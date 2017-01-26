“John Cho looked impossibly sexy at the Sundance Film Festival” links
  • January 26, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

John Cho looked hot at Sundance, but when doesn’t he look hot? [Go Fug Yourself]
Ryan Gosling’s Berlin wax figure is so bad. [LaineyGossip]
Charlie Sheen is sorry about being mean to Ashton Kutcher. [Dlisted]
Somebody named their baby Watson Cole. Sounds… industrial? [Starcasm]
Mama June Shannon is back, you guys. [OMG Blog]
Andy Cohen wants Kellyanne Conway to be a Real Housewife. [Wonderwall]
Shia LaBeouf is back to performance-arting. [JustJared]
Look, another Kellyanne Conway story. [IDLY]
Matt Lauer pranked his Today Show co-anchors. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Okay, I do think Sam Hunt is kind of hot. Am I wrong? [Socialite Life]

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to ““John Cho looked impossibly sexy at the Sundance Film Festival” links”

  1. QQ says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I’m just here to Drool and Honk!

    Reply
  2. Katherine says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Ahhh sweet

    Reply
  3. teacakes says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    John Cho has been getting me hot under the collar ever since the first Harold & Kumar, in a world with any justice he would be as huge a name as the likes of Bradley Cooper or Chris Pr*tt now.

    Reply
  4. Marty says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    John Cho has aged like fine wine.

    Reply
  5. hogtowngooner says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    He needs to be in more things. He’s talented and FOOOOOINE :)

    Reply
  6. Slowsnow says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Hot, hot, hot.

    Reply
  7. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Indeed.

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    F*ck Momma June.

    You know when Taylor said that shit ass quote about women not supporting women deserving hell? Well this is the case it should be used.

    There is a special place in hell for a mother that allows her daughters rapist access to her.
    There is a special place in hell for a mother who continues to carry on a sexual relationship with a man who wanted a sexual relationship with her CHILD.
    There is a special place in hell for a mother who does not support her daughter over her daughters rapist.

    F*ck Momma June and f*ck everyone who is paying her to be a celebrity.

    Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    I always disagree with the crowd on these things. He has puffy hair, weird vein by eye, a large watch and a bracelet I would wear. But these things are just what’s apparent to the eye. Oh….just looked him up and see he’s a Star Trek guy which explains why I know nothing of him….

    Reply
  10. AB says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    If he wasn’t Asian none here would call him sexy.

    Reply
  11. senna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    When a certain idiot who shall not be named gave a racist opinion on the attractiveness of asian men, I was like “you’re wrong: John Cho” and then spent waaay too much time thinking inappropriate sexy thoughts about John Cho.

    In conclusion: John Cho for overlord of my underpants.

    Reply
  12. Danielle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    He really is looking fine. Need that after getting my days depressing political news.

    Reply
  13. Linabear says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Yes I WOULD prefer if Kellyanne Conway was on Housewives rather than Capitol Hill!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment