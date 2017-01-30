Nicole Kidman in shiny green Gucci at the SAGs: ridiculous or fun?

I’ve gotten so used to Nicole Kidman’s messy Miss Havisham styles that I don’t know how to react when she actually wears something different. And this Gucci was absolutely “different.” Nicole wore this super-shiny and very green Gucci to the SAGs last night. I think she knows that she’s not going to win anything and she’s just having fun and wearing weird and interesting stuff? But she looks like she went to Gucci and she said, “You know the snake emoji? Make me a dress that looks like that.” Gucci should have saved this for Taylor Swift.
I loved Janelle Monae in Moonlight and I know I’ll love her in Hidden Figures too. But her “commitment” to wearing only black, white and grey is getting to be so boring, especially when it feels like she’s still stuck in the music industry at times, you know? Like, she wears costumes not clothes. This Chanel had a similar feel – too costume-y, too grey, too much. I think the cuffs were the worst part.
Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t really fit in this post of fashion messes, but I’ll throw her in anyway. She wore a custom Armani, and she said that the designers at Armani sketched it for her. While I love that the Stranger Things kids are having so much fun, I’m also really uncomfortable with how “adult” Millie tries to be.
Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.
Nicole’s dress would have been STUNNING on her without those ridiculous parrot sleeves. Janelle’s look is boring. I think Millie always dresses appropriately for her age and I don’t think she’s trying to be “too adult”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About Millie, my thoughts exactly. She looks age appropiate and cute. She’s wearing a head band FGS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very cute, sweet and age appropriate. And she looks like she’s having fun. What more could you ask for? I hope she remembers this as a hell of a fun time when she is grown up and doing adult things in life. That age is magic and full of dreams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Millie always seems to be right in the age range. The Stranger Things boys always look ridiculously sharp especially Caleb. You can tell he loves wearing crazy suits
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Nicole looks like a Peacock.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole looks like she’s channeling Joan Crawford and that they both just dropped acid.
Poor Keith. He’s looking more and more like Nicole’s dutiful son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed on all counts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE the parrot sleeves, because why not? In a sea of same old designs in muted colours, I say go crazy, have fun they are only award shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it, head to toe. Nicole looks great in green.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. This is a cool look. I vote ‘fun’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. Love them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A bit ridiculous but SO much fun! Emma Stone should have worn this dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it unconditionally!
You see, this is the kind of gown that makes me happy. It’s not about looking super sleek or sexy. It’s a piece of art, a sort of retro-art-deco thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everyone here: it’s so refreshing when a woman dresses herself with the purpose to have fun, to play with styles. Nicole looks stunning. I like Janelle too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the colour – my favourite shade of green. But it does remind me of Christmas decorations. I hope she had fun with it. Nicole’s been to so many awards shows in her career that it must be tiring at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it too! Go crazy Nicole!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually really like Nicole’s dress, and I’m usually not impressed by her fashion choices. The color is gorgeous.
Love Janelle’s too, though the cuffs are a bit overboard. It’s a fun, whimsical dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just wish she would go back to being a flaming, curly-top! That would have been wonderful with that intense green. I like the sleeves. Yes, it’s crazy but I think she pulls it off except for her hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree! Especially here, the contrast would be stunning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if she’s gone gray and this colour is much easier for her to maintain? I’ve a few friends who went blonde after getting their grays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second on Nicole’s dress -seems like an occasion you can get away with a ridiculously over the top dress! Janelle’s though….. a dress should be at least a little bit flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole is ready for Rio’s Carnaval! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is in a Carmen Miranda mood and it’s amazing, I covet this dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d love Nicole’s dress if it didn’t have those side ruffles. WHO EVEN NEEDS TO LOOK LARGER THERE?! Love the parrots tho, so much fun
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I hate most. I think I could even tolerate the parrot shoulders if the side ruffles weren’t there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It’s the frayed ruffles that are bad.
The rest is excellent, and that colour looks SO good on Nicole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ruffles is a kind word. Whatever is over the shoulders looks like the fringed cellophane flags that stream around a used car lot.
Still- it’s kind of a fun dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched Miss Universe last night on Fox and I am pretty sure Nicole’s attire was one of the national costumes paraded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fun!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s ridiculous and fun! I sort of love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole’s dress is intense and amazing and they shoulda given it to someone else cause this is no different than an old school 80s mannequin wearing it but on the other hand not once in this scroll down did I focus on the face at all cause .. well GLITTER PARROTS!!
Janelle is doing Janelle and she is a nominee and a two movies player Idc if she wants to wear black and white for eternity, someone shoulda gotten my boo a Power Player/Actual Triple Threat dress!
Millie makes me more uncomfortable the longer it goes on, On a Lohan Track uncomfortable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Janelle running between tables during the announcement for the ensemble nominees! She’s so talented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole’s dress is awful and awesome at the same time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What has she been doing? I must’ve missed something, I’ve only seen her on a few red carpets, and always wearing something not too risque.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all her clothes Ellie, I find her adorable and always appropriately dressed But the way she speaks and comes off in print speak to me about a child being pressured by her parents to perform at a certain level cause she is in all essence financially the Caretaker and it feels like she is already fretting about income and such
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Workin’ the gherkin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Nicole’s dress, bonus points for fun crazy!
Janelle is committed to her costumes so I can’t judge what she wears by regular standards anyway.
Millie Bobby Brown looks age-appropriate but after hearing what her parents are like, I worry for this kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janelle wears black and white as an ode to her parents. They had to wear uniforms to work everyday and she does the same in honor of them. It’s endearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The color of Nicole’s dress is gorgeous. But the top part of it is just silly and it had those net iceskater costume panels in the front; just adding to the weirdness. A different design for the top part would have been stunning because she can handle all that intense color.
janelle’s dress without the cuffs and neck ruff would have been fine. The skirt is lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked Nicole’s dress just am sick of seeing the entire chest area. I kind of want that trend to go the way of the Dodo bird (along with see thru dresses).
Janelle can do no wrong in my book, she’s looked better but I did really like her look too.
Milly Bobby Brown looked cute and very age appropriate (still worry about her father though, hope someone is watching out for that girl besides him).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janelle should have worn the VF cover dress. She looked stunning in it. But…she wears what she likes I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the ST boys being interviewed and Millie crashed the interview. I know this is horrible because she’s so young, but I find her so annoying.
I love Janelle’s hair. The dress is awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s hugely annoying, but she’s clearly under enormous pressure to get attention and make money so she can support her family of leeches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What in the Fresh Peacock Hell, Keith needs to blend out his contouring, and Janelle is f*cking adorable and I love everything about her look
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of like Janelle’s black and white idea, but then I wear a lot of black and white myself…however, her hair, it reminds me of Mickey Mouse ears, it looks juvenile to me. She is beautiful though and that movie was amazing. I’ll watch anything Octavia Spencer is in, she is one of my favorites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Millie was maybe the best I saw of the ladies in pics last night!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote fun! The parrots are like works of art. I would love to see this in up-close detail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole”s dress reminded me of the stuff on the seasonal decoration aisle at the dollar store. Was their an eye patch and a margarita to go with the parrots? Gucci also made Kelly Ann Conway’s cadet coat. Gucci, what are you trying to tell us?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole’s dress is what I like to call a conversation piece. I don’t love it but I do like that it’s different. Fashion is supposed to be fun after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Nicole’s look. Always different, and stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE Nicole’s dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole looks great for once and her face looks more natural which I love seeing. Love the green on her and yeah, it’s a fun dress, I guess, and can totally see where a person said this is a work of art she is wearing more than a dress. It’s a great color for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, you will love Janelle in HF, no doubt about it. The camera loves her and she steals every scene she’s in. That being said, I do like that she sticks to her “uniform”, which has in fact gone through several changes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looove it!!! I cannot wait to see what she’s wearing to the Oscars. We can say a lot of things about her but she’s never boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole’s dress is a lovely colour but the top half is not a good look. The parrots and ruffles are just awful. A huge expanse of bare chest at the front does no-one any favours no matter who they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Janelle’s dress, but it would have worked better with 2 instead three ruffle locations. Neck plus bust plus wrists is too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will they stop with the deep V neckline?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I see when I look at Nicole is Carole Burnett:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k6bOpJ5elW8
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All those fillers and Botox are interfering with Nicole’s ability to pick out nice dresses. She used to always look great! And not to mention her husband’s hair…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really can’t decide if I love it or hate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please ask NK to hit the dimmer switch on that monstrosity. I feel a seizure coming on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse