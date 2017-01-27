Robin Thicke’s custody of his son is temporarily suspended & it gets a lot worse

wenn23853351

A few weeks ago, we learned that Robin Thicke and Paula Patton were in the middle of a particularly nasty custody dispute over their six-year-old son Julian. We learned that Julian had apparently told his mother and school officials that he was scared of his father and that Robin had hit him or punched him. Robin’s side said Paula coached Julian and it was all a misunderstanding. Then when Robin’s time came for joint custody – per their agreement, which had not been set aside by the judge temporarily – Paula apparently refused to let Julian go to Robin’s house. Robin called the cops on her and the cops basically told Robin to go home, that they weren’t going to make an unwilling child go to his father. Robin and Paula were back in court this week, apparently, and now Robin’s custody has been “temporarily yanked.”

Robin Thicke is not allowed to go near his child or his ex-wife, Paula Patton … this after a judge just temporarily yanked custody away from him, but now Robin’s lawyer claims Paula is being investigated by the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse … TMZ has learned. Robin and Paula both rushed to an L.A. courtroom Thursday, each asking for complete temporary sole custody of 6-year-old Julian. The judge shut Robin down and issued a domestic violence restraining order Paula sought in which Robin must now stay clear of Julian, her and her mom until further notice.

Robin submitted a declaration from his lawyer, informing the judge they have been told by the DCFS lawyer that the agency will close the investigation into Robin because the allegations were “unfounded,” and there is an open investigation into Paula for “emotional abuse.” We’ve learned the “emotional abuse” allegation involves claims that Paula has intentionally tried to alienate Julian from Robin. As for Paula’s decision to go for a domestic violence restraining order, we’re told the trigger was Robin going to Paula’s house to pick up Julian for a scheduled visit, and when she wouldn’t open the door he allegedly started banging on it … something Robin denies. Robin admits to light spanking, but only rarely.

[From TMZ]

A short time after TMZ reported that, they got another story – Paula claims that Robin physically abused her during their marriage. She filed a declaration with the court saying that in May 2013, “she and Robin got into a fight and Robin hit her with a closed fist to her upper body and then pushed her onto the ground.” Robin allegedly “threatened multiple times to ‘bash my f***ing head in.’” Paula also says that Robin had (past tense) a “serious cocaine problem” and that he cheated on her all the time, sometimes flagrantly. You can read more about Paula’s declaration here. The judge found enough evidence to suggest that Robin does have a history of violence towards his ex-wife and son to give both Paula and Julian protective orders.

Right now, TMZ is still leaning towards Robin Thicke, because that’s just their M.O. at this point. That’s how you know that this is A) shady and B) messy. I think the way Robin is behaving is classic abuser cover-up, especially the accusation that Paula is “emotionally abusing” their son… because the school called in DCFS, after Julian told them that his dad hit him. So… yeah. I’m not going to say anything else. I think I’m predisposed to thinking the worst of Robin Thicke anyway.

wenn23573522

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Robin Thicke’s custody of his son is temporarily suspended & it gets a lot worse”

  1. detritus says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I believe Paula

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      January 27, 2017 at 7:51 am

      I think I do too.

      Reply
      • bex says:
        January 27, 2017 at 11:23 am

        We have to be so careful though making snap judgements about people in cases like this. My friend had this happen to him. He went to court to gain access to his baby and was allowed 2 weekends a month. The ex immediately cried sexual abuse. 8 years and $250,000 in court fees later the court has now decided that the mother has so damaged the child with her coaching and insinuations that my friend has been given 100% custody.
        He has lost friends, been arrested in his work place and bankrupted himself with legal fees. All he wanted was to see his kid.

      • detritus says:
        January 27, 2017 at 11:40 am

        Thank you for sharing your anecdata Bex, but the vast majority of abuse cases do not end like that. While I’m sorry it happened to your friend, it is not a valid reason to undermine and doubt the accuser.

        I have some for you as well, some of the ones I am allowed to share.

        My best friend in University had her husband hold her down by the throat so he could scream at her, physically detained her from leaving the house and then he stalked her. He would video tape both of use unknown to us, and threaten her and anyone who helped her leave. He is now a women’s health doctor. Their mutual friends all chose him, and he denied everything.

        Another friend had her ex-military partner punch and kick her until she had bruises all over her face and body, she pushed him off and scratched him. The police threatened her with an assault charge if she didn’t press charges. He turned all of the women at her dance studio against her, saying she hit herself when they saw her bruised and swollen face.

        I believe women in these cases because it is not easy to report, it is not easy to face the legal system when it is not set up to help you.

        “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

      • Bridget says:
        January 27, 2017 at 12:14 pm

        @Bex: can I point out that Robin himself admitted under oath just a few years ago about his heavy drug use? We already know one part to be true, by his own admission.

