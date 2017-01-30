Michelle Williams in striped Louis Vuitton at the SAGs: fancy circus tent?

When Michelle Williams arrived on the SAG red carpet in this Louis Vuitton, people were immediately like, “Oh, honey, noooo.” Not even Giuliana Rancic could muster up something nice to say. To be fair to Michelle, at least she didn’t do her patented Civil War Ghost cosplay, like she did at the Globes. And to be fair to Michelle, she does have that Louis Vuitton contract and LV’s current line is basically the worst. She didn’t have that many choices, I think. But still… this is a disaster. Something nice: I don’t hate her hair here. It doesn’t look white-blonde and she didn’t slick it down to the sides of her head. Yay?

Sophie Turner also got a Louis Vuitton gown and hers isn’t much better? Like, I don’t mind that she’s attempting an old-Hollywood glam look. I don’t mind the red, I don’t mind the hair or makeup. She looks great for the most part. But the dress… eh. The bust is throwing everything off.

Claire Foy – star of The Crown and winner of a SAG – wore this Valentino gown. I haven’t watched The Crown (don’t hate me!) so I don’t really have an opinion of Foy in general. But judging from her red carpet interviews, she seems like a cool young woman and she’s very pretty. I like the fact that she’s taking some fashion risks, but I would love it if she was one of those British actresses who consistently wore British designers to awards shows. This Valentino is anticlimactic. It’s also kind of ugly? That collar, you guys.

Meryl Streep’s Valentino was pretty simple – just a light, pretty gown with little birds on the fabric. Like, is it the best thing she’s ever worn? No. But she looked good. She looked like she knew she wasn’t going to win anything and she was just there to have a good time, I guess.