White guy Ed Sheeran believes he & Taylor Swift are both ‘underdogs’

Ed Sheeran covers the new issue (the March issue) of British GQ to promote his new album, Divide (which is actually the old-school division symbol, not the actual word “divide”). Ed isn’t my particular cup of ginger tea, although I did hear “Shape of You” on the radio over the weekend and I thought, “this is actually a pretty good mid-range pop song.” But most people, I would argue, think very highly of Sheeran. Most people love his music, and thousands of people line up for his concerts and millions of people buy his albums. Which is probably why he comes across as slightly arrogant in this GQ interview? Like, I imagine that people who like him will say he’s just really famous, etc. But I was sitting here like, “is this guy really on the same level as Adele?” Some highlights from British GQ.
On his similarity to Taylor Swift: “There’s an underdog element to it. Taylor [Swift] was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school – and we both take it a bit too far. She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can’t do something and being like, ‘F–k you. I can.’”
On having red hair: “There’s always a stigma with ginger people, and I was definitely considered unattractive when I was younger, but now I’m on the f–king cover of GQ!”
On copycats: “There are a lot of singer-songwriters around now. I’m not the first but there are more than before. I’m very happy for everyone to be in the same race as me, even if they copy every single thing I’ve done. In a 100m sprint to get a No. 1 album I just know I’m going to win. I don’t care who’s doing what. I just know I’m going to win. I’m going to make sure I come first.”
His biggest competitor is Adele: “Adele is the one person who’s sold more records than me in the past ten years. She’s the only person I need to sell more records than. That’s a big f–king feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don’t set her as the benchmark then I’m selling myself short. I’m not in competition [creatively] because we all sit in our own lanes, but once the creative product is out there is a race to the finish line.”
Oh, the oppressed white guys, they are truly the underdogs in modern society, are they not? It’s because they weren’t popular in high school, because all these people think about is whether they were popular as teenagers. Ed Sheeran’s underdog status as a white guy is second only to Taylor Swift’s underdog status as a rich white woman from a wealthy family. Don’t get me wrong – both Taylor and Ed have worked hard and I don’t begrudge them their fame, wealth or ambition. But don’t sell me a f–king underdog story because you weren’t the jock or cheerleader in high school or whatever.
Cover courtesy of Norman Jean Roy/British GQ, additional photos by WENN.
Yeah, so hate to break it to him, but it wasn’t the red hair that caused him to be considered unattractive.
A bit nasty, but SO true.
Yeah…he has an unfortunate hobbit thing going on.
Only there are some quite attractive Hobbit’s and he’s not even one of them…
In the bottom picture he looks almost blonde but his face is just unfortunate. It’s not that he’s attractive now, but that he has money.
Exactly. He’s just weird looking. There are hot redheads, he’s just not one of them. Also his music is really mediocre, I don’t get how he sells so many albums. Who the hell is buying his music?
Raises hand and hangs head in shame. Yes I buy his music, I’m a sucker for sappy love songs. That said, this interview really puts me off him. He usually comes across more modest, with more humility. He sounds like a douchebag in this interview. Fame goes as quickly as it comes so he should take care.
Yeah, I’m with you guys. It’s snarky but it’s true. He is not an attractive man, and his self-involved attitude doesn’t help in the least. Also, his tattoos are terrible, a fact which I will repeat on every thread about him until it becomes a widely-accepted truth.
IMO, his friendship with Taylor Swift says a lot about him, but not in a good way. Taylor has worked her entire career to make herself into a victim, all because not every girl in middle school liked her and she couldn’t go out with the boy she wanted. The fact that he’s pushing this same narrative… not endearing in the least.
Someone had to say it and I’m glad you did…
I burst out laughing when I read your comment and then I felt kind of awful… but what I quite literally CANNOT with him is his perpetual “last time I had a shower was last tuesday” vibe. Besides not being my type. At all.
He just has this greasiness… uh no. I’m sorry men to me need to look and BE clean…
Besides that extreme amount of snark on my part (terrible week, sorry), he came off as privileged and arrogant. Like OMGah my best friend Tay tay is an underdog like ME i ALSO was an underdog and people hurt us and now we have money and now I can be as good as Adele *eyeroll*
Nor the lazy eye.
He’s the definiton of mediocrity. But so is Adele. I would put them into the same category.
They are talented, and they have millions because of their talent, but also because of lucky circumstances, like being born white in an English speaking country.
I don’t know if most world known clebrities realise how lucky they are to be born in the US/England/Canada/Australia/Ireland etc. An equally talented Ed Sheeran writing the same songs would barely make a living was he born in Croatia for an example.
+ a million
People from these countries generaly don’t realise how lucky they are to speak the dominant language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
But to level things out my Portuguese self does not know ANY song this guy has written or interpreted (I probably have heard them in H&M or something but wouldn’t know they were his).
@slowsnow, I’m born in Canada, blonde and blue-eyed. I couldn’t identify any of this guy’s work, either. Did Glee cover any of his songs?
When I’m feeling down, or frustrated, I remind myself that even though it leaks and is not waterproof (I live in a rain forest) my car starts every time. And even tho’ my small one bedroom apartment is currently home to me and my adult son (it’s crowded), we are grateful, because we (currently) have a home. Every single day I check myself to be sure I’m not taking my privileges for granted.
As I read Mr. Sheeran’s comments, I didn’t see any place that he was checking himself so as to not be an ass regarding his comments. He didn’t check and he comes across well…you got it!
But even within the UK, Adele isnt that spectacular. Emeli Sande has the better voice, the better song writing, more variety in her content and her middle name is Adele but still its the white Adele that climbs the ladder while rewritting the same song over and over again. As you say, much in life is about luck. Where you were born, what race you were born and in Taylors case which parents you were born to and it would be nice if this fool acknowledged that.
I think he can come off as arrogant but I get the feeling that he’s just trying to be super positive and set goals. Perhaps it’s a bit of both. I do wish this website would stop throwing race at everything though. I don’t know much about Ed Sheeran but if he felt like an underdog then he’s perfectly entitled to that. I’m sure he wan’t even beginning to try to draw comparison to inequality of races and would probably still admit that he’s had it better than most so it’s unfair to assume.
It’s like someone saying that they struggled growing up with an alcoholic parent, for example and felt they’d made it and someone else then coming along and saying “well at least you didn’t have two abusive alcoholic parents who beat you daily because lots of people do’.
600purple. Exactly. This website seems to incite this even though it has nothing to do with the interview or anything. They are talented, that’s why they are famous. White privilege my ass. Plleeese!
Thanks for the Emile Sande recommendation!
@600purple. I tend to agree that assuming you can’t be an underdog because you’re white doesn’t make sense, it’s too simplistic. If you’re white, poor, ugly and unhealthy, it’s not going to be easy for you.
In France a red-haired teenage boy killed himself a few years ago after being bullied at school for years simply for having red hair. Being white doesn’t shelter you from abuse.
I can’t even understand blaming someone for the race, gender, country or sexual preference they were born in/with. Expecting people to apologize, or excel, or to lie, or to be helpless, or treating them differently because of aspects that they have no control over is wrong.
Call him a douche because he is one. Call him talented because he is. Anyone of any color, gender, heritage, lineage and religious creed can fit this bill.
Click bait.
I’m not saying that white privilege isn’t a thing. It really is. I’m just saying that there are more aspects at play than just race and it should be take in context.
I share your thoughts on this 1000%
thank you for the comment. they are MOR and they are lucky, but also…
i really cannot compare today’s popstars talents with what he had in the 80s and 90s, then it started to go downhill. this generation is shallow, lazy and they are like sheep. no original thought. nothing to make them stand out.
the only singer i liked was Amy Winehouse. i do feel like Beyonce turned into celebrity, not a singer, which is a shame.
Also Ed comes from a well-to-do, upper middle class family. I think he’s extremely overrated. But I also think that Adele is very overrated. Most people I know who bought her album found it bland and never listen to it. But overall I find pop music underwhelming nowadays.
I was just talking about this interview with my friend! He comes off so smug and honestly, I don’t know anyone that’s even a fan of his. I don’t understand how he can compare himself to Adele. The Taylor underdog comment drives me nuts too because there have been plenty of stuff that came out that said Taylor was pretty popular and rich growing up and at one point she even was a cheerleader. This poor me routine she perfected is just an act. Blah they should just date each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adele isn’t that mindblowingly talented either. I think it’s a fair comparison.
He does come across as very arrogant.
i was under attack here for picking Damon’s side, but i knew all along I was right.
yes Adele has good voice, but what else? nothing. that is not art, art is moving. subjective, but moving.
and TS can sort of sing and plays instruments, but lacks even more personality. i still do not understand her. i do not feel anything when it comes to her or this guy or Elle G-something
Tells you a lot about him (and Taylor), that they want to be “the biggest”. Nevermind the best. Or even good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pfffft, feeding Taylor’s stupid pr – didn’t her dad buy her record contract?
Yep. Also, I live in Nashville and a few weeks ago met a guy who went to school with Taylor and he said contrary to the picture she’s always tried to paint, she was pretty much Regina George back in high school. Head of the pre-squad AND he said she slept with that guy Drew she wrote a song about.
Funny because Taylor went to school in Pennsylvania not Nashville.
@Rose LOL I chuckled. But Taylor grew up in PA, moved to Nashville at 14 and then was homeschooled by the age of 16. Also when it comes to that Drew guy….he’s a creep so I’m not believing any rumors that come from his friends mouth or whatever.
Let me play the tiny violin. It must be tough being a rich, white successful person . I’m getting sick and tired of hearing how these elitist feel crapped on.
add straight, male and not from poor background and you get the whole picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would be one thing if he compared himself to a black artist and said he was an underdog – that would reek of privilege. But all he said was that he felt like an underdog in school. Just because someone has many privileges, it doesn’t mean they don’t have struggles or don’t feel ostracised from time to time, particularly as a kid.
I’ve lived an enormous life of privilege. I am a cisgender, heterosexual, able-bodied white male from a peaceful, English speaking country. But I was timid intovert who was bad at sports and pretty average looking. I was lucky enough to have friends but I was also bullied throughout school and I often felt fairly worthless about myself, particularly as I was really bad at the whole teen romance thing. I was also unemployed for a good year and a half out of college and not for lack of trying. I’m not going to go demanding special benefits in my job as I’m happy to have secured a job in the first place. To this day, I still lack the outright confidence and that raw charisma that seems to attract women. I used to be bitter about this but then I realised that I do the same with women and no-one has control over their attraction. I’ll figure it out as I go along.
These are all struggles of the middle class and struggles of the privileged. But they’re struggles all the same and things that should be voiced without instant dismissiveness. I’ve had an incredible amount of good fortune so far and I know that the system does not work against me in the same way it does for women, POC, the LGBT+ community and many more. I know too many white men choose to be ignorant and self-absorbed when it comes to our privilege but many of us are on your side and recognise that things need to change, both broad and more subtle. I don’t know if Sheeran is in the same boat but proclaiming you feel like an underdog because (as pointed out by many on this post) being ugly and unpopular in school and want to prove yourself now that things are better for him is not the same as him claiming he’s an underdog in the music industry where being white is an obvious advantage. I think context is important and there shouldn’t always be a rush to dismiss someone’s problems just because the overall demographic has the power.
No need to play a tiny violin for me or tell me that I sound so white and offended. Again, I recognise my position and I’m always willing to listen to others. This is just my manpinion and not my mansplanation. I welcome any ladypinions in response
Jaqun, nice post! Agreed, we all carry hurts, no matter the colour of our skin or our financial status. Those are the things that need to bring us together! You may not feel joy about the things that make me joyful, but you know the feeling of joy. You may not be hurt by the same things I was, but we both know what hurt feels like. No matter race, creed, colour, religion, place of origin, it is the commonality that runs through us all we must strive to identify and address. Not so much our differences, or mine is worse than yours, or judgement for how you handled stuff, etc. We are all human first and we are more than our differences.
Thank you for this post! I’m very against the idea that just because he’s white that means he’s not an underdog or that he can’t feel like an underdog when comparing himself to other male artists.
Even here half of the comments are calling him ugly and mediocre. Girls/women aren’t the only ones who can have low self esteem because they don’t feel attractive/popular/”good” enough. Men can feel that way too – even white ones.
Cosign Jaquen’s comments.
This guy is so full of himself, I can’t stand him. Does he think he reinvented the singer-songwriter thing? Imagine calling everyone else copycats. What an ego maniac. Him and Swift are alike in that they are both convinced they are so much better than they are. Yet they are just one of many mediocre pop stars nobody will remember in 10 years time.
Clearly never heard of Joni Mitchell, Cat Stephens (as he used to be), Bob Dylan, Lennon & McCartney, Carol King, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye (who he ripped off with Thinking Out Loud) David Bowie – the list is endless from decades ago and full of people whose achievement he will NEVER match – he’s a fugly, egoistical arse. No wonder he’s besties with Taylor (the rodenty one ) Swift
Eds a nice guy, but he comes across so badly in interviews.
And he certainly has no idea was an underdog is!
If it helps Ed, I still consider him unattractive. Even if he’s on the cover of GQ.
Hahaha 😂😂😂
I’m not really sure I know any of this guy’s songs…. I know that he’s friends with Taylor…. I read a very interesting article about Taylor Swift embracing victimhood as a way to advance in her career…. She’s a white woman from a wealthy well connected family… If that’s not having all going for you from the very beginning I don’t know what that is…… She fought hard to have the career she has, but she never was or will be an underdog
Ha, damn!! Good one!
Oh SNAP!
The photoshop job they did on him makes him look a bit Chris Pratt I think. It’s still not working for him.
Eh, I’d have a problem with it if he was trying to say he’s still an underdog, or saying he was disadvantaged when trying to make it- but he’s not, he’s just explaining where the drive comes from IMO. I don’t think he comes across too badly. Admittedly I’m a little biased because I met him not too long ago and he was so lovely. I don’t want the success to go to his head but it does seem like he’s flirting with the line in this particular interview.
I am with you. I read the underdog status more to be personality then economic or social. Like I was the unattractive, awkward ginger. If I am correct I can agree because he and Taylor are still very awkward.
Really? UNDERDOG??? God I have NO patience for these successful rich dudes and their ideas of overcoming obstacles. I was an unpopular ginger, it was such a hard time but through discipline, talent, and sacrifice I PERSEVERED!!!
Shut up. I want James Taylor and Joni Mitchell to laugh in his face. In public. With maybe a backup chorus of the countless singer-songwriters of the 20th century I can’t possibly list here. Laugh in his poor, downtrodden, ginger face.
Oh god. If this is going to be my mood for 2017 … yikes.
This is all he has. The only struggles he’s ever had is some popular chicks in high school several years ago didn’t want to date him, and that’s the worst thing that ever happened to him. That’s his limit of understanding of pain.
It’s why he and Swifty come across so fake, they are limited in their understanding of the human experience. But for them it’s the sum total of bad things they’ve ever lived through. To us it seems trite.
How could you possibly know enough to quantify what ‘his only struggles’ are?
hush honey, it’s the downtrodden white mans turn to speak.
You don’t understand how hard he had it as a ginger, hot girls didn’t want him because he was a ginger. They didn’t realize he was worthy of all the attention because he sings pretty OK. He was never hot, until NOW! Now he’s on GQ, the ladies HAVE to love him.
HAHAHAHAHAHA , oh my dear lord. We need to laugh because otherwise its tears all the way. F*ck. Taylor and Ed as the downtrodden masses.
I wonder how long ago the interview was done. Does he have any idea of what is going on in the world? Brexit, Trump, mosque shootings, terrorism, and he’s overcome SO MUCH.
I want to spam his account with pics of people who have suffered just like him. You know, Syrian refugees, children of families being broken up by bigoted immigration laws, the community of Flint. #gingersolidarity
Read the interview before commenting, he didn’t say now. You cant tell other people how to feel, isn’t that what gets you all salty, these are his feelings, don’t tell him how to feel…..
Now? Now what?
Nobody told him how to feel. We’re just saying these precious feelings he’s feeling are ridiculous. Out of touch at best.
White guys are simply incapable of shutting up. They can’t do it. Ed Sheehan is literally incapable of refraining from telling us his feelings on this matter.
Why are white guy feelings so offensive? Why should he stop speaking his own truth? Why are we questioning his experience? WHY was his race in the title to begin with?
There might be some context that are missing, but he comes across as very unsympathetic here. I expected more from him.
No such thing as being a popular jock or cheerleader in British high schools. I was a good athlete, but noone really cared lol.
Being ginger and pretty unfortunate looking was his cross to bear at school, I guarantee
Ginger guys are the worst. As a ginger girl, I got my share of mockery at school so I empathize with him in a way. But he’s so eager to brag about being so much more successful than everyone else it makes me wonder if he’s still bearing grudges. What a sad attitude.
What is it with England and gingers? They are usually well regarded here, women especially, even men too.
I personally find red hair beautiful, just not beautiful on Ed Sheeran. I suspect the hostility had a lot to do with his ‘I’m so great, I’m so much better than you, I want to be HUGE’ attitude than his hair colour. Does anyone really like braggarts?
I lived in England for 5 years in my late teens / early 20s and the theory I heard about where the disdain for ginger hair comes from is that it’s a relic of Viking times. Basically, the Celtic people of the British Isles/Ireland were light skinned but darker haired, and the Vikings that invaded parts of the U.K. were lighter haired and ginger. So when you saw a ginger person who wasn’t a Norseman, you assumed they were the product of a Viking rape and thus were shunned. That’s the theory I heard anyway!
I wonder if it’s a Canadian thing.
I was obsessed with red hair for years, did many horribly unflattering things to my natural brown to try to harness the magic of firey tresses.
Actually, thinking back, I wonder now if my obsession came from how every single damn fantasy novel I read glorified red haired girls. That or raven haired. I’m assuming Locke, that Red Skies isn’t your only foray into fantasy, so maybe you’ve encountered this as well?
I have. I like high fantasy the most, and the majority of it is set in medieval England type worlds so every woman tends to be red or raven haired. And fair skinned.
Yeah, I usually tend towards High Fantasy too, versus sci-fi. Although much more towards urban fantasy these days.
Robert Jordan with Aviendha is the first one that comes to mind, but I’m sure there are a million examples. Terry Brooks Shannara for sure.
Its a Celtic thing – goes back to how the English treated the Scots and Irish. Red hair was a sign that you had Celtic/Nordic origins and thus seen as ‘low class’.
Am Scottish and it wasn’t really much of a thing when i was growing up as there were a few gingers in my class/school. In other areas i imagine it would make people a target, esp if its not usual i.e. kids tend to target other kids who are different from them and hair colour is one of the main ones. I was white blonde until i was about 10 and i got a little bit of stick about it – i.e. Milky Bar kid.
CANT
Underdog? By all accounts he was friends with the popular kids in school, went to their parties, and dated some of them. He is an idiot.
Obviously delusional or high;but why does he always look unwashed?
Well he comes across as a bit of a twat.
Eddie me boyo you are not all that and a bag of crisps. Just keep mouth closed unless you are singing.
So other side, I heard that he had gloucoma (sp?) as a child and a birthmark across about 1/3 of his face. As it is he’s not an attractive person, people just look past it because they like his music. Plus he’s still really young and a twat. I can understand where the underdog feeling comes from.
I’m proud to say i can’t name a single one of his songs.
“Born on third base and go through life thinking they hit a triple.”
~Barry Switzer
Ah, that was the late Gov. Ann Richards of Texas on GW Bush: “Born on third base and thought he hit a triple.” Don’t know if she was first to use it, however.
We sure need Ann Richards and Molly Ivins right now! I guess we’re lucky to get Ann’s daughter leading Planned Parenthood. Onward!
Someone needs to give him and Taylor a dictionary.
I suppose then, based on his comments, that 99.9% of us are also underdogs, yes?
Everything about him turns me off including his crap music…sorry not my thing. His words make me realize I was right about him. Pass on this “underdog” chucky. Ps i love gingers…especially the male actor Domhnall Gleeson! <3
That’s what’s so funny to me about his interview, so SMUG over THAT music! Lol. And it sounds like he’s gotten to the point that it’s about being number one? Maybe that’s why I listen to NO popular music. Wow.
That hair looks thinning to me so he’ll probably be balding and ginger and then just a baldy, so problem solved then.
UGH. Taylor’s rich family bought shares into the company that signed her; they were all ready rich and bought her the record deal.
And does anyone remember Ed Sheeran’s comment in the Nicki/Taylor ‘feud’. Yeah, that made me realise how white and privileged (read: casual racism + not understanding systemic racism) they are.
I used to be a little like that when I was young. I thought my problems were the pinnacle of all problems. If being unpopular with the cool kids is his biggest problem, then we have one less broken soul in this world, bless his heart. Just goes to show education needs improvement so that our children know what’s up in the world
telling stories of being the underdog is the new popular, apparently. all these actors saying they weren’t popular in school for no reason whatsoever, they were probably just teen agers having teen agers days.
that said, i like his music and i met him and he seems a rather nice bloke.
First of all, is this guy actually famous outside of the uk? Second of all, he is NOT an attractive man. I’ve met some hot red heads in my life but this guy sounds like a pompous guy who wishes the footballers in high school liked him. Never liked him and never will. Next!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really only know of him from gossip sites like this where he is highlighted as a friend of Taylor, Courtney Cox, etc. I did at some point check out his music and realized that it was stuff I had heard before that I did not realize was him. Overall, to me, the music was unremarkable and I did not get why he is so hyped.
He also lived in Jennifer Aniston’s guest house for almost 2 years, I think.
It was Courteney Cox’s guest house.
*heartiest of Chuckles at the plight of the Gingy that writes limp d*ck music and his Rich Tall Aggrieved Baby Princess Friend*
Lol. I’ve been chuckling at this comment for a good 2 minutes.
Limp d*ck music. Yessssss QQ. Your hair is fabulous, btw
Love that purple on you.
So, am I the only one who doesn’t really mind this interview? I may be biased because I’m a fan of his music and, by all accounts, he seems like a decent person. I’m not saying it’s the most amazing and inspiring thing I’ve ever read, but it’s not half bad either, I don’t think. No humble-bragging, no ass-kissing, not even shading. And how does he imply that rich white guys are the most opressed out there?
Shouldn’t it be about the music instead of some absurd race to sell the most albums? Seriously side eying this.
the underdog comment is bad, but I thought the fact that he alluded that everybody in the charts was copying him, much worse.
I admire ambition and the music industry is tough, but dude, all this venom towards your compition is very off putting. I also do not see, how that could have been taken out of context. Very disappointing.
As a previous poster said, seems like there are still a lot of grudges from his past.
Ed Sheeran = “nice guy” to Taylor Swift = “I’m not like other girls” based on their song lyrics alone, but with interviews like this it’s almost like that is their actual personality, not just songwriting persona!
He sounds like he thinks he’s Dylan.
Gah, he sounds like Jon Mayer circa 2003 in this interview, and we know how he turned out. Talk about a privilege.
Someone throw him a rope so he can climb out of his own ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahaha ha!!!
I admit I find it amazing that he’s sold so many records. I tried to listen once- he sounded like a goat in a labour.
+1000
Agreed, his voice is horrible. I really don’t get his appeal.
Oh God, STOP. Your music annoys me, don’t make that your personality, too. If you think being unattractive is an albatross around your neck, try walking in a woman’s shoes for a week.
This being said problem I have with “Shape of You” is the cognitive dissonance. It’s catchy, and yet there is no reality where I could get drunk enough to put that body anywhere near this man.
I actually undrrstand what he is saying about being unpopular in high school and being picked on, in high school that can be devestating. I mean how many times do we hear about kids committing suicide bc of bullying. That bring said everything is relative, these are first world problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaded, I agree with you. We read about kids committing suicide and planning to shoot up schools because they were bullied or picked on. School can be a very lonely, isolating, intimidating and violent place for kids growing up. Is he not allowed to have feelings? Everyone here is proving him right by tearing him apart and saying he is ugly. Why can’t he be happy how things turned out? Especially if he did put in the work.
I personally don’t know any of his songs but a friend of mine has been posting about how is song is perfect to work out to and she loves him and she’s a black lesbian. Why can’t we all just get along?
And that’s fine, except he’s not in high school anymore. He’s a millionaire with a highly successful career. And while neither of them may have been popular in high school, they both come from fairly privileged backgrounds, which lends less credulity to the “underdog” aspect. A little self awareness would be preferred in a time when people are literally afraid for their lives due to the rise of political extremism across the Western political landscape.
Being from a “privileged” background doesn’t mean high shool was easy, they are not mutually exclusive. Perhaps the point he was making was that you can be an underdog in high school but still be successful. I am no Stan for Ed but after the rash of teen suicides I am trying to be more understanding of each persons obstacles.
My point is that he’s 25 and extremely successful. He beat the system in a way that most people never get to achieve. I was bullied horrifically through high school because I was overweight and neurologically atypical, so I get it. But you have to be self aware enough to understand context and privilege, especially in an era when your ethnic group is not at risk during a time of political upheaval. It’s not endearing to call yourself an underdog when people are suffering from government sponsored oppression. It’s not that individual struggles don’t matter, it’s that he’s a public figure with a large platform. He needs to think about how he sounds to everybody else who isn’t shielded by immense wealth.
I thought he was simply saying what drives him, what he uses as a motivator.
He has always annoyed me and he has always been prickly about perceiving people copying him. He’s like Adele and James Blunt in that all their songs sound the same.
He and Taylor should get together – too little victims can whinge at each other about how they are the underdogs and everyone is jelly haters.
Idk, am I the only person finding people throwing him under the bus for feeling as every person in high school has felt at some time? That you weren’t cool enough, attractive enough, smart enough etc?
It has nothing to do with his race and I think it’s unfair for people to disregard what he is saying because he is white while saying it.
Also, we complain about double standards and all that but people are bent on saying he is still unattractive? Bent on putting him down? Bent on disregarding his experience because you don’t like the way he is saying it?
So because he’s white he can’t talk about any struggles he has?
Idk, I think it is a reach in logic to make this about race,rather then it being about a person telling there experience.
Also, I must put a disclaimer on this comment just to say that I am a black women.
I don’t want to get a bunch of responses about my “white salty tears” and “you sound so white”
Thank you, high school is tough on most people
Thank you +1
I couldn’t agree more. It was click baity to put race in the title, it was written to elicit exactly the responses it got and the comments are EXACTLY polar opposite of what would be acceptable on this site if posted about someone in the like column.
I come here daily for the civil discourse but can’t help but notice there is a stark double standard with the crowd favorites. Looks, weight, race, orientation etc. are all fair game if you are a Duchess, an unpopular Actor or singer, or God forbid white with an opinion that doesn’t come with a disclaimer about privilege.
I know making every single story about race these days is exhausting me, it’s a shame I really enjoyed this site but my days are numbered I think. Nobody cares I know no need to respond!
Good point Wendy….I didn’t get an immediate dislike from this interview because Ed is a privileged white guy, I felt a dislike because he seems like a big d-bag! There are plenty of Caucasian singers/actors that I like that are good people that right now have the unfortunate situation of being thrown under the bus because of their station in life, this guy seems to be a jerk, but he’d probably be a jerk no matter his race.
Agree NotButter2U 👍
Oh please are we gonna make sobstory of his life just because the writer put white in the headline. Some of you are so defensive on behalf of white people. I really don’t get why you bother. its actually just as exhausting that you feel personally offended every time white privilege is brought up. Why is it personally offensive or exhausting, it sure isn’t for me.
As for ed, whatever struggles he’s had are long gone he’s wildly successful and rich beyond anything you or I can ever imagine. I don’t doubt he felt like an underdog but come on he’s 25 and has been successful for the last 5 years. His Life is not a struggle just because he wasn’t popular for a few years in school, is ginger and had to busk on the street. He’s had a pretty easy life so many musicians that are just as talented or more talented never have the opportunies and success this guy has had. There are so many worse stories of having a tough upbringing out there. Even amongst celebrities.
There is always going to be someone who has it worst. When you complain should you not have the right to because you are a certain race,sex, or financial background? Should your issues and problems not be problems?
He and TS can’t help being born white and rich, any more than I can help being born black and poor. Why should I be blamed or blame others for stuff that they can’t control?
Someone will always be smarter,richer, prettier,uglier,Skinner,fatter etc.
Should I blame them for the way life happened to them? Even if they have no control over it?
I judge by actions not by skin color. This interview had nothing to do with his skin color, but his skin color is being used to dismiss what he is saying.
Which has been done to me as a POC. So I refuse to do so to others.
Because we all know that money and success completely cancel out any struggle one had before achieving it and guarantees none in the future. Sit down you white, successful people, your stories of struggle are not welcome.
Speak your truth!
Bless his heart!!
Ha, I was going to post the exact same thing!
Never a fan of his, and now there is some gossip telling that maybe he that his song shape of you is a copy of one song of my beloved Tracy Chapman. The song of Tracy is Montain’s O things
here’s the article: http://www.about-tracy-chapman.net/did-ed-sheeran-copy-tracy-chapman/
@Kaiser how old are you? I’m 33 (in 4 days!) so I just missed the age of internet bullying in school. They didn’t. Though he comes off a bit tone deaf, I don’t think it’s fair to minimize their being bullied. Modern technology has turned bullying into a whole new monster.
I agree with you here. Kids get bullied in school, especially if they are “different”. It doesn’t matter white, black, brown or other. We can’t deny him his experience.
I thought he was probably saying what motivates him, not that he was super-oppressed or anything. So I didn’t take issue with his comments.
He’s also in show business where everyone is told they can’t make it so I don’t think it’s impossible someone told him a lot of negatives about trying to aspire to something like that.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if he went to an all-white school where other white people made fun of him because of…something or other. In his school he probably was an underdog among other white people. If he wasn’t in an all-white high school among people like him, he probably felt inadequate in high school anyway. It happens even to 6 foot beauties who go on to be supermodels. And he’s no supermodel, so….
He does seem super-driven if he wants to break Adele’s record. I don’t think he’ll do it because his music is kind of bland, but I don’t think it’s wrong for him to have the ambition.
The only comment I thought I was super-stupid was the singer-songwriter one. I doubt Bob Dylan is copying him. I don’t think even Noel Gallagher would make a comment like that.
people copy him? Is he for real? He copies like mad himself. There’s literally nothing original about his music.
Wasn’t Eric Stoltz considered a good-looking red-head?
Money and fame are what make celebrities appear good-looking in most cases (with a few exceptions), so I don’t think he’s wrong to say he wasn’t considered attractive when he was younger. Once he got the money and fame, I’m sure women were more willing to give him a look.
I didn’t pay that much attention to the interview, just got stuck to the headline “the biggest male popstar on the planet”. Oh, dear. It would be easier to not inflate these celebs’ already huge egos if moronic superlatives weren’t constantly thrown at them.
Aren’t these publications run by people with diplomas or brains? Do those over the top titles help to sell their mags? I must be strangely wired, because the moment I read that, whoever is on the cover, it’s a no buy for me.
Every other week, we have the best/greatest ever of the world, the planet , the universe.
It’s exhausting. No wonder it gets to their heads.
I’m hear to tell everyone that all three of them, Adele, Ed and Taylor are mediocre. They each have some talent, yes. Adele has a good voice sure but some people need to stop acting like she’s the greatest singer ever. She’s not. She’s a forgotten gem, but when she’s on her game, Kelly Clarkson will sing circles around Adele. And don’t get me started on the vocal talent from the 90s. Taylor and Ed are two peas in a pod BUT can we stop acting like Ed is even on the same level as Adele or Taylor in terms of popularity? Adele and Taylor are international superstars. Ed is not. So the conversation needs to end right there.
I don’t think Adele is the greatest singer ever, but she has set records so I can see why people would reference her as the one to beat (if being the “biggest” in terms of sales is important to you).
Amen @Sam. Except, you’re far too generous when you say “they each have some talent.” Er no they don’t. Okay Adele has a pleasant voice but that’s as far as I’ll go!
He has put out some music that’s decent, but he’s not my cup of ginger tea either.
And i do not like the message of his song “Don’t.”
Basically he just said that he’s bitterAF and doesnt recognize the rotating door of what’s trendy in the music industry & social trend patterns. ….Okeedokee….boring interview
I still couldn’t name a song of his (let alone identify his voice) if my life depended on it. It’s like my mind presses “reset” every time I hear or read about him. It’s crazy that his orbit is so huge, yet I’ve managed to miss it completely. From the looks of these comments I’m not alone!
“There’s an underdog element to it. Taylor [Swift] was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school – and we both take it a bit too far.” Yes, poor Taylor, such a wallflower. How did she ever become the swan she is now after putting out her first wildly popular hit record when she was a sophomore in high school?
If Ed Sheeran was female, they would have photoshopped the hell out of that cover photo.
NO WAY that Adele is the ONLY person who has sold more albums than him. Let’s see the stats, Ed. I can’t even name a song of his, and I read the intro of that specifically named one.
God he sounds like a douche. Those excerpts were insufferable. No wonder he and Taylor are such good friends.
Fabulous racey story on Ed and Taylor Swift. Innocent White Child Taylor Swift. Is this the same girl that donated $250,000 to Keshia in 2016? Unlike most “feminists,” Taylor tends to put her money where her mouth is, doesn’t she?
