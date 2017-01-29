2017 SAG Awards Open Post: Hosted by Emily Blunt’s weird surge

The 2017 SAG Awards are going on tonight. The awards start at 8 pm on TNT here in America, and the E! Red Carpet pre-show starts at 6 pm. We’ll have full fashion coverage tomorrow morning, starting bright and early.

I would imagine that they will be crazy political this year, don’t you? And by that I mean… at the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep made an elegant argument against Emperor Baby Fists and everything he represents, and that happened BEFORE he was in even in office. Now that we’re through the first full week of the Orange Apocalypse, I don’t see how the presenters and winners tonight won’t be making near-constant references to any and all of Trump’s dangerous, sad, divisive, misogynistic, racist, unhinged, petty hatemongering.

The hostess of our SAG Open Post this year is Emily Blunt. She surprised me – and I think she surprised many people – by getting a SAG and a BAFTA nomination for her work in The Girl on the Train. While the book was popular, the film was not a critical success. The film still sits at 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, it did gross more than $170 million worldwide, so more people saw Blunt’s film than, say, Loving. Loving got shut out of the SAGs. Sad. For a few weeks, I was really worried that Emily was surging in the Best Actress race and that she would end up with an Oscar nomination and Ruth Negga would not. But that didn’t happen. So… expect to see Emily and her husband on the red carpet tonight – they already flew home from London, where she’s been working on Mary Poppins.

