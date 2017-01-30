Natalie Portman in a tent-like Dior at the SAGs: retro fug disaster or fine?

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

I enjoy the SAG Awards and the SAG fashion because it feels like a big, formal event, but it also feels like actors are there to get a bit loose and have fun. There’s rarely a huge fashion moment, and the gowns usually feel like the second or third choices (as in, women wear their first choices to the Golden Globes and Oscars). So, I don’t know if Natalie Portman intended to wear this Dior dress. Like, was this ever her first choice? She’s one of the major faces of the label and – just my opinion – it feels like Dior has been struggling to meet the needs of their “pregnant” models. Dior was like, “f–k it, just give her a giant sheet with some bell sleeves,” and Natalie was like, “Er, this dress sucks but I guess I’ll just wear it to the SAGs, no one will notice.” We noticed. I feel sorry for her – no pregnant lady should have to wear a giant tent with bell sleeves. No wonder she looks like she could kill someone (JK, she always looks like that).

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

Kirsten Dunst also got a Dior. This, to me, is solid, but a bit dull. I mean, it’s flattering, inoffensive, rather pretty but not all that memorable. She looks nice but will she be anyone’s choice for best-dressed?

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

Kate Hudson got a Dior dress too. This was horrible on the runway but I think Dior did a decent job making it red-carpet ready. Honestly, imagine this dress on someone you really liked, and I bet you would love the dress. As it is, I think people were hating on this look because they don’t care for Kate Hudson personally, and they didn’t know why she was there (she was just presenting). The dress is decent-to-solid, IMO.

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

6 Responses to “Natalie Portman in a tent-like Dior at the SAGs: retro fug disaster or fine?”

  1. ell says:
    January 30, 2017 at 5:41 am

    portman’s dress isn’t even worthy to be called such, it’s literally a sack. it’s horrendous.

    kirsten’s dress is pretty, nothing special.

    i don’t dislike kate hudson, and yet i don’t love the dress. i think i’d like it better if it didn’t have that cape think, which is nagl.

    Reply
  2. KB says:
    January 30, 2017 at 5:46 am

    Kirsten looked fantastic. I loved her hair.

    Reply
  3. k37744 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:09 am

    Kate makeup is what’s offputting to me. Why why WHY is contouring even a thing? Makes it look like her face is caving in.

    Reply
  4. Juniper says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:14 am

    She looks like she’s about 11 months pregnant so frankly – perhaps she asked for a gigantic sack. I know I would. ‘Yeah- my ankles are three times their normal size, I got hemorrhoids the size of Jupiter and this baby kicks me every 5 seconds so you’re lucky I’m leaving the house at this point – large cape please.’

    Reply
  5. Hannah says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:15 am

    Can you believe all those three horrible dresses are Dior? Couture that costs more than a kidney and half of a liver?

    Reply

