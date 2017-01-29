2017 SAG Awards Open Post: Hosted by Emily Blunt’s weird surge

The Girl on the Train (2016)

The 2017 SAG Awards are going on tonight. The awards start at 8 pm on TNT here in America, and the E! Red Carpet pre-show starts at 6 pm. We’ll have full fashion coverage tomorrow morning, starting bright and early.

I would imagine that they will be crazy political this year, don’t you? And by that I mean… at the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep made an elegant argument against Emperor Baby Fists and everything he represents, and that happened BEFORE he was in even in office. Now that we’re through the first full week of the Orange Apocalypse, I don’t see how the presenters and winners tonight won’t be making near-constant references to any and all of Trump’s dangerous, sad, divisive, misogynistic, racist, unhinged, petty hatemongering.

The hostess of our SAG Open Post this year is Emily Blunt. She surprised me – and I think she surprised many people – by getting a SAG and a BAFTA nomination for her work in The Girl on the Train. While the book was popular, the film was not a critical success. The film still sits at 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, it did gross more than $170 million worldwide, so more people saw Blunt’s film than, say, Loving. Loving got shut out of the SAGs. Sad. For a few weeks, I was really worried that Emily was surging in the Best Actress race and that she would end up with an Oscar nomination and Ruth Negga would not. But that didn’t happen. So… expect to see Emily and her husband on the red carpet tonight – they already flew home from London, where she’s been working on Mary Poppins.

Celebitchy & I will be tweeting throughout the evening – go here for CB’s Twitter and go here for my Twitter at KaiseratCB.

The Girl on the Train

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

45 Responses to “2017 SAG Awards Open Post: Hosted by Emily Blunt’s weird surge”

  1. IlsaLund says:
    January 29, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Actually looking forward to tonight’s SAG awards for some escapism from all this crazy BS caused by Honeysuckle Lenin. I hope celebs drag him to hell and back.

    Reply
  2. claudiza says:
    January 29, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    fun (?) fact: she is born just like me, same day month and year.

    Reply
  3. Locke Lamora says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Claire Foy is the best dressed so far. I love dresses with collars.
    And she looks like a cross between Emily Blunt and Alexis Bledel.

    Reply
  4. Imqrious2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    So far, I am completely underwhelmed with the styling/fashions. Sterling K Brown and his wife, Ryan, looked lovely, and Bryan Cranston had a great tux. I’d love Evan Rachel Wood’s tux if the pants were longer. The rest…so far… meh.

    Reply
  5. lightpurple says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Nicole Kidman appears to be wearing a green upholstered chair borrowed from the bordello on WestWorld.

    Reply
  6. VegasSchmagus says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Nicole Kidman – the dress, her face – WTF?

    Reply
  7. Justwastingtime says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Welcome break from swearing at the news. Nicole Kidman’ dress looks absurd and remarkably cheap to boot. The best I can say is that I like her ( and everyone ) in color

    Reply
  8. Imqrious2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Ellie Kemper looks gorgeous in that navy velvet.

    Viola Davis looks great. LOVE her “Still Standing” spray to numb her toes so she can wear her shoes lol. Does she seem like she had a few glasses of Prosecco in the limo? 😉🍾

    Reply
  9. Imqrious2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Oh lord, who told Natalie Portman that bell sleeves next to a 8-9 mo. pregnant stomach was a good idea??

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I’m beginning to believe the reason Nicole used to knock it out of the park on red carpets is because Tom used to select her gowns. LOL

    Reply
  11. VegasSchmagus says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    I have a feeling that, right about now, Kellyanne is taking away the Cheeto in Chief’s access to anything he can tweet from……..

    Reply
  12. Imqrious2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Ive been wondering why we’ve not heard any screaming about Cheetolini tweeting from an unsecured phone/private Republican server?? This was on mainstream News, and I waited to see if anyone was going to run with it, and…. crickets!

    Reply
  13. IlsaLund says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    So happy for both Viola and Mahershala…well deserved wins.

    Reply
  14. gwen says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    I loved Lily Tomlin’s speech! That woman really rocks.

    Reply
  15. Esmom says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I finally signed up for Twitter last week so that I could follow the Trump sh%tshow more closely. I love the CB team’s coverage tonight! It is a welcome distraction from an extremely harrowing weekend. I’m not sure exactly how I’m going to be able to wind down and actually go to sleep tonight, even though I’m exhausted.

    Reply
  16. Imqrious2 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    WTH is going on with Winona Ryder’s face during the win speech?? Is she drunk or is it for shits and giggles? Lol

    Reply
  17. Lightpurple says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Is Winona trying to channel Helena Bingham Carter?

    Reply
  18. IlsaLund says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Oh snap….Denzel won Best Actir over Casey Afflect….loving it

    Reply
  19. Lightpurple says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Hidden Figures!

    Reply
  20. Carmen says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Jeez Louise, how did Naomie Harris get it so right at the GG awards and so wrong this time?

    Kerry Washington didn’t look a complete fright like she usually does. Not crazy about the bell sleeves but overall it was okay.

    Reply
  21. teacakes says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    I’m happy for Denzel, Brie Larson’s stank face would have been the only good thing about an Affleck win though sadly the asshole will likely win at the Oscars.

    I wonder if anyone at SAG will speak up, I loved the lowkey as well as open digs at the GGs (from Diego Luna’s speaking Spanish as he presented, to Meryl’s entire speech).

    Reply
  22. dorothy says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    just saw the film thought she was excwllent-not an easy role

    Reply
  23. Eric says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Precedent Zero got bitch-slapped a dozen times tonight. Bwahahaha!

    Reply

