, “All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.”

    The gas lighting, deflection, lies and chaos are terrifying.

    Reply
  33. Anna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    If you want a laugh to brighten your day, check this video from a Dutch late night comedy show (subtitles included). Lots of bigly words to make fun of Trump ;)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELD2AwFN9Nc

    Reply
  34. Radley says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Well this is not shocking. To say he’s intellectually mediocre is probably giving him too much credit. He’s so mentally ill (as a severe narcissist) that he probably thinks he has nothing left to learn. He knows it all. Why read?

    I’m still just amazed that this is where we are. Many of the people that voted for him are cut from the same cloth. Not much intellectual curiosity. They get their news from dubious sources and they can’t be bothered to research for accuracy. They run on emotion and not logic. And many of his advisers know they’re dealing with a dummy supported by dummies and hope to exploit that for their own gain. May they all collectively go down in flames. Bigly.

    Reply
  35. Veronica says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Pfft, I didn’t need a news article to tell me this guy is practically illiterate.

    (This being said, barring reading disorders and the like, I don’t understand how people can go without reading for years. I read an average of 50 books a year. Even a romance novel will at least expand your vocabulary!)

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:38 am

      I wanted a series to start reading for the nights I can’t sleep or lazy afternoons when I have time. I wanted a thriller. My sister loves Michael Connelly as a writer. I have really become hooked on the Harry Bosch series, a complicated homicide detective. I absolutely love the character. I initially started out of order, but have gone back to the beginning and am now reading them in chronological order to better follow his interpersonal relationships at the LAPD office and how his career changes at times within departments, and his private life. I really do love the way Connelly writes. He was a journalist, then a crime journalist, and eventually worked for the LA Times.

      I buy books, but I love the library. I tend to go to a smaller one, because it’s cozy.

      Reply
    • swak says:
      January 26, 2017 at 11:04 am

      I really need to get back into reading. The most time I have to read is at night and I tend to fall asleep while doing so. I will say, love when I take one of my grandkiddos to Disney because I have plenty of time to read on the plane and in the morning before we venture out. Last one I read was Jodi Picoult, The Story Teller. Was good reading.

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      January 26, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      Academia has honestly burned me out on reading for pleasure. I’m working on a master’s in early modern drama, and I earned an English degree summa cum laude before that, and it’s just…pretty much killed any desire to seek out new reading material beyond what I need to read for my studies. It’s been years since I read anything else. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to enjoy it again.

      Reply
  36. Karen says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Off topic but after his difficult first week what are his weekend plans? Trump Tower, Mar A Lago or Trmp NJ. All are comfortable for tweeting.

    Reply
  37. Pawra says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Why don’t you guys rename this website Complaints about Trump and Other News?

    Nobody gets covered as much as this guy. Give it a rest, he’s not that exciting.

    Reply
  38. Patrycia Soë says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Now, I know there are lots and lots of good people who for many reasons don’t read a lot (eye problems, low vision, hardcore dyslexia, etc), but he could try listening to audiobooks, watching documentaries, films, traveling… listening to smart people around him. HE HAS THE MONEY TO DO SO. Reading is not the only way a person can get knowledge, but the fact the doesn’t believe he needs more knowledge is what terrifies me, is like he believes he’s done with learning anything because he knows everything already. And he is the president and never once read a book about a president or by a president. You’d think that’s the first thing a person applying for the job would do.

    Reply
  39. Katherine says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:49 am

    My mom keeps asking if he has graduated a college, finally got to checking today – yep, he did but you wouldn’t have necessarily guessed it, am I right? Judging by his vocabulary he reads very, very little, and his short, unfinished sentences display very limited attention span. He is extremely ignorant about toomany important issues, doesn’t believe in science (because he just doesn’t understand how it works and what a scientific theory and proof and research are), so that’s pretty sad. The tragedy is probably that he thinks he’s the smartest in the room based on his ‘common sense’ but he isn’t and he should listen to advisers but he doesn’t.

