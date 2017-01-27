Robin Thicke’s custody of his son is temporarily suspended & it gets a lot worse

A few weeks ago, we learned that Robin Thicke and Paula Patton were in the middle of a particularly nasty custody dispute over their six-year-old son Julian. We learned that Julian had apparently told his mother and school officials that he was scared of his father and that Robin had hit him or punched him. Robin’s side said Paula coached Julian and it was all a misunderstanding. Then when Robin’s time came for joint custody – per their agreement, which had not been set aside by the judge temporarily – Paula apparently refused to let Julian go to Robin’s house. Robin called the cops on her and the cops basically told Robin to go home, that they weren’t going to make an unwilling child go to his father. Robin and Paula were back in court this week, apparently, and now Robin’s custody has been “temporarily yanked.”

Robin Thicke is not allowed to go near his child or his ex-wife, Paula Patton … this after a judge just temporarily yanked custody away from him, but now Robin’s lawyer claims Paula is being investigated by the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse … TMZ has learned. Robin and Paula both rushed to an L.A. courtroom Thursday, each asking for complete temporary sole custody of 6-year-old Julian. The judge shut Robin down and issued a domestic violence restraining order Paula sought in which Robin must now stay clear of Julian, her and her mom until further notice. Robin submitted a declaration from his lawyer, informing the judge they have been told by the DCFS lawyer that the agency will close the investigation into Robin because the allegations were “unfounded,” and there is an open investigation into Paula for “emotional abuse.” We’ve learned the “emotional abuse” allegation involves claims that Paula has intentionally tried to alienate Julian from Robin. As for Paula’s decision to go for a domestic violence restraining order, we’re told the trigger was Robin going to Paula’s house to pick up Julian for a scheduled visit, and when she wouldn’t open the door he allegedly started banging on it … something Robin denies. Robin admits to light spanking, but only rarely.

[From TMZ]

A short time after TMZ reported that, they got another story – Paula claims that Robin physically abused her during their marriage. She filed a declaration with the court saying that in May 2013, “she and Robin got into a fight and Robin hit her with a closed fist to her upper body and then pushed her onto the ground.” Robin allegedly “threatened multiple times to ‘bash my f***ing head in.’” Paula also says that Robin had (past tense) a “serious cocaine problem” and that he cheated on her all the time, sometimes flagrantly. You can read more about Paula’s declaration here. The judge found enough evidence to suggest that Robin does have a history of violence towards his ex-wife and son to give both Paula and Julian protective orders.

Right now, TMZ is still leaning towards Robin Thicke, because that’s just their M.O. at this point. That’s how you know that this is A) shady and B) messy. I think the way Robin is behaving is classic abuser cover-up, especially the accusation that Paula is “emotionally abusing” their son… because the school called in DCFS, after Julian told them that his dad hit him. So… yeah. I’m not going to say anything else. I think I’m predisposed to thinking the worst of Robin Thicke anyway.