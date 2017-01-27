Donald Trump on Madonna: ‘She’s disgusting, she hurt herself very badly’

It’s another fresh day in hell here in Trump’s America. I don’t even know what to say at this point. Like, I’m aggravated, sad and tense, but I also feel a sense of disgust. Disgust with him, disgust with everyone who voted for him, disgust in general for people who still feel shock about the despotic regime of Emperor Baby Fists. So, let’s get to some of the millions of stories circulating about Agent Orange.
Trump tried to pressure the National Park Service. Again, this is about his un-bigly crowd at the inauguration. The crowd size matched Trump’s baby hands, it was so pathetic and sad. According to WaPo, Trump personally called the acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds and asked him personally to “produce additional photographs of the previous day’s crowds on the Mall… The president believed that the photos might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average.” Trump also bitched about the Park Service tweet comparing crowd sizes. What’s amazing is that when WaPo contacted the White House to find out if their sources were telling the truth about the call, the White House’s new deputy press secretary confirmed that the call took place and said: “He’s not somebody who sits around and waits. He takes action and gets things done. That’s one of the reasons that he is president today, and Hillary Clinton isn’t.” He gets things done… when it involves pettiness and his bigly ego.
Baby Fists hates Madonna. After Madonna’s much-maligned speech at the DC Women’s March, she got criticized from the right and the left. Last night, Sean Hannity interviewed Trump and asked about Madonna. Trump’s response? “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular — I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.” He also bitched about Saturday Night Live and that awful tweet from one of the SNL writers.
An alleged White House “whistleblower” was tweeting. You can see the screencapped tweets here, the account has already been suspended, I guess. Basically, people inside the White House are allegedly panicking already because Baby Fists is petty and he spends most of his time plotting against his “enemies.”
Speaking of Twitter trolls. Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox has been trolling Baby Fists on Twitter and his troll game is FIRE. He even started a hashtag: #F-ckingWall (only with the u).
Steve Bannon. Trump’s Chief Nazi told the NYT: “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile. I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country.” Okay then.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Just as I’m about to laugh cos I think its funny, I immediately feel sad cos there’s nothing funny about this (man) at all.
It’s funny but in a scary way. Like you know how sometimes you get so scared that you just start laughing? Because it’s either that or burst into tears? Or is that just me? (And heck, I’m Canadian and not even directly affected by Trumpelstiltskin and I still am freaked out by all of this).
Yes. I’ď much rather be in laughteŕ than tears. Once in a while my friènd Ì laugh about the naive fools that voted for him and the lies they believed. It’s good to laugh. Then we go back to being scared
He picked a fight with Mexico for stupid insane reasons; what makes you so sure Canada isn’t next on his agenda? This is bizzaro world we’re living in; anything can happen…
@Jem Oh, he very well might pick a fight with us, or with anyone really. I just meant that I, as a Canadian, don’t have to deal with the day-to-day revulsion / horror / inanity etc that is a Trump presidency.
Nah Trump will stay friendly with Trudeau and Canada because, pipelines.
Hey, I’m late, but I am a dual person – Canadian American living in Canada, and it’s true that our access to health care isn’t threatened (until Trump starts a trade war/crashes the economy, and we can’t self-fund) and our democracy is a tad healthier (a tad…it needs a refresher), but we share the same air space, microbial ecology, a bunch of lakes, some ocean, the climate, a highly significant trading relationship, English for about 2/3 of Canada, a lot of cross-border families and other significant relationships, probably a bunch of scientific and other research partnerships, and other things I can’t think of right now.
I feel sorry for Mexico, his policies are totally misguided. Canada is probably not on the target list at the moment, we’ll just get caught up in the madness. If they were smart and started to think about it, Canada is a much more attractive target for conquest.
As for emotions: 4/10ths outrage, 3/10s sadness, 2/10s disgust, 1/10th “that is the strangest wreck I have evuh seen, is it all right to laugh?”
@kitten. Yep, that “blessed” pipeline will have Canada bending over the Chetto. Hopefully at some point we can face and stop fearing the bully.
Perhaps he should be focusing on his job. The PM of the U.K. is here today and he just started a pissing match that resulted in the President of Mexico canceling a planned visit.
Methinks there will be a lot foreign dignitaries canceling encounters with Prez Cheeto in the days to come….
@Jem After Haley’s threats at the UN today, I’m guessing they are all canceling.
Currently in UK we are as frightened as you Americans, PM May is pandering to a fascist!
Clearly, after the exit from EU, prostitution of the United Kingdom just started. Because, you know, ‘trade deals’.
Deals on Holocaust Day. Revolting, the two of them.
Does being the President of US give him that much free time, that he responds to insults from all and sundry? Appointing his not overly political family and friends into key positions, sounds like he’s trying to run a country like a family business too. How many years does he get? Or is there a clause somewhere that lets citizens trigger an early election?
Well we know he’s a pissing fan…
Oh please. Like this would be thing to hurt Madonna. Hey, remember in the eighties when he planted stories in the media about him dating her and she shut it down like dont-associate-me-with-that-drip.
$10 bucks says he’s still mad about that. You know how easily his fragile ego is wounded & how he can’t let go of even the most minor slights.
Donald: Hey baby, I’m Donald Trump. Want to come fly to Paris with me on my private jet?
Madonna: If you were the last man on earth, I would ask for a recount.
Donald: ( turning blood orange red with rage) But I am Donald Trump!!!
Madonna : (giving him major stink eye) and if the recount came back and you were the last man on earth. I would move to Mars
WORD.
Yes! I totally forgot about that!
Yes-you are exactly right. Classic narcissist. He is still furious with her 30 years later.
So much about his head (brrrr) seems to be living in the 80s. Eighties culture, 80s drugs, 80s hair, 80s culture, 80s NY/urban paranoia, 80s “greed is good.” Gordon Gekko on steroids.
Yes, WATP – I’m very late to the party (bloody daylight saving Down Under! New stories don’t come through until after midnight.) but paranoia (and embarrassing pettiness) is what stood out for me, too. Cheato is an utter loon, and a dangerous one. I’m still flabbergasted that he is actually President of US. He isn’t even capable of constructing a proper sentence before letting it spew out of his gob. My soulmate-best-friend, because of dire circumstances, was forced into leaving school at around 14, but she trained as a hairdresser (4 years) and has her own business. She’s very street smart, and even with her minimal education, could run rings around Paranoid Cheato when it comes to speaking. He is completely vile, and I can’t think of one single thing to compliment him on. Hillary praised him for being a good father, but I’d disputed even that, except in regards to his Golden Girl. He just turns my stomach.
Well if history is any indicator, not only would saying radical and offensive comments not hurt her, it’s a good indicator she could be president one day.
Anyone else in a permanent state of rage?
Combined with bone deep fear, yes. The rage wins, but they both make me stand tall and say NO!
I fantasized about us moving to Portugal or Spain for four years. And it’s only been a week with him as President of the United States. I just can’t face four years.
I know, right? We’re actually considering temporarily relocating to our place in the Bahamas.
I asked Mr. bluhare if he’d come to Britain with me and he said no. Probably because he knows I’m serious.
Yep. Had to go back on my meds. Why are the GOP being so spineless????? Do something congress!!! Our world is literally falling apart and no one who can do anything about gives a sh!t. It’s maddening.
Because the GOP is getting to implement their agenda without much notice as everyone is focusing on the daily tantrum/rant.
I’m more worried on how spineless the Democrats are being. The only Democrat Senator who seems to be holding firm against Trump is Kirsten Gillibrand of NY. I think she’s voted to confirm only one of Trump’s nominees so far – that being Mattis who is actually one of Trump’s saner cabinet picks.
What Marion said. According to the latest poll 80% of Republicans approve of Agent Orange. They have another puppet, just like Dubs.
They aren’t being spineless. Paul Ryan is in a constant state of orgasmic glee. They see absolutely nothing wrong with what is happening. Jason Chaffetz’s response to news that Trump staff is using unsecured private email server and the park service is in revolt was to file two bills to sell off public lands and allow exploitation of national parks AND to give Fox News an interview in which he detailed his plan to continue his expensive witch hunt against Clinton because he hasn’t found the wrong doing he just knows is there. They are thrilled about what he is doing
he’s the distraction from the real agenda, folks
Nope. I slipped from rage, to sadness, to apathy. Now, I am praying for his and Pence’s demise in anyway possible. I just can’t take this anymore. I feel like I have been dropped in Alt Universe since 2016 and I want the f^ck out.
Please add Ryan and McConnell to your prayers. And Conjob and Bannon if it’s not too much trouble. Thanks!
If karma is real, something truly awful is coming for Ryan and MConnell.
Same here. I’m going to hell.
There is a link in the story to Vincente Fox’s twitter. Some of his tweets should give you a grin. I hope this helps.
All day, every day. CB is one of the only sites I can stand visiting to help cope.
Same here.
Same. You ladies keep me sane.
Same.
In all seriousness, I am. I am so f@cking pissed at anyone who voted for this disaster. They have put us in so much danger.
Yes. It’s getting worse. I think I need to give myself a break from all the news and Facebook, because it’s making me angry and really stressing me out.
watch First Wives Club. Watch Ivanka Trump say “don’t get mad, get everything”!!!
And paranoia. This morning when getting ready for work, CBS, NBC and ABC were all pixelated on the TV in the bedroom. My first thought was “Sh!t! This is the next step in trying to control the media!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/womens-march-democrats-base_us_588a490ce4b061cf898d7e98
Awesome, thank you!
#effingwall (only properly sweary) was the best hashtag ever. Well, after #piggate because I’m British.
Other than that, I’ve nothing but weeping and wailing and beating my breast.
I’m switching pretty quickly between rage, sadness, and laughter. I knew he was going to ruin the country but I didn’t think he’d be able to accomplish it so quickly. When I heard the news about that stupid, stupid wall yesterday I looked up what Mexico exports. MEDICAL EQUIPMENT! Get it? So now we can pay more for health insurance, and then EVEN MORE because our private insurance companies will argue that the equipment we’re using costs more. But, then I almost want to laugh because I know he’s in the Oval Office checking his mentions on twitter and just getting redder and redder in the face. It does give me some satisfaction to know that people saying horrible things (even facts such as “it was raining during his inauguration” or “the crowd was smaller”) about him really gets to him. Let’s hope it can get me through the next four years (probably can’t).
Discussing Madonna is a diversion tactic for Emperor Zero. We know what you’ve been doing (more like undoing) the last 7 days as “Precedent.”
Rome wasn’t built in a day but it collapsed pretty quickly.
American taxpayers will – in essence – be paying for the wall twice. Once with the $6-10 BILLION (yes billion) in taxpayer dollars then this tariff or border tax Trump says he is going to slap on Mexican goods coming to the U.S. We are the ones who are going to have to pay again because those tariff taxes will be passed along to the U.S. taxpayer in rising costs and paying more for fruit (Mexico is the 2nd leading exporter of fruit in the world), medical equipment, clothing, vegetables, coffee, car parts, steel, mechanical equipment, etc.
Fox’s #effingwall tweets have been a thing of beauty.
Yes! I hope he is a particular thorn in the orange one’s side.
I really appreciate Emperor Zero getting trolled and punk’d by the Mexican President. Kinda gives you pause at what interactions with Putin will be like.
Here’s hoping California prepares their own trade deal with Mexico!
California resists Emperor Zero (or Diaper Bigly)
And the Tohono O’odham (not sure of the spelling). They’ve stated they won’t allow the wall to be built across their reservation. Their tribal lands spread across both countries. I’d like to see them make trade deals with Mexico, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stock up on your tequila and avocado we are in for the long haul. Also the dismantling of ACA may start today and trump wants to get rid of the internet. Day 7.
Day seven of the apocalypse.
They’ve shut down the ads saying sign up deadline is 1/31.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump wants to hurt the enrollment, so he can say he saved us Five million dollars of pre-paid ads by the Obama administration gone. Plus the other ways they are hindering it.
I HATE TRUMP. HE DOES NOT CARE ABOUT THE PEOPLE.
NUTELLA IS IMPORTED FROM MEXICO.
Yes, I am yelling. Nutella is my drug of choice but I will not help pay for that effing wall.
FYI, Nutella uses child slave labor.
Both Skippy and Jif make one, and most stores have their own version (Target and Shop Rite both do.)
Nutella is very tasty, but it’s destroying rain forests and animal habitats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, talking about crowd size and Madonna are distractions from the MANY bigger things happening that affect millions.
Absolutely true.
I see oil derricks in the Grand Canyon and fracking at Mesa Verde.
Yes but anybody who’s been following knew this would happen. My comment isn’t directed to you, Christin, but I noticed a lot of third party/green party friends being very shocked that Trump would do this. Even though this has been on the GOP agenda for a decade now and Trump made no secret about his pursuit of oil at any and all cost.
Hi Kitten (and everyone!) but K, I envy your ability to use herbs to relax. I can’t do that…I need to try something else that doesn’t involve substances. Deep breathing, music, news blackouts, etc. Starting to figure it out. Calling the idiots in government does help, always. (202) 224-3121
Anyway, yes, it’s very strange to see the shock.
He is doing exactly what he said he would do and the GOP is doing exactly what they said they would do. Weren’t these people paying attention? Did they think because *they* don’t like those things, someone would give them special treatment? I have so little respect for people who thought their votes were all about *them* instead of their country and their fellow citizens.
@Kitten. Those friends sound not very bright, naive, gullible or all of the above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, @Kitten, the third party protest voters are going to get that revolution they wanted alright. The only thing is, innocent people are going to get hurt. Trump’s coup may have been silent, but he will make plenty of noise when he turns “law and order” loose on us.
To all my friend above: Everything you said.
And I’m still bitter that the looming and obvious assault that the GOP planned on women’s rights wasn’t enough to get some of these Bernie Bros to get on the Trump Hate Train but now that the environment is under the gun and the DAPL and Keystone projects are back in place, they’re sufficiently outraged. Like, wtf did they think was going to happen??? This is the guy who claimed climate change was a Chinese conspiracy. This is the guy who had investments IN Keystone!
I mean…wake the F*CK up.
OK Bannon. Toupee Fiasco is gonna kill us all, but you keep at it.
omg Toupee Fiasco. I love it. I’m stealing it. =)
I hate to agree with Trump, but I agree with Trump on Madonna (or I should say Trump agrees with me since I’ve thought this since Saturday). I think what she said at the Women’s March was stupid, and she did hurt the cause because she gave the idiot Trump voters ammo to use against people who oppose Trump. Madonna is an idiot.
Meh. I didn’t like what she did either. Cringeworthy. BUT Trump voters have dissed the entire march with hateful comments. Madonna wasn’t the catalyst.
Comments like the women don’t even know what they are marching for, a bunch of women who probably have no husband, vulgar women with those pussy hats on, vulgar women with many of those signs, a bunch of fat women finally getting exercise because of Trump, women who want to kill unborn children, on and on.
The deplorables need no ammo, just their hate-filled, closed minds.
Something else was this was pro abortion. À bunch of fat murderers with nothing better to do. Some people definitely ďidn’the understand what it was about. Trump will never get it
Exactly this, Jayna. What she said was stupid but I hardly think it hurt the cause any more than the marches we all participated in hurt the cause. In other words, people were already bitching about the marches before Madonna said anything.
As you said, these people don’t need Madonna to provoke them.
She’s just a lightning rod and I don’t think she cares.
Madonna is such an idiot. She has to take things so far to prove that she can still be edgy and cool, it’s exhausting. Act your age lady! It’s not a bad thing to act & look 50 when you’re 50. It’s depressing and gross to watch someone who is 50 act like they’re 20.
Actually she is 58
Her age is out advocating on behalf of women of reproductive age. If she’s willing to do that, she can wear, do and say whatever the F she wants. Clothing styles are like opinions; everybody has them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Who ARE These People?
“Her age is out advocating on behalf of women of reproductive age.”
I don’t understand what you mean.
I’m not trying to tell Madonna what to wear or what to say. I’m of the opinion that something that might look good on you when you’re 20 can look ridiculous when you’re 60. There is nothing wrong with or shameful about aging. She seems so desperate to be seen as edgy and current that she’ll wear the most ridiculous outfits, and there is no reason to!
http://img.wennermedia.com/480-width/madonna-49125b92-326f-41e0-baee-e677c58762e6.jpg
I side eye her speech at the woman’s march because I think she went and spoke mainly for the publicity. She HAD to know her speech was a bit cray and would get a lot of media attention for the wrong reasons.
Of all the well spoken and thoughtful speakers at the Women’s March and all he can and his followers choose to focus on is Madonna’s. That’s selective reasoning…..ignore all of the important messages and focus on the one dumb thing said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, she doesn’t have this right. It’s against the law to threaten the US President. A Louisville, Ky, woman is being investigated by the Secret Service and has been fired from her jobs because she insinuated in a Tweet (very intelligently, I might add) that Trump should be assassinated. I’m not a Trump supporter by any means, and I don’t agree with this law. But why should Madonna get away with this with no personal or legal repercussions when this “regular” woman’s life has been turned upside down?
@ruddYazoo keeper during the election hundreds, maybe thousands of people tweeted about the assassination of Trump. Some were checked out ànd watched. Have been articles àbout it. This Kentucky lady is by far NOT the first,last or only to make comments about it. Unfair to lose her job
Authoritarian societies create rules about how everyone should act (everyone but the ruler, that is, who can do whatever he wants). It’s actually very important that Madonna was Madonna. The authoritarians know that, and that is why they are attacking her.
Trump supporters would have found ammo against the March no matter what. If it hadn’t been Madonna (who I can’t even stand, BTW), it would have been someone else. Look at the way all these Trumpets are clutching their pearls and heading for the nearest fainting couches over the word “pussy”; that sure didn’t bother them last year.
Yes- I tend to agree. They focus on Madonna, and that rude quote from SNL proving that Barron is being treated cruelly-but really, they will always find something.
True. Did y’all hear about that knitting shop woman in TN? I wish she hadn’t gotten attention like she did. A lot of these like minded people are all up in arms about vagina costumes etc… ummm why does a vagina have to be vulgar? Ya know? People have all kinds of penis paraphernalia for bachelorette parties, I hope they are just as ZOMG OUUTTRRAGGGGGEEEDDD at that too lol.
Precisely.
That wool-shop owner in Tennessee: what’s in HER mind that she thinks those hats look like vaginas?
She didn’t really hurt herself in the eyes of trump supporters, im sure none were fans to begin with.
You can like the message and dislike the messenger. That goes for both of them.
And this was just the first week! Oh America.. what have you done to this world..
There’s no video of him bursting into flames while calling someone else disgusting? Well, damn.
He’s already burnt to a crisp. No fuel left for a fire.
He says stupid things but madonna really did herself no favors either. It really makes me appreciate people who are well spoken!!!
I despise Trump but I agree Madonna really is not the best representative for women IMO.
“Blow up the White House”? Seriously? She is an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she is. It was a crazy stupid thing to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So glad for him that he has time and ability to talk about really important subjects, like Madonna. We’ve really missed that in the last 44 administrations.
Somebody really needs to direct these clowns like Bannon to read the Constitution of the United States of America. Perhaps they should do that instead of circle jerking while chanting “build the Wall, the bigly Wall” First Amendment bestows the duty upon the Press not to shut up.
Federal employees are not going to roll over, be quiet, and die. They know the rules far better than these clowns. So, we now have all the rogue twitter accounts (so glorious), and the resignations of top career bureaucrats at State and Border Patrol and probably elsewhere soon. (I sense a few constructive discharge lawsuits may be brewing.) Most of them are also union; something Trump really has never dealt with to the extent he is about to experience it.
And Fox’s tweets about the Wall are priceless.
Good points. The initial shock and disruption is designed to scare/intimidate us all into submission. I’m not saying we should not take the actions seriously, because they are horrible, but we need to stay as calm as possible and be ready to support those parts of the bureaucracy that are still standing after this wildfire. The one thing trump is not factoring in is that those agencies he is disrupting are in place to enforce bona fide laws, and you cannot just erase laws with the swipe of a pen. The laws are also there to protect and help real people, and when those people are left with no protections, they will most likely create disruptions of their own.
Exactly. He’s taking a play from Putin’s handbook. All of this is meant to distract and overwhelm us.
We all have a common enemy, when that fascist pile of Velveeta crap wants us to submit we just resist even harder.
He, he, he. Gotta love Fox(NOT the faux news channel)
http://twitter.com/vicentefoxque/status/824494380564312068
Oh wow. He was pummeling Tinkles way before the #effingwall tag. *follows*
love it! leave it to our faux president to bring political discourse down to the level of a school cafeteria food fight.
I posted this after midnight last night. If you didn’t see it, it’s a possible solution.
SusanneToo says:
January 27, 2017 at 12:13 am
If trump is constantly reminded that he is not the biggest and greatest, he will spontaneously combust.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-pressured-park-service-to-back-up-his-claims-about-inauguration-crowd/2017/01/26/12a38cb8-e3fc-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html?utm_term=.fc1a2a4bc7ec
SMDH. I don’t understand how someone can be such a tyrannical maniac and such a fragile special snowflake baby at the same time. It’s like he’s just a giant amalgam of every terrible human quality one can possess.
Because either way it’s all about him?
Agent Orange is great. Can I also suggest Trumpanzee?
If you’re already terrified, there’s an ACLU campaign to demand Trump’s tax returns (to obtain greater detail about conflict of interest) and one from Roots Action/Free Speech for People requesting Congress to have the House Committee on the Judiciary investigate whether grounds exist for his impeachment. You can donate, subscribe, or otherwise involve yourself. Impeachment would mean President Pence, so conservatives would still be in power. This is about democracy, not partisan politics. Remember, silence is a form of action.
https://action.aclu.org/s…/were-demanding-trump-documents-0… and https://www.impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org/act-now/
Remember, he has to be impeached and then removed from office. He can be impeached and still remain President:
“At the federal level, Article II of the United States Constitution states in Section 4 that “The President, Vice President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The House of Representatives has the sole power of impeaching, while the United States Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. The removal of impeached officials is automatic upon conviction in the Senate. In Nixon v. United States (1993), the Supreme Court determined that the federal judiciary cannot review such proceedings.”
Clinton was impeached by the House, but acquitted by he Senate.
Thank you for that information!
Do any of my Celebitches have access to a full list of everything Trump has done in his first week in office? I’ve been keeping up with all of it, but I would love a concrete list to share.
Thank you sisters. Stay strong and stay woke. We can do this. Xoxoxo and a bottle of rum
Here ya go: http://www.politico.com/agenda/story/2017/01/all-trump-executive-actions-000288
Please see my comment above regarding action you can take towards impeachment, should you be so inclined.
“Office for Victims of Crimes Committed by Removable Aliens” ” I can’t, I just can’t form coherent thoughts reading that line. The potential in that title is terrifying.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/10PMC2_XtiHhMe84fcqII-zrI4nopBYt1-YRuQp7yk4M/edit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you guys. I love you! Happy Friday!!!
@shambles sorry if this is overload but I also just received this awesome resource:
http://www.actionagainsttrump.com/-concrete-action-resources
If he keeps going on like this, I pray they have military psychologists examine him and declare him unfit to serve. Then he can be removed from Office via the 25th amendment, Section 4:
Article II Section IV reads: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”
The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967, as a clarification to Article II, Section 1, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution. The 25th Amendment deals with the succession of the Presidency, especially at a time when the sitting President becomes unable, incapable or unfit to perform the duties of his or her office. It also establishes procedures to fill a vacancy left by the Vice President. It is essentially a safeguard against a president who runs amuck, or who goes insane, or who cannot fulfill his or her duties as commander and chief and leader of the union of 50 states.
You can support impeachment efforts here: https://www.impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org/
Oh, so that’s the more likely scenario, not the impeachment. That falls in line with Robert Reich’s information on what the GOP has in store for Trump. But if Pence wants a political career afterward, and if he doesn’t all the Trump fanatics to turn against him, they have to engineer a crisis indeed grave, so they can look like saviors, and not usurpers.
My thoughts exactly. They have to strategize and be stealthy about how they engineer his removal cause they don’t want his followers turning on them.
Well, at least he is right about something for once, she is disgusting
Ooh, look at the new Time cover.
Awesome. We have a subscription, but for those that don’t, everyone buy a copy to make this bigger selling than the previous one with Trump on the cover. You know how Trump feels about numbers.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/times-powerful-new-cover-reminds-the-world-the-resistance-to-trump-has-arrived_us_588a531be4b0737fd5cc54e4?
Great idea. I’m definitely buying it.
I’ll pick it up, definitely.
My friend and I wore our pussyhats to bingo last night. I won $400. Must be a lucky thing
Bought mine on Etsy. Love it!
Good idea! I didn’t have a pussy hat for the march. Now I’m kind of bigly sad. A few people I knew were selling them (to cover material cost for making hundred of hats) but I have sooo many hats. I wish I had gotten one in solidarity now
Perhaps the organizers of the WM will consider selling them as a fund raiser.
They still had a few on etsy the other day.
You all are giving me life right now as I feel the same anger and sadness. Thank you CB for keeping up your efforts to speak the truth and fighting the good fight.
It is so weird that Stale Cheeto & Co. think they’re popular when in fact they scraped in by the skin of their teeth. He has no mandate at all, but is surprised there’s opposition. Maybe Stale Cheeto should shut up for a while.
Donald….you’re disgusting. You’ŕe hurting everyone very badly
You’re disgusting, Donald!!
Omfg, I want someone to duct tape him to a chair and bitch slap him repeatedly. He needs waterboarded or brainwashed or something severe to unfuck his fucked up brain.
How are we going to handle this idiot for 4 years? Personally I don’t think he’ll last, but what if he does? It’s only one week of this monster, and I’ve had to take sedatives & have pulled out half my hair.
Doesn’t he have a job to do? He seems to have a lot of extra time to insult celebrities. SAD
Yep he seems to talk every day and make statements. Unprecedented. You never saw Reagan, the Bushes or Obama go to the podium every single day.
I fantasize about tying him up and shaving off his stupid hair. That’s it. That’s all it would take to deflate him. No impeachment reqd. He would fold instantly. Like a collapsed souffle. I’ll lend him a pussy hat to wear on the way out
Donald Trump is bad for people’s health. The amount of anger and rage he is causing can’t be good for anyone’s physical or mental well-being. After 4 to 8 years of him, how will there be any sane people left???
Pence, Ryan & McConnell and the rest of the GOPstapo are salivating and having wet dreams about all the damage they’re about inflict on the American people. They finally get to enact their version of America and everyone else be damned. Learn to live and love in our distopian world. The only way we the people may be able to regain power is to storm the Capitol and the White House an physically remove them.
The Presidency has been reduced to a big ole swirling toilet bowl of batsh!t.
I’m hopeful, though, that this will not be allowed to continue. As Trump offends more and more people, I think there will be a “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” type coalition and there will be a takedown that will legally stick. Hopefully Pence gets taken down too. I know that leaves us with Paul Ryan but at least he isn’t insane. And that would be a step in the right direction.
What can you say to this other than trump voters are hypocritical morons?
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/316414-trump-voters-think-he-should-be-allowed-to-have-a-private-email
I would stop at morons.
At this juncture “moron” just doesn’t cut it. It’s like calling the pope a slightly religious man.
I can’t help feeling that it’s good if he carries on being completely, overtly insane, petty & unhinged. Surely the more irrational he is, the quicker this will all be over (if WWIII doesn’t get us all in the meantime)?
My greatest fear was that, post-inauguration, he’d tone it done a bit & start behaving semi-rationally & so far there’s no sign of that. Surely he can’t be allowed to carry on like this for four months, let alone four years?
At least Pence, although repugnant in his own special way, is slightly less of a loose cannon.
Helpful info.
http://twitter.com/rbreich/status/824868677778432001
Steve Bannons quote. Holy shit. I really hate nazi- hyperbole, but it is really hitler-esk. They follow adolfs playbook step by step.
An authoritarian is elected as head of a democracy. said authoritarian dismantles the institution of the democracy, effectively firing it’s employees. He then replaces them with members of his or his pals organizations or businesses. The free press is deemed a threat to democracy and journalists imprisoned. It’s a rule against the people, in the name of the people.
And the gag order and foreign aid cuts plus Muslim registry and visa ban will further destabilize Europe. The social systems of the social democracies will choke on the amount of refugees and the far right will win elections while Putin chews on the eastern borders.
There is A LOT of selective outrage in that crowd right now. I rolled my eyes when I read the transcripts of the Hannity interview because most of the die hard Trump supporters I know (so like, ten people including my mom) have been saying the EXACT same things for the past week.
They were saying…
Madonna is vulgar and disgusting, should be arrested for threatening the president.
Ashley Judd was vulgar and hateful.
Those two “hurt the cause”
Pro Life marchers were banned from marching (not true- I saw some there and no one harassed one another)
Linda Sarsour believes in Sharia Law and wants “radical Islam” to come to the US
Tweets about Barron Trump are disgusting and many of them relentlessly tweeted or contacted SNL and NBC to get Katie Rich fired
The media lied about his inauguration crowd size
Chelsea Handler is a hateful hypocrite for what she said about Melania
Trump magically made the DOW go to 20,000
Here’s what they are NOT outraged about…
Trump continuing the Keystone Pipeline
Trump shutting down National Park twitter accounts (they are claiming that he is just transitioning his social media and that takes time)
Trump removing mentions of climate change and LBGTQ rights off of the White House website (my idiot aunt says people are reading too much into it and he is just working on a new layout for the website)
Trump going ahead with this stupid wall that will cost the US taxpayers millions
Trump threatening the right to a safe abortion and education on safe abortions
Trump trying to ban Muslims from entering the US
Trump threatening sanctuary cities
Trump signing a crap ton of executive orders in his first week as president
Trump putting people’s jobs in jeopardy
etc etc etc
They A) wanted half of that stuff or B) make ten million excuses for him and say the “media” is making things up
But OMG will they post and post and post negative memes about the Woman’s March (have you seen the one with female soldiers saying “this is a real women’s march”), post memes claiming Sasha and Malia were off limits but Barron was made fun of in the first few days. Post negative things about Madonna, Ashley Judd, Chelsea Handler and other celebrities involved in the march. Go after the founders, especially Linda Sarsour. Post all kinds of evidence that videos and pictures were altered of Trump’s treatment to Melania at the inauguration.
They will find every single small thing to be OUTRAGED…. ZOMG SO SO OUTRAGED by but dismiss and explain away what Trump is doing. And here, their king himself is doing it on Hannity.
Both sides are engaging it that behavior (find anything to be outraged).
It’s our new normal.
I don’t think anybody on the left needs to “find anything to be outraged” because Trump provides all the outrage-worthy material for us on a daily basis.
And I think Shark Bait did a great job illustrating the difference between the trivia, inane shit that the Right is crying about compared to the legitimate concerns that liberals have with this administration.
A response to the claims that pro-life women were banned. The Sisters of St Joseph (and I’m sure other groups of Catholic nuns as well) marched in several of the marches. Sisters of St Joseph Boston is posting pictures of their group standing on Boston Common with a banner proclaiming who they are on their FB page. You can copy it and post in response. At least one of the nuns is wearing a pink hat. Their captions explain that they march for justice and they look like they were having a great time.
You know what else we import a ton of from Mexico? Food! Lots and lots of fresh produce! I’m scared.
That wall can work both ways. It can keep us in also.
My little garden is going to be more important than ever. At least for peppers, onions and tomatoes through autumn, but of course not all of the produce types they help supply.
Actually my great state of California provides one-fourth of the nation’s food.
And 1/13th of the US GDP
And 47% of imports via LA/Long Beach ports
And the biggest resistance to Emperor Zero anywhere in the world
Right now I am ruing the day I moved from Sebastopol, California–10 years ago. I did it for family reasons, but man it is killing me now. Miss my peeps.
Ugh can we all agree to stop saying bigly? I cringe every time. It’s so juvenile. We are too intelligent for that.
I think that’s kind of the point, right? It’s a juvenile word that the PRESIDENT uses very frequently.
When people here use it, we’re just mocking him, reminding people of how childish this man is.
How’s Diaper Bigly?
You know I read the transcript of her speech and it was less offensive than I thought considering the reaction. She spoke of frustration and a momentary thought but didn’t advocate for harming anyone. Rather she spoke of love. Maybe I’m missing something but it seemed typical edgy Madonna.
I don’t like Madonna, but are we going to have to listen to him decry every single person he doesn’t like whenever they open their mouths? This is going to be a long, exhausting four years.
And he also said the sanctioned cities will stop getting federal money so now he’s costing more jobs. Bannon violated the Constitution and freedom of press and speech as does Cheetoloni this has gotten way out of hand. Balls up someone and reveal more of what the ding dong hides something that can be used nothing seems to be working and now he’s openly supporting pro life March and will lie about that crowd size.
I’ve only heard him apply the word disgusting to women. Has anyone ever heard him use it for a man?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’ve never heard a candidate for president say this about another candidate, much less in this case a female candidate, Carly Fiorina.
“Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” Trump reportedly bellowed while watching his Republican presidential rival on the news. “I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?”
Trump is the disgusting one.
Oh, for sure disgusting is probably the mildest term used for him. I wish he would be called out on the way he consistently uses language to demean women.
Disgusting are the people who voted for him despite all of his rancid behavior. Especially the women.
Well I hate having to agree with him even to a slight degree, but Madonna did drag the whole thing down a notch. There were some vulgar statements from Ashley Judd, too. Remember Michelle Obama: when they go low, we go high.
Shes disgusting?
The maggot has a lot of nerve calling anyone else “disgusting” when he covers so much territory himself.
“she hurt herself very badly” – what happened? A fall? A cut? Everything that comes out of his sphincter-like mouth makes no sense. And to top it off – wtf is THE PRESIDENT talking about what a not-very-relevant pop star said?! Honestly, I’m going to have to swear-off the interwebs.
Too bad Orwell isn’t around to enjoy the farce.
http://www.geekwire.com/2017/george-orwells-dystopian-1984-climbs-tops-amazons-best-seller-list-first-week-trump-presidency/
Is anyone else following “Rogue Potus Staff” on Twitter? Any thoughts on whether or not you think its real?
https://twitter.com/RoguePOTUSStaff
The people who comment on this site are much more savvy about social media than I am, but I don’t trust this “rogue” Twitter account. Seems to parrot what has already been reported in the traditional media.
Just saw a part of May/baby fist press conference. Not much said. But there is hope that May can at the very least provide bf with some examples of professionalism, even though he’ll never be able to resist veering off into his campaign mode. And his mindset of liking and not liking people is a reminder that he is essentially out to destroy everyone who has ever dissed him.
“But there is hope that May can at the very least provide bf with some examples of professionalism,”
As alternative facts? Because May is as incompetent as the Orange Baboon. I’m a UK resident and everything is in shambles here.
I do but I don’t think it’s a rogue account for POTUS staff.
Wow that WA Whistleblower twitter feed was interesting. Come back I want to read more!
I hope they turn on Orangina and start talking to the press. I hope it’s bad enough to start impeachment proceedings.
.
They’ve used a photo of President Obama’s inauguration 2009 for their today’s Pro Fetus/Forget About the Child march. Jeez.
http://twitter.com/green_footballs/status/825071788912545792
A little Aussie centric but this article gave me chills. You guys are pretty much off to war:
http://www.smh.com.au/business/comment-and-analysis/australia-is-investing-billions-in-madman-donald-trump-20170126-gtzgvw.html
Can Celebitchy refrain from posting stories about Trump, it really kills the escapism buzz so to speak. I’ve been reading this blog regularly for almost 5 years but just scrolling through is becoming less appealing now. It’s not that I’m at all disinterested in national politics but I think the whole vibe is shifting from the site’s intended purpose. Just wanted to throw it out there.
Can’t you just skip the political posts then? The vast majority of posts are still about celebs (Mischa B, Robin Thicke, Zayn/TSwift collab).
These posts are giving many a great outlet that’s why the comment counts are so high.
If you want to see something truly jaw-dropping, go check out the Twitter feed RoguePOTUSStaff. Their first post was YESTERDAY. These are folks INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE who are posting. Granted we didn’t HAVE Twitter before the Obama presidency, but I cannot imagine this kind of underground stuff in any previous US presidency.
And the number of follows jumped by at least 2,000 in just ten minutes as I watched. I’m betting they’ll hit a million followers by tomorrow–and DT will have to fire the ENTIRE White House staff to get rid of them.
If we start seeing an alt-CIA Twitter feed, we really will have arrived at the End of Days.
