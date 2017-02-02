White guy Ed Sheeran believes he & Taylor Swift are both ‘underdogs’

Ed GQ

Ed Sheeran covers the new issue (the March issue) of British GQ to promote his new album, Divide (which is actually the old-school division symbol, not the actual word “divide”). Ed isn’t my particular cup of ginger tea, although I did hear “Shape of You” on the radio over the weekend and I thought, “this is actually a pretty good mid-range pop song.” But most people, I would argue, think very highly of Sheeran. Most people love his music, and thousands of people line up for his concerts and millions of people buy his albums. Which is probably why he comes across as slightly arrogant in this GQ interview? Like, I imagine that people who like him will say he’s just really famous, etc. But I was sitting here like, “is this guy really on the same level as Adele?” Some highlights from British GQ.

On his similarity to Taylor Swift: “There’s an underdog element to it. Taylor [Swift] was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school – and we both take it a bit too far. She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can’t do something and being like, ‘F–k you. I can.’”

On having red hair: “There’s always a stigma with ginger people, and I was definitely considered unattractive when I was younger, but now I’m on the f–king cover of GQ!”

On copycats: “There are a lot of singer-songwriters around now. I’m not the first but there are more than before. I’m very happy for everyone to be in the same race as me, even if they copy every single thing I’ve done. In a 100m sprint to get a No. 1 album I just know I’m going to win. I don’t care who’s doing what. I just know I’m going to win. I’m going to make sure I come first.”

His biggest competitor is Adele: “Adele is the one person who’s sold more records than me in the past ten years. She’s the only person I need to sell more records than. That’s a big f–king feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don’t set her as the benchmark then I’m selling myself short. I’m not in competition [creatively] because we all sit in our own lanes, but once the creative product is out there is a race to the finish line.”

[From British GQ]

Oh, the oppressed white guys, they are truly the underdogs in modern society, are they not? It’s because they weren’t popular in high school, because all these people think about is whether they were popular as teenagers. Ed Sheeran’s underdog status as a white guy is second only to Taylor Swift’s underdog status as a rich white woman from a wealthy family. Don’t get me wrong – both Taylor and Ed have worked hard and I don’t begrudge them their fame, wealth or ambition. But don’t sell me a f–king underdog story because you weren’t the jock or cheerleader in high school or whatever.

Ed Sheeran Out and About in London

Cover courtesy of Norman Jean Roy/British GQ, additional photos by WENN.

 

141 Responses to “White guy Ed Sheeran believes he & Taylor Swift are both ‘underdogs’”

  1. Jeesie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Yeah, so hate to break it to him, but it wasn’t the red hair that caused him to be considered unattractive.

    Reply
  2. Locke Lamora says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:47 am

    He’s the definiton of mediocrity. But so is Adele. I would put them into the same category.

    They are talented, and they have millions because of their talent, but also because of lucky circumstances, like being born white in an English speaking country.
    I don’t know if most world known clebrities realise how lucky they are to be born in the US/England/Canada/Australia/Ireland etc. An equally talented Ed Sheeran writing the same songs would barely make a living was he born in Croatia for an example.

    Reply
    • Tash says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:51 am

      + a million

      Reply
    • Daisy says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

      People from these countries generaly don’t realise how lucky they are to speak the dominant language.

      Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:56 am

      Yup.

      But to level things out my Portuguese self does not know ANY song this guy has written or interpreted (I probably have heard them in H&M or something but wouldn’t know they were his).

      Reply
      • Shirleygail says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:05 pm

        @slowsnow, I’m born in Canada, blonde and blue-eyed. I couldn’t identify any of this guy’s work, either. Did Glee cover any of his songs?
        When I’m feeling down, or frustrated, I remind myself that even though it leaks and is not waterproof (I live in a rain forest) my car starts every time. And even tho’ my small one bedroom apartment is currently home to me and my adult son (it’s crowded), we are grateful, because we (currently) have a home. Every single day I check myself to be sure I’m not taking my privileges for granted.
        As I read Mr. Sheeran’s comments, I didn’t see any place that he was checking himself so as to not be an ass regarding his comments. He didn’t check and he comes across well…you got it!

    • Ramona says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:10 am

      But even within the UK, Adele isnt that spectacular. Emeli Sande has the better voice, the better song writing, more variety in her content and her middle name is Adele but still its the white Adele that climbs the ladder while rewritting the same song over and over again. As you say, much in life is about luck. Where you were born, what race you were born and in Taylors case which parents you were born to and it would be nice if this fool acknowledged that.

      Reply
      • 600Purple says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:45 am

        I think he can come off as arrogant but I get the feeling that he’s just trying to be super positive and set goals. Perhaps it’s a bit of both. I do wish this website would stop throwing race at everything though. I don’t know much about Ed Sheeran but if he felt like an underdog then he’s perfectly entitled to that. I’m sure he wan’t even beginning to try to draw comparison to inequality of races and would probably still admit that he’s had it better than most so it’s unfair to assume.

        It’s like someone saying that they struggled growing up with an alcoholic parent, for example and felt they’d made it and someone else then coming along and saying “well at least you didn’t have two abusive alcoholic parents who beat you daily because lots of people do’.

      • Applepie says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:07 am

        600purple. Exactly. This website seems to incite this even though it has nothing to do with the interview or anything. They are talented, that’s why they are famous. White privilege my ass. Plleeese!

      • OhDear says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:56 am

        Thanks for the Emile Sande recommendation!

      • Suzie says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        @600purple. I tend to agree that assuming you can’t be an underdog because you’re white doesn’t make sense, it’s too simplistic. If you’re white, poor, ugly and unhealthy, it’s not going to be easy for you.
        In France a red-haired teenage boy killed himself a few years ago after being bullied at school for years simply for having red hair. Being white doesn’t shelter you from abuse.

      • aenflex says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        I can’t even understand blaming someone for the race, gender, country or sexual preference they were born in/with. Expecting people to apologize, or excel, or to lie, or to be helpless, or treating them differently because of aspects that they have no control over is wrong.

        Call him a douche because he is one. Call him talented because he is. Anyone of any color, gender, heritage, lineage and religious creed can fit this bill.

        Click bait.

      • 600Purple says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        I’m not saying that white privilege isn’t a thing. It really is. I’m just saying that there are more aspects at play than just race and it should be take in context.

    • TyrantDestroyed says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:03 am

      I share your thoughts on this 1000%

      Reply
    • milla says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:23 am

      thank you for the comment. they are MOR and they are lucky, but also…

      i really cannot compare today’s popstars talents with what he had in the 80s and 90s, then it started to go downhill. this generation is shallow, lazy and they are like sheep. no original thought. nothing to make them stand out.

      the only singer i liked was Amy Winehouse. i do feel like Beyonce turned into celebrity, not a singer, which is a shame.

      Reply
    • Suzie says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      Also Ed comes from a well-to-do, upper middle class family. I think he’s extremely overrated. But I also think that Adele is very overrated. Most people I know who bought her album found it bland and never listen to it. But overall I find pop music underwhelming nowadays.

      Reply
  3. Alleycat says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I was just talking about this interview with my friend! He comes off so smug and honestly, I don’t know anyone that’s even a fan of his. I don’t understand how he can compare himself to Adele. The Taylor underdog comment drives me nuts too because there have been plenty of stuff that came out that said Taylor was pretty popular and rich growing up and at one point she even was a cheerleader. This poor me routine she perfected is just an act. Blah they should just date each other.

    Reply
  4. Becky says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Pfffft, feeding Taylor’s stupid pr – didn’t her dad buy her record contract?

    Reply
  5. Aims says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Let me play the tiny violin. It must be tough being a rich, white successful person . I’m getting sick and tired of hearing how these elitist feel crapped on.

    Reply
    • milla says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      add straight, male and not from poor background and you get the whole picture.

      Reply
    • Jaqen says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      I think it would be one thing if he compared himself to a black artist and said he was an underdog – that would reek of privilege. But all he said was that he felt like an underdog in school. Just because someone has many privileges, it doesn’t mean they don’t have struggles or don’t feel ostracised from time to time, particularly as a kid.

      I’ve lived an enormous life of privilege. I am a cisgender, heterosexual, able-bodied white male from a peaceful, English speaking country. But I was timid intovert who was bad at sports and pretty average looking. I was lucky enough to have friends but I was also bullied throughout school and I often felt fairly worthless about myself, particularly as I was really bad at the whole teen romance thing. I was also unemployed for a good year and a half out of college and not for lack of trying. I’m not going to go demanding special benefits in my job as I’m happy to have secured a job in the first place. To this day, I still lack the outright confidence and that raw charisma that seems to attract women. I used to be bitter about this but then I realised that I do the same with women and no-one has control over their attraction. I’ll figure it out as I go along.

      These are all struggles of the middle class and struggles of the privileged. But they’re struggles all the same and things that should be voiced without instant dismissiveness. I’ve had an incredible amount of good fortune so far and I know that the system does not work against me in the same way it does for women, POC, the LGBT+ community and many more. I know too many white men choose to be ignorant and self-absorbed when it comes to our privilege but many of us are on your side and recognise that things need to change, both broad and more subtle. I don’t know if Sheeran is in the same boat but proclaiming you feel like an underdog because (as pointed out by many on this post) being ugly and unpopular in school and want to prove yourself now that things are better for him is not the same as him claiming he’s an underdog in the music industry where being white is an obvious advantage. I think context is important and there shouldn’t always be a rush to dismiss someone’s problems just because the overall demographic has the power.

      No need to play a tiny violin for me or tell me that I sound so white and offended. Again, I recognise my position and I’m always willing to listen to others. This is just my manpinion and not my mansplanation. I welcome any ladypinions in response

      Reply
      • Shirleygail says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:13 pm

        Jaqun, nice post! Agreed, we all carry hurts, no matter the colour of our skin or our financial status. Those are the things that need to bring us together! You may not feel joy about the things that make me joyful, but you know the feeling of joy. You may not be hurt by the same things I was, but we both know what hurt feels like. No matter race, creed, colour, religion, place of origin, it is the commonality that runs through us all we must strive to identify and address. Not so much our differences, or mine is worse than yours, or judgement for how you handled stuff, etc. We are all human first and we are more than our differences.

      • Erica_V says:
        February 2, 2017 at 4:34 pm

        Thank you for this post! I’m very against the idea that just because he’s white that means he’s not an underdog or that he can’t feel like an underdog when comparing himself to other male artists.

        Even here half of the comments are calling him ugly and mediocre. Girls/women aren’t the only ones who can have low self esteem because they don’t feel attractive/popular/”good” enough. Men can feel that way too – even white ones.

      • Anners says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:26 pm

        Cosign Jaquen’s comments.

  6. Anitas says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:48 am

    This guy is so full of himself, I can’t stand him. Does he think he reinvented the singer-songwriter thing? Imagine calling everyone else copycats. What an ego maniac. Him and Swift are alike in that they are both convinced they are so much better than they are. Yet they are just one of many mediocre pop stars nobody will remember in 10 years time.

    Reply
    • frisbee says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Clearly never heard of Joni Mitchell, Cat Stephens (as he used to be), Bob Dylan, Lennon & McCartney, Carol King, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye (who he ripped off with Thinking Out Loud) David Bowie – the list is endless from decades ago and full of people whose achievement he will NEVER match – he’s a fugly, egoistical arse. No wonder he’s besties with Taylor (the rodenty one ) Swift

      Reply
  7. Jay says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Eds a nice guy, but he comes across so badly in interviews.

    And he certainly has no idea was an underdog is!

    Reply
  8. Runcmc says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

    If it helps Ed, I still consider him unattractive. Even if he’s on the cover of GQ.

    Reply
  9. Bex says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Eh, I’d have a problem with it if he was trying to say he’s still an underdog, or saying he was disadvantaged when trying to make it- but he’s not, he’s just explaining where the drive comes from IMO. I don’t think he comes across too badly. Admittedly I’m a little biased because I met him not too long ago and he was so lovely. I don’t want the success to go to his head but it does seem like he’s flirting with the line in this particular interview.

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Really? UNDERDOG??? God I have NO patience for these successful rich dudes and their ideas of overcoming obstacles. I was an unpopular ginger, it was such a hard time but through discipline, talent, and sacrifice I PERSEVERED!!!

    Shut up. I want James Taylor and Joni Mitchell to laugh in his face. In public. With maybe a backup chorus of the countless singer-songwriters of the 20th century I can’t possibly list here. Laugh in his poor, downtrodden, ginger face.

    Oh god. If this is going to be my mood for 2017 … yikes.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:05 am

      This is all he has. The only struggles he’s ever had is some popular chicks in high school several years ago didn’t want to date him, and that’s the worst thing that ever happened to him. That’s his limit of understanding of pain.

      It’s why he and Swifty come across so fake, they are limited in their understanding of the human experience. But for them it’s the sum total of bad things they’ve ever lived through. To us it seems trite.

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:12 am

      hush honey, it’s the downtrodden white mans turn to speak.
      You don’t understand how hard he had it as a ginger, hot girls didn’t want him because he was a ginger. They didn’t realize he was worthy of all the attention because he sings pretty OK. He was never hot, until NOW! Now he’s on GQ, the ladies HAVE to love him.

      HAHAHAHAHAHA , oh my dear lord. We need to laugh because otherwise its tears all the way. F*ck. Taylor and Ed as the downtrodden masses.
      I wonder how long ago the interview was done. Does he have any idea of what is going on in the world? Brexit, Trump, mosque shootings, terrorism, and he’s overcome SO MUCH.

      I want to spam his account with pics of people who have suffered just like him. You know, Syrian refugees, children of families being broken up by bigoted immigration laws, the community of Flint. #gingersolidarity

      Reply
    • Applepie says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Read the interview before commenting, he didn’t say now. You cant tell other people how to feel, isn’t that what gets you all salty, these are his feelings, don’t tell him how to feel…..

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      White guys are simply incapable of shutting up. They can’t do it. Ed Sheehan is literally incapable of refraining from telling us his feelings on this matter.

      Reply
  11. Tobbs says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:50 am

    There might be some context that are missing, but he comes across as very unsympathetic here. I expected more from him.

    Reply
  12. Kimble says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:52 am

    No such thing as being a popular jock or cheerleader in British high schools. I was a good athlete, but noone really cared lol.

    Being ginger and pretty unfortunate looking was his cross to bear at school, I guarantee

    Reply
    • Anitas says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Ginger guys are the worst. As a ginger girl, I got my share of mockery at school so I empathize with him in a way. But he’s so eager to brag about being so much more successful than everyone else it makes me wonder if he’s still bearing grudges. What a sad attitude.

      Reply
    • Locke Lamora says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:05 am

      What is it with England and gingers? They are usually well regarded here, women especially, even men too.

      Reply
      • frisbee says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:14 am

        I personally find red hair beautiful, just not beautiful on Ed Sheeran. I suspect the hostility had a lot to do with his ‘I’m so great, I’m so much better than you, I want to be HUGE’ attitude than his hair colour. Does anyone really like braggarts?

      • Gabby says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

        I lived in England for 5 years in my late teens / early 20s and the theory I heard about where the disdain for ginger hair comes from is that it’s a relic of Viking times. Basically, the Celtic people of the British Isles/Ireland were light skinned but darker haired, and the Vikings that invaded parts of the U.K. were lighter haired and ginger. So when you saw a ginger person who wasn’t a Norseman, you assumed they were the product of a Viking rape and thus were shunned. That’s the theory I heard anyway!

      • detritus says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

        I wonder if it’s a Canadian thing.
        I was obsessed with red hair for years, did many horribly unflattering things to my natural brown to try to harness the magic of firey tresses.

        Actually, thinking back, I wonder now if my obsession came from how every single damn fantasy novel I read glorified red haired girls. That or raven haired. I’m assuming Locke, that Red Skies isn’t your only foray into fantasy, so maybe you’ve encountered this as well?

      • Locke Lamora says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:48 am

        I have. I like high fantasy the most, and the majority of it is set in medieval England type worlds so every woman tends to be red or raven haired. And fair skinned.

      • detritus says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:01 am

        Yeah, I usually tend towards High Fantasy too, versus sci-fi. Although much more towards urban fantasy these days.
        Robert Jordan with Aviendha is the first one that comes to mind, but I’m sure there are a million examples. Terry Brooks Shannara for sure.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        Its a Celtic thing – goes back to how the English treated the Scots and Irish. Red hair was a sign that you had Celtic/Nordic origins and thus seen as ‘low class’.

        Am Scottish and it wasn’t really much of a thing when i was growing up as there were a few gingers in my class/school. In other areas i imagine it would make people a target, esp if its not usual i.e. kids tend to target other kids who are different from them and hair colour is one of the main ones. I was white blonde until i was about 10 and i got a little bit of stick about it – i.e. Milky Bar kid.

  13. Nev says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:52 am

    CANT

    Reply
  14. Merritt says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Underdog? By all accounts he was friends with the popular kids in school, went to their parties, and dated some of them. He is an idiot.

    Reply
  15. Greata says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Obviously delusional or high;but why does he always look unwashed?

    Reply
  16. Chef Grace says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Well he comes across as a bit of a twat.
    Eddie me boyo you are not all that and a bag of crisps. Just keep mouth closed unless you are singing. :)

    Reply
  17. Angel says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:59 am

    So other side, I heard that he had gloucoma (sp?) as a child and a birthmark across about 1/3 of his face. As it is he’s not an attractive person, people just look past it because they like his music. Plus he’s still really young and a twat. I can understand where the underdog feeling comes from.

    Reply
  18. Neelyo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I’m proud to say i can’t name a single one of his songs.

    Reply
  19. adastraperaspera says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:04 am

    “Born on third base and go through life thinking they hit a triple.”

    ~Barry Switzer

    Reply
  20. OriginallyBlue says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Someone needs to give him and Taylor a dictionary.

    Reply
  21. Annie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I suppose then, based on his comments, that 99.9% of us are also underdogs, yes?

    Reply
  22. JA says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Everything about him turns me off including his crap music…sorry not my thing. His words make me realize I was right about him. Pass on this “underdog” chucky. Ps i love gingers…especially the male actor Domhnall Gleeson! <3

    Reply
  23. frisbee says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    That hair looks thinning to me so he’ll probably be balding and ginger and then just a baldy, so problem solved then.

    Reply
  24. Donna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:21 am

    UGH. Taylor’s rich family bought shares into the company that signed her; they were all ready rich and bought her the record deal.
    And does anyone remember Ed Sheeran’s comment in the Nicki/Taylor ‘feud’. Yeah, that made me realise how white and privileged (read: casual racism + not understanding systemic racism) they are.

    Reply
  25. Katherine says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I used to be a little like that when I was young. I thought my problems were the pinnacle of all problems. If being unpopular with the cool kids is his biggest problem, then we have one less broken soul in this world, bless his heart. Just goes to show education needs improvement so that our children know what’s up in the world

    Reply
  26. ell says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:22 am

    telling stories of being the underdog is the new popular, apparently. all these actors saying they weren’t popular in school for no reason whatsoever, they were probably just teen agers having teen agers days.

    that said, i like his music and i met him and he seems a rather nice bloke.

    Reply
  27. Margo S. says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    First of all, is this guy actually famous outside of the uk? Second of all, he is NOT an attractive man. I’ve met some hot red heads in my life but this guy sounds like a pompous guy who wishes the footballers in high school liked him. Never liked him and never will. Next!

    Reply
  28. QQ says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

    *heartiest of Chuckles at the plight of the Gingy that writes limp d*ck music and his Rich Tall Aggrieved Baby Princess Friend*

    Reply
  29. Lucy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

    So, am I the only one who doesn’t really mind this interview? I may be biased because I’m a fan of his music and, by all accounts, he seems like a decent person. I’m not saying it’s the most amazing and inspiring thing I’ve ever read, but it’s not half bad either, I don’t think. No humble-bragging, no ass-kissing, not even shading. And how does he imply that rich white guys are the most opressed out there?

    Reply
  30. Lua says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Shouldn’t it be about the music instead of some absurd race to sell the most albums? Seriously side eying this.

    Reply
  31. Maria says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    the underdog comment is bad, but I thought the fact that he alluded that everybody in the charts was copying him, much worse.

    I admire ambition and the music industry is tough, but dude, all this venom towards your compition is very off putting. I also do not see, how that could have been taken out of context. Very disappointing.

    As a previous poster said, seems like there are still a lot of grudges from his past.

    Reply
  32. Tess says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Ed Sheeran = “nice guy” to Taylor Swift = “I’m not like other girls” based on their song lyrics alone, but with interviews like this it’s almost like that is their actual personality, not just songwriting persona!
    He sounds like he thinks he’s Dylan.

    Reply
  33. Colleen says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Gah, he sounds like Jon Mayer circa 2003 in this interview, and we know how he turned out. Talk about a privilege.

    Reply
  34. squeezeolime says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Someone throw him a rope so he can climb out of his own ass.

    Reply
  35. Micki says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I admit I find it amazing that he’s sold so many records. I tried to listen once- he sounded like a goat in a labour.

    Reply
  36. Veronica says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Oh God, STOP. Your music annoys me, don’t make that your personality, too. If you think being unattractive is an albatross around your neck, try walking in a woman’s shoes for a week.

    This being said problem I have with “Shape of You” is the cognitive dissonance. It’s catchy, and yet there is no reality where I could get drunk enough to put that body anywhere near this man.

    Reply
  37. Jaded says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I actually undrrstand what he is saying about being unpopular in high school and being picked on, in high school that can be devestating. I mean how many times do we hear about kids committing suicide bc of bullying. That bring said everything is relative, these are first world problems.

    Reply
    • Whyme says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:50 am

      Jaded, I agree with you. We read about kids committing suicide and planning to shoot up schools because they were bullied or picked on. School can be a very lonely, isolating, intimidating and violent place for kids growing up. Is he not allowed to have feelings? Everyone here is proving him right by tearing him apart and saying he is ugly. Why can’t he be happy how things turned out? Especially if he did put in the work.

      I personally don’t know any of his songs but a friend of mine has been posting about how is song is perfect to work out to and she loves him and she’s a black lesbian. Why can’t we all just get along?

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      And that’s fine, except he’s not in high school anymore. He’s a millionaire with a highly successful career. And while neither of them may have been popular in high school, they both come from fairly privileged backgrounds, which lends less credulity to the “underdog” aspect. A little self awareness would be preferred in a time when people are literally afraid for their lives due to the rise of political extremism across the Western political landscape.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:45 pm

        Being from a “privileged” background doesn’t mean high shool was easy, they are not mutually exclusive. Perhaps the point he was making was that you can be an underdog in high school but still be successful. I am no Stan for Ed but after the rash of teen suicides I am trying to be more understanding of each persons obstacles.

      • Veronica says:
        February 2, 2017 at 2:18 pm

        My point is that he’s 25 and extremely successful. He beat the system in a way that most people never get to achieve. I was bullied horrifically through high school because I was overweight and neurologically atypical, so I get it. But you have to be self aware enough to understand context and privilege, especially in an era when your ethnic group is not at risk during a time of political upheaval. It’s not endearing to call yourself an underdog when people are suffering from government sponsored oppression. It’s not that individual struggles don’t matter, it’s that he’s a public figure with a large platform. He needs to think about how he sounds to everybody else who isn’t shielded by immense wealth.

      • perplexed says:
        February 2, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        I thought he was simply saying what drives him, what he uses as a motivator.

  38. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:13 am

    He has always annoyed me and he has always been prickly about perceiving people copying him. He’s like Adele and James Blunt in that all their songs sound the same.

    He and Taylor should get together – too little victims can whinge at each other about how they are the underdogs and everyone is jelly haters.

