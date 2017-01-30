Michelle Williams in striped Louis Vuitton at the SAGs: fancy circus tent?

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

When Michelle Williams arrived on the SAG red carpet in this Louis Vuitton, people were immediately like, “Oh, honey, noooo.” Not even Giuliana Rancic could muster up something nice to say. To be fair to Michelle, at least she didn’t do her patented Civil War Ghost cosplay, like she did at the Globes. And to be fair to Michelle, she does have that Louis Vuitton contract and LV’s current line is basically the worst. She didn’t have that many choices, I think. But still… this is a disaster. Something nice: I don’t hate her hair here. It doesn’t look white-blonde and she didn’t slick it down to the sides of her head. Yay?

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

Sophie Turner also got a Louis Vuitton gown and hers isn’t much better? Like, I don’t mind that she’s attempting an old-Hollywood glam look. I don’t mind the red, I don’t mind the hair or makeup. She looks great for the most part. But the dress… eh. The bust is throwing everything off.

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

Claire Foy – star of The Crown and winner of a SAG – wore this Valentino gown. I haven’t watched The Crown (don’t hate me!) so I don’t really have an opinion of Foy in general. But judging from her red carpet interviews, she seems like a cool young woman and she’s very pretty. I like the fact that she’s taking some fashion risks, but I would love it if she was one of those British actresses who consistently wore British designers to awards shows. This Valentino is anticlimactic. It’s also kind of ugly? That collar, you guys.

The SAG Awards 2017 Arrivals

The SAG Awards 2017 Arrivals

Meryl Streep’s Valentino was pretty simple – just a light, pretty gown with little birds on the fabric. Like, is it the best thing she’s ever worn? No. But she looked good. She looked like she knew she wasn’t going to win anything and she was just there to have a good time, I guess.

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Michelle Williams in striped Louis Vuitton at the SAGs: fancy circus tent?”

  1. Hannah says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:10 am

    It is very weird how Michelle Williams, face of Louis Vuitton, always gets the worst dresses.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment