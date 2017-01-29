Roger Federer wins historic 18th Slam title at the Australian Open

The Australian Open time difference has been killing me! This morning I didn’t wake up at 3:30 to watch the beginning of the final match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. I knew it was going to be long-winded, so I caught up in the third set. I honestly thought Roger was going to finish this up by the fourth set, but he sort of fell apart, then sudden regained momentum about a third of the way into the fifth set.

In the end, Federer won his 18th Slam title at the age of 35 (he’s only about a month older than Serena Williams, who won this women’s singles title this year at the AusOpen). This is his first Slam title since Wimbledon 2012. Most people didn’t believe Federer was ever going to win another Slam. For what it’s worth, I think Federer reached a point last year where it wasn’t totally about majors for him anymore, he just wanted to play and play healthy. So after a six month medical leave to rehab a bum knee, Federer is back. And playing beautifully.

Nadal was playing really well too and I really thought he was going to run away with things in the fifth set. You could tell that he was incredibly disappointed, but as always, he was gracious in defeat. Here’s Nadal’s speech:

And here’s Federer’s victory speech: