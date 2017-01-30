Nicole Kidman in shiny green Gucci at the SAGs: ridiculous or fun?

I’ve gotten so used to Nicole Kidman’s messy Miss Havisham styles that I don’t know how to react when she actually wears something different. And this Gucci was absolutely “different.” Nicole wore this super-shiny and very green Gucci to the SAGs last night. I think she knows that she’s not going to win anything and she’s just having fun and wearing weird and interesting stuff? But she looks like she went to Gucci and she said, “You know the snake emoji? Make me a dress that looks like that.” Gucci should have saved this for Taylor Swift.

I loved Janelle Monae in Moonlight and I know I’ll love her in Hidden Figures too. But her “commitment” to wearing only black, white and grey is getting to be so boring, especially when it feels like she’s still stuck in the music industry at times, you know? Like, she wears costumes not clothes. This Chanel had a similar feel – too costume-y, too grey, too much. I think the cuffs were the worst part.

Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t really fit in this post of fashion messes, but I’ll throw her in anyway. She wore a custom Armani, and she said that the designers at Armani sketched it for her. While I love that the Stranger Things kids are having so much fun, I’m also really uncomfortable with how “adult” Millie tries to be.