    Reply
  40. Bluesky says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:52 am

    If you want a good laugh there has been a Twitter account set up called @Trump_Regrets. I am dying laughing at all the people who voted for him and are now complaining

    Reply
  41. wolfie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    To call him stupid or mentally ill is normalizing him. He is EVIL INCARNATE. Yes I am a Christian but not of an organized denomination. I form my opinions from READING my BIBLE and BOTH SIDES OF AN ISSUE. America has elected the Antichrist. He chillinglyfits the description in Revelation like a glove. For now it is immigrants. Sooner or later, they will come for any who disagree. My family and I are discussing how they will get my grandson away while I stay to try to slow the Nazis down. I am praying that some scholars are correct in saying that the Rapture will occur before then so my grandson will be safe. I pray for all of you that are not deceived, for my Savior says all TRUE Christians are to love God, then love each other as He has loved us. It is ironic that I see more clear-eyed people on this site than I do in the churches. Please say a blessing for this old woman who will not be silent until the end. Bless you all.

    Reply
  42. Lightpurple says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Four of the State Department’s highest ranked career diplomats left yesterday. Nobody is running the agency

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 26, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      “It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,”

      From WaPo.

      How long till Agent Orange claims that he fired them all?

      Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      January 26, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      What a sh*tshow. Those weren’t policy/political positions either – they all specialized in making sure the embassies functioned and the diplomatic corps stayed safe, and all had worked for both Republican and Democratic administrations.

      I can’t imagine what it must be like to a career foreign service officer at this point. You – and most likely your family – are overseas in a potentially hostile country, your ambassador was forced to resign with no replacement in sight, and the chief people back in Washington responsible for ensuring your welfare have all walked out – or been forced out – again with no replacements in sight.

      Reply
  43. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Last administration that was close to such rabid lying deceitful antics was Nixon’s. As John Mitchell said, “Watch what we do, not what we say.”

    Unfortunately, too many willfully ignorant people are listening to what Agent Orange says, and ignoring his actions.

    Reply
  44. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    The Executive Director of the Anne Frank Center responded to trump’s refugee comments.
    http://occupydemocrats.com/2017/01/25/trump-just-ended-refugee-program-anne-frank-centers-response-perfect/

    Reply
  45. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂Funny😂😂😂😂😂
    http://www.burrardstreetjournal.com/female-legislators-unveil-male-ejaculation-bill/

    Reply
  46. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    I love this site.
    http://www.burrardstreetjournal.com/37-missed-phone-calls-on-obamas-first-day-as-citizen-again/

    Reply
  47. Lisa says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    You know, I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone, and I’m not a doctor, but the chances of him developing Alzheimer’s are pretty high. With his aversion to learning new things and developing skill sets, I can’t see him aging well mentally, no matter how strong his genes are.

    Reply
  48. JulP says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Aaaand the State Department’s entire senior management team just resigned (or were forced out? Who knows). I am having a panic attack right now. This is all very bad. We are seriously so screwed. We just lost decades of foreign policy experience. And the Mexican president just cancelled his trip to D.C. At this rate, we’ll be involved in WWIII by next week.

    Reply
  49. Marcy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    @julp I saw that about the Mexican president and I saw a video where the Mexicans who have the right to be are super pissed at Trump and all who support them and they mentioned World War 3 as well what the f is wrong with this congress impeach him now.

    Reply
  50. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Maybe PEEtus will get someone to read these books to him.
    http://twitter.com/chrislhayes/status/824680714344026112

    Reply
  51. Keaton says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I grew up in a family where books and reading are cherished. I’m still shocked when I enter someone’s home and see no books! I even get a little judgy and wonder if there is something wrong with the inhabitants. lol. I’m not surprised at all that Trump doesn’t read. Like many said above, he’s proudly ignorant. He’s not even intelligent enough to know what he doesn’t know. Just typing this out has made me ragey again. I still can’t believe he got elected. I’m so angry and ashamed of the American people.

    Reply
  52. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Are the National Park Rangers still leading the resistance? Or has their rogue twitter account been pulled down?

    Don’t know if i want to watch the news, Teresa May has landed in the US and is already flirting with BabyFist by telling reports that ‘opposites attract’. *puke*

    Reply
  53. Eric says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Maybe Pol Pot-belly will grab PM May by the pu$$¥.

    We will never forget what you said, Orange Dicktator!

    Reply
  54. paddyjr says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    This is just sad. I tend to read more e-books since I travel a lot and can bring several books with me, but there is something wonderfully relaxing about curling up with a good book or hunting through a second-hand bookstore for a rare treasure. I grew up with parents and grandparents who were constantly reading and giving me books. My grandmother would even paste handwritten notes on the inside cover; such a gift to be able to open an old dusty book and see her handwriting and rose-decorated stationery.

    i am also concerned because the DC budget is decided by Congress and the DC government has a truly great reading program through its libraries. They partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to create the “Books From Birth” program (http://www.dclibrary.org/booksfrombirth). This is a free program in which children who live in DC can receive a book each month from birth to age 5, I worry that Congress might decide to reduce funding to libraries if Agent Orange shows so little respect for literacy.

    Reply
  55. IlsaLund says:
    January 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Wait until Agent Orange hears this….his head will explode because he has to always outdo Obama…

    “The first primetime interview with President Trump after his official ascension to the office — as opposed to the interviews conducted when he was President-Elect — didn’t set the Nielsen charts aflame. In Nielsen’s preliminary ratings, President Trump’s interview with ABC News’ David Muir on Wednesday night drew a 1.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 7.5 million viewers on the whole, winning the night but well short of President Obama’s first primetime interview after taking office in 2009.
    Obama’s first primetime interview — as opposed to a televised press conference or late-night talk show appearance — on March 22, 2009 notched a 3.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and drew a total audience of 17.04 million. Now, circumstances for Obama’s first primetime interview were a little different: His interview was with CBS’ “60 Minutes” — and the episode aired after CBS’ March Madness coverage, giving it a solid lead-in (that it built on considerably). For a more modern comparison, President Trump’s interview on Wednesday garnered about the same preliminary rating as that of Tuesday’s “Chicago Fire” episode that aired in the same 10 p.m. hour.”

    Reply
  56. isabelle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Kasier, I agree with your belief George W was a snap first decision person and went with his gut……. but George W Bush was actually a voracious reader and may have read more books than Obama while he was in office. Its rumored he finished over 186 books in two years, a few article on his love for books,
    http://blogs.reuters.com/talesfromthetrail/2008/12/26/george-w-bush-book-reader-in-chief/
    http://www.omnivoracious.com/2009/01/george-w-bushs-reading-list.html
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/deadlineusa/2008/dec/30/georgebush-usa

    It is a big warning sign that we have a current President that is a non reader. John Kennedy famous for reading a book which helped him make a decision on how he handled Cuba. President Carter, Clinton, Obama, Bush all big readers. Even Ronald Reagan read, more mystery & thriller novels but he still read. Trump is the first President in long time who doesn’t read and it shows doesn’t it? It goes along with his inability to take critical advice and no ability for self-reflection.

    Reply
    • brincalhona says:
      January 26, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Bill Hicks may be long gone but I can still hear, “Well, looks like we got ourselves a reader”, when I think of Trump supporters.

      Reply
    • noway says:
      January 27, 2017 at 12:04 am

      From what I remember Laura Bush was a teacher and librarian, and I know she set up the National Book Festival that still goes on the Washington Mall today. So it doesn’t surprise me that George W. was a reader too. I wonder with the new non reader in the White House will the festival still survive. My daughter loved going down there when she was little to see scholastics bus and characters.

      Reply
  57. Nimbolicious says:
    January 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Dangerous. Narcissistic. Unbalanced. Hateful. Lowbrow. Uninspiring. Will the list of un-superlatives never end?

    How can this person and Barack Obama both exist on the same planet, let alone have been tapped to lead the free world?

    Seriously. I’m losing my whole mind.

    Reply
  58. Zazz says:
    January 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    This madman has Narcissistic Personality Disorder who feeds himself with the cult of personality.

    He is turning like the Stalin of the US, the Mao Tse Tung of America.

    Reply
  59. Cinesnatch says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I wish the press would make more of a fuss about the android thing.

    Reply
  60. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I hope BHO is kicked back, with his feet up, laughing at trump’s unbroken string of fvckups as hard as I am. Laughing to keep from crying.

    Reply
  61. Dolphin7 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Some good news: I heard Caroline Kennedy is strongly considering a senate run in 2018 and a Presidential run in 2020!!! I think just the name would pull the votes and she is a liberal Democrat. She’s been the ambassador to Japan, has been involved with numerous charities, and I believe is on the board of the NY public schools. Once she gets the senate experience….I will admit to a bias because I had a mad crush on JFK Jr. I was sitting on a beach in Cape Cod the night his plane went down. How epic if she was our first female president?! And she took down Trump if he ran for re-election but I sincerely doubt he will last that long.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      I’ve seen that floating around and I don’t think it is from a valid source. She did consider a run for the Senate in the past but Kristin Gillibrand has that seat now and I don’t think she is giving it up and I don’t think Shumer is ready to retire, especially not as he is now Senate minority leader. She could move to another state but I’m not sure that’s likely.

      And I say this as someone who has met Caroline many times and I absolutely adore her. I am looking forward to her return to the JFK Library where she has hosted many wonderful forums.

      Reply
      • Dolphin7 says:
        January 26, 2017 at 9:01 pm

        You’ve met her??? How cool!!! I really admire her and talk about a family (whose members have admittedly had their scandals, but JFK Jr and Caroline seemed to have turned out amazing), but they are extremely well read and Caroline is an author herself. I’m clinging to this little dream to get me through all the disgusting c*ap on fb, the policies being discussed, the Doomsday clock, and dealing with family members who support this man.

  62. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Jennifer Rubin is WAPO’s conservative columnist and she loathes trump. Her eviscerations of him are interesting to read.
    http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2017/01/24/trumps-emotional-tailspin-was-predictable/?utm_term=.572196dda658

    Reply
  63. SusanneToo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Thank you WAPO for calling lies, lies.
    http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2017/01/26/trump-just-gave-a-remarkable-new-interview-heres-a-tally-of-all-his-lies/?tid=hybrid_collaborative_2_na&utm_term=.e400e385b893

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      It’s a nightmare. They’re doing a great job of calling him out with facts.

      I, honestly, didn’t know it would be this horrific so soon with him barely in office. Now, he’s pulling paid-for Obamacare ads. To what end does that help anyone? It hurts us.

      I hate Trump. I despise Trump.

      The first post I read in the “comments” section to this WaPo article hit me as far as how naive I truly was.

      “Only 6 days in. I didn’t think it would be this incredibly bad. I KNEW it would be this incredibly bad.”

      Reply
  64. Deeanna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    One week into his presidency is there anyone left who does not think Trump is mentally ill?

    Reply
  65. noway says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    No surprise here, because I am pretty sure he can only read 140 characters as that is the limit on Twitter. I have one thing to add, I am so sick of people over analyzing why Hilary lost, and how the Democratic party lost the rust belt. First keep in mind it’s a little over 80,000 votes for 3 states that did it, and it is numerous reasons. One very important one that gets ignored is a lot of people thought Donald couldn’t win. Maybe they didn’t vote, because they didn’t feel the need. The constant barrage of Donald can’t win didn’t help turnout. Also, remember how they said the Republican party is imploding during this election too. Well that probably will happen too just a bit later. Don’t worry we will hear about it in a tweet.

    Reply

