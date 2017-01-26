“John Cho looked impossibly sexy at the Sundance Film Festival” links

John Cho looked hot at Sundance, but when doesn’t he look hot? [Go Fug Yourself]
Ryan Gosling’s Berlin wax figure is so bad. [LaineyGossip]
Charlie Sheen is sorry about being mean to Ashton Kutcher. [Dlisted]
Somebody named their baby Watson Cole. Sounds… industrial? [Starcasm]
Mama June Shannon is back, you guys. [OMG Blog]
Andy Cohen wants Kellyanne Conway to be a Real Housewife. [Wonderwall]
Shia LaBeouf is back to performance-arting. [JustJared]
Look, another Kellyanne Conway story. [IDLY]
Matt Lauer pranked his Today Show co-anchors. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Okay, I do think Sam Hunt is kind of hot. Am I wrong? [Socialite Life]
I’m just here to Drool and Honk!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HONK FOR JOHN CHO
Classically handsome, talented, smart, thoughtful. Karl Urban is my imaginary husband but I’d have an imaginary torrid affair with Cho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love your new pic QQ!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*deposits a kiss upon your forehead*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same from me QQ, your new look is gorgeous, but I did love the purple. I guess every girl needs a change from time to time. This from someone who has had the same cut for twenty years! It’s always good to see you though, no matter the colour of your barnet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is handsome but I actually find these pictures horribly unflattering. He does not look good here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhh sweet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Cho has been getting me hot under the collar ever since the first Harold & Kumar, in a world with any justice he would be as huge a name as the likes of Bradley Cooper or Chris Pr*tt now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is lovely is he not?
I blame the men in charge for not actually knowing what women want.
White dude 1 to white dude 2 – ladies really like white dudes right? And only white dudes.
WD2 – ‘ Oh yes, all women want Tom Brady or if they are feeling sensitive, Ryan Gosling’
WD1 – ‘you must be correct, since this supports that I am the best and most desirable’
fin
That’s how we got only Chrises. True story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a light and funny way you hit the nail on the head. I sometimes feel we are being pushed lukewarm white dudes (Hiddleston, the Chrises, Bradley Cooper) just because they are white and not horrible when there are tons of guys out there way hotter only they do not have the right colour/background/nationality/etc.
I am a white woman and sexy for me comes in many many many many shades, ethnicities, languages, ages, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen! Just like ice cream, men are yummy in more than just one flavor!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So hot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Cho has aged like fine wine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t have said it better! The man is 44 and he just gets sexier. Can’t wait to see what he looks like at 50… silver fox all the way
Also, as a general matter, can we have more pics and stories about Asian actors in general Celebitchy? Pretty please?! 😊👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes please. especially if they are about Cho, Dae Kim or that lovely Godfried man I know very little about. Hell, I’ll even talk about Eugene from Buzzfeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s 44?!?!?!?
I thought he was like, 30.
I guess you’re right if I think I about it.
Damn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s 44?????
Ha, Chloeee beat me to that, I see. He is just one nice looking man and good energy just emanates from him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adding my hell yeah! of approval for this request.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honks for Randall Park!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs to be in more things. He’s talented and FOOOOOINE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hot, hot, hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck Momma June.
You know when Taylor said that shit ass quote about women not supporting women deserving hell? Well this is the case it should be used.
There is a special place in hell for a mother that allows her daughters rapist access to her.
There is a special place in hell for a mother who continues to carry on a sexual relationship with a man who wanted a sexual relationship with her CHILD.
There is a special place in hell for a mother who does not support her daughter over her daughters rapist.
F*ck Momma June and f*ck everyone who is paying her to be a celebrity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know who Momma June is, but from your summary INDEED! F*CK MOMMA JUNE [and everyone paying her to be a celebrity] ALL DAY LONG
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, she turned out to be a terrible person. I feel so bad for her daughter. That one interview she gave was absolutely heart-breaking. The pain she felt knowing her mom was dating the man that molested her as a child. Just disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always disagree with the crowd on these things. He has puffy hair, weird vein by eye, a large watch and a bracelet I would wear. But these things are just what’s apparent to the eye. Oh….just looked him up and see he’s a Star Trek guy which explains why I know nothing of him….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t really do it for me either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol yeah these pictures are not flattering at all but he looks good in movies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he wasn’t Asian none here would call him sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does that mean?
If he wasn’t Asian, he wouldn’t be himself, so, yes, I guess you’re right — they might not find a completely different person attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’ve seen two comments from this person, and the other was equally weird/gross.
I think the assumption here is SJW women love the non-whites because they aren’t white and white guilt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get what you’re trying to say. Can you explain?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When a certain idiot who shall not be named gave a racist opinion on the attractiveness of asian men, I was like “you’re wrong: John Cho” and then spent waaay too much time thinking inappropriate sexy thoughts about John Cho.
In conclusion: John Cho for overlord of my underpants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really is looking fine. Need that after getting my days depressing political news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I WOULD prefer if Kellyanne Conway was on Housewives rather than Capitol Hill!
Report this comment as spam or abuse