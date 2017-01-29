2017 SAG Awards Open Post: Hosted by Emily Blunt’s weird surge

The 2017 SAG Awards are going on tonight. The awards start at 8 pm on TNT here in America, and the E! Red Carpet pre-show starts at 6 pm. We’ll have full fashion coverage tomorrow morning, starting bright and early.
I would imagine that they will be crazy political this year, don’t you? And by that I mean… at the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep made an elegant argument against Emperor Baby Fists and everything he represents, and that happened BEFORE he was in even in office. Now that we’re through the first full week of the Orange Apocalypse, I don’t see how the presenters and winners tonight won’t be making near-constant references to any and all of Trump’s dangerous, sad, divisive, misogynistic, racist, unhinged, petty hatemongering.
The hostess of our SAG Open Post this year is Emily Blunt. She surprised me – and I think she surprised many people – by getting a SAG and a BAFTA nomination for her work in The Girl on the Train. While the book was popular, the film was not a critical success. The film still sits at 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, it did gross more than $170 million worldwide, so more people saw Blunt’s film than, say, Loving. Loving got shut out of the SAGs. Sad. For a few weeks, I was really worried that Emily was surging in the Best Actress race and that she would end up with an Oscar nomination and Ruth Negga would not. But that didn’t happen. So… expect to see Emily and her husband on the red carpet tonight – they already flew home from London, where she’s been working on Mary Poppins.
Actually looking forward to tonight’s SAG awards for some escapism from all this crazy BS caused by Honeysuckle Lenin. I hope celebs drag him to hell and back.
fun (?) fact: she is born just like me, same day month and year.
Well Happy Birthday, Birthday Twin, except I am a year older. But same day and same month!!!🎂
Claire Foy is the best dressed so far. I love dresses with collars.
And she looks like a cross between Emily Blunt and Alexis Bledel.
So far, I am completely underwhelmed with the styling/fashions. Sterling K Brown and his wife, Ryan, looked lovely, and Bryan Cranston had a great tux. I’d love Evan Rachel Wood’s tux if the pants were longer. The rest…so far… meh.
Nicole Kidman appears to be wearing a green upholstered chair borrowed from the bordello on WestWorld.
Oh dear God, I just saw her! WHAT was she thinking??? It looks like she has two beaded parrot faces staring at each other on her shoulders!
maybe they are her therapy pets? Oh wait, they weren’t wearing the red vests…..
She does have two beaded parrot faces staring at each other on her shoulders.
I thought it was stunning.
But regardless, I’d take ugly and interesting any day over the usual plethora of flesh coloured and bedazzled gowns. What’s the point of having an event where everyone can dress up to the nines if no ones going to have any fun with it? Might as well just wear jeans and a t shirt.
I thought the color was gorgeous and the bottom of the dress was quite lovely but the top was weird.
Nicole Kidman – the dress, her face – WTF?
It was, I believe, by the same designer as Kelly Ann Conway’s faux Hamilton outfit – Gucci.
Wonder if the stylist tried to persuade Nicole to wear an eye patch with those parrots?
Welcome break from swearing at the news. Nicole Kidman’ dress looks absurd and remarkably cheap to boot. The best I can say is that I like her ( and everyone ) in color
Ellie Kemper looks gorgeous in that navy velvet.
Viola Davis looks great. LOVE her “Still Standing” spray to numb her toes so she can wear her shoes lol. Does she seem like she had a few glasses of Prosecco in the limo? 😉🍾
I love Viola, but the dress is too tight in the bust area, her girls are about to explode. And the look would look much better without the necklace. The colour looks lovely on her.
Oh lord, who told Natalie Portman that bell sleeves next to a 8-9 mo. pregnant stomach was a good idea??
She also looks quite uncomfortable. She might deliver during the ceremony
I’m beginning to believe the reason Nicole used to knock it out of the park on red carpets is because Tom used to select her gowns. LOL
I have a feeling that, right about now, Kellyanne is taking away the Cheeto in Chief’s access to anything he can tweet from……..
He tweeted an attack on McCain & Graham tonight.
Ive been wondering why we’ve not heard any screaming about Cheetolini tweeting from an unsecured phone/private Republican server?? This was on mainstream News, and I waited to see if anyone was going to run with it, and…. crickets!
It’s been on Twitter quite a bit too. But there is just so much evilness to cover, that just gets lost in the shuffle. Bannon on the Security Council is what really give me shivers…
My brain can even go there…it’s too terrifying.
Same here. The Bannon news is terrifying.
I called Chaffetz’s offices. His Washington office was blocking calls; Utah’s voicemail was working. He is going to continue investigating Clinton
Chaffetz hasn’t taken calls for going on two weeks. I’ve been trying everyday, randomly throughout the day and haven’t gotten through once.
His constituents must support him and how focused he is on 2016. How else can you explain paying someone for this with all that is going on in the present moments and any future moments we might have if we survive the present ones.
So happy for both Viola and Mahershala…well deserved wins.
+1000 great performance , but I think Viola really was more of a Lead than supporting. Anyway, it’s an award deserving role, and she’s excellent, as usual.
I loved Lily Tomlin’s speech! That woman really rocks.
I finally signed up for Twitter last week so that I could follow the Trump sh%tshow more closely. I love the CB team’s coverage tonight! It is a welcome distraction from an extremely harrowing weekend. I’m not sure exactly how I’m going to be able to wind down and actually go to sleep tonight, even though I’m exhausted.
WTH is going on with Winona Ryder’s face during the win speech?? Is she drunk or is it for shits and giggles? Lol
Is Winona trying to channel Helena Bingham Carter?
Correction: Bonham
Oh snap….Denzel won Best Actir over Casey Afflect….loving it
That’s great!
YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!
Hidden Figures!
Yesssss…..I hoped it would be Moonlight, but I’m so happy for Hidden Figures.
I love how much love Hidden Figures is getting.
Jeez Louise, how did Naomie Harris get it so right at the GG awards and so wrong this time?
Kerry Washington didn’t look a complete fright like she usually does. Not crazy about the bell sleeves but overall it was okay.
I’m happy for Denzel, Brie Larson’s stank face would have been the only good thing about an Affleck win though sadly the asshole will likely win at the Oscars.
I wonder if anyone at SAG will speak up, I loved the lowkey as well as open digs at the GGs (from Diego Luna’s speaking Spanish as he presented, to Meryl’s entire speech).
just saw the film thought she was excwllent-not an easy role
Precedent Zero got bitch-slapped a dozen times tonight. Bwahahaha!
