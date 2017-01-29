Serena Williams won her 23rd Slam title at the Australian Open

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably saw my tweets bright and early on Saturday morning during the Australian Open’s Women’s Singles final. Venus Williams and Serena Williams played in the final and it was a magical moment. It was Venus’s first Slam final in more than seven years and she really worked so hard and overcame so much to make it back into a Slam final. She looked great and played with so much ferocity, passion and love throughout the tournament. She was a real joy to watch the past two weeks. And she gave a great performance during the final too.
As for Venus’s little sister… my God. Serena Williams won the Australian Open, picking up her 23rd Slam singles title. She now has more singles titles than Steffi Graf, who was the leader in the Open era with 22. Now the only one ahead of Serena is Margaret Court, who has 24 singles titles (non-Open era). The way Serena was talking post-match, she definitely has her eye on the Wimbledon title this year. She loves grass courts, but then… so does Venus.
So the list of achievements for Serena Williams grows. Since previous #1 Angie Kerber crashed out of the Australian Open so early in the tournament, Serena has now regained the #1 ranking in the world with her win. Serena has now won the Australian Open seven times. She’s won Wimbledon seven times. She’s won the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Think about that – she has a career Grand Slam three times over. And nobody ever talks about how many Slam titles Serena and Venus hold in doubles either. They are FIRE.
Anyway, I think Venus was a little bit sad that she lost to her little sister, but I also think that she felt like “if I had to lose, at least it was to Serena.” Both sisters were incredibly gracious in their speeches:
People made a big deal about the fact that Serena didn’t give a special thank-you to her fiance. What’s funny is that the vibe I kept getting from Serena was that she didn’t want to talk about him at all, especially when her mind is still in the place of “I’m back to #1, I still want to win more Slams.”
Serena received a special gift from Michael Jordan following her win – a special edition version of his Nikes with “23” on the heel. He also sent Serena a note, which was given to her live on camera – go here to see. Nike also released their new Serena commercial just seconds after Serena won. Nike really knows how to honor Serena, right? This is another amazing ad for the greatest athlete of all time.
Greatest ever. @serenawilliams #justdoit pic.twitter.com/NrU4R4k0yD
— Nike (@Nike) January 28, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Congratulations
She is indeed amazing
BOOYAH.
I <3 Selena.
+100000 love her!
Congratulations Serena! She is one of the greatest athletes of our time. And now she has a rich fiance….WINNING!
She is richer than him, so Extra Winning!
I bet Tiger Woods is getting fired up watching Federer and Williams do so well at their age. It bodes well for his upcoming year
Yas! A Federer, Williams, Tiger year would have been serious 2003 throwback. The only thing missing would have been Michael Schumacher (who I hope is doing better).
Congratulations to an incredible, incredible athlete!!! What amazing historical achievements throughout her career. Oh, and her sister is amazing too!!!!
She’s incredible.
People always have to find something to complain about. So what she didn’t thank her fiancé. N if she did they would have found something to say about that.
Say what???!!! Nadal did not thank his lifelong fiancée either but no one is expecting a man to thank a woman and if he does, he’s perceived as magnanimous.
Why should she thank him? She’s known him what, all of two years? Her career without him spans two decades. TFOH with that bogus criticism.
Both sisters are amazing and inspiring. In fact, I don’t know how any of them compete in the heat at the Australian open.
Well Done Serena! A queen among equals!
Extraordinary women. Congrats to Serena.
Well done Serena!! It’s been a real pleasure to watch her and Venus throughout their careers. They both rock!
Love Serena and that commercial , just wish her face would have popped up.
I thought that too.
On reflection, it’s telling just how brilliant and well-known she is that neither her name or face appear in the ad at all, yet it’s clear who they’re referring to.
Keep on crushing, Serena!
I’m really happy for Venus. I hope she has a great year. That’s a great commercial. So simple but so powerful.
GOAT. She is the GOAT.
So happy for them both. Ok, I didn’t think it possible for a Nike ad to have me tearing up while giving me goosebumps at the same time but it’s so simple and perfect. Congratulations to Serena who is truly GOAT!
I’m glad Venus has experienced a resurgence in her career. Yay Serena!
She is such an amazing athlete.
Unreal. Such a great match from two champions. Love the Nike commercial, could watch it on loop. I love how they honor Venus in commercial too. Thank god for this great tennis tournament. 💖🎾🏆👑
GOAT!
GOAT!
GOAT!
Get it Serena!
Why would she need to thank her fiance? He wasn’t out there working. She was. And she kicked ass.
I’ve always been fascinated by the Venus-Serena tennis dynamic. They got such flak for their first several Finals match-ups earlier in their career, that it looked like the winner had been chosen prior to match because the play was so lackluster. Those two women are so tight, when you look in hindsight that must have been unbelievably hard to have your sister be the person standing in the way of your victory and your dream. I love that these two have shown that you can compete and still support each other.
Tennis game ON.
Brow game OFF.
Yes
I saw the notification when I woke up. So happy for Serena and so very proud of Venus. She proved she could play at this level, her illness notwithstanding. Congratulations, Williams sisters! #blackgirlmagic
I was so happy to see that they were playing each other yesterday! Such an awesome set of accomplishments from them both. They are A#1 in every way!!
Not a tennis fan but amazing accomplishments. Love her! So proud to be a woman. So strong, so powerful. She can choose to thank who she wants. Venus has done well for herself too. I so welcome all these articles celebrating women amidst the current gloom.
Wanted Venus to win but don’t begrudge Serena. On the news they showed her leaving her hotel and walking to her car to go to the airport. A reporter was firing questions at her but she too busy texting to engage with him and was giving the shortest possible answers. But he wouldn’t give up. It was funny. I’ve scoured the net for the footage but unfortuantly I can’t find it.
During olympics 2016 when a chinese athlete won her silver, her fiance who btw did not win any medal took this opportunity to steal her moment of glory and propose to her.
So yes, a woman apparently cannot have a career or should not put her career and achievements before her significant other.
Sad to see someone like serena is also criticized for something so trivial.
