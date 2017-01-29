Roger Federer wins historic 18th Slam title at the Australian Open

The Australian Open time difference has been killing me! This morning I didn’t wake up at 3:30 to watch the beginning of the final match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. I knew it was going to be long-winded, so I caught up in the third set. I honestly thought Roger was going to finish this up by the fourth set, but he sort of fell apart, then sudden regained momentum about a third of the way into the fifth set.
In the end, Federer won his 18th Slam title at the age of 35 (he’s only about a month older than Serena Williams, who won this women’s singles title this year at the AusOpen). This is his first Slam title since Wimbledon 2012. Most people didn’t believe Federer was ever going to win another Slam. For what it’s worth, I think Federer reached a point last year where it wasn’t totally about majors for him anymore, he just wanted to play and play healthy. So after a six month medical leave to rehab a bum knee, Federer is back. And playing beautifully.
Nadal was playing really well too and I really thought he was going to run away with things in the fifth set. You could tell that he was incredibly disappointed, but as always, he was gracious in defeat. Here’s Nadal’s speech:
“Well done, congrats, I feel very happy for you.” #Nadal to #Federer. @RafaelNadal thank you for a terrific @AusOpen 2017 pic.twitter.com/NOVECgkVSk
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017
And here’s Federer’s victory speech:
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I had my fingers crossed for Venus and Nadal but all in all these matches were the only bright spots in a crappy weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I got inordinately happy especially about Roger because he’s my fav. The only bright spot on this horrid weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respect Roger but love Rafa, even the tennis isn’t going my way!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two are legends and continues to show the next generations how to behave like a true gentleman and still win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena’s achievement would’ve been diminished by the world media had she came back from a 6 months absence and a knee injury to win a Grand Slam. They would all had trashed the WTA’s depth and the quality of her competition.
Yet here we are as every commentator is kissing Federer’s ass as usual. The guy is an exceptional athlete but he made the same PR errors as all the other players throughout his career but the press never punished him for him. He’s the epitome of the white male privilege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh? What are you on about? She *did* come back from a year-long illness, hospitalization etc. to win a GS – at a younger age at that. She was feted for persevering, her resilience, dedication and ultimately, for winning. You’ve a persecution complex where one isn’t warranted. This was a weekend to celebrate 4 phenomenal athletes of calibre – don’t make it a sour one.
Serena won last night – Federer won tonight. That’s something to cheer about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Williams sisters, Nadal and Federer for a lesson in fairplay, sportsmanship, dedication, hard work and beauty. Much needed this week-end of bans and unbelievably horrible political choices and alliances (looking at you Theresa May).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on your comment and totally agree on the Theresa May aside. She should be embarrassed as she has just shamed us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m totally mortified by May. I really thought she might take a stand and tell Trump to jog on with his special relationship if they don’t get their act together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it’s not only her incomprehensible attitude towards Trump. The deal with Erdogan on building £100m on fighter jets?… It’s a catastrophic we.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great match. Rafa will always have my heart, but I love Roger too. Both amazing players with so much respect for the game and each other. Very refreshing to see such sportsmanlike behavior. A light in the darkness. 💖🎾🏆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay, Roger! So happy for him. I miss these guys. I need for Nadal to win a GS this year as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Utterly thrilled with the outcome of the match. I heart Rog Fed and don’t have a lot of remorse about him beating Nadal because he has long been my runaway favorite. Having said that, whilst i was so thrilled for this to have been a Fed-Nadal match, it was also clear this was a match-up of two aging lions. Still, a fantastic match with a fantastic outcome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incredible tennis and such gracious champions. LOVED it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watching the last set now. Sigh. Should know better to stay off the internets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been getting up at 2 in the morning the last 2 weeks to watch Fed. He is the best and he doesn’t make animal noises when he plays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i got up in the middle of the night to see my tv boyfriend salvage january for me. bless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roger has long been my favorite, but I also thought he wouldn’t win another Grand Slam. So happy to be wrong! This morning I had to stop watching at 2-0 in the fifth because I thought it was over at that point. I just finished watching the 5th set on the Tennis Channel and it was so great to see him beat Nadal, who I’ve never been a fan of. Like others have said, a bright spot in this incredibly crappy month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse