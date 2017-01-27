Donald Trump on Madonna: ‘She’s disgusting, she hurt herself very badly’

It’s another fresh day in hell here in Trump’s America. I don’t even know what to say at this point. Like, I’m aggravated, sad and tense, but I also feel a sense of disgust. Disgust with him, disgust with everyone who voted for him, disgust in general for people who still feel shock about the despotic regime of Emperor Baby Fists. So, let’s get to some of the millions of stories circulating about Agent Orange.

Trump tried to pressure the National Park Service. Again, this is about his un-bigly crowd at the inauguration. The crowd size matched Trump’s baby hands, it was so pathetic and sad. According to WaPo, Trump personally called the acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds and asked him personally to “produce additional photographs of the previous day’s crowds on the Mall… The president believed that the photos might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average.” Trump also bitched about the Park Service tweet comparing crowd sizes. What’s amazing is that when WaPo contacted the White House to find out if their sources were telling the truth about the call, the White House’s new deputy press secretary confirmed that the call took place and said: “He’s not somebody who sits around and waits. He takes action and gets things done. That’s one of the reasons that he is president today, and Hillary Clinton isn’t.” He gets things done… when it involves pettiness and his bigly ego.

Baby Fists hates Madonna. After Madonna’s much-maligned speech at the DC Women’s March, she got criticized from the right and the left. Last night, Sean Hannity interviewed Trump and asked about Madonna. Trump’s response? “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular — I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.” He also bitched about Saturday Night Live and that awful tweet from one of the SNL writers.

An alleged White House “whistleblower” was tweeting. You can see the screencapped tweets here, the account has already been suspended, I guess. Basically, people inside the White House are allegedly panicking already because Baby Fists is petty and he spends most of his time plotting against his “enemies.”

Speaking of Twitter trolls. Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox has been trolling Baby Fists on Twitter and his troll game is FIRE. He even started a hashtag: #F-ckingWall (only with the u).

Steve Bannon. Trump’s Chief Nazi told the NYT: “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile. I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country.” Okay then.

    Just as I’m about to laugh cos I think its funny, I immediately feel sad cos there’s nothing funny about this (man) at all.

    Oh please. Like this would be thing to hurt Madonna. Hey, remember in the eighties when he planted stories in the media about him dating her and she shut it down like dont-associate-me-with-that-drip.

    Anyone else in a permanent state of rage?

    A great article on harnessing the anger we’ve felt, we the people, and what is being done post-Women’s March and what we can continue to do..

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/womens-march-democrats-base_us_588a490ce4b061cf898d7e98

    #effingwall (only properly sweary) was the best hashtag ever. Well, after #piggate because I’m British.

    Other than that, I’ve nothing but weeping and wailing and beating my breast.

      I’m switching pretty quickly between rage, sadness, and laughter. I knew he was going to ruin the country but I didn’t think he’d be able to accomplish it so quickly. When I heard the news about that stupid, stupid wall yesterday I looked up what Mexico exports. MEDICAL EQUIPMENT! Get it? So now we can pay more for health insurance, and then EVEN MORE because our private insurance companies will argue that the equipment we’re using costs more. But, then I almost want to laugh because I know he’s in the Oval Office checking his mentions on twitter and just getting redder and redder in the face. It does give me some satisfaction to know that people saying horrible things (even facts such as “it was raining during his inauguration” or “the crowd was smaller”) about him really gets to him. Let’s hope it can get me through the next four years (probably can’t).

        Discussing Madonna is a diversion tactic for Emperor Zero. We know what you’ve been doing (more like undoing) the last 7 days as “Precedent.”
        Goebbels Bannon’s rants nor KellyAnne Conjob’s outfits nor your infantile pettiness over voter fraud/inaugural size will ever keep us from seeing through your mountain of BS.

        Rome wasn’t built in a day but it collapsed pretty quickly.

        American taxpayers will – in essence – be paying for the wall twice. Once with the $6-10 BILLION (yes billion) in taxpayer dollars then this tariff or border tax Trump says he is going to slap on Mexican goods coming to the U.S. We are the ones who are going to have to pay again because those tariff taxes will be passed along to the U.S. taxpayer in rising costs and paying more for fruit (Mexico is the 2nd leading exporter of fruit in the world), medical equipment, clothing, vegetables, coffee, car parts, steel, mechanical equipment, etc.

    • lightpurple says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

      Fox’s #effingwall tweets have been a thing of beauty.

      I really appreciate Emperor Zero getting trolled and punk’d by the Mexican President. Kinda gives you pause at what interactions with Putin will be like.

      Here’s hoping California prepares their own trade deal with Mexico!

      California resists Emperor Zero (or Diaper Bigly)

    I love that Mexico is trolling trump. I was laughing hysterically yesterday (to keep from crying). I also follow all the alt-science accounts because it’s magnificent.

    Stock up on your tequila and avocado we are in for the long haul. Also the dismantling of ACA may start today and trump wants to get rid of the internet. Day 7.

    OK Bannon. Toupee Fiasco is gonna kill us all, but you keep at it.

    I hate to agree with Trump, but I agree with Trump on Madonna (or I should say Trump agrees with me since I’ve thought this since Saturday). I think what she said at the Women’s March was stupid, and she did hurt the cause because she gave the idiot Trump voters ammo to use against people who oppose Trump. Madonna is an idiot.

    Reply
    And this was just the first week! Oh America.. what have you done to this world..

    There’s no video of him bursting into flames while calling someone else disgusting? Well, damn.

    He says stupid things but madonna really did herself no favors either. It really makes me appreciate people who are well spoken!!!

    So glad for him that he has time and ability to talk about really important subjects, like Madonna. We’ve really missed that in the last 44 administrations.

    Somebody really needs to direct these clowns like Bannon to read the Constitution of the United States of America. Perhaps they should do that instead of circle jerking while chanting “build the Wall, the bigly Wall” First Amendment bestows the duty upon the Press not to shut up.

    Federal employees are not going to roll over, be quiet, and die. They know the rules far better than these clowns. So, we now have all the rogue twitter accounts (so glorious), and the resignations of top career bureaucrats at State and Border Patrol and probably elsewhere soon. (I sense a few constructive discharge lawsuits may be brewing.) Most of them are also union; something Trump really has never dealt with to the extent he is about to experience it.

    And Fox’s tweets about the Wall are priceless.

      Good points. The initial shock and disruption is designed to scare/intimidate us all into submission. I’m not saying we should not take the actions seriously, because they are horrible, but we need to stay as calm as possible and be ready to support those parts of the bureaucracy that are still standing after this wildfire. The one thing trump is not factoring in is that those agencies he is disrupting are in place to enforce bona fide laws, and you cannot just erase laws with the swipe of a pen. The laws are also there to protect and help real people, and when those people are left with no protections, they will most likely create disruptions of their own.

    He, he, he. Gotta love Fox(NOT the faux news channel)
    http://twitter.com/vicentefoxque/status/824494380564312068

    I posted this after midnight last night. If you didn’t see it, it’s a possible solution.
    SusanneToo says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:13 am
    If trump is constantly reminded that he is not the biggest and greatest, he will spontaneously combust.
    http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-pressured-park-service-to-back-up-his-claims-about-inauguration-crowd/2017/01/26/12a38cb8-e3fc-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.fc1a2a4bc7ec

    Agent Orange is great. Can I also suggest Trumpanzee?

    If you’re already terrified, there’s an ACLU campaign to demand Trump’s tax returns (to obtain greater detail about conflict of interest) and one from Roots Action/Free Speech for People requesting Congress to have the House Committee on the Judiciary investigate whether grounds exist for his impeachment. You can donate, subscribe, or otherwise involve yourself. Impeachment would mean President Pence, so conservatives would still be in power. This is about democracy, not partisan politics. Remember, silence is a form of action.
    https://action.aclu.org/s…/were-demanding-trump-documents-0… and https://www.impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org/act-now/

      Remember, he has to be impeached and then removed from office. He can be impeached and still remain President:

      “At the federal level, Article II of the United States Constitution states in Section 4 that “The President, Vice President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The House of Representatives has the sole power of impeaching, while the United States Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. The removal of impeached officials is automatic upon conviction in the Senate. In Nixon v. United States (1993), the Supreme Court determined that the federal judiciary cannot review such proceedings.”

      Clinton was impeached by the House, but acquitted by he Senate.

    Do any of my Celebitches have access to a full list of everything Trump has done in his first week in office? I’ve been keeping up with all of it, but I would love a concrete list to share.

    Thank you sisters. Stay strong and stay woke. We can do this. Xoxoxo and a bottle of rum

    If he keeps going on like this, I pray they have military psychologists examine him and declare him unfit to serve. Then he can be removed from Office via the 25th amendment, Section 4:

    Article II Section IV reads: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

    The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967, as a clarification to Article II, Section 1, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution. The 25th Amendment deals with the succession of the Presidency, especially at a time when the sitting President becomes unable, incapable or unfit to perform the duties of his or her office. It also establishes procedures to fill a vacancy left by the Vice President. It is essentially a safeguard against a president who runs amuck, or who goes insane, or who cannot fulfill his or her duties as commander and chief and leader of the union of 50 states.

    Well, at least he is right about something for once, she is disgusting

    Ooh, look at the new Time cover.

    Awesome. We have a subscription, but for those that don’t, everyone buy a copy to make this bigger selling than the previous one with Trump on the cover. You know how Trump feels about numbers.

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/times-powerful-new-cover-reminds-the-world-the-resistance-to-trump-has-arrived_us_588a531be4b0737fd5cc54e4?

    You all are giving me life right now as I feel the same anger and sadness. Thank you CB for keeping up your efforts to speak the truth and fighting the good fight.

    It is so weird that Stale Cheeto & Co. think they’re popular when in fact they scraped in by the skin of their teeth. He has no mandate at all, but is surprised there’s opposition. Maybe Stale Cheeto should shut up for a while.

    Donald….you’re disgusting. You’ŕe hurting everyone very badly

    You’re disgusting, Donald!!

    Omfg, I want someone to duct tape him to a chair and bitch slap him repeatedly. He needs waterboarded or brainwashed or something severe to unfuck his fucked up brain.

    How are we going to handle this idiot for 4 years? Personally I don’t think he’ll last, but what if he does? It’s only one week of this monster, and I’ve had to take sedatives & have pulled out half my hair.

    Doesn’t he have a job to do? He seems to have a lot of extra time to insult celebrities. SAD

    I fantasize about tying him up and shaving off his stupid hair. That’s it. That’s all it would take to deflate him. No impeachment reqd. He would fold instantly. Like a collapsed souffle. I’ll lend him a pussy hat to wear on the way out

    Donald Trump is bad for people’s health. The amount of anger and rage he is causing can’t be good for anyone’s physical or mental well-being. After 4 to 8 years of him, how will there be any sane people left???

    Pence, Ryan & McConnell and the rest of the GOPstapo are salivating and having wet dreams about all the damage they’re about inflict on the American people. They finally get to enact their version of America and everyone else be damned. Learn to live and love in our distopian world. The only way we the people may be able to regain power is to storm the Capitol and the White House an physically remove them.

    The Presidency has been reduced to a big ole swirling toilet bowl of batsh!t.

    I’m hopeful, though, that this will not be allowed to continue. As Trump offends more and more people, I think there will be a “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” type coalition and there will be a takedown that will legally stick. Hopefully Pence gets taken down too. I know that leaves us with Paul Ryan but at least he isn’t insane. And that would be a step in the right direction.

    What can you say to this other than trump voters are hypocritical morons?
    http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/316414-trump-voters-think-he-should-be-allowed-to-have-a-private-email

    I can’t help feeling that it’s good if he carries on being completely, overtly insane, petty & unhinged. Surely the more irrational he is, the quicker this will all be over (if WWIII doesn’t get us all in the meantime)?

    My greatest fear was that, post-inauguration, he’d tone it done a bit & start behaving semi-rationally & so far there’s no sign of that. Surely he can’t be allowed to carry on like this for four months, let alone four years?

    At least Pence, although repugnant in his own special way, is slightly less of a loose cannon.

    Helpful info.
    http://twitter.com/rbreich/status/824868677778432001

    Steve Bannons quote. Holy shit. I really hate nazi- hyperbole, but it is really hitler-esk. They follow adolfs playbook step by step.

    An authoritarian is elected as head of a democracy. said authoritarian dismantles the institution of the democracy, effectively firing it’s employees. He then replaces them with members of his or his pals organizations or businesses. The free press is deemed a threat to democracy and journalists imprisoned. It’s a rule against the people, in the name of the people.

    And the gag order and foreign aid cuts plus Muslim registry and visa ban will further destabilize Europe. The social systems of the social democracies will choke on the amount of refugees and the far right will win elections while Putin chews on the eastern borders.

    There is A LOT of selective outrage in that crowd right now. I rolled my eyes when I read the transcripts of the Hannity interview because most of the die hard Trump supporters I know (so like, ten people including my mom) have been saying the EXACT same things for the past week.

    They were saying…
    Madonna is vulgar and disgusting, should be arrested for threatening the president.
    Ashley Judd was vulgar and hateful.
    Those two “hurt the cause”
    Pro Life marchers were banned from marching (not true- I saw some there and no one harassed one another)
    Linda Sarsour believes in Sharia Law and wants “radical Islam” to come to the US
    Tweets about Barron Trump are disgusting and many of them relentlessly tweeted or contacted SNL and NBC to get Katie Rich fired
    The media lied about his inauguration crowd size
    Chelsea Handler is a hateful hypocrite for what she said about Melania
    Trump magically made the DOW go to 20,000

    Here’s what they are NOT outraged about…

    Trump continuing the Keystone Pipeline
    Trump shutting down National Park twitter accounts (they are claiming that he is just transitioning his social media and that takes time)
    Trump removing mentions of climate change and LBGTQ rights off of the White House website (my idiot aunt says people are reading too much into it and he is just working on a new layout for the website)
    Trump going ahead with this stupid wall that will cost the US taxpayers millions
    Trump threatening the right to a safe abortion and education on safe abortions
    Trump trying to ban Muslims from entering the US
    Trump threatening sanctuary cities
    Trump signing a crap ton of executive orders in his first week as president
    Trump putting people’s jobs in jeopardy
    etc etc etc

    They A) wanted half of that stuff or B) make ten million excuses for him and say the “media” is making things up

    But OMG will they post and post and post negative memes about the Woman’s March (have you seen the one with female soldiers saying “this is a real women’s march”), post memes claiming Sasha and Malia were off limits but Barron was made fun of in the first few days. Post negative things about Madonna, Ashley Judd, Chelsea Handler and other celebrities involved in the march. Go after the founders, especially Linda Sarsour. Post all kinds of evidence that videos and pictures were altered of Trump’s treatment to Melania at the inauguration.
    They will find every single small thing to be OUTRAGED…. ZOMG SO SO OUTRAGED by but dismiss and explain away what Trump is doing. And here, their king himself is doing it on Hannity.

      Both sides are engaging it that behavior (find anything to be outraged).

      It’s our new normal.

        I don’t think anybody on the left needs to “find anything to be outraged” because Trump provides all the outrage-worthy material for us on a daily basis.

        And I think Shark Bait did a great job illustrating the difference between the trivia, inane shit that the Right is crying about compared to the legitimate concerns that liberals have with this administration.

      A response to the claims that pro-life women were banned. The Sisters of St Joseph (and I’m sure other groups of Catholic nuns as well) marched in several of the marches. Sisters of St Joseph Boston is posting pictures of their group standing on Boston Common with a banner proclaiming who they are on their FB page. You can copy it and post in response. At least one of the nuns is wearing a pink hat. Their captions explain that they march for justice and they look like they were having a great time.

    You know what else we import a ton of from Mexico? Food! Lots and lots of fresh produce! I’m scared.

    That wall can work both ways. It can keep us in also.

    Ugh can we all agree to stop saying bigly? I cringe every time. It’s so juvenile. We are too intelligent for that.

    You know I read the transcript of her speech and it was less offensive than I thought considering the reaction. She spoke of frustration and a momentary thought but didn’t advocate for harming anyone. Rather she spoke of love. Maybe I’m missing something but it seemed typical edgy Madonna.

    I don’t like Madonna, but are we going to have to listen to him decry every single person he doesn’t like whenever they open their mouths? This is going to be a long, exhausting four years.

    And he also said the sanctioned cities will stop getting federal money so now he’s costing more jobs. Bannon violated the Constitution and freedom of press and speech as does Cheetoloni this has gotten way out of hand. Balls up someone and reveal more of what the ding dong hides something that can be used nothing seems to be working and now he’s openly supporting pro life March and will lie about that crowd size.

    I’ve only heard him apply the word disgusting to women. Has anyone ever heard him use it for a man?

      I certainly have never heard a nominee for president call a woman “nasty” in a debate.

      And I’ve never heard a candidate for president say this about another candidate, much less in this case a female candidate, Carly Fiorina.

      “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” Trump reportedly bellowed while watching his Republican presidential rival on the news. “I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?”

      Trump is the disgusting one.

    Well I hate having to agree with him even to a slight degree, but Madonna did drag the whole thing down a notch. There were some vulgar statements from Ashley Judd, too. Remember Michelle Obama: when they go low, we go high.

    Shes disgusting?
    The maggot has a lot of nerve calling anyone else “disgusting” when he covers so much territory himself.

    “she hurt herself very badly” – what happened? A fall? A cut? Everything that comes out of his sphincter-like mouth makes no sense. And to top it off – wtf is THE PRESIDENT talking about what a not-very-relevant pop star said?! Honestly, I’m going to have to swear-off the interwebs.

    Too bad Orwell isn’t around to enjoy the farce.
    http://www.geekwire.com/2017/george-orwells-dystopian-1984-climbs-tops-amazons-best-seller-list-first-week-trump-presidency/

    Is anyone else following “Rogue Potus Staff” on Twitter? Any thoughts on whether or not you think its real?

    https://twitter.com/RoguePOTUSStaff

      The people who comment on this site are much more savvy about social media than I am, but I don’t trust this “rogue” Twitter account. Seems to parrot what has already been reported in the traditional media.

      Just saw a part of May/baby fist press conference. Not much said. But there is hope that May can at the very least provide bf with some examples of professionalism, even though he’ll never be able to resist veering off into his campaign mode. And his mindset of liking and not liking people is a reminder that he is essentially out to destroy everyone who has ever dissed him.

        “But there is hope that May can at the very least provide bf with some examples of professionalism,”

        As alternative facts? Because May is as incompetent as the Orange Baboon. I’m a UK resident and everything is in shambles here.

      I do but I don’t think it’s a rogue account for POTUS staff.

    Wow that WA Whistleblower twitter feed was interesting. Come back I want to read more!

    I hope they turn on Orangina and start talking to the press. I hope it’s bad enough to start impeachment proceedings.

    They’ve used a photo of President Obama’s inauguration 2009 for their today’s Pro Fetus/Forget About the Child march. Jeez.

    http://twitter.com/green_footballs/status/825071788912545792

    A little Aussie centric but this article gave me chills. You guys are pretty much off to war:
    http://www.smh.com.au/business/comment-and-analysis/australia-is-investing-billions-in-madman-donald-trump-20170126-gtzgvw.html

    Can Celebitchy refrain from posting stories about Trump, it really kills the escapism buzz so to speak. I’ve been reading this blog regularly for almost 5 years but just scrolling through is becoming less appealing now. It’s not that I’m at all disinterested in national politics but I think the whole vibe is shifting from the site’s intended purpose. Just wanted to throw it out there.

    If you want to see something truly jaw-dropping, go check out the Twitter feed RoguePOTUSStaff. Their first post was YESTERDAY. These are folks INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE who are posting. Granted we didn’t HAVE Twitter before the Obama presidency, but I cannot imagine this kind of underground stuff in any previous US presidency.

    And the number of follows jumped by at least 2,000 in just ten minutes as I watched. I’m betting they’ll hit a million followers by tomorrow–and DT will have to fire the ENTIRE White House staff to get rid of them.

    If we start seeing an alt-CIA Twitter feed, we really will have arrived at the End of Days.

    Reply

