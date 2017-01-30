Jerry Seinfeld tweet-joked about Black Lives Matter: offensive or not?

Jerry Seinfeld’s current gig is Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, where he rides around with some of his famous friends and they shoot the breeze. It’s like an informal interview show and people generally like it. President Obama even did an episode. Seinfeld announces new episodes all the time on his Twitter, often doing a little one-liner joke, which are often cheeseball. Sample: “New Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee! Cedric The Entertainer. No affiliation with Cedric The Regular Person.”

Well, Jerry tried to do a punchy little joke about his latest guest, professional disgruntled comedian Lewis Black. This is the tweet:

New!

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Lewis Black.

Black’s life matters.

@Acura! https://t.co/MDGxxNNjgz — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) January 26, 2017

Do I think this is funny? No. I don’t. Do I think that Jerry Seinfeld needs to be burned in effigy? Not really. He tried to jokingly minimize Black Lives Matter – a movement started because of extrajudicial killings of black people – by doing a stupid play on his guest’s name. I think this is a situation where the tweet could be deleted and a simple apology should be offered. While I’m not a Seinfeld fan, I seriously doubt his intention was to mock BLM or the reason the movement exists. He was just trying to be punny and the joke really, really did not land (especially judging from the comments on that tweet).

Jerry is also one of those “people are too politically correct these days, no one will let me say sexist and racist sh-t anymore” comedians. I think that probably explains why Seinfeld didn’t delete the tweet (at least not yet). He thinks he’s just misunderstood. Dude, we get what you were trying to do and it’s a still a pretty sh-tty joke to make.