Roger Federer wins historic 18th Slam title at the Australian Open

The Australian Open time difference has been killing me! This morning I didn’t wake up at 3:30 to watch the beginning of the final match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. I knew it was going to be long-winded, so I caught up in the third set. I honestly thought Roger was going to finish this up by the fourth set, but he sort of fell apart, then sudden regained momentum about a third of the way into the fifth set.

In the end, Federer won his 18th Slam title at the age of 35 (he’s only about a month older than Serena Williams, who won this women’s singles title this year at the AusOpen). This is his first Slam title since Wimbledon 2012. Most people didn’t believe Federer was ever going to win another Slam. For what it’s worth, I think Federer reached a point last year where it wasn’t totally about majors for him anymore, he just wanted to play and play healthy. So after a six month medical leave to rehab a bum knee, Federer is back. And playing beautifully.

Nadal was playing really well too and I really thought he was going to run away with things in the fifth set. You could tell that he was incredibly disappointed, but as always, he was gracious in defeat. Here’s Nadal’s speech:

And here’s Federer’s victory speech:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

  1. Ramona says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I had my fingers crossed for Venus and Nadal but all in all these matches were the only bright spots in a crappy weekend.

  2. Maya says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:41 am

    These two are legends and continues to show the next generations how to behave like a true gentleman and still win.

  3. Aviva says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Serena’s achievement would’ve been diminished by the world media had she came back from a 6 months absence and a knee injury to win a Grand Slam. They would all had trashed the WTA’s depth and the quality of her competition.

    Yet here we are as every commentator is kissing Federer’s ass as usual. The guy is an exceptional athlete but he made the same PR errors as all the other players throughout his career but the press never punished him for him. He’s the epitome of the white male privilege.

    • ls_boston says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      Eh? What are you on about? She *did* come back from a year-long illness, hospitalization etc. to win a GS – at a younger age at that. She was feted for persevering, her resilience, dedication and ultimately, for winning. You’ve a persecution complex where one isn’t warranted. This was a weekend to celebrate 4 phenomenal athletes of calibre – don’t make it a sour one.

      Serena won last night – Federer won tonight. That’s something to cheer about.

  4. Slowsnow says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Thank you Williams sisters, Nadal and Federer for a lesson in fairplay, sportsmanship, dedication, hard work and beauty. Much needed this week-end of bans and unbelievably horrible political choices and alliances (looking at you Theresa May).

  5. Catherine says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Great match. Rafa will always have my heart, but I love Roger too. Both amazing players with so much respect for the game and each other. Very refreshing to see such sportsmanlike behavior. A light in the darkness. 💖🎾🏆

  6. The Original Mia says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Yay, Roger! So happy for him. I miss these guys. I need for Nadal to win a GS this year as well.

  7. ls_boston says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Utterly thrilled with the outcome of the match. I heart Rog Fed and don’t have a lot of remorse about him beating Nadal because he has long been my runaway favorite. Having said that, whilst i was so thrilled for this to have been a Fed-Nadal match, it was also clear this was a match-up of two aging lions. Still, a fantastic match with a fantastic outcome.

  8. GingerCrunch says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Incredible tennis and such gracious champions. LOVED it!

  9. Sticks says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Watching the last set now. Sigh. Should know better to stay off the internets.

  10. lisa says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:46 am

    i got up in the middle of the night to see my tv boyfriend salvage january for me. bless.

  11. Jessica says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Roger has long been my favorite, but I also thought he wouldn’t win another Grand Slam. So happy to be wrong! This morning I had to stop watching at 2-0 in the fifth because I thought it was over at that point. I just finished watching the 5th set on the Tennis Channel and it was so great to see him beat Nadal, who I’ve never been a fan of. Like others have said, a bright spot in this incredibly crappy month.

