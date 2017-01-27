Robin Thicke’s custody of his son is temporarily suspended & it gets a lot worse

A few weeks ago, we learned that Robin Thicke and Paula Patton were in the middle of a particularly nasty custody dispute over their six-year-old son Julian. We learned that Julian had apparently told his mother and school officials that he was scared of his father and that Robin had hit him or punched him. Robin’s side said Paula coached Julian and it was all a misunderstanding. Then when Robin’s time came for joint custody – per their agreement, which had not been set aside by the judge temporarily – Paula apparently refused to let Julian go to Robin’s house. Robin called the cops on her and the cops basically told Robin to go home, that they weren’t going to make an unwilling child go to his father. Robin and Paula were back in court this week, apparently, and now Robin’s custody has been “temporarily yanked.”
Robin Thicke is not allowed to go near his child or his ex-wife, Paula Patton … this after a judge just temporarily yanked custody away from him, but now Robin’s lawyer claims Paula is being investigated by the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse … TMZ has learned. Robin and Paula both rushed to an L.A. courtroom Thursday, each asking for complete temporary sole custody of 6-year-old Julian. The judge shut Robin down and issued a domestic violence restraining order Paula sought in which Robin must now stay clear of Julian, her and her mom until further notice.
Robin submitted a declaration from his lawyer, informing the judge they have been told by the DCFS lawyer that the agency will close the investigation into Robin because the allegations were “unfounded,” and there is an open investigation into Paula for “emotional abuse.” We’ve learned the “emotional abuse” allegation involves claims that Paula has intentionally tried to alienate Julian from Robin. As for Paula’s decision to go for a domestic violence restraining order, we’re told the trigger was Robin going to Paula’s house to pick up Julian for a scheduled visit, and when she wouldn’t open the door he allegedly started banging on it … something Robin denies. Robin admits to light spanking, but only rarely.
A short time after TMZ reported that, they got another story – Paula claims that Robin physically abused her during their marriage. She filed a declaration with the court saying that in May 2013, “she and Robin got into a fight and Robin hit her with a closed fist to her upper body and then pushed her onto the ground.” Robin allegedly “threatened multiple times to ‘bash my f***ing head in.’” Paula also says that Robin had (past tense) a “serious cocaine problem” and that he cheated on her all the time, sometimes flagrantly. You can read more about Paula’s declaration here. The judge found enough evidence to suggest that Robin does have a history of violence towards his ex-wife and son to give both Paula and Julian protective orders.
Right now, TMZ is still leaning towards Robin Thicke, because that’s just their M.O. at this point. That’s how you know that this is A) shady and B) messy. I think the way Robin is behaving is classic abuser cover-up, especially the accusation that Paula is “emotionally abusing” their son… because the school called in DCFS, after Julian told them that his dad hit him. So… yeah. I’m not going to say anything else. I think I’m predisposed to thinking the worst of Robin Thicke anyway.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I believe Paula
I think I do too.
We have to be so careful though making snap judgements about people in cases like this. My friend had this happen to him. He went to court to gain access to his baby and was allowed 2 weekends a month. The ex immediately cried sexual abuse. 8 years and $250,000 in court fees later the court has now decided that the mother has so damaged the child with her coaching and insinuations that my friend has been given 100% custody.
He has lost friends, been arrested in his work place and bankrupted himself with legal fees. All he wanted was to see his kid.
Thank you for sharing your anecdata Bex, but the vast majority of abuse cases do not end like that. While I’m sorry it happened to your friend, it is not a valid reason to undermine and doubt the accuser.
I have some for you as well, some of the ones I am allowed to share.
My best friend in University had her husband hold her down by the throat so he could scream at her, physically detained her from leaving the house and then he stalked her. He would video tape both of use unknown to us, and threaten her and anyone who helped her leave. He is now a women’s health doctor. Their mutual friends all chose him, and he denied everything.
Another friend had her ex-military partner punch and kick her until she had bruises all over her face and body, she pushed him off and scratched him. The police threatened her with an assault charge if she didn’t press charges. He turned all of the women at her dance studio against her, saying she hit herself when they saw her bruised and swollen face.
I believe women in these cases because it is not easy to report, it is not easy to face the legal system when it is not set up to help you.
“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”
@Bex: can I point out that Robin himself admitted under oath just a few years ago about his heavy drug use? We already know one part to be true, by his own admission.
I have zero tolerance for abusers especially those who beat childeren. What the fuck is that irregular spanking!?!??
YUP. We already knew that he cheated on her left and right during their marriage. We already knew that he had a substance abuse problem, he testified to it during the Marvin Gaye case. We already knew he was a douche.
Now he is a douche, a bad father and an abuser.
Yep.
Me too. I’m glad she’s keeping her child away from that gross thing.
Get it, lady. Air that dirty laundry, and secure full custody of your son for good. I love seeing a woman fight back against a badly behaved man. And she’s fighting back with story about he abused HER (rather than their son). Good for her.
I totally believe her. He’s a pig. That album he made after their breakup shows what a controlling egomaniac he truly is.
Lord this poor kid
Agreed. He didn’t ask for any of this & will have to deal with the repercussions of his parents actions for the rest of his life. So sad.
This dude makes my stomach turn, he’s just a douche. He stole a song, abused drugs, beat his wife, cheated on her multiple times, now he hits his son? Ugh.
Just to add: Stole a song, spent a year telling his adoring fans he wrote it and then when the copyright infringement case came along decided that it was actually Pharrell who brought him a completed song and all he did was sing it.
Ugh. Everything about him screams sleezeball perv, I checked his Instagram and his girlfriend is 22! Of course.
I wonder where it all went wrong ? They were dating since 14 years old , had a beautiful son and then it just went downhill. I can’t imagine being Paula and imagining a long beautiful life with someone who (I think ) did a complete 180.
I’d imagine ego and drugs is where it went wrong. Side pieces fall under ego in this case.
I think fame happened. Robin started to become really famous and he wouldn’t say no to the drugs and groupies.
Bill Murray has a great quote about fame:
“The truth is, anybody that becomes famous is an ass for a year and a half. You’ve got to give them a year and a half, two years. They are getting so much smoke blown, and their whole world gets so turned upside down, their responses become distorted. I give everybody a year or two to pull it together because, when it first happens, I know how it is.”
I always remember this (I’ll even extend it to five years for those who get famous in their teens/early twenties). Think about it and you’ll be amazed; some turn it around and turn out to be fine. The others? Were probably always terrible but hid it (because they couldn’t get away with it).
There’s also the quote, I forget who said it right now, that fame just magnifies your personality. So if you were an ass, fame will make you a giant ass, etc.
Dating since 14 is the worst scenario. I actually think having sex in early adolescence is terrible for girls (not saying they did, although I assume, but just saying relationships in general at that age). You haven’t formed an identity yet, and you’re engaging in a relationship that really requires you to have an identity to be healthy. I think girls who have sex/serious relationships too young end up having identity issues as adults. And it’s especially hard, when you’ve only had a relationship with one person since forever, to imagine your life without him/her.
I’m pretty sure she was 16 he was 14 when they met. She’s older, believe it or not. Especially considering how youthful she looks and how badly aged Robin is.
@Frigga I do not think adding 2 years to make her 16 changes @Greenieweenie’s point all that much. That is really young to choose the partner for the rest of your life.
Substance Abuse
I was raised in a Caribbean household and I will say an occasional “light spanking” doesn’t make a child afraid of their parent. So I need Robin to tell us why that poor baby is really afraid of him
I believe Paula and I hope the judge makes the best decision for the child
Yep. My parents spanked with belts, and we weren’t afraid of them–we knew how to duck a backhand too. If your kid is afraid, it’s because you’re surprising him (hitting him without warning) and you’re causing him serious pain. Can’t even think about it without getting angry. Classic case of addict-child abuser. And now classic case of gaslighting (“emotional abuse”, my a$$).
Yep, I was spanked as a kid………….and I hated it. Like all kids do. But I hated that I got caught breaking whatever rule………….I hated that I wasn’t given another chance to get out of a spanking. But I was never afraid of my parents, ever.
I believe the child.
Robin the burden is on you now, as it should be. This is beyond disturbing.
I believe Paula and the child too.
A parent who is found to be coaching their kid(s) to lie about abuse should get jail time and/or a crazy fine. It’s because of the small number of a$$hats who coach their kid that REAL abusers are sometimes able to deflect blame.
Julian must feel terrible. Lots of love to him.
As for Robin he needs to get his act together.
I hope Julian is surrounded by a lot of love. Robin is and has always been a douche, so nothing about his behavior is surprising. It’s just heartbreaking to hear about such abusive behavior towards children and women.
And cue people saying, ‘If he hit her in 2013, why didn’t she report it earlier?’
To preemptively answer that and the “fame whore” and/or “bitter” assertions … Umm, maybe because she hoped he was better? Maybe because women often accept violence upon themselves, but when it comes to their kids are much more protective? Or maybe, given the very rough several years Robin Thicke has had (career slump, father’s death, etc.), he’s relapsed into addiction and she knows he’s a different person when he’s not sober?
I don’t think women are always right — far from it — but I also know that women lying about sexual and physical abuse claims are a vanishingly small occurance. Plus, given what we generally know about Robin Thicke’s persona — the person he himself admits to being — makes this all too credible. Poor Paula. And Poor Julian. And (less so, but still) Poor Robin, too. I hope he gets help. But I mostly hope that his ex-wife and child are safe and the cycle of abuse and addiction stops with him, because children of addicts/abusers more often grow up to either BE addicts and/or abusers, or partner with them.
@S You are spot on with the DV. It is quite common for women to put up with and hide abuse against themselves for years, but come forward when the abuse is turned towards their kids.
In regards to light spanking, which I believe is bullcrap, because he has scared his child so much that a 6 year old has had to seek help from an outsider. It is possible to raise children without spanking them and without being an anti-authoritarian.
Thicke might have been a tit before and become a bigger one after becoming famous for something other than being his fathers son. No excuse for harming a child. I hope Paula does whatever she has to to keep the boy safe.
Robin is scum. That poor little boy Julian… this is going to mess him up.
Oh so shocking. Not. I hope everything goes well for Paula and Julian.
I believe Paula. There are too many red flags with Robin. He tried to pressure her to take him back by using an album and hoping the public would feel sorry for him and apply additional pressure on his behalf. There is also the creepiness in his lyrics.
I feel sorry for the child. No sympathy for either of the parents. RT is clearly a douchebag but Patton had been with him since she was 15; she knows what kind of person he is. If he was abusive towards her in the past, she should have reported this – it could have changed the entire custody situation and perhaps prevented any alleged abuse toward the child. Ugh to both of them. I can’t stand abusers but I don’t like enablers either. I don’t see how Patton failed to mention any of this during the initial divorce / custody agreement.
Calling a battererd woman an enabler of her husband’s violence is particularly nasty.
I’m sorry, did you seriously just say “enabler”? So you also hate women for the crime of being abused?
As you said, she’d been with him since she was 15. So in my opinion, that makes her more sympathetic because she didn’t really know anything different.
Robin will be a okay. He just needs to lose weight attend a charity event or two – people will think he’s swoon worthy again especially if he has his bros on his side.
That is disheartening and very true.
He’s a sweaty mess and looks like he’s a step away from od-ing. Lose the partying and the weight.
I am feeling for Julian and Paula. I know how hard it is to leave a relationship that is now categorized as ‘DV’ firsthand. I am working on it right now.
And why I stayed – the list is too long.
Why I am leaving – my sons. I am scared to stay with this person.
I have not yet gotten to the point where I know I am ok to leave BECAUSE the other person is abusive, I am still dealing with my own imaginings about what I did wrong to cause this downfall, thinking, am I the abusive one, and all that other crap, but deep down I know the truth.
And I am not Paula Patton, and I am over 40, and I’ve been with this dude for 13 years. WHY WHY WHY – y’all think I am not asking myself that question? Well, probably so is Paula. I am happy to hear she is doing what she needs to do to keep Julian safe. And also, herself.
I wish you well nicegirl. I hope life starts treating you better soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nicegirl i wish you strength in this difficult time! i’m also in the process of extracting myself from an abusive relationship. try not to further self abuse by blaming yourself for what has happened to you. you didn’t choose to be in a relationship with an abuser – you chose to be with someone you loved who has failed you and it’s NOT YOUR FAULT. hopefully my ordeal will be over this week (legal things coming up) and i can breathe again. don’t forget to practise self care so you can stay strong for your kiddos. *with you in spirit*
I believe you, nicegirl.
Everything a reader says is spot on. He failed you, you didn’t fail you.
Love yourself and only say things to yourself you would tell a friend. We have a tendency to give everyone except ourselves a break. You did not deserve it. You did not deserve it.
A reader, I wish you the absolute best on your journey. The best days are yet to come and I am so happy you found the means to leave.
Much love ladies, be safe.
Thank you all so much
I am disturbed that he was trying to get full custody. Really? REALLY? You thought it’d be good for him to be completely away from his Mom and with you?
All that says to me is EVIDENCE OF BEING AN ABUSER since the only reason he would go for full custody would be to ‘punish her’ a common abuser goal.
Meanwhile the NHL is still listing this abuser on their site for tonight’s NHL100 event…
This is making me so angry.
If an abuser feels out of control in their life (loss of a father for example) they often try to reassert control through escalation.
I hope Paula and her baby are ok. No one deserves that.
She’d made it clear she was ok with Robin fooling around and that they were in an open relationship. She must’ve tought it would benefit her career to remain with him, no sympathy from me.
Or she was complete stuck and terrified because 1) they had a son together and that changes EVERYTHING when in a relationship, and 2) they both have public careers where scandals like this can ruin them. I wouldn’t be so quick to judge her. You don’t know what her life was like.
This. I completely agree @sunshine.
Your sexual relationship and monogamy or lack thereof do not determine if you deserve to be abused, or if A CHILD deserves to be abused.
WTF is TMZ’s problem with women? I’ve never seen them take the woman’s side. It’s so gross. I hope they piss off the wrong rich person, get sued, and go away forever.
They’re probably staying clear of Peter Thiel. Lol.
#TeamPaula
His cocaine habit was known since years ago and with someone already unstable from drug use and divorce I’m sure his father’s recent death sent him into a tailspin.
Again, I’m a believer in spanking but when a child outright fears you, there’s much much more going on there. and if these allegations are true, he needs to get help. which always makes me think, why is it that the people who can afford the best help are always the ones who run fastest from it??? Smh. anyway, Paula has always struck me as a strong woman & fierce lioness protecting her cub…Robin is in for a hell of a fight
Spanking is about YOU, the adult, losing control. It is not, and never will be, about the child and the behaviour of the child.
It’s about your inability to control yourself, to self regulate, and to take the time to seek alternatives for TEACHING your child, which is actually what the point of parenting is.
So there you are, teaching about proper behaviour through your own lack of control. Mixed message, and the child DOES NOT UNDERSTAND. They do not, and never will, make the connection between the humiliation and violence from the person they need to trust the most, and what behaviour is actually expected.
So stop justifying your own weaknesses behind spanking your child. Stop making them accountable for your failings as a parent. Just stop. Get help. If you are even thinking of spanking, you need help to control yourself and self regulate your own choices and behaviours.