    Reply
  39. NotButter2U says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Idk, am I the only person finding people throwing him under the bus for feeling as every person in high school has felt at some time? That you weren’t cool enough, attractive enough, smart enough etc?
    It has nothing to do with his race and I think it’s unfair for people to disregard what he is saying because he is white while saying it.
    Also, we complain about double standards and all that but people are bent on saying he is still unattractive? Bent on putting him down? Bent on disregarding his experience because you don’t like the way he is saying it?
    So because he’s white he can’t talk about any struggles he has?
    Idk, I think it is a reach in logic to make this about race,rather then it being about a person telling there experience.
    Also, I must put a disclaimer on this comment just to say that I am a black women.
    I don’t want to get a bunch of responses about my “white salty tears” and “you sound so white”

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:19 am

      Thank you, high school is tough on most people

      Reply
    • Angel says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:34 am

      Thank you +1

      Reply
    • Wendy says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:41 am

      I couldn’t agree more. It was click baity to put race in the title, it was written to elicit exactly the responses it got and the comments are EXACTLY polar opposite of what would be acceptable on this site if posted about someone in the like column.
      I come here daily for the civil discourse but can’t help but notice there is a stark double standard with the crowd favorites. Looks, weight, race, orientation etc. are all fair game if you are a Duchess, an unpopular Actor or singer, or God forbid white with an opinion that doesn’t come with a disclaimer about privilege.

      Reply
      • Molly says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:03 am

        I know making every single story about race these days is exhausting me, it’s a shame I really enjoyed this site but my days are numbered I think. Nobody cares I know no need to respond!

      • mellie says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        Good point Wendy….I didn’t get an immediate dislike from this interview because Ed is a privileged white guy, I felt a dislike because he seems like a big d-bag! There are plenty of Caucasian singers/actors that I like that are good people that right now have the unfortunate situation of being thrown under the bus because of their station in life, this guy seems to be a jerk, but he’d probably be a jerk no matter his race.

    • Whyme says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:59 am

      Agree NotButter2U 👍

      Reply
    • Jenna says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      Oh please are we gonna make sobstory of his life just because the writer put white in the headline. Some of you are so defensive on behalf of white people. I really don’t get why you bother. its actually just as exhausting that you feel personally offended every time white privilege is brought up. Why is it personally offensive or exhausting, it sure isn’t for me.
      As for ed, whatever struggles he’s had are long gone he’s wildly successful and rich beyond anything you or I can ever imagine. I don’t doubt he felt like an underdog but come on he’s 25 and has been successful for the last 5 years. His Life is not a struggle just because he wasn’t popular for a few years in school, is ginger and had to busk on the street. He’s had a pretty easy life so many musicians that are just as talented or more talented never have the opportunies and success this guy has had. There are so many worse stories of having a tough upbringing out there. Even amongst celebrities.

      Reply
      • @Jenna says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:47 pm

        There is always going to be someone who has it worst. When you complain should you not have the right to because you are a certain race,sex, or financial background? Should your issues and problems not be problems?
        He and TS can’t help being born white and rich, any more than I can help being born black and poor. Why should I be blamed or blame others for stuff that they can’t control?
        Someone will always be smarter,richer, prettier,uglier,Skinner,fatter etc.
        Should I blame them for the way life happened to them? Even if they have no control over it?
        I judge by actions not by skin color. This interview had nothing to do with his skin color, but his skin color is being used to dismiss what he is saying.
        Which has been done to me as a POC. So I refuse to do so to others.

      • Wendy says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:28 pm

        Because we all know that money and success completely cancel out any struggle one had before achieving it and guarantees none in the future. Sit down you white, successful people, your stories of struggle are not welcome.
        Speak your truth!

  40. Scarlett says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Bless his heart!!

    Reply
  41. laprincesita says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Never a fan of his, and now there is some gossip telling that maybe he that his song shape of you is a copy of one song of my beloved Tracy Chapman. The song of Tracy is Montain’s O things
    here’s the article: http://www.about-tracy-chapman.net/did-ed-sheeran-copy-tracy-chapman/

    Reply
  42. Stephanie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:40 am

    @Kaiser how old are you? I’m 33 (in 4 days!) so I just missed the age of internet bullying in school. They didn’t. Though he comes off a bit tone deaf, I don’t think it’s fair to minimize their being bullied. Modern technology has turned bullying into a whole new monster.

    Reply
    • me says:
      February 2, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      I agree with you here. Kids get bullied in school, especially if they are “different”. It doesn’t matter white, black, brown or other. We can’t deny him his experience.

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      February 2, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      I thought he was probably saying what motivates him, not that he was super-oppressed or anything. So I didn’t take issue with his comments.

      He’s also in show business where everyone is told they can’t make it so I don’t think it’s impossible someone told him a lot of negatives about trying to aspire to something like that.

      I also wouldn’t be surprised if he went to an all-white school where other white people made fun of him because of…something or other. In his school he probably was an underdog among other white people. If he wasn’t in an all-white high school among people like him, he probably felt inadequate in high school anyway. It happens even to 6 foot beauties who go on to be supermodels. And he’s no supermodel, so….

      He does seem super-driven if he wants to break Adele’s record. I don’t think he’ll do it because his music is kind of bland, but I don’t think it’s wrong for him to have the ambition.

      The only comment I thought I was super-stupid was the singer-songwriter one. I doubt Bob Dylan is copying him. I don’t think even Noel Gallagher would make a comment like that.

      Reply
  43. Jenna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    people copy him? Is he for real? He copies like mad himself. There’s literally nothing original about his music.

    Reply
  44. perplexed says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Wasn’t Eric Stoltz considered a good-looking red-head?

    Money and fame are what make celebrities appear good-looking in most cases (with a few exceptions), so I don’t think he’s wrong to say he wasn’t considered attractive when he was younger. Once he got the money and fame, I’m sure women were more willing to give him a look.

    Reply
  45. manta says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I didn’t pay that much attention to the interview, just got stuck to the headline “the biggest male popstar on the planet”. Oh, dear. It would be easier to not inflate these celebs’ already huge egos if moronic superlatives weren’t constantly thrown at them.
    Aren’t these publications run by people with diplomas or brains? Do those over the top titles help to sell their mags? I must be strangely wired, because the moment I read that, whoever is on the cover, it’s a no buy for me.
    Every other week, we have the best/greatest ever of the world, the planet , the universe.
    It’s exhausting. No wonder it gets to their heads.

    Reply
  46. Sam says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I’m hear to tell everyone that all three of them, Adele, Ed and Taylor are mediocre. They each have some talent, yes. Adele has a good voice sure but some people need to stop acting like she’s the greatest singer ever. She’s not. She’s a forgotten gem, but when she’s on her game, Kelly Clarkson will sing circles around Adele. And don’t get me started on the vocal talent from the 90s. Taylor and Ed are two peas in a pod BUT can we stop acting like Ed is even on the same level as Adele or Taylor in terms of popularity? Adele and Taylor are international superstars. Ed is not. So the conversation needs to end right there.

    Reply
  47. Annika says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    He has put out some music that’s decent, but he’s not my cup of ginger tea either.
    And i do not like the message of his song “Don’t.”

    Reply
  48. kimbers says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Basically he just said that he’s bitterAF and doesnt recognize the rotating door of what’s trendy in the music industry & social trend patterns. ….Okeedokee….boring interview

    Reply
  49. Brittney B. says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I still couldn’t name a song of his (let alone identify his voice) if my life depended on it. It’s like my mind presses “reset” every time I hear or read about him. It’s crazy that his orbit is so huge, yet I’ve managed to miss it completely. From the looks of these comments I’m not alone!

    Reply
  50. Scout says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    “There’s an underdog element to it. Taylor [Swift] was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school – and we both take it a bit too far.” Yes, poor Taylor, such a wallflower. How did she ever become the swan she is now after putting out her first wildly popular hit record when she was a sophomore in high school?

    Reply
  51. me says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    If Ed Sheeran was female, they would have photoshopped the hell out of that cover photo.

    Reply
  52. emma says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    NO WAY that Adele is the ONLY person who has sold more albums than him. Let’s see the stats, Ed. I can’t even name a song of his, and I read the intro of that specifically named one.

    Reply
  53. Lauren says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    God he sounds like a douche. Those excerpts were insufferable. No wonder he and Taylor are such good friends.

    Reply
  54. 76May says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Fabulous racey story on Ed and Taylor Swift. Innocent White Child Taylor Swift. Is this the same girl that donated $250,000 to Keshia in 2016? Unlike most “feminists,” Taylor tends to put her money where her mouth is, doesn’t she?

    Reply

