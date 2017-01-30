Nicole Kidman in shiny green Gucci at the SAGs: ridiculous or fun?

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

I’ve gotten so used to Nicole Kidman’s messy Miss Havisham styles that I don’t know how to react when she actually wears something different. And this Gucci was absolutely “different.” Nicole wore this super-shiny and very green Gucci to the SAGs last night. I think she knows that she’s not going to win anything and she’s just having fun and wearing weird and interesting stuff? But she looks like she went to Gucci and she said, “You know the snake emoji? Make me a dress that looks like that.” Gucci should have saved this for Taylor Swift.

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

I loved Janelle Monae in Moonlight and I know I’ll love her in Hidden Figures too. But her “commitment” to wearing only black, white and grey is getting to be so boring, especially when it feels like she’s still stuck in the music industry at times, you know? Like, she wears costumes not clothes. This Chanel had a similar feel – too costume-y, too grey, too much. I think the cuffs were the worst part.

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t really fit in this post of fashion messes, but I’ll throw her in anyway. She wore a custom Armani, and she said that the designers at Armani sketched it for her. While I love that the Stranger Things kids are having so much fun, I’m also really uncomfortable with how “adult” Millie tries to be.

23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.

 

62 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in shiny green Gucci at the SAGs: ridiculous or fun?”

  1. tegteg says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Nicole’s dress would have been STUNNING on her without those ridiculous parrot sleeves. Janelle’s look is boring. I think Millie always dresses appropriately for her age and I don’t think she’s trying to be “too adult”.

  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:50 am

    I LOVE the parrot sleeves, because why not? In a sea of same old designs in muted colours, I say go crazy, have fun they are only award shows.

  3. felixswan2 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:53 am

    I actually really like Nicole’s dress, and I’m usually not impressed by her fashion choices. The color is gorgeous.
    Love Janelle’s too, though the cuffs are a bit overboard. It’s a fun, whimsical dress.

  4. Joss RED says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:55 am

    Nicole is ready for Rio’s Carnaval! 😂

  5. squeezeolime says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:01 am

    I’d love Nicole’s dress if it didn’t have those side ruffles. WHO EVEN NEEDS TO LOOK LARGER THERE?! Love the parrots tho, so much fun

  6. Adrien says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:03 am

    I watched Miss Universe last night on Fox and I am pretty sure Nicole’s attire was one of the national costumes paraded.

  7. Ninette says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Fun!

  8. Bex says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:14 am

    It’s ridiculous and fun! I sort of love it.

  9. QQ says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Nicole’s dress is intense and amazing and they shoulda given it to someone else cause this is no different than an old school 80s mannequin wearing it but on the other hand not once in this scroll down did I focus on the face at all cause .. well GLITTER PARROTS!!

    Janelle is doing Janelle and she is a nominee and a two movies player Idc if she wants to wear black and white for eternity, someone shoulda gotten my boo a Power Player/Actual Triple Threat dress!

    Millie makes me more uncomfortable the longer it goes on, On a Lohan Track uncomfortable

  10. Green Lizard says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Workin’ the gherkin.

  11. teacakes says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I like Nicole’s dress, bonus points for fun crazy!

    Janelle is committed to her costumes so I can’t judge what she wears by regular standards anyway.

    Millie Bobby Brown looks age-appropriate but after hearing what her parents are like, I worry for this kid.

  12. Lucytunes says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Janelle wears black and white as an ode to her parents. They had to wear uniforms to work everyday and she does the same in honor of them. It’s endearing.

  13. lightpurple says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:40 am

    The color of Nicole’s dress is gorgeous. But the top part of it is just silly and it had those net iceskater costume panels in the front; just adding to the weirdness. A different design for the top part would have been stunning because she can handle all that intense color.

    janelle’s dress without the cuffs and neck ruff would have been fine. The skirt is lovely.

  14. whyme says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I really liked Nicole’s dress just am sick of seeing the entire chest area. I kind of want that trend to go the way of the Dodo bird (along with see thru dresses).

    Janelle can do no wrong in my book, she’s looked better but I did really like her look too.

    Milly Bobby Brown looked cute and very age appropriate (still worry about her father though, hope someone is watching out for that girl besides him).

  15. Jade says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Janelle should have worn the VF cover dress. She looked stunning in it. But…she wears what she likes I guess.

    Reply
  16. Daisy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I saw the ST boys being interviewed and Millie crashed the interview. I know this is horrible because she’s so young, but I find her so annoying.

    I love Janelle’s hair. The dress is awful.

  17. Shambles says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:54 am

    What in the Fresh Peacock Hell, Keith needs to blend out his contouring, and Janelle is f*cking adorable and I love everything about her look

  18. mellie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I kind of like Janelle’s black and white idea, but then I wear a lot of black and white myself…however, her hair, it reminds me of Mickey Mouse ears, it looks juvenile to me. She is beautiful though and that movie was amazing. I’ll watch anything Octavia Spencer is in, she is one of my favorites.

  19. Brandi says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I thought Millie was maybe the best I saw of the ladies in pics last night!

  20. Bee says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I vote fun! The parrots are like works of art. I would love to see this in up-close detail.

  21. Dizzie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Nicole”s dress reminded me of the stuff on the seasonal decoration aisle at the dollar store. Was their an eye patch and a margarita to go with the parrots? Gucci also made Kelly Ann Conway’s cadet coat. Gucci, what are you trying to tell us?

  22. I Choose Me says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Nicole’s dress is what I like to call a conversation piece. I don’t love it but I do like that it’s different. Fashion is supposed to be fun after all.

  23. Chetta B. says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I love Nicole’s look. Always different, and stunning.

  24. OSTONE says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:08 am

    LOVE Nicole’s dress.

  25. Annie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Nicole looks great for once and her face looks more natural which I love seeing. Love the green on her and yeah, it’s a fun dress, I guess, and can totally see where a person said this is a work of art she is wearing more than a dress. It’s a great color for her.

  26. Lucy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Oh, you will love Janelle in HF, no doubt about it. The camera loves her and she steals every scene she’s in. That being said, I do like that she sticks to her “uniform”, which has in fact gone through several changes.

  27. Rocio says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Looove it!!! I cannot wait to see what she’s wearing to the Oscars. We can say a lot of things about her but she’s never boring.

  28. Cerys says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Nicole’s dress is a lovely colour but the top half is not a good look. The parrots and ruffles are just awful. A huge expanse of bare chest at the front does no-one any favours no matter who they are.

  29. Wren33 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I like Janelle’s dress, but it would have worked better with 2 instead three ruffle locations. Neck plus bust plus wrists is too much.

  30. minx says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

    When will they stop with the deep V neckline?

  31. Pandy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    All I see when I look at Nicole is Carole Burnett:
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k6bOpJ5elW8

  32. krtmom says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    All those fillers and Botox are interfering with Nicole’s ability to pick out nice dresses. She used to always look great! And not to mention her husband’s hair…

  33. Lucy2 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    I really can’t decide if I love it or hate it.

  34. Anare says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Please ask NK to hit the dimmer switch on that monstrosity. I feel a seizure coming on.