    • SM says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:14 am

      I have zero tolerance for abusers especially those who beat childeren. What the fuck is that irregular spanking!?!??

      Reply
    • DeniseMich says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

      YUP. We already knew that he cheated on her left and right during their marriage. We already knew that he had a substance abuse problem, he testified to it during the Marvin Gaye case. We already knew he was a douche.

      Now he is a douche, a bad father and an abuser.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:28 am

      Yep.

      Reply
    • Melly says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Me too. I’m glad she’s keeping her child away from that gross thing.

      Reply
    • Greenieweenie says:
      January 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Get it, lady. Air that dirty laundry, and secure full custody of your son for good. I love seeing a woman fight back against a badly behaved man. And she’s fighting back with story about he abused HER (rather than their son). Good for her.

      Reply
    • Bazoo says:
      January 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

      I totally believe her. He’s a pig. That album he made after their breakup shows what a controlling egomaniac he truly is.

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Lord this poor kid

    Reply
  3. Jess says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

    This dude makes my stomach turn, he’s just a douche. He stole a song, abused drugs, beat his wife, cheated on her multiple times, now he hits his son? Ugh.

    Reply
  4. Sally says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I wonder where it all went wrong ? They were dating since 14 years old , had a beautiful son and then it just went downhill. I can’t imagine being Paula and imagining a long beautiful life with someone who (I think ) did a complete 180.

    Reply
  5. ElleBee says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I was raised in a Caribbean household and I will say an occasional “light spanking” doesn’t make a child afraid of their parent. So I need Robin to tell us why that poor baby is really afraid of him

    I believe Paula and I hope the judge makes the best decision for the child

    Reply
    • Greenieweenie says:
      January 27, 2017 at 10:04 am

      Yep. My parents spanked with belts, and we weren’t afraid of them–we knew how to duck a backhand too. If your kid is afraid, it’s because you’re surprising him (hitting him without warning) and you’re causing him serious pain. Can’t even think about it without getting angry. Classic case of addict-child abuser. And now classic case of gaslighting (“emotional abuse”, my a$$).

      Reply
      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        January 27, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        Yep, I was spanked as a kid………….and I hated it. Like all kids do. But I hated that I got caught breaking whatever rule………….I hated that I wasn’t given another chance to get out of a spanking. But I was never afraid of my parents, ever.

  6. Mia4S says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I believe the child.

    Robin the burden is on you now, as it should be. This is beyond disturbing.

    Reply
    • Melly says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:36 am

      I believe Paula and the child too.
      A parent who is found to be coaching their kid(s) to lie about abuse should get jail time and/or a crazy fine. It’s because of the small number of a$$hats who coach their kid that REAL abusers are sometimes able to deflect blame.

      Reply
  7. Cool Character says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Julian must feel terrible. Lots of love to him.

    As for Robin he needs to get his act together.

    Reply
  8. IlsaLund says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I hope Julian is surrounded by a lot of love. Robin is and has always been a douche, so nothing about his behavior is surprising. It’s just heartbreaking to hear about such abusive behavior towards children and women.

    Reply
  9. S says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:38 am

    And cue people saying, ‘If he hit her in 2013, why didn’t she report it earlier?’

    To preemptively answer that and the “fame whore” and/or “bitter” assertions … Umm, maybe because she hoped he was better? Maybe because women often accept violence upon themselves, but when it comes to their kids are much more protective? Or maybe, given the very rough several years Robin Thicke has had (career slump, father’s death, etc.), he’s relapsed into addiction and she knows he’s a different person when he’s not sober?

    I don’t think women are always right — far from it — but I also know that women lying about sexual and physical abuse claims are a vanishingly small occurance. Plus, given what we generally know about Robin Thicke’s persona — the person he himself admits to being — makes this all too credible. Poor Paula. And Poor Julian. And (less so, but still) Poor Robin, too. I hope he gets help. But I mostly hope that his ex-wife and child are safe and the cycle of abuse and addiction stops with him, because children of addicts/abusers more often grow up to either BE addicts and/or abusers, or partner with them.

    Reply
    • Chaz says:
      January 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

      @S You are spot on with the DV. It is quite common for women to put up with and hide abuse against themselves for years, but come forward when the abuse is turned towards their kids.

      In regards to light spanking, which I believe is bullcrap, because he has scared his child so much that a 6 year old has had to seek help from an outsider. It is possible to raise children without spanking them and without being an anti-authoritarian.

      Thicke might have been a tit before and become a bigger one after becoming famous for something other than being his fathers son. No excuse for harming a child. I hope Paula does whatever she has to to keep the boy safe.

      Reply
  10. Margo S. says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Robin is scum. That poor little boy Julian… this is going to mess him up.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Oh so shocking. Not. I hope everything goes well for Paula and Julian.

    Reply
  12. Merritt says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I believe Paula. There are too many red flags with Robin. He tried to pressure her to take him back by using an album and hoping the public would feel sorry for him and apply additional pressure on his behalf. There is also the creepiness in his lyrics.

