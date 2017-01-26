“John Cho looked impossibly sexy at the Sundance Film Festival” links

John Cho looked hot at Sundance, but when doesn’t he look hot? [Go Fug Yourself]

Ryan Gosling’s Berlin wax figure is so bad. [LaineyGossip]

Charlie Sheen is sorry about being mean to Ashton Kutcher. [Dlisted]

Somebody named their baby Watson Cole. Sounds… industrial? [Starcasm]

Mama June Shannon is back, you guys. [OMG Blog]

Andy Cohen wants Kellyanne Conway to be a Real Housewife. [Wonderwall]

Shia LaBeouf is back to performance-arting. [JustJared]

Look, another Kellyanne Conway story. [IDLY]

Matt Lauer pranked his Today Show co-anchors. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Okay, I do think Sam Hunt is kind of hot. Am I wrong? [Socialite Life]