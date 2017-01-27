Donald Trump on Madonna: ‘She’s disgusting, she hurt herself very badly’

It’s another fresh day in hell here in Trump’s America. I don’t even know what to say at this point. Like, I’m aggravated, sad and tense, but I also feel a sense of disgust. Disgust with him, disgust with everyone who voted for him, disgust in general for people who still feel shock about the despotic regime of Emperor Baby Fists. So, let’s get to some of the millions of stories circulating about Agent Orange.

Trump tried to pressure the National Park Service. Again, this is about his un-bigly crowd at the inauguration. The crowd size matched Trump’s baby hands, it was so pathetic and sad. According to WaPo, Trump personally called the acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds and asked him personally to “produce additional photographs of the previous day’s crowds on the Mall… The president believed that the photos might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average.” Trump also bitched about the Park Service tweet comparing crowd sizes. What’s amazing is that when WaPo contacted the White House to find out if their sources were telling the truth about the call, the White House’s new deputy press secretary confirmed that the call took place and said: “He’s not somebody who sits around and waits. He takes action and gets things done. That’s one of the reasons that he is president today, and Hillary Clinton isn’t.” He gets things done… when it involves pettiness and his bigly ego.

Baby Fists hates Madonna. After Madonna’s much-maligned speech at the DC Women’s March, she got criticized from the right and the left. Last night, Sean Hannity interviewed Trump and asked about Madonna. Trump’s response? “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular — I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.” He also bitched about Saturday Night Live and that awful tweet from one of the SNL writers.

An alleged White House “whistleblower” was tweeting. You can see the screencapped tweets here, the account has already been suspended, I guess. Basically, people inside the White House are allegedly panicking already because Baby Fists is petty and he spends most of his time plotting against his “enemies.”

Speaking of Twitter trolls. Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox has been trolling Baby Fists on Twitter and his troll game is FIRE. He even started a hashtag: #F-ckingWall (only with the u).

Steve Bannon. Trump’s Chief Nazi told the NYT: “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile. I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country.” Okay then.