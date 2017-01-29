Serena Williams won her 23rd Slam title at the Australian Open

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably saw my tweets bright and early on Saturday morning during the Australian Open’s Women’s Singles final. Venus Williams and Serena Williams played in the final and it was a magical moment. It was Venus’s first Slam final in more than seven years and she really worked so hard and overcame so much to make it back into a Slam final. She looked great and played with so much ferocity, passion and love throughout the tournament. She was a real joy to watch the past two weeks. And she gave a great performance during the final too.

As for Venus’s little sister… my God. Serena Williams won the Australian Open, picking up her 23rd Slam singles title. She now has more singles titles than Steffi Graf, who was the leader in the Open era with 22. Now the only one ahead of Serena is Margaret Court, who has 24 singles titles (non-Open era). The way Serena was talking post-match, she definitely has her eye on the Wimbledon title this year. She loves grass courts, but then… so does Venus.

So the list of achievements for Serena Williams grows. Since previous #1 Angie Kerber crashed out of the Australian Open so early in the tournament, Serena has now regained the #1 ranking in the world with her win. Serena has now won the Australian Open seven times. She’s won Wimbledon seven times. She’s won the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Think about that – she has a career Grand Slam three times over. And nobody ever talks about how many Slam titles Serena and Venus hold in doubles either. They are FIRE.

Anyway, I think Venus was a little bit sad that she lost to her little sister, but I also think that she felt like “if I had to lose, at least it was to Serena.” Both sisters were incredibly gracious in their speeches:

People made a big deal about the fact that Serena didn’t give a special thank-you to her fiance. What’s funny is that the vibe I kept getting from Serena was that she didn’t want to talk about him at all, especially when her mind is still in the place of “I’m back to #1, I still want to win more Slams.”

Serena received a special gift from Michael Jordan following her win – a special edition version of his Nikes with “23” on the heel. He also sent Serena a note, which was given to her live on camera – go here to see. Nike also released their new Serena commercial just seconds after Serena won. Nike really knows how to honor Serena, right? This is another amazing ad for the greatest athlete of all time.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “Serena Williams won her 23rd Slam title at the Australian Open”

  1. Xboxsucks says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Congratulations
    She is indeed amazing

    Reply
  2. The Other Katherine says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

    BOOYAH.

    I <3 Selena.

    Reply
  3. YvetteW says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Congratulations Serena! She is one of the greatest athletes of our time. And now she has a rich fiance….WINNING!

    Reply
  4. Mke says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I bet Tiger Woods is getting fired up watching Federer and Williams do so well at their age. It bodes well for his upcoming year

    Reply
  5. robyn says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Congratulations to an incredible, incredible athlete!!! What amazing historical achievements throughout her career. Oh, and her sister is amazing too!!!!

    Reply
  6. Lasagnawasgreat says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:27 am

    She’s incredible.
    People always have to find something to complain about. So what she didn’t thank her fiancé. N if she did they would have found something to say about that.

    Reply
  7. Aussie girl says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Both sisters are amazing and inspiring. In fact, I don’t know how any of them compete in the heat at the Australian open.

    Reply
  8. BritAfrica says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Well Done Serena! A queen among equals!

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Extraordinary women. Congrats to Serena.

    Reply
  10. Zut alors! says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Well done Serena!! It’s been a real pleasure to watch her and Venus throughout their careers. They both rock!

    Reply
  11. Livealot says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Love Serena and that commercial , just wish her face would have popped up.

    Reply
  12. Louise177 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I’m really happy for Venus. I hope she has a great year. That’s a great commercial. So simple but so powerful.

    Reply
  13. Nopity Nope says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:39 am

    GOAT. She is the GOAT.

    Reply
  14. I Choose Me says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:41 am

    So happy for them both. Ok, I didn’t think it possible for a Nike ad to have me tearing up while giving me goosebumps at the same time but it’s so simple and perfect. Congratulations to Serena who is truly GOAT!

    Reply
  15. Abbess Tansy says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I’m glad Venus has experienced a resurgence in her career. Yay Serena!

    Reply
  16. Jayna says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She is such an amazing athlete.

    Reply
  17. Catherine says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Unreal. Such a great match from two champions. Love the Nike commercial, could watch it on loop. I love how they honor Venus in commercial too. Thank god for this great tennis tournament. 💖🎾🏆👑

    Reply
  18. WTF says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:23 am

    GOAT!
    GOAT!
    GOAT!

    Reply
  19. Yup, Me says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Get it Serena!

    Why would she need to thank her fiance? He wasn’t out there working. She was. And she kicked ass.

    Reply
  20. Bridget says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I’ve always been fascinated by the Venus-Serena tennis dynamic. They got such flak for their first several Finals match-ups earlier in their career, that it looked like the winner had been chosen prior to match because the play was so lackluster. Those two women are so tight, when you look in hindsight that must have been unbelievably hard to have your sister be the person standing in the way of your victory and your dream. I love that these two have shown that you can compete and still support each other.

    Reply
  21. George Glass says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Tennis game ON.
    Brow game OFF.

    Reply
  22. George Glass says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Yes

    Reply
  23. The Original Mia says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I saw the notification when I woke up. So happy for Serena and so very proud of Venus. She proved she could play at this level, her illness notwithstanding. Congratulations, Williams sisters! #blackgirlmagic

    Reply
  24. adastraperaspera says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    I was so happy to see that they were playing each other yesterday! Such an awesome set of accomplishments from them both. They are A#1 in every way!!

    Reply
  25. Jade says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Not a tennis fan but amazing accomplishments. Love her! So proud to be a woman. So strong, so powerful. She can choose to thank who she wants. Venus has done well for herself too. I so welcome all these articles celebrating women amidst the current gloom.

    Reply
  26. Rico Shew says:
    January 29, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Wanted Venus to win but don’t begrudge Serena. On the news they showed her leaving her hotel and walking to her car to go to the airport. A reporter was firing questions at her but she too busy texting to engage with him and was giving the shortest possible answers. But he wouldn’t give up. It was funny. I’ve scoured the net for the footage but unfortuantly I can’t find it.

    Reply
  27. Tan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:41 am

    During olympics 2016 when a chinese athlete won her silver, her fiance who btw did not win any medal took this opportunity to steal her moment of glory and propose to her.

    So yes, a woman apparently cannot have a career or should not put her career and achievements before her significant other.

    Sad to see someone like serena is also criticized for something so trivial.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment