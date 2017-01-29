Serena Williams won her 23rd Slam title at the Australian Open

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably saw my tweets bright and early on Saturday morning during the Australian Open’s Women’s Singles final. Venus Williams and Serena Williams played in the final and it was a magical moment. It was Venus’s first Slam final in more than seven years and she really worked so hard and overcame so much to make it back into a Slam final. She looked great and played with so much ferocity, passion and love throughout the tournament. She was a real joy to watch the past two weeks. And she gave a great performance during the final too.

As for Venus’s little sister… my God. Serena Williams won the Australian Open, picking up her 23rd Slam singles title. She now has more singles titles than Steffi Graf, who was the leader in the Open era with 22. Now the only one ahead of Serena is Margaret Court, who has 24 singles titles (non-Open era). The way Serena was talking post-match, she definitely has her eye on the Wimbledon title this year. She loves grass courts, but then… so does Venus.

So the list of achievements for Serena Williams grows. Since previous #1 Angie Kerber crashed out of the Australian Open so early in the tournament, Serena has now regained the #1 ranking in the world with her win. Serena has now won the Australian Open seven times. She’s won Wimbledon seven times. She’s won the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Think about that – she has a career Grand Slam three times over. And nobody ever talks about how many Slam titles Serena and Venus hold in doubles either. They are FIRE.

Anyway, I think Venus was a little bit sad that she lost to her little sister, but I also think that she felt like “if I had to lose, at least it was to Serena.” Both sisters were incredibly gracious in their speeches:

People made a big deal about the fact that Serena didn’t give a special thank-you to her fiance. What’s funny is that the vibe I kept getting from Serena was that she didn’t want to talk about him at all, especially when her mind is still in the place of “I’m back to #1, I still want to win more Slams.”

Serena received a special gift from Michael Jordan following her win – a special edition version of his Nikes with “23” on the heel. He also sent Serena a note, which was given to her live on camera – go here to see. Nike also released their new Serena commercial just seconds after Serena won. Nike really knows how to honor Serena, right? This is another amazing ad for the greatest athlete of all time.