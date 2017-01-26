VF’s 2017 Hollywood Issue features ingenues & the under-40 actresses

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue used to be iconic. The covers used to be one of the most exciting things about the awards season, and the covers used to be incredibly memorable. Without looking, I couldn’t even recall last year’s VF cover though, or the past three or four years of VF covers. In case you were wondering, last year’s cover was all-women too, and they featured Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lupita, Charlotte Rampling and more. This year’s Hollywood Issue is, again, all-women. But I guess they’re doing the “ingenue” or “under-40” actresses for the cover. They picked a pretty good year for it, I guess – the Best Actress race was packed and the two biggest contenders – Emma Stone and Natalie Portman – made it to the front fold of the three-fold cover. Of course, Amy Adams also made it to the front cover, and she got snubbed for an Oscar.

This year’s cover features these actresses: Emma Stone, Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig and Janelle Monae. Diversity-wise, this is fine. Not great, but fine. I feel like Lupita didn’t need to be on the front fold when Ruth Negga was the breakout star in Loving. I feel like WTF does Octavia Spencer have to do to get a Vanity Fair cover? I feel like Janelle Monae should be front and center (not hidden off to the side) considering she’s got great roles in two of the best films of the year, Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

(click the image to see it full-sized)

You can see Vanity Fair’s full cover coverage here, with individual Annie Leibovitz photos for each woman. You know how I know that Natalie Portman really, really wants it? Because Our Lady of Stone-Cold RBFs deigned to pose with her uncovered pregnant belly. That’s right, Oscar voters. Your favorite actress is knocked up and willing to use her pregnancy in her campaign! Enjoy.