    Reply
  13. Patty says:
    January 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I feel sorry for the child. No sympathy for either of the parents. RT is clearly a douchebag but Patton had been with him since she was 15; she knows what kind of person he is. If he was abusive towards her in the past, she should have reported this – it could have changed the entire custody situation and perhaps prevented any alleged abuse toward the child. Ugh to both of them. I can’t stand abusers but I don’t like enablers either. I don’t see how Patton failed to mention any of this during the initial divorce / custody agreement.

    Reply
  14. YepIsaidit says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Robin will be a okay. He just needs to lose weight attend a charity event or two – people will think he’s swoon worthy again especially if he has his bros on his side.

    Reply
  15. nicegirl says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I am feeling for Julian and Paula. I know how hard it is to leave a relationship that is now categorized as ‘DV’ firsthand. I am working on it right now.

    And why I stayed – the list is too long.

    Why I am leaving – my sons. I am scared to stay with this person.

    I have not yet gotten to the point where I know I am ok to leave BECAUSE the other person is abusive, I am still dealing with my own imaginings about what I did wrong to cause this downfall, thinking, am I the abusive one, and all that other crap, but deep down I know the truth.

    And I am not Paula Patton, and I am over 40, and I’ve been with this dude for 13 years. WHY WHY WHY – y’all think I am not asking myself that question? Well, probably so is Paula. I am happy to hear she is doing what she needs to do to keep Julian safe. And also, herself.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      January 27, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      I wish you well nicegirl. I hope life starts treating you better soon.

      Reply
    • a reader says:
      January 27, 2017 at 1:41 pm

      nicegirl i wish you strength in this difficult time! i’m also in the process of extracting myself from an abusive relationship. try not to further self abuse by blaming yourself for what has happened to you. you didn’t choose to be in a relationship with an abuser – you chose to be with someone you loved who has failed you and it’s NOT YOUR FAULT. hopefully my ordeal will be over this week (legal things coming up) and i can breathe again. don’t forget to practise self care so you can stay strong for your kiddos. *with you in spirit*

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      January 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      I believe you, nicegirl.
      Everything a reader says is spot on. He failed you, you didn’t fail you.
      Love yourself and only say things to yourself you would tell a friend. We have a tendency to give everyone except ourselves a break. You did not deserve it. You did not deserve it.

      A reader, I wish you the absolute best on your journey. The best days are yet to come and I am so happy you found the means to leave.

      Much love ladies, be safe.

      Reply
  16. pinetree13 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I am disturbed that he was trying to get full custody. Really? REALLY? You thought it’d be good for him to be completely away from his Mom and with you?

    All that says to me is EVIDENCE OF BEING AN ABUSER since the only reason he would go for full custody would be to ‘punish her’ a common abuser goal.

    Reply
  17. Nanea says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Meanwhile the NHL is still listing this abuser on their site for tonight’s NHL100 event…
    This is making me so angry.

    Reply
  18. detritus says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    If an abuser feels out of control in their life (loss of a father for example) they often try to reassert control through escalation.
    I hope Paula and her baby are ok. No one deserves that.

    Reply
  19. ale says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    She’d made it clear she was ok with Robin fooling around and that they were in an open relationship. She must’ve tought it would benefit her career to remain with him, no sympathy from me.

    Reply
  20. Stephanie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    WTF is TMZ’s problem with women? I’ve never seen them take the woman’s side. It’s so gross. I hope they piss off the wrong rich person, get sued, and go away forever.

    Reply
  21. Tess says:
    January 28, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    #TeamPaula
    His cocaine habit was known since years ago and with someone already unstable from drug use and divorce I’m sure his father’s recent death sent him into a tailspin.

    Reply
  22. Chelly says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Again, I’m a believer in spanking but when a child outright fears you, there’s much much more going on there. and if these allegations are true, he needs to get help. which always makes me think, why is it that the people who can afford the best help are always the ones who run fastest from it??? Smh. anyway, Paula has always struck me as a strong woman & fierce lioness protecting her cub…Robin is in for a hell of a fight

    Reply
  23. original kay says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Spanking is about YOU, the adult, losing control. It is not, and never will be, about the child and the behaviour of the child.
    It’s about your inability to control yourself, to self regulate, and to take the time to seek alternatives for TEACHING your child, which is actually what the point of parenting is.

    So there you are, teaching about proper behaviour through your own lack of control. Mixed message, and the child DOES NOT UNDERSTAND. They do not, and never will, make the connection between the humiliation and violence from the person they need to trust the most, and what behaviour is actually expected.

    So stop justifying your own weaknesses behind spanking your child. Stop making them accountable for your failings as a parent. Just stop. Get help. If you are even thinking of spanking, you need help to control yourself and self regulate your own choices and behaviours.